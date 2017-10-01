Trade Beckham Talk

Sorry for another Beckham thread, but I haven't seen one yet where anyone posted what they actually thought we could get for Beckham if we did trade him. I thInk it's a ridiculous proposition, the guy appears to be a future hall of fame player after three years, but something to talk about as ridiculous as it may seem. I do have to say as an aside, I'm kind of surprised Cruz didn't reel him in a bit more this year. I expected him to be the big brother type and former SB champion that would squash stuff like the ridiculous shirtless display in Lambeau prior to the game. I think him being in Miami was odd too, but that had nothing to do with Sunday's outcome in my opinion. Interested to hear everyone's thoughts, remember this is hypothetical, no one is saying we should trade Beckham.
Love Beckham's skills, but I would take that deal to the bank if I were Reese.
And a good LB is my price and see ya.
I've realized how easy it is for the masses to be swayed on topics by a few of the talking heads. This is yet another example. Francesssa and company turn every post game radio show into a personal attack on beckham and the people jump out with their pitchforks.
You don't like the guy fine that's one thing but it's starting to get out of control. People saying stuff like he cares more about his game then winning - something that flies in direct contrast to what he's said and his ensuing actions.
The guy wants to win period. He wants to be great. He is well liked by his teammates and practices hard. He had one incident with Norman. ONE!!! But he is being portrayed like the devil himself. Hell - pacman jones can
shoot up a strip club, suh can stomp on a few more people's heads, hell some NBA players can flee the state during their teams game and all take nowhere near the level of flack this guy does. Even when he's quiet the talking heads like mike get worked up about the dancing... But not a peep when anyone else in the league does it (cam newton).
If you idiots want him gone your just fools. He punched a wall when his season came to an end and he didn't play well. What's the story here? The
boat ride? The ride that media pundits said was a non issue and are flip
flopping?! He's prob traveled on his off days several times this year. Stop eating out of the talking heads hands...
This team would never have sniffed 7 wins let alone 11 without him.
At least as good as the Herschel Walker trade ie not gonna happen
Have no interest in trading him. Zero.
but there are 8 teams still playing and he's not on any of them. he's not the best WR in the league and he won't single handedly win a superbowl or even get a team to the dance. his immaturity is disturbing. the whole kicker's net thing was so stupid. sad.
Why stop at beckham? We should probably trade Eli, drc, Shepard, Jenkins and Collins.
Maybe Ray Lewis the murderer can tell us how to feel about beckham. Maybe he should be more like Antonio brown and Von miller and hit the dancing with the Stars circuit (imagine the meltdown BBI would have)? Maybe he can hit the studio and breakdown other teams games during the week like Brandon Marshall. A guy who broke records on a tore hamstring his rookie year is now being compared to a former booze bag TE we had who had pr
Just let it go already people...
| Just let it go already people...
This is hypothetical, no one said we are trading Beckham, just trying to assess his actual value which will likely prove your point that he is untradeable
| Just let it go already people...
They are not going to let it go. Every off season a player's neck has to be underneath our boot. No exceptions.
literally was our entire offense this season. It would have to be a helluva haul. He's practically untradeable in my eyes.
there is a price for everything right?
Maybe to the Browns for their left tackle and Coleman or Pryor and their first round pick next year. The thought there is the Browns will still suck next year and we would have a shot at taking our next QB in next year's draft. Have the guy learn under Eli for 2 years and we are off and running.
LOLOLOLOLOLOL.......LOLOLOLOLOLOL.......LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL....
You get the picture.
| there is a price for everything right?
Maybe to the Browns for their left tackle and Coleman or Pryor and their first round pick next year. The thought there is the Browns will still suck next year and we would have a shot at taking our next QB in next year's draft. Have the guy learn under Eli for 2 years and we are off and running.
i'd want their LT and two 1's. if just one of the picks turned into an aaron donald level player it would be worth it
trading him makes no fucking sense at all.
just need someone willing to pay it. this kid is gifted but immature, he drops three passes in a playoff game. I would take a starting LB , a Gibrill Peppers and another # 1 for him
and get ready for another 5-8 years of mediocrity
and doesn't embarrass himself again in a high profile situation, that's when you turn him into Herschel Walker.
for much of the season. We don't make the playoffs this season without Beckham.
Even if we got a two first rounders, a 3rd rounder, and an "above average starter" whatever the fuck that means we still might not get what we get out of Beckham.
Losing him creates a massive hole. Best bet is to try and repair this offense, keep our current defense together, and see if we can get another year or two out of Manning. In two years, unless we strike gold with a QB prospect, we are likely in full rebuild mode after having a franchise QB that got us to the playoffs 5 times and won two Super Bowl MVPs.
I'd like to squeeze one more out of him if possible.
Fire Mc, sign Swinney, draft the Clemson draft class, some Bamas,have a poor season but another great draft position, win 3 straight SBs starting in '19, and yell HOWBOUTDEMFRIGGINGIANTS!?
J/K!
he had drop problems this season before the playoffs. When his worst game happens to be the biggest game of his career you have to be a little worried that he might be another Alex Rodriguez.
Is everyone sure that Shepard can only play the slot position? When he was being highly touted last year following the draft, talking heads were saving he could be one of the top receivers in the NFC, not just a good slot or possession receiver. His stats for the year are those of a possession receiver, but was he ever given a chance to play else where?
That" beckham blew his only chance to be someone in this playoff game and that he'll never see the chance again in his career because the Giants are a team to ever make it back to the playoffs again"
The stupid that is flying around along with this clamoring by "most" fans (however I'm suspicious that some are claiming to be giants fans and are more likely fan of another team) to get rid and trade him.
This stupid is off the charts with media, fans, etc
take Beckham off of the 2014 & 2015 offenses, yikes! Giants need to be less reliant on him.
| take Beckham off of the 2014 & 2015 offenses, yikes! Giants need to be less reliant on him.
It is true... he has been a deodorant for an offense that already smelled bad even with him. We would have the worst offense in the league without him.
Draw attention to himself. He comes off as caring more about style with his pregame routine from the one handed grabs to worrying about what shoes he s going to warm up with, than the game itself.
Going to Miami left him wide open for criticism if he played poorly, which he did. It didn't help that all week end there were receivers making great catches while OBJ couldn't make routine ones.
You can t question his talent, but players get judged on how they play in big games. So far he s 0-1.
If he were a Cowboy this board would hate him. His job was to play above the X and O s in the playoffs. He did not, thus he deserves all the attention he craves, even the bad.
But trade him?
You'd have to get a boatful for him...
And no one's gonna do that.
I just hope this humbling experience sets him to even be more determined than he has been to this point, which would be quite insurmountable based on what he does to prepare.
Every young man gets it sooner or later, I believe the epiphany has occurred, let's see how he answers the cal.
How he does will tell a lot...
| he had drop problems this season before the playoffs. When his worst game happens to be the biggest game of his career you have to be a little worried that he might be another Alex Rodriguez.
Is everyone sure that Shepard can only play the slot position? When he was being highly touted last year following the draft, talking heads were saving he could be one of the top receivers in the NFC, not just a good slot or possession receiver. His stats for the year are those of a possession receiver, but was he ever given a chance to play else where?
We would be damn lucky if Beckham is "another Alex Rodriguez." If he carries the team to a championship like A Rod did in 2009 we are coming out ahead on this thing.
Beckham is as close to irreplaceable as anyone not named Eli Manning on this team.
The constant hand wringing and amateur psychoanalysis is absurd. He is a 24 year old kid who needs to grow up, but is already a world class WR and will only get better with time as he gains control of his emotions.
ridiculous Batman.
Two firsts, a third, and a "slightly above average starter," (whatever that means) for Beckham. No freakin' way. No chance. None. Zero. Zero point zero. How many first round picks never produce anything? A lot. The draft is a complete crapshoot. Beckham is a HOF player. His antics would have to be a lot worse to even consider a trade. Could that happen? I suppose, but we're not anywhere near that point yet.
Focus on his positives and give him a chance to grow.
| In comment 13320767 Saos1n said:
You know those two 1sts could flame out?
wondering how much you could get if you sold your penis.
Sorry ladies.
No way in hell we should trade Beckham, his value's too low with all the bad publicity.
Wait until he wins the MVP next year and sell high!
you aren't getting top 5 picks in that lot. So let's say you got lucky and did in fact get a top 5 in that lot...great. So you just got:
Brandon Sherff
Eli Apple
Kenny Britt
That's three former first rounders. All three were highly touted. All three have MADE it. All three will probably never ever ever become legenddary or even great because more often than drafted players don't turn into all pro players.
Good job...you just traded a first ballot HOF talent and the single biggest reason why this team has an offensive identity for 3 good players.
You don't trade guys like Beckham. That's how you get fired.
Their number one pick next year and a player or two.
No player is bigger than the game. Giants do have options before they offer this nutbag a 100M.
| Their number one pick next year and a player or two.
No player is bigger than the game. Giants do have options before they offer this nutbag a 100M.
PErfect. So we trade Beckham for the chance to draft another Flowers or Robinson or Joekle or MAYBE a Zach Martin...if we're lucky. Then we get Kenny Britt next season. and some average player.
And the best WR in NJYG history is playing in JAcksonville. That's lovely. Don't forget, you have to pay the guys you traded for and if we are lucky enough to hit on ONE of them, they will get that same 100M you are frowning about. You still ok with that? You ok with groomming more kids while Eli fades into retirement?
Aaron Rodgers WAS the game on Sunday. HE was bigger than everything. You're mistaken.
most talented WR we've had in a generation - if not ever. The team has coaches for a reason.
Yea, if your an idiot you trade him, if your smart you try and work with him and help develop him, he needs to refocus on basics in catching the ball, his 1 handed catch ruined him, he does not need to work on that skill, those are the type things that need to be worked on with him, plus this embarrassing loss may bring out the best in him, it may not but you don't trade him before you find out.
A team offered me 3 first round picks then I would listen depending on where they sat in the draft, but nobody is going to give that for a wideout, even Beckham, Jones, Brown, or Green.
and even with those drops he was still the second biggest reason on offense we made it to the post season. Without him and his drops we don't make it to the playoffs.
I do think Beckham needs to work on his two handed catching more than his one handed catching. I expect him to grow as a man going into next season. We're not trading him, this is a silly notion.
| At least as good as the Herschel Walker trade ie not gonna happen
Agreed. You are talking about one of the most feared and most productive players in the entire league. Not to mention he is the only legitimate star on the offense (WR, TE, RB). How does a couple of picks that are hit or miss and an average player replace that? We would need to take in a huge haul to even consider dealing him. This kind of talk in insane.
and hes the only box office draw on the team (unless you still count Eli who has been around for a while). Never ever happen.
Listen...The Giants won 4 Superbowls without an OBJ type of WR. Don't tell me the guy is the only reason the Giants can win. For the RIGHT deal you would have to think long and hard on it.
I'd trade him straight up for Antonio Brown of the Steelers.