Trade Beckham Talk eric2425ny : 1/10/2017 9:59 pm Sorry for another Beckham thread, but I haven't seen one yet where anyone posted what they actually thought we could get for Beckham if we did trade him. I thInk it's a ridiculous proposition, the guy appears to be a future hall of fame player after three years, but something to talk about as ridiculous as it may seem. I do have to say as an aside, I'm kind of surprised Cruz didn't reel him in a bit more this year. I expected him to be the big brother type and former SB champion that would squash stuff like the ridiculous shirtless display in Lambeau prior to the game. I think him being in Miami was odd too, but that had nothing to do with Sunday's outcome in my opinion. Interested to hear everyone's thoughts, remember this is hypothetical, no one is saying we should trade Beckham.

Two #1's, a 3rd and a slightly above average starter Saos1n : 1/10/2017 10:02 pm : link IMO

RE: Two #1's, a 3rd and a slightly above average starter eric2425ny : 1/10/2017 10:08 pm : link

Quote: IMO



Love Beckham's skills, but I would take that deal to the bank if I were Reese. In comment 13320767 Saos1n said:Love Beckham's skills, but I would take that deal to the bank if I were Reese.

Two firsts ThatLimerickGuy : 1/10/2017 10:12 pm : link And a good LB is my price and see ya.

Over the last few years OBJ_AllDay : 1/10/2017 10:13 pm : link I've realized how easy it is for the masses to be swayed on topics by a few of the talking heads. This is yet another example. Francesssa and company turn every post game radio show into a personal attack on beckham and the people jump out with their pitchforks.



You don't like the guy fine that's one thing but it's starting to get out of control. People saying stuff like he cares more about his game then winning - something that flies in direct contrast to what he's said and his ensuing actions.



The guy wants to win period. He wants to be great. He is well liked by his teammates and practices hard. He had one incident with Norman. ONE!!! But he is being portrayed like the devil himself. Hell - pacman jones can

shoot up a strip club, suh can stomp on a few more people's heads, hell some NBA players can flee the state during their teams game and all take nowhere near the level of flack this guy does. Even when he's quiet the talking heads like mike get worked up about the dancing... But not a peep when anyone else in the league does it (cam newton).

If you idiots want him gone your just fools. He punched a wall when his season came to an end and he didn't play well. What's the story here? The

boat ride? The ride that media pundits said was a non issue and are flip

flopping?! He's prob traveled on his off days several times this year. Stop eating out of the talking heads hands...



This team would never have sniffed 7 wins let alone 11 without him.



It would have to be Les in TO : 1/10/2017 10:13 pm : link At least as good as the Herschel Walker trade ie not gonna happen

obj's a hall of famer and physically gifted markky : 1/10/2017 10:23 pm : link but there are 8 teams still playing and he's not on any of them. he's not the best WR in the league and he won't single handedly win a superbowl or even get a team to the dance. his immaturity is disturbing. the whole kicker's net thing was so stupid. sad.



. OBJ_AllDay : 1/10/2017 10:34 pm : link Why stop at beckham? We should probably trade Eli, drc, Shepard, Jenkins and Collins.



Maybe Ray Lewis the murderer can tell us how to feel about beckham. Maybe he should be more like Antonio brown and Von miller and hit the dancing with the Stars circuit (imagine the meltdown BBI would have)? Maybe he can hit the studio and breakdown other teams games during the week like Brandon Marshall. A guy who broke records on a tore hamstring his rookie year is now being compared to a former booze bag TE we had who had pr

hard to type on the phone... OBJ_AllDay : 1/10/2017 10:35 pm : link Just let it go already people...

RE: hard to type on the phone... eric2425ny : 1/10/2017 10:49 pm : link

Quote: Just let it go already people...



This is hypothetical, no one said we are trading Beckham, just trying to assess his actual value which will likely prove your point that he is untradeable In comment 13320801 OBJ_AllDay said:This is hypothetical, no one said we are trading Beckham, just trying to assess his actual value which will likely prove your point that he is untradeable

RE: hard to type on the phone... compton : 1/10/2017 10:50 pm : link

Quote: Just let it go already people...



They are not going to let it go. Every off season a player's neck has to be underneath our boot. No exceptions. In comment 13320801 OBJ_AllDay said:They are not going to let it go. Every off season a player's neck has to be underneath our boot. No exceptions.

OBJ Peppers : 1/10/2017 10:52 pm : link literally was our entire offense this season. It would have to be a helluva haul. He's practically untradeable in my eyes.

I would not trade him BUT... EricJ : 1/10/2017 10:54 pm : link there is a price for everything right?



Maybe to the Browns for their left tackle and Coleman or Pryor and their first round pick next year. The thought there is the Browns will still suck next year and we would have a shot at taking our next QB in next year's draft. Have the guy learn under Eli for 2 years and we are off and running.

RE: I would not trade him BUT... markky : 1/10/2017 10:57 pm : link

Quote: there is a price for everything right?



Maybe to the Browns for their left tackle and Coleman or Pryor and their first round pick next year. The thought there is the Browns will still suck next year and we would have a shot at taking our next QB in next year's draft. Have the guy learn under Eli for 2 years and we are off and running.



i'd want their LT and two 1's. if just one of the picks turned into an aaron donald level player it would be worth it In comment 13320816 EricJ said:i'd want their LT and two 1's. if just one of the picks turned into an aaron donald level player it would be worth it

anyone can be traded. there is a price for anyone gtt350 : 1/11/2017 12:04 am : link just need someone willing to pay it. this kid is gifted but immature, he drops three passes in a playoff game. I would take a starting LB , a Gibrill Peppers and another # 1 for him

Trade Beckham blueblood : 1/11/2017 12:16 am : link and get ready for another 5-8 years of mediocrity

If he has a monster year next year Go Terps : 1/11/2017 12:35 am : link and doesn't embarrass himself again in a high profile situation, that's when you turn him into Herschel Walker.

Beckham is all we had on offense giantgiantfan : 1/11/2017 12:48 am : link for much of the season. We don't make the playoffs this season without Beckham.



Even if we got a two first rounders, a 3rd rounder, and an "above average starter" whatever the fuck that means we still might not get what we get out of Beckham.



Losing him creates a massive hole. Best bet is to try and repair this offense, keep our current defense together, and see if we can get another year or two out of Manning. In two years, unless we strike gold with a QB prospect, we are likely in full rebuild mode after having a franchise QB that got us to the playoffs 5 times and won two Super Bowl MVPs.



I'd like to squeeze one more out of him if possible.



Trade him and Eli! old man : 1/11/2017 12:59 am : link Fire Mc, sign Swinney, draft the Clemson draft class, some Bamas,have a poor season but another great draft position, win 3 straight SBs starting in '19, and yell HOWBOUTDEMFRIGGINGIANTS!?

J/K!

I sure wouldn't be looking to trade Beckham, but the fact is that SB 42 and 46 and ? : 1/11/2017 4:12 am : link he had drop problems this season before the playoffs. When his worst game happens to be the biggest game of his career you have to be a little worried that he might be another Alex Rodriguez.



Is everyone sure that Shepard can only play the slot position? When he was being highly touted last year following the draft, talking heads were saving he could be one of the top receivers in the NFC, not just a good slot or possession receiver. His stats for the year are those of a possession receiver, but was he ever given a chance to play else where?

One caller said this morning micky : 1/11/2017 6:08 am : link That" beckham blew his only chance to be someone in this playoff game and that he'll never see the chance again in his career because the Giants are a team to ever make it back to the playoffs again"



The stupid that is flying around along with this clamoring by "most" fans (however I'm suspicious that some are claiming to be giants fans and are more likely fan of another team) to get rid and trade him.



This stupid is off the charts with media, fans, etc

Beckham has masked a ton of flaws.. Sean : 1/11/2017 6:13 am : link take Beckham off of the 2014 & 2015 offenses, yikes! Giants need to be less reliant on him.

RE: Beckham has masked a ton of flaws.. EricJ : 1/11/2017 6:45 am : link

Quote: take Beckham off of the 2014 & 2015 offenses, yikes! Giants need to be less reliant on him.



It is true... he has been a deodorant for an offense that already smelled bad even with him. We would have the worst offense in the league without him. In comment 13320889 Sean said:It is true... he has been a deodorant for an offense that already smelled bad even with him. We would have the worst offense in the league without him.

Beckham s antics joeinpa : 1/11/2017 7:03 am : link Draw attention to himself. He comes off as caring more about style with his pregame routine from the one handed grabs to worrying about what shoes he s going to warm up with, than the game itself.



Going to Miami left him wide open for criticism if he played poorly, which he did. It didn't help that all week end there were receivers making great catches while OBJ couldn't make routine ones.



You can t question his talent, but players get judged on how they play in big games. So far he s 0-1.



If he were a Cowboy this board would hate him. His job was to play above the X and O s in the playoffs. He did not, thus he deserves all the attention he craves, even the bad.

Talking about trading Beckham is stupid talk SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/11/2017 7:12 am : link .

Agreed he has to take the good with the bad... Sec 103 : 1/11/2017 7:13 am : link But trade him?

You'd have to get a boatful for him...

And no one's gonna do that.

I just hope this humbling experience sets him to even be more determined than he has been to this point, which would be quite insurmountable based on what he does to prepare.

Every young man gets it sooner or later, I believe the epiphany has occurred, let's see how he answers the cal.

How he does will tell a lot...

RE: I sure wouldn't be looking to trade Beckham, but the fact is that JerryNYG : 1/11/2017 7:32 am : link

Quote: he had drop problems this season before the playoffs. When his worst game happens to be the biggest game of his career you have to be a little worried that he might be another Alex Rodriguez.



Is everyone sure that Shepard can only play the slot position? When he was being highly touted last year following the draft, talking heads were saving he could be one of the top receivers in the NFC, not just a good slot or possession receiver. His stats for the year are those of a possession receiver, but was he ever given a chance to play else where?



We would be damn lucky if Beckham is "another Alex Rodriguez." If he carries the team to a championship like A Rod did in 2009 we are coming out ahead on this thing.



Beckham is as close to irreplaceable as anyone not named Eli Manning on this team.



The constant hand wringing and amateur psychoanalysis is absurd. He is a 24 year old kid who needs to grow up, but is already a world class WR and will only get better with time as he gains control of his emotions. In comment 13320883 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:We would be damn lucky if Beckham is "another Alex Rodriguez." If he carries the team to a championship like A Rod did in 2009 we are coming out ahead on this thing.Beckham is as close to irreplaceable as anyone not named Eli Manning on this team.The constant hand wringing and amateur psychoanalysis is absurd. He is a 24 year old kid who needs to grow up, but is already a world class WR and will only get better with time as he gains control of his emotions.

Holy AcidTest : 1/11/2017 8:20 am : link ridiculous Batman.



Two firsts, a third, and a "slightly above average starter," (whatever that means) for Beckham. No freakin' way. No chance. None. Zero. Zero point zero. How many first round picks never produce anything? A lot. The draft is a complete crapshoot. Beckham is a HOF player. His antics would have to be a lot worse to even consider a trade. Could that happen? I suppose, but we're not anywhere near that point yet.

The talk is rooted in anger and frustration JonC : 1/11/2017 8:31 am : link Focus on his positives and give him a chance to grow.



RE: RE: Two #1's, a 3rd and a slightly above average starter ajr2456 : 1/11/2017 8:33 am : link

Quote: In comment 13320767 Saos1n said:





Quote:





IMO







Love Beckham's skills, but I would take that deal to the bank if I were Reese.



You know those two 1sts could flame out? In comment 13320775 eric2425ny said:You know those two 1sts could flame out?

Considering a Beckham trade is like mrvax : 1/11/2017 8:40 am : link wondering how much you could get if you sold your penis.



Sorry ladies.



I completely agree d Cruzin : 1/11/2017 9:23 am : link

No way in hell we should trade Beckham, his value's too low with all the bad publicity.



Wait until he wins the MVP next year and sell high!

two firsts...lets say THREE firsts djm : 1/11/2017 9:41 am : link you aren't getting top 5 picks in that lot. So let's say you got lucky and did in fact get a top 5 in that lot...great. So you just got:



Brandon Sherff

Eli Apple

Kenny Britt





That's three former first rounders. All three were highly touted. All three have MADE it. All three will probably never ever ever become legenddary or even great because more often than drafted players don't turn into all pro players.



Good job...you just traded a first ballot HOF talent and the single biggest reason why this team has an offensive identity for 3 good players.



You don't trade guys like Beckham. That's how you get fired.

Jags number 4 pick this year averagejoe : 1/11/2017 10:23 am : link Their number one pick next year and a player or two.



No player is bigger than the game. Giants do have options before they offer this nutbag a 100M.

RE: Jags number 4 pick this year djm : 1/11/2017 10:32 am : link

Quote: Their number one pick next year and a player or two.



No player is bigger than the game. Giants do have options before they offer this nutbag a 100M.



PErfect. So we trade Beckham for the chance to draft another Flowers or Robinson or Joekle or MAYBE a Zach Martin...if we're lucky. Then we get Kenny Britt next season. and some average player.



And the best WR in NJYG history is playing in JAcksonville. That's lovely. Don't forget, you have to pay the guys you traded for and if we are lucky enough to hit on ONE of them, they will get that same 100M you are frowning about. You still ok with that? You ok with groomming more kids while Eli fades into retirement? In comment 13321149 averagejoe said:PErfect. So we trade Beckham for the chance to draft another Flowers or Robinson or Joekle or MAYBE a Zach Martin...if we're lucky. Then we get Kenny Britt next season. and some average player.And the best WR in NJYG history is playing in JAcksonville. That's lovely. Don't forget, you have to pay the guys you traded for and if we are lucky enough to hit on ONE of them, they will get that same 100M you are frowning about. You still ok with that? You ok with groomming more kids while Eli fades into retirement?

no player is bigger than the game? djm : 1/11/2017 10:33 am : link Aaron Rodgers WAS the game on Sunday. HE was bigger than everything. You're mistaken.

Trade him for a top 10 pick and a bucket of spackle ghost718 : 1/11/2017 10:37 am : link .

spackle has value djm : 1/11/2017 10:57 am : link it holds shit together.

no thanks RasputinPrime : 1/11/2017 11:06 am : link most talented WR we've had in a generation - if not ever. The team has coaches for a reason.

LOL PaulN : 1/11/2017 12:17 pm : link Yea, if your an idiot you trade him, if your smart you try and work with him and help develop him, he needs to refocus on basics in catching the ball, his 1 handed catch ruined him, he does not need to work on that skill, those are the type things that need to be worked on with him, plus this embarrassing loss may bring out the best in him, it may not but you don't trade him before you find out.

If PaulN : 1/11/2017 12:21 pm : link A team offered me 3 first round picks then I would listen depending on where they sat in the draft, but nobody is going to give that for a wideout, even Beckham, Jones, Brown, or Green.

Yeah Beckham had drops giantgiantfan : 1/11/2017 1:26 pm : link and even with those drops he was still the second biggest reason on offense we made it to the post season. Without him and his drops we don't make it to the playoffs.



I do think Beckham needs to work on his two handed catching more than his one handed catching. I expect him to grow as a man going into next season. We're not trading him, this is a silly notion.

RE: It would have to be Matt M. : 1/11/2017 1:30 pm : link

Quote: At least as good as the Herschel Walker trade ie not gonna happen Agreed. You are talking about one of the most feared and most productive players in the entire league. Not to mention he is the only legitimate star on the offense (WR, TE, RB). How does a couple of picks that are hit or miss and an average player replace that? We would need to take in a huge haul to even consider dealing him. This kind of talk in insane. In comment 13320781 Les in TO said:Agreed. You are talking about one of the most feared and most productive players in the entire league. Not to mention he is the only legitimate star on the offense (WR, TE, RB). How does a couple of picks that are hit or miss and an average player replace that? We would need to take in a huge haul to even consider dealing him. This kind of talk in insane.

Its a business well...bye TC : 1/11/2017 1:32 pm : link and hes the only box office draw on the team (unless you still count Eli who has been around for a while). Never ever happen.