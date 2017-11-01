Time for an old fashioned George Young OL cluster draft? NYRiese : 1/11/2017 8:37 am At least the 1st 4 rounds?

Does that really sound like a good idea?

Why stop after the 4th round? Might as well replace the depth, too.

Good Ole 1988/1989 GiantsRage2007 : 1/11/2017 8:48 am : link OL in the first 2 rounds both years...



Say what you will but those guys held their spots from anywhere between 7-10 years.



Too bad the draft wasn't 12 rounds anymore

most likely giants build the line through free agency nygiants16 : 1/11/2017 8:49 am : link move flowers out of left tackle, sign a vet left tackle..



if you move flowers to right tackle, sogn a vet right guard

A parade of dancing elephants

RE: Good Ole 1988/1989

Quote: OL in the first 2 rounds both years...



Say what you will but those guys held their spots from anywhere between 7-10 years.



Too bad the draft wasn't 12 rounds anymore



True, but do you trust Reese & co to pick the right guys? They've spent 2 #1s and a #2 and so far the jury is still out on all of them. Pugh is the best of the lot so far but has had injuries and struggles with maulers, Flowers has the most upside but is struggling with technique, and Richburg scares the hell out of me because he's physically weak and the whole league knows it. In comment 13320970 GiantsRage2007 said:True, but do you trust Reese & co to pick the right guys? They've spent 2 #1s and a #2 and so far the jury is still out on all of them. Pugh is the best of the lot so far but has had injuries and struggles with maulers, Flowers has the most upside but is struggling with technique, and Richburg scares the hell out of me because he's physically weak and the whole league knows it.

Cluster drafts - 1988 yes, 1989, not so good Ivan15 : 1/11/2017 9:39 am : link In 1988, Eric Moore and Jumbo Elliot were drafted 1, 2. Moore played a total of 9 years, 6 with the Giants and started all 6 years. Jumbo played 14 years (wow), 8 years with the Giants, and started all 8 years.



In 1989, Brian Williams and Bob Kratch were the 1,2 picks. Williams played 9 years, all 9 with the Giants, and started the last 4 years. Kratch played 8 years, 5 with the Giants and was a starter fior 2 years.



So yeah, I guess cluster drafting works but maybe using premium picks on the o-line left a void of developable talent at other positions. See 1991-1992 and the Reeves years.



If Flowers had developed at any position, we probably wouldn't be having this discussion. Only a discussion on a veteran FA LT.



Still too many needs to attempt a cluster draft. Maybe use a 1 and a 4 or a 2 and a 4 but nothing more.

I think they'll hit PEEJ : 1/11/2017 9:41 am : link both lines early. DB and TE will also be on the shopping list

I just don't think it works the same in the free agency era mfsd : 1/11/2017 9:51 am : link You can't afford to wait more than 2 years for a draft pick to become a starter or at least contributor, you can't afford to swing and miss with top picks, and have to fill too many other needs through the draft too. In addition to OL, we have needs at WR and CB like we do every year, as well as TE, LB and RB



Our best bet to keep building the OL is to hopefully hit gold like we did last year with the defense - look for guys coming out of their rookie contract who are still young and healthy enough to contribute for a few years, who's current teams can't afford their FA market price

To Hell JonC : 1/11/2017 9:51 am : link with maximizing the value of your very limited draft pick resources!!!

You do get the idea that the Giants joeinpa : 1/11/2017 9:54 am : link are ready to move on from Flowers at LT

Those of you LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/11/2017 9:55 am : link expecting multiple new starters on the OL are once again going to be disappointed.



Flowers, Richburg, and Pugh will obviously start. Flowers might be moved to the right.



Jerry will likely be gone.



I wouldn't be shocked if Hart is a starter.



We are probably looking at one new starter. A tackle if Flowers moves, if he doesn't move it could be a guard. They could also move Hart inside.





Unless the lineman doesn't want to come here Giants2012 : 1/11/2017 9:58 am : link and we pass on Reggie White.





RE: Those of you

Quote: expecting multiple new starters on the OL are once again going to be disappointed.



Flowers, Richburg, and Pugh will obviously start. Flowers might be moved to the right.



Jerry will likely be gone.



I wouldn't be shocked if Hart is a starter.



We are probably looking at one new starter. A tackle if Flowers moves, if he doesn't move it could be a guard. They could also move Hart inside.



I really hope that is not the case, if so it is a setup for a continuing disaster on offense. For Reese to do NOTHING last year to help the offense with an aging immobile QB sealed the giants fate which we saw in GB. If he does nothing the gmen will be going nowhere! In comment 13321066 LakeGeorgeGiant said:I really hope that is not the case, if so it is a setup for a continuing disaster on offense. For Reese to do NOTHING last year to help the offense with an aging immobile QB sealed the giants fate which we saw in GB. If he does nothing the gmen will be going nowhere!

RE: Those of you

Quote: expecting multiple new starters on the OL are once again going to be disappointed.



Flowers, Richburg, and Pugh will obviously start. Flowers might be moved to the right.



Jerry will likely be gone.



I wouldn't be shocked if Hart is a starter.



We are probably looking at one new starter. A tackle if Flowers moves, if he doesn't move it could be a guard. They could also move Hart inside.





Pretty much expect same results In comment 13321066 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Pretty much expect same results

I really do hate... BillKo : 1/11/2017 10:46 am : link when people post, by round, what positions we should take in that round.



That's not how you draft.



Why simply take a position if that position isn't worthy of being picked.



And why would you draft OL in the first four rounds when there are much better players to improve your football team at other positions????

RE: I really do hate...

Quote: when people post, by round, what positions we should take in that round.



That's not how you draft.



Why simply take a position if that position isn't worthy of being picked.



And why would you draft OL in the first four rounds when there are much better players to improve your football team at other positions???? .



Why would you draft O Lineman in the first four rounds?

You just typed that right? All the late rounders picked around here have done wonders right, oh my! In comment 13321218 BillKo said:Why would you draft O Lineman in the first four rounds?You just typed that right? All the late rounders picked around here have done wonders right, oh my!

I always thought the reason for cluster drafting was NYRiese : 1/11/2017 10:55 am : link That you weren't really sure which players would pan out and become starters and which players wouldn't so that at least you got one very good player.

RE: You do get the idea that the Giants

Quote: are ready to move on from Flowers at LT



I walked away from Reese's press conference feeling like he was pretty much telling us as such. In comment 13321062 joeinpa said:I walked away from Reese's press conference feeling like he was pretty much telling us as such.

Five years of incompetent OL play Giants2012 : 1/11/2017 11:00 am : link starters out of position, backups starting and no depth



Ya think we draft a few?

RE: RE: Those of you

Quote: In comment 13321066 LakeGeorgeGiant said:





Quote:





expecting multiple new starters on the OL are once again going to be disappointed.



Flowers, Richburg, and Pugh will obviously start. Flowers might be moved to the right.



Jerry will likely be gone.



I wouldn't be shocked if Hart is a starter.



We are probably looking at one new starter. A tackle if Flowers moves, if he doesn't move it could be a guard. They could also move Hart inside.









Pretty much expect same results .





They can draft one and sign one, Hart was replaced

in the playoffs by Newhouse....he is not a long term solution to them.

You can have two starters on the O Line. They didn't address it last offseason right? A lot of us wanted them to do that, but they didn't and it showed!

In comment 13321103 micky said:They can draft one and sign one, Hart was replacedin the playoffs by Newhouse....he is not a long term solution to them.You can have two starters on the O Line. They didn't address it last offseason right? A lot of us wanted them to do that, but they didn't and it showed!

yes, OL idiotsavant : 1/11/2017 11:06 am : link but- even if we do as most of us want; Keeping JPP and Hank, you still need one more big and/or great



----------DT.



Look, with JPP you still also have Vernon, Okwara, Wynn as useful players.



However, if Hank or Snacks gets injured, (or even worn down as we may have seen after so many reps this season), we don't have much in the way of additional.



So, rounds 1,2,3 I would probably be targeting DT and OL and looking for the best within that pool.



Lets face it, without both hank and snacks this would have been a very, very mediocre team this past season.

well, assuming Hankins returns Giants2012 : 1/11/2017 11:10 am : link the Giants aren't going DT in Round 1





I would look at a pool of (DT,OG and OT) in round 1 regardless idiotsavant : 1/11/2017 11:14 am : link and grab the most likely to be a stand out great at his position regardless of positional emphasis within the pool.



If its DT - than in round #2 it may be the %ages that the standout in that same pool will be a guard, forcing the Pugh move leftwards one spot.

The time to make cluster additions to the OL came and went last year Go Terps : 1/11/2017 11:18 am : link We had huge money and both Kelechi Osemele (RG) and Mitchell Schwartz (RT) were available in free agency. Osemele made first team All Pro, Schwartz made second team.



I don't see this year's OL FA class being as fruitful, and we have much less cap space. An opportunity lost.



We're going to have to make the best of what we've got. I'd be surprised to see more than one change to the OL in 2017.

the thing about DT is this: idiotsavant : 1/11/2017 11:20 am : link whereas BBI is probably correct in questioning Sullivan, nobody is questioning Spagnulo, and quite rightly so:



BUT, without TWO big and great DTs, what Spags has put together may...may... loose its foundation, and its a proven one. so that is one man down, a statistically big risk due to how easily that can happen, one guy, one leg, one toe, one arm, etc.



So, to reinforce a proven success (rather than shoot for a chance in an unproven side/scheme/trend/line and unit) as priority #1.

remember guys idiotsavant : 1/11/2017 11:28 am : link ten plus years, maybe longer, BBI rants about lack of quality linebackers, and occasionally, true as well, rants about how two 'beast DTs would help free up quicker LBs to make plays.'



This year we started to see that, it was great, but...one hank toe, one snacks elbow and that may go back to form.



We could clearly go DT in round 1 if a great presents himself to us.

so draft an insurance policy in Round 1? Giants2012 : 1/11/2017 11:31 am : link DT aren't DE which can be moved around. You're drafting a backup with two young and recently signed DT in front of him.

Only if old man : 1/11/2017 11:44 am : link we were drafting top 10, AND, it was a good OL draft.

Neither one of those are true, for us.

I was hoping Sy'56s writeups on OL had more candidates, and the gradings were better; neither one of those are true for us, especially at #23.

And the FA class is: Get the best of whatever there is. Leary MIGHT happen, but will he leave a Dallas team thats arrows up? Same with Rieff,Lang, and 1-2 others on contenders. What does Whitworth have at 35y.o., will Smith leave Minny?

And, aside from $$$, do any of them fit our OL scheme?

2012 idiotsavant : 1/11/2017 11:50 am : link I don't see 3rd DT as a backup at all, its a position where you smash face with huge 320lb violent professional athletes all game long, and is the lynchpin to our D and team game right now.



Put it this way, after carrying the team all year, hank and snacks caught a few breathers from bromley in the last game...and we lost.

It is highly doubtful they draft DT in round 1 JonC : 1/11/2017 11:54 am : link unless their targets among premium positions are exhausted.



You could almost hear Reese in the past say they prefer value at DR starting in Round 2.



RE: The time to make cluster additions to the OL came and went last year

Quote: We had huge money and both Kelechi Osemele (RG) and Mitchell Schwartz (RT) were available in free agency. Osemele made first team All Pro, Schwartz made second team.



I don't see this year's OL FA class being as fruitful, and we have much less cap space. An opportunity lost.



We're going to have to make the best of what we've got. I'd be surprised to see more than one change to the OL in 2017.



I'm curious Terps - did you see Osemele as a much better player than Vernon (obviously, different sides of the ball).



Osemele made an obscene amount of money for a guard. Plenty of people pointed out that we overpaid for Vernon, and just as many felt the same about Osemele. I do think Osemele had the better year (although not by much), as both ended up on the AP team (1st vs 2nd, though), and DE is more of a premium position than OG.



You were against the Vernon signing, but would have had no problem paying Osemele?



On Schwartz, I think the history with his brother pretty much brought any possibility of that happening to an abrupt end before it even started. In comment 13321312 Go Terps said:I'm curious Terps - did you see Osemele as a much better player than Vernon (obviously, different sides of the ball).Osemele made an obscene amount of money for a guard. Plenty of people pointed out that we overpaid for Vernon, and just as many felt the same about Osemele. I do think Osemele had the better year (although not by much), as both ended up on the AP team (1st vs 2nd, though), and DE is more of a premium position than OG.You were against the Vernon signing, but would have had no problem paying Osemele?On Schwartz, I think the history with his brother pretty much brought any possibility of that happening to an abrupt end before it even started.

RE: 2012

Quote: I don't see 3rd DT as a backup at all, its a position where you smash face with huge 320lb violent professional athletes all game long, and is the lynchpin to our D and team game right now.



Put it this way, after carrying the team all year, hank and snacks caught a few breathers from bromley in the last game...and we lost.





So if they didn't need a breath the Giants would have won? Of course not.



I understand where you are coming from but you are drafting a backup which isn't going to starting anytime soon. These aren't DE's who get moved around.



You better have an impact DT if you go #1 when the team already has two young DT and a backup who wasn't bad.



In comment 13321373 idiotsavant said:So if they didn't need a breath the Giants would have won? Of course not.I understand where you are coming from but you are drafting a backup which isn't going to starting anytime soon. These aren't DE's who get moved around.You better have an impact DT if you go #1 when the team already has two young DT and a backup who wasn't bad.

jcn Go Terps : 1/11/2017 12:16 pm : link I do see Osemele as a better player, and one that would have had a greater positive impact on the team than Vernon did. I think the biggest single problem with the 2016 Giants was the inability to run the ball with any authority. Had we been able to do so the two high coverage that troubled our passing game would have disappeared quickly. Osemele could have made an enormous difference in that regard, and the trickle down to the rest of the offense would have been significant.



I don't dislike Vernon as a player and I think we were better this year for having had him. But he is being paid like a premier pass rusher and we had trouble generating a conventional pass rush all season.



Osemele is making huge money, yeah. For a guard. $25 million guaranteed over 5 years is significant. But it's still less than half of the guaranteed money Vernon got. If Osemele is making obscene money, then we need to come up with a new word for Vernon.

RE: RE: The time to make cluster additions to the OL came and went last year

Quote: In







I'm curious Terps - did you see Osemele as a much better player than Vernon (obviously, different sides of the ball).







Not asking me but but i did. With so many holes the team couldn't go wrong and needed all the talent they could get yet, IMO, Osemele is a better OL than Vernon is a DE. Not to mention, Osemele makes the QB better than Vernon does and this league is built around the QB. In comment 13321395 jcn56 said:Not asking me but but i did. With so many holes the team couldn't go wrong and needed all the talent they could get yet, IMO, Osemele is a better OL than Vernon is a DE. Not to mention, Osemele makes the QB better than Vernon does and this league is built around the QB.

It may be time to re evaluate positional value Ten Ton Hammer : 1/11/2017 12:29 pm : link Based on changing times. Having one good DE doesn't do you much good in the NFL today, but having one exceptional guard or tackle can be the mortar of a good offensive line and contribute more on a play to play basis.

Love the Save the Whales Draft TruBlue56 : 1/11/2017 1:43 pm : link I would be happy if we get the following in the 1st 2 rounds.



OT - Cam Robinson - Alabama

OT/OG - Adam Bisnowaty - Pitt

Well in 2001 the Giants mrvax : 1/11/2017 1:55 pm : link "cluster drafted" Will Peterson & Will Allen.



That said, you really have to go best playmaker available in the 1st round and as the draft progresses you can target certain positions of need.



Look how we got stuck with Flowers who may have been the best LOT on the board with the 9th pick. They probably should have taken Gurley. Now the Giants are unsure WTH to do with Flowers.







Just pointing this out without commentary pjcas18 : 1/11/2017 1:58 pm : link if the Giants use another 1st round pick this year on an OL they'll have more premium draft pick investment in the OL than the Cowboys, and the most draft pick investment in the OL in the entire NFL.



they'd have:



Flowers: 1st

Pugh: 1st

Richburg: 2nd

RG: TBD

RT: 1st (I assume or even flip this with Flowers)



The Cowboys also have 3 1sts (Smith, Frederick, and Martin), but the other two are 4th (Free) and UDFA (Leary)



at some point your talent evaluation of the OL needs to be questioned and you might be better off bringing in proven vets and spending FA cash instead of premium draft picks.

Been calling for this for at least five years...written several posts That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/11/2017 2:19 pm : link about it...drafting Pugh and Richburg was good but too little.



Flowers shows nothing to me at this point and seems to be a problematic player. If his techniques is still bad after two years, 33 starts, two training camps and all that practice, what does that say to you? Flats and Solari are excellent OL coaches.



To me, that says everything you need to know about this player. Unfortunately, this is a bad draft for the OL or so I hear. Nonetheless, Reese better do something positive. Eli is now 36 and JR has ruined his last five years, mostly because of a bad offensive line.

RE: Only if

Quote: we were drafting top 10, AND, it was a good OL draft.

Neither one of those are true, for us.

I was hoping Sy'56s writeups on OL had more candidates, and the gradings were better; neither one of those are true for us, especially at #23.

And the FA class is: Get the best of whatever there is. Leary MIGHT happen, but will he leave a Dallas team thats arrows up? Same with Rieff,Lang, and 1-2 others on contenders. What does Whitworth have at 35y.o., will Smith leave Minny?

And, aside from $$$, do any of them fit our OL scheme?



Dallas is 17 million over the cap. They are screwed next year. They already have their OL locked up and literally can't afford to keep Leary as a luxury 6th OL. That's why they signed Cooper. In comment 13321358 old man said:Dallas is 17 million over the cap. They are screwed next year. They already have their OL locked up and literally can't afford to keep Leary as a luxury 6th OL. That's why they signed Cooper.

Dallas' cap situation Matt in SGS : 1/11/2017 2:28 pm : link Quote: 2017 Salary Cap Total: $172,249,697

Projected 2017 Salary Cap Space: $-16,979,697

2017 Dead Money: $259,598

Simply put, the Dallas Cowboys have a lot of salary cap work to do between now and the 2017 season.



They can start by restructuring contracts for guys like quarterback Tony Romo ($24.7 million cap hit), wide receiver Dez Bryant ($17 million cap hit), left tackle Tyron Smith ($15.8 million cap hit), linebacker Sean Lee ($9.95 million cap hit), and tight end Jason Witten ($9.512 million cap hit). There is also a chance that they could completely part ways with Romo — which would free up a huge chunk of change — if rookie quarterback Dak Prescott continues to play at a high level.



When all is said and done, it’s highly unlikely that the Cowboys will be able to free up enough cap space to be aggressive during free agency next offseason. However, they should be able to keep their core group of players intact if they do things right.



They are boned cap wise.

- ( They are boned cap wise. http://www.cheatsheet.com/sports/nfl-teams-facing-salary-cap-issues-2017.html/?a=viewall - ( New Window

RE: Those of you

Quote: expecting multiple new starters on the OL are once again going to be disappointed.



Flowers, Richburg, and Pugh will obviously start. Flowers might be moved to the right.



Jerry will likely be gone.



I wouldn't be shocked if Hart is a starter.



We are probably looking at one new starter. A tackle if Flowers moves, if he doesn't move it could be a guard. They could also move Hart inside.





Historically, Reese tries to plug as many holes as possible in FA so there's a little more flexibility in the draft. The OL has the most holes with Jerry and Newhouse as FA's along with performance issues of the OL as a whole.



I could see Reese signing a few OL in FA of the non-sexy variety and drafting an OL somewhere before the 4th round.



In comment 13321066 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Historically, Reese tries to plug as many holes as possible in FA so there's a little more flexibility in the draft. The OL has the most holes with Jerry and Newhouse as FA's along with performance issues of the OL as a whole.I could see Reese signing a few OL in FA of the non-sexy variety and drafting an OL somewhere before the 4th round.

RE: Been calling for this for at least five years...written several posts

Quote: about it...drafting Pugh and Richburg was good but too little.



Flowers shows nothing to me at this point and seems to be a problematic player. If his techniques is still bad after two years, 33 starts, two training camps and all that practice, what does that say to you? Flats and Solari are excellent OL coaches.



To me, that says everything you need to know about this player. Unfortunately, this is a bad draft for the OL or so I hear. Nonetheless, Reese better do something positive. Eli is now 36 and JR has ruined his last five years, mostly because of a bad offensive line.



It also tells me that the Giants are not good at selecting Oline talent from rounds 3-7 (and UDFAs.)



I cannot see why our Giants should be forced into the position of drafting Oline in rounds 1 and 2. That's where your damn playmakers usually come from. Sure, if an Oline guy is that good you take him early. Giants pissed away a pick on Flowers who should have been a 2nd or 3rd rounder let alone the 9th pick of the draft. In comment 13321633 That’s Gold, Jerry said:It also tells me that the Giants are not good at selecting Oline talent from rounds 3-7 (and UDFAs.)I cannot see why our Giants should be forced into the position of drafting Oline in rounds 1 and 2. That's where your damn playmakers usually come from. Sure, if an Oline guy isgood you take him early. Giants pissed away a pick on Flowers who should have been a 2nd or 3rd rounder let alone the 9th pick of the draft.

Cluster drafting doesn't make any sense JonC : 1/11/2017 3:16 pm : link when you have an immediate need at RT and RG. Use UFA for attacking urgent needs.

OL stretch234 : 1/11/2017 4:30 pm : link Lets look back at that. Elliott was the best player. Kratch was a fill in starter and the Giants moved on from him after his 1st full year starting.



Brian Williams basically did not play until his 6th year - you do not have that luxury any more



E. Moore was OK - certainly not close to justifying the 10th pick in the draft



If those guys were picked by Reese, with 1 a spot starter, 1 basically not playing and 1 not justifying the 10th pick, as a G he would be vilified more than he already is



At least it helped make up for his cluster drafting of WR in 85-87:



S. Robinson, T. Henderson, V. Warren, R. Brown, S. Miller, S. Baker, O. Turner, M. Ingram

didn't we draft 2 TEs the year we drafted Derek Brown markky : 1/11/2017 8:14 pm : link cluster drafting can fail.





RE: didn't we draft 2 TEs the year we drafted Derek Brown

Quote: cluster drafting can fail.





Com'on, Brown in the 1st and Pierce in the 3rd is a cluster?



For two straight years in the late 80's the Giants used both #1 and #2 picks on OL. That's the top four picks over two years. In comment 13322062 markky said:Com'on, Brown in the 1st and Pierce in the 3rd is a cluster?For two straight years in the late 80's the Giants used both #1 and #2 picks on OL. That's the top four picks over two years.

RE: Cluster drafting doesn't make any sense

Quote: when you have an immediate need at RT and RG. Use UFA for attacking urgent needs.



IMO, it's not nearly as easy this year. Unlike last year, this year is saturated with teams with as much or more money than the top four last year. Half the league has as much money. The bidding for anybody is going to be through the roof. In comment 13321726 JonC said:IMO, it's not nearly as easy this year. Unlike last year, this year is saturated with teams with as much or more money than the top four last year. Half the league has as much money. The bidding for anybody is going to be through the roof.

Cluster drafting amounts to football malpractice. Ten Ton Hammer : 1/11/2017 8:31 pm : link Gross misuse of critical resources. Comparing the 80's to now couldn't be less relevant.



The draft had 12 rounds back then, and that's just one major difference.

They need two offensive tackles Since1965 : 1/11/2017 8:41 pm : link Pugh and Richberg stay. Flowers moves to RG (he'll get burned just as badly if he's at RT). Jerry, Newhouse and Hart are depth players, not starters.

RE: Cluster drafting amounts to football malpractice.

Quote: Gross misuse of critical resources. Comparing the 80's to now couldn't be less relevant.





Go check out the drafts of many teams. Top of my head I pulled the Pats and Steelers drafts



The Steelers have used 3 out of their last 4 top picks on CB



The Pats went 5 Db's in two years in 2012/2013 after the Giants beat them in 2011.



Examples of teams clustering are everywhere so it is relevant.



Meanwhile, out team of diversity has made the playoffs once in 5 years for one game. In comment 13322074 Ten Ton Hammer said:Go check out the drafts of many teams. Top of my head I pulled the Pats and Steelers draftsThe Steelers have used 3 out of their last 4 top picks on CBThe Pats went 5 Db's in two years in 2012/2013 after the Giants beat them in 2011.Examples of teams clustering are everywhere so it is relevant.Meanwhile, out team of diversity has made the playoffs once in 5 years for one game.

RE: They need two offensive tackles

Quote: Pugh and Richberg stay. Flowers moves to RG (he'll get burned just as badly if he's at RT). Jerry, Newhouse and Hart are depth players, not starters. If we sign OG Leary and a UFA OT I wonder if Pugh kicks out to say RT again?

going to be a long off-season! In comment 13322084 Since1965 said:If we sign OG Leary and a UFA OT I wonder if Pugh kicks out to say RT again?going to be a long off-season!