"Post" season thoughts ryanmkeane : 1/11/2017 1:50 pm 1. Our Giants were #1 in the league in least penalties per game at 5.4. Yes - the same Giants that towards the latter half of Coughlin's era seemed to be one of the most penalized game after game...this is a huge change. The home Skins game and OL drive killing penalties probably made it seem a lot worse, but we were very disciplined this year from an overall team standpoint. Keep this message going for next year and we are in good shape there.



2. Lots of folks are calling for a new OC or an OC change. There's just no way this is happening. Not even in the realm of possibility I don't think. All along, it has been personnel and not play calling that hurt them this season. We also committed to the run a lot more (or so it seemed) and that was at times frustrating but ultimately it paid off because hell, we won 11 games. Keep the same offense in place, just upgrade some spots on the OL and we'll be fine.



3. Regarding the OL, my opinion is - just get more talent on the line and figure the positions out from there. Pugh at LG and Richburg at C are pretty much set in stone. Just get 2 good, professional guys out there who love to get after it, and hope that Flowers can get himself into gear, either at LT or on the right side. My hope would be at least 1 new starter from FA, possibly 2. And another OL within the first 3 rounds of the draft. The OL really isn't as bad as some people think...just needs tinkering and we'll be off and running next season...*hopefully*.



4. Losing both JPP and Hank would be pretty unaccpetable. I wouldn't blame Reese for letting 1 go, but retaining 1 of them is really important. My guess is Hank walks for much more money than Reese thinks he's worth, and we reload with another DT in FA or the draft that can step in. Basically the same thing that happened with Linval. Hank is good, but he's not a world beater. I'd prioritize JPP over him - and see what him and Vernon can do over a full season + playoffs...health considered.



5. Let's pump the brakes a bit with the Darian Thompson talk. He looked like a great pick early, but we haven't seen much of him. Next year will essentially be his rookie year, and he'll make mistakes. I wouldn't be surprised if we sign another veteran safety for competition with him and Adams. Not sure what Hall's contract is off the top of my head.



6. Let's just call it like it is...Perkins looks like he's going to be really good. Let's give him the rock early next year and see what he can do behind a hopefully improved OL. I like we brought him along slowly, but let's get moving with it and stop wasting downs and drives with close handoffs up the middle to a slower back.



7. Defense is absolutely stacked, crazy to think it could be better next season with more experience. No complaints here.



8. Draft: for me it's DL-OL-TE-WR probably in that order. Adding talent to the front lines will only make us a better team on the road, something we struggled with this year ironically.



9. McAdoo first season...don't really have any complaints. We won games that we always seem to lose largely due to game management and having a feel for things out there. We didn't just start slinging it when we were down, and we also didn't just stubbornly stick to a gameplan without adjusting. We've found a coach who has the right temperament and pulse of the team to succeed. Now let's go get him some better players out there.





Disagree strongly that play calling was not a problem. GiantFilthy : 1/11/2017 1:57 pm : link Strongly I say!

RE: Disagree strongly that play calling was not a problem. ryanmkeane : 1/11/2017 1:59 pm : link

Quote: Strongly I say!

Defense dictates playcalling. If every team plays us 2 high safety, we can't sling the ball down the field every down. Our play calling was perfect against GB in the first half, and we couldn't catch the ball. That's the OC's fault? In comment 13321604 GiantFilthy said:Defense dictates playcalling. If every team plays us 2 high safety, we can't sling the ball down the field every down. Our play calling was perfect against GB in the first half, and we couldn't catch the ball. That's the OC's fault?

Just as last year on D...our problems on offense That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/11/2017 2:00 pm : link this year was due to lack of talent, not coaching. We had no real outside WR opposite OBJ, no tight end that threatened the middle of the field and at least three of five OL spots that were below par. Combine that with no good blocking fullback or use of a good blocking TE as an H-back and you have serious problems.



The way teams played us all year was indicative of these things. Everybody played two high safeties and forced us to run the ball and knew, for the most part, we couldn't because we had a terrible offensive line.



So, okay, we fixed the D last year so Reese, get off your ass, and fix the O this off season. We need one, if not two new offensive linemen depending on what we do with Flowers. Personally, I'm about ready to sit his ass on the bench. The fact Mac said his technique is still poor after 33 starts, two training camps and all that practice time is a reflection of him, not the coaching. Both Flats and Solari are first rate OL coaches. The problem is 74. At this point in time, he is a complete DOLT!



I would go after Jeffrey or someone similar. We certainly need to get a TE but hopefully Johnson will be back in good health. I would keep Tye, Adams and Lacosse but hope the door doesn't hit Donnell in the ass fast enough. Don't see Victor being back and the fact he was on that Miami thing and didn't steer these guys away from that is a big NEGATIVE. He is gone.



It would be nice to get a dynamic running back in the draft, if we can.

Jerry ryanmkeane : 1/11/2017 2:01 pm : link agreed w most points, but you really don't need to add in Flowers getting benched to every one of your posts. We get it..

DRC is still at the top of his game, Big Blue '56 : 1/11/2017 2:03 pm : link he must be retained imo..Not a big fan of restructuring question marks as it pertains to declining skills and chronic health problems, but this guy's close to elite. Don't allow him to leave..



My position on Hankins and JPP are clear if we can't retain both..

DRC is already under contract he is going no where Chip : 1/11/2017 2:21 pm : link Find a TE or 2 and an OL. Figure out what you're going to do with Cruz pay cut or outright cut one or the other has to happen. I would like a big rb to compliment Perkins. What of our own FA do we keep. JPP , Hankins, Jerry, Newhouse, Shepherd, Robinson, Leon Hall. Cut Berhe for his own health. Reese has work to do putting this team together for the future.

We need a solution to the run game David in LA : 1/11/2017 2:24 pm : link I don't think Perkins is THE solution, but a part of it. If Flowers can finally show some growth and consistency, that will go a long ways, but we can't lay all of our eggs in that basket. Get a veteran to compete, and find a playmaker that can threaten the defense from the backfield.

RE: DRC is already under contract he is going no where Big Blue '56 : 1/11/2017 2:26 pm : link

Quote: Find a TE or 2 and an OL. Figure out what you're going to do with Cruz pay cut or outright cut one or the other has to happen. I would like a big rb to compliment Perkins. What of our own FA do we keep. JPP , Hankins, Jerry, Newhouse, Shepherd, Robinson, Leon Hall. Cut Berhe for his own health. Reese has work to do putting this team together for the future.



You're missing the point. We all know he's still under contract, but there has been talk that his salary/cap hit might be too high for '17 and thus the Giants might sever ties with him..That's where the restructure possibility comes in inorder to hopefully work things out so that we don't have to let him go..That would be a huge loss at this point, imo In comment 13321635 Chip said:You're missing the point. We all know he's still under contract, but there has been talk that his salary/cap hit might be too high for '17 and thus the Giants might sever ties with him..That's where the restructure possibility comes in inorder to hopefully work things out so that we don't have to let him go..That would be a huge loss at this point, imo

The Giants mavric : 1/11/2017 2:43 pm : link had a great season and they got better as the season progressed. Hopefully, they keep the core of both units together as they seem to have good chemistry.



On a side note, the Giants' FO is studying and sifting through the upcoming draft class with a fine tooth comb for a QB. They will be drafting one to groom as the eventual successor to Eli. I think they like and trust Nassib, but he's at the point in his life he deserves a shot at starting so he'll be going the free agent route to get that shot. Whoever takes over for Eli will be on hold for a couple of years and Nassib has held long enough. If Nassib is smart, he will go to a team with a proven offensive line and if he gets that, he should flourish.



I'm curious how early in the draft the Giants go to pick up a QB.



For me: I hope they go OL or TE in the first, and would be happy as a puppy with two peters if they went OL in the first and second rounds. But who knows what will be on the board when it's our turn. I have great faith in Reese in the first two rounds. I will be glued to the TV to see who they get for a QB to become Eli's understudy for a couple of years

RE: The Giants Victor in CT : 1/11/2017 2:49 pm : link

Quote: had a great season and they got better as the season progressed. Hopefully, they keep the core of both units together as they seem to have good chemistry.



On a side note, the Giants' FO is studying and sifting through the upcoming draft class with a fine tooth comb for a QB. They will be drafting one to groom as the eventual successor to Eli. I think they like and trust Nassib, but he's at the point in his life he deserves a shot at starting so he'll be going the free agent route to get that shot. Whoever takes over for Eli will be on hold for a couple of years and Nassib has held long enough. If Nassib is smart, he will go to a team with a proven offensive line and if he gets that, he should flourish.



I'm curious how early in the draft the Giants go to pick up a QB.



For me: I hope they go OL or TE in the first, and would be happy as a puppy with two peters if they went OL in the first and second rounds. But who knows what will be on the board when it's our turn. I have great faith in Reese in the first two rounds. I will be glued to the TV to see who they get for a QB to become Eli's understudy for a couple of years



what has Nassib done that he deserves a shot to start? And what has he shown to make anyone think that he will "flourish" if only he has a good OL? Here's a clue: HE STINKS! In comment 13321677 mavric said:what has Nassib done that he deserves a shot to start? And what has he shown to make anyone think that he will "flourish" if only he has a good OL? Here's a clue: HE STINKS!

RE: RE: The Giants mavric : 1/11/2017 3:04 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13321677 mavric said:





Quote:





had a great season and they got better as the season progressed. Hopefully, they keep the core of both units together as they seem to have good chemistry.



On a side note, the Giants' FO is studying and sifting through the upcoming draft class with a fine tooth comb for a QB. They will be drafting one to groom as the eventual successor to Eli. I think they like and trust Nassib, but he's at the point in his life he deserves a shot at starting so he'll be going the free agent route to get that shot. Whoever takes over for Eli will be on hold for a couple of years and Nassib has held long enough. If Nassib is smart, he will go to a team with a proven offensive line and if he gets that, he should flourish.



I'm curious how early in the draft the Giants go to pick up a QB.



For me: I hope they go OL or TE in the first, and would be happy as a puppy with two peters if they went OL in the first and second rounds. But who knows what will be on the board when it's our turn. I have great faith in Reese in the first two rounds. I will be glued to the TV to see who they get for a QB to become Eli's understudy for a couple of years







what has Nassib done that he deserves a shot to start? And what has he shown to make anyone think that he will "flourish" if only he has a good OL? Here's a clue: HE STINKS!

Well....haters gonna hate!



There's not enough game time under Nassib's belt to make such a pronouncement. He's far more athletic than Eli with a cannon for an arm. What Eli has is his ability to read defenses and act on the fly almost like a coach while lined up for a play. Eli uses his football brain, not his superior athletic ability like a Cam Newton or Russell Wilson. What Nassib lacks is NFL experience and game time knowledge. But he's stood beside Eli for three years learning what Eli does - how he thinks, and how he approaches the game depending on the defensive setup. He's soaked up Eli's understanding of the game and how a QB goes about it.



As far as experience goes, he's been in 5 NFL games and has a career passer rating of 152.1 - hardly numbers to cause such disdain for a guy who has kept his mouth shut and gone about acting professionally while waiting his turn.



I never understood the hatred for the guy from some fans. He isn't hated by his teammates or the coaches. And he has had so little opportunity to actually gain a game face that it isn't known what he could do if given the opportunity to start somewhere. In comment 13321686 Victor in CT said:Well....haters gonna hate!There's not enough game time under Nassib's belt to make such a pronouncement. He's far more athletic than Eli with a cannon for an arm. What Eli has is his ability to read defenses and act on the fly almost like a coach while lined up for a play. Eli uses his football brain, not his superior athletic ability like a Cam Newton or Russell Wilson. What Nassib lacks is NFL experience and game time knowledge. But he's stood beside Eli for three years learning what Eli does - how he thinks, and how he approaches the game depending on the defensive setup. He's soaked up Eli's understanding of the game and how a QB goes about it.As far as experience goes, he's been in 5 NFL games and has a- hardly numbers to cause such disdain for a guy who has kept his mouth shut and gone about acting professionally while waiting his turn.I never understood the hatred for the guy from some fans. He isn't hated by his teammates or the coaches. And he has had so little opportunity to actually gain a game face that it isn't known what he could do if given the opportunity to start somewhere.

RE: it's not hate. did you watch him play? mavric : 1/11/2017 3:19 pm : link

Quote: if he showed anything they would keep him.



I live near Syracuse and watched him all through college and have followed him closely since he was drafted. He's made some rookie mistakes and showed some early jitters, but in actual NFL games he is 9 for 10 with a TD and no interceptions. Very, very small sample size, but you can't take those numbers away from him.



To say, "he stinks" means that you know far more than the coaching staff and front office of the Giants. They gave him a $2,613,600 contract to basically watch games from the sideline and have the best seat in the house while getting to pick Eli's brain. That's a lot of money for someone who "stinks". I've heard it said that Nassib has the best job in the world.



Regardless, if Nassib goes to free agency, you can bet a team will pick him up to see what he can do and he'll probably get the opportunity to sink or swim. If he flames out like Johnny Manziel or Jamarcus Russell or Ryan Leaf...then you can honestly say "he stinks". But for now - it's a meaningless condemnation of the man In comment 13321719 Victor in CT said:I live near Syracuse and watched him all through college and have followed him closely since he was drafted. He's made some rookie mistakes and showed some early jitters, but in actual NFL games he is 9 for 10 with a TD and no interceptions. Very, very small sample size, but you can't take those numbers away from him.To say, "he stinks" means that you know far more than the coaching staff and front office of the Giants. They gave him a $2,613,600 contract to basically watch games from the sideline and have the best seat in the house while getting to pick Eli's brain. That's a lot of money for someone who "stinks". I've heard it said that Nassib has the best job in the world.Regardless, if Nassib goes to free agency, you can bet a team will pick him up to see what he can do and he'll probably get the opportunity to sink or swim. If he flames out like Johnny Manziel or Jamarcus Russell or Ryan Leaf...then you can honestly say "he stinks". But for now - it's a meaningless condemnation of the man

RE: RE: it's not hate. did you watch him play? Victor in CT : 1/11/2017 3:23 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13321719 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





if he showed anything they would keep him.







I live near Syracuse and watched him all through college and have followed him closely since he was drafted. He's made some rookie mistakes and showed some early jitters, but in actual NFL games he is 9 for 10 with a TD and no interceptions. Very, very small sample size, but you can't take those numbers away from him.



To say, "he stinks" means that you know far more than the coaching staff and front office of the Giants. They gave him a $2,613,600 contract to basically watch games from the sideline and have the best seat in the house while getting to pick Eli's brain. That's a lot of money for someone who "stinks". I've heard it said that Nassib has the best job in the world.



Regardless, if Nassib goes to free agency, you can bet a team will pick him up to see what he can do and he'll probably get the opportunity to sink or swim. If he flames out like Johnny Manziel or Jamarcus Russell or Ryan Leaf...then you can honestly say "he stinks". But for now - it's a meaningless condemnation of the man



Let me fill you in on something: he couldn't hit the side of barn. He was awful when he played with the 1st team this year in preseason. And now he's hurt. He's done as a Giant. And comparing a 4th rounder to guys who were picked 1st in the draft (Russell), 2nd in the draft (Leaf) or 22nd in the draft (Manziel) is moronic. 4th round picks don't get extra chances. In comment 13321731 mavric said:Let me fill you in on something: he couldn't hit the side of barn. He was awful when he played with the 1st team this year in preseason. And now he's hurt. He's done as a Giant. And comparing a 4th rounder to guys who were picked 1st in the draft (Russell), 2nd in the draft (Leaf) or 22nd in the draft (Manziel) is moronic. 4th round picks don't get extra chances.

You should be a coach mavric : 1/11/2017 3:32 pm : link in the NFL. You obviously know a lot more than the Giants' coaches

RE: You should be a coach Victor in CT : 1/11/2017 3:46 pm : link

Quote: in the NFL. You obviously know a lot more than the Giants' coaches



no, I just know alot more than you. In comment 13321750 mavric said:no, I just know alot more than you.

if the playcalling was the problem djm : 1/11/2017 4:00 pm : link then the Giants OL is better than anyone in the free world think because it's pretty clear that Eli and the coaches play called, at times, with a bad OL in mind.



IF the Giants game planned with a bad OL in mind, then it's high time to fix the fucking OL already. If the Giants like the OL more than anyone else does, then the coaches are completely lost and Eli is chicken shit.



I'll go with the former. Fix the OL once and for all and let's game plan like we've got a pair.

I wouldn't be surprised djm : 1/11/2017 4:04 pm : link to see the Giants draft a QB pretty high this coming April. Eli isn't getting any younger and he wasn't as razor sharp as year's past. He was still good enough, but cracks started to show. Maybe Eli just didn't trust the OL. Whatever the case, that scary light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer and closer and I for one refuse to accept that life after Eli is going to blow bags of dick. Fuck that line of thinking. Let's get an ever better QB than Eli.



This whole thought process that the Giants are doomed when Eli retires is just awful. Fuck that. Prepare for post Eli now. Get the QB when you can. If it means drafting a guy in round 1 that's worthy...go for it.

RE: I wouldn't be surprised Victor in CT : 1/11/2017 4:08 pm : link

Quote: to see the Giants draft a QB pretty high this coming April. Eli isn't getting any younger and he wasn't as razor sharp as year's past. He was still good enough, but cracks started to show. Maybe Eli just didn't trust the OL. Whatever the case, that scary light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer and closer and I for one refuse to accept that life after Eli is going to blow bags of dick. Fuck that line of thinking. Let's get an ever better QB than Eli.



This whole thought process that the Giants are doomed when Eli retires is just awful. Fuck that. Prepare for post Eli now. Get the QB when you can. If it means drafting a guy in round 1 that's worthy...go for it.



Agree. Just don't reach. But definitely prepare now if you can and try to avoid a rerun of Brown/Kannell/Graham for 6 years. In comment 13321798 djm said:Agree. Just don't reach. But definitely prepare now if you can and try to avoid a rerun of Brown/Kannell/Graham for 6 years.

The offense was absolute garbage giantgiantfan : 1/11/2017 4:12 pm : link and its amazing how much we were able to lean on the defense. Now, is it the offensive line, the play calling, the scheme, or Eli? They better figure it the fuck out.

definitely do not reach or force the issue djm : 1/11/2017 4:35 pm : link but if a guy is there that the Giants "love", and it means bypassing a LT or WR that the Giants "like"--take the QB. Sacrifice the easy way out and get the guy in here that ensures we don't suck for 4 years after Eli retires.



If you can draft Russel Wilson or Derek Carr instead of taking Jumbo Elliot, take the QB.

RE: The offense was absolute garbage djm : 1/11/2017 4:37 pm : link

Quote: and its amazing how much we were able to lean on the defense. Now, is it the offensive line, the play calling, the scheme, or Eli? They better figure it the fuck out.



It's not the scheme. The same staff that had the offense playing capably in 2015 now all of a sudden forgot how to run an offense? Aint buying it. The offense lacked star power at RB, WR and TE and the OL was shaky or average at best. In comment 13321810 giantgiantfan said:It's not the scheme. The same staff that had the offense playing capably in 2015 now all of a sudden forgot how to run an offense? Aint buying it. The offense lacked star power at RB, WR and TE and the OL was shaky or average at best.

RE: definitely do not reach or force the issue Big Blue '56 : 1/11/2017 4:44 pm : link

Quote: but if a guy is there that the Giants "love", and it means bypassing a LT or WR that the Giants "like"--take the QB. Sacrifice the easy way out and get the guy in here that ensures we don't suck for 4 years after Eli retires.



If you can draft Russel Wilson or Derek Carr instead of taking Jumbo Elliot, take the QB.



Except, given Eli's Favre ironman's status and his sound arm (despite what some might think on here), it is rather safe to assume(though certainly not guaranteed) that Eli's back-up QB will sit as Nassib has and will leave for FA, more than likely. As I've said, there is no reason why Eli won't play at a high or reasonably high level possibly into his 40s as Brady (almost there) and Brees undoubtedly will..We need to be careful with how high a pick we expend. If you believe Brady, Brees, possibly Rivers will play until 40 or beyond, there's NO REASON not to expect Eli to.. In comment 13321841 djm said:Except, given Eli's Favre ironman's status and his sound arm (despite what some might think on here), it is rather safe to assume(though certainly not guaranteed) that Eli's back-up QB will sit as Nassib has and will leave for FA, more than likely. As I've said, there is no reason why Eli won't play at a high or reasonably high level possibly into his 40s as Brady (almost there) and Brees undoubtedly will..We need to be careful with how high a pick we expend. If you believe Brady, Brees, possibly Rivers will play until 40 or beyond, there's NO REASON not to expect Eli to..

that's a fair take, 56 djm : 1/11/2017 4:45 pm : link I just pray you're right and Eli plays forever.

Ever notice how only Eli's window is closing Big Blue '56 : 1/11/2017 4:46 pm : link or near closing, but others who are older do not 'enjoy' the same prognostication?

RE: that's a fair take, 56 Big Blue '56 : 1/11/2017 4:48 pm : link

Quote: I just pray you're right and Eli plays forever.



Agreed and there are no guarantees, but sheesh, is Eli the only older guy (one who has escaped serious injury) who needs to be replaced soon? In comment 13321860 djm said:Agreed and there are no guarantees, but sheesh, is Eli the only older guy (one who has escaped serious injury) who needs to be replaced soon?

I think mavric : 1/11/2017 5:00 pm : link for what it's worth.



Eli isn't mobile. He's a classic, thinking, pocket QB. That's great as long as you have a great wall around him.



What I have noticed this season, is Eli frequently throwing the ball away before a play has had a chance to unfold. It's due (IMHO) to his desire to not get hit or sacked and he senses that the wall is collapsing.



Teams with a mobile QB can get away with a less than stellar line to protect him. Eli will never be in that position. I believe he consciously is taking care of his body and hence, dumps the ball to avoid the hit and/or loss of yards.



If he stays healthy and has more than 2.4 seconds to get rid of the ball - he should be good to go for another 4 or 5 years. I watched Rogers have nearly 10 seconds to look around on a couple plays and an average of 4-5 seconds. Eli would look like the best QB in the NFL if he had that kind of pocket time.



Regardless, he's never going to be anything other than a highly cerebral pocket QB with a great sense of humor. So we MUST get a good wall in front of him and targets to hit. Also, a power RB to compliment Perkins would help out Eli a lot. The return of Johnson should also help.



Bottom line: build the best offensive line in the NFL and add a big bull of a RB, a solid TE, and maybe a tall WR. It would be a walk in the park to the 5th Lombardi

I agree GeorgeAdams33 : 1/11/2017 7:54 pm : link Build a wall around Eli. I don't care if we spend all of our top resources on the O-line, just protect Eli. We need a collection of 2 way TE's who can block first, catch 2nd. I don't care if the TE's are capable of providing the big plays and RAC yards, they need to block well and know how to get open underneath to be reliable options for Eli. I'd know that this draft is strong at TE, but I've wanted a good vet for Eli to be able to bond with and rely upon. I also want to see Johnson & Whitlock back to compete at FB. We need blockers. If Eli had time he would pick teams apart.





Nassib GeorgeAdams33 : 1/11/2017 8:05 pm : link This guy would never thrive behind a good line with a solid pocket and time to throw because of the simple fact that he won't stay in the pocket. He has happy feet and no clock in his head. He gets flushed for no reason. He is a decent athlete, strong and fast enough, but he is not a good runner as a QB. He has a strong arm, but he throws funny and he's inaccurate.



In short, he looks like David Carr.

Our season went pretty much as expected for me Torrag : 1/11/2017 8:31 pm : link Improvement in defense and our record. One and done in the playoffs. That was the likely reality with the talent level on our roster.



It was always going to be a two year process to rebuild this roster. Here comes the hard part...Phase 1 relied on a $180 million dollar spree in free agency. You don't get that two years in a row. Reese and Company can't buy themselves out of the remaining issues facing them. There is some cap space and it can be increased with some judicious personnel cuts...I'd estimate we'll be in the neighborhood of $50-55M when all is said and done to upgrade the talent. Of course we have to get some in house guys re-upped. JPP and Hankins in particular.



Issues such as figuring out how to solve the problems facing a struggling young LT and how that is resolved going forward. Issues such as upgrading the quality and depth of the WR corps. Issues such as getting fresher, more dynamic legs and ultimately more production from your offensive backfield. Issues such as a RG that can't get movement in the ground game. Issues such as a TE group that are mediocre blockers that lack dynamic playmaking ability.



There is work to be done if this franchise is going to contend for the Lombardi trophy in 2017. It's doable if the men in charge develop and execute the proper plan for this offseason.

We didn't win 11 games because of the running game SHO'NUFF : 1/11/2017 9:15 pm : link or anything else from the offense. We won 11 games because of the DEFENSE.

RE: Just as last year on D...our problems on offense SHO'NUFF : 1/11/2017 9:19 pm : link

Quote: this year was due to lack of talent, not coaching. We had no real outside WR opposite OBJ, no tight end that threatened the middle of the field and at least three of five OL spots that were below par. Combine that with no good blocking fullback or use of a good blocking TE as an H-back and you have serious problems.



What are you talking about? We had pretty much the same people on offense, minus Rueben Randle and a FB. Are you saying Randle made that much of difference?? or a FB, for the matter? We had the same young TEs, with an additional year under their belts. The same young LT with an additional year under his belt. Pugh, Richburg.



Our season was over before it even started when Jerry Reese stood pat and content with John Jerry and Marshall Newhouse as 2/5s of our O-line. In comment 13321608 That’s Gold, Jerry said:What are you talking about? We had pretty much the same people on offense, minus Rueben Randle and a FB. Are you saying Randle made that much of difference?? or a FB, for the matter? We had the same young TEs, with an additional year under their belts. The same young LT with an additional year under his belt. Pugh, Richburg.Our season was over before it even started when Jerry Reese stood pat and content with John Jerry and Marshall Newhouse as 2/5s of our O-line.

RE: DRC is still at the top of his game, JOrthman : 1/11/2017 10:39 pm : link

Quote: he must be retained imo..Not a big fan of restructuring question marks as it pertains to declining skills and chronic health problems, but this guy's close to elite. Don't allow him to leave..



My position on Hankins and JPP are clear if we can't retain both..



DRC's contract is interesting. Isn't he 42 next year? How much can you spend on him? In comment 13321613 Big Blue '56 said:DRC's contract is interesting. Isn't he 42 next year? How much can you spend on him?

Mav ryanmkeane : 1/11/2017 11:44 pm : link appreciate your defense...but Nassib is awful. Just awful.

RE: I wouldn't be surprised WillVAB : 1/12/2017 9:01 am : link

Quote: to see the Giants draft a QB pretty high this coming April. Eli isn't getting any younger and he wasn't as razor sharp as year's past. He was still good enough, but cracks started to show. Maybe Eli just didn't trust the OL. Whatever the case, that scary light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer and closer and I for one refuse to accept that life after Eli is going to blow bags of dick. Fuck that line of thinking. Let's get an ever better QB than Eli.



This whole thought process that the Giants are doomed when Eli retires is just awful. Fuck that. Prepare for post Eli now. Get the QB when you can. If it means drafting a guy in round 1 that's worthy...go for it.



If the Giants draft a QB, it will be another pick tossed in the trash to go with Nassib, Bomar, Woodson, etc.



There's a huge benefit to having a QB playing on a rookie deal. That's lost if you draft a QB now. In comment 13321798 djm said:If the Giants draft a QB, it will be another pick tossed in the trash to go with Nassib, Bomar, Woodson, etc.There's a huge benefit to having a QB playing on a rookie deal. That's lost if you draft a QB now.

RE: I think gmenatlarge : 1/12/2017 9:27 am : link

Quote: for what it's worth.



Eli isn't mobile. He's a classic, thinking, pocket QB. That's great as long as you have a great wall around him.



What I have noticed this season, is Eli frequently throwing the ball away before a play has had a chance to unfold. It's due (IMHO) to his desire to not get hit or sacked and he senses that the wall is collapsing.



Teams with a mobile QB can get away with a less than stellar line to protect him. Eli will never be in that position. I believe he consciously is taking care of his body and hence, dumps the ball to avoid the hit and/or loss of yards.



If he stays healthy and has more than 2.4 seconds to get rid of the ball - he should be good to go for another 4 or 5 years. I watched Rogers have nearly 10 seconds to look around on a couple plays and an average of 4-5 seconds. Eli would look like the best QB in the NFL if he had that kind of pocket time.



Regardless, he's never going to be anything other than a highly cerebral pocket QB with a great sense of humor. So we MUST get a good wall in front of him and targets to hit. Also, a power RB to compliment Perkins would help out Eli a lot. The return of Johnson should also help.



Bottom line: build the best offensive line in the NFL and add a big bull of a RB, a solid TE, and maybe a tall WR. It would be a walk in the park to the 5th Lombardi

While I agree, the question remains...didn't reese know this LAST year???? At least a little effort to help the o-line would have gone a long way!!!! In comment 13321879 mavric said:While I agree, the question remains...didn't reese know this LAST year???? At least a little effort to help the o-line would have gone a long way!!!!

Hey all we have to do is get talent on the offensive line! Dinger : 1/12/2017 9:56 am : link Wow can't believe they didn't think of that. Lets go to the grocery store and get some talent on the offensive line! That way the coaches won't have to 'scheme' around the lack there of and we will win the super bowl. JUST get some talent.....please...

Not just talent on OL jsuds : 1/12/2017 11:41 am : link We need a blocking FB that occasionally will catch a pass and a TE that can be a threat over the middle. If Reese can make some upgrades this year via FA and especially the draft, and keep our key FA's like JPP and Hank then I think this offense will definitley improve. Also as someone on here mentioned previously a threat/playmaker out of the backfield to complement Perkins wouldn't suck.

RE: RE: Just as last year on D...our problems on offense BillKo : 1/12/2017 3:21 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13321608 That’s Gold, Jerry said:





Quote:





this year was due to lack of talent, not coaching. We had no real outside WR opposite OBJ, no tight end that threatened the middle of the field and at least three of five OL spots that were below par. Combine that with no good blocking fullback or use of a good blocking TE as an H-back and you have serious problems.







What are you talking about? We had pretty much the same people on offense, minus Rueben Randle and a FB. Are you saying Randle made that much of difference?? or a FB, for the matter? We had the same young TEs, with an additional year under their belts. The same young LT with an additional year under his belt. Pugh, Richburg.



Our season was over before it even started when Jerry Reese stood pat and content with John Jerry and Marshall Newhouse as 2/5s of our O-line.



Well, teams do scout ya know....and they make adjustments. Things that worked the first two years, don't necessarily work the next, particularly with the same personnel. Where did the Giants upgrade?



True that it's up to the Giants staff to adjust, but sometimes you can only do so much with the talent you have. In comment 13322113 SHO'NUFF said:Well, teams do scout ya know....and they make adjustments. Things that worked the first two years, don't necessarily work the next, particularly with the same personnel. Where did the Giants upgrade?True that it's up to the Giants staff to adjust, but sometimes you can only do so much with the talent you have.