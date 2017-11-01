Eli Manning close to ranking Top 6 career TDs and Yards NYG27 : 1/11/2017 3:07 pm In the 2017 season, if he's healthy, should rank in the Top 6 career in both TDs and Passing Yards. Here are where he currently ranks...



Career Touchdowns

Eli Manning currently has 320 TD (ranked 7th) and is just 23 TDs from passing Frank Tarkenton (342) for 6th place. Eli is also 100 TDs shy from Dan Marino (420) for 5th place but would need another 3-4 more seasons to get close. On the flip side, he also has Rivers (-6), Big Ben (-19) and Rodgers (-23) that are very close to catching Eli or passing him in the career TD list.



Career Passing Yards

Eli Manning currently has 48,214 passing yards (ranked 8th), is just 1,112 yards from passing Warren Moon (49,325) for 7th place and just 3,262 yards from passing John Elway (51,475) for 6th place. Eli is also 13,154 yards shy from Dan Marino (61,361) for 5th place but would need another 3-4 years to get close. On the flip side, he also has Big Ben (-1,400) and Rivers (-2400) that are very close to catching Eli or passing him in the career Passing Yards list. On the outside both Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers are a bit more then 10k+ away from Eli but no other player is close.



Eli is now 21st in passes intercepted with 215 WideRight : 1/11/2017 3:24 pm : link He is 36 away from tying his brother Peyton for 9th place all time.



Not all counting stats are good.....

Basically... ThatLimerickGuy : 1/11/2017 3:30 pm : link On the day he retires Eli will be top 10 in every major statistical category for QB's who have ever played in the NFL.



If we are being honest, Eli is not one of the ten best QB's to ever play the game, BUT he does one thing better than anyone not named Brett Favre; he stays on the field. You can value that however you want but there is an element of being a compiler of stats that Eli lovers (like myself) must own up to.



In the end he will be treated like Strahan by the HOF. Some other guy with less career credentials will go in on the first ballot because of the anti-NY bias and Eli will get in during his 2nd year of eligibility.



History will treat Eli Manning kindly.

He's not because a) the game has evolved to favor offense, so passing stats are inflated relative to past eras, and being in the top 10 in major counting stats does not make a guy among the 10 best, and b) Eli was, obviously, a huge part of 2 fantastic championships. He was also a huge part of a number of disappointing seasons. He has not been as consistently excellent as a number of other quarterbacks.



None of this is a criticism his career, any objective observer would recognize him as a terrific qb. It's hardly a negative to be outside the top 10 of all-time. In comment 13321753 BigBlueDownTheShore said:He's not because a) the game has evolved to favor offense, so passing stats are inflated relative to past eras, and being in the top 10 in major counting stats does not make a guy among the 10 best, and b) Eli was, obviously, a huge part of 2 fantastic championships. He was also a huge part of a number of disappointing seasons. He has not been as consistently excellent as a number of other quarterbacks.None of this is a criticism his career, any objective observer would recognize him as a terrific qb. It's hardly a negative to be outside the top 10 of all-time.

Start listing QBs who played before it was a pass first league and you'll easily see why. In comment 13321753 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Start listing QBs who played before it was a pass first league and you'll easily see why.

I love Eli jvm52106 : 1/11/2017 4:09 pm : link but honestly (and in no order)



Favre

Marino

Manning (Peyton)

Elway

Montana

Young

Fouts

Brady

Bradshaw

Moon

Kelly

Bradshaw

Brees

Roethlisberger

Rodgers





Eli clearly belongs in the discussion but he has been very up and down and that is ok to admit. Either way, 2 SB's, 2 SB MVP's and a ton of stats will get him in the Hall of Fame.

People always argue Eli Manning.... BillKo : 1/11/2017 4:35 pm : link the wrong way. I find it humorous.



He's not elite......but instead very good and a franchise QB with hardware to back it up. Plays QB in the toughest town, at the toughest position.



He's cusp HOF, and will probably make it. His name, which I believe makes him the most under appreciated player in the league (rather than overrated), will help assist him on that.



History will be indeed be kind to Eli.

Fame is more than numbers WideRight : 1/11/2017 4:41 pm : link See Joe Namath



What Eli has done over the past ten years for this franchise, the NFC East and the NFL is worthy of the HOF. His numbers alone are probably not worthy....





Career passing stats are almost meaningless at this point Greg from LI : 1/11/2017 4:46 pm : link Half of the QBs in the league now throw for 4000+ yards. It's simply not the same game when it comes to passing.

Others to add to the list AnnapolisMike : 1/11/2017 4:54 pm : link Aikman, Staubach, Bart Starr, Johnny Unitas, Fran Tarkenton should be on the list as well.



I'd slide Eli into the top 20 QB's of all time...mid teens is probably about right. His stats are inflated based on the era he is playing in. Outside of the two Superbowl runs....he has had no playoff success.



The stability he has provided the Giants to me is his biggest asset.

I thought Eli would have 40 TDs, 5000 yards and 16 interceptions Ivan15 : 1/11/2017 5:03 pm : link I guess I got the interceptions about right.

Eli is also tied for 6th place with Tarkenton and Favre Ira : 1/11/2017 5:14 pm : link with 30 4th qtr comebacks. Big Ben and Brees are right behind him. Eli is right behind Montana.

And 5 years after he retires he'll be in the top 20 DCOrange : 1/11/2017 5:36 pm : link Passing stats mean nothing anymore.

RE: I love Eli zxasqw12 : 1/11/2017 5:38 pm : link Quote: Eli clearly belongs in the discussion but he has been very up and down and that is ok to admit. Either way, 2 SB's, 2 SB MVP's and a ton of stats will get him in the Hall of Fame.



Agreed. If Eli finishes out this contract and has three more seasons like the 2016 season and then retires, he finishes with 400 TD's and 60,000 yards. Not to mention the consecutive game streak and being one of only a handful of guys in league history to throw for 500 yards in a game and so forth.





Quote: Start listing QBs who played before it was a pass first league and you'll easily see why.



Fair point- this is not Otto Graham or Bart Starr's league anymore. But is it therefore reasonable to expect guys like Marcus Mariota or Jameis Winston to throw for 500 TD's and 80,000 yards over their respect careers if they want to be considered for the HOF because "the game has changed"? Agreed. If Eli finishes out this contract and has three more seasons like the 2016 season and then retires, he finishes with 400 TD's and 60,000 yards. Not to mention the consecutive game streak and being one of only a handful of guys in league history to throw for 500 yards in a game and so forth.Fair point- this is not Otto Graham or Bart Starr's league anymore. But is it therefore reasonable to expect guys like Marcus Mariota or Jameis Winston to throw for 500 TD's and 80,000 yards over their respect careers if they want to be considered for the HOF because "the game has changed"?

Stats aside OBJ_AllDay : 1/11/2017 5:53 pm : link He beat Tom Brady twice in a Super Bowl on two game winning drives. he also ended their 20 game win streak at home in the regular season. 2 playoff wins in lambeau one against a 15-1 team. Beating Dallas in Dallas (13-3) in Dallas. 8 or so playoff wins on the road. Countless other examples. Numbers aside he's a HOF'er.

Warren moon didn't win one road game ever djm : 1/11/2017 7:30 pm : link ..

Eli is a HOF QB RasputinPrime : 1/11/2017 7:37 pm : link and he has the rings to get there. He has taken a beating at the most important position in the most intense media market in sports and remains resolute.



He isn't better than some but that doesn't in any way diminish what he has done. How many talented QBs couldn't survive the beatings on a weekly basis or couldn't find a way to get the W.

Eli has had one elite year......and another year where he had a great playoff run, in 13 seasons....



When you play for 13 seasons, and you average 3800 yards, 26 td's, 17 int's, 59.7%, and a rating of 83.7, those numbers are rather pedestrian, compared to this era of offense....it's an accumulation of stats.....



It means he has had a good career, but he is not in the same stratosphere of great qb's, compared to where his accumulated numbers are....



But also, the numbers don't reflect the bad teams he has played for either.....he has played without weapons and with bad OL's, that other qb's haven't....



Should he be in the HOF? Yes, first time ballot? I don't think so....

Those Great QBs never played in an offense that the receiver reads the defense then runs his route? Most just threw the ball to a place or a timing route. Football is about winning it all. Not Stats for those who have to put things in neat boxes so they can try to understand it. A team sport.

You can't compare the QBs without putting them with the same system and the same receivers. It's not like baseball hockey basketball or soccer not matter what those who can only function with things categorized think. In comment 13322496 Doomster said:Those Great QBs never played in an offense that the receiver reads the defense then runs his route? Most just threw the ball to a place or a timing route. Football is about winning it all. Not Stats for those who have to put things in neat boxes so they can try to understand it. A team sport.You can't compare the QBs without putting them with the same system and the same receivers. It's not like baseball hockey basketball or soccer not matter what those who can only function with things categorized think.

Eli has his strengths HBart : 1/12/2017 1:52 pm : link Intelligence and durability first and foremost.



His inconsistency, inaccuracy and lack of mobility all prevent him from being elite.



But it's hard enough to find a good QB who can raise his game to the levels Eli has at times and his durability is an incredible asset.



I believe we'd have at least 2 SBs had we drafted Ben instead (and of course had the other players who we would have not giving up picks) but that can never be proven right or wrong.



We're lucky to have Eli. It's a puzzle and shame he couldn't somehow be more consistent, but 2 SBs is a fine legacy and gift to the fans.

Nope

Ben would have died in NYC on his bike. Got lucky in Pittsburgh. In comment 13322918 HBart said:NopeBen would have died in NYC on his bike. Got lucky in Pittsburgh.

I don't really care about the numbers Go Terps : 1/12/2017 2:02 pm : link What I care about is that twice when Eli took the field very late in the Super Bowl he was losing, and both times he walked off winning.



As great as Dan Marino, Dan Fouts, Warren Moon, Jim Kelly, etc. were they don't have that.

Ben is a Asshole

But Rivers would have been the one to go all Ryan Leaf.

Him with the likes of Barber,Shockey,Strahan and Coughlin's Offense would have had Rivers in the fetal position by year 3. In comment 13322925 Big Blue '56 said:Ben is a AssholeBut Rivers would have been the one to go all Ryan Leaf.Him with the likes of Barber,Shockey,Strahan and Coughlin's Offense would have had Rivers in the fetal position by year 3.

If Eli's on the bubble HOF wise xman : 1/12/2017 8:10 pm : link its partly because of his W/L season winning percentage.