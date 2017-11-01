Eli Manning close to ranking Top 6 career TDs and Yards

In the 2017 season, if he's healthy, should rank in the Top 6 career in both TDs and Passing Yards. Here are where he currently ranks...
Career Touchdowns
Eli Manning currently has 320 TD (ranked 7th) and is just 23 TDs from passing Frank Tarkenton (342) for 6th place. Eli is also 100 TDs shy from Dan Marino (420) for 5th place but would need another 3-4 more seasons to get close. On the flip side, he also has Rivers (-6), Big Ben (-19) and Rodgers (-23) that are very close to catching Eli or passing him in the career TD list.
Career Passing Yards
Eli Manning currently has 48,214 passing yards (ranked 8th), is just 1,112 yards from passing Warren Moon (49,325) for 7th place and just 3,262 yards from passing John Elway (51,475) for 6th place. Eli is also 13,154 yards shy from Dan Marino (61,361) for 5th place but would need another 3-4 years to get close. On the flip side, he also has Big Ben (-1,400) and Rivers (-2400) that are very close to catching Eli or passing him in the career Passing Yards list. On the outside both Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers are a bit more then 10k+ away from Eli but no other player is close.
He is 36 away from tying his brother Peyton for 9th place all time.
Not all counting stats are good.....
On the day he retires Eli will be top 10 in every major statistical category for QB's who have ever played in the NFL.
If we are being honest, Eli is not one of the ten best QB's to ever play the game, BUT he does one thing better than anyone not named Brett Favre; he stays on the field. You can value that however you want but there is an element of being a compiler of stats that Eli lovers (like myself) must own up to.
In the end he will be treated like Strahan by the HOF. Some other guy with less career credentials will go in on the first ballot because of the anti-NY bias and Eli will get in during his 2nd year of eligibility.
History will treat Eli Manning kindly.
ThatLimerickGuy said:
How is he not a top 10 QB if he has 2 SuperBowl MVPS, and is statistically in the Top 10 Categories.
Also, he beat Tom Brady twice in the Super Bowl with 4th quarter comebacks!
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
He's not because a) the game has evolved to favor offense, so passing stats are inflated relative to past eras, and being in the top 10 in major counting stats does not make a guy among the 10 best, and b) Eli was, obviously, a huge part of 2 fantastic championships. He was also a huge part of a number of disappointing seasons. He has not been as consistently excellent as a number of other quarterbacks.
None of this is a criticism his career, any objective observer would recognize him as a terrific qb. It's hardly a negative to be outside the top 10 of all-time.
BigBlueDownTheShore said:
How is he not a top 10 QB if he has 2 SuperBowl MVPS, and is statistically in the Top 10 Categories.
Also, he beat Tom Brady twice in the Super Bowl with 4th quarter comebacks!
Start listing QBs who played before it was a pass first league and you'll easily see why.
but honestly (and in no order)
Favre
Marino
Manning (Peyton)
Elway
Montana
Young
Fouts
Brady
Bradshaw
Moon
Kelly
Brees
Roethlisberger
Rodgers
Eli clearly belongs in the discussion but he has been very up and down and that is ok to admit. Either way, 2 SB's, 2 SB MVP's and a ton of stats will get him in the Hall of Fame.
jvm52106 said:
Bradshaws not complaining.
jvm52106 said:
Farve is better than Elway and Marino?
jvm52106 said:
Bradshaw
Moon
Kelly
Brees
Ben
Are not better...
the wrong way. I find it humorous.
He's not elite......but instead very good and a franchise QB with hardware to back it up. Plays QB in the toughest town, at the toughest position.
He's cusp HOF, and will probably make it. His name, which I believe makes him the most under appreciated player in the league (rather than overrated), will help assist him on that.
History will be indeed be kind to Eli.
See Joe Namath
What Eli has done over the past ten years for this franchise, the NFC East and the NFL is worthy of the HOF. His numbers alone are probably not worthy....
Half of the QBs in the league now throw for 4000+ yards. It's simply not the same game when it comes to passing.
Aikman, Staubach, Bart Starr, Johnny Unitas, Fran Tarkenton should be on the list as well.
I'd slide Eli into the top 20 QB's of all time...mid teens is probably about right. His stats are inflated based on the era he is playing in. Outside of the two Superbowl runs....he has had no playoff success.
The stability he has provided the Giants to me is his biggest asset.
I guess I got the interceptions about right.
jvm52106 said:
Scratch Kelly, Bradshaw, and Moon, ino.
with 30 4th qtr comebacks. Big Ben and Brees are right behind him. Eli is right behind Montana.
clatterbuck said:
Warren moon was a fantastic QB and better than Eli. One of the best passers in league history and probably the nicest spiral I have ever seen. Its a shame he the league did not give him a chance to play earlier in his career.
Passing stats mean nothing anymore.
|Eli clearly belongs in the discussion but he has been very up and down and that is ok to admit. Either way, 2 SB's, 2 SB MVP's and a ton of stats will get him in the Hall of Fame.
Agreed. If Eli finishes out this contract and has three more seasons like the 2016 season and then retires, he finishes with 400 TD's and 60,000 yards. Not to mention the consecutive game streak and being one of only a handful of guys in league history to throw for 500 yards in a game and so forth.
| Start listing QBs who played before it was a pass first league and you'll easily see why.
Fair point- this is not Otto Graham or Bart Starr's league anymore. But is it therefore reasonable to expect guys like Marcus Mariota or Jameis Winston to throw for 500 TD's and 80,000 yards over their respect careers if they want to be considered for the HOF because "the game has changed"?
He beat Tom Brady twice in a Super Bowl on two game winning drives. he also ended their 20 game win streak at home in the regular season. 2 playoff wins in lambeau one against a 15-1 team. Beating Dallas in Dallas (13-3) in Dallas. 8 or so playoff wins on the road. Countless other examples. Numbers aside he's a HOF'er.
and he has the rings to get there. He has taken a beating at the most important position in the most intense media market in sports and remains resolute.
He isn't better than some but that doesn't in any way diminish what he has done. How many talented QBs couldn't survive the beatings on a weekly basis or couldn't find a way to get the W.
RE: Basically...
BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/11/2017 3:38 pm : link : reply
Also, he beat Tom Brady twice in the Super Bowl with 4th quarter comebacks!
the time clock and our defense did.....
Eli has had one elite year......and another year where he had a great playoff run, in 13 seasons....
When you play for 13 seasons, and you average 3800 yards, 26 td's, 17 int's, 59.7%, and a rating of 83.7, those numbers are rather pedestrian, compared to this era of offense....it's an accumulation of stats.....
It means he has had a good career, but he is not in the same stratosphere of great qb's, compared to where his accumulated numbers are....
But also, the numbers don't reflect the bad teams he has played for either.....he has played without weapons and with bad OL's, that other qb's haven't....
Should he be in the HOF? Yes, first time ballot? I don't think so....
Doomster said:
Those Great QBs never played in an offense that the receiver reads the defense then runs his route? Most just threw the ball to a place or a timing route. Football is about winning it all. Not Stats for those who have to put things in neat boxes so they can try to understand it. A team sport.
You can't compare the QBs without putting them with the same system and the same receivers. It's not like baseball hockey basketball or soccer not matter what those who can only function with things categorized think.
Intelligence and durability first and foremost.
His inconsistency, inaccuracy and lack of mobility all prevent him from being elite.
But it's hard enough to find a good QB who can raise his game to the levels Eli has at times and his durability is an incredible asset.
I believe we'd have at least 2 SBs had we drafted Ben instead (and of course had the other players who we would have not giving up picks) but that can never be proven right or wrong.
We're lucky to have Eli. It's a puzzle and shame he couldn't somehow be more consistent, but 2 SBs is a fine legacy and gift to the fans.
HBart said:
Nope
Ben would have died in NYC on his bike. Got lucky in Pittsburgh.
HBart said:
What can also never be proven is that I believe Ben would have imploded under the merciless eye of the NY/NJ media..
What I care about is that twice when Eli took the field very late in the Super Bowl he was losing, and both times he walked off winning.
As great as Dan Marino, Dan Fouts, Warren Moon, Jim Kelly, etc. were they don't have that.
Big Blue '56 said:
What can also never be proven is that I believe Ben would have imploded under the merciless eye of the NY/NJ media..
Ben is a Asshole
But Rivers would have been the one to go all Ryan Leaf.
Him with the likes of Barber,Shockey,Strahan and Coughlin's Offense would have had Rivers in the fetal position by year 3.
shelovesnycsports said:
Rivers I agree with, but after the few rape charges Ben received, the NY media market would have made 20X more mince meat of Ben than his local or national media did, imv..
its partly because of his W/L season winning percentage.
RE: No he didn't......
shelovesnycsports : 1:39 pm : link : reply
Those Great QBs never played in an offense that the receiver reads the defense then runs his route? Most just threw the ball to a place or a timing route. Football is about winning it all. Not Stats for those who have to put things in neat boxes so they can try to understand it. A team sport.
You can't compare the QBs without putting them with the same system and the same receivers.
Can you imagine those great qb's not having to worry about taking a shot to the head, someone leading with their helmet, or not taking a shot below the knees....todays's QB's are protected, almost coddled ......winning a SB is not the all defining axiom of a qb, just ask Trent Dilfer....
AS far as I'm concerned, Eli is the greatest qb the Giants ever had......for a HOF'er, he just has not had a multitude of elite seasons.....one is not a multitude...