JPP and the Jags

I hope we keep Hankins and JPP, but I would prefer Hankins over JPP if it came down to it.

I hope we keep Hankins and JPP, but I would prefer Hankins over JPP if it came down to it. JPP to the Jags

Hadn't thought of that either, but it certainly seems possible for all the reasons the author cites. Good article. Thanks.

Someone brought it up here last year after we signed OV. It certainly could happen.



I'd absolutely prioritize DE over DT, but I think Hankins will be signed for not crazy dolers.



the Giants can tag JPP and maintain their negotiating rights to him as a way of thwarting Jacksonville - or even extracting something out of them for JPP -



I seriously doubt Reese will just let him go

Browns have a 110 million in cap space. There are a lot of teams with big cap space. Contracts will escalate big time this year. JPP will get Vernon type money or more. Hankins will also get a huge contract because he will draw a lot of interest. Reese should negotiate now before free agency begins.

Reese is going to use the franchise tag it's a question if he does it for Hankins or JPP. If the Giants are going to lock up Hankins, I wouldn't be shocked if the slap the tag back on JPP, whether he likes it or not. Reese usually is not swayed by the concerns of a player who is against it.

Played one full season in 7...always getting hurt and puts up numbers against the lower eschelon teams. Good player but not reliable.



Time to move on...tag and trade.

the franchise tag adds another wrinkle to this situation. JPP may not like it but the Giants have to be "all about business" too.

RE: Played one full season in

7...always getting hurt and puts up numbers against the lower eschelon teams. Good player but not reliable.

Time to move on...tag and trade.



Time to move on...tag and trade.



Check your numbers again there. Played a full 16 games 4 times

RE: Reese is going to use the franchise tag

it's a question if he does it for Hankins or JPP. If the Giants are going to lock up Hankins, I wouldn't be shocked if the slap the tag back on JPP, whether he likes it or not. Reese usually is not swayed by the concerns of a player who is against it.



This.



I think Hankins is re-signed to a reasonable deal. At that point, if JPP wants to be the highest paid DE, he can sign the tag or sit out, the latter which I doubt he'll do. Then you draft a DE this year and re-evaluate after '17.

I can't see how any agent in their right mind would advise their Mellowmood92 : 1/12/2017 1:29 pm : link client to sign a contract extension now, before the start of FA; especially two key free agents from one of the best defenses in the NFL. They'd probably have to offer JPP a similar contract to OV and Hankins a similar contract to Harrison to sign them now (or possibly even during FA). OV has 5 yrs / 85 mil; Snacks 5 yrs / 46.5m. That's A LOT of money, even with a rising cap.



I'd look to extend OBJ now, and re-sign JPP. Edge rushers are not easy to replace, and the Giants have proved to do well drafting replacements for extremely successful interior d-linemen. I'd love to retain Hankins, however i think the Giants can do well replacing him with Bromley and Thomas.

Please ThatLimerickGuy : 1/12/2017 1:32 pm : link Let him go and send an Edible Arrangement to TC for the favor.



JPP's argument for big $$$ is "Nobody else can do what I can with 7.5 fingers", which is true, but WHY DO YOU HAVE 7.5 FINGERS YOU DOLT?

What's the franchise tag worth next season on dollars?

Franchise tag on JPP 17 mil. Hankins 13.5. My guess is Cruz gets a pay cut and we save about 4 mill. Just a guess on Cruz. Remember if you cut Cruz you may want to replace him with someone else who get paid.

RE: Played one full season in

7...always getting hurt and puts up numbers against the lower eschelon teams. Good player but not reliable.

Time to move on...tag and trade.



Time to move on...tag and trade.



So you list all the reasons he's not worth big money and then expect a team to trade 1st rounders and give him big money. Alright...

Don't see the Giants using the FT on JPP. They'll make him a competitive offer. If someone pays more then they do. That's just the way it goes. That's how we got Vernon and Snacks and Jenkins. JPPs money will be well spent. If not on him then someone else.

Unfortunately, I think we may lose both. Think about what we did last year, by overpaying for Vernon and Harrison and Jenkins. I'm not saying they weren't worth it, but that is free agent reality now. Overpay for the above average or better free agents available and low ball on the rest of the players out there. Some team(s) who are in desparate need to upgrade their defense will be aiming for JPP and Hankins. IF the 'ferver' goes far enough, maybe they could trade DRC for a high pick or a decent TE (but JR would have to think long and hard about that, seeing as how the defense takes a major step back when he isn't on the field.)

I would make the offer to both JPP and Hankins what they paid to Vernon (JPP) and Hankins (harrison) Money and see if they would take it to stay in New York. If they don't accept then we move on to someone else when free agency begins. Give them good bonus money to offset the immediate cap hit and leave money for OL and TE.

LOL Limmerick is still upset about the firework incident.. Like this team stood any chance a year ago anyway..

Got to franchise tag him. Then try to work a deal and if they can't, keep him for a season or trade him. There is absolutely no reason to let him walk.

RE: Please

Quote: Let him go and send an Edible Arrangement to TC for the favor.



JPP's argument for big $$$ is "Nobody else can do what I can with 7.5 fingers", which is true, but WHY DO YOU HAVE 7.5 FINGERS YOU DOLT?



That's not the argument. He's a top 5 DE. You should go back to the thriving Midwest Gay Club Scene and go find your credibility that you lost there.

RE: Mellow

I would make the offer to both JPP and Hankins what they paid to Vernon (JPP) and Hankins (harrison) Money and see if they would take it to stay in New York. If they don't accept then we move on to someone else when free agency begins. Give them good bonus money to offset the immediate cap hit and leave money for OL and TE.



I think that's fair and reasonable in regards to JPP but I don't think Hankins is worth what Snacks is. I can't see offering him the same type deal. He's got to come in less than Snacks IMO, and if he wants the same or more....see ya.

Can teams Exclusove Franchise Tag or trade, or can they only trade under the Non-Exclusive? I know the player can't negotiate with others teams in Exclusive.

RE: Franchise tag on JPP

17 mil. Hankins 13.5. My guess is Cruz gets a pay cut and we save about 4 mill. Just a guess on Cruz. Remember if you cut Cruz you may want to replace him with someone else who get paid.

I would not pay Hankins 13.5M. That would make him the 5th highest paid DT in the league (by average salary+bonus). More than players like Snacks, Tyrone Crawford, and Linval Joseph. He's a good player but not worth that kind of money IMO.

if stalking means calling you out on every bullshit post you make, which is essentially close to 100%, then yes, that'd be stalking.

You cut him and save 7.5 and lose the player or you ask him forget about the roster bonus (1mil) and cut his salary by 4 mill saving 5 mil and keep the player instead of signing someone else and paying that player. Trying to avoid the 1.9 in dead money. Either way it frees up cap money. I think it might depend on how they think his influence on Beckham is positive or negative. He is the veteran in the WR room.

RE: carl that is Jerrys decision

You cut him and save 7.5 and lose the player or you ask him forget about the roster bonus (1mil) and cut his salary by 4 mill saving 5 mil and keep the player instead of signing someone else and paying that player. Trying to avoid the 1.9 in dead money. Either way it frees up cap money. I think it might depend on how they think his influence on Beckham is positive or negative. He is the veteran in the WR room.



I think it depends more on if they think he can still play and if so, what level? #4 WR, depth? Unless they feel he'll be better than this year, no way you can pay him 4 mil,IMO.

I really don't get why there are still gidiefor : Mod : 1/12/2017 3:51 pm : : 1/12/2017 3:51 pm : link fans who follow the Giants who can say with any kind of assurance that OV, Jackrabbit and Snacks were overpaid. They are not the highest paid players at their position and each of them is an AP All Pro selection this year.



None of them are, or were overpaid by any stretch of the imagination. They each got market contracts, and based on performance the Giants received great value for what they paid. Each of them is at the top of their craft and overperformed the contract they were given in the first year.



I do not think you know what you mean when you say they were overpaid, or if you have any kind of rational basis for such comment. As a matter of fact and by the very definition of the word they weren't overpaid.



I also don't get why many of you are disparaging JPP and Hnakins -- they were both very valuable performers for the Giants this year. JPP was paid way below market value for the services he rendered -- as did Hankins.



They are two players you want on the team and especially if there's any way to give them performance incentives. Reese has already declared he would like to have them both back, and it is not easy to find players of their caliber. Both Hankins and JPP are better than any player at their position on at least half of all NFL teams.









I'd love to keep both ...

But JPP is going to cost a ton of money, (he has indicated that he's proved himself which I think he means that he wants to get PAID big-time). We can use the money to .....



(1) Find a high-quality replacement for him. (Okwara has shown good progress, but we need to hedge our bet)



(2) Find a superior quality left side offensive tackle (which will be very expensive); the O-line is a mess we may have two replace two or three starters.



(3) Pay Hankins; (I hear that Damon harrison thinks a lot of him and his potential for becoming a great player)



Victor Cruz, we still love the guy has lost a step; is playing out of position now that Shepard is here - has played his last game as a Giant.

RE: I'd love to keep both ...

Quote:

But JPP is going to cost a ton of money, (he has indicated that he's proved himself which I think he means that he wants to get PAID big-time). We can use the money to .....



(1) Find a high-quality replacement for him. (Okwara has shown good progress, but we need to hedge our bet)



(2) Find a superior quality left side offensive tackle (which will be very expensive); the O-line is a mess we may have two replace two or three starters.



(3) Pay Hankins; (I hear that Damon harrison thinks a lot of him and his potential for becoming a great player)



Victor Cruz, we still love the guy has lost a step; is playing out of position now that Shepard is here - has played his last game as a Giant.



1) Wouldn't a "high - quality" replacement cost some serious cash as well?



2) sounds great in theory but it doesn't look to me there are many of those out there . I could see going that route if a couple of top guys are out there but I don't see any top OT's hitting FA this year.



3) I'd pay him but not near Hankins money. He's the next tier down IMO and should be paid like that.



1) Wouldn't a "high - quality" replacement cost some serious cash as well?

2) sounds great in theory but it doesn't look to me there are many of those out there . I could see going that route if a couple of top guys are out there but I don't see any top OT's hitting FA this year.

3) I'd pay him but not near Hankins money. He's the next tier down IMO and should be paid like that.

Agreed about VC unless he comes back and plays for cheap in a backup/depth type of role.

RE: I really don't get why there are still

Quote: fans who follow the Giants who can say with any kind of assurance that OV, Jackrabbit and Snacks were overpaid. They are not the highest paid players at their position and each of them is an AP All Pro selection this year.



None of them are, or were overpaid by any stretch of the imagination. They each got market contracts, and based on performance the Giants received great value for what they paid. Each of them is at the top of their craft and overperformed the contract they were given in the first year.



I do not think you know what you mean when you say they were overpaid, or if you have any kind of rational basis for such comment. As a matter of fact and by the very definition of the word they weren't overpaid.



I also don't get why many of you are disparaging JPP and Hnakins -- they were both very valuable performers for the Giants this year. JPP was paid way below market value for the services he rendered -- as did Hankins.



They are two players you want on the team and especially if there's any way to give them performance incentives. Reese has already declared he would like to have them both back, and it is not easy to find players of their caliber. Both Hankins and JPP are better than any player at their position on at least half of all NFL teams.









Agree Counselor..As to the overpaid mantra, this will be repeated incessantly here..At this point it's more amusing than irritating

I wonder if we lose both.

RE: Please

Quote: Let him go and send an Edible Arrangement to TC for the favor.



JPP's argument for big $$$ is "Nobody else can do what I can with 7.5 fingers", which is true, but WHY DO YOU HAVE 7.5 FINGERS YOU DOLT?

Did you see him play this year? The accident was two years ago. Give it a rest.

RE: Please

Quote:



JPP's argument for big $$$ is "Nobody else can do what I can with 7.5 fingers", which is true, but WHY DO YOU HAVE 7.5 FINGERS YOU DOLT?



I bet nobody with a handicap sticker can play as well as him either.



I bet nobody with a handicap sticker can play as well as him either. There are no scraps is his scrap book

Someone will always overpay. You make them a fair offer and let the rest happen. I think it's worth it to keep Hankins. I'm not sure about JPP.

Just like everybody was saying the Giants overpaid ErichBarnes102 : 1/12/2017 9:53 pm : link for help on D last year,



They'll be saying the same thing next year about JPP (definitely and Hankins (probably).



Nature of the (FA) beast these days.



Remember when Eli was "overpaid" after his last contract?

This year he made $3,000,000 more than Brock Osweiler.

Bad investment... RE: Played one full season in

Kyle in NY : 1:25 pm

In comment 13322871 That's Gold, Jerry said:

Quote:

7...always getting hurt and puts up numbers against the lower eschelon teams. Good player but not reliable.

Time to move on...tag and trade.



Time to move on...tag and trade.





Check your numbers again there. Played a full 16 games 4 times





He has only started all 16, once

