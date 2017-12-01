How Good is Will Tye In Run Blocking? gidiefor : Mod : 1/12/2017 10:38 pm : 1/12/2017 10:38 pm Quote: Ryan Smith @RSmithNFL



Will Tye (731 snaps) was 61st of 63 TEs graded in run blocking. It's apparent. @PFF #GiantsRyan



Quote: Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan



Can't explain how important TE is to this. Their TEs kill plays. Also need an explosive back. Broke 0 long runs this year #GiantsAfterDark https://twitter.com/cwardyy/status/819744793160982529 …

So what we know is that Will Tye is currently the Giants . . . . TC : 1/12/2017 10:49 pm : link starting TE, and he is a marginal player who has graded sucky as a blocker. Adams better be the real deal and quickly, but I believe that spending a higher draft pick on TE is a good investment for this offense.



Thank you for pointing out the TE's are offensive linemen too!



Or get one in FA. TC : 1/12/2017 10:49 pm : link Doesn't really matter which.



Yes, Doomster : 1/12/2017 10:51 pm : link we need a TE and RB.....



But we can't fix everything....many want to sign JPP and Hankins.....there is only so much money....draft picks, outside of an OBj, are not going to be stars right away.....



We also need a min of 2 OL starters, and a wideout that can get open....

Gidie. That's not a relevant question. The real question should be: Marty in Albany : 1/12/2017 11:15 pm : link How good are the Giants at selecting and developing TEs? The answer is 32nd out of 32 teams.



Don't blame Tye for being bad. I have no doubt that he is a dedicated athlete. Blame the Giants for his being here for two years without improvement or replacement.



The Giants organization is under the delusion that they can shine shit.

Not great, but I've heard his name mentioned Simms11 : 1/12/2017 11:21 pm : link In some of the better blocks towards the end of the season. Tye is not a starter, but could provide valuable depth, along with Adams. I do think the Giants need to take a hard look at the position in Free Agency, but I think they'll get someone in the top few rounds of the draft. Good TEs in this years draft and so I think the Giants get one. They can't fill all needs through Free Agency this year as there won't be quite enough money.

Just awful Marty866b : 1/12/2017 11:22 pm : link We've gone years now without a legitimate starting tight end which is one of the main reasons our offense sucks.

So not only did we have no fullback est1986 : 1/12/2017 11:23 pm : link We might as well have had no tight end because they can't block. We should have went 4 WRs sets 95% of the time.

and that's not even his most egregious offense... SHO'NUFF : 12:00 am : link coming into the season and being content with Newhouse and Jerry as 2/5ths of the O-line is pure madness.

Will Tye shelovesnycsports : 12:07 am : link Is not a TE you want.

Bellow JAG.

Tye can't block GeorgeAdams33 : 1:11 am : link He runs to daylight like he has the ball.

Said this earlier in the week RetroJint : 6:31 am : link You want to run without blocking TEs, small wides and no FB. You are psychotic. No offensive line, including the Cowboys, can run by benefit of their o-line solely. Even the inside runs are harder because the opponent can stack defenders inside the tackles. The wide zone reads are comp!eye!y unattainable.



Tye stinks. Donnell is worst. Adams is a long-term project.

Tye blocking stretch234 : 7:14 am : link This is such crap - watch a game on TV. Please tell me who Jordan Reed blocks. Jimmy Graham has not blocked anyone in 4 years. Travis Kelce is never lined up next to the T. The Eagles TE don't block.



Must be missing Fleener, Ebron, Pita, Tamme, Brate, Eifert, Cook, Thomas, etc, etc with all this great blocking.



Teams do not view TE as blockers - they view them as receiving threats.







RE: Tye blocking Gatorade Dunk : 7:32 am : link

Quote: This is such crap - watch a game on TV. Please tell me who Jordan Reed blocks. Jimmy Graham has not blocked anyone in 4 years. Travis Kelce is never lined up next to the T. The Eagles TE don't block.



Must be missing Fleener, Ebron, Pita, Tamme, Brate, Eifert, Cook, Thomas, etc, etc with all this great blocking.



Teams do not view TE as blockers - they view them as receiving threats.





The difference is that Tye is not nearly a good enough receiver to be one-dimensional.



Also, you're wrong about Kelce.

- ( In comment 13323482 stretch234 said:The difference is that Tye is not nearly a good enough receiver to be one-dimensional.Also, you're wrong about Kelce. Link - ( New Window

We need a new TE jeff57 : 7:38 am : link .

RE: Gidie. That's not a relevant question. The real question should be: Blue21 : 7:49 am : link

Quote: How good are the Giants at selecting and developing TEs? The answer is 32nd out of 32 teams.



Don't blame Tye for being bad. I have no doubt that he is a dedicated athlete. Blame the Giants for his being here for two years without improvement or replacement.



The Giants organization is under the delusion that they can shine shit.



Yep and they keep trying to shine it over and over and over In comment 13323411 Marty in Albany said:Yep and they keep trying to shine it over and over and over

All these posts and now (cause we lost) Carl in CT : 7:50 am : link When he was our best receiver (along with King) we take PFF as gospel. OMG. Kid is fine. If the goal is to improve the team, I repeat team, there are too many other places of extreme need. If those are fixed, next offseason might be a better time.

RE: Said this earlier in the week Big Blue '56 : 8:04 am : link

Quote: You want to run without blocking TEs, small wides and no FB. You are psychotic. No offensive line, including the Cowboys, can run by benefit of their o-line solely. Even the inside runs are harder because the opponent can stack defenders inside the tackles. The wide zone reads are comp!eye!y unattainable.



Tye stinks. Donnell is worst. Adams is a long-term project.



Sorry, but you have zero basis to project Adams as a "long term project." He had a very nice developmental first year..No reason not to believe he takes that next big step next year. Doesn't mean we're done there and won't fortify, but to effectively dismiss him out of hand is silly, imv In comment 13323472 RetroJint said:Sorry, but you have zero basis to project Adams as a "long term project." He had a very nice developmental first year..No reason not to believe he takes that next big step next year. Doesn't mean we're done there and won't fortify, but to effectively dismiss him out of hand is silly, imv

Look at the physical makeup of Tye Bob in Newburgh : 8:08 am : link I suspect as a H-back, his blocking is good and improving as he learns his craft.



I suspect that as a TE placed end of o-line, he lacks the length to ever be more than barely adequate.

Will Tye is a backup, at best, let's be That’s Gold, Jerry : 8:18 am : link honest...we are paying once again for the front office ignoring certain positions on the Giants. The Giants' FO, under JR, has prioritized CB, DE, WR mainly. Possibly DT and safety also. But it has consistently ignored TE, LB and until the last few years, OL. With Flowers being a bust, one could easily say the OL is not a whole lot better.



I still maintain Reese has not done a good job. If you have to rely on FA to fix your problems then you are not doing a good job as a GM.

I had been hoping he would excell more as a fullback blocker idiotsavant : 9:11 am : link as opposed to an inline blocker up on the line, which one could presume is actually very different.



I don't know if he did, or lacked reps, or practice reps, or was inconsistent there as well in fact or in reputation.



Tye did give us some highlights - being hard to bring down after the catch. which is classic from a TE.

ithink it was last preseason or summer when the fullback went down idiotsavant : 9:14 am : link had been hoping tye would get the FB reps aplenty, being shorter, like 6'3, 260 as opposed to the taller TE at line leverage types.

Reed, Graham, and Kelce PaulBlakeTSU : 9:18 am : link are all stud receivers playing out of the tight end position which more than makes up for whatever limitations they may have blocking and both Graham and Kelce dwarf Tye as a target.



Tye is a terrible blocker and a non-contributor in the passing game an undersized target at tight end. He's in the NFL, so he's good enough to catch the ball and not fall over his own two feet when running straight, but that is an awfully low bar.

That's crazy area junc : 9:20 am : link Over a 16 game season we NEVER busted a long run. Not even by accident.

Well, AcidTest : 9:21 am : link his blocking has improved, but it's still not a strength of his to say the least. Tye has real limitations. His blocking is subpar, and he can't stretch the seam. He's a move the chains TE with good hands who can break tackles. He also plays on ST. For a UDFA from Stony Brook that's fine. But he's a #3 TE. When he's your #1 TE it's a big problem, especially since we have no fullback.

RE: Tye blocking BigBlueinChicago : 9:22 am : link

Quote: This is such crap - watch a game on TV. Please tell me who Jordan Reed blocks. Jimmy Graham has not blocked anyone in 4 years. Travis Kelce is never lined up next to the T. The Eagles TE don't block.



Must be missing Fleener, Ebron, Pita, Tamme, Brate, Eifert, Cook, Thomas, etc, etc with all this great blocking.



Teams do not view TE as blockers - they view them as receiving threats.







Now this is laughable.



Many of the guys you just mentioned are all good enough to have opposing teams stay up late to game plan for them and they still can go for 6-100-1 TD and wreck the game, which makes for whatever lack of blocking they may provide.



Will Tye provides what exactly to offset what he can't bring in the run game?



As far as developing TE's, the Giants probably got a false sense that because Kevin Boss and then Jake Ballard became productive players that they can take anyone and turn them into that.



What else can explain the team signing Brandon Myers and trying to turn Larry Donnell into a player after four years?



In comment 13323482 stretch234 said:Now this is laughable.Many of the guys you just mentioned are all good enough to have opposing teams stay up late to game plan for them and they still can go for 6-100-1 TD and wreck the game, which makes for whatever lack of blocking they may provide.Will Tye provides what exactly to offset what he can't bring in the run game?--As far as developing TE's, the Giants probably got a false sense that because Kevin Boss and then Jake Ballard became productive players that they can take anyone and turn them into that.What else can explain the team signing Brandon Myers and trying to turn Larry Donnell into a player after four years?

I've said this before area junc : 9:24 am : link but Tye just doesn't do enough things well to justify a roster spot. If I hear some clueless announcer singing his praises as this big, burly pass catching TE I'm going to hurl.



He does 1 thing well - run a square out.



He can't get up the seam, he can't block. He can't line up at FB. He doesn't fight for contested catches over the middle. He probably blew 2 games with his lack of effort over the middle (WAS, PIT).



You can't have an H-back who only catches square outs. It's ridiculous. Seems to be a good dude, but we can't keep carrying these limited players. Guys like Tye (getting 731 snaps!) are the reason we suck on O.

when you PaulBlakeTSU : 9:25 am : link have undersized receivers, you NEED a big tight end so that the quarterback has a big target safety valve.



He couldn't have been a worse fit for the team. He can't block and our O-line is weak and our fullbacks were on IR, and he's small for a tight end when our receivers are all 6'0 or shorter and our pass-catching back was on IR.

I like Tye, short, not small, heavy and a bitch to get idiotsavant : 9:29 am : link on the ground, he had a few bavaroesque moments there, you guys don't love those?



But I like him better as a lone setback or fullback with a great tight end on the line. setback blocking I will guess that they did not prep him for enough, thinking that they had a vet who ended up on IR.



short, not small at 260.



useful roster part

Tye is not very good. He should be a backup and STer at most. That he Victor in CT : 9:33 am : link plays regularly is an indictment of the Giants inability to find and develop TEs in recent years. Remember, Bavaro, Boss, Ballard, Cross, Pascoe were all 4th round or lower picks or UDFAs that Mike Pope developed into at minimum competent TEs.

Athlete? Carl in CT : 9:37 am : link Let's not forget he was a PUNT returner in college as a TE with 4.5 speed. I agree he might not be the long term solution but we have more needs. To his defense every pass route is a square out or a turn over the middle for 5 yards where a LB has a free shot at his back. Why doesn't he go down the seem? He did against GB for 50yd. Problem is the Giants don't run patterns past 5 so ODB has tons of open space. Cruz is easily covered by a man and all coverage rolls to the other side. #2 WR is WAY more of a need (to keep the D honest) than Adams/Tye.

I need to see tye 'back' pass protecting and fullback run blocking idiotsavant : 9:41 am : link from the 'setback' spot for an extended period, be it in practice or preseason or in games, before I give up on him.



very useful piece as TE in a pinch or in two TE sets.



I love his tough Yards After Catch style.

Tye is not only a bad blocker Aaroninma : 9:48 am : link but a soft one too. He wants no part of lead blocking.



Hes a nice story, and an OK player, but frankly his position needs a complete overhaul.

I'm sure Tye is a quality locker room guy, hard worker and good person regulator : 10:00 am : link but as an NFL TE, he's the very back of the pack with suboptimal size and poor blocking ability. We have rookie who has the physical tools, but hasn't shown us anything to suggest he is a game-changing type of player. We also have Larry Donnell, who will no longer be in NFL after his contract expires.



I would argue our putrid OT play and nonfactor TEs directly led to an ineffective offense all year. The combination of Flowers/Hart/Newhouse struggled game-in and game-out with edge rushers and line stunts (have to call our our guards on the latter, too), allowing teams to routinely generate pressure with 4 down linemen. Second, our lack of a seam threat, primarily our weak TEs, allowed teams to comfortably sit in a cover-2 with deep safeties to neutralize our deep perimeter passing game (OBJ) and rely on linebackers to cover the vast expanse of the middle of the field.



Not only were our TEs so ineffective at exploiting this weakness, we rarely even attempted to attack it, and we committed gigantic mistakes from time to time when we wen there. I'm sure part of that is scheme, but part of it is also not having enough talent to make a go of it.



Anyone who doesn't count TE among our most glaring offseason needs is delusional. I expect it to be addressed.

RE: Jerry Reese PatersonPlank : 10:25 am : link

Quote: Executive of the Year.



The Giants had 975 things to improve. Reese got to about 900. TE and continued OL improvements will likely happen now. You can't fix everything in one offseason. Bash him if you want for 2012-2013, but you can't fault him for last offseason. In comment 13323410 SHO'NUFF said:The Giants had 975 things to improve. Reese got to about 900. TE and continued OL improvements will likely happen now. You can't fix everything in one offseason. Bash him if you want for 2012-2013, but you can't fault him for last offseason.

Don't mind Tye as a 3rd stringer giantsfan44ab : 10:49 am : link But he really doesn't bring anything positive to the table. He just runs that 4 yard hitch and then gets brought down at the point of catch.

Bunch of idiots on this site making absolute statements Bob in Newburgh : 11:27 am : link If you look at an undrafted FA with a final year at Stony Brook, without a complete physical profile that makes you drool, 2 years in an organization would be average to best case scenario to be a starter.



Tye is probably going to be a better complete TE in 2017 than anyone we are apt to draft.



If this turns out not to be the case, you are probably dealing with a learning disability, laziness, or a coaching staff that cannot teach.

I have seen Travis Kelce block dep026 : 11:29 am : link and Ereck Flowers would cream his pants to make some of the blocks he makes.

RE: Bunch of idiots on this site making absolute statements giantsfan44ab : 11:34 am : link

Quote: If you look at an undrafted FA with a final year at Stony Brook, without a complete physical profile that makes you drool, 2 years in an organization would be average to best case scenario to be a starter.



Tye is probably going to be a better complete TE in 2017 than anyone we are apt to draft.



If this turns out not to be the case, you are probably dealing with a learning disability, laziness, or a coaching staff that cannot teach.



Or maybe it's due to him being an undersized TE who isn't as fast/athletic as his pro day 40 time suggests and who cannot block for shit?



Wouldn't be the first time someone killed a pro day 40. In comment 13323775 Bob in Newburgh said:Or maybe it's due to him being an undersized TE who isn't as fast/athletic as his pro day 40 time suggests and who cannot block for shit?Wouldn't be the first time someone killed a pro day 40.

Jack Doyle Suburbanites : 11:45 am : link Would be absolutely perfect on this team, the Colts are $50M under the cap but their GM is an idiot so there's hope.

Facts not in evidence, or used imprecisely Bob in Newburgh : 11:48 am : link "undersized"



claim of special knowledge of 40 time not being indicative of comparative speed



What is a fact is that drafted TEs rarely have a major impact their rookie season.

RE: Facts not in evidence, or used imprecisely giantsfan44ab : 12:23 pm : link

Quote: "undersized"



claim of special knowledge of 40 time not being indicative of comparative speed



What is a fact is that drafted TEs rarely have a major impact their rookie season.



That's true. 100%. He regressed from his rookie season. In comment 13323809 Bob in Newburgh said:That's true. 100%. He regressed from his rookie season.

I was on the Tye bandwagon after last season giantsfan44ab : 12:26 pm : link But then he came out and showed nothing in year 2. He was a liability for the most part. Eli used him as an extension of the running game with those short dunpoffs but for a guy who doesn't bring anything as a blocker is pretty damn useless in the red zone as a receiver. Can't have that.

Tye Donnell Adams shelovesnycsports : 12:33 pm : link Is not how you get a Championship.