How Good is Will Tye In Run Blocking?

|Ryan Smith @RSmithNFL
Will Tye (731 snaps) was 61st of 63 TEs graded in run blocking. It's apparent. @PFF #GiantsRyan
|Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
Can't explain how important TE is to this. Their TEs kill plays. Also need an explosive back. Broke 0 long runs this year #GiantsAfterDark https://twitter.com/cwardyy/status/819744793160982529 …
starting TE, and he is a marginal player who has graded sucky as a blocker. Adams better be the real deal and quickly, but I believe that spending a higher draft pick on TE is a good investment for this offense.
Thank you for pointing out the TE's are offensive linemen too!
Doesn't really matter which.
we need a TE and RB.....
But we can't fix everything....many want to sign JPP and Hankins.....there is only so much money....draft picks, outside of an OBj, are not going to be stars right away.....
We also need a min of 2 OL starters, and a wideout that can get open....
How good are the Giants at selecting and developing TEs? The answer is 32nd out of 32 teams.
Don't blame Tye for being bad. I have no doubt that he is a dedicated athlete. Blame the Giants for his being here for two years without improvement or replacement.
The Giants organization is under the delusion that they can shine shit.
In some of the better blocks towards the end of the season. Tye is not a starter, but could provide valuable depth, along with Adams. I do think the Giants need to take a hard look at the position in Free Agency, but I think they'll get someone in the top few rounds of the draft. Good TEs in this years draft and so I think the Giants get one. They can't fill all needs through Free Agency this year as there won't be quite enough money.
We've gone years now without a legitimate starting tight end which is one of the main reasons our offense sucks.
We might as well have had no tight end because they can't block. We should have went 4 WRs sets 95% of the time.
Really? Sorry but he only got Snacks, OV and Jack Rabbit. What TE should we have gotten?
He blocks better then Tye though he is not known as a great blocker but he would have greatly helped our passing game.
Bennett, Cook, even Coby Fucking Fleener...but he looked at our roster and was content with Donnell and Tye???
coming into the season and being content with Newhouse and Jerry as 2/5ths of the O-line is pure madness.
Is not a TE you want.
Bellow JAG.
He runs to daylight like he has the ball.
You want to run without blocking TEs, small wides and no FB. You are psychotic. No offensive line, including the Cowboys, can run by benefit of their o-line solely. Even the inside runs are harder because the opponent can stack defenders inside the tackles. The wide zone reads are comp!eye!y unattainable.
Tye stinks. Donnell is worst. Adams is a long-term project.
This is such crap - watch a game on TV. Please tell me who Jordan Reed blocks. Jimmy Graham has not blocked anyone in 4 years. Travis Kelce is never lined up next to the T. The Eagles TE don't block.
Must be missing Fleener, Ebron, Pita, Tamme, Brate, Eifert, Cook, Thomas, etc, etc with all this great blocking.
Teams do not view TE as blockers - they view them as receiving threats.
The difference is that Tye is not nearly a good enough receiver to be one-dimensional.
Also, you're wrong about Kelce. Link
Yep and they keep trying to shine it over and over and over
When he was our best receiver (along with King) we take PFF as gospel. OMG. Kid is fine. If the goal is to improve the team, I repeat team, there are too many other places of extreme need. If those are fixed, next offseason might be a better time.
Sorry, but you have zero basis to project Adams as a "long term project." He had a very nice developmental first year..No reason not to believe he takes that next big step next year. Doesn't mean we're done there and won't fortify, but to effectively dismiss him out of hand is silly, imv
I suspect as a H-back, his blocking is good and improving as he learns his craft.
I suspect that as a TE placed end of o-line, he lacks the length to ever be more than barely adequate.
honest...we are paying once again for the front office ignoring certain positions on the Giants. The Giants' FO, under JR, has prioritized CB, DE, WR mainly. Possibly DT and safety also. But it has consistently ignored TE, LB and until the last few years, OL. With Flowers being a bust, one could easily say the OL is not a whole lot better.
I still maintain Reese has not done a good job. If you have to rely on FA to fix your problems then you are not doing a good job as a GM.
as opposed to an inline blocker up on the line, which one could presume is actually very different.
I don't know if he did, or lacked reps, or practice reps, or was inconsistent there as well in fact or in reputation.
Tye did give us some highlights - being hard to bring down after the catch. which is classic from a TE.
had been hoping tye would get the FB reps aplenty, being shorter, like 6'3, 260 as opposed to the taller TE at line leverage types.
are all stud receivers playing out of the tight end position which more than makes up for whatever limitations they may have blocking and both Graham and Kelce dwarf Tye as a target.
Tye is a terrible blocker and a non-contributor in the passing game an undersized target at tight end. He's in the NFL, so he's good enough to catch the ball and not fall over his own two feet when running straight, but that is an awfully low bar.
Over a 16 game season we NEVER busted a long run. Not even by accident.
his blocking has improved, but it's still not a strength of his to say the least. Tye has real limitations. His blocking is subpar, and he can't stretch the seam. He's a move the chains TE with good hands who can break tackles. He also plays on ST. For a UDFA from Stony Brook that's fine. But he's a #3 TE. When he's your #1 TE it's a big problem, especially since we have no fullback.
Now this is laughable.
Many of the guys you just mentioned are all good enough to have opposing teams stay up late to game plan for them and they still can go for 6-100-1 TD and wreck the game, which makes for whatever lack of blocking they may provide.
Will Tye provides what exactly to offset what he can't bring in the run game?
As far as developing TE's, the Giants probably got a false sense that because Kevin Boss and then Jake Ballard became productive players that they can take anyone and turn them into that.
What else can explain the team signing Brandon Myers and trying to turn Larry Donnell into a player after four years?
but Tye just doesn't do enough things well to justify a roster spot. If I hear some clueless announcer singing his praises as this big, burly pass catching TE I'm going to hurl.
He does 1 thing well - run a square out.
He can't get up the seam, he can't block. He can't line up at FB. He doesn't fight for contested catches over the middle. He probably blew 2 games with his lack of effort over the middle (WAS, PIT).
You can't have an H-back who only catches square outs. It's ridiculous. Seems to be a good dude, but we can't keep carrying these limited players. Guys like Tye (getting 731 snaps!) are the reason we suck on O.
have undersized receivers, you NEED a big tight end so that the quarterback has a big target safety valve.
He couldn't have been a worse fit for the team. He can't block and our O-line is weak and our fullbacks were on IR, and he's small for a tight end when our receivers are all 6'0 or shorter and our pass-catching back was on IR.
on the ground, he had a few bavaroesque moments there, you guys don't love those?
But I like him better as a lone setback or fullback with a great tight end on the line. setback blocking I will guess that they did not prep him for enough, thinking that they had a vet who ended up on IR.
short, not small at 260.
useful roster part
plays regularly is an indictment of the Giants inability to find and develop TEs in recent years. Remember, Bavaro, Boss, Ballard, Cross, Pascoe were all 4th round or lower picks or UDFAs that Mike Pope developed into at minimum competent TEs.
I regret that omission. Purely forgetfulness.
Let's not forget he was a PUNT returner in college as a TE with 4.5 speed. I agree he might not be the long term solution but we have more needs. To his defense every pass route is a square out or a turn over the middle for 5 yards where a LB has a free shot at his back. Why doesn't he go down the seem? He did against GB for 50yd. Problem is the Giants don't run patterns past 5 so ODB has tons of open space. Cruz is easily covered by a man and all coverage rolls to the other side. #2 WR is WAY more of a need (to keep the D honest) than Adams/Tye.
from the 'setback' spot for an extended period, be it in practice or preseason or in games, before I give up on him.
very useful piece as TE in a pinch or in two TE sets.
I love his tough Yards After Catch style.
but a soft one too. He wants no part of lead blocking.
Hes a nice story, and an OK player, but frankly his position needs a complete overhaul.
but as an NFL TE, he's the very back of the pack with suboptimal size and poor blocking ability. We have rookie who has the physical tools, but hasn't shown us anything to suggest he is a game-changing type of player. We also have Larry Donnell, who will no longer be in NFL after his contract expires.
I would argue our putrid OT play and nonfactor TEs directly led to an ineffective offense all year. The combination of Flowers/Hart/Newhouse struggled game-in and game-out with edge rushers and line stunts (have to call our our guards on the latter, too), allowing teams to routinely generate pressure with 4 down linemen. Second, our lack of a seam threat, primarily our weak TEs, allowed teams to comfortably sit in a cover-2 with deep safeties to neutralize our deep perimeter passing game (OBJ) and rely on linebackers to cover the vast expanse of the middle of the field.
Not only were our TEs so ineffective at exploiting this weakness, we rarely even attempted to attack it, and we committed gigantic mistakes from time to time when we wen there. I'm sure part of that is scheme, but part of it is also not having enough talent to make a go of it.
Anyone who doesn't count TE among our most glaring offseason needs is delusional. I expect it to be addressed.
So we should have gotten Cook basically? Because no one wants to be stuck with that Fleener deal, dude is trash and got paid good TE money, Bennett was had via trade so basically we should have over paid for Fleener who sucks or traded a much needed asset (draft pick) for Bennett. So Jerry Reese is such a dope he missed out on Cook. He was too fucking busy signing three all pro FA's.
The Giants had 975 things to improve. Reese got to about 900. TE and continued OL improvements will likely happen now. You can't fix everything in one offseason. Bash him if you want for 2012-2013, but you can't fault him for last offseason.
But he really doesn't bring anything positive to the table. He just runs that 4 yard hitch and then gets brought down at the point of catch.
If you look at an undrafted FA with a final year at Stony Brook, without a complete physical profile that makes you drool, 2 years in an organization would be average to best case scenario to be a starter.
Tye is probably going to be a better complete TE in 2017 than anyone we are apt to draft.
If this turns out not to be the case, you are probably dealing with a learning disability, laziness, or a coaching staff that cannot teach.
and Ereck Flowers would cream his pants to make some of the blocks he makes.
Or maybe it's due to him being an undersized TE who isn't as fast/athletic as his pro day 40 time suggests and who cannot block for shit?
Wouldn't be the first time someone killed a pro day 40.
Would be absolutely perfect on this team, the Colts are $50M under the cap but their GM is an idiot so there's hope.
"undersized"
claim of special knowledge of 40 time not being indicative of comparative speed
What is a fact is that drafted TEs rarely have a major impact their rookie season.
That's true. 100%. He regressed from his rookie season.
But then he came out and showed nothing in year 2. He was a liability for the most part. Eli used him as an extension of the running game with those short dunpoffs but for a guy who doesn't bring anything as a blocker is pretty damn useless in the red zone as a receiver. Can't have that.
Is not how you get a Championship.
Yet compared to Larry Donnell he's Tony Gonzalez, I'm kidding of course but you get my drift.