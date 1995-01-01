The transition tag for JPP? Milton : 7:42 am Last year's franchise tag for DE's was $15.7M and the transition tag was $12.7M. If it's a situation in which the Giants and JPP both want to get a deal done, but can't agree on his value, it might make sense to use the franchise tag. This would give him the opportunity to gage his market value but at the same time ensure that the Giants would be able to match it if they so chose.



The transition tag isn't used all that often these days but this could be one of those cases that fits the profile for it (amicable negotiations where an honest disagreement on value needs the free market to settle the difference of opinion). The three day "legal tampering" window has to some degree made the transition tag unnecessary, but that's not entirely so. Teams are allowed to talk to agents, not players, during the three days and obviously there are no visits with players either.

I think the JPP situation LakeGeorgeGiant : 7:54 am : link is beyond tags at this point. They are either going to pony up or he will go elsewhere.



Either tag would shock the hell out of me.

No can do mrvax : 8:01 am : link JPP has already said he doesn't want to play on a tag. I think the trans. tag pays appropriate $ but JPP would likely feel ripped off and his play could suffer.



Enough B.S. with JPP. It's time to either sign him 3-4 years or let him ride off into the sunset.





I'd hate to see him leave with the Giants getting no compensation Patrick77 : 8:04 am : link I'd consider the franchise tag.

Patrick: Would you want an upset player? The F-tag surely pays well for a DE but there's no security with it. If a player on the F-tag is injured during the season, he has no more contract in place after the current year. One year deals are risky to the players. In comment 13323513 Patrick77 said:Patrick: Would you want an upset player? The F-tag surely pays well for a DE but there's no security with it. If a player on the F-tag is injured during the season, he has no more contract in place after the current year. One year deals are risky to the players.

Correct me if I'm wrong Giants2012 : 8:16 am : link but there is no comp in the return for losing a player using the transition tag right? If that is the case, I'd rather franchise him and trade him for less than the two #1's.

C'mon, they're going to use a tag if they have to jcn56 : 8:21 am : link He can not like it if he wants, let's see what it does for his market value if he does anything but put in the full effort.



It's business - just like a player who has made double digit millions needs to look out for his family, the team has to look out for their future. You don't skip a tag just because someone doesn't like it.

Yup, I'd franchise and trade him if things broke down. yatqb : 8:25 am : link Can't lose him for nothing.



The transition tag gives another team the right to screw with you and your cap. I wouldn't use it.

Absolutely. Most agents and players get that if a player quits on a team or has a questionable injury as a way to express how discontent they are it will cost them money. If they can't negotiate a deal early and the tag him there will be teams willing to trade.



I just can't fathom having a player on the roster worth 15 million a year that the agiants drafted and not getting something in return for losing that player. In comment 13323520 mrvax said:Absolutely. Most agents and players get that if a player quits on a team or has a questionable injury as a way to express how discontent they are it will cost them money. If they can't negotiate a deal early and the tag him there will be teams willing to trade.I just can't fathom having a player on the roster worth 15 million a year that the agiants drafted and not getting something in return for losing that player.

Exactly tomjgiant : 8:30 am : link They can use the franchise tag to buy more time to make a long term deal, if a deal can not be made before that is necessary.

We saw Victor Cruz in the same spot jcn56 : 8:33 am : link And the tag there did him a favor - he saw the risk, ended up negotiating a deal that gave him guaranteed money that he wouldn't have seen otherwise with that injury.



The players can get angry all they want - the tags are part of the CBA that they agreed to, which has good and bad. All those practices in pads that don't happen anymore? CBA. So if you're willing to accept what's favorable to you, you also have to accept the downside.



JPP will get tagged if they can't find a middle ground. He'll be 29 at the end of that year. It's in his best interest to either find a trade partner or come to terms on an extension with the Giants, because fame is fleeting in this league and every play carries with it a risk of injury that might kill your future prospects. Even if he exited that year unharmed, he'd be almost 30, where NFL players typically have their best ball behind them. The prospects for a longer term deal will be affected by his performance, his health, his age - only contract inflation will be working in his favor.

I don't think any tag will be used. Diver_Down : 8:37 am : link I think they'll get the contract done. A transition tag would allow him to determine his market value and allow us the opportunity to match. Absent of a contract, this will be the best way to treat a face of the franchise. A franchise tag comes with compensation for anyone willing to trade, but the reality is that no one will cough up the picks and sign the player to a mega contract. JPP already has taken a home town discount to prove himself on a 1 year contract. He is not playing on another 1 year contract. He has shown the ability to keep himself in shape on his own. If the Giants FT JPP, his agent should advise him not signing it until week 10. The Giants cap will be a mess having to allocate the space for him. He can maintain his physical condition while away and the team will suffer trotting out Odi and Okwara while Eli wastes another season. He'll lose a boat load of money in game checks, but he doesn't have to prove that he can play. He'll force their hand. They won't be able to tag him again as QB money then gets factored into the tag salaries. He'll eventually leave and the Giants will have gained nothing. For those advocating that the Giants can rescind the tag at any time, big deal, he'll sign a mega contract then.

Almost no player wants to play on the tag. In fact I've never heard a player say anything good about it or even neutral.



Which I personally find somewhat sanctimonious. I mean the DE tag this year I believe will be around 17M and once you sign it, it becomes guaranteed, so I have a hard time being sympathetic for the exploitation of a football player and holding him down from the big $$ for $17M guaranteed.



but that has very little to do with what the Giants can or should do. If it makes sense for the Giants to tag him they should. JPP has earned over $34M in his career, a year on the tag would put him over $50M I'll guess that's more than 90% of football players make in their careers.



if he winds up playing on the tag (which I think would be worse for the Giants than it would be for JPP so I don't think it's a good idea) I would not shed one tear for poor JPP. In comment 13323511 mrvax said:Almost no player wants to play on the tag. In fact I've never heard a player say anything good about it or even neutral.Which I personally find somewhat sanctimonious. I mean the DE tag this year I believe will be around 17M and once you sign it, it becomes guaranteed, so I have a hard time being sympathetic for the exploitation of a football player and holding him down from the big $$ for $17M guaranteed.but that has very little to do with what the Giants can or should do. If it makes sense for the Giants to tag him they should. JPP has earned over $34M in his career, a year on the tag would put him over $50M I'll guess that's more than 90% of football players make in their careers.if he winds up playing on the tag (which I think would be worse for the Giants than it would be for JPP so I don't think it's a good idea) I would not shed one tear for poor JPP.

And for those advocating a FT and trade scenario, Diver_Down : 8:42 am : link it only works if the player has signed the FT. You can't trade a player that doesn't have a contract. Like I mentioned above, his agent should tell him to sit until week 10.

Honestly Old Dirty Beckham : 8:44 am : link who cares what JPP wants? Under no circumstances should the Giants not tag JPP if they cant get a long term deal done. Slap the tag on him and try to work out a long term deal.

Sitting until Week 10 would be stupid of him jcn56 : 8:47 am : link His prime years are winding down, and he'd essentially be sacrificing salary in one of them. Being away from football for a year and not earning would not do him any favors.

What player pjcas18 : 8:55 am : link has sitting until week 10 worked for and turned into a long-term deal the current or next year?



Not being a dick, seriously don't know. I hear players/agents threaten it, has anyone done it and had it work out?





RE: Sitting until Week 10 would be stupid of him Diver_Down : 8:58 am : link

Quote: His prime years are winding down, and he'd essentially be sacrificing salary in one of them. Being away from football for a year and not earning would not do him any favors.



He'd lose money in the short term, but he'd have his freedom. Signing in Week 10 guarantees no tag the following year as it factor in QB salaries. It would also be after the trade deadline so the Giants would not be able to trade him for compensation.



I have a feeling that some team is willing to sign JPP to a long term contract even if he sits a year. Arizona was willing to pay him 2 mil/year sight unseen after his partial season play with a bloody club. He took his hometown discount to prove his health and talent. 31 other teams have now seen him return to form and will sign him when he becomes available. No team will give us draft picks and sign him to a long-term deal. The FT will only give us time (July 15) in working out a deal. After the 15th, he can only play on the tag or not. If I'm him and it has progressed that far, there is no way I would let the Giants get any compensation for his rights. At which point he can lose money and hope the Giants rescind the tag, in which case he'll be free to sign with any team. Or sit until week 10. In comment 13323546 jcn56 said:He'd lose money in the short term, but he'd have his freedom. Signing in Week 10 guarantees no tag the following year as it factor in QB salaries. It would also be after the trade deadline so the Giants would not be able to trade him for compensation.I have a feeling that some team is willing to sign JPP to a long term contract even if he sits a year. Arizona was willing to pay him 2 mil/year sight unseen after his partial season play with a bloody club. He took his hometown discount to prove his health and talent. 31 other teams have now seen him return to form and will sign him when he becomes available. No team will give us draft picks and sign him to a long-term deal. The FT will only give us time (July 15) in working out a deal. After the 15th, he can only play on the tag or not. If I'm him and it has progressed that far, there is no way I would let the Giants get any compensation for his rights. At which point he can lose money and hope the Giants rescind the tag, in which case he'll be free to sign with any team. Or sit until week 10.

Franchise tag him at 15.7 for one year est1986 : 9:00 am : link Otherwise one of these 70+million in cap teams will offer him the OV deal and we will not match it. At least we get some draft picks. Do it Cleveland!!! And if he refuses to sign an extension Day of the tag deadline pull the tag while still negotiating and hopefully the big cap teams spent a lot their money elsewhere and it helps get a better deal for the Giants. Tag him and offer him 4 years 60 million and guanrentee the first two years. He would be a fool to not sign it and sit out a whole year.

His freedom only matters to him for money jcn56 : 9:04 am : link He's not trying to get out of a bad situation or go somewhere specific, he's trying to maximize income.



Making up for $17M in guaranteed, lost income - at 29 years old after a serious injury and recurring back problems - is not going to be realistic. It's not as if the difference between what the Giants offer and what the next team on the list does will differ by $20M in guaranteed money.

Many players say this, and then they sign because top money for 1 year is better than $0 for a year. In comment 13323511 mrvax said:Many players say this, and then they sign because top money for 1 year is better than $0 for a year.

I know it's business, but the Giants generally Simms11 : 9:14 am : link don't do business this way. It's not fair to the player to do that to him 2 years in a row. He came back to the team under the tag last year and proved his worth, something that was agreed to and now the Giants need to make him a reasonable offer if they want to keep him. In actuality, it might work out better cap wise if the Giants can sign him to a deal. I'd hate to lose him, but he's not getting any younger and has had injuries in the past 3-4 years. Can he come in and play a full 16 game season? Tagging him again is not how the Giants do business and I don't think Mara would allow it.

IMO, JPP is due for a good move. Blows his hand off, says nobody does what he does with 7.5 fingers and just tore his groin (or whatever). He has security so will he sign a franchise tag (if applied) and risk losing more money if he gets injured again or play roulette and gamble for the big bucks?



Regardless, he's set for life already unless he wants to live like an idiot and blow it all. IMO, he's due for a smart move. In comment 13323560 est1986 said:I AgeeIMO, JPP is due for a good move. Blows his hand off, says nobody does what he does with 7.5 fingers and just tore his groin (or whatever). He has security so will he sign a franchise tag (if applied) and risk losing more money if he gets injured again or play roulette and gamble for the big bucks?Regardless, he's set for life already unless he wants to live like an idiot and blow it all. IMO, he's due for a smart move.

honestly there is a very long list on O that could idiotsavant : 9:24 am : link go in order to keep Hankins and JPP.



Long List, you wont believe such a list, I mean its BIG, a big, big, list, and next year is going to be such an incredible success, you wont believe it.

Agreed. In comment 13323527 yatqb said:Agreed.

He'd lose money in the short term, but he'd have his freedom. Signing in Week 10 guarantees no tag the following year as it factor in QB salaries. It would also be after the trade deadline so the Giants would not be able to trade him for compensation.



I have a feeling that some team is willing to sign JPP to a long term contract even if he sits a year. Arizona was willing to pay him 2 mil/year sight unseen after his partial season play with a bloody club. He took his hometown discount to prove his health and talent. 31 other teams have now seen him return to form and will sign him when he becomes available. No team will give us draft picks and sign him to a long-term deal. The FT will only give us time (July 15) in working out a deal. After the 15th, he can only play on the tag or not. If I'm him and it has progressed that far, there is no way I would let the Giants get any compensation for his rights. At which point he can lose money and hope the Giants rescind the tag, in which case he'll be free to sign with any team. Or sit until week 10.



It would only take QB salaries into consideration I believe if it's 3 consecutive years. JPP has not been tagged 3 consecutive years.



Year 1 would be this year, since the hand blow up year the Giants removed the tag placed him on NFI and negotiated a deal



Year 2 is 120% of the prior year's contract or the FT whichever is higher, usually 120%.



Year 3 of the tag is when the tag is the average of the top 5 salaries at the highest position



I don't see them getting there, in fact I don't see them getting beyond year 1 if he's even tagged.



In comment 13323555 Diver_Down said:It would only take QB salaries into consideration I believe if it's 3 consecutive years. JPP has not been tagged 3 consecutive years.Year 1 would be this year, since the hand blow up year the Giants removed the tag placed him on NFI and negotiated a dealYear 2 is 120% of the prior year's contract or the FT whichever is higher, usually 120%.Year 3 of the tag is when the tag is the average of the top 5 salaries at the highest positionI don't see them getting there, in fact I don't see them getting beyond year 1 if he's even tagged.

The Giants must decide... geelabee : 9:51 am : link Either we pay JPP market price...lets face it...he is better and more valuable then OV...and don't get the disrespect from guys on this board who want JPP to take a discount...nobody in the right mind would play for a penny less...he is still young and one of the 2-3 best over all DE in the NFL period...outside of Watt or Clowney there is not on DE in the NFL that I would take over JPP...



Its simple...either the Giants stop bull shitting and pay the man...or if they can't work out a deal trade JPP for picks immediately!!



What Reece should do is go to JPP and let him know its a business...and the Giants have an asset that they want to protect...and he realizes its a business but assure JPP that he will get paid and the Giants want him back...either the two sides come to a mutual agreement or they part ways and the Giants get picks...



Under no circumstances should JPP be allowed to leave for nothing!!

I think a deal gets done Reb8thVA : 11:49 am : link Because I think Reese held a lot of that cash from last year to devote to JPP

I'm not sure the Giants have the appetite Section331 : 11:59 am : link to spend $17 mill on JPP. I think they'll try to get a deal done, and part ways if not. Tag and trades are pretty tricky.

The Giants would potentially pjcas18 : 12:03 pm : link get compensation in terms of compensatory draft picks assuming they don't offset losing JPP with another major FA acquisition.



Between JPP and Hankins depending on who the Giants bring in they should get a comp pick if they lose one.

I think he gets paid OV type money AnnapolisMike : 12:10 pm : link And the Giants should probably just do it. I see a two year window to get it done with Eli. Pay the guys now . . . and pay the piper down the road.





Didn't Jared Allen and Matt Cassel get moved in such a scenario? I'm not sure of the draft pick compensation.



The tag and trade scenario is likely not happening as the team getting JPP will have to give up the picks and still have the privilege of paying a mega contract. So to offset the sting of paying such a contract, the draft pick compensation will be lesser than what the tag demands in the CBA. In comment 13323828 djstat said:Didn't Jared Allen and Matt Cassel get moved in such a scenario? I'm not sure of the draft pick compensation.The tag and trade scenario is likely not happening as the team getting JPP will have to give up the picks and still have the privilege of paying a mega contract. So to offset the sting of paying such a contract, the draft pick compensation will be lesser than what the tag demands in the CBA.

Cassel was traded with Mike Vrabel for a 2nd round pick.



In comment 13323845 Diver_Down said:Cassel was traded with Mike Vrabel for a 2nd round pick.

Franchise tag him if they can't get a deal done montanagiant : 12:26 pm : link No player likes getting the tag but they are smart enough to realize that not playing up to potential will hurt them in the market the following year

What he is due for is a payday from ESPN and Adam Schefter as well. In comment 13323580 Giants2012 said:What he is due for is a payday from ESPN and Adam Schefter as well.

You can't trade him for a pick unless you tag him. He is a free agent. And I would disagree, he is not more valuable than our younger, high effort, talented, ascending DE, that played a whole season injured. With his age and injury history he should get a deal a bit larger than what Seattle gave Mike Bennett. He is not getting OV money, he should be lucky to get Malik Jackson money. In comment 13323637 geelabee said:You can't trade him for a pick unless you tag him. He is a free agent. And I would disagree, he is not more valuable than our younger, high effort, talented, ascending DE, that played a whole season injured. With his age and injury history he should get a deal a bit larger than what Seattle gave Mike Bennett. He is not getting OV money, he should be lucky to get Malik Jackson money.

I'm not sure how many of you realized it.... Milton : 12:52 pm : link But I meant to say with this thread that I think the Giants should consider using the transition tag on him and then for some reason (age?) I wrote "franchise tag" instead.



But my point was that the transition tag will keep things harmonious because it's not as oppressive as the transition tag. Yeah, it means no compensation for the Giants if he receives an offer the team is unwilling to match, but they could feel confident that it won't play out that way.

I know it's popular to think otherwise djm : 1:00 pm : link but I still think a JPP tag could happen. I'd probably even bet on it if I had to. It would suck for now but it also wouldn't. We have one more year of JPP...he HAS to play...no? Angry, disgruntled, whatever, we'd still have JPP out there for another year. Some look at this as shitty tactics by the Giants but save me the sob story. The guy's gonna get another fat year of pay.



Even if the Giants pay JPP long term on a relatively friendly deal, everyone rejoices...but they will still be paying JPP a boatload more than the one year tag. I'd have no issues with it.

go all in one more time djm : 1:01 pm : link save some of that longer term money to be used on the younger healthier options...I don't need to name the guys...we all know the Giants have at least a half dozen younger players coming up for big pay.





The Giants or any team pjcas18 : 1:06 pm : link really hates the tag as much as the player.



Almost any time it's used it's done so with the hopes of either buying time to work out a long-term deal or on a player who is old/at a unique position (kicker/punter) that a one-year deal makes the most sense.



when you consider the Giants would/could probably sign JPP for 5 - 6 years with say ~50M guaranteed.



Why would they want him for 1 year with 17M guaranteed. Just a bad investment most of the time.



unless they think he's only got a year left in the tank teams do not like players playing on the tag any more than players like it.