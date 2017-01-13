Early Look at OL Free Agency Targets Old Dirty Beckham : 1/13/2017 9:15 am



OT ( In No Order)



1) Andre Whitworth: 35 Years Old. Graded out this year as one of the top graded pass blocking LT by PFF (FWIW). Experienced player the Giants may consider if they decide to move Flowers to another position. Whitworth would allow the Giants to not force a draft pick at the LT position and/or draft and develop a LT without having to throw another rookie into the fire to protect Eli's blindside. Would come relatively cheap without much long term money on the books.



2) Matt Kalil: Probably considered a bust based on his draft status but he's played at lot of football. At 27 he's entering the prime of his career. Coming off an injury which could hurt his value on the free agent market. In this market he'll still be looking at a pretty nice contract offer due to his age and experience factor.



3) Riley Reiff: Another young veteran in his prime at age 28. More likely a fit at RT considering he was just bumped out of his LT spot by rookie Taylor Decker this past year in Detroit. Reiff is an average player.



Summary: It's not a great group but compared to the current tackle situation there are opportunities for improvement. The question will be how much better are these guys than Flowers/Hart when considering the salary likely needed to obtain them, particularly Khalil and Reiff. I love the idea of signing Whitworth and drafting an OT in the early rounds that can sit a year or two develop. He would be my choice of these three despite his age.



Offensive Guard:



1) Ronald Leary: I think we're all familiar with RL from the Cowboys. He's been part of one of the top units in the NFL for the last few years. Could play either Left or Right Guard. Would likely slide into the LG spot unless the Giants unexpectedly move Pugh to LT. Would cost a pretty penny.



2) TJ Lang: Another experienced guard that McAdoo should have some familiarity with from his time with the Packers. Would immediately upgrade over Jerry at RG.



3) Luke Joekel: An interesting option. High draft choice who failed as an OT. Only 25 and wouldn't have been drafted as high as he was if he didn't have the tool set to play. Moved to guard this year and most reports I've read was that improved there.



4) Chance Warmark: Similar to Joekel. Seen as a cant miss guard prospect Warmack has not lived up to the billing. Only 25.



Summary: I think Leary or one of the two young guys would be a good direction to go in with Leary being my top priority. If I were in the Giants shoes I'd be calling Whitworth and Leary to open free agency. Whitworth will only go to a team he thinks he can contend with and Leary resigning with the cowboys is almost guaranteed to not happen.



Move Flowers to RT and you go Whitworth, Pugh, Richburg, Leary, Flowers from Left to Right. Draft an OT in rounds 2-4 to develop behind Whitworth/Flowers. Hart is still in the mix as a backup T/G and I'd try to bring back Newhouse as well.



I doubt it will happen bigblue12 : 1/13/2017 9:20 am : link but I would go all in on Whitworth. Eli probably has about 3 more good years in him, protect him and sign the only top LT available.

Wrote this in another thread BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/13/2017 9:21 am : link Duane Brown is on the tail-end of his second contract. He is due close to 9.65 Million next season. He is a possible cap casualty that has played for the Texans his entire career. He has made the probowl a few times.



He could be a stop gap LT for 2 to 3 years, or if they keep Flowers at LT, then he could definitely play RT. I think he would take a discount as well, since we have a shot at being really good the next few seasons.

Few questions: Big Blue '56 : 1/13/2017 9:21 am : link 1-Is Leary a solid talent or a decent player benefitting from the greatness around him?



2-Would you still trade a 3rd(4th) for a still in his prime but turning 32 year-old Joe Thomas who could give you another 3 or more years of potentially top notch production?



3-Would an injury prone(?) Kalil be worth the bucks he'd command?



I would say GiantsRage2007 : 1/13/2017 9:23 am : link Nearly any plan that isn't "bring the entire OL back at their same positions" would be a good plan.

big blue 56 Old Dirty Beckham : 1/13/2017 9:24 am : link Considering where we will be drafting in reach round and the age of our QB i'd trade up to a 2nd rounder for Joe Thomas.



That's a great question about Leary. Only our scouts will know. We don't have the game tape.



My guess Khalil is going to be pricier than what he's worth. That's why I like Whitworth.

RE: Suprised Old Dirty Beckham : 1/13/2017 9:27 am : link

Quote: nothing about Ricky Wagner or Kevin Zeitler. Those are the two we should go after.



Jon



Agreed but it seems unlikely these guys wont be resigned from what I read. In comment 13323599 Jon in NYC said:JonAgreed but it seems unlikely these guys wont be resigned from what I read.

Pugh might be our best option at LT robbieballs2003 : 1/13/2017 9:27 am : link .

What I would like sjnyfan : 1/13/2017 9:29 am : link -Move Flowers to RG



-Sign Whitworth (LT) and Sebastian Vollmer (RT) to 2 year deals



-Draft a Day 2 tackle such as Temple's Dion Dawkins, Troy's Antonio Garcia or Bucknell's Julie'n Davenport (could be a diamond in the rough) to develop and take over by the end of the decade.

I'm not for signing a 35 year old tackle........ BillKo : 1/13/2017 9:34 am : link guys that age can fall of the map very quickly (even though OL's play rather long).



It looks like the talent is at guard, and I'd focus there to replace Jerry.

Why do area junc : 1/13/2017 9:36 am : link people keep leaving off RG Kevin Zeitler?



This is the 2nd OL free agency write-up I've seen with no mention.



He's the best blocker on the market and he's a good fit here. If we are going Pugh/Flowers at G, we won't be signing him but if Flowers or Pugh is playing T next year, he is probably the #1 target.

RE: RE: Suprised EddieNYG : 1/13/2017 9:38 am : link

Quote: In comment 13323599 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





nothing about Ricky Wagner or Kevin Zeitler. Those are the two we should go after.







Jon



Agreed but it seems unlikely these guys wont be resigned from what I read.



The Bengals offered Zietler a contract extension prior to the start of the season and the two sides were unable to come to terms. See link.



It would probably take a a 5 year contract with $8-10 mil per year to sign Zeitler. He's worth it as he would plug right into the right guard spot and is excellent in both run blocking and pass protection.



Than I would trade for Joe Thomas and move Flowers to RT.



LT - Thomas

LG - Pugh

C - Richburg

RG - Zeitler

RT - Flowers

- ( In comment 13323602 Old Dirty Beckham said:The Bengals offered Zietler a contract extension prior to the start of the season and the two sides were unable to come to terms. See link.It would probably take a a 5 year contract with $8-10 mil per year to sign Zeitler. He's worth it as he would plug right into the right guard spot and is excellent in both run blocking and pass protection.Than I would trade for Joe Thomas and move Flowers to RT.LT - ThomasLG - PughC - RichburgRG - ZeitlerRT - Flowers Link - ( New Window

Does everyone not think that, based on Eli's age, we have to That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/13/2017 9:39 am : link immediately upgrade the OL otherwise what is the point of keeping Eli. He took a beating this year especially with no running game.



It seems to me either we upgrade the OL big time or maybe we need to look at moving on from Eli. Makes no sense to keep an aging quarterback behind a porous offensive line.

RE: Wrote this in another thread AcidTest : 1/13/2017 9:41 am : link

Quote: Duane Brown is on the tail-end of his second contract. He is due close to 9.65 Million next season. He is a possible cap casualty that has played for the Texans his entire career. He has made the probowl a few times.



He could be a stop gap LT for 2 to 3 years, or if they keep Flowers at LT, then he could definitely play RT. I think he would take a discount as well, since we have a shot at being really good the next few seasons.



Excellent analysis. I'm also up for Whitworth. He is 35, and guys at that age do fall off quickly in many cases, but I'd be inclined to take the chance. Depending of course on the money. Move Flowers to LT. Get by at RT with Newhouse/Hart. I think Hart is only going to get better. Draft somebody on day two. I'd love to get Bolles, but I'm not sure he'll last to #23, and Reese has already spent two #1s, and a #2 on the OL. In comment 13323590 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Excellent analysis. I'm also up for Whitworth. He is 35, and guys at that age do fall off quickly in many cases, but I'd be inclined to take the chance. Depending of course on the money. Move Flowers to LT. Get by at RT with Newhouse/Hart. I think Hart is only going to get better. Draft somebody on day two. I'd love to get Bolles, but I'm not sure he'll last to #23, and Reese has already spent two #1s, and a #2 on the OL.

Always be careful area junc : 1/13/2017 9:42 am : link with the "unlikely they won't be re-signed" talk.



They are unrestricted free agents.



In Wagner's case, the Ravens have 2 other young OTs they really like. They very well may feel spending on Wagner is an unwise allocation of resources.



With Zeitler - it's the Bengals. Most players can't wait to get the hell out of dodge. If they franchise him he's powerless, but they may not be able to prioritize RG either.



We have better need/position marriages to justify signing these guys to large deals.

RE: Does everyone not think that, based on Eli's age, we have to robbieballs2003 : 1/13/2017 9:43 am : link

Quote: immediately upgrade the OL otherwise what is the point of keeping Eli. He took a beating this year especially with no running game.



It seems to me either we upgrade the OL big time or maybe we need to look at moving on from Eli. Makes no sense to keep an aging quarterback behind a porous offensive line.



It is worth the conversation. I don't agree with mortgaging the future but it could be argued. My take is Eli doesn't need a perfect OL but he does need trust. He lost that long ago which is why you see him rushing throws. Look at the NFC championship against SF. He took a beating but trusted his OL and hung in there. Look at this year. He rushed throws and dodged hits because he had no idea what was going to happen play to play. Amd it came from all angles too. In comment 13323624 That’s Gold, Jerry said:It is worth the conversation. I don't agree with mortgaging the future but it could be argued. My take is Eli doesn't need a perfect OL but he does need trust. He lost that long ago which is why you see him rushing throws. Look at the NFC championship against SF. He took a beating but trusted his OL and hung in there. Look at this year. He rushed throws and dodged hits because he had no idea what was going to happen play to play. Amd it came from all angles too.

I don't think they move Pugh again..... Simms11 : 1/13/2017 9:50 am : link I think the Giants like Pugh at LG and Richburg at center. With that said, I think both of those guys need to get stronger and add some more muscle weight to their frames. Anyway, LT will most likely be a Free Agent, with Flowers moving over to RG or RT. I guess the question is this.....do the Giants want to solidify the Oline once and for all, for a number of years, or are they looking at stop gap solutions given Eli's age? I think that will change their approach. Can Whitworth play for 3 to 4 more years? I haven't really payed attention to his play, but could he still play at a high level at 36> ?



It's such a shame that we haven't seen much development from Flowers at LT. If anything, he played better last year on a bum ankle! When will the Giants make a decision to move Flowers? I suppose he'll need time to get acclimated to the right side and even learn a new position at Guard, if necessary and so, the sooner, the better.

Need 2 OL in FA? NJLCO : 1/13/2017 10:44 am : link Do we need 2 or just 1 LT in FA?



Can we not move that POS LT first round draft pick to RG and leave Bobby Hart at RT? And if we do get 2 OL in FA, to me the competition at RT is not a given that it goes to Flowers.

Hart will compete. I am so down I Flowers that I can't see straight, this guy is a bust!!!!

As Eddie points out, Zietler will cost a bundle. Section331 : 1/13/2017 10:48 am : link I think it will be TJ Lang, who McAdoo knows from GB. Just a hunch, but we could do worse.

RE: I would say giantsfan44ab : 1/13/2017 10:52 am : link

Quote: Nearly any plan that isn't "bring the entire OL back at their same positions" would be a good plan.



Sounds good to me. There are several permutations between the tackle and guard FAs that would get the job done. In comment 13323593 GiantsRage2007 said:Sounds good to me. There are several permutations between the tackle and guard FAs that would get the job done.

I agree with ODB Rjanyg : 1/13/2017 11:55 am : link Whitworth and Leary would be much needed upgrades to the oline. Running the ball would improve and moving Flowers should help both him and Eli. We would still need a tight end that is a good blocker, red zone thread and that can attack the seam. OJ Howard in the 1st round?

I think Whitworth makes the most sense WillVAB : 1/13/2017 12:02 pm : link Sign him to a 2-3 year deal and move Flowers to RT. Draft a RG somewhere in the draft, re-sign Newhouse, and let Hart, Newhouse, and draft pick battle it out for the RG spot.



Whitworth -- Pugh -- Richberg -- draft pick -- Flowers



There's a lot of contracts coming up over the next few years. I imagine the Giants don't want their hands tied because they overpaid for 2 FA OL.

I'm with BillKo old man : 1/13/2017 1:00 pm : link on this. AW may be the best of the bunch, but lots of things happen to a talent between 1/1 and 7/25+/-; speed drops of .10-.20, strength in arms/legs diminish, quickness goes boom, etc.

They have to take the emotional pressure fans put on EF off, and at least give him some time away from the microscope he's under. His better position at this time is NOT LT. The only way he can stay there is a good running game so he drops back less, and with a good G, and TE they can disguise some of the weakness until he improves or they move him.

That all said, I agree with comments about fixing the G position, 1 if EF moves to G, or 2 if he plays either T position.Since I know 1 on a 100 scale about technique, schemes, systems, etc, then the WHO of that group is whomever.

Personally, I think any OL that lets us have a respected running game, makes our receiving core that much better(presuming they are also good pass blockers).

If I ran the team... HoustonGiant : 1/13/2017 1:06 pm : link which I don't, I'd Keep Pugh at LG, move Flowers to RG, and look for the draft or FA to get Tackles. Our Center is good (I actually think Jones, the Canadian could do better).





I think Flowers would be excellent at RG.

No to ancient FAs LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/13/2017 4:30 pm : link Whitworth is 35. Way too old for FA dollars. We need to build something lasting on the OL.



TJ Lang would be a huge pickup. He is a better fit than Leary as RG is Lang's natural position.

Doesn't Leary have some sort of degenerative knee condition? Klaatu : 1/13/2017 5:07 pm : link I thought he did, but I could be wrong.



Anyway, I'd try to sign RT Byron Bell. He missed all of last season when he dislocated his ankle in the OTAs, but he was model of durability for the five years prior to that, and a solid, if not spectacular starter. Still only 27. He and Kevin Zeitler would work wonders on the right side of our O-Line.

I'd go after Whitworth & Wagner Big Rick in FL : 12:46 am : link Move Flowers over to RG. We could potentially have one of the best interior lines in the NFL. Pugh, Richburg & Flowers could be dominate.



I'd give Whitworth a 3 year deal with a 4th year option. If we want we can bring him back and if not the cap hit is spread out over 4 years instead of 3. Have him as the blindside blocker for the rest of Eli's career. I'd give Wagner a 5 year deal. In either 2018 or 2019 draft we can hopefully find a LT to groom behind Whitworth. With an Oline of Whitworth-Pugh-Richburg-Flowers-Wagner we should be able to get a good push in the run game especially if Perkins is our starter going into next year. Also it should help the pass game tremendously. We can actually run playaction passes. Those 5 would allow plenty of time for Odell, Shepard, Njoku and a new #2 WR to get open. In a perfect world our offense would look like this next year.



Whitworth-Pugh-Richburg-Flowers-Wagner-Njoku

ArDarius Stewart-Shepard-Odell

Eli-Perkins

Whitworth area junc : 9:23 am : link turns 36 next year.



Can't believe the amount of people suggesting we sign him.



At this point he's played his entire career in CIN - he's obviously the kind of guy that just wants to stay with his original team. He'll either be on the Bengals or nobody - and it's already a miracle he's still playing.



No thanks.

