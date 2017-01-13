Greg Rosenthal's Top 25 Unrestricted Free Agents gidiefor : Mod : 1/13/2017 9:52 am : 1/13/2017 9:52 am Quote: NFL free agency always winds up looking drastically different in March than it does in January.



Most of the top players on my first crack at the "best of" list of pending free agents below will be re-signed or retained with the franchise tag before the new league year officially starts on March 9. The list of available players will also swell with veterans released for performance or salary reasons.



In short: Expect a much different set of rankings by the time Chris Wesseling and I post our annual Top 99 Free Agents list in late February. In the meantime, here's a quick first look at the upcoming market. The players are ranked by their ability to impact a team for the next two to three years -- this does not necessarily reflect who will make the most money.







Quote: JPP without an index finger..He lost more than that..



He's ranked # 10

True, but not my point..How could anyone not know he lost more than an index finger?

One of Chris684 : 1/13/2017 10:08 am : link Lang or Zeitler please.



Retain JPP and Hankins.



Then go with another OL + TE + RB early in the draft.

How is Pierre Garcon not on that list? Section331 : 1/13/2017 10:13 am : link I'd take him before Kenny Britt. Is he restricted?

[quotte] New York Giants; Mike Glennon, QB [/quote] BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/13/2017 10:15 am : link Did I miss something? When did he join the team?

Quote: I'd take him before Kenny Britt. Is he restricted?



No he isn't. Don't know why he'd be behind Jackson or britt

There are some good blockers on the market. area junc : 1/13/2017 10:18 am : link Zeitler, Lang, Warford and Wagner could all help us.

Terrelle Pryor is an interesting guy on that list nyjuggernaut2 : 1/13/2017 10:21 am : link him and Beckham lined up on the outside, with Shepard in the slot is a pretty damn good passing attack. However, you'd have to take into consideration how this move would be met in the locker room as well. Janoris Jenkins ripped this guy on Twitter, it would mean the departure of Cruz which could rub some players the wrong way, and it also means two WR on the roster who want the ball. That could lead to some riffs between Beckham and Pryor if one is getting more targets than the other.

Surprised Hankins isn't on the list njm : 1/13/2017 10:22 am : link Hopefully that means he's affordable.

The reason Hankins won't make most of these top FA lists Keith : 1/13/2017 10:26 am : link is because of PFF. They had him with a 47 score this year which put him as one of the worst starting DT's.

Whitworth might be the cheapest giantsfan44ab : 1/13/2017 10:29 am : link O line option on those lists given his age.

It seems as most people who make these lists Keith : 1/13/2017 10:29 am : link do. I'd have to think that teams would be smarter than to rely on PFF, but who knows. Regardless, I don't think he's going to get a huge payday.

RE: Terrelle Pryor is an interesting guy on that list giantsfan44ab : 1/13/2017 10:30 am : link

Quote: him and Beckham lined up on the outside, with Shepard in the slot is a pretty damn good passing attack. However, you'd have to take into consideration how this move would be met in the locker room as well. Janoris Jenkins ripped this guy on Twitter, it would mean the departure of Cruz which could rub some players the wrong way, and it also means two WR on the roster who want the ball. That could lead to some riffs between Beckham and Pryor if one is getting more targets than the other.



He's going to command way too much. What do the browns have to lose by making him one of the highest paid WRs in the league? He has the most upside of any FA WR IMO, even more than Alshon. In comment 13323666 nyjuggernaut2 said:He's going to command way too much. What do the browns have to lose by making him one of the highest paid WRs in the league? He has the most upside of any FA WR IMO, even more than Alshon.

Where there is smoke, there is fire Keith : 1/13/2017 10:31 am : link and there have been a ton of reports about Pryors character coming from multiple players. I wouldn't touch this kid considering what we already have.

I'd pass on Pryor too. Section331 : 1/13/2017 10:39 am : link I'd love to get Garçon. He's not the big wide out that many of us prefer, but he's a great route runner with good hands. Eli would love him.

RE: Where there is smoke, there is fire giantsfan44ab : 1/13/2017 10:39 am : link

Quote: and there have been a ton of reports about Pryors character coming from multiple players. I wouldn't touch this kid considering what we already have.



What sucks is that any potential WR FA this offseason has this problem.



Pryor: headchase

Jackson: headcase

Jeffrey: injury-prone headcase

Garçon: headcase

Britt: dumbass headcase

Marshall (if cut): headcase





Probably says a lot more about the WR position than it does about individual players. In comment 13323689 Keith said:What sucks is that any potential WR FA this offseason has this problem.Pryor: headchaseJackson: headcaseJeffrey: injury-prone headcaseGarçon: headcaseBritt: dumbass headcaseMarshall (if cut): headcaseProbably says a lot more about the WR position than it does about individual players.

I'm not of the belief that we need a top notch WR. Keith : 1/13/2017 10:41 am : link I believe we have the best WR in football and I think Shepard has proven to be a very reliable young player who will progress. I think we can get a taller red zone threat, but I'd really like a good TE more than anything(as far as skill players go).

Regardless, Keith : 1/13/2017 10:42 am : link if we don't fix the OL, it won't matter who we have in the skill positions.

I truly believe that this team is only a really good oline Keith : 1/13/2017 10:45 am : link away from being contenders(assuming we retain JPP and possibly Hankins). Can we fix that in 1 offseason? We fixed the whole defense in 1 offseason.





RE: I'm not of the belief that we need a top notch WR. giantsfan44ab : 1/13/2017 10:46 am : link

Quote: I believe we have the best WR in football and I think Shepard has proven to be a very reliable young player who will progress. I think we can get a taller red zone threat, but I'd really like a good TE more than anything(as far as skill players go).



I pretty much agree with this. Get jack Doyle or draft OJ howard or the Miami kid.



There's just a lot of money to spend this offseason. Not like last year but I think we can solidify OL, TE, WR and RB all with the money we have and our draft picks. I certainly don't want to splurge on a big name WR but if say Marshall would sign a cheapish 1 year deal if cut I wouldn't be opposed. Brian quick on near minimum wouldn't be that bad either. In comment 13323708 Keith said:I pretty much agree with this. Get jack Doyle or draft OJ howard or the Miami kid.There's just a lot of money to spend this offseason. Not like last year but I think we can solidify OL, TE, WR and RB all with the money we have and our draft picks. I certainly don't want to splurge on a big name WR but if say Marshall would sign a cheapish 1 year deal if cut I wouldn't be opposed. Brian quick on near minimum wouldn't be that bad either.

Oh yeah, Keith : 1/13/2017 10:48 am : link Marshall on a short deal would be ideal.

Quote: I believe we have the best WR in football and I think Shepard has proven to be a very reliable young player who will progress. I think we can get a taller red zone threat, but I'd really like a good TE more than anything(as far as skill players go).



The Giants absolutely need a big #2 WR. The group the Giants trotted out last year isn't going to get it done. In comment 13323708 Keith said:The Giants absolutely need a big #2 WR. The group the Giants trotted out last year isn't going to get it done.

I think the bigger issue Keith : 1/13/2017 11:08 am : link was the OL giving our QB the time to go through his progressions. Shepard will be our #2. I know people use that term for the outside WR, but Shepard is absolutely a threat in the passing game.

Also, Keith : 1/13/2017 11:09 am : link I agree we need a taller red zone threat on the outside, but we don't need to pay for an upper echelon guy, IMO.

Calais Campbell Dinger : 1/13/2017 12:27 pm : link 8) Calais Campbell, Arizona Cardinals defensive end: There's no other player quite like Campbell, as thoughtful and savvy as he is physically overwhelming at 6-foot-8, 282 pounds. He would make a great "get over the hump" piece for a team looking for a title.



Go Get him...or draft DE in the 1st.

Quote: 8) Calais Campbell, Arizona Cardinals defensive end: There's no other player quite like Campbell, as thoughtful and savvy as he is physically overwhelming at 6-foot-8, 282 pounds. He would make a great "get over the hump" piece for a team looking for a title.



Go Get him...or draft DE in the 1st.



Dinger - do you really think Arizona is going to let Campbell onto the open market?

Kenny stills. Giants just need someone to open up the field for Beckham to work those crossing routes, slants and everything.



Kenny stills. Giants just need someone to open up the field for Beckham to work those crossing routes, slants and everything.

I'd even consider marquise Goodwin Giants WR are sow.

Melvin Ingram Earl the goat : 1/13/2017 1:07 pm : link Melvin

Melvin

Melvin



I loved him coming out of South Carolina a few years ago

If Giants could afford him he would be a major disruptive force at LB the Giants haven't had in years. Put him on the same side as OV and that makes OV a much better player

My second pick at FA would be Kevin Zeitler at RG



Personally I think the Giants should sign JPP and let Hankins walk



Ingram Toth029 : 1/13/2017 1:18 pm : link Will probably sign with a 3-4 team. He's not really a 4-3 LB.

Pryor is the most interesting on the list UConn4523 : 1/13/2017 1:19 pm : link I have no idea what he will be getting as far as offers go. Gun to head he gets a pretty damn good offer from a desperate team hoping his frame leads to the next legit big body WR, but the lack of time at WR makes that a gamble of an investment.



I'd love the Giants to get interested in his services though I wouldn't break the bank for him.

Quote: I have no idea what he will be getting as far as offers go. Gun to head he gets a pretty damn good offer from a desperate team hoping his frame leads to the next legit big body WR, but the lack of time at WR makes that a gamble of an investment.



I'd love the Giants to get interested in his services though I wouldn't break the bank for him.



Gun to my head he gets $10M+ a year from the Browns among many other teams.

yeah UConn4523 : 1/13/2017 1:21 pm : link no thanks if that's what it takes, haha.

Kenny stills. Giants just need someone to open up the field for Beckham to work those crossing routes, slants and everything.



I'd even consider marquise Goodwin Giants WR are sow.



Stills is solid but again what type of money is he going to get? If he is getting what Rishhard Matthews got last season (3 year $15M) that would be pretty fair in my view. They have devante Parker back so there's a chance they let him go but he did have a good season.

add OL and TE talent somehow djm : 1/13/2017 1:24 pm : link via FA and or the draft they have to find a way to add some beef to TE/OL. Then flirt with WRs and RBs. Eddie LAcy as a replacement for JEnnings? Would that bother anyone? He's entering his 2nd contract. He averaged over 5 YPC last season. He's coming off the ankle/foot surgery thing. If he checked out Lacy might come pretty affordable and he'd represent a nice sneaky upgrade to the position. HE's not a bad player by any stretch. He also lost a lot of weight heading into last season. Might be a sneaky good signing this Spring.

Quote: no thanks if that's what it takes, haha.



Jeffrey is probably the #1 receiver on the market but I don't think he has the upside Pryor brings. Pryor is an elite athlete and has 1200+ yard potential every season. This was first legit season as a WR. It'd be risky to give him that type of money but if you're the Browns it would be risky to let him walk for nothing, whatever the cost.

you want a power running game? djm : 1/13/2017 1:26 pm : link Add another OLineman that can play. Add Eddie Lacy. You have Perkins already... I like the sound of that. I won't complain if the Giants add the RB via the draft but a ready made guy like Lacy to compliment the young ascending pup in Perkins...that works for me.

Quote: via FA and or the draft they have to find a way to add some beef to TE/OL. Then flirt with WRs and RBs. Eddie LAcy as a replacement for JEnnings? Would that bother anyone? He's entering his 2nd contract. He averaged over 5 YPC last season. He's coming off the ankle/foot surgery thing. If he checked out Lacy might come pretty affordable and he'd represent a nice sneaky upgrade to the position. HE's not a bad player by any stretch. He also lost a lot of weight heading into last season. Might be a sneaky good signing this Spring.



Not against Lacy at all but what type of money is he seeking? If he's getting vereen money I'm for it, but giving $5M+ a year for an overall pretty solid bit nothing special RB? I'd rather stick with Perkins and draft a complement RB.

Don't underestimate what area junc : 1/13/2017 1:31 pm : link having a guy opposite Odell who can ABUSE a DB could do for this team.



I see this as a 2-pronged fix: Get a TE that can get up the seam + a WR opposite Odell who can feast on 1 on 1 coverage.



I'm OK paying a good salary to that WR - think we find our TE in the draft.



Loosen up some of those BS triple teams on OBJ we let teams get away with. We do that be gashing teams up the seam, and on the opposite side of the field.



The way teams played us this year - cover 2, S's shaded to the WRs (which allowed the CBs to overplay the short stuff), inside/outside bracket coverage on Shepard because he only ran short patterns.

Do those things and we force the ball to the TE.



And that was it.



We'll have an answer for that, this year. Book it.

Quote: is because of PFF. They had him with a 47 score this year which put him as one of the worst starting DT's.



Do people understand that Snacks is rated really high on PFF so PFF rating on DT is right.. On the other hand PFF ranks Hankins low.. Hence PFF ratings on DT must be flawed.. I conclude that PFF is not perfect but Hankins himself isn't as good.. I would never pay him Snacks money.. at best I would pay him what Linval got from the Vikings.. otherwise we have more important needs at OT, RB, LB.

That's a stronger group than i expected. est1986 : 1/13/2017 3:06 pm : link But lets see who gets tagged and who unexpectedly shakes loose.

the age jumps out as a guy that the Giants would consider Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/13/2017 3:34 pm : link 12) Kevin Zeitler, Cincinnati Bengals guard: After earning second-team honors on Pro Football Focus' 2016 All-Pro team at 26 years old, Zeitler is set to make a lot more money than many players with a lot more name-brand value.

I think Kenny Stills is the best fit FA WR for the Giants. adamg : 1/13/2017 4:00 pm : link He's a bigger guy than we have at 6'1'' and he's got that DeSean Jackson deep catch/big play prone-ness about him (16.7 ypc/20 TD career). He's also only 24. So we can sign him long term without fear of him slowing down or losing something. I think he'd be a perfect complement to our guys in terms of skills.



He'll cost a lot though. Marvin Jones got 8 mill per with worse numbers and similar size but probably a higher ceiling (and better FA conditions for a vet WR). Still, I'd bet he gets around 6-7 mill per. That'd be fine I think, if we're willing to go that route.



Lastly, he's probably somewhat friendly with Odell. He plays with Landry in MIA, so they must at least know each other through him. I'm not sure overall his character though. He has been with two teams in four years. I don't know what that says.

Quote: He's a bigger guy than we have at 6'1'' and he's got that DeSean Jackson deep catch/big play prone-ness about him (16.7 ypc/20 TD career). He's also only 24. So we can sign him long term without fear of him slowing down or losing something. I think he'd be a perfect complement to our guys in terms of skills.



He'll cost a lot though. Marvin Jones got 8 mill per with worse numbers and similar size but probably a higher ceiling (and better FA conditions for a vet WR). Still, I'd bet he gets around 6-7 mill per. That'd be fine I think, if we're willing to go that route.



Lastly, he's probably somewhat friendly with Odell. He plays with Landry in MIA, so they must at least know each other through him. I'm not sure overall his character though. He has been with two teams in four years. I don't know what that says.



I think NO didn't keep him just because they've had a slew of good WRs and didn't need to pay to keep him.



I think NO didn't keep him just because they've had a slew of good WRs and didn't need to pay to keep him.

I don't think stills is better than Rishard Matthews so if he's getting more money than him then I'd be hesitant.

1-2 mill difference isn't that great. Stills is a better deep threat than Matthews though. IDK. We'll see how the FO wants to handle the O. Hopefully, they strike early and often on the OL and OJ falls to us in the first. Luckily, there are a lot of other good playmakers on offense in the draft this year that a few should fall to us. Either a big RB or a WR... one is likely to fall.

Quote: I believe we have the best WR in football and I think Shepard has proven to be a very reliable young player who will progress. I think we can get a taller red zone threat, but I'd really like a good TE more than anything(as far as skill players go).



Offensive line, it makes everything better. And having a running game and giving Eli even another second or two more to pass will make the passing game better.

Pryor and Glennon(near miss) standout... Torrag : 1/13/2017 10:59 pm : link ...as players we should seriously consider making an offer too.



Sucks for Hankins(but not for us) that this is probably the deepest, most talented DT free agent pool in history.