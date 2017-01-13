Loaded TE Draft

O.J. Howard TE 1 Alabama Sr 6-6 251
David Njoku TE 2 Miami (Fla.) 6-4 240
Bucky Hodges TE 3 Virginia Tech 6-6 245
Jordan Leggett TE 4 Clemson Sr 6-5 258
Evan Engram TE 5 Ole Miss 6-3
Adam Shaheen TE 6 Ashland 6-5 277
Jake Butt TE 7 Michigan 6-5 250
Gerald Everett TE 8 South Alabama 6-3 240
Jeremy Sprinkle TE 9 Arkansas 6-5 256
Howard is incredibly gifted, but his production was "ho hum" was it inconsistent effort or his teammates (too many weapons to throw threw esp given the fact that their system is so run heavy).
Njoku is my favorite and a guy I could see Reese picking. Explosive athlete that seems to get better by the week.
Hodges is very tall and fluid but I see as finesse player. Doesn't block and not physical after the catch. Still, a fine prospect as a pass catcher.
Shaheen is mammoth and reportedly impressive catching the ball but I can't say I watch too many Ashland games.
Sprinkle is a doo everything TE with plenty of physical ability. It is between the ears that Sprinkle draws concerns.
Shame Butt tore his ACL but at the least, he does everything well. Not a star, but solid and polished.
Would love to have a TE core that features Njoku, Tye and Adams next year. Then again, I'd also love to find a nimble LT to swing Flowers over to RT.
to us. Otherwise DE, Unless a Ditka, Mackey, Bavaro, Gonzo or Gronk is there in Rd 1
had a RB throwing passes to him. He really wasn't a QB.
I am referring to a TE who is what Bavaro turned out to be
vs. Bama. And is bigger than I thought.
Depending on what else they want/can get, looks like a solid 2 rounds of TEs at the upper level and still a few left over for later.
but he really should be a WR in the NFL, not a TE.
I would draft after 3rd round for TE.
Matt LaCosse needs to stay healthy and lets see how he produces. Save early rounds for OL & big WR.
| but he really should be a WR in the NFL, not a TE.
How is his speed, or is he just a big body that can gain position on the defender?
for a guy that big. I'd say he is faster but somewhat comparable as a prospect to Jesse James (Steelers TE who lines up in the slot a lot). Neither guy is interested in blocking.
a project like the very often do.
Essentially anther OL
I great combo TE who can stretch the field and block is a must for this offense IMO
Round 4 actually. 1985
with DE i.e. Demarcus Walker or OL....but the latter is not plentiful in the upcoming draft. Only Ryan Ramczyk makes sense, and I fear he will drop due to injury and the Giants may drop him considerably due to their experience w/ Owa Odigizowa (may have the same injury coming into the draft).
Is BEAST blocker with plenty of upside as a receiver.
Watching the bama QB throw for more than 20 yards was painful. The ball floats in the air forever. Howard showed up in back to back Nat'l championship games.
we won't even get a crack at OJ Howard.
Unless he has already declared, he may not even come out this year, since he was a redshirt freshman.
If he does decide to come out he will likely wow everyone at the combine and be gone (along with Howard) before the Giants pick in RD 1.
I'd prefer OL but this kid looks like a game changer and a great fit for what the Giants need.
He's unrestricted this year. Other FA options would include Gresham, Vernon Davis (he can still attack the seam, and should be inexpensive), Jack Doyle, Jacob Tamme, and Kellen Davis (IIRC he's a decent blocker). Here's the list of TE's available from spotrac. Link
While it may be true people are saying there are tons of guys that won't reach the Giants pick. SOMEONE has to fall.
There are at least 3-4 WRs (Davis and Williams I don't see falling but also John Ross, Schuster, Sutton are guys being named).
There will be at least 2 RBs gone (Cook and Fournette).
If I had to guess I'd say there are 2 QBs gone before we pick (Watson and the UNC kid).
Then there are the obvious guys: Garrett, Allen, Robinson, Peppers followed by the pack of SEC CBs and safeties.
Walter Football currently has Howard going at 25 with the Giants picking Watson. Would I be COMPLETELY against Watson? No. but I for sure have plenty of questions about how he plays in the pros.
Have a hard time seeing one TE let alone two being taken with the amount of "can't miss" prospects slated to go ahead of us.
I have questions about Cook. He'd be an obvious upgrade but I'd rather go with Davis. Cook was playing with the best QB in the league who was being held up with the best pass protection who had probably the best WR corps in the NFL with one of the best backfield threats in the game. Not to mention Richard Rodgers did all the blocking.
Most teams don't have the need at TE that the Giants do and top TEs typically (not always) are picked in the second half of the 1st round.
While it may be true people are saying there are tons of guys that won't reach the Giants pick. SOMEONE has to fall.
There are at least 3-4 WRs (Davis and Williams I don't see falling but also John Ross, Schuster, Sutton are guys being named).
There will be at least 2 RBs gone (Cook and Fournette).
If I had to guess I'd say there are 2 QBs gone before we pick (Watson and the UNC kid).
Then there are the obvious guys: Garrett, Allen, Robinson, Peppers followed by the pack of SEC CBs and safeties.
Walter Football currently has Howard going at 25 with the Giants picking Watson. Would I be COMPLETELY against Watson? No. but I for sure have plenty of questions about how he plays in the pros.
Have a hard time seeing one TE let alone two being taken with the amount of "can't miss" prospects slated to go ahead of us.
lol, didn't mean to be a Debbie Downer. I just try not to get my hopes up, so I don't get crushed with disappointment. We should cover our ass and go after a veteran, and if a good young prospect is available, take him too.
Are 3 teams ahead of us I can see going for TE. Maybe the Titans for a future replacement of Walker. But don't see it as a pressing need for any of those teams like it is for the Giants. Maybe 1 TE goes but if 2 go that means someone good will fall to us.
I highly doubt it. We may need a DE, OT, WR probably before we draft a tight end
I believe we will be drafting the most talented (or one of them) at 23.
we don't draft RB's in round 1 and then we took David Wilson. If there's a stud prospect at any position we will take him, if he grades out. The folks who said we don't value LB's fail to realize that these blue chip MLB's don't come around that often.
Disagree. We need a #1 TE more than we need a #2 (or #3, opinions vary) WR.
Not at all, but Jerell Adams shouldn't keep us from drafting a good TE if there's one available.
is by far the most complete TE in the draft. He'd be my pick.
+50000. I've seen this repeated dozens of times on here... the Patriots traded for Bennett despite having a HOF caliber TE. If you end up with 2 good TE's it's not exactly a bad thing.
don't go crazy w that. Take it as a discussion of prospects.
..pushing Travis Kelce at TE a few years ago in the 2nd round???
That's the poster I want evaluating this group of TEs.
But what did you exactly see from him year 1 to expect him to be a threat year 2?
I hope he becomes useful in some capacity but there's no reason to believe he can step up and be a starter next season.
barring there is a good prognosis on his knee and his recovery ... especially with the penalty in place makes the flier not so bad IF he is there.
great size, smooth, soft hands..........
Anyone know his attitude/desire?
get significantly more time in the GB game than the prev 10 weeks? While I like Tye and Adams as 2/3 on the depth chart LD needs to go
thanks for the correction
Agreed, and if he ever lays one one the ground, think of the headline on the NY Post.
TEs, namely those who are great inline blockers and can stretch the seam are very rare. I'd settle for either one, but an inline blocker might be more needed. Get an outside WR, and that might open up the seam for Adams a little. I also agree that DE may be a higher priority.
That's the problem with the other top TEs other than Howard. They don't line up next to tackles as well.
I'm really interested in seeing what Howard's combine measurements will be.
I don't see Njoku falling to #55.
I don't see the Giants taking Deshaun Watson as a QB. But if they think he can play receiver or running back, sure.
I think the Giants see pocket passing as the key to success in the NFL. BUT: What most of the best guys have, but Eli lacks, is the ability to beat the defense with their legs. Rogers, Wilson, Newton, all have that. Brady not as much, but arguably more than Eli. Eli's good at sliding in the pocket and fine on a rollout but not a runner.
I think the Giants would love to find a guy who's a great passer first, and a runner second. I don't think Watson is that guy, and I don't think they think he's that guy. But I could be wrong.
Yeah I'd agree with this. It be crazy to have an athletic QB who can extend plays with Odell wreaking havoc. Think Tyrod Taylor. Last year with Sammy Watkins he was creating plays by making them last longer. Now replace Watkins with Odell and one of the best defenses in the league. I'm not sure Watson can be that guy either.
he always gets back up like nothing happened. He's got a bit of Eli face in him when he takes shots. I respect that.
close attention to the TE group during the Combine. As well as the offensive linemen, QB's, RB's.....actually all of them. But special attention to the TE's and QB's
I suspect Watson is going to be a coach killer. He's going to look so great sometimes, and will make such incredible plays, but he's never going to be a true pass-first QB. I think he's always going to break off the play too quickly and run.
But I don't know, maybe I'm completely wrong. The kid's got a ton of talent. If he's got the discipline to play the pro game, maybe he'll be the next great NFL QB.
The kid at USC looks like the next great pro QB prospect. And he's not ready to come out. He's got that "It" factor that Accorsi said Eli had.
Is this a joke?
Day 3, steal of the draft.
Orndorrf was really impressive
Buckey Hodges is slow as shit. Watched his Bowl game and he is just DT slow.
just smell like busts to me, all 3 of them. No reason why, but wouldn't touch any rd 1. Would prefer a two way player on day 3 even if its not a freak athlete vertical threat.
I want someone who can reliably block that edge rusher, move people in the run game and catch the seam pass enough to make defenses respect that. Daniel Fells was doing this well enough before his infection.
I'd rather have the TE who can do this (who will also give Eli time and boost the run game) than a flex WR. I'd rather just draft a WR high for that.
He would look good in blue.
Buckey Hodges is slow as shit. Watched his Bowl game and he is just DT slow.
LOL....well, I'm not sure about that. What I meant by smooth is, everything he does appears natural, and looks as if it comes very easily. The ball literally dissapears in his hands when he catches.
And I just watched a highlight tape of him, he's a bit upright but for TE of that size, he's pretty damn smooth, and it looks effortless!!!!
I'm ignorant about his blocking, but he looked like a young Jason Witten against Bama.
I'm all for getting the most football smart guy out of that group at the expense of some measurables. Really want a guy that can contribute right away.
The added bonus would be bumping Tye to TE2 where I think he would be a pretty solid move TE.
I don't feel like I have done enough homework on Watson yet to make an informed enough opinion, however, I've watched him a couple of times, against Florida State (this year and last year) and Alabama two of the best in college football, and he was phenomenal in those games. And particularly, he played his best football when his team absolutely needed it. Think about this National Championship game... they HAD to have a TD, and they did it. Then Alabama scores, and they HAD to have another TD, with less time on the clock, and he drove them down again. I've seen him do this in multiple games now, he just seems to rise to the occasion. I'm starting to think he's the next Russell Wilson, except 3 inches taller.
I think he's going to find some success in the NFL, I really do. How high can he go? I think he goes in the top dozen picks. I think it's highly possible that both Trubisky and Kizer go before him, though, because they both have more of an NFL QB-prototype body.
of midround TE talent. Prefer to go OL or DL in the first assuming the value fits.
While other teams are reaching to fill holes you cherry pick the better players when you're on the clock. I'd love to come away with a TE in this class.
Sean Lee was taken right after we picked Linval Joseph and Navarro Bowmen was taken in the 3rd round.
They're around, it's just Reese and co. prioritize other positions.
Not the killer part, the football player.