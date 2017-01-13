Loaded TE Draft JOMO25 : 1/13/2017 12:59 pm O.J. Howard TE 1 Alabama Sr 6-6 251



David Njoku TE 2 Miami (Fla.) 6-4 240



Bucky Hodges TE 3 Virginia Tech 6-6 245



Jordan Leggett TE 4 Clemson Sr 6-5 258



Evan Engram TE 5 Ole Miss 6-3



Adam Shaheen TE 6 Ashland 6-5 277



Jake Butt TE 7 Michigan 6-5 250



Gerald Everett TE 8 South Alabama 6-3 240



Jeremy Sprinkle TE 9 Arkansas 6-5 256



Howard is incredibly gifted, but his production was "ho hum" was it inconsistent effort or his teammates (too many weapons to throw threw esp given the fact that their system is so run heavy).



Njoku is my favorite and a guy I could see Reese picking. Explosive athlete that seems to get better by the week.



Hodges is very tall and fluid but I see as finesse player. Doesn't block and not physical after the catch. Still, a fine prospect as a pass catcher.



Shaheen is mammoth and reportedly impressive catching the ball but I can't say I watch too many Ashland games.



Sprinkle is a doo everything TE with plenty of physical ability. It is between the ears that Sprinkle draws concerns.



Shame Butt tore his ACL but at the least, he does everything well. Not a star, but solid and polished.



Would love to have a TE core that features Njoku, Tye and Adams next year. Then again, I'd also love to find a nimble LT to swing Flowers over to RT.



I would rather draft a OL in Rd 1 if a good one falls Big Blue '56 : 1/13/2017 1:02 pm : link to us. Otherwise DE, Unless a Ditka, Mackey, Bavaro, Gonzo or Gronk is there in Rd 1





Howard HoustonGiant : 1/13/2017 1:03 pm : link had a RB throwing passes to him. He really wasn't a QB.

And before anyone says it, I know Bavaro went in Rd 5. Big Blue '56 : 1/13/2017 1:04 pm : link I am referring to a TE who is what Bavaro turned out to be

Leggett was awfully impressive JOMO25 : 1/13/2017 1:04 pm : link vs. Bama. And is bigger than I thought.

Good thread! old man : 1/13/2017 1:05 pm : link Depending on what else they want/can get, looks like a solid 2 rounds of TEs at the upper level and still a few left over for later.

I love Hodges BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/13/2017 1:08 pm : link but he really should be a WR in the NFL, not a TE.

Matt LaCosse Not Forgotten NJLCO : 1/13/2017 1:09 pm : link I would draft after 3rd round for TE.



Matt LaCosse needs to stay healthy and lets see how he produces. Save early rounds for OL & big WR.

RE: I love Hodges Boy Cord : 1/13/2017 1:10 pm : link

Quote: but he really should be a WR in the NFL, not a TE.



How is his speed, or is he just a big body that can gain position on the defender? In comment 13323965 BigBlueDownTheShore said:How is his speed, or is he just a big body that can gain position on the defender?

Hodges has pretty good speed JOMO25 : 1/13/2017 1:13 pm : link for a guy that big. I'd say he is faster but somewhat comparable as a prospect to Jesse James (Steelers TE who lines up in the slot a lot). Neither guy is interested in blocking.

Hopefully the Giants don't try to outsmart everyone and draft Blue21 : 1/13/2017 1:14 pm : link a project like the very often do.

Engram is not really a TE jeff57 : 1/13/2017 1:16 pm : link .

A good blocking TE is GiantsRage2007 : 1/13/2017 1:20 pm : link Essentially anther OL



I great combo TE who can stretch the field and block is a must for this offense IMO

RE: And before anyone says it, I know Bavaro went in Rd 5. Rjanyg : 1/13/2017 1:30 pm : link

Quote: I am referring to a TE who is what Bavaro turned out to be



Round 4 actually. 1985 In comment 13323956 Big Blue '56 said:Round 4 actually. 1985

Probably should be looking at JonC : 1/13/2017 1:31 pm : link DE.

I wouldn't argue JOMO25 : 1/13/2017 1:32 pm : link with DE i.e. Demarcus Walker or OL....but the latter is not plentiful in the upcoming draft. Only Ryan Ramczyk makes sense, and I fear he will drop due to injury and the Giants may drop him considerably due to their experience w/ Owa Odigizowa (may have the same injury coming into the draft).

RE: And before anyone says it, I know Bavaro went in Rd 5. Jim in Tampa : 1/13/2017 1:32 pm : link

Quote: I am referring to a TE who is what Bavaro turned out to be



He actually went in RD 4, not 5. In comment 13323956 Big Blue '56 said:He actually went in RD 4, not 5.

OJ Howard giantsfan44ab : 1/13/2017 1:32 pm : link Is BEAST blocker with plenty of upside as a receiver.



Watching the bama QB throw for more than 20 yards was painful. The ball floats in the air forever. Howard showed up in back to back Nat'l championship games.

Njoku Jim in Tampa : 1/13/2017 1:35 pm : link Unless he has already declared, he may not even come out this year, since he was a redshirt freshman.



If he does decide to come out he will likely wow everyone at the combine and be gone (along with Howard) before the Giants pick in RD 1.

Howard WillVAB : 1/13/2017 1:39 pm : link I'd prefer OL but this kid looks like a game changer and a great fit for what the Giants need.

RE: I have a feeling after his pro day giantsfan44ab : 1/13/2017 1:44 pm : link

Quote: we won't even get a crack at OJ Howard.



:(



While it may be true people are saying there are tons of guys that won't reach the Giants pick. SOMEONE has to fall.



There are at least 3-4 WRs (Davis and Williams I don't see falling but also John Ross, Schuster, Sutton are guys being named).



There will be at least 2 RBs gone (Cook and Fournette).



If I had to guess I'd say there are 2 QBs gone before we pick (Watson and the UNC kid).



Then there are the obvious guys: Garrett, Allen, Robinson, Peppers followed by the pack of SEC CBs and safeties.



Walter Football currently has Howard going at 25 with the Giants picking Watson. Would I be COMPLETELY against Watson? No. but I for sure have plenty of questions about how he plays in the pros.



Have a hard time seeing one TE let alone two being taken with the amount of "can't miss" prospects slated to go ahead of us. In comment 13324028 David in LA said::(While it may be true people are saying there are tons of guys that won't reach the Giants pick. SOMEONE has to fall.There are at least 3-4 WRs (Davis and Williams I don't see falling but also John Ross, Schuster, Sutton are guys being named).There will be at least 2 RBs gone (Cook and Fournette).If I had to guess I'd say there are 2 QBs gone before we pick (Watson and the UNC kid).Then there are the obvious guys: Garrett, Allen, Robinson, Peppers followed by the pack of SEC CBs and safeties.Walter Football currently has Howard going at 25 with the Giants picking Watson. Would I be COMPLETELY against Watson? No. but I for sure have plenty of questions about how he plays in the pros.Have a hard time seeing one TE let alone two being taken with the amount of "can't miss" prospects slated to go ahead of us.

RE: Njoku njm : 1/13/2017 1:45 pm : link

Quote: Unless he has already declared, he may not even come out this year, since he was a redshirt freshman.



If he does decide to come out he will likely wow everyone at the combine and be gone (along with Howard) before the Giants pick in RD 1.



I believe Njoku declared late in December In comment 13324030 Jim in Tampa said:I believe Njoku declared late in December

RE: How much will Jared Cook command in the open market? giantsfan44ab : 1/13/2017 1:47 pm : link

Quote: He's unrestricted this year. Other FA options would include Gresham, Vernon Davis (he can still attack the seam, and should be inexpensive), Jack Doyle, Jacob Tamme, and Kellen Davis (IIRC he's a decent blocker). Here's the list of TE's available from spotrac. Link - ( New Window )



I have questions about Cook. He'd be an obvious upgrade but I'd rather go with Davis. Cook was playing with the best QB in the league who was being held up with the best pass protection who had probably the best WR corps in the NFL with one of the best backfield threats in the game. Not to mention Richard Rodgers did all the blocking. In comment 13324040 David in LA said:I have questions about Cook. He'd be an obvious upgrade but I'd rather go with Davis. Cook was playing with the best QB in the league who was being held up with the best pass protection who had probably the best WR corps in the NFL with one of the best backfield threats in the game. Not to mention Richard Rodgers did all the blocking.

I would bet either Howard or Njoku are there at #23 njm : 1/13/2017 1:48 pm : link Most teams don't have the need at TE that the Giants do and top TEs typically (not always) are picked in the second half of the 1st round.

RE: RE: I have a feeling after his pro day David in LA : 1/13/2017 1:51 pm : link

lol, didn't mean to be a Debbie Downer. I just try not to get my hopes up, so I don't get crushed with disappointment. We should cover our ass and go after a veteran, and if a good young prospect is available, take him too. In comment 13324042 giantsfan44ab said:lol, didn't mean to be a Debbie Downer. I just try not to get my hopes up, so I don't get crushed with disappointment. We should cover our ass and go after a veteran, and if a good young prospect is available, take him too.

The Fins, Ravens and Broncos giantsfan44ab : 1/13/2017 1:55 pm : link Are 3 teams ahead of us I can see going for TE. Maybe the Titans for a future replacement of Walker. But don't see it as a pressing need for any of those teams like it is for the Giants. Maybe 1 TE goes but if 2 go that means someone good will fall to us.

Do you guys really believe we're drafting a tight end at 23 Tuckrule : 1/13/2017 2:01 pm : link I highly doubt it. We may need a DE, OT, WR probably before we draft a tight end

RE: Do you guys really believe we're drafting a tight end at 23 giantsfan44ab : 1/13/2017 2:08 pm : link

Quote: I highly doubt it. We may need a DE, OT, WR probably before we draft a tight end



I believe we will be drafting the most talented (or one of them) at 23. In comment 13324073 Tuckrule said:I believe we will be drafting the most talented (or one of them) at 23.

So- have we already written off mrvax : 1/13/2017 2:15 pm : link Jerell Adams?



Tuckrule, lots of people said David in LA : 1/13/2017 2:16 pm : link we don't draft RB's in round 1 and then we took David Wilson. If there's a stud prospect at any position we will take him, if he grades out. The folks who said we don't value LB's fail to realize that these blue chip MLB's don't come around that often.

RE: Do you guys really believe we're drafting a tight end at 23 njm : 1/13/2017 2:16 pm : link

Quote: I highly doubt it. We may need a DE, OT, WR probably before we draft a tight end



Disagree. We need a #1 TE more than we need a #2 (or #3, opinions vary) WR. In comment 13324073 Tuckrule said:Disagree. We need a #1 TE more than we need a #2 (or #3, opinions vary) WR.

RE: So- have we already written off David in LA : 1/13/2017 2:16 pm : link

Quote: Jerell Adams?



Not at all, but Jerell Adams shouldn't keep us from drafting a good TE if there's one available. In comment 13324094 mrvax said:Not at all, but Jerell Adams shouldn't keep us from drafting a good TE if there's one available.

OJ Howard adamg : 1/13/2017 2:18 pm : link is by far the most complete TE in the draft. He'd be my pick.

RE: RE: So- have we already written off DanMetroMan : 1/13/2017 2:31 pm : link

+50000. I've seen this repeated dozens of times on here... the Patriots traded for Bennett despite having a HOF caliber TE. If you end up with 2 good TE's it's not exactly a bad thing. In comment 13324099 David in LA said:+50000. I've seen this repeated dozens of times on here... the Patriots traded for Bennett despite having a HOF caliber TE. If you end up with 2 good TE's it's not exactly a bad thing.

We may or may not draft a TE in RD1 JOMO25 : 1/13/2017 2:33 pm : link don't go crazy w that. Take it as a discussion of prospects.

I forget what poster was definitely... BillKo : 1/13/2017 2:34 pm : link ..pushing Travis Kelce at TE a few years ago in the 2nd round???



That's the poster I want evaluating this group of TEs.

I have nothing against Adams giantsfan44ab : 1/13/2017 2:34 pm : link But what did you exactly see from him year 1 to expect him to be a threat year 2?



I hope he becomes useful in some capacity but there's no reason to believe he can step up and be a starter next season.

Butt in the 3rd MotownGIANTS : 1/13/2017 2:35 pm : link barring there is a good prognosis on his knee and his recovery ... especially with the penalty in place makes the flier not so bad IF he is there.

Howard just looks the part.... BillKo : 1/13/2017 2:36 pm : link great size, smooth, soft hands..........



Anyone know his attitude/desire?

was it me or did Donnell JOMO25 : 1/13/2017 2:37 pm : link get significantly more time in the GB game than the prev 10 weeks? While I like Tye and Adams as 2/3 on the depth chart LD needs to go

RE: was it me or did Donnell adamg : 1/13/2017 2:39 pm : link

Quote: get significantly more time in the GB game than the prev 10 weeks? While I like Tye and Adams as 2/3 on the depth chart LD needs to go



Adams was hurt and inactive that game. Donnell did play more. In comment 13324127 JOMO25 said:Adams was hurt and inactive that game. Donnell did play more.

RE: I forget what poster was definitely... David in LA : 1/13/2017 2:39 pm : link

Quote: ..pushing Travis Kelce at TE a few years ago in the 2nd round???



That's the poster I want evaluating this group of TEs.



I could be wrong, but I think it was either KWALL or Go Terps. In comment 13324121 BillKo said:I could be wrong, but I think it was either KWALL or Go Terps.

Miami Tight End est1986 : 1/13/2017 3:02 pm : link Going Round 1?

RE: Butt in the 3rd NNJ Tom : 1/13/2017 3:06 pm : link

Quote: barring there is a good prognosis on his knee and his recovery ... especially with the penalty in place makes the flier not so bad IF he is there.



Agreed, and if he ever lays one one the ground, think of the headline on the NY Post. In comment 13324123 MotownGIANTS said:Agreed, and if he ever lays one one the ground, think of the headline on the NY Post.

Combo AcidTest : 1/13/2017 3:11 pm : link TEs, namely those who are great inline blockers and can stretch the seam are very rare. I'd settle for either one, but an inline blocker might be more needed. Get an outside WR, and that might open up the seam for Adams a little. I also agree that DE may be a higher priority.

RE: Combo adamg : 1/13/2017 3:19 pm : link

Quote: TEs, namely those who are great inline blockers and can stretch the seam are very rare. I'd settle for either one, but an inline blocker might be more needed. Get an outside WR, and that might open up the seam for Adams a little. I also agree that DE may be a higher priority.



That's the problem with the other top TEs other than Howard. They don't line up next to tackles as well. In comment 13324177 AcidTest said:That's the problem with the other top TEs other than Howard. They don't line up next to tackles as well.

Engram is talented, but I don't think he's an every down TE. shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/13/2017 3:35 pm : link I'm really interested in seeing what Howard's combine measurements will be.



I don't see Njoku falling to #55.

On a side note: 81_Great_Dane : 1/13/2017 3:45 pm : link I don't see the Giants taking Deshaun Watson as a QB. But if they think he can play receiver or running back, sure.



I think the Giants see pocket passing as the key to success in the NFL. BUT: What most of the best guys have, but Eli lacks, is the ability to beat the defense with their legs. Rogers, Wilson, Newton, all have that. Brady not as much, but arguably more than Eli. Eli's good at sliding in the pocket and fine on a rollout but not a runner.



I think the Giants would love to find a guy who's a great passer first, and a runner second. I don't think Watson is that guy, and I don't think they think he's that guy. But I could be wrong.

RE: On a side note: giantsfan44ab : 1/13/2017 3:48 pm : link

Quote: I don't see the Giants taking Deshaun Watson as a QB. But if they think he can play receiver or running back, sure.



I think the Giants see pocket passing as the key to success in the NFL. BUT: What most of the best guys have, but Eli lacks, is the ability to beat the defense with their legs. Rogers, Wilson, Newton, all have that. Brady not as much, but arguably more than Eli. Eli's good at sliding in the pocket and fine on a rollout but not a runner.



I think the Giants would love to find a guy who's a great passer first, and a runner second. I don't think Watson is that guy, and I don't think they think he's that guy. But I could be wrong.



Yeah I'd agree with this. It be crazy to have an athletic QB who can extend plays with Odell wreaking havoc. Think Tyrod Taylor. Last year with Sammy Watkins he was creating plays by making them last longer. Now replace Watkins with Odell and one of the best defenses in the league. I'm not sure Watson can be that guy either. In comment 13324250 81_Great_Dane said:Yeah I'd agree with this. It be crazy to have an athletic QB who can extend plays with Odell wreaking havoc. Think Tyrod Taylor. Last year with Sammy Watkins he was creating plays by making them last longer. Now replace Watkins with Odell and one of the best defenses in the league. I'm not sure Watson can be that guy either.

RE: Engram is talented, but I don't think he's an every down TE. adamg : 1/13/2017 4:03 pm : link

Quote: I'm really interested in seeing what Howard's combine measurements will be.



I don't see Njoku falling to #55.



Agree. I think he's a early second rounder. I'd be surprised if a team took him in 1 though. In comment 13324227 shockeyisthebest8056 said:Agree. I think he's a early second rounder. I'd be surprised if a team took him in 1 though.

The biggest thing I like about Watson is adamg : 1/13/2017 4:05 pm : link he always gets back up like nothing happened. He's got a bit of Eli face in him when he takes shots. I respect that.

I'll be paying mavric : 1/13/2017 4:08 pm : link close attention to the TE group during the Combine. As well as the offensive linemen, QB's, RB's.....actually all of them. But special attention to the TE's and QB's

Jeremy Sprinkle lugnut : 1/13/2017 4:23 pm : link is my porn star name.

RE: The biggest thing I like about Watson is 81_Great_Dane : 1/13/2017 4:24 pm : link

Quote: he always gets back up like nothing happened. He's got a bit of Eli face in him when he takes shots. I respect that. I suspect Watson is going to be a coach killer. He's going to look so great sometimes, and will make such incredible plays, but he's never going to be a true pass-first QB. I think he's always going to break off the play too quickly and run.



But I don't know, maybe I'm completely wrong. The kid's got a ton of talent. If he's got the discipline to play the pro game, maybe he'll be the next great NFL QB.



The kid at USC looks like the next great pro QB prospect. And he's not ready to come out. He's got that "It" factor that Accorsi said Eli had. In comment 13324280 adamg said:I suspect Watson is going to be a coach killer. He's going to look so great sometimes, and will make such incredible plays, but he's never going to be a true pass-first QB. I think he's always going to break off the play too quickly and run.But I don't know, maybe I'm completely wrong. The kid's got a ton of talent. If he's got the discipline to play the pro game, maybe he'll be the next great NFL QB.The kid at USC looks like the next great pro QB prospect. And he's not ready to come out. He's got that "It" factor that Accorsi said Eli had.

RE: Matt LaCosse Not Forgotten Old Dirty Beckham : 1/13/2017 4:43 pm : link

Quote: I would draft after 3rd round for TE.



Matt LaCosse needs to stay healthy and lets see how he produces. Save early rounds for OL & big WR.



Is this a joke? In comment 13323967 NJLCO said:Is this a joke?

Scott Orndorff, Pittsburgh. 6-5, 265. Klaatu : 1/13/2017 4:45 pm : link Day 3, steal of the draft.

yeah JOMO25 : 1/13/2017 5:18 pm : link Orndorrf was really impressive

RE: Howard just looks the part.... section125 : 1/13/2017 5:28 pm : link

Quote: great size, smooth, soft hands..........



Anyone know his attitude/desire?



Smooth? He looks like he has a stick up his ass when he runs and is very stiff legged. I liked Legget better running, but I think Howard is a better blocker.



Buckey Hodges is slow as shit. Watched his Bowl game and he is just DT slow. In comment 13324124 BillKo said:Smooth? He looks like he has a stick up his ass when he runs and is very stiff legged. I liked Legget better running, but I think Howard is a better blocker.Buckey Hodges is slow as shit. Watched his Bowl game and he is just DT slow.

The top 3 guys - Howard, Njoku, Hodges Jim in Forest Hills : 1/13/2017 6:10 pm : link just smell like busts to me, all 3 of them. No reason why, but wouldn't touch any rd 1. Would prefer a two way player on day 3 even if its not a freak athlete vertical threat.



I want someone who can reliably block that edge rusher, move people in the run game and catch the seam pass enough to make defenses respect that. Daniel Fells was doing this well enough before his infection.



I'd rather have the TE who can do this (who will also give Eli time and boost the run game) than a flex WR. I'd rather just draft a WR high for that.

We have to get whoever is best TE available in either SomeFan : 1/13/2017 6:13 pm : link round 1 or 2

Oh Kelce KWALL2 : 1/13/2017 6:18 pm : link He would look good in blue.

RE: RE: Howard just looks the part.... BillKo : 1/13/2017 7:24 pm : link

LOL....well, I'm not sure about that. What I meant by smooth is, everything he does appears natural, and looks as if it comes very easily. The ball literally dissapears in his hands when he catches.



And I just watched a highlight tape of him, he's a bit upright but for TE of that size, he's pretty damn smooth, and it looks effortless!!!! In comment 13324377 section125 said:LOL....well, I'm not sure about that. What I meant by smooth is, everything he does appears natural, and looks as if it comes very easily. The ball literally dissapears in his hands when he catches.And I just watched a highlight tape of him, he's a bit upright but for TE of that size, he's pretty damn smooth, and it looks effortless!!!!

Ditto Leggett looking like a beast widmerseyebrow : 1/13/2017 8:32 pm : link I'm ignorant about his blocking, but he looked like a young Jason Witten against Bama.



I'm all for getting the most football smart guy out of that group at the expense of some measurables. Really want a guy that can contribute right away.



The added bonus would be bumping Tye to TE2 where I think he would be a pretty solid move TE.

RE: RE: The biggest thing I like about Watson is allstarjim : 1/13/2017 8:39 pm : link

I don't feel like I have done enough homework on Watson yet to make an informed enough opinion, however, I've watched him a couple of times, against Florida State (this year and last year) and Alabama two of the best in college football, and he was phenomenal in those games. And particularly, he played his best football when his team absolutely needed it. Think about this National Championship game... they HAD to have a TD, and they did it. Then Alabama scores, and they HAD to have another TD, with less time on the clock, and he drove them down again. I've seen him do this in multiple games now, he just seems to rise to the occasion. I'm starting to think he's the next Russell Wilson, except 3 inches taller.



I think he's going to find some success in the NFL, I really do. How high can he go? I think he goes in the top dozen picks. I think it's highly possible that both Trubisky and Kizer go before him, though, because they both have more of an NFL QB-prototype body. In comment 13324308 81_Great_Dane said:I don't feel like I have done enough homework on Watson yet to make an informed enough opinion, however, I've watched him a couple of times, against Florida State (this year and last year) and Alabama two of the best in college football, and he was phenomenal in those games. And particularly, he played his best football when his team absolutely needed it. Think about this National Championship game... they HAD to have a TD, and they did it. Then Alabama scores, and they HAD to have another TD, with less time on the clock, and he drove them down again. I've seen him do this in multiple games now, he just seems to rise to the occasion. I'm starting to think he's the next Russell Wilson, except 3 inches taller.I think he's going to find some success in the NFL, I really do. How high can he go? I think he goes in the top dozen picks. I think it's highly possible that both Trubisky and Kizer go before him, though, because they both have more of an NFL QB-prototype body.

There is going to be a ton Jon in NYC : 1/13/2017 10:12 pm : link of midround TE talent. Prefer to go OL or DL in the first assuming the value fits.

It often pays dividends drafting into the strength of the draft Torrag : 1/13/2017 11:01 pm : link While other teams are reaching to fill holes you cherry pick the better players when you're on the clock. I'd love to come away with a TE in this class.

RE: Tuckrule, lots of people said WillVAB : 1/13/2017 11:13 pm : link

Quote: we don't draft RB's in round 1 and then we took David Wilson. If there's a stud prospect at any position we will take him, if he grades out. The folks who said we don't value LB's fail to realize that these blue chip MLB's don't come around that often.



Sean Lee was taken right after we picked Linval Joseph and Navarro Bowmen was taken in the 3rd round.



They're around, it's just Reese and co. prioritize other positions. In comment 13324095 David in LA said:Sean Lee was taken right after we picked Linval Joseph and Navarro Bowmen was taken in the 3rd round.They're around, it's just Reese and co. prioritize other positions.