The Final 8...who ya got raising the Lombardi Trophy?

I'm going with the Pats winning their 5th title in over the Packers, 31-27.
They play the unique brand that can defeat ATL, DAL, and NE.
They owe themselves a ring for blowing it two seasons ago.
that they have raised there game and will beat NE and than whoever wins in the NFC.
Hard to not see the Patriots in the SB. Easy game this week, then host KC or Pitt winner.
The Falcons should be in the NFC championship game. I'm going with Packers over Cowboys, then Falcons host and beat the Packers.
Seems like the Patriots get number 5.
From a Giants fan / franchise standpoint, I'd like to see the Falcons beat the Chiefs.
And the Steelers. I don't think KC has the firepower to beat anyone. So I guess that leaves the Pats.
Of the first AFL / NFL Championship game KC vs GB. With the Chiefs winning this time. Andy Reid finally winning one might drive Eagle fans crazy.
Chiefs/Steelers game is my prediction.
And I think it's Pitt.
Obviously Putin wants Tom Brady to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers. I may or may not accept the outcome. I'll tell you when it's all over.
but this time in a blowout.
Packers beat Dallas
Seattle beats Atlanta
OK, I really have no idea, yet.
NE appears the favorite, and you know my LOVE for them, but Houston is the only team in this thing I don't dislike.
KC is next.
After that, anybody but NE: I love to see the locals cry and local media stop fellating and actually biting the whoha that feeds them.
Did I mention my disdain for NE?;-)
Seattle raising the trophy.
KC winning.
Perfect scenario, Cowboys out and Philly's ex-coach bringing it home
Cowboys win this week and lose in NFC Championship
Atlanta over Seattle -- Seattle OL gets abused
Dallas over Green Bay -- Zeke has a career day
KC over Pitt -- Ben's home/road splits are atrocious and Andy Reid is great off the bye
NE over HOU -- NE w/ a workmanlike beat down
Atlanta over Dallas -- Ryan is the better QB and finally plays like one
NE over KC -- KC sticks around w/ some big ST plays but Brady too much
NE over ATL -- Ryan simply outclassed by Brady
Problem is their D sucks!
Let's give Bill and Tom their due..
Best QB and coaching tandem in the history of the NFL.
Don't really like Pats, steelers, Cowboys. So any one of NOT them is my hope.
Aaron Rodgers rubs me he wrong way but he's a truly amazing player. And hes much preferred over cowboys fans
every other team annoys me. Some (one truly) repulse me.
Heart -Green Bay over Pitt
Brain- NE over anyone for #5
Chiefs over Packers but, don't really care
hoping for Pittsburgh VS Green bay
and Green Bay winning
... but it's their year. The only team capable of stopping them crapped the bed against Green Bay last week.
Green Bay without Jordy Nelson will lose. Dallas will just run the ball, control the clock, and neutralize Rodgers.
Nobody is going to beat Atlanta in Atlanta, but then Atlanta will have to travel to Dallas ... which will be the end of them.
And lol at KC/Pittsburgh/Houston vs New England.
Superbowl? Dallas does to New England what they do to everyone else and wins it all.
I hope I'm wrong. Boy I hope I'm wrong.
Pittsburgh got hot against teams with deficiencies. No way they beat NE.
If Seattle get to SB they won't beat NE. They didn't beat them a few years ago with Marshawn and their all world free safety. Their offense has struggled much of the season and they are playing a BB team. In short, this Seattle team is not as good as that team. And, I think the Packers get there. If there are any surprises it's Atlanta. Remember, their HC knows Seattle well. That and the Jones factor.
People talk about Seattle blowing it...because of "the call". They only got to "the call" because of a miraculous catch that should have been knocked away by the safety.
...throughout the playoffs and win the Super Bowl.
That's what you get with one of the greatest offensive lines in NFL history.
It protects a rookie QB... makes six-lane highways for a rookie running back... and just as important, it keeps a very mediocre defense in the best possible alignment... on the bench and resting for 35 minutes a game.
Dallas 27
New England 17
We all know how it is when you get on a roll this time of year.The Packers are the team and Rodgers is the QB, they will beat Dallas and then win in Atlanta in an epic shootout.Super Bowl XLI G.B. over N.E. two future hall of fame QBs face off, Packers roll.
One of the best in recent history.
I think Titans O-Line is underappreciated and may surpass them in a few years.
They will need that rest but it may not be enough. Packers have best pass protectors. Should be fun to watch.
Difference may be what Packers run defense does.
Winner is too early to predict. That is the final though.
For sure! If Green Bay can make serious dent in Dallas run game, could be a long day for the home town fans. If not, Green Bay will have tough sledding.
Chiefs vs Falcons
Hate Dallas, dislike Green Bay and Seattle, seen too much of the Pats and Steelers while the Texans should already be home.