Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

The Final 8...who ya got raising the Lombardi Trophy?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/13/2017 6:06 pm
I'm going with the Pats winning their 5th title in over the Packers, 31-27.
Steelers vs Packers  
Diver_Down : 1/13/2017 6:08 pm : link
Steelers win.
Seahawks heating up  
JonC : 1/13/2017 6:09 pm : link
They play the unique brand that can defeat ATL, DAL, and NE.

They owe themselves a ring for blowing it two seasons ago.
I have had this feeling ever since the Steelers beat us  
shelovesnycsports : 1/13/2017 6:12 pm : link
that they have raised there game and will beat NE and than whoever wins in the NFC.
Patriots  
pjcas18 : 1/13/2017 6:13 pm : link
in a landslide
Who Do I Predict?  
Trainmaster : 1/13/2017 6:14 pm : link
Hard to not see the Patriots in the SB. Easy game this week, then host KC or Pitt winner.

The Falcons should be in the NFC championship game. I'm going with Packers over Cowboys, then Falcons host and beat the Packers.

Seems like the Patriots get number 5.

From a Giants fan / franchise standpoint, I'd like to see the Falcons beat the Chiefs.

Hoping for Packers  
clatterbuck : 1/13/2017 6:15 pm : link
but expect Pats to win.
I despise all remaining NFC teams  
The_Boss : 1/13/2017 6:22 pm : link
And the Steelers. I don't think KC has the firepower to beat anyone. So I guess that leaves the Pats.
Love to see a rematch  
prh : 1/13/2017 6:30 pm : link
Of the first AFL / NFL Championship game KC vs GB. With the Chiefs winning this time. Andy Reid finally winning one might drive Eagle fans crazy.
fuck it  
Paulie Walnuts : 1/13/2017 6:33 pm : link
playing golf
Whoever wins the  
Steve L : 1/13/2017 6:41 pm : link
Chiefs/Steelers game is my prediction.

And I think it's Pitt.
It's rigged!  
trueblueinpw : 1/13/2017 6:57 pm : link
Obviously Putin wants Tom Brady to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers. I may or may not accept the outcome. I'll tell you when it's all over.
Patriots beat Seattle again  
larryflower37 : 1/13/2017 7:13 pm : link
but this time in a blowout.
IMO
Packers beat Dallas
Seattle beats Atlanta


Houston!  
old man : 1/13/2017 7:13 pm : link
OK, I really have no idea, yet.
NE appears the favorite, and you know my LOVE for them, but Houston is the only team in this thing I don't dislike.
KC is next.
After that, anybody but NE: I love to see the locals cry and local media stop fellating and actually biting the whoha that feeds them.
Did I mention my disdain for NE?;-)
KC vs Seattle  
micky : 1/13/2017 7:17 pm : link
Seattle raising the trophy.

KC vs Atlanta  
montanagiant : 1/13/2017 7:21 pm : link
KC winning.

Perfect scenario, Cowboys out and Philly's ex-coach bringing it home
Chiefs over Atlanta  
joeinpa : 1/13/2017 7:27 pm : link
Cowboys win this week and lose in NFC Championship
Predictions  
WillVAB : 1/13/2017 7:55 pm : link
Atlanta over Seattle -- Seattle OL gets abused
Dallas over Green Bay -- Zeke has a career day

KC over Pitt -- Ben's home/road splits are atrocious and Andy Reid is great off the bye
NE over HOU -- NE w/ a workmanlike beat down

Atlanta over Dallas -- Ryan is the better QB and finally plays like one
NE over KC -- KC sticks around w/ some big ST plays but Brady too much

NE over ATL -- Ryan simply outclassed by Brady
Would love to see Atlanta get their first ring!  
Simms11 : 1/13/2017 7:59 pm : link
Problem is their D sucks!
Patriots with the win  
Canton : 1/13/2017 8:37 pm : link
Let's give Bill and Tom their due..

Best QB and coaching tandem in the history of the NFL.
Pats over Packers in SB.  
drkenneth : 1/13/2017 8:49 pm : link
.
Really pulling for the chiefs Atlanta  
Jesse B : 1/13/2017 9:36 pm : link
Don't really like Pats, steelers, Cowboys. So any one of NOT them is my hope.


Aaron Rodgers rubs me he wrong way but he's a truly amazing player. And hes much preferred over cowboys fans

I'm hoping for a Chiefs Falcons super bowl  
djm : 1/13/2017 9:39 pm : link
every other team annoys me. Some (one truly) repulse me.
Lombardi  
greek13 : 1/13/2017 9:53 pm : link
Heart -Green Bay over Pitt
Brain- NE over anyone for #5

Steelers vs Packers  
spike : 1/13/2017 10:06 pm : link
Steelers win
Who cares vs who cares  
Route 9 : 12:35 am : link
Who cares wins 28-10
minimally hoping for  
A-Train : 3:43 am : link
Chiefs over Packers but, don't really care
Hoping for  
A-Train : 3:39 am : link
Chiefs over Packers, but really don't care.
minimally hoping for  
A-Train : 3:43 am : link
Chiefs over Packers but, don't really care
minimally hoping for  
A-Train : 3:43 am : link
Chiefs over Packers but, don't really care
Anyone except the Cowboys.  
figgy2989 : 5:31 am : link
.
Pats  
Rick in Dallas : 5:50 am : link
Beat Cowboys 31-24.
green bay  
OBJRoyal : 6:38 am : link
hoping for Pittsburgh VS Green bay

and Green Bay winning
I'd rather not the Cowboys win ...  
FStubbs : 7:13 am : link
... but it's their year. The only team capable of stopping them crapped the bed against Green Bay last week.

Green Bay without Jordy Nelson will lose. Dallas will just run the ball, control the clock, and neutralize Rodgers.

Nobody is going to beat Atlanta in Atlanta, but then Atlanta will have to travel to Dallas ... which will be the end of them.

And lol at KC/Pittsburgh/Houston vs New England.

Superbowl? Dallas does to New England what they do to everyone else and wins it all.

-_-

I hope I'm wrong. Boy I hope I'm wrong.
anyone but the Cowboys,please god  
gtt350 : 8:38 am : link
.
New England  
bc4life : 8:38 am : link
Pittsburgh got hot against teams with deficiencies. No way they beat NE.


If Seattle get to SB they won't beat NE. They didn't beat them a few years ago with Marshawn and their all world free safety. Their offense has struggled much of the season and they are playing a BB team. In short, this Seattle team is not as good as that team. And, I think the Packers get there. If there are any surprises it's Atlanta. Remember, their HC knows Seattle well. That and the Jones factor.

People talk about Seattle blowing it...because of "the call". They only got to "the call" because of a miraculous catch that should have been knocked away by the safety.
Correction  
bc4life : 8:50 am : link
Packers lose to Cowboys.
I predict  
Manning10 : 8:58 am : link
Falcons vs Patriots.
Cowboys will dominate...  
M.S. : 9:01 am : link

...throughout the playoffs and win the Super Bowl.

That's what you get with one of the greatest offensive lines in NFL history.

It protects a rookie QB... makes six-lane highways for a rookie running back... and just as important, it keeps a very mediocre defense in the best possible alignment... on the bench and resting for 35 minutes a game.

Dallas 27
New England 17
Green Bay  
tomjgiant : 9:07 am : link
We all know how it is when you get on a roll this time of year.The Packers are the team and Rodgers is the QB, they will beat Dallas and then win in Atlanta in an epic shootout.Super Bowl XLI G.B. over N.E. two future hall of fame QBs face off, Packers roll.
greatest OLine in history?  
bc4life : 9:26 am : link
One of the best in recent history.

I think Titans O-Line is underappreciated and may surpass them in a few years.
MS  
bc4life : 9:28 am : link
They will need that rest but it may not be enough. Packers have best pass protectors. Should be fun to watch.

Difference may be what Packers run defense does.
Pats vs Pack  
PaulN : 9:57 am : link
Winner is too early to predict. That is the final though.
RE: MS  
M.S. : 10:16 am : link
In comment 13324730 bc4life said:
Quote:
They will need that rest but it may not be enough. Packers have best pass protectors. Should be fun to watch.

Difference may be what Packers run defense does.

For sure! If Green Bay can make serious dent in Dallas run game, could be a long day for the home town fans. If not, Green Bay will have tough sledding.
So easy to say Pats yet I just want to see another team so  
Giants2012 : 10:18 am : link
Chiefs vs Falcons

Hate Dallas, dislike Green Bay and Seattle, seen too much of the Pats and Steelers while the Texans should already be home.

Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2016
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by Arribus Web Development