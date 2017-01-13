The Final 8...who ya got raising the Lombardi Trophy? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/13/2017 6:06 pm I'm going with the Pats winning their 5th title in over the Packers, 31-27.

Seahawks heating up JonC : 1/13/2017 6:09 pm : link They play the unique brand that can defeat ATL, DAL, and NE.



They owe themselves a ring for blowing it two seasons ago.



I have had this feeling ever since the Steelers beat us shelovesnycsports : 1/13/2017 6:12 pm : link that they have raised there game and will beat NE and than whoever wins in the NFC.

Who Do I Predict? Trainmaster : 1/13/2017 6:14 pm : link Hard to not see the Patriots in the SB. Easy game this week, then host KC or Pitt winner.



The Falcons should be in the NFC championship game. I'm going with Packers over Cowboys, then Falcons host and beat the Packers.



Seems like the Patriots get number 5.



From a Giants fan / franchise standpoint, I'd like to see the Falcons beat the Chiefs.





Hoping for Packers clatterbuck : 1/13/2017 6:15 pm : link but expect Pats to win.

I despise all remaining NFC teams The_Boss : 1/13/2017 6:22 pm : link And the Steelers. I don't think KC has the firepower to beat anyone. So I guess that leaves the Pats.

Love to see a rematch prh : 1/13/2017 6:30 pm : link Of the first AFL / NFL Championship game KC vs GB. With the Chiefs winning this time. Andy Reid finally winning one might drive Eagle fans crazy.

It's rigged! trueblueinpw : 1/13/2017 6:57 pm : link Obviously Putin wants Tom Brady to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers. I may or may not accept the outcome. I'll tell you when it's all over.

Patriots beat Seattle again larryflower37 : 1/13/2017 7:13 pm : link but this time in a blowout.

IMO

Packers beat Dallas

Seattle beats Atlanta







Houston! old man : 1/13/2017 7:13 pm : link OK, I really have no idea, yet.

NE appears the favorite, and you know my LOVE for them, but Houston is the only team in this thing I don't dislike.

KC is next.

After that, anybody but NE: I love to see the locals cry and local media stop fellating and actually biting the whoha that feeds them.

Did I mention my disdain for NE?;-)



KC vs Seattle micky : 1/13/2017 7:17 pm : link Seattle raising the trophy.





KC vs Atlanta montanagiant : 1/13/2017 7:21 pm : link KC winning.



Perfect scenario, Cowboys out and Philly's ex-coach bringing it home

Chiefs over Atlanta joeinpa : 1/13/2017 7:27 pm : link Cowboys win this week and lose in NFC Championship

Predictions WillVAB : 1/13/2017 7:55 pm : link Atlanta over Seattle -- Seattle OL gets abused

Dallas over Green Bay -- Zeke has a career day



KC over Pitt -- Ben's home/road splits are atrocious and Andy Reid is great off the bye

NE over HOU -- NE w/ a workmanlike beat down



Atlanta over Dallas -- Ryan is the better QB and finally plays like one

NE over KC -- KC sticks around w/ some big ST plays but Brady too much



NE over ATL -- Ryan simply outclassed by Brady

Would love to see Atlanta get their first ring! Simms11 : 1/13/2017 7:59 pm : link Problem is their D sucks!

Patriots with the win Canton : 1/13/2017 8:37 pm : link Let's give Bill and Tom their due..



Best QB and coaching tandem in the history of the NFL.

Really pulling for the chiefs Atlanta Jesse B : 1/13/2017 9:36 pm : link Don't really like Pats, steelers, Cowboys. So any one of NOT them is my hope.





Aaron Rodgers rubs me he wrong way but he's a truly amazing player. And hes much preferred over cowboys fans





I'm hoping for a Chiefs Falcons super bowl djm : 1/13/2017 9:39 pm : link every other team annoys me. Some (one truly) repulse me.

Lombardi greek13 : 1/13/2017 9:53 pm : link Heart -Green Bay over Pitt

Brain- NE over anyone for #5





Steelers vs Packers spike : 1/13/2017 10:06 pm : link Steelers win

minimally hoping for A-Train : 3:43 am : link Chiefs over Packers but, don't really care

green bay OBJRoyal : 6:38 am : link hoping for Pittsburgh VS Green bay



and Green Bay winning

I'd rather not the Cowboys win ... FStubbs : 7:13 am : link ... but it's their year. The only team capable of stopping them crapped the bed against Green Bay last week.



Green Bay without Jordy Nelson will lose. Dallas will just run the ball, control the clock, and neutralize Rodgers.



Nobody is going to beat Atlanta in Atlanta, but then Atlanta will have to travel to Dallas ... which will be the end of them.



And lol at KC/Pittsburgh/Houston vs New England.



Superbowl? Dallas does to New England what they do to everyone else and wins it all.



-_-



I hope I'm wrong. Boy I hope I'm wrong.

New England bc4life : 8:38 am : link Pittsburgh got hot against teams with deficiencies. No way they beat NE.





If Seattle get to SB they won't beat NE. They didn't beat them a few years ago with Marshawn and their all world free safety. Their offense has struggled much of the season and they are playing a BB team. In short, this Seattle team is not as good as that team. And, I think the Packers get there. If there are any surprises it's Atlanta. Remember, their HC knows Seattle well. That and the Jones factor.



People talk about Seattle blowing it...because of "the call". They only got to "the call" because of a miraculous catch that should have been knocked away by the safety.

Cowboys will dominate... M.S. : 9:01 am : link

...throughout the playoffs and win the Super Bowl.



That's what you get with one of the greatest offensive lines in NFL history.



It protects a rookie QB... makes six-lane highways for a rookie running back... and just as important, it keeps a very mediocre defense in the best possible alignment... on the bench and resting for 35 minutes a game.



Dallas 27

New England 17

Green Bay tomjgiant : 9:07 am : link We all know how it is when you get on a roll this time of year.The Packers are the team and Rodgers is the QB, they will beat Dallas and then win in Atlanta in an epic shootout.Super Bowl XLI G.B. over N.E. two future hall of fame QBs face off, Packers roll.

greatest OLine in history? bc4life : 9:26 am : link One of the best in recent history.



I think Titans O-Line is underappreciated and may surpass them in a few years.

MS bc4life : 9:28 am : link They will need that rest but it may not be enough. Packers have best pass protectors. Should be fun to watch.



Difference may be what Packers run defense does.

Pats vs Pack PaulN : 9:57 am : link Winner is too early to predict. That is the final though.

RE: MS M.S. : 10:16 am : link

Quote: They will need that rest but it may not be enough. Packers have best pass protectors. Should be fun to watch.



Difference may be what Packers run defense does.

For sure! If Green Bay can make serious dent in Dallas run game, could be a long day for the home town fans. If not, Green Bay will have tough sledding. In comment 13324730 bc4life said:For sure! If Green Bay can make serious dent in Dallas run game, could be a long day for the home town fans. If not, Green Bay will have tough sledding.