Coughlin would've won it all this year w/ this defense

|With this OLine? Yeah, okay..
| In comment 13325269 Dave in Hoboken said:
With this OLine? Yeah, okay..
He had the same offensive line last year, when we were 6th in the NFL in scoring.
And no, it was not in garbage time either. We had the lead or were tied with two minutes left in 6 of our 10 losses.
| But he would have never went with Hart when Newhouse recovered which eventually changed, but that really didn't lose us a game. It might have won us more. Also I don't think we would have ever benched Donnell straight up. We probably would have kept Andre Williams and he was terrible for a while.
Then there is closing out the games. We don't know how he would have faired there, but McAdoo cerainly fixed that aspect of the game.
Also does everyone forget how bad we used to lose? I mean how many blowouts did we have when we had talent on defense over the past 4 years?
| but I do believe that we would have been better offensively this year with Coughlin.
Make of that what you will.
| In comment 13325272 Britt in VA said:
That doesn't mean anything. That was last year.
| In comment 13325284 Dave in Hoboken said:
I guess. What's the only change from last year to this year on offense? Coughlin and Randle gone. We dropped from 6th in the NFL in scoring to 26th. We only scored under 20 points last year 3 times. This year, we scored under 20 points 10 times. We scored 30 points or more 7 times last year. None this year.
You think Randle was the x-factor?
|I think he would have been an upgrade over Cruz this season
| In comment 13325284 Dave in Hoboken said:
|but I believe we would be in better position to win it all with Coughlin at the helm.
| In comment 13325296 Britt in VA said:
We didn't have to play from behind all the time. We had to score allot. We faced more blitzes last year since we got behind the score and defenses played a little less conservatively against us because they could risk it. How this escapes people is mind blowing around here.
| In comment 13325298 steve in ky said:
Quote:
I think he would have been an upgrade over Cruz this season
Yeah, but 6th in the NFL to 26th in the NFL difference?
| In comment 13325297 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
but I believe we would be in better position to win it all with Coughlin at the helm.
Maybe. But that's not really saying much since TC has been coaching forever and this is McAdoo's first season ever as a head coach. And in his first season as a head coach, he brought a team that went 6-10 the two seasons previous to an 11-5 playoff team.
| In comment 13325301 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
We didn't have to play from behind all the time. We had to score allot. We faced more blitzes last year since we got behind the score and defenses played a little less conservatively against us because they could risk it. How this escapes people is mind blowing around here.
We lost 6 games that we held the lead or were tied with under 2 minutes due to the defense folding.
| In comment 13325302 Dave in Hoboken said:
The defense did that. The defense got them to 11-5. Both Tom Coughlin and McAdoo are offensive coaches.
200 Million spent on defense this offseason. Who hire Spagnolo?
|How does a HC lose that first Dallas game if he's on top of his game? Coach lost something off his fastball
| In comment 13325305 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
In comment 13325302 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13325297 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
but I believe we would be in better position to win it all with Coughlin at the helm.
Maybe. But that's not really saying much since TC has been coaching forever and this is McAdoo's first season ever as a head coach. And in his first season as a head coach, he brought a team that went 6-10 the two seasons previous to an 11-5 playoff team.
The defense did that. The defense got them to 11-5. Both Tom Coughlin and McAdoo are offensive coaches.
200 Million spent on defense this offseason. Who hire Spagnolo?
The offense contributed, too. Sure, the defense was one of the best units in all of football. I think considering the performance of the OLine, the WRs not named Beckham (and to a certain extent Sherpherd), and the QB, McAdoo did as well as he could. McAdoo did a pretty good job as rookie head coach. He brought a team that was under .500 for the past 3 seasons with TC as a head coach, to a well above .500 team that went to the post-season in his first season as a head coach.
|Perry was Toms guy and he was forced to ouch him out.
| Would having McAdoo's superior performance as a full-time OC (in 2015) help us more than his superior performance as a game-managing HC (in 2016)?
Much as TC's sharpness was declining, I think Spags defense would have been equally good, and our offense with McAdoo as full-time OC would have been better. And with TC I don't think we would have been without a FB/blocker all season.
We might have been only 10-6, but I think we would have played better against the Pack.
| In comment 13325310 Dave in Hoboken said:
My question is, do you think Coughlin would have done worse with that defense?
|
The fact that no one else felt compelled to hire him as a head coach should say something, as well.
| In comment 13325313 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
Quote:
Perry was Toms guy and he was forced to ouch him out.
Haha, Spags was forced on him? This conversation is not worth continuing.
| It amazes me how people overlook the job McAdoo did this season.
McAdoo completely adapted his style to the strength of the team, resulting in 11 wins. I'm not so sure Coughlin gets 11 wins out of this group, let alone wins a title.
| In comment 13325330 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
It amazes me how people overlook the job McAdoo did this season.
McAdoo completely adapted his style to the strength of the team, resulting in 11 wins. I'm not so sure Coughlin gets 11 wins out of this group, let alone wins a title.
And of all the years TC was here, they went 11-5 or better twice. And both of those seasons were many moons ago (2005 and 2008).
| In comment 13325332 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 13325330 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
It amazes me how people overlook the job McAdoo did this season.
McAdoo completely adapted his style to the strength of the team, resulting in 11 wins. I'm not so sure Coughlin gets 11 wins out of this group, let alone wins a title.
And of all the years TC was here, they went 11-5 or better twice. And both of those seasons were many moons ago (2005 and 2008).
We would have lost because Newhouse would have been right back into the starting lineup when he was healthy and we would have surely lost a game somewhere because of it.
Honestly do we think Apple would have started on the outside the entire season or would it have been DRC on the outside and Apple in the slot. Coughlin loved Vets.
|But Tisch forced Mara to chose between TC and the PC correct Reese under league pressure, Then we dumped TWO million into the system to make it work. II almost did so what can you say.
|Quote:
| with this team?
What the hell have you been watching all these years? The Pop Warner league.
Coughlin is a better man at 70 than most of you guys at 50.
you kids talk about age like you've experienced it and you KNOW the difference between age and youth.
I'm 89 and you kids mix up the failure of the body with the failure of the mind.
Not even close
Reminds me of the time the two bulls standing on the top of hill looking down at a herd of cows.
The young bull says to the older bull "let's run down there and screw a cow"
The old bull said ," Why don't we walk down and screw them all?"
That's the difference between your thinking of Macadoo and my KNOWING the type of thoughts of Coughlin.
Dang, teach 'em how to read n write and they think they know EVERYTHING!!
|TC is no doubt HOF worthy, but if some of you were Dallas fans, you'd totally overlook Tom Landry did not do a good job coaching towards the end. At what point is Coughlin actually responsible for the bed he made? Body of work was flat out awful the last 3 years.
| on the same page, and that was negatively impacting the draft and FA.
I don't think it's coincidence that the past couple of drafts have been considerably improved. I highly doubt it was just Reese 'working really hard to avoid getting fired' (or whatever nonsense people spin it as).
| In comment 13325422 David in LA said:
Quote:
TC is no doubt HOF worthy, but if some of you were Dallas fans, you'd totally overlook Tom Landry did not do a good job coaching towards the end. At what point is Coughlin actually responsible for the bed he made? Body of work was flat out awful the last 3 years.
Bed he made? More like playing with the shitty hand he was dealt.
I think you're totally overlooking the lack of talent on those teams, shitty drafts and not much help from Reese in free agency.
How do you think TC would've done last year with this D? Or even more realistically, if Reese spent some money just as wisely to upgrade the talent on that side of the ball in the past couple of years?
I think comparing these two coaches is apples to oranges. They didn't have near the same rosters. Had TC only gotten 6 wins out of this team and Ben got to 11 the next year, with the same roster, then it would be a fair comparison. The talent level on this team compared to his last three isn't even close.
|what a time to be alive.
| In comment 13325301 BigBlueDownTheShore said:
|but luckily McAdoo has some playoff experience under his belt now.
| 2012: 9-7 missed playoffs
2013: 7-9
2014: 6-10
2015: 6-10
22-34 since the 6-2 mark in 2012.
Coughlin was treated VERY fairly & we should all be excited about McAdoo going forward.
| Let's stop comparing a shitty team Coughlin had with all the horses Macadoo has.
Right now Macadoo just doesn't quite have the team in his hand as Coughlin did.
I'm pretty GD tired of people comparing a shitty team with a revamped team and laying it on the coach.
Fkn John Mara, this asshole Tisch and JR should be freakin horsewhipped for the shit they pulled on Coughlin. It sucked!!@! and this "Walk on water" franchise is a money making machine. When Mrs Mara died these guys really fucked up cause she could call a spade a fuckin' shovel!! And she let 'em know it when they were screwing around!
So say what you want about Macadoo He probably will be a good coach but compared to Coughlin, right now he's grape juice compared to vintage wine.
That's not opinion that's hard fact!
Tom got more out of less than any coach you can think of.
| on the same page, and that was negatively impacting the draft and FA.
I don't think it's coincidence that the past couple of drafts have been considerably improved. I highly doubt it was just Reese 'working really hard to avoid getting fired' (or whatever nonsense people spin it as).
| In comment 13325433 jcn56 said:
Quote:
on the same page, and that was negatively impacting the draft and FA.
I don't think it's coincidence that the past couple of drafts have been considerably improved. I highly doubt it was just Reese 'working really hard to avoid getting fired' (or whatever nonsense people spin it as).
jcn56, you're usually a precise and articulate composer, but I can't begin to parse and make sense out of this caption and post. The top line (not convinced they were at odds on drafting philosophy (taking out the double negative), yet no coincidence the past two drafts improved, and why is that (and it's not because Reese decided to take his job seriously again). Just can't figure out your thrust.
| ...
Reese's talent acquisition skills went way up the past two years. Even without the big ticket FAs. I'm left with the impression that the boys weren't playing along any more, and someone had to go.
|Reese's talent acquisition skills went way up
| Coughlin would have gone 7-9 at best with this team. McAdoo is, today, a better head coach than Coughlin is. I think 9 or 10 of the 11 wins occurred in the last possession... That never would have happened with Coughlin.
"McAdoo is an offensive coach" is bad analysis. He's the head coach of a team with a couple significant flaws. He recognized those flaws and achieved a record that in his first season that Coughlin did only twice in 12 seasons.
The McAdoo criticism is, frankly, stupid.
|would not even make the playoffs if Coughlin was HC
| not England season. Regular season well done, bad job preparing for playoff game.
Defense was the story of this season though, McAdoo realized this was a strength and played towards it, but that unit is the main reason the team won 11 games.
| But I believe the O would have been better had McAdooi been able to focus solely on it and playcalling. Nowhere is the million dollar question where would we stand with INJURIES? What is forgotten is Mac changed all that up something TC refused to do.
As we know lack of injuries was a big reason the D was effective and efficient This year.
| Coughlin would have gone 7-9 at best with this team. McAdoo is, today, a better head coach than Coughlin is. I think 9 or 10 of the 11 wins occurred in the last possession... That never would have happened with Coughlin.
"McAdoo is an offensive coach" is bad analysis. He's the head coach of a team with a couple significant flaws. He recognized those flaws and achieved a record that in his first season that Coughlin did only twice in 12 seasons.
The McAdoo criticism is, frankly, stupid.
|After watching his past three seasons is difficult to understand
| had. He was a master motivator and game planner. His attention to detail was second to none.
Why some people act like vampires being doused with holy water when a Giants fan waxes poetic that just maybe Coughlin could have performed the same or better than McAdoo this year with the defensive upgrade is strange to say the least.
"Look! McAdoo solved the injury problem by changing coaches (false, because some of our main weapons/starters missed significant time due to injury: JPP, Pugh, Vereen...)"
The offensive line regressed. McAdoo changed coaches there, too. By the logic above, if he solved the injury problem, did he make the offensive line problem worse? I don't believe that personally, but that's applying the same logic that a lot of posters present on threads like this.
Look, bottom line. McAdoo was hired because he was going to provide continuity on offense in Eli's final years. Yes, or no? The defensive scheme and coaching was left alone, and the defense was what put us at 11-5. Anybody that denies that is delusional. The offense let us down this year. And the Coughlin and McAdoo combination last year did much more with less than what this offense has.
This is a discussion board. We can discuss this. It doesn't mean that people don't like, or support McAdoo, okay? Obviously we all want him to succeed. But it's okay to point out that the offense, which has been the strength of this team for years, regressed majorly under his watch. From 6th in scoring to 26th in scoring is a massive drop. So when you consider that he was hired to provide continuity on offense, that is why people wonder what Coughlin's presence on this team, this year, would have provided.
It's not outrageous as some of you make it out to be. For the stat lovers out there, it's all right there. Did we improve anywhere on offense this year? Scoring was worse, passing was worse, rushing was worse.
|After watching his past three seasons is difficult to understand
| In comment 13325712 rocco8112 said:
Quote:
not England season. Regular season well done, bad job preparing for playoff game.
Defense was the story of this season though, McAdoo realized this was a strength and played towards it, but that unit is the main reason the team won 11 games.
How exactly did BM do a "bad job preparing for the playoff game"?
Did you even watch the game?
| is really missing the point. The HC has a million different responsibilities that go beyond either side of the ball. McAdoo coaches the entire team and his success is measured by wins & losses, not how either side of the ball performs. This was Rex Ryan's problem, he was so focused on defense that he lacked the ability to be the head man of the entire roster.
McAdoo coached to the teams strengths brilliantly. He knew this was a defensive roster and his coaching helped the team win many close games.
Britt- again, you came out praising McAdoo after the WSH win, yet one week later you are wishing we still had a 70 year old TC who came off 4 straight non-playoff seasons.
As for last week, the offensive game plan was excellent. The Giants dominated early & if it wasn't for some dropped balls, it could have been 14-0.
Lastly, I do think it isn't unreasonable to think there was a disconnect with talent evaluation between JR & TC. It's only one year, but it does feel like everyone is on the same page.
| In comment 13325791 drkenneth said:
Yes
and I will say again I actually like McAdoo and 11 wins means you are doing something right. Those I think most teams with some talent usually get a bump for one season with a new coach.
The Giants played what might have been their worst team game of the season when it mattered most. There were mental and physical errors on specials, drops etc.
I think this reflects on the coach. Tall order to prepare a team for a big road playoff battle. We had a coach who was the best at that.
This is a small sample size though, and I like McAdoo, just like one season is too few to ordain him better than TC.
| In comment 13325840 Sean said:
Quote:
is really missing the point. The HC has a million different responsibilities that go beyond either side of the ball. McAdoo coaches the entire team and his success is measured by wins & losses, not how either side of the ball performs. This was Rex Ryan's problem, he was so focused on defense that he lacked the ability to be the head man of the entire roster.
McAdoo coached to the teams strengths brilliantly. He knew this was a defensive roster and his coaching helped the team win many close games.
Britt- again, you came out praising McAdoo after the WSH win, yet one week later you are wishing we still had a 70 year old TC who came off 4 straight non-playoff seasons.
As for last week, the offensive game plan was excellent. The Giants dominated early & if it wasn't for some dropped balls, it could have been 14-0.
Lastly, I do think it isn't unreasonable to think there was a disconnect with talent evaluation between JR & TC. It's only one year, but it does feel like everyone is on the same page.
I praised McAdoo because I thought McAdoo showed a lot of guts playing to win against the Redskins and I still do. I like that about him.
But my complaint with him has been the same as it has all year, as outlined above. No offense. Our offensive scoring was terrible. We didn't score over 20 points 6 games in a row to end the season. That's not going to get it done in today's NFL. It's just not. Our offense was painful to watch this year.
How can you say he's not an offensive guy? He calls the plays on offense. Yeah, he's the head coach too and responsible for all that. That's why I praised him for his head coaching decision against the Redskins.
But to claim McAdoo isn't an "offensive guy" when he designed the offense and calls the plays on offense is very strange logic to me.
|.
| In comment 13325877 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.
Except when speaking of Saint Coughlin.
|as an offensive playcaller this year?
| In comment 13325878 drkenneth said:
Quote:
In comment 13325877 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
.
Except when speaking of Saint Coughlin.
This isn't really neccessary, and I probably should just not respond to posts like these as they don't really further the discussion in a constructive way.
Believe it or not, I actually said that I couldn't argue with Coughlin's departure last year. I was fine with the decision, even though I didn't agree that it was Coughlin, not the roster, that was the problem.
|
Why some people act like vampires being doused with holy water when a Giants fan waxes poetic that just maybe Coughlin could have performed the same or better than McAdoo this year with the defensive upgrade is strange to say the least.
|"Look! McAdoo solved the injury problem by changing coaches (false, because some of our main weapons/starters missed significant time due to injury: JPP, Pugh, Vereen...)"
|The offense let us down this year. And the Coughlin and McAdoo combination last year did much more with less than what this offense has.
| In comment 13325848 rocco8112 said:
So Beckham and Shepard dropping TD passes is on McAdoo?
| had. He was a master motivator and game planner. His attention to detail was second to none.
Why some people act like vampires being doused with holy water when a Giants fan waxes poetic that just maybe Coughlin could have performed the same or better than McAdoo this year with the defensive upgrade is strange to say the least.
"Look! McAdoo solved the injury problem by changing coaches (false, because some of our main weapons/starters missed significant time due to injury: JPP, Pugh, Vereen...)"
The offensive line regressed. McAdoo changed coaches there, too. By the logic above, if he solved the injury problem, did he make the offensive line problem worse? I don't believe that personally, but that's applying the same logic that a lot of posters present on threads like this.
Look, bottom line. McAdoo was hired because he was going to provide continuity on offense in Eli's final years. Yes, or no? The defensive scheme and coaching was left alone, and the defense was what put us at 11-5. Anybody that denies that is delusional. The offense let us down this year. And the Coughlin and McAdoo combination last year did much more with less than what this offense has.
This is a discussion board. We can discuss this. It doesn't mean that people don't like, or support McAdoo, okay? Obviously we all want him to succeed. But it's okay to point out that the offense, which has been the strength of this team for years, regressed majorly under his watch. From 6th in scoring to 26th in scoring is a massive drop. So when you consider that he was hired to provide continuity on offense, that is why people wonder what Coughlin's presence on this team, this year, would have provided.
It's not outrageous as some of you make it out to be. For the stat lovers out there, it's all right there. Did we improve anywhere on offense this year? Scoring was worse, passing was worse, rushing was worse.
| But he's severely overrated here.
One would think this team won 10+ every year under him. His teams laid plenty of eggs...But we must not talk about that.
| In comment 13325917 drkenneth said:
Quote:
But he's severely overrated here.
One would think this team won 10+ every year under him. His teams laid plenty of eggs...But we must not talk about that.
Who said we can't talk about them? We've talked about them plenty over the years.
To me, it feels like we're not allowed to talk about McAdoo's faults, judging by the posts here.
| The defense played a perfect game for the first 27 minutes, then foolishly let up a ridiculous hail mary, then got gutted when Rodgers realized Trevin Wade is junk.
The special teams were lousy.
WRs dropped passes. Offensive line wasn't good.
All a coach can do is show players a good plan for what they're about to compete against. Players still have to make plays. You can do a great job in the class room and still botch the game. The idea that mental errors are always a result of poor prep is not exactly flawless logic.
| In comment 13325915 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
The defense played a perfect game for the first 27 minutes, then foolishly let up a ridiculous hail mary, then got gutted when Rodgers realized Trevin Wade is junk.
The special teams were lousy.
WRs dropped passes. Offensive line wasn't good.
All a coach can do is show players a good plan for what they're about to compete against. Players still have to make plays. You can do a great job in the class room and still botch the game. The idea that mental errors are always a result of poor prep is not exactly flawless logic.
All points made are true. But, over the course of four quarters,the Giants played one of their worst team games from an execution stand point. Every unit made critical, avoidable, errors. If the HC does not hold some accountability for that, who does?
| In comment 13325934 rocco8112 said:
What's your fucking point? We should fire McAdoo?
I'm not sure what's happening here. This place is so strange.