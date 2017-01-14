Coughlin would've won it all this year w/ this defense RELICDOA : 1/14/2017 6:14 pm How many years have we been saying "imagine if we had a defense to go with this offense!" Well this past offseason the front office finally deliveries and gives the Giants what they needed unfortunately a year too late to save Coughlin!

I as many here on BBI were pumped that the defense was reloaded!! The defense paired with this offense!!! plus Cruz is back!! I was very optimistic. Well we all know what happened. The offense regressed!! I believe had the Giants retained Coughlin he would have brought us to the promised land for a third time. Although we did have a good year, had the offense held their end of the bargain we'd be celebrating in Feb!! Another long offseason... only silver lining is beating the cowboys twice!!!

. steve in ky : 1/14/2017 6:18 pm : link I am as big a fan of TC as anyone but that is assuming an awful lot

It's a moot point now... Britt in VA : 1/14/2017 6:21 pm : link but I do believe that we would have been better offensively this year with Coughlin.



Make of that what you will.

Quote: With this OLine? Yeah, okay..



He had the same offensive line last year, when we were 6th in the NFL in scoring.



And no, it was not in garbage time either. We had the lead or were tied with two minutes left in 6 of our 10 losses. In comment 13325269 Dave in Hoboken said:He had the same offensive line last year, when we were 6th in the NFL in scoring.And no, it was not in garbage time either. We had the lead or were tied with two minutes left in 6 of our 10 losses.

Did You See his Screwups Last Year? Samiam : 1/14/2017 6:28 pm : link How does a HC lose that first Dallas game if he's on top of his game? Coach lost something off his fastball

He might have had the offense running better BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/14/2017 6:29 pm : link But he would have never went with Hart when Newhouse recovered which eventually changed, but that really didn't lose us a game. It might have won us more. Also I don't think we would have ever benched Donnell straight up. We probably would have kept Andre Williams and he was terrible for a while.



Then there is closing out the games. We don't know how he would have faired there, but McAdoo cerainly fixed that aspect of the game.



Also does everyone forget how bad we used to lose? I mean how many blowouts did we have when we had talent on defense over the past 4 years?

That doesn't mean anything. That was last year. In comment 13325272 Britt in VA said:That doesn't mean anything. That was last year.

Quote: But he would have never went with Hart when Newhouse recovered which eventually changed, but that really didn't lose us a game. It might have won us more. Also I don't think we would have ever benched Donnell straight up. We probably would have kept Andre Williams and he was terrible for a while.



Then there is closing out the games. We don't know how he would have faired there, but McAdoo cerainly fixed that aspect of the game.



Also does everyone forget how bad we used to lose? I mean how many blowouts did we have when we had talent on defense over the past 4 years?



Your last paragraph is spot on. Some folks act like we were a very good team under TC his last 4 seasons he was here for, when we were anything but. In comment 13325283 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Your last paragraph is spot on. Some folks act like we were a very good team under TC his last 4 seasons he was here for, when we were anything but.

Quote: but I do believe that we would have been better offensively this year with Coughlin.



Make of that what you will.



Would a quality coach with twenty season under his belt possibly have done better than a rookie coach? Sure but that isn't the question. The OP said we would have won it all with TC and I think one has to assume a lot to believe that is a given.



I think you and I are on the same page as far as TC, but as you said it's all a moot point anyways and McAdoo is the Giants future at this point. In comment 13325268 Britt in VA said:Would a quality coach with twenty season under his belt possibly have done better than a rookie coach? Sure but that isn't the question. The OP said we would have won it all with TC and I think one has to assume a lot to believe that is a given.I think you and I are on the same page as far as TC, but as you said it's all a moot point anyways and McAdoo is the Giants future at this point.

was this assuming Eli had a good year like last year? micky : 1/14/2017 6:33 pm : link a lot assuming.

Not sure about how Giants : 1/14/2017 6:37 pm : link far the Giants would have gotten. I do believe TC would have found a good blocking FB and a blocking TE.

I guess. What's the only change from last year to this year on offense? Coughlin and Randle gone. We dropped from 6th in the NFL in scoring to 26th. We only scored under 20 points last year 3 times. This year, we scored under 20 points 10 times. We scored 30 points or more 7 times last year. None this year.



You think Randle was the x-factor? In comment 13325284 Dave in Hoboken said:I guess. What's the only change from last year to this year on offense? Coughlin and Randle gone. We dropped from 6th in the NFL in scoring to 26th. We only scored under 20 points last year 3 times. This year, we scored under 20 points 10 times. We scored 30 points or more 7 times last year. None this year.You think Randle was the x-factor?

I don't know if he would have won it all... Britt in VA : 1/14/2017 6:39 pm : link but I believe we would be in better position to win it all with Coughlin at the helm.

As much as I was down in Randle last season steve in ky : 1/14/2017 6:39 pm : link I think he would have been an upgrade over Cruz this season

I'm just saying to assume we would 'win it all' this year simply because TC would be here is assuming alot. The offense and defense basically switched roles from this last year to this year. Who knows if the defense is as great as it is if TC is here. TC was also here from 2012-2015 when the team went 6-10 twice and 7-9 once. In comment 13325296 Britt in VA said:I'm just saying to assume we would 'win it all' this year simply because TC would be here is assuming alot. The offense and defense basically switched roles from this last year to this year. Who knows if the defense is as great as it is if TC is here. TC was also here from 2012-2015 when the team went 6-10 twice and 7-9 once.

Quote: I think he would have been an upgrade over Cruz this season



Yeah, but 6th in the NFL to 26th in the NFL difference? In comment 13325298 steve in ky said:Yeah, but 6th in the NFL to 26th in the NFL difference?

We didn't have to play from behind all the time. We had to score allot. We faced more blitzes last year since we got behind the score and defenses played a little less conservatively against us because they could risk it. How this escapes people is mind blowing around here. In comment 13325296 Britt in VA said:We didn't have to play from behind all the time. We had to score allot. We faced more blitzes last year since we got behind the score and defenses played a little less conservatively against us because they could risk it. How this escapes people is mind blowing around here.

Quote: but I believe we would be in better position to win it all with Coughlin at the helm.



Maybe. But that's not really saying much since TC has been coaching forever and this is McAdoo's first season ever as a head coach. And in his first season as a head coach, he brought a team that went 6-10 the two seasons previous to an 11-5 playoff team. In comment 13325297 Britt in VA said:Maybe. But that's not really saying much since TC has been coaching forever and this is McAdoo's first season ever as a head coach. And in his first season as a head coach, he brought a team that went 6-10 the two seasons previous to an 11-5 playoff team.

We lost 6 games that we held the lead or were tied with under 2 minutes due to the defense folding. In comment 13325301 BigBlueDownTheShore said:We lost 6 games that we held the lead or were tied with under 2 minutes due to the defense folding.

Quote: In comment 13325297 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





but I believe we would be in better position to win it all with Coughlin at the helm.







Maybe. But that's not really saying much since TC has been coaching forever and this is McAdoo's first season ever as a head coach. And in his first season as a head coach, he brought a team that went 6-10 the two seasons previous to an 11-5 playoff team.



The defense did that. The defense got them to 11-5. Both Tom Coughlin and McAdoo are offensive coaches.



200 Million spent on defense this offseason. Who hire Spagnolo? In comment 13325302 Dave in Hoboken said:The defense did that. The defense got them to 11-5. Both Tom Coughlin and McAdoo are offensive coaches.200 Million spent on defense this offseason. Who hire Spagnolo?

15 exclamation points in the OP MetsAreBack : 1/14/2017 6:44 pm : link The enthusiasm is impressive.

Quote: In comment 13325302 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13325297 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





but I believe we would be in better position to win it all with Coughlin at the helm.







Maybe. But that's not really saying much since TC has been coaching forever and this is McAdoo's first season ever as a head coach. And in his first season as a head coach, he brought a team that went 6-10 the two seasons previous to an 11-5 playoff team.







The defense did that. The defense got them to 11-5. Both Tom Coughlin and McAdoo are offensive coaches.



200 Million spent on defense this offseason. Who hire Spagnolo?



The offense contributed, too. Sure, the defense was one of the best units in all of football. I think considering the performance of the OLine, the WRs not named Beckham (and to a certain extent Sherpherd), and the QB, McAdoo did as well as he could. McAdoo did a pretty good job as rookie head coach. He brought a team that was under .500 for the past 3 seasons with TC as a head coach, to a well above .500 team that went to the post-season in his first season as a head coach. In comment 13325305 Britt in VA said:The offense contributed, too. Sure, the defense was one of the best units in all of football. I think considering the performance of the OLine, the WRs not named Beckham (and to a certain extent Sherpherd), and the QB, McAdoo did as well as he could. McAdoo did a pretty good job as rookie head coach. He brought a team that was under .500 for the past 3 seasons with TC as a head coach, to a well above .500 team that went to the post-season in his first season as a head coach.

RE: Did You See his Screwups Last Year? Eman11 : 1/14/2017 6:47 pm : link

Quote: How does a HC lose that first Dallas game if he's on top of his game? Coach lost something off his fastball



Because IMO, he knew he had shit for D and tried to win with the O. Same as in the Jets and Pats games. He knew he couldn't count on any stops from his D, and he was right.



I don't know how they would've fared with him this year, but if last year's team had this D, there's no question in my mind he plays it differently late in those games. They for sure would've been much better than six wins. No way does NO drop a 50 spot on them either. In comment 13325280 Samiam said:Because IMO, he knew he had shit for D and tried to win with the O. Same as in the Jets and Pats games. He knew he couldn't count on any stops from his D, and he was right.I don't know how they would've fared with him this year, but if last year's team had this D, there's no question in my mind he plays it differently late in those games. They for sure would've been much better than six wins. No way does NO drop a 50 spot on them either.

Oh and we all know Spags was forced on him once again BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/14/2017 6:47 pm : link Perry was Toms guy and he was forced to ouch him out.

Quote: In comment 13325305 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13325302 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13325297 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





but I believe we would be in better position to win it all with Coughlin at the helm.







Maybe. But that's not really saying much since TC has been coaching forever and this is McAdoo's first season ever as a head coach. And in his first season as a head coach, he brought a team that went 6-10 the two seasons previous to an 11-5 playoff team.







The defense did that. The defense got them to 11-5. Both Tom Coughlin and McAdoo are offensive coaches.



200 Million spent on defense this offseason. Who hire Spagnolo?







The offense contributed, too. Sure, the defense was one of the best units in all of football. I think considering the performance of the OLine, the WRs not named Beckham (and to a certain extent Sherpherd), and the QB, McAdoo did as well as he could. McAdoo did a pretty good job as rookie head coach. He brought a team that was under .500 for the past 3 seasons with TC as a head coach, to a well above .500 team that went to the post-season in his first season as a head coach.



My question is, do you think Coughlin would have done worse with that defense? In comment 13325310 Dave in Hoboken said:My question is, do you think Coughlin would have done worse with that defense?

Ben McAdoo did a good job as HEAD Coach.. Sean : 1/14/2017 6:48 pm : link 11-5 & a 5 game improvement since last year. I liked how he handled end of games.



Hopefully the offense improves, but I feel he has a good pulse of the team and the players love him.

The question boils down to this: CT Charlie : 1/14/2017 6:48 pm : link Would having McAdoo's superior performance as a full-time OC (in 2015) help us more than his superior performance as a game-managing HC (in 2016)?



Much as TC's sharpness was declining, I think Spags defense would have been equally good, and our offense with McAdoo as full-time OC would have been better. And with TC I don't think we would have been without a FB/blocker all season.



We might have been only 10-6, but I think we would have played better against the Pack.

Quote: Perry was Toms guy and he was forced to ouch him out.



Haha, Spags was forced on him? This conversation is not worth continuing. In comment 13325313 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Haha, Spags was forced on him? This conversation is not worth continuing.

Quote: Would having McAdoo's superior performance as a full-time OC (in 2015) help us more than his superior performance as a game-managing HC (in 2016)?



Much as TC's sharpness was declining, I think Spags defense would have been equally good, and our offense with McAdoo as full-time OC would have been better. And with TC I don't think we would have been without a FB/blocker all season.



We might have been only 10-6, but I think we would have played better against the Pack.



Agreed. In comment 13325317 CT Charlie said:Agreed.

Quote: In comment 13325310 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13325305 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13325302 Dave in Hoboken said:





Quote:





In comment 13325297 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





but I believe we would be in better position to win it all with Coughlin at the helm.







Maybe. But that's not really saying much since TC has been coaching forever and this is McAdoo's first season ever as a head coach. And in his first season as a head coach, he brought a team that went 6-10 the two seasons previous to an 11-5 playoff team.







The defense did that. The defense got them to 11-5. Both Tom Coughlin and McAdoo are offensive coaches.



200 Million spent on defense this offseason. Who hire Spagnolo?







The offense contributed, too. Sure, the defense was one of the best units in all of football. I think considering the performance of the OLine, the WRs not named Beckham (and to a certain extent Sherpherd), and the QB, McAdoo did as well as he could. McAdoo did a pretty good job as rookie head coach. He brought a team that was under .500 for the past 3 seasons with TC as a head coach, to a well above .500 team that went to the post-season in his first season as a head coach.







My question is, do you think Coughlin would have done worse with that defense?



Not 100% sure. TC was a very good coach, but he was far from infalliable. We saw some awful blowouts and mistakes under his watch over the years.



And I would hope TC would do better than a rookie head-coach. The fact that no one else felt compelled to hire him as a head coach should say something, as well. In comment 13325314 Britt in VA said:Not 100% sure. TC was a very good coach, but he was far from infalliable. We saw some awful blowouts and mistakes under his watch over the years.And I would hope TC would do better than a rookie head-coach. The fact that no one else felt compelled to hire him as a head coach should say something, as well.

The Giants missed Coughlin the most in the playoffs.. Sean : 1/14/2017 6:50 pm : link but luckily McAdoo has some playoff experience under his belt now.

Quote:



The fact that no one else felt compelled to hire him as a head coach should say something, as well.



The fact that a team doesn't want to start over with a "new" coach that is 70 isn't really an indicator of anything. In comment 13325321 Dave in Hoboken said:The fact that a team doesn't want to start over with a "new" coach that is 70 isn't really an indicator of anything.

Funny, when he was fired Dave in Hoboken : 1/14/2017 6:52 pm : link there plenty of people on here saying he would be hired somewhere else, even with his age.

Before we put Macadoo in the HOF optimist : 1/14/2017 6:52 pm : link Let's stop comparing a shitty team Coughlin had with all the horses Macadoo has.

Right now Macadoo just doesn't quite have the team in his hand as Coughlin did.

I'm pretty GD tired of people comparing a shitty team with a revamped team and laying it on the coach.

Fkn John Mara, this asshole Tisch and JR should be freakin horsewhipped for the shit they pulled on Coughlin. It sucked!!@! and this "Walk on water" franchise is a money making machine. When Mrs Mara died these guys really fucked up cause she could call a spade a fuckin' shovel!! And she let 'em know it when they were screwing around!



So say what you want about Macadoo He probably will be a good coach but compared to Coughlin, right now he's grape juice compared to vintage wine.



That's not opinion that's hard fact!

Tom got more out of less than any coach you can think of.







. Danny Kanell : 1/14/2017 6:52 pm : link It amazes me how people overlook the job McAdoo did this season.



McAdoo completely adapted his style to the strength of the team, resulting in 11 wins. I'm not so sure Coughlin gets 11 wins out of this group, let alone wins a title.

Quote: In comment 13325313 BigBlueDownTheShore said:





Quote:





Perry was Toms guy and he was forced to ouch him out.







Haha, Spags was forced on him? This conversation is not worth continuing.



He did it to save his job once again. He almost rehired Fewell. He did a 180 after he had a meeting with Mara and Reese. That is well documented around here. In comment 13325318 Britt in VA said:He did it to save his job once again. He almost rehired Fewell. He did a 180 after he had a meeting with Mara and Reese. That is well documented around here.

Quote: It amazes me how people overlook the job McAdoo did this season.



McAdoo completely adapted his style to the strength of the team, resulting in 11 wins. I'm not so sure Coughlin gets 11 wins out of this group, let alone wins a title.



And of all the years TC was here, they went 11-5 or better twice. And both of those seasons were many moons ago (2005 and 2008). In comment 13325330 Danny Kanell said:And of all the years TC was here, they went 11-5 or better twice. And both of those seasons were many moons ago (2005 and 2008).

Vince Lombardi B in ALB : 1/14/2017 6:55 pm : link would have been good too. Or maybe Tom Landry. Don Shula. Those guys coaching this team win at least 11 games.

Sorry... M.S. : 1/14/2017 6:56 pm : link

...but zero chance with this offensive line.



A chronic team weakness is usually exposed badly in the playoffs, and that's exactly what you saw with this Giants team -- a poor, inadequate offense vulnerable behind a sieve of an O-line.



Coughlin would not have overcome this deficiency.



So... for the umpteenth time, this Giants team made a big stride forward in 2016, but there was NO WAY they were going to do any damage in the playoffs with a lousy offense.



Buy, acquire, steal or draft at least two high-performing O-linemen and one TE and wait till next year!



Honestly do we think Apple would have started on the outside the entire season or would it have been DRC on the outside and Apple in the slot. Coughlin loved Vets. In comment 13325332 Dave in Hoboken said:We would have lost because Newhouse would have been right back into the starting lineup when he was healthy and we would have surely lost a game somewhere because of it.Honestly do we think Apple would have started on the outside the entire season or would it have been DRC on the outside and Apple in the slot. Coughlin loved Vets.

Here is the thing about Coughlin.. Sean : 1/14/2017 6:59 pm : link 2012: 9-7 missed playoffs

2013: 7-9

2014: 6-10

2015: 6-10



22-34 since the 6-2 mark in 2012.



Coughlin was treated VERY fairly & we should all be excited about McAdoo going forward.



No they wouldn't have Big Rick in FL : 1/14/2017 6:59 pm : link Coughlin hasn't won more than 9 games since 2010. They got lucky that Eli played out of his mind in 2011 and carried the team, because the team wasn't that good. We had the 32nd ranked run game and 27th ranked Defense. Coughlin's last 5 years in charge we went 37-43. People want to blame it all on Reese for not having enough talent. Which is absurd. Coughlin had a huge say in our draft picks and free agent signings.



The game passed him by and 31 other NFL teams agree. I love Coughlin. He was the coach of the Giants for almost half my life. He's the only coach I really remember and he will always have a special place in my heart, but he had to go.



Just be excited about McAdoo. He had a very very young team with no RB, TE, WR2 or Oline and won 11 games as a rookie HC. Most people thought it was going to take between 2 and 3 years to become a good team again. McAdoo completely changed that. We have a ton of young studs with a lot of can space. We are going to be legit Super Bowl contenders soon enough.

Coughlin played rookies when they warranted it. No reason to assume Apple wouldn't have seen as much time. For that matter I'm guessing Spags had/has a lot of input into the defensive units and playing time with both Coughlin and McAdoo. In comment 13325340 BigBlueDownTheShore said:Coughlin played rookies when they warranted it. No reason to assume Apple wouldn't have seen as much time. For that matter I'm guessing Spags had/has a lot of input into the defensive units and playing time with both Coughlin and McAdoo.

You are suggesting coughlin couldn't do what macadoo did optimist : 1/14/2017 7:07 pm : link with this team?



What the hell have you been watching all these years? The Pop Warner league.



Coughlin is a better man at 70 than most of you guys at 50.



you kids talk about age like you've experienced it and you KNOW the difference between age and youth.



I'm 89 and you kids mix up the failure of the body with the failure of the mind.



Not even close



Reminds me of the time the two bulls standing on the top of hill looking down at a herd of cows.

The young bull says to the older bull "let's run down there and screw a cow"



The old bull said ," Why don't we walk down and screw them all?"



That's the difference between your thinking of Macadoo and my KNOWING the type of thoughts of Coughlin.





Dang, teach 'em how to read n write and they think they know EVERYTHING!!























optimist steve in ky : 1/14/2017 7:27 pm : link Congratulations on a healthy eighty-nine years, I can only hope for that.



To your point with all due respect, and maybe I missed it but I didn't see Coughlin's age being brought up as a reason for any perceived lack of ability. At least as I read it wasn't the prominent point of the discussion, and to agree with you nor should it be.



Thanks for posting. I appreciate for your input and perspective, and for sharing the joke.

Agree with the premise of the post. TMS : 1/14/2017 7:30 pm : link But Tisch forced Mara to chose between TC and the PC correct Reese under league pressure, Then we dumped TWO million into the system to make it work. II almost did so what can you say.

I'm not sure Coughlin would have won it all. an_idol_mind : 1/14/2017 7:31 pm : link I think he would have done about as well as McAdoo did.



The offense was hamstrung by a bad line, a complete lack of a running game, miserable tight ends, and no depth at receiver. While having McAdoo able to focus on just the offense might have helped a bit, the talent to go further just wasn't there this year.

Sorry but no mrvax : 1/14/2017 7:36 pm : link Tom Coughlin had to retire as he was not fit to manage difficult young players. He was so bad at game/clock management that he cost his team at least 4 wins last year. TC's time as a head coach in the NFL was up.



Giants management saw the same things quite a few posters here saw, myself included and they decided to retire Tom.



Sorry the staff did not agree with your opinion on Coughlin, RELICDOA. Good day, sir.



RE: Agree with the premise of the post. David in LA : 1/14/2017 7:54 pm : link

Quote: But Tisch forced Mara to chose between TC and the PC correct Reese under league pressure, Then we dumped TWO million into the system to make it work. II almost did so what can you say.



PC correct Reese? You should clarify that. It looks like a dumb statement on paper, you should own it. In comment 13325387 TMS said:PC correct Reese? You should clarify that. It looks like a dumb statement on paper, you should own it.

The hero worship is hilarious David in LA : 1/14/2017 7:56 pm : link TC is no doubt HOF worthy, but if some of you were Dallas fans, you'd totally overlook Tom Landry did not do a good job coaching towards the end. At what point is Coughlin actually responsible for the bed he made? Body of work was flat out awful the last 3 years.

RE: You are suggesting coughlin couldn't do what macadoo did David in LA : 1/14/2017 7:57 pm : link

Quote: with this team?



What the hell have you been watching all these years? The Pop Warner league.



Coughlin is a better man at 70 than most of you guys at 50.



you kids talk about age like you've experienced it and you KNOW the difference between age and youth.



I'm 89 and you kids mix up the failure of the body with the failure of the mind.



Not even close



Reminds me of the time the two bulls standing on the top of hill looking down at a herd of cows.

The young bull says to the older bull "let's run down there and screw a cow"



The old bull said ," Why don't we walk down and screw them all?"



That's the difference between your thinking of Macadoo and my KNOWING the type of thoughts of Coughlin.





Dang, teach 'em how to read n write and they think they know EVERYTHING!!























You're completely underestimating how demanding the job is. In comment 13325352 optimist said:You're completely underestimating how demanding the job is.

Wow, I'm sorry, but no. FStubbs : 1/14/2017 8:01 pm : link If Coughlin was still the head coach, this team would've led the league with record injuries for a 4th straight year and finished 6-10 again.

RE: The hero worship is hilarious Eman11 : 1/14/2017 8:06 pm : link

Quote: TC is no doubt HOF worthy, but if some of you were Dallas fans, you'd totally overlook Tom Landry did not do a good job coaching towards the end. At what point is Coughlin actually responsible for the bed he made? Body of work was flat out awful the last 3 years.



Bed he made? More like playing with the shitty hand he was dealt.



I think you're totally overlooking the lack of talent on those teams, shitty drafts and not much help from Reese in free agency.



How do you think TC would've done last year with this D? Or even more realistically, if Reese spent some money just as wisely to upgrade the talent on that side of the ball in the past couple of years?



I think comparing these two coaches is apples to oranges. They didn't have near the same rosters. Had TC only gotten 6 wins out of this team and Ben got to 11 the next year, with the same roster, then it would be a fair comparison. The talent level on this team compared to his last three isn't even close. In comment 13325422 David in LA said:Bed he made? More like playing with the shitty hand he was dealt.I think you're totally overlooking the lack of talent on those teams, shitty drafts and not much help from Reese in free agency.How do you think TC would've done last year with this D? Or even more realistically, if Reese spent some money just as wisely to upgrade the talent on that side of the ball in the past couple of years?I think comparing these two coaches is apples to oranges. They didn't have near the same rosters. Had TC only gotten 6 wins out of this team and Ben got to 11 the next year, with the same roster, then it would be a fair comparison. The talent level on this team compared to his last three isn't even close.

I'm not convinced that Coughlin and Reese were no longer jcn56 : 1/14/2017 8:09 pm : link on the same page, and that was negatively impacting the draft and FA.



I don't think it's coincidence that the past couple of drafts have been considerably improved. I highly doubt it was just Reese 'working really hard to avoid getting fired' (or whatever nonsense people spin it as).

You can't claim this montanagiant : 1/14/2017 8:23 pm : link That is speculation with zero basis on anything factual. What is Coach Coghlin had a play called that cause Eli to get injured that McAdoo would not have called? Way too many variables to do anything but take each season on its own accord

Give it up with the Coughlin love Bill in TN : 1/14/2017 8:41 pm : link He was past his time and in over his head. McAdoo managed the game/clock much better, hence 5 more wins.

Coughlin had to go EricJ : 1/14/2017 8:43 pm : link and the idea that he was dealt a bad hand is such bullshit. He owns the coaches. He owns the game plan. He owns the horrible decisions in the second half of the games last year. He also owns the draft just as much as Reese. Does anyone think that Reese is the one who was in love with players from Syracuse and BC? Coughlin is the one who decides whether to go with veterans vs rookies even when the rookie may give us a better chance to win.



Coughlin had a hall of fame caliber QB and for how many seasons in a row could not make the playoffs?



It's over. Move on. The original post is just stupid.

RE: I'm not convinced that Coughlin and Reese were no longer Sean : 1/14/2017 8:44 pm : link

Quote: on the same page, and that was negatively impacting the draft and FA.



I don't think it's coincidence that the past couple of drafts have been considerably improved. I highly doubt it was just Reese 'working really hard to avoid getting fired' (or whatever nonsense people spin it as).



I think there is a lot of truth to this. In comment 13325433 jcn56 said:I think there is a lot of truth to this.

Quote: what a time to be alive.



laugh out loud funny. In comment 13325492 Ten Ton Hammer said:laugh out loud funny.

Yea sure he would of, 13ODB : 1/14/2017 9:21 pm : link What happen in 2009 2010 and 2012 with talented teams?? 2009 5-0 miss the playoffs 2010 finish 10-6 miss the playoffs choke against Philly and don't show up in Green Bay. What happen in 2012 9-4 and blow the division to a redskin team that was 3-7 at one point during that season. And the 2014 offseason the giants brought in a ton of free agents. I am sick and tired of hearing the excuses for this guy. He missed the playoffs 4 years in a row with a franchise QB that doesn't happen in Green Bay or Pittsburgh. And he was an awful coach last year

If Coughlin was HC HBart : 1/14/2017 9:30 pm : link We probably don't make the playoffs. He's a master of finding ways to lose close games.



Jennings lost a step, Vereen was a big factor last season, Schwartz was a better player.

Coughlin is gone blueblood : 1/14/2017 9:35 pm : link get over it already...

RE: The Giants missed Coughlin the most in the playoffs.. 13ODB : 1/14/2017 9:36 pm : link

Quote: but luckily McAdoo has some playoff experience under his belt now.



Give me your reasons why TC was missed? Our defense shut rodgers down for most of the first half, its more like DRC was missed last week not COUGHLIN In comment 13325323 Sean said:Give me your reasons why TC was missed? Our defense shut rodgers down for most of the first half, its more like DRC was missed last week not COUGHLIN

RE: Here is the thing about Coughlin.. 13ODB : 1/14/2017 9:40 pm : link

Quote: 2012: 9-7 missed playoffs

2013: 7-9

2014: 6-10

2015: 6-10



22-34 since the 6-2 mark in 2012.



Coughlin was treated VERY fairly & we should all be excited about McAdoo going forward.



Wish I read this before I posted these same things. Sorry Sean, great post. Exactly what Ibe been saying also In comment 13325341 Sean said:Wish I read this before I posted these same things. Sorry Sean, great post. Exactly what Ibe been saying also

The main difference this year was $200 million on defense widmerseyebrow : 1/14/2017 9:44 pm : link and perhaps the new S&C guy.



I'm a huge TC guy and I think he got put through the grinder for a front office that lost its way. He was a year short of seeing the $200 million payoff on defense.



That said, I don't know if the S&C change is made under his watch. It's possible if not likely that it had a lot to do with our good injury fortunes this year.

Coughlin would have gone 9-7 and just missed the playoffs TD : 1/14/2017 9:47 pm : link And his fanboys would have been pointing to how he turned this team around.



How many times has Coughlin even gone 11-5 or better all his years here??



Exactly





Coughlin was part of the problem Vanzetti : 1/14/2017 9:47 pm : link not part of the solution.



He wins no more than 8 games with this team





Coughlin wouldn't have made the playoffs WillVAB : 1/14/2017 9:49 pm : link Giants would've finished 4-4 down the stretch or worse and been on the outside looking in.



Check his 2nd half of the season records.



Also, how many starters would've been out for the year under Coughlin with the same SC coach and regiment?

RE: Before we put Macadoo in the HOF 13ODB : 1/14/2017 10:07 pm : link

Quote: Let's stop comparing a shitty team Coughlin had with all the horses Macadoo has.

Right now Macadoo just doesn't quite have the team in his hand as Coughlin did.

I'm pretty GD tired of people comparing a shitty team with a revamped team and laying it on the coach.

Fkn John Mara, this asshole Tisch and JR should be freakin horsewhipped for the shit they pulled on Coughlin. It sucked!!@! and this "Walk on water" franchise is a money making machine. When Mrs Mara died these guys really fucked up cause she could call a spade a fuckin' shovel!! And she let 'em know it when they were screwing around!



So say what you want about Macadoo He probably will be a good coach but compared to Coughlin, right now he's grape juice compared to vintage wine.



That's not opinion that's hard fact!

Tom got more out of less than any coach you can think of.







2009 2010 2012 what your excuse for those years he failed to make the playoffs with good teams In comment 13325329 optimist said:2009 2010 2012 what your excuse for those years he failed to make the playoffs with good teams

Nobody is putting McAdoo in the hall of fame Ten Ton Hammer : 1/14/2017 10:14 pm : link and Tom is partly responsible for the mess the team turned into roster-wise.

Tom Coughlin was a terrible HC last season. Devon : 1/14/2017 10:30 pm : link It's still too early for this nostalgia trip.

It's laughable how GiantsGorilla1980s : 1/14/2017 10:36 pm : link Nobody brought Tom coughlin up all year Mcadoo wins 11 games his first season as head coach but the Giants lose in the playoffs and now people decide to start missing Tom and saying this team would of won it all with coughlin please. Ben Mcadoo won 11 games as a rookie head coach that is very hard to do

Quote: on the same page, and that was negatively impacting the draft and FA.



I don't think it's coincidence that the past couple of drafts have been considerably improved. I highly doubt it was just Reese 'working really hard to avoid getting fired' (or whatever nonsense people spin it as). jcn56, you're usually a precise and articulate composer, but I can't begin to parse and make sense out of this caption and post. The top line (not convinced they were at odds on drafting philosophy (taking out the double negative), yet no coincidence the past two drafts improved, and why is that (and it's not because Reese decided to take his job seriously again). Just can't figure out your thrust. In comment 13325433 jcn56 said:jcn56, you're usually a precise and articulate composer, but I can't begin to parse and make sense out of this caption and post. The top line (not convinced they were at odds on drafting philosophy (taking out the double negative), yet no coincidence the past two drafts improved, and why is that (and it's not because Reese decided to take his job seriously again). Just can't figure out your thrust.

RE: Before we put Macadoo in the HOF WillVAB : 1/14/2017 10:54 pm : link

Quote: Let's stop comparing a shitty team Coughlin had with all the horses Macadoo has.

Right now Macadoo just doesn't quite have the team in his hand as Coughlin did.

I'm pretty GD tired of people comparing a shitty team with a revamped team and laying it on the coach.

Fkn John Mara, this asshole Tisch and JR should be freakin horsewhipped for the shit they pulled on Coughlin. It sucked!!@! and this "Walk on water" franchise is a money making machine. When Mrs Mara died these guys really fucked up cause she could call a spade a fuckin' shovel!! And she let 'em know it when they were screwing around!



So say what you want about Macadoo He probably will be a good coach but compared to Coughlin, right now he's grape juice compared to vintage wine.



That's not opinion that's hard fact!

Tom got more out of less than any coach you can think of.







Coughlin never finished better than 5-3 in the 2nd half of seasons during his entire tenure as NYG HC. In comment 13325329 optimist said:Coughlin never finished better than 5-3 in the 2nd half of seasons during his entire tenure as NYG HC.

Agree with OP SomeFan : 1/14/2017 10:59 pm : link Would have made hay

TC was BRUTAL Chris684 : 1/14/2017 11:29 pm : link at the end of about 5-6 games last year. His situational coaching fell off a cliff.



Dallas

New Orleans

New England

Jets



Right off the top of my head.



All games they should have won.



I see that the Coughlin worshipers are out in full force. Optimus-NY : 1/14/2017 11:56 pm : link He probably wouldn't have been in any position to succeed because Palmieri would have been the S&C Coach and half the roster would have been on IR again. Hello 8-8. It was time for Gramps to go elsewhere. It's not a lifetime appointment.

Quote: In comment 13325433 jcn56 said:





Quote:





on the same page, and that was negatively impacting the draft and FA.



I don't think it's coincidence that the past couple of drafts have been considerably improved. I highly doubt it was just Reese 'working really hard to avoid getting fired' (or whatever nonsense people spin it as).



jcn56, you're usually a precise and articulate composer, but I can't begin to parse and make sense out of this caption and post. The top line (not convinced they were at odds on drafting philosophy (taking out the double negative), yet no coincidence the past two drafts improved, and why is that (and it's not because Reese decided to take his job seriously again). Just can't figure out your thrust.



Pretty simple really, just reverse what my phone did and substitute 'now' for 'not'.



Reese's talent acquisition skills went way up the past two years. Even without the big ticket FAs. I'm left with the impression that the boys weren't playing along any more, and someone had to go. In comment 13325603 ColHowPepper said:Pretty simple really, just reverse what my phone did and substitute 'now' for 'not'.Reese's talent acquisition skills went way up the past two years. Even without the big ticket FAs. I'm left with the impression that the boys weren't playing along any more, and someone had to go.

. Go Terps : 4:26 am : link Coughlin would have gone 7-9 at best with this team. McAdoo is, today, a better head coach than Coughlin is. I think 9 or 10 of the 11 wins occurred in the last possession... That never would have happened with Coughlin.



"McAdoo is an offensive coach" is bad analysis. He's the head coach of a team with a couple significant flaws. He recognized those flaws and achieved a record that in his first season that Coughlin did only twice in 12 seasons.



The McAdoo criticism is, frankly, stupid.

RE: I'm not convinced that Coughlin and Reese were no longer mrvax : 6:38 am : link

Quote: ...

Reese's talent acquisition skills went way up the past two years. Even without the big ticket FAs. I'm left with the impression that the boys weren't playing along any more, and someone had to go.



If we can agree his recent FA's & drafts are quite a bit better than pre-2014: Quote: Reese's talent acquisition skills went way up



I'm pretty sure it was Reese's overall player philosophy that changed. We no longer see athletic players with little football production selected/purchased. We get productive guys, team captains, faster players, etc.



One exception is when Reese tried to sign O'Brien Schofield. Someone must have talked to Jerry before OS's medical exam. In comment 13325672 jcn56 said:If we can agree his recent FA's & drafts are quite a bit better than pre-2014:I'm pretty sure it was Reese's overall player philosophy that changed. We no longer see athletic players with little football production selected/purchased. We get productive guys, team captains, faster players, etc.One exception is when Reese tried to sign O'Brien Schofield. Someone must have talked to Jerry before OS's medical exam.

Quote: Coughlin would have gone 7-9 at best with this team. McAdoo is, today, a better head coach than Coughlin is. I think 9 or 10 of the 11 wins occurred in the last possession... That never would have happened with Coughlin.



"McAdoo is an offensive coach" is bad analysis. He's the head coach of a team with a couple significant flaws. He recognized those flaws and achieved a record that in his first season that Coughlin did only twice in 12 seasons.



The McAdoo criticism is, frankly, stupid.



Why would the Giants be unable to win in the last possession with Coughlin?



You win 11 games you did something right no doubt. But, this was one season, one that actually ended on down note with a playoff loss where the Giants played sloppy and could not hang for four quarters.



England season this year was a big success, but I do not see why TC could not have done the same or better.



Playoff game preparation he deserves an F. Again, one game a small sample size as is one season.



I like McAdoo so far, but I disagree that there is four five wins a better coach than Coughlin based on one season.



In comment 13325701 Go Terps said:Why would the Giants be unable to win in the last possession with Coughlin?You win 11 games you did something right no doubt. But, this was one season, one that actually ended on down note with a playoff loss where the Giants played sloppy and could not hang for four quarters.England season this year was a big success, but I do not see why TC could not have done the same or better.Playoff game preparation he deserves an F. Again, one game a small sample size as is one season.I like McAdoo so far, but I disagree that there is four five wins a better coach than Coughlin based on one season.

Regular season not rocco8112 : 6:44 am : link not England season. Regular season well done, bad job preparing for playoff game.



Defense was the story of this season though, McAdoo realized this was a strength and played towards it, but that unit is the main reason the team won 11 games.

How anyone can make the case for Coach Coughlin to be retained joeinpa : 8:05 am : link After watching his past three seasons is difficult to understand

TC had lost his coaching mojo. Those couple of years Jimmy Googs : 8:27 am : link after the second SuperBowl were awful with so many injuries, how they played against winning teams, coming out flat in big divisional games and, of course, the last second losses from 2015.



All things end, and there were nothing wrong with that occurring for TC last year.



But hey, lets keep this nostalgia nonsense going every month....





I get drinking the cool aid as a fan. bigblue1124 : 8:27 am : link But try to use less Everclear in it.



RE: Giants Old Dirty Beckham : 8:54 am : link

Quote: would not even make the playoffs if Coughlin was HC



What did mcadoo do that coughlin wouldnt have? In comment 13325262 Mr. Nickels said:What did mcadoo do that coughlin wouldnt have?

RE: Regular season not drkenneth : 9:29 am : link

Quote: not England season. Regular season well done, bad job preparing for playoff game.



Defense was the story of this season though, McAdoo realized this was a strength and played towards it, but that unit is the main reason the team won 11 games.



How exactly did BM do a "bad job preparing for the playoff game"?



Did you even watch the game? In comment 13325712 rocco8112 said:How exactly did BM do a "bad job preparing for the playoff game"?Did you even watch the game?

I don't know if he would have won it all MotownGIANTS : 9:31 am : link But I believe the O would have been better had McAdooi been able to focus solely on it and playcalling. Nowhere is the million dollar question where would we stand with INJURIES? What is forgotten is Mac changed all that up something TC refused to do.





As we know lack of injuries was a big reason the D was effective and efficient This year.

RE: I don't know if he would have won it all Britt in VA : 9:33 am : link

Quote: But I believe the O would have been better had McAdooi been able to focus solely on it and playcalling. Nowhere is the million dollar question where would we stand with INJURIES? What is forgotten is Mac changed all that up something TC refused to do.





As we know lack of injuries was a big reason the D was effective and efficient This year.



I think 200 million was a big reason the D was effective and efficient.



Oh, and didn't we lose JPP for the last quarter of the season to injury?



Didn't we lose Vereen for nearly the whole season to injury? Didn't Pugh miss like 8 games?



But yeah... In comment 13325796 MotownGIANTS said:I think 200 million was a big reason the D was effective and efficient.Oh, and didn't we lose JPP for the last quarter of the season to injury?Didn't we lose Vereen for nearly the whole season to injury? Didn't Pugh miss like 8 games?But yeah...

Quote: Coughlin would have gone 7-9 at best with this team. McAdoo is, today, a better head coach than Coughlin is. I think 9 or 10 of the 11 wins occurred in the last possession... That never would have happened with Coughlin.



"McAdoo is an offensive coach" is bad analysis. He's the head coach of a team with a couple significant flaws. He recognized those flaws and achieved a record that in his first season that Coughlin did only twice in 12 seasons.



The McAdoo criticism is, frankly, stupid.



I agree, McAdoo is a head coach not an "offensive guy". Claiming otherwise is as stupid as saying Coughlin would have only won 7 games with this defense In comment 13325701 Go Terps said:I agree, McAdoo is a head coach not an "offensive guy". Claiming otherwise is as stupid as saying Coughlin would have only won 7 games with this defense

RE: How anyone can make the case for Coach Coughlin to be retained HomerJones45 : 9:41 am : link

Quote: After watching his past three seasons is difficult to understand I think the contention is that given the offense performed better last season with no third wideout than it did under McAdoo, that a 200 million dollar defense with an offense that replaced Parker, Randle and Williams with Cruz, Shepard and Perkins would have been a more effective combination in the playoffs. Make of that contention what you will. In comment 13325731 joeinpa said:I think the contention is that given the offense performed better last season with no third wideout than it did under McAdoo, that a 200 million dollar defense with an offense that replaced Parker, Randle and Williams with Cruz, Shepard and Perkins would have been a more effective combination in the playoffs. Make of that contention what you will.

At what point does this doper argument end? When Tommy Boy is 80? drkenneth : 9:43 am : link 85? Dead?

Coughlin is a HOF Coach, and one of the best thisfranchise has ever.. Britt in VA : 9:55 am : link had. He was a master motivator and game planner. His attention to detail was second to none.



Why some people act like vampires being doused with holy water when a Giants fan waxes poetic that just maybe Coughlin could have performed the same or better than McAdoo this year with the defensive upgrade is strange to say the least.



"Look! McAdoo solved the injury problem by changing coaches (false, because some of our main weapons/starters missed significant time due to injury: JPP, Pugh, Vereen...)"



The offensive line regressed. McAdoo changed coaches there, too. By the logic above, if he solved the injury problem, did he make the offensive line problem worse? I don't believe that personally, but that's applying the same logic that a lot of posters present on threads like this.



Look, bottom line. McAdoo was hired because he was going to provide continuity on offense in Eli's final years. Yes, or no? The defensive scheme and coaching was left alone, and the defense was what put us at 11-5. Anybody that denies that is delusional. The offense let us down this year. And the Coughlin and McAdoo combination last year did much more with less than what this offense has.



This is a discussion board. We can discuss this. It doesn't mean that people don't like, or support McAdoo, okay? Obviously we all want him to succeed. But it's okay to point out that the offense, which has been the strength of this team for years, regressed majorly under his watch. From 6th in scoring to 26th in scoring is a massive drop. So when you consider that he was hired to provide continuity on offense, that is why people wonder what Coughlin's presence on this team, this year, would have provided.



It's not outrageous as some of you make it out to be. For the stat lovers out there, it's all right there. Did we improve anywhere on offense this year? Scoring was worse, passing was worse, rushing was worse.

Look at me Giants2012 : 9:55 am : link I'm a Professional guesser.

RE: Coughlin is a HOF Coach, and one of the best thisfranchise has ever.. drkenneth : 9:57 am : link

Quote: had. He was a master motivator and game planner. His attention to detail was second to none.



Why some people act like vampires being doused with holy water when a Giants fan waxes poetic that just maybe Coughlin could have performed the same or better than McAdoo this year with the defensive upgrade is strange to say the least.



"Look! McAdoo solved the injury problem by changing coaches (false, because some of our main weapons/starters missed significant time due to injury: JPP, Pugh, Vereen...)"



The offensive line regressed. McAdoo changed coaches there, too. By the logic above, if he solved the injury problem, did he make the offensive line problem worse? I don't believe that personally, but that's applying the same logic that a lot of posters present on threads like this.



Look, bottom line. McAdoo was hired because he was going to provide continuity on offense in Eli's final years. Yes, or no? The defensive scheme and coaching was left alone, and the defense was what put us at 11-5. Anybody that denies that is delusional. The offense let us down this year. And the Coughlin and McAdoo combination last year did much more with less than what this offense has.



This is a discussion board. We can discuss this. It doesn't mean that people don't like, or support McAdoo, okay? Obviously we all want him to succeed. But it's okay to point out that the offense, which has been the strength of this team for years, regressed majorly under his watch. From 6th in scoring to 26th in scoring is a massive drop. So when you consider that he was hired to provide continuity on offense, that is why people wonder what Coughlin's presence on this team, this year, would have provided.



It's not outrageous as some of you make it out to be. For the stat lovers out there, it's all right there. Did we improve anywhere on offense this year? Scoring was worse, passing was worse, rushing was worse.



Britt- You are a respected poster here, I enjoy reading your posts. But, when Coughlin's name comes up, you go into 16 year old girl mode.



Let it go. In comment 13325817 Britt in VA said:Britt- You are a respected poster here, I enjoy reading your posts. But, when Coughlin's name comes up, you go into 16 year old girl mode.Let it go.

RE: How anyone can make the case for Coach Coughlin to be retained mrvax : 10:03 am : link

Quote: After watching his past three seasons is difficult to understand



Joe, not really. Think about it. TC was here since 2004, that's 12 seasons. He'll be in Canton soon for his achievements. It's hard not to like and respect the kindly old father figure.



No one knows how many games TC would have won with this exact team. It's all just guessing. What isn't a guess is that the N.Y. Football Giants owners and staff knew Tom's time was up so they retired him.



The posters who really believe TC would have done a better job are just denying to themselves that the 2013-2015 seasons were ultimately TC's responsibility. In comment 13325731 joeinpa said:Joe, not really. Think about it. TC was here since 2004, that's 12 seasons. He'll be in Canton soon for his achievements. It's hard not to like and respect the kindly old father figure.No one knows how many games TC would have won with this exact team. It's all just guessing.The posters who really believe TC would have done a better job are just denying to themselves that the 2013-2015 seasons were ultimately TC's responsibility.

Anyone who says McAdoo is an 'offensive coach' Sean : 10:12 am : link is really missing the point. The HC has a million different responsibilities that go beyond either side of the ball. McAdoo coaches the entire team and his success is measured by wins & losses, not how either side of the ball performs. This was Rex Ryan's problem, he was so focused on defense that he lacked the ability to be the head man of the entire roster.



McAdoo coached to the teams strengths brilliantly. He knew this was a defensive roster and his coaching helped the team win many close games.



Britt- again, you came out praising McAdoo after the WSH win, yet one week later you are wishing we still had a 70 year old TC who came off 4 straight non-playoff seasons.



As for last week, the offensive game plan was excellent. The Giants dominated early & if it wasn't for some dropped balls, it could have been 14-0.



Lastly, I do think it isn't unreasonable to think there was a disconnect with talent evaluation between JR & TC. It's only one year, but it does feel like everyone is on the same page.

Quote: In comment 13325712 rocco8112 said:





Quote:





not England season. Regular season well done, bad job preparing for playoff game.



Defense was the story of this season though, McAdoo realized this was a strength and played towards it, but that unit is the main reason the team won 11 games.







How exactly did BM do a "bad job preparing for the playoff game"?



Did you even watch the game?



Yes



and I will say again I actually like McAdoo and 11 wins means you are doing something right. Those I think most teams with some talent usually get a bump for one season with a new coach.



The Giants played what might have been their worst team game of the season when it mattered most. There were mental and physical errors on specials, drops etc.



I think this reflects on the coach. Tall order to prepare a team for a big road playoff battle. We had a coach who was the best at that.



This is a small sample size though, and I like McAdoo, just like one season is too few to ordain him better than TC. In comment 13325791 drkenneth said:Yesand I will say again I actually like McAdoo and 11 wins means you are doing something right. Those I think most teams with some talent usually get a bump for one season with a new coach.The Giants played what might have been their worst team game of the season when it mattered most. There were mental and physical errors on specials, drops etc.I think this reflects on the coach. Tall order to prepare a team for a big road playoff battle. We had a coach who was the best at that.This is a small sample size though, and I like McAdoo, just like one season is too few to ordain him better than TC.

RE: Anyone who says McAdoo is an 'offensive coach' Britt in VA : 10:18 am : link

Quote: is really missing the point. The HC has a million different responsibilities that go beyond either side of the ball. McAdoo coaches the entire team and his success is measured by wins & losses, not how either side of the ball performs. This was Rex Ryan's problem, he was so focused on defense that he lacked the ability to be the head man of the entire roster.



McAdoo coached to the teams strengths brilliantly. He knew this was a defensive roster and his coaching helped the team win many close games.



Britt- again, you came out praising McAdoo after the WSH win, yet one week later you are wishing we still had a 70 year old TC who came off 4 straight non-playoff seasons.



As for last week, the offensive game plan was excellent. The Giants dominated early & if it wasn't for some dropped balls, it could have been 14-0.



Lastly, I do think it isn't unreasonable to think there was a disconnect with talent evaluation between JR & TC. It's only one year, but it does feel like everyone is on the same page.



I praised McAdoo because I thought McAdoo showed a lot of guts playing to win against the Redskins and I still do. I like that about him.



But my complaint with him has been the same as it has all year, as outlined above. No offense. Our offensive scoring was terrible. We didn't score over 20 points 6 games in a row to end the season. That's not going to get it done in today's NFL. It's just not. Our offense was painful to watch this year.



How can you say he's not an offensive guy? He calls the plays on offense. Yeah, he's the head coach too and responsible for all that. That's why I praised him for his head coaching decision against the Redskins.



But to claim McAdoo isn't an "offensive guy" when he designed the offense and calls the plays on offense is very strange logic to me. In comment 13325840 Sean said:I praised McAdoo because I thought McAdoo showed a lot of guts playing to win against the Redskins and I still do. I like that about him.But my complaint with him has been the same as it has all year, as outlined above. No offense. Our offensive scoring was terrible. We didn't score over 20 points 6 games in a row to end the season. That's not going to get it done in today's NFL. It's just not. Our offense was painful to watch this year.How can you say he's not an offensive guy? He calls the plays on offense. Yeah, he's the head coach too and responsible for all that. That's why I praised him for his head coaching decision against the Redskins.But to claim McAdoo isn't an "offensive guy" when he designed the offense and calls the plays on offense is very strange logic to me.

No doubt at all, oldog : 10:19 am : link TC knew how to play in the cold weather in Green Bay. Assume its TC at the end of the first half, he would have run the third down using Paul Perkins, first down. Then couple of quick passes, TD. Giants 13-7 at the half. Rainey still on the bench, ODB doing returns, with lead, Giant ball control using Perkins. ODB return for TD, weather gets colder, Rodgers' fingers get cold. TC's face gets purple. We win. Yeah Coughlin would definitely have taken the Giants all the way.

RE: RE: Anyone who says McAdoo is an 'offensive coach' Sean : 10:24 am : link

Quote: In comment 13325840 Sean said:





Quote:





is really missing the point. The HC has a million different responsibilities that go beyond either side of the ball. McAdoo coaches the entire team and his success is measured by wins & losses, not how either side of the ball performs. This was Rex Ryan's problem, he was so focused on defense that he lacked the ability to be the head man of the entire roster.



McAdoo coached to the teams strengths brilliantly. He knew this was a defensive roster and his coaching helped the team win many close games.



Britt- again, you came out praising McAdoo after the WSH win, yet one week later you are wishing we still had a 70 year old TC who came off 4 straight non-playoff seasons.



As for last week, the offensive game plan was excellent. The Giants dominated early & if it wasn't for some dropped balls, it could have been 14-0.



Lastly, I do think it isn't unreasonable to think there was a disconnect with talent evaluation between JR & TC. It's only one year, but it does feel like everyone is on the same page.







I praised McAdoo because I thought McAdoo showed a lot of guts playing to win against the Redskins and I still do. I like that about him.



But my complaint with him has been the same as it has all year, as outlined above. No offense. Our offensive scoring was terrible. We didn't score over 20 points 6 games in a row to end the season. That's not going to get it done in today's NFL. It's just not. Our offense was painful to watch this year.



How can you say he's not an offensive guy? He calls the plays on offense. Yeah, he's the head coach too and responsible for all that. That's why I praised him for his head coaching decision against the Redskins.



But to claim McAdoo isn't an "offensive guy" when he designed the offense and calls the plays on offense is very strange logic to me.



11-5 is a pretty damn good record. Good for the division title most of the time and sometimes a bye. That's what I'm concerned about. In comment 13325852 Britt in VA said:11-5 is a pretty damn good record. Good for the division title most of the time and sometimes a bye. That's what I'm concerned about.

Quote: .



Except when speaking of Saint Coughlin. In comment 13325877 Britt in VA said:Except when speaking of Saint Coughlin.

Quote: In comment 13325877 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





.







Except when speaking of Saint Coughlin.



This isn't really neccessary, and I probably should just not respond to posts like these as they don't really further the discussion in a constructive way.



Believe it or not, I actually said that I couldn't argue with Coughlin's departure last year. I was fine with the decision, even though I didn't agree that it was Coughlin, not the roster, that was the problem. In comment 13325878 drkenneth said:This isn't really neccessary, and I probably should just not respond to posts like these as they don't really further the discussion in a constructive way.Believe it or not, I actually said that I couldn't argue with Coughlin's departure last year. I was fine with the decision, even though I didn't agree that it was Coughlin, not the roster, that was the problem.

Quote: as an offensive playcaller this year?



I don't think play-calling had much to do with it. If you can't see the personnel limitations we had (OL, TE, WR), then we have nothing to talk about.



McAdoo handled end of game situations extremely well. This team won 11 games.



What the fuck does that have to do with Coughlin.



The "Coughlin was wronged here" narrative is such fucking bullshit. He was giving plenty of time....It was time to move on. He was a great (HOF) HC- What else do you need to hear?



Once he was not hired as HC by any NFL team, you'd think some of you fucks would let that go.



Guess not.

In comment 13325882 Britt in VA said:I don't think play-calling had much to do with it. If you can't see the personnel limitations we had (OL, TE, WR), then we have nothing to talk about.McAdoo handled end of game situations extremely well. This team won 11 games.What the fuck does that have to do with Coughlin.The "Coughlin was wronged here" narrative is such fucking bullshit. He was giving plenty of time....It was time to move on. He was a great (HOF) HC- What else do you need to hear?Once he was not hired as HC by any NFL team, you'd think some of you fucks would let that go.Guess not.

I think the offensive personnel was similar last year.... Britt in VA : 10:41 am : link To what it was this year.



Last year we were 6th in scoring, this year we were 26th.



Last year we scored over 30 points 7 times, this year we didn't hit that mark at all.



Last year we only scored under 20 points twice, this year we scored under 20 points 10 times.



What do you think was different on offense this year?

Coughlin is a HOF Coach, and one of the best this franchise has ever.. mrvax : 10:41 am : link

Quote:

Why some people act like vampires being doused with holy water when a Giants fan waxes poetic that just maybe Coughlin could have performed the same or better than McAdoo this year with the defensive upgrade is strange to say the least.

Britt , no. The OP's original post said, " I believe had the Giants retained Coughlin he would have brought us to the promised land for a third time."



Quote: "Look! McAdoo solved the injury problem by changing coaches (false, because some of our main weapons/starters missed significant time due to injury: JPP, Pugh, Vereen...)"

You're kidding, right? All the players on the team do S&C training, not just our main weapons/starters. Look at games missed due to injury.





Quote: The offense let us down this year. And the Coughlin and McAdoo combination last year did much more with less than what this offense has.

Yes, they did but the changes for the offense were not that sweeping (Perkins & Shepard). Since the TC/McAdoo team had a good offense in 2015, and the McAdoo/Sullivan had a poor offense in 2016- what does this say about Coughlin? Nothing other than either

A) McAdoo forgot the 2015 offense.

B) Sullivan's idea's, plans, plays sucked.



The bottom line is that the owners & staff knew TC's days as a head coach were over and they took the proper steps to get this team back to the playoffs. In comment 13325817 Britt in VA said:The bottom line is that the owners & staff knew TC's days as a head coach were over and they took the proper steps to get this team back to the playoffs.

Quote: had. He was a master motivator and game planner. His attention to detail was second to none.



Why some people act like vampires being doused with holy water when a Giants fan waxes poetic that just maybe Coughlin could have performed the same or better than McAdoo this year with the defensive upgrade is strange to say the least.



"Look! McAdoo solved the injury problem by changing coaches (false, because some of our main weapons/starters missed significant time due to injury: JPP, Pugh, Vereen...)"



The offensive line regressed. McAdoo changed coaches there, too. By the logic above, if he solved the injury problem, did he make the offensive line problem worse? I don't believe that personally, but that's applying the same logic that a lot of posters present on threads like this.



Look, bottom line. McAdoo was hired because he was going to provide continuity on offense in Eli's final years. Yes, or no? The defensive scheme and coaching was left alone, and the defense was what put us at 11-5. Anybody that denies that is delusional. The offense let us down this year. And the Coughlin and McAdoo combination last year did much more with less than what this offense has.



This is a discussion board. We can discuss this. It doesn't mean that people don't like, or support McAdoo, okay? Obviously we all want him to succeed. But it's okay to point out that the offense, which has been the strength of this team for years, regressed majorly under his watch. From 6th in scoring to 26th in scoring is a massive drop. So when you consider that he was hired to provide continuity on offense, that is why people wonder what Coughlin's presence on this team, this year, would have provided.



It's not outrageous as some of you make it out to be. For the stat lovers out there, it's all right there. Did we improve anywhere on offense this year? Scoring was worse, passing was worse, rushing was worse.



great post



Nothing unreasonable In comment 13325817 Britt in VA said:great postNothing unreasonable

The fact that anyone thinks this is true is scary. Dave in Hoboken : 10:48 am : link 2012-2015 anyone?



The TC and Reese fanboys deserve one another. Absolutely brutal.

I don't buy that he didn't do a good job preparing the team Ten Ton Hammer : 10:52 am : link The defense played a perfect game for the first 27 minutes, then foolishly let up a ridiculous hail mary, then got gutted when Rodgers realized Trevin Wade is junk.



The special teams were lousy.



WRs dropped passes. Offensive line wasn't good.



All a coach can do is show players a good plan for what they're about to compete against. Players still have to make plays. You can do a great job in the class room and still botch the game. The idea that mental errors are always a result of poor prep is not exactly flawless logic.

Look- I love Tom Coughlin. He's a HOF HC, drkenneth : 10:53 am : link But he's severely overrated here.



One would think this team won 10+ every year under him. His teams laid plenty of eggs...But we must not talk about that.

RE: Look- I love Tom Coughlin. He's a HOF HC, Britt in VA : 11:00 am : link

Quote: But he's severely overrated here.



One would think this team won 10+ every year under him. His teams laid plenty of eggs...But we must not talk about that.



Who said we can't talk about them? We've talked about them plenty over the years.



To me, it feels like we're not allowed to talk about McAdoo's faults, judging by the posts here. In comment 13325917 drkenneth said:Who said we can't talk about them? We've talked about them plenty over the years.To me, it feels like we're not allowed to talk about McAdoo's faults, judging by the posts here.

Quote: In comment 13325917 drkenneth said:





Quote:





But he's severely overrated here.



One would think this team won 10+ every year under him. His teams laid plenty of eggs...But we must not talk about that.







Who said we can't talk about them? We've talked about them plenty over the years.



To me, it feels like we're not allowed to talk about McAdoo's faults, judging by the posts here.



Give it up Britt. I'm sorry Coughlin is no longer HC. I know how difficult this must be for you.



In comment 13325928 Britt in VA said:Give it up Britt. I'm sorry Coughlin is no longer HC. I know how difficult this must be for you.

Quote: The defense played a perfect game for the first 27 minutes, then foolishly let up a ridiculous hail mary, then got gutted when Rodgers realized Trevin Wade is junk.



The special teams were lousy.



WRs dropped passes. Offensive line wasn't good.



All a coach can do is show players a good plan for what they're about to compete against. Players still have to make plays. You can do a great job in the class room and still botch the game. The idea that mental errors are always a result of poor prep is not exactly flawless logic.



All points made are true. But, over the course of four quarters,the Giants played one of their worst team games from an execution stand point. Every unit made critical, avoidable, errors. If the HC does not hold some accountability for that, who does? In comment 13325915 Ten Ton Hammer said:All points made are true. But, over the course of four quarters,the Giants played one of their worst team games from an execution stand point. Every unit made critical, avoidable, errors. If the HC does not hold some accountability for that, who does?

...... BrettNYG10 : 11:06 am : link I think there could be an argument made that the offense may have been better if McAdoo was able to focus all his time there as Coordinator.



I think Eli's pedestrian (I don't want to say awful, I think that's overstating it) play during the regular season is responsible for some portion of the offensive dropoff. That doesn't mean he's done - just a bad year.



I'm encouraged by McAdoo. Very happy with the hire so far - and I loved Coughlin, he's easily my favorite coach in any sport. But it was time for him to go.

Quote: In comment 13325915 Ten Ton Hammer said:





Quote:





The defense played a perfect game for the first 27 minutes, then foolishly let up a ridiculous hail mary, then got gutted when Rodgers realized Trevin Wade is junk.



The special teams were lousy.



WRs dropped passes. Offensive line wasn't good.



All a coach can do is show players a good plan for what they're about to compete against. Players still have to make plays. You can do a great job in the class room and still botch the game. The idea that mental errors are always a result of poor prep is not exactly flawless logic.







All points made are true. But, over the course of four quarters,the Giants played one of their worst team games from an execution stand point. Every unit made critical, avoidable, errors. If the HC does not hold some accountability for that, who does?



What's your fucking point? We should fire McAdoo?



I'm not sure what's happening here. This place is so strange.



In comment 13325934 rocco8112 said:What's your fucking point? We should fire McAdoo?I'm not sure what's happening here. This place is so strange.