Raanan: "Internal" complaints about Giants playcalling Defenderdawg : 9:58 am

- ( "Something has to change, whether it be the offensive coordinator or the way they call and design plays. What they did Year 1 with McAdoo handling head coaching and playcalling duties didn't work. There were even internal complaints the offense was too vanilla and opposing defenses knew what was coming, especially in the run game. The receivers also didn't think there was enough creativity to get them open consistently." Link - ( New Window

It'll go well with all the external complaints jcn56 : 10:02 am : link Seriously, someone go out and get McAdoo an OC, and pronto.

No surprise XBRONX : 10:05 am : link Fans said our offense was vanilla during the preseason so we didnt show our hand.Guess what that was our hand all year.

There is no way McAdoo wanted Sullivan as OC. drkenneth : 10:07 am : link What can Sullivan actually offer? Has no experience with WCO, was an awful OC.



He needs a OC he can lean on.

I have been saying it all year. robbieballs2003 : 10:09 am : link Even if our best personnel grouping is 11 personnel it makes it too easy on opposing defense to stop our strength. If a team takes away our strength then how do we combat that? We didn't and that is a big issue.

RE: RE: Sullivan didn't design the offense or call the plays.... Britt in VA : 10:14 am : link

In comment 13325835 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





What did he do, exactly?







What did he do, exactly?



I have no idea what he does, nor do I think anybody else here does beyond wild speculation. So between Sullivan and McAdoo, only one of them designed the offense and called the plays. Gun to your head, you have to assign blame, who are you picking? In comment 13325839 Jon in NYC said:I have no idea what he does, nor do I think anybody else here does beyond wild speculation. So between Sullivan and McAdoo, only one of them designed the offense and called the plays. Gun to your head, you have to assign blame, who are you picking?

Raanan is wrong here IMO Carson53 : 10:14 am : link There really is no need for the Giants to restructure. If the Giants want Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie back, the price ($7 million in real money, $9 million in cap space) is fair. He's a veteran, starting-caliber cornerback, even if the Giants used him just 66 percent of the defensive snaps this season and mostly in the slot. That's probably even below market value.



He is NOW a slot corner, you don't pay slot corners that kind

of money. You can call him a starter if you want, I think

they need to restructure his deal. How many teams have a slot

corner with a 9 mill. cap hit, just asking.

Here's the answer, not very many!

They don't have all this extra money this year.

This falls squarely on McAdoo. robbieballs2003 : 10:15 am : link There is nothing to suggest that Sullivan was pushed on McAdoo. That was pure speculation.

In comment 13325835 Britt in VA said:

not sure why he takes so much sh-t, here.





Quote:





not sure why he takes so much sh-t, here.







What did he do, exactly?



I would love to know since its a major part of the coaching staff and its clear that he was not a fit with the head coach from everything that we have seen from the outside. In comment 13325839 Jon in NYC said:I would love to know since its a major part of the coaching staff and its clear that he was not a fit with the head coach from everything that we have seen from the outside.

RE: Sullivan didn't design the offense or call the plays.... jcn56 : 10:18 am : link

Quote: not sure why he takes so much sh-t, here.



Because he has never had one iota of success at OC, not here or there, and our offense struggled mightily.



He didn't call the plays, true - something that McAdoo needs to reconsider. Can't overlook the possibility that McAdoo doesn't trust him to do that based on his history. In comment 13325835 Britt in VA said:Because he has never had one iota of success at OC, not here or there, and our offense struggled mightily.He didn't call the plays, true - something that McAdoo needs to reconsider. Can't overlook the possibility that McAdoo doesn't trust him to do that based on his history.

RE: Raanan is wrong here IMO robbieballs2003 : 10:18 am : link

Quote: There really is no need for the Giants to restructure. If the Giants want Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie back, the price ($7 million in real money, $9 million in cap space) is fair. He's a veteran, starting-caliber cornerback, even if the Giants used him just 66 percent of the defensive snaps this season and mostly in the slot. That's probably even below market value.



He is NOW a slot corner, you don't pay slot corners that kind

of money. You can call him a starter if you want, I think

they need to restructure his deal. How many teams have a slot

corner with a 9 mill. cap hit, just asking.

Here's the answer, not very many!

They don't have all this extra money this year.



And if he doesn't restructure? Are you going to releass him? There is no reason whatsoever for him to restructure. And, also, restructure meams paying a player more upfront money and pushing money further down the line. Hence, restructuring is bad long term but helps you out in the short term. Why do the Giants need more cap room now?



Finally, a slot CB is sometimes MORE important than an outside corner. He is worth every penny. In comment 13325844 Carson53 said:And if he doesn't restructure? Are you going to releass him? There is no reason whatsoever for him to restructure. And, also, restructure meams paying a player more upfront money and pushing money further down the line. Hence, restructuring is bad long term but helps you out in the short term. Why do the Giants need more cap room now?Finally, a slot CB is sometimes MORE important than an outside corner. He is worth every penny.

I hope Sullivan doesn't SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:18 am : link call the plays.

In comment 13325839 Jon in NYC said:

In comment 13325835 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





What did he do, exactly?





Quote:





not sure why he takes so much sh-t, here.







What did he do, exactly?







I have no idea what he does, nor do I think anybody else here does beyond wild speculation. So between Sullivan and McAdoo, only one of them designed the offense and called the plays. Gun to your head, you have to assign blame, who are you picking?



He absolutely has something to do with the offense as the OC. He might be the one developing the game plan and implementing it. McAdoo isn't doing all the offensive prep work. We have no idea the extent. Since he's a Coughlin you turn a blind eye to his short comings especially.



I'm actually a Sullivan fan on some levels. He is an excellent positional coach; not a great coordinator, but I could actually see him being a great head coach given the right coordinators.



On this staff though he is a round peg in a square hole as the OC. In comment 13325843 Britt in VA said:He absolutely has something to do with the offense as the OC. He might be the one developing the game plan and implementing it. McAdoo isn't doing all the offensive prep work. We have no idea the extent. Since he's a Coughlin you turn a blind eye to his short comings especially.I'm actually a Sullivan fan on some levels. He is an excellent positional coach; not a great coordinator, but I could actually see him being a great head coach given the right coordinators.On this staff though he is a round peg in a square hole as the OC.

RE: RE: Raanan is wrong here IMO Earl the goat : 10:23 am : link

In comment 13325844 Carson53 said:



DRC isn't going anywhere. Your right. Worth every penny and is key to Spags game planning





Quote:





There really is no need for the Giants to restructure. If the Giants want Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie back, the price ($7 million in real money, $9 million in cap space) is fair. He's a veteran, starting-caliber cornerback, even if the Giants used him just 66 percent of the defensive snaps this season and mostly in the slot. That's probably even below market value.



He is NOW a slot corner, you don't pay slot corners that kind

of money. You can call him a starter if you want, I think

they need to restructure his deal. How many teams have a slot

corner with a 9 mill. cap hit, just asking.

Here's the answer, not very many!

They don't have all this extra money this year.







And if he doesn't restructure? Are you going to releass him? There is no reason whatsoever for him to restructure. And, also, restructure meams paying a player more upfront money and pushing money further down the line. Hence, restructuring is bad long term but helps you out in the short term. Why do the Giants need more cap room now?



Finally, a slot CB is sometimes MORE important than an outside corner. He is worth every penny. In comment 13325853 robbieballs2003 said:

Is it possible that perhaps The_Boss : 10:23 am : link McAdoo knew his OL was subpar all along and felt they (along with poor talent at TE) were incapable of running anything aside from the plays we seemingly called every week? I'm sure there are plenty of play action passes in the playbook as well as 7 step drop plays and some power run formations, etc that we never got to see because the OL never would be able to execute them.

It has nothing to do with being a Coughlin guy. Britt in VA : 10:23 am : link I'm not turning a blind eye to anything, I just don't know what he does and neither do you.



What we do know is that McAdoo designed the offense and calls the plays! This feels like crazy town here.

RE: This falls squarely on McAdoo. ThatLimerickGuy : 10:24 am : link

Quote: There is nothing to suggest that Sullivan was pushed on McAdoo. That was pure speculation.



That is just not true. It has always been widely reported that the Mara family loves Sullivan, and he was a TC guy, going back to Jax and even had the Army connections. Remember that he left here only for a promotion in TB, and was never fired here.



Your theory is that a new HC, with his pick of any offensive coordinator in the world not employed in that position, decided the best guy was someone who spent a career following TC and who had a great relationship with the owners and upper management. Could that be true? Ehh.......but is it likely? I don't think so. In comment 13325845 robbieballs2003 said:That is just not true. It has always been widely reported that the Mara family loves Sullivan, and he was a TC guy, going back to Jax and even had the Army connections. Remember that he left here only for a promotion in TB, and was never fired here.Your theory is that a new HC, with his pick of any offensive coordinator in the world not employed in that position, decided the best guy was someone who spent a career following TC and who had a great relationship with the owners and upper management. Could that be true? Ehh.......but is it likely? I don't think so.

RE: RE: Raanan is wrong here IMO Carson53 : 10:24 am : link

In comment 13325844 Carson53 said:





Quote:





There really is no need for the Giants to restructure. If the Giants want Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie back, the price ($7 million in real money, $9 million in cap space) is fair. He's a veteran, starting-caliber cornerback, even if the Giants used him just 66 percent of the defensive snaps this season and mostly in the slot. That's probably even below market value.



He is NOW a slot corner, you don't pay slot corners that kind

of money. You can call him a starter if you want, I think

they need to restructure his deal. How many teams have a slot

corner with a 9 mill. cap hit, just asking.

Here's the answer, not very many!

They don't have all this extra money this year.







And if he doesn't restructure? Are you going to releass him? There is no reason whatsoever for him to restructure. And, also, restructure meams paying a player more upfront money and pushing money further down the line. Hence, restructuring is bad long term but helps you out in the short term. Why do the Giants need more cap room now?



Finally, a slot CB is sometimes MORE important than an outside corner. He is worth every penny. .



If they want to try and sign both JPP and Hankins, they may release him. Tell me how many teams have a slot corner with

a 9 mill. cap hit. He's not worth every penny, gets dinged up too. I like the guy, but I look out what's best for the

organization, first and foremost. He has two years left

on his deal too, keep in mind. In comment 13325853 robbieballs2003 said:If they want to try and sign both JPP and Hankins, they may release him. Tell me how many teams have a slot corner witha 9 mill. cap hit. He's not worth every penny, gets dinged up too. I like the guy, but I look out what's best for theorganization, first and foremost. He has two years lefton his deal too, keep in mind.

RE: Raanan is wrong here IMO Giants2012 : 10:24 am : link

Quote: There really is no need for the Giants to restructure. If the Giants want Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie back, the price ($7 million in real money, $9 million in cap space) is fair. He's a veteran, starting-caliber cornerback, even if the Giants used him just 66 percent of the defensive snaps this season and mostly in the slot. That's probably even below market value.



He is NOW a slot corner, you don't pay slot corners that kind

of money. You can call him a starter if you want, I think

they need to restructure his deal. How many teams have a slot

corner with a 9 mill. cap hit, just asking.

Here's the answer, not very many!

They don't have all this extra money this year. m



Agreed



In comment 13325844 Carson53 said:Agreed

RE: RE: RE: Sullivan didn't design the offense or call the plays.... WillVAB : 10:25 am : link

In comment 13325839 Jon in NYC said:





Quote:





not sure why he takes so much sh-t, here.





Quote:





not sure why he takes so much sh-t, here.







What did he do, exactly?







I have no idea what he does, nor do I think anybody else here does beyond wild speculation. So between Sullivan and McAdoo, only one of them designed the offense and called the plays. Gun to your head, you have to assign blame, who are you picking?



The issue is it's bad for Sullivan either way. If he called plays, he did a shitty job. If he didn't and it's "not his offense," then what value did he bring? What's the point of keeping him around? In comment 13325843 Britt in VA said:The issue is it's bad for Sullivan either way. If he called plays, he did a shitty job. If he didn't and it's "not his offense," then what value did he bring? What's the point of keeping him around?

I think it goes beyond play calling Beer Man : 10:26 am : link After they lost their FB and a couple TEs, they did nothing to replace them, but instead stayed in the three receiver set most of the time; showing very little imagination. Maybe they felt their hands were tied due to the poor state of the OL and the TEs remaining. But they should have done something to make the O less vanilla.

RE: RE: This falls squarely on McAdoo. robbieballs2003 : 10:27 am : link

In comment 13325845 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





There is nothing to suggest that Sullivan was pushed on McAdoo. That was pure speculation.







That is just not true. It has always been widely reported that the Mara family loves Sullivan, and he was a TC guy, going back to Jax and even had the Army connections. Remember that he left here only for a promotion in TB, and was never fired here.



Your theory is that a new HC, with his pick of any offensive coordinator in the world not employed in that position, decided the best guy was someone who spent a career following TC and who had a great relationship with the owners and upper management. Could that be true? Ehh.......but is it likely? I don't think so.



I am saying the production of the offense falls squarely on McAdoo. People trying to blame Sullivan, as Britt has explained, is all speculation. Even if Sullivan was pushed on MacAdoo, he still puts his fingerprints all over the offense. No matter which way it is sliced, McAdoo is responsible. In comment 13325868 ThatLimerickGuy said:I am saying the production of the offense falls squarely on McAdoo. People trying to blame Sullivan, as Britt has explained, is all speculation. Even if Sullivan was pushed on MacAdoo, he still puts his fingerprints all over the offense. No matter which way it is sliced, McAdoo is responsible.

RE: RE: RE: Raanan is wrong here IMO robbieballs2003 : 10:29 am : link

In comment 13325853 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 13325844 Carson53 said:





Quote:





There really is no need for the Giants to restructure. If the Giants want Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie back, the price ($7 million in real money, $9 million in cap space) is fair. He's a veteran, starting-caliber cornerback, even if the Giants used him just 66 percent of the defensive snaps this season and mostly in the slot. That's probably even below market value.



He is NOW a slot corner, you don't pay slot corners that kind

of money. You can call him a starter if you want, I think

they need to restructure his deal. How many teams have a slot

corner with a 9 mill. cap hit, just asking.

Here's the answer, not very many!

They don't have all this extra money this year.







And if he doesn't restructure? Are you going to releass him? There is no reason whatsoever for him to restructure. And, also, restructure meams paying a player more upfront money and pushing money further down the line. Hence, restructuring is bad long term but helps you out in the short term. Why do the Giants need more cap room now?



Finally, a slot CB is sometimes MORE important than an outside corner. He is worth every penny.



.



If they want to try and sign both JPP and Hankins, they may release him. Tell me how many teams have a slot corner with

a 9 mill. cap hit. He's not worth every penny, gets dinged up too. I like the guy, but I look out what's best for the

organization, first and foremost. He has two years left

on his deal too, keep in mind.



He is more than a slot corner. And, I don't know why that is looked down upon. Plus, look at what happened when he went down in the GB game. The whole game plan went out the window. Not sure what you watched last weekend. In comment 13325869 Carson53 said:He is more than a slot corner. And, I don't know why that is looked down upon. Plus, look at what happened when he went down in the GB game. The whole game plan went out the window. Not sure what you watched last weekend.

I have been criticizing our Mickey Mouse offense since mid-season Bob in Newburgh : 10:29 am : link We don't even have a good stack package where your WRs get leverage separation just from forcing the opposition to start from the wrong side of the WR and travel a great distance to make up ground.



We do not need to have an Air Circus, but week in/week out we have to stop opposition DCs from having the easiest preparation week they will have all year.

Please hire spike : 10:31 am : link Norv turner as OC

RE: Please hire robbieballs2003 : 10:32 am : link

Quote: Norv turner as OC



Norv would be great but McAdoo would have to release most of his control of the offense since they run very differnt systems. I do not see that happening. In comment 13325891 spike said:Norv would be great but McAdoo would have to release most of his control of the offense since they run very differnt systems. I do not see that happening.

No Way They Should Fire Sullivan Jim in Tampa : 10:37 am : link Think about it. Your boss (the HC) hires you as the OC and then tells you that he's going to call all the plays. Then when the offense sucks, rather than take responsibility, he tells you that YOU are fired.



Would that be even remotely fair?

RE: No Way They Should Fire Sullivan drkenneth : 10:39 am : link

Quote: Think about it. Your boss (the HC) hires you as the OC and then tells you that he's going to call all the plays. Then when the offense sucks, rather than take responsibility, he tells you that YOU are fired.



Would that be even remotely fair?



What if the boss' boss hired the OC? In comment 13325900 Jim in Tampa said:What if the boss' boss hired the OC?

RE: RE: No Way They Should Fire Sullivan robbieballs2003 : 10:41 am : link

In comment 13325900 Jim in Tampa said:





Quote:





Would that be even remotely fair?



Would that be even remotely fair?







What if the boss' boss hired the OC?



Then he wouldn't be able to fire him either if the GM or owner made the hire, right? In comment 13325902 drkenneth said:Then he wouldn't be able to fire him either if the GM or owner made the hire, right?

RE: Please hire Ten Ton Hammer : 10:41 am : link

Quote: Norv turner as OC



Norv likes to run 7 step drops and longballs.



Think he can do this with this offensive line? In comment 13325891 spike said:Norv likes to run 7 step drops and longballs.Think he can do this with this offensive line?

. Danny Kanell : 10:47 am : link Norv Turner would be an incredibly bad fit with this head coach and this personnel.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Raanan is wrong here IMO Carson53 : 10:48 am : link

In comment 13325869 Carson53 said:





Quote:





In comment 13325853 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





In comment 13325844 Carson53 said:





Quote:





There really is no need for the Giants to restructure. If the Giants want Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie back, the price ($7 million in real money, $9 million in cap space) is fair. He's a veteran, starting-caliber cornerback, even if the Giants used him just 66 percent of the defensive snaps this season and mostly in the slot. That's probably even below market value.



He is NOW a slot corner, you don't pay slot corners that kind

of money. You can call him a starter if you want, I think

they need to restructure his deal. How many teams have a slot

corner with a 9 mill. cap hit, just asking.

Here's the answer, not very many!

They don't have all this extra money this year.







And if he doesn't restructure? Are you going to releass him? There is no reason whatsoever for him to restructure. And, also, restructure meams paying a player more upfront money and pushing money further down the line. Hence, restructuring is bad long term but helps you out in the short term. Why do the Giants need more cap room now?



Finally, a slot CB is sometimes MORE important than an outside corner. He is worth every penny.



.



If they want to try and sign both JPP and Hankins, they may release him. Tell me how many teams have a slot corner with

a 9 mill. cap hit. He's not worth every penny, gets dinged up too. I like the guy, but I look out what's best for the

organization, first and foremost. He has two years left

on his deal too, keep in mind.







He is more than a slot corner. And, I don't know why that is looked down upon. Plus, look at what happened when he went down in the GB game. The whole game plan went out the window. Not sure what you watched last weekend. .



I watched him play about 3 plays, as I said, he gets dinged up, specifically the previous year in 2015.

That is an underlying reason why they drafted an Apple.

No one is 'looking down' on playing the slot, his salary

and the their cap situation is the issue. It's not great

this year, somewhere in the middle of the pack I heard. In comment 13325887 robbieballs2003 said:I watched him play about 3 plays, as I said, he gets dinged up, specifically the previous year in 2015.That is an underlying reason why they drafted an Apple.No one is 'looking down' on playing the slot, his salaryand the their cap situation is the issue. It's not greatthis year, somewhere in the middle of the pack I heard.

You've got two proven shitty coordinators Rflairr : 10:52 am : link In Cignetti and Sullivan helping put together game plans. What do you expect?



They ruined a good offense

They are in excellent shape with regard to the cap. robbieballs2003 : 10:54 am : link I still don't understand the restructure. It makes no sense for either side. And, like I said, if DRC says no which he almost definitely would do to any reduction becauae that is all that would make sense for the Giants then do you release him? Good luck finding a player like him for the money you save.

Internal rumblings? shelovesnycsports : 10:56 am : link You Mean Victor Cruz who can not get separation anymore and even got substituted for by a undrafted rookie?



more TMZ reporting as Ranaan is becoming Ralph JR.

Next stop ESPN and then PFF.

Whatever aquidneck : 10:59 am : link We fired (retired) Gilbride after 2013 because "the offense was broken."



It was broken again last year. 11-5 felt good, but Mara made a big deal about "accountability" in is post '15 press conference.



I hope he contines to insist on accountability this off season. Whatever his duties, the OC is responsible for offensive performance.



You can start at the top if you want to and blame it on McAdoo, but if he goes, there's no sanctuary. EVERYONE underneath him is likely to go too, and we did finish 11-5 after all.



Based on this team's recent history, Sullivan should be on a very hot seat, indeed.

RE: Whatever robbieballs2003 : 11:02 am : link

Quote: We fired (retired) Gilbride after 2013 because "the offense was broken."



It was broken again last year. 11-5 felt good, but Mara made a big deal about "accountability" in is post '15 press conference.



I hope he contines to insist on accountability this off season. Whatever his duties, the OC is responsible for offensive performance.



You can start at the top if you want to and blame it on McAdoo, but if he goes, there's no sanctuary. EVERYONE underneath him is likely to go too, and we did finish 11-5 after all.



Based on this team's recent history, Sullivan should be on a very hot seat, indeed.



Why would McAdoo go? Just because something isn't working that doesn't mean someone should be fired. That is just insane. In comment 13325925 aquidneck said:Why would McAdoo go? Just because something isn't working that doesn't mean someone should be fired. That is just insane.

RE: RE: Whatever drkenneth : 11:03 am : link

In comment 13325925 aquidneck said:





Quote:





We fired (retired) Gilbride after 2013 because "the offense was broken."



I hope he contines to insist on accountability this off season. Whatever his duties, the OC is responsible for offensive performance.



You can start at the top if you want to and blame it on McAdoo, but if he goes, there's no sanctuary. EVERYONE underneath him is likely to go too, and we did finish 11-5 after all.



Based on this team's recent history, Sullivan should be on a very hot seat, indeed.



Based on this team's recent history, Sullivan should be on a very hot seat, indeed.







Why would McAdoo go? Just because something isn't working that doesn't mean someone should be fired. That is just insane.



Are you familiar with BBI? lol. Insane is what they do best. In comment 13325929 robbieballs2003 said:Are you familiar with BBI? lol. Insane is what they do best.

RE: Whatever est1986 : 11:09 am : link

Quote: We fired (retired) Gilbride after 2013 because "the offense was broken."



It was broken again last year. 11-5 felt good, but Mara made a big deal about "accountability" in is post '15 press conference.



I hope he contines to insist on accountability this off season. Whatever his duties, the OC is responsible for offensive performance.



You can start at the top if you want to and blame it on McAdoo, but if he goes, there's no sanctuary. EVERYONE underneath him is likely to go too, and we did finish 11-5 after all.



Based on this team's recent history, Sullivan should be on a very hot seat, indeed.



He made it clear Reese was going to be held accountable after keeping him and firing TC. With that said, Reese did his job and then some with this roster this past offseason, looking forward to this one. In comment 13325925 aquidneck said:He made it clear Reese was going to be held accountable after keeping him and firing TC. With that said, Reese did his job and then some with this roster this past offseason, looking forward to this one.

BBI Needs a Whipping Boy Samiam : 11:10 am : link Now it's Sullivan

RE: It'll go well with all the external complaints joebulldog : 11:12 am : link

[quote] Seriously, someone go out and get McAdoo an OC, and pronto.



agree 100% when you look at the wringles and imagination and unpredictability yesterday with Atlanta's offense yesterday, I was very jealous. I have been watching the Giants since 1966 and this is as vanilla and predictable offense as I have ever seen. McAdoo needs to give up playcalling or nothing will be different next year. In comment 13325826 jcn56 said:[quote] Seriously, someone go out and get McAdoo an OC, and pronto.agree 100% when you look at the wringles and imagination and unpredictability yesterday with Atlanta's offense yesterday, I was very jealous. I have been watching the Giants since 1966 and this is as vanilla and predictable offense as I have ever seen. McAdoo needs to give up playcalling or nothing will be different next year.

RE: RE: It'll go well with all the external complaints shelovesnycsports : 11:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 13325826 jcn56 said:

[quote] Seriously, someone go out and get McAdoo an OC, and pronto.



agree 100% when you look at the wringles and imagination and unpredictability yesterday with Atlanta's offense yesterday, I was very jealous. I have been watching the Giants since 1966 and this is as vanilla and predictable offense as I have ever seen. McAdoo needs to give up playcalling or nothing will be different next year.

Awesome another 11 win season? In comment 13325949 joebulldog said:Awesome another 11 win season?

RE: RE: It'll go well with all the external complaints drkenneth : 11:14 am : link

Quote: In comment 13325826 jcn56 said:

[quote] Seriously, someone go out and get McAdoo an OC, and pronto.



agree 100% when you look at the wringles and imagination and unpredictability yesterday with Atlanta's offense yesterday, I was very jealous. I have been watching the Giants since 1966 and this is as vanilla and predictable offense as I have ever seen. McAdoo needs to give up playcalling or nothing will be different next year.



If you've been watching football since 1966, surely you can see the personnel differences between ATL and NYG. In comment 13325949 joebulldog said:If you've been watching football since 1966, surely you can see the personnel differences between ATL and NYG.

Doesn't McAdoo approve the game plan every week....... Simms11 : 11:14 am : link before implemented? How is it then that he is not accountable? People are calling for Sullivan's head and maybe he does need to go, but in all likelihood, McAdoo would have approved all game plans that Sullivan put together. I don't think he's going anywhere IMO. I think he'll continue to put together gameplans and McAdoo continue play calling. Personnel groupings and scheme need to be looked at very closely. This offense is very predictable and too easy to defend. That, IMO, is the biggest thing that needs to change, with of course, the addition of better personnel.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Sullivan didn't design the offense or call the plays.... Matt M. : 11:16 am : link

In comment 13325843 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





In comment 13325835 Britt in VA said:





Quote:





What did he do, exactly?





Quote:





not sure why he takes so much sh-t, here.







What did he do, exactly?







I have no idea what he does, nor do I think anybody else here does beyond wild speculation. So between Sullivan and McAdoo, only one of them designed the offense and called the plays. Gun to your head, you have to assign blame, who are you picking?







He absolutely has something to do with the offense as the OC. He might be the one developing the game plan and implementing it. McAdoo isn't doing all the offensive prep work. We have no idea the extent. Since he's a Coughlin you turn a blind eye to his short comings especially.



I'm actually a Sullivan fan on some levels. He is an excellent positional coach; not a great coordinator, but I could actually see him being a great head coach given the right coordinators.



On this staff though he is a round peg in a square hole as the OC. You have nothing to base this opinion on. We know, with absolute certainty that McAdoo designed this offense and called the plays. We have no clue what Sullivan contributed to gameplanning, if anything. But, given the way McAdoo handled things this year, it is more likely that he also made the gameplans, or at least had a huge say. I think Sullivan was OC in title only and did next to nothing of what you would expect an OC to do. I'd like McAdoo to give up playcalling and gameplanning, but I want a real OC to do it. In comment 13325858 BigBlueDownTheShore said:You have nothing to base this opinion on. We know, with absolute certainty that McAdoo designed this offense and called the plays. We have no clue what Sullivan contributed to gameplanning, if anything. But, given the way McAdoo handled things this year, it is more likely that he also made the gameplans, or at least had a huge say. I think Sullivan was OC in title only and did next to nothing of what you would expect an OC to do. I'd like McAdoo to give up playcalling and gameplanning, but I want a real OC to do it.

Yes we have the same talent level as the Falcons? shelovesnycsports : 11:18 am : link we had on rookie running back and one all world WR one Rookie WR learning the game. Two rookies Eli and Beckham.

Yup just like Atlanta.

RE: RE: Whatever aquidneck : 11:18 am : link

Quote:



Why would McAdoo go? Just because something isn't working that doesn't mean someone should be fired. That is just insane.



That's not really what I said, Robbie. I was making a point about Sullivan.



The McAdoo scenario was used to show the absurdity of the counter argument.



All that said, I'll admit it's possible Giants solve their problem in-house (with Sullivan part of the solution), but in my world there would be exit interviews and McAdoo (who would be pressured to give up play calling duties) would have to go to bat for the guy big-time, or I'd be picking his brain for guys that might be available and he might prefer to work with. In comment 13325929 robbieballs2003 said:That's not really what I said, Robbie. I was making a point about Sullivan.The McAdoo scenario was used to show the absurdity of the counter argument.All that said, I'll admit it's possible Giants solve their problem in-house (with Sullivan part of the solution), but in my world there would be exit interviews and McAdoo (who would be pressured to give up play calling duties) would have to go to bat for the guy big-time, or I'd be picking his brain for guys that might be available and he might prefer to work with.