|not sure why he takes so much sh-t, here.
In comment 13325835 Britt in VA said:
What did he do, exactly?
In comment 13325835 Britt in VA said:
| There really is no need for the Giants to restructure. If the Giants want Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie back, the price ($7 million in real money, $9 million in cap space) is fair. He's a veteran, starting-caliber cornerback, even if the Giants used him just 66 percent of the defensive snaps this season and mostly in the slot. That's probably even below market value.
In comment 13325839 Jon in NYC said:
In comment 13325835 Britt in VA said:
What did he do, exactly?
I have no idea what he does, nor do I think anybody else here does beyond wild speculation. So between Sullivan and McAdoo, only one of them designed the offense and called the plays. Gun to your head, you have to assign blame, who are you picking?
| In comment 13325844 Carson53 said:
DRC isn't going anywhere. Your right. Worth every penny and is key to Spags game planning
And if he doesn't restructure? Are you going to releass him? There is no reason whatsoever for him to restructure. And, also, restructure meams paying a player more upfront money and pushing money further down the line. Hence, restructuring is bad long term but helps you out in the short term. Why do the Giants need more cap room now?
Finally, a slot CB is sometimes MORE important than an outside corner. He is worth every penny.
|There is nothing to suggest that Sullivan was pushed on McAdoo. That was pure speculation.
In comment 13325844 Carson53 said:
In comment 13325839 Jon in NYC said:
In comment 13325835 Britt in VA said:
I have no idea what he does, nor do I think anybody else here does beyond wild speculation. So between Sullivan and McAdoo, only one of them designed the offense and called the plays. Gun to your head, you have to assign blame, who are you picking?
In comment 13325845 robbieballs2003 said:
There is nothing to suggest that Sullivan was pushed on McAdoo. That was pure speculation.
That is just not true. It has always been widely reported that the Mara family loves Sullivan, and he was a TC guy, going back to Jax and even had the Army connections. Remember that he left here only for a promotion in TB, and was never fired here.
Your theory is that a new HC, with his pick of any offensive coordinator in the world not employed in that position, decided the best guy was someone who spent a career following TC and who had a great relationship with the owners and upper management. Could that be true? Ehh.......but is it likely? I don't think so.
In comment 13325853 robbieballs2003 said:
In comment 13325844 Carson53 said:
If they want to try and sign both JPP and Hankins, they may release him. Tell me how many teams have a slot corner with
a 9 mill. cap hit. He's not worth every penny, gets dinged up too. I like the guy, but I look out what's best for the
organization, first and foremost. He has two years left
on his deal too, keep in mind.
|Norv turner as OC
| Think about it. Your boss (the HC) hires you as the OC and then tells you that he's going to call all the plays. Then when the offense sucks, rather than take responsibility, he tells you that YOU are fired.
Would that be even remotely fair?
In comment 13325900 Jim in Tampa said:
What if the boss' boss hired the OC?
|Norv turner as OC
In comment 13325869 Carson53 said:
In comment 13325853 robbieballs2003 said:
In comment 13325844 Carson53 said:
If they want to try and sign both JPP and Hankins, they may release him. Tell me how many teams have a slot corner with
a 9 mill. cap hit. He's not worth every penny, gets dinged up too. I like the guy, but I look out what's best for the
organization, first and foremost. He has two years left
on his deal too, keep in mind.
He is more than a slot corner. And, I don't know why that is looked down upon. Plus, look at what happened when he went down in the GB game. The whole game plan went out the window. Not sure what you watched last weekend.
| We fired (retired) Gilbride after 2013 because "the offense was broken."
It was broken again last year. 11-5 felt good, but Mara made a big deal about "accountability" in is post '15 press conference.
I hope he contines to insist on accountability this off season. Whatever his duties, the OC is responsible for offensive performance.
You can start at the top if you want to and blame it on McAdoo, but if he goes, there's no sanctuary. EVERYONE underneath him is likely to go too, and we did finish 11-5 after all.
Based on this team's recent history, Sullivan should be on a very hot seat, indeed.
In comment 13325925 aquidneck said:
Why would McAdoo go? Just because something isn't working that doesn't mean someone should be fired. That is just insane.
| We fired (retired) Gilbride after 2013 because "the offense was broken."
It was broken again last year. 11-5 felt good, but Mara made a big deal about "accountability" in is post '15 press conference.
I hope he contines to insist on accountability this off season. Whatever his duties, the OC is responsible for offensive performance.
You can start at the top if you want to and blame it on McAdoo, but if he goes, there's no sanctuary. EVERYONE underneath him is likely to go too, and we did finish 11-5 after all.
Based on this team's recent history, Sullivan should be on a very hot seat, indeed.
In comment 13325826 jcn56 said:
[quote] Seriously, someone go out and get McAdoo an OC, and pronto.
agree 100% when you look at the wringles and imagination and unpredictability yesterday with Atlanta's offense yesterday, I was very jealous. I have been watching the Giants since 1966 and this is as vanilla and predictable offense as I have ever seen. McAdoo needs to give up playcalling or nothing will be different next year.
In comment 13325826 jcn56 said:
[quote] Seriously, someone go out and get McAdoo an OC, and pronto.
In comment 13325843 Britt in VA said:
In comment 13325839 Jon in NYC said:
In comment 13325835 Britt in VA said:
I have no idea what he does, nor do I think anybody else here does beyond wild speculation. So between Sullivan and McAdoo, only one of them designed the offense and called the plays. Gun to your head, you have to assign blame, who are you picking?
He absolutely has something to do with the offense as the OC. He might be the one developing the game plan and implementing it. McAdoo isn't doing all the offensive prep work. We have no idea the extent. Since he's a Coughlin you turn a blind eye to his short comings especially.
I'm actually a Sullivan fan on some levels. He is an excellent positional coach; not a great coordinator, but I could actually see him being a great head coach given the right coordinators.
On this staff though he is a round peg in a square hole as the OC.
Why would McAdoo go? Just because something isn't working that doesn't mean someone should be fired. That is just insane.