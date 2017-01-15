Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner
 

Give me Three Players from last years team you want gone?

shelovesnycsports : 1/15/2017 3:29 pm
Rainey
Jerry
Cruz
Cruz, Donnell, Jennings  
WillVAB : 1/15/2017 3:36 pm : link
.
.  
Big Blue '56 : 1/15/2017 3:36 pm : link
-Rainey

-Donnell

-J.T. Thomas
Hmm...  
Bramton1 : 1/15/2017 3:37 pm : link
Jennings
Rainey
Jerry
In order  
est1986 : 1/15/2017 3:38 pm : link
Jennings
Cruz
Leaping Larry

Bonus pick: J.T. Thomas (feel like he never played a snap, zero impact)
Three players I want gone....  
OBJRoyal : 1/15/2017 3:40 pm : link
The #1 guy I want gone is....... John Jerry

#2......Jennings

#3......Donnel
.  
Danny Kanell : 1/15/2017 3:46 pm : link
You, Denny in Denville and ArcadeSlumlord.
My Choices  
Suburbanites : 1/15/2017 3:47 pm : link
1) Donnell
2) Cruz
3) Jennings
RE: .  
Big Blue '56 : 1/15/2017 3:48 pm : link
In comment 13326248 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
You, Denny in Denville and ArcadeSlumlord.


How about XBronx and silverfox?
Shepard, Donnell, Wade  
NYRiese : 1/15/2017 3:50 pm : link
Jerry, Newhouse, Herzlich
Nobody. Come on into camp and compete.  
Johnny5 : 1/15/2017 3:53 pm : link
That said, bring in more competition and have some better guys win some spots. At RB... At TE... On the OL... At LB... Etc. In that order.
Herzlich ?  
shelovesnycsports : 1/15/2017 3:55 pm : link
is a ST guy and not a bad one as long as he isn't on the defense unless it a short yardage run, I have no problem with the guy.
Now Shepard the Linebacker is horrible.
RE: .  
shelovesnycsports : 1/15/2017 3:56 pm : link
In comment 13326248 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
You, Denny in Denville and ArcadeSlumlord.

Yeah I love you too. First thread contribution you make in here will knock me over.
Say goodbye to  
Earl the goat : 1/15/2017 4:02 pm : link
Harris
Jennings
Cruz
Let's see  
Gman11 : 1/15/2017 4:05 pm : link
Wade
Cruz
Jennings

Wade because he just flat-out stinks. Cruz and Jennings because they are done. Keeping them around would only be because of what they did in the past and not what they can do in the future.
RE: .  
Eman11 : 1/15/2017 4:05 pm : link
In comment 13326230 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
-Rainey

-Donnell

-J.T. Thomas


This would be my top three as well.

Bye  
tomjgiant : 1/15/2017 4:07 pm : link
Wade,Rainey,and Jerry
Not that I want them gone  
larryflower37 : 1/15/2017 4:07 pm : link
But to diffently have a much smaller role.
I would keep them cheaper and lower on the depth chart.
Cruz
Tye
Jennings
Donnell
Wade
Jerry
Newhouse
I can go on for about 6 more
More than 3  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/15/2017 4:08 pm : link
but the entire OLine outside of Pugh. The TEs, as well.
Donnell, donnell, donnell  
gmenatlarge : 1/15/2017 4:10 pm : link
To a lesser extent Jennings and wade
Whoolly shit!  
optimist : 1/15/2017 4:12 pm : link
So far most of the reports say John Jerry was the best OL we had and you cesspool swimmers want him gone?

Go root for the jets and learn how to read and decipher what you read!

Talk about stooped people!!!

Wholly shit, after these guys ....do I really want to brag about being a giant fan?
Vereen, Jennings, and  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/15/2017 4:12 pm : link
Shepard on defense.

We have to much money allocated to RBs. We need to get younger and cheaper there. I think Perkins and a drafted RB will be our 1 2 punch.

Hoping Goodson can step up and take the MLB position.

Big Blue  
XBRONX : 1/15/2017 4:13 pm : link
blowhard. Waste of time on here.
RE: Whoolly shit!  
BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/15/2017 4:13 pm : link
In comment 13326288 optimist said:
Quote:
So far most of the reports say John Jerry was the best OL we had and you cesspool swimmers want him gone?

Go root for the jets and learn how to read and decipher what you read!

Talk about stooped people!!!

Wholly shit, after these guys ....do I really want to brag about being a giant fan?


89 years old and your eyes deceive you!
Beckham, Eli, and Landon Collins  
ZGiants98 : 1/15/2017 4:29 pm : link
let's shake it up!!
Shitty threads  
nicks14 : 1/15/2017 4:38 pm : link
I've been a member of BBI for 4 years now and the last week as been the most ridiculous shit fest i've seen since i've been a member.
I dont understand the Jennings hate here..  
EricJ : 1/15/2017 4:43 pm : link
If Perkins gets hurt, who do you feel comfortable with back there? Anyone? who will protect Eli?
Vereen, Cruz, and JPP  
adamg : 1/15/2017 4:44 pm : link
I'll shake it up a bit.

Vereen has been the most inconsistent back we've had (however briefly he's stayed on the field). He was a huge value in the redzone and on third down (in 2015), but I don't think his skills set him apart from other backs we can pick up for a significant cost savings. If he's gone, I assume that means we got a decent back in the draft and we're moving forward from both Vereen and Jennings. Looking forward, not back.

Cruz... too much money, too much media, too much stagnation on offense. If Cruz is gone, we've probably got a better Z WR than he was for us this past season, and the offense is moving forward in the same way the defense did last year: more explosive and younger.

JPP... too much money, too much money. I think JPP wants more than the Giants can justify spending on him. If he's gone, I assume the FO decided they could target bigger needs in FA and saved the money to do that. I assume JPP leaving means we retained Hankins and signed a top 5 FA OL with the same amount of money we could have used on JPP. I wish he would stay, but I'm not sure he will anymore and I'm not sure it's good for all involved.
RE: I dont understand the Jennings hate here..  
adamg : 1/15/2017 4:46 pm : link
In comment 13326332 EricJ said:
Quote:
If Perkins gets hurt, who do you feel comfortable with back there? Anyone? who will protect Eli?


I like Jennings, but towards the end of the season, it seemed clear to me, he was running out of gas. His speed is shot. He would be better off gaining some weight and playing FB at this point (because he is consistent in his blocking etc.). I'm more put off on Vereen, but both guys are due more money than they're worth going into next year. I'd be surprised to see both of them on the 53 going into next season.
In no particular order  
Bob in Newburgh : 1/15/2017 4:58 pm : link
Donnell

Cruz

Herzlich
Tough to narrow it to three, but here ya go ...  
nyjuggernaut2 : 1/15/2017 5:15 pm : link
Jennings, Donnell, Rainey
this is an easy one for me:  
SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2017 5:17 pm : link
Reese, McAdoo and Spagnuolo.

Just kidding! Definitely, Newhouse, Jerry and Donnell.
Quinn, Quinn, and Quinn. In that order.  
Marty in Albany : 1/15/2017 5:18 pm : link
Yeah, I know.
Wade, Donnell, Jennings (as fine a teammate as he is,  
yatqb : 1/15/2017 5:20 pm : link
he just has no acceleration any more). And Cruz, unless he's a vet minimum backup slot guy.

I wouldn't mind Newhouse and Jerry as backups, but want neither as starters.
.  
Annunaki : 1/15/2017 5:24 pm : link
Flowers
Jerry
Flowers
Jerry was arguably  
Simms11 : 1/15/2017 5:25 pm : link
our best olineman this year! Why would we get rid of him? He's a Free Agent, but I'd bring him back as depth, most definitely. His pass blocking has not been the issue. He's had problems run blocking straight up, but does a nice job when pulling. Anyway, I don't see him gone. For me it's Jennings, Donnell and JT Thomas.
Jerry is weak  
SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2017 5:42 pm : link
and represents all that is wrong with this O-line. I wouldn't mind keeping him and Newhouse for depth, but I have a feeling the coaching staff will be too tempted to play those two as the incumbent starters while turning a blind eye to newcomers. Just love TC did with Diehl towards the end of his career.
just  
SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2017 5:43 pm : link
like TC did
My three  
Sarcastic Sam : 1/15/2017 5:47 pm : link
#1- Josh Brown
#2- Randy Bullock
#3- Robbie Gould
Donnell  
PEEJ : 1/15/2017 5:55 pm : link
Rainey
Wade
Donnell, Rainey, Jennings  
Patrick77 : 1/15/2017 6:05 pm : link
If Cruz wants to come to camp for the vet min great.

The hate for Jerry is almost hilarious. Our OL was awful and he was very likely our best OL this year (O'hara said as much). But yeah let's just move Flowers and we are set... lol
Cruz, Only because of cap space...  
bradshaw44 : 1/15/2017 6:22 pm : link
Rainy, only because he sucks ass

JT Thomas, only because he's useless
RE: Shepard, Donnell, Wade  
Gussi41 : 1/15/2017 6:30 pm : link
In comment 13326256 NYRiese said:
Quote:
Jerry, Newhouse, Herzlich


Surprised it took this long before somebody brought up Wade's name..

I'm done with that guy..
I don't understand hating on players  
Ron Johnson 30 : 1/15/2017 6:50 pm : link
None of the players listed are bad guys. They'll all be replaced by other back up role players you'll hate. Strange approach to being a fan.
RE: Cruz, Donnell, Jennings  
JerryNYG : 1/15/2017 7:01 pm : link
Those would be my top three. Would not be averse to losing Rainey, Harris, or Vereen.
don't like this thread as I'm grateful we had a good team to watch.  
Mike in Long Beach : 1/15/2017 7:06 pm : link
Don't like calling for people to be fired who are trying their best.
Imagine if you were in the locker room with those guys  
Ron Johnson 30 : 1/15/2017 7:15 pm : link
Who are busting their ass. "I want you gone!"
.  
dk in TX : 1/15/2017 7:40 pm : link
1. Cruz

2. Donnelly

3. Rainey
Auto Correct  
dk in TX : 1/15/2017 7:42 pm : link
Donnell.
DRC, OBJ and Eli  
DennyInDenville : 1/15/2017 8:12 pm : link
-BBI


Lol jk
thought this was pretty easy  
Justlurking : 1/15/2017 8:21 pm : link
Dwayne Harris
Bobby Rainey
Larry Donnell

Cant have guys who make stupid mental mistakes over and over.
Easily  
Mr. Nickels : 1/15/2017 9:29 pm : link
Jerry
Newhouse
Donnell
Ereck Flowers...  
M.S. : 6:25 am : link

...Ereck Flowers.

And Ereck Flowers.

==========  
GiantFilthy : 8:05 am : link
1. Brandon Meriweather
2. George Selvie
3. Jon Beason
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2016
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by Arribus Web Development