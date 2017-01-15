Give me Three Players from last years team you want gone? shelovesnycsports : 1/15/2017 3:29 pm Rainey

Jerry

Cruz

In order est1986 : 1/15/2017 3:38 pm : link Jennings

Cruz

Leaping Larry



Bonus pick: J.T. Thomas (feel like he never played a snap, zero impact)

Three players I want gone.... OBJRoyal : 1/15/2017 3:40 pm : link The #1 guy I want gone is....... John Jerry



#2......Jennings



#3......Donnel

My Choices Suburbanites : 1/15/2017 3:47 pm : link 1) Donnell

2) Cruz

3) Jennings

Nobody. Come on into camp and compete. Johnny5 : 1/15/2017 3:53 pm : link That said, bring in more competition and have some better guys win some spots. At RB... At TE... On the OL... At LB... Etc. In that order.

Herzlich ? shelovesnycsports : 1/15/2017 3:55 pm : link is a ST guy and not a bad one as long as he isn't on the defense unless it a short yardage run, I have no problem with the guy.

Now Shepard the Linebacker is horrible.

RE: . shelovesnycsports : 1/15/2017 3:56 pm : link

Quote: You, Denny in Denville and ArcadeSlumlord.

Yeah I love you too. First thread contribution you make in here will knock me over. In comment 13326248 Danny Kanell said:Yeah I love you too. First thread contribution you make in here will knock me over.

Let's see Gman11 : 1/15/2017 4:05 pm : link Wade

Cruz

Jennings



Wade because he just flat-out stinks. Cruz and Jennings because they are done. Keeping them around would only be because of what they did in the past and not what they can do in the future.

RE: . Eman11 : 1/15/2017 4:05 pm : link

Quote: -Rainey



-Donnell



-J.T. Thomas



This would be my top three as well.



In comment 13326230 Big Blue '56 said:This would be my top three as well.

Not that I want them gone larryflower37 : 1/15/2017 4:07 pm : link But to diffently have a much smaller role.

I would keep them cheaper and lower on the depth chart.

Cruz

Tye

Jennings

Donnell

Wade

Jerry

Newhouse

I can go on for about 6 more

Donnell, donnell, donnell gmenatlarge : 1/15/2017 4:10 pm : link To a lesser extent Jennings and wade



Whoolly shit! optimist : 1/15/2017 4:12 pm : link So far most of the reports say John Jerry was the best OL we had and you cesspool swimmers want him gone?



Go root for the jets and learn how to read and decipher what you read!



Talk about stooped people!!!



Wholly shit, after these guys ....do I really want to brag about being a giant fan?

Vereen, Jennings, and BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/15/2017 4:12 pm : link Shepard on defense.



We have to much money allocated to RBs. We need to get younger and cheaper there. I think Perkins and a drafted RB will be our 1 2 punch.



Hoping Goodson can step up and take the MLB position.





Big Blue XBRONX : 1/15/2017 4:13 pm : link blowhard. Waste of time on here.

RE: Whoolly shit! BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/15/2017 4:13 pm : link

Quote: So far most of the reports say John Jerry was the best OL we had and you cesspool swimmers want him gone?



Go root for the jets and learn how to read and decipher what you read!



Talk about stooped people!!!



Wholly shit, after these guys ....do I really want to brag about being a giant fan?



89 years old and your eyes deceive you! In comment 13326288 optimist said:89 years old and your eyes deceive you!

Beckham, Eli, and Landon Collins ZGiants98 : 1/15/2017 4:29 pm : link let's shake it up!!

Shitty threads nicks14 : 1/15/2017 4:38 pm : link I've been a member of BBI for 4 years now and the last week as been the most ridiculous shit fest i've seen since i've been a member.

I dont understand the Jennings hate here.. EricJ : 1/15/2017 4:43 pm : link If Perkins gets hurt, who do you feel comfortable with back there? Anyone? who will protect Eli?

Vereen, Cruz, and JPP adamg : 1/15/2017 4:44 pm : link I'll shake it up a bit.



Vereen has been the most inconsistent back we've had (however briefly he's stayed on the field). He was a huge value in the redzone and on third down (in 2015), but I don't think his skills set him apart from other backs we can pick up for a significant cost savings. If he's gone, I assume that means we got a decent back in the draft and we're moving forward from both Vereen and Jennings. Looking forward, not back.



Cruz... too much money, too much media, too much stagnation on offense. If Cruz is gone, we've probably got a better Z WR than he was for us this past season, and the offense is moving forward in the same way the defense did last year: more explosive and younger.



JPP... too much money, too much money. I think JPP wants more than the Giants can justify spending on him. If he's gone, I assume the FO decided they could target bigger needs in FA and saved the money to do that. I assume JPP leaving means we retained Hankins and signed a top 5 FA OL with the same amount of money we could have used on JPP. I wish he would stay, but I'm not sure he will anymore and I'm not sure it's good for all involved.

RE: I dont understand the Jennings hate here.. adamg : 1/15/2017 4:46 pm : link

Quote: If Perkins gets hurt, who do you feel comfortable with back there? Anyone? who will protect Eli?



I like Jennings, but towards the end of the season, it seemed clear to me, he was running out of gas. His speed is shot. He would be better off gaining some weight and playing FB at this point (because he is consistent in his blocking etc.). I'm more put off on Vereen, but both guys are due more money than they're worth going into next year. I'd be surprised to see both of them on the 53 going into next season. In comment 13326332 EricJ said:I like Jennings, but towards the end of the season, it seemed clear to me, he was running out of gas. His speed is shot. He would be better off gaining some weight and playing FB at this point (because he is consistent in his blocking etc.). I'm more put off on Vereen, but both guys are due more money than they're worth going into next year. I'd be surprised to see both of them on the 53 going into next season.

Tough to narrow it to three, but here ya go ... nyjuggernaut2 : 1/15/2017 5:15 pm : link Jennings, Donnell, Rainey

this is an easy one for me: SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2017 5:17 pm : link Reese, McAdoo and Spagnuolo.



Just kidding! Definitely, Newhouse, Jerry and Donnell.

Wade, Donnell, Jennings (as fine a teammate as he is, yatqb : 1/15/2017 5:20 pm : link he just has no acceleration any more). And Cruz, unless he's a vet minimum backup slot guy.



I wouldn't mind Newhouse and Jerry as backups, but want neither as starters.

Jerry was arguably Simms11 : 1/15/2017 5:25 pm : link our best olineman this year! Why would we get rid of him? He's a Free Agent, but I'd bring him back as depth, most definitely. His pass blocking has not been the issue. He's had problems run blocking straight up, but does a nice job when pulling. Anyway, I don't see him gone. For me it's Jennings, Donnell and JT Thomas.

Jerry is weak SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2017 5:42 pm : link and represents all that is wrong with this O-line. I wouldn't mind keeping him and Newhouse for depth, but I have a feeling the coaching staff will be too tempted to play those two as the incumbent starters while turning a blind eye to newcomers. Just love TC did with Diehl towards the end of his career.

Donnell, Rainey, Jennings Patrick77 : 1/15/2017 6:05 pm : link If Cruz wants to come to camp for the vet min great.



The hate for Jerry is almost hilarious. Our OL was awful and he was very likely our best OL this year (O'hara said as much). But yeah let's just move Flowers and we are set... lol

Cruz, Only because of cap space... bradshaw44 : 1/15/2017 6:22 pm : link Rainy, only because he sucks ass



JT Thomas, only because he's useless

RE: Shepard, Donnell, Wade Gussi41 : 1/15/2017 6:30 pm : link

Quote: Jerry, Newhouse, Herzlich



Surprised it took this long before somebody brought up Wade's name..



I'm done with that guy.. In comment 13326256 NYRiese said:Surprised it took this long before somebody brought up Wade's name..I'm done with that guy..

I don't understand hating on players Ron Johnson 30 : 1/15/2017 6:50 pm : link None of the players listed are bad guys. They'll all be replaced by other back up role players you'll hate. Strange approach to being a fan.

RE: Cruz, Donnell, Jennings JerryNYG : 1/15/2017 7:01 pm : link Those would be my top three. Would not be averse to losing Rainey, Harris, or Vereen.

Imagine if you were in the locker room with those guys Ron Johnson 30 : 1/15/2017 7:15 pm : link Who are busting their ass. "I want you gone!"

DRC, OBJ and Eli DennyInDenville : 1/15/2017 8:12 pm : link -BBI





Lol jk

thought this was pretty easy Justlurking : 1/15/2017 8:21 pm : link Dwayne Harris

Bobby Rainey

Larry Donnell



Cant have guys who make stupid mental mistakes over and over.