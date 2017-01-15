offensive personel question louied7535 : 1/15/2017 8:51 pm after the start of the Steelers and chiefs and after watching gb/dallas and the Atlanta game I am continuously seeing multiple formations and personel groupings and it makes for exciting football. The giants had 90% of their offensive snaps in 11 personell which is 1 rb, 1 te, 3 wrs. Now after 17 weeks of failed offensive production how could this staff not change anything and i mean anything. i realize that the talent has something to do with it, but to not have any adjustments in the playoffs is criminal. Its almost like the coaches thought they would just turn it on, but fell flat on their faces. Having said all that i do not think the giants are that far away, but think the coaching has to look in the mirror as well as the players. By the way this is not an attack on the giants, but more to get opinions.

It is never one thing robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2017 8:54 pm : link The personnel itself was lacking but the coaching didn't help out. I have commented on this numerous times. It is a lose the battle to win the war type of thing.

Question. Clintqb17 : 1/15/2017 8:55 pm : link Name a couple formations we would be more productive in this past season?

for starters louied7535 : 1/15/2017 8:57 pm : link this was the first year without a fb and a lead blocker so i would start there. obviously they would need a fb. 4 wrs sets. Im not saying i have the answer, but for an offensive head coach that was pretty vanilla season

and we're not creative markky : 1/15/2017 8:58 pm : link see the KC play: fake end around with a shovel pass. we do very little to create space or spring guys.



eli has very little time to throw, but if you watch Brady he doesn't need a lot of time. the design of the plays springs guys much sooner

We didnt Clintqb17 : 1/15/2017 8:59 pm : link Have a FB. He got hurt before the season started. That formation was out. Name some more?

maybe McAdoo is one of those SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2017 8:59 pm : link "I'll give 'em my playbook, my formations, whatever...as long as my players execute, they can't stop us" type of coaches.

kc louied7535 : 1/15/2017 9:00 pm : link just ran a fake jet sweep to hill and then did a shovel pass to kelce, now i know we didnt have a kelce but just some sort of innovation in the plays

I believe Giants did this EddieNYG : 1/15/2017 9:00 pm : link Because they were limited offensively.



No Fullback

Poor Offensive Line

No Tight End Threat

No Outside WR opposite Beckham

No Running Game Threat



Giants put their 11 best on the field as often as possible. That was the 11 personnel package. 3 WR (Cruz, Beckham and Shephard), 1 TE (Tye/Adams), 1 RB (Perkins/Jennings)



It was easy to defend.



Next year, hopefully we have improved the above and we run an offense that doesn't use 11 personnel 90% of the time, which makes it easier for a defense to defend you.

RE: Question. robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2017 9:01 pm : link

Quote: Name a couple formations we would be more productive in this past season?



Put an extra OL out there as a blocker. Put Perkins and Jennings on the field at the same time. Got to 4 WR sets to get King/Lewis on the field. Go out and sign Marcel Reese.



The point isn't about winning every play. It is a chess match. Sometimes you need to sacrifice a pawn to win. Sometimes you need to make it more difficult on an opposing team to game plan. An opposing coach came out this year and said how easy it was to prepare against us this year. The point? Even if 11 personnel was our best option we made it more difficult to be successful because teams either knew what was coming or they had plenty of pracrice against our plays.



Put an extra OL out there as a blocker. Put Perkins and Jennings on the field at the same time. Got to 4 WR sets to get King/Lewis on the field. Go out and sign Marcel Reese.

The point isn't about winning every play. It is a chess match. Sometimes you need to sacrifice a pawn to win. Sometimes you need to make it more difficult on an opposing team to game plan. An opposing coach came out this year and said how easy it was to prepare against us this year. The point? Even if 11 personnel was our best option we made it more difficult to be successful because teams either knew what was coming or they had plenty of pracrice against our plays.

Practice time in the NFL is very limited. We didn't do ourselves any favors by being in the same grouping as much as we did.

We ran Clintqb17 : 1/15/2017 9:02 pm : link Empty backfield. That just puts more pressure on our pass blocking because they no there isn't a run threat.

like louied7535 : 1/15/2017 9:02 pm : link a previous poster said, empty, 4 wr sets, tripps, tripps with a te, etc

RE: like robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2017 9:04 pm : link

Quote: a previous poster said, empty, 4 wr sets, tripps, tripps with a te, etc



These are formations not personnel groupings.

i know louied7535 : 1/15/2017 9:06 pm : link what they are, i was asked about formations.

RE: i know robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2017 9:09 pm : link

Quote: what they are, i was asked about formations.



Gotcha. I just don't think that most people understand the difference. I didn't see the prior post.

How about this... Clintqb17 : 1/15/2017 9:10 pm : link Have a productive running game. Do that and it doesn't matter what you line up in. Giants felt the 3 WR set was our best to succeed considering our running game. If you haven't noticed from the cowboys, the running game gives you so many more options.

no problem louied7535 : 1/15/2017 9:11 pm : link at all. i love talking football.

RE: How about this... robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2017 9:12 pm : link

Quote: Have a productive running game. Do that and it doesn't matter what you line up in. Giants felt the 3 WR set was our best to succeed considering our running game. If you haven't noticed from the cowboys, the running game gives you so many more options.



So your advice is to just be good at something even if you are not? The point is that staying in one personnel grouping did not put us in the best position to suucceed.

i agree with u louied7535 : 1/15/2017 9:12 pm : link 100%. the only thing is that offense never worked all year. i am so envious of what the cowboys had this year. no matter what you have to run the ball a little

If "TEs" like Gates, Graham and Kelce never block SHO'NUFF : 1/15/2017 9:14 pm : link and their respective teams can survive, why do we, specifically, have to trot out a below average TE rather than just go with an above-average receiver in that sort of a "TE" role?

RE: If robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2017 9:16 pm : link

Quote: and their respective teams can survive, why do we, specifically, have to trot out a below average TE rather than just go with an above-average receiver in that sort of a "TE" role?



Kelce can block but I get your point. Weapons dictate coverage.

also louied7535 : 1/15/2017 9:16 pm : link there is only so many running plays you can do from a single back

RE: RE: How about this... Clintqb17 : 1/15/2017 9:19 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13327458 Clintqb17 said:





Quote:





Have a productive running game. Do that and it doesn't matter what you line up in. Giants felt the 3 WR set was our best to succeed considering our running game. If you haven't noticed from the cowboys, the running game gives you so many more options.







So your advice is to just be good at something even if you are not? The point is that staying in one personnel grouping did not put us in the best position to suucceed.



No I'm saying the running game must get better next year. But a question back to you...Name me two formations we would do better in and explain why.

Once again, it isn't about formations. robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2017 9:21 pm : link It is about personnel groupings and I already answered this earlier.

yes louied7535 : 1/15/2017 9:23 pm : link the running game must get better and a fb is a start. a lot of big plays came from play action out of the i formation. also a te that could get downfield

RE: Once again, it isn't about formations. Clintqb17 : 1/15/2017 9:23 pm : link

Quote: It is about personnel groupings and I already answered this earlier.



Ok, name two personnel grouping that would be more productive and explain why.

And here is another point robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2017 9:26 pm : link Personnel groupings will determine what players an opposing defense puts on the field. It is all about matchups. King and Lewis may or may not have been better than an opposing team's 5th or 6th DB. That is why you game plan. Maybe Beatty or Jones could have been used more as a blocking TE and more productive than Donnell or Tye. Maybe put Jennings and Perkins (both good receivers and pass blockers) on the field at the same time. Put them on both sides of Eli in the gun. Maybe have them both chip the ends to help out our tackles (did we chip at all this year?). Now, not only do you have extra protection but now you have two different players to dump off too. Maybe match them up against some LBs in coverage. There were things we could have done.

RE: RE: Once again, it isn't about formations. EddieNYG : 1/15/2017 9:27 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13327488 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





It is about personnel groupings and I already answered this earlier.







Ok, name two personnel grouping that would be more productive and explain why.



It's not about the grouping, it's about the fact that the grouping was used over 90% of the time. When you are preparing for a game as a DC against the Giants and they're in "11" personal over 90% of the time doesn't it make it easier to game plan for that team?



It's not about the grouping, it's about the fact that the grouping was used over 90% of the time. When you are preparing for a game as a DC against the Giants and they're in "11" personal over 90% of the time doesn't it make it easier to game plan for that team?

Add into the fact that the Giants can't run the ball, it makes it even easier.

RE: RE: RE: Once again, it isn't about formations. robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2017 9:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13327500 Clintqb17 said:





Quote:





In comment 13327488 robbieballs2003 said:





Quote:





It is about personnel groupings and I already answered this earlier.







Ok, name two personnel grouping that would be more productive and explain why.







It's not about the grouping, it's about the fact that the grouping was used over 90% of the time. When you are preparing for a game as a DC against the Giants and they're in "11" personal over 90% of the time doesn't it make it easier to game plan for that team?



Add into the fact that the Giants can't run the ball, it makes it even easier.



Stated better than what I said. I have compared this to a boxer. If a boxer's best punch is a left hook that doesn't mean that is all he can throw and be successful. It would be very easy to defend against that. Why run different plays? If we have a great play lets run it every play. We know that is a ridiculous statement and it extends to running one grouping as much as we did.

all good louied7535 : 1/15/2017 9:35 pm : link stuff. the thing that gets me is what exactly did the giants staff see that we didnt to say, hey lets stay in 11 personel.

Here is anither example with plays robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2017 9:36 pm : link Your your best run play is a stretch but you run it all the time then it will not be successful. If you run a reverse off of it occasionally then you slow down a defense by overpursuing that stretch play. If the LBs and safeties are flying up then you run a playaction off of it to keep the LBs and Ss honest hence making that one play more successful. Same thing, this extends to our personnel groupings.

RE: all good robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2017 9:37 pm : link

Quote: stuff. the thing that gets me is what exactly did the giants staff see that we didnt to say, hey lets stay in 11 personel.



My take is that they have a shitload of plays in (referenced by McAdoo's play card) but either he just stuck with the plays he liked or they ironed out what players they wanted to use when finalizing the game plan.

RE: Question. EricJ : 1/15/2017 9:38 pm : link

Quote: Name a couple formations we would be more productive in this past season?



It is not about being more productive in another formation. It has everything to do with mixing it up so that it is not so easy for the defense.



It is not about being more productive in another formation. It has everything to do with mixing it up so that it is not so easy for the defense.

What we saw was a high school offensive scheme.

We all agree we needed more creativity. Clintqb17 : 1/15/2017 9:41 pm : link I'm curious to hear two personnel groupings that would have been more productive?

its funny louied7535 : 1/15/2017 9:42 pm : link because if we had last years offense we would probably be in the superbowl and if last years team had this years defense the same thing. the more i think about it it was a pathetic year offensively

RE: We all agree we needed more creativity. robbieballs2003 : 1/15/2017 9:43 pm : link

Quote: I'm curious to hear two personnel groupings that would have been more productive?



You aren't this dense, are you?

RE: RE: Question. Clintqb17 : 1/15/2017 9:44 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13327403 Clintqb17 said:





Quote:





Name a couple formations we would be more productive in this past season?







It is not about being more productive in another formation. It has everything to do with mixing it up so that it is not so easy for the defense.



What we saw was a high school offensive scheme.



So you are saying go into a personnel that you know isn't our best chance to succeed just to change it up? I rather stay with our best grouping and try to be more creative

I agree, and I think McAdoo didn't have the time or CT Charlie : 1/15/2017 9:45 pm : link energy to implement much innovation. As the season progressed, our defense allowed us to win despite our predictable offense, and with a little better early-game execution we might have kept Green Bay on the ropes.



McAdoo is conservative by nature, and with Shepherd and Perkins being rookies in key positions, he was content to settle for short-drives-and-a-punt rather than risking miscues. Even non-standard running plays were off the table, given our immobile O-line



I hope he'll spend a good chunk of the next five months thinking of ways to game plan against the NFC East defenses. He did a better job with less talent in 2015.



Bottom line: 11-5 was remarkable, but we can do better.

... christian : 1/15/2017 9:45 pm : link Mac came out and said we weren't generating favorable numbers in matchups. (2on1s, 3on2s). That was flabbergasting - we didn't do ANYTHING to create them.



If the downfield plan was hope OBJ shakes free in double coverage, I would have much rather seen 2 TE and FB.



At least we could have play actioned more.

3 wrs louied7535 : 1/15/2017 9:45 pm : link 2 rbs, 0tes. 4wrs 1rb, 0tes

The biggest take away if you watched the games today montanagiant : 1/15/2017 9:47 pm : link Was that the QB's all have clean pockets for the most of it. They can sit back and survey the field. We don't have that luxury, most of the time Eli is having to adjust his spot to evade the rush

again louied7535 : 1/15/2017 9:54 pm : link since our running game was so bad maybe we should have went more to a 5 wide set. obj, cruz shep, king, and either harris or lewis

RE: Question. Eman11 : 1/15/2017 10:08 pm : link

Quote: Name a couple formations we would be more productive in this past season?



Well considering they had a hard time scoring 20 the last part of the year, I would've liked to have seen some 4-wide,or even pull the TE out and bring in a 6th OL to give Eli more time to throw to the three WRs.



Well considering they had a hard time scoring 20 the last part of the year, I would've liked to have seen some 4-wide,or even pull the TE out and bring in a 6th OL to give Eli more time to throw to the three WRs.

Something, anything to mix it up. At least give the opposition something else to prepare for. If you use one part of your O 90% of the time, that means the opposition spends very little time preparing for anything else and can really dial in on the 90% part.

Mcadoo spike : 1/15/2017 11:39 pm : link needs a BIGGER MENU, with several pages, if he were to create other personnel groupings.