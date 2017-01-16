Surprised by Dallas loss? No? Route 9 : 1/16/2017 6:25 am It's that time again where the Cowboys have a strong regular season and are Sept-Dec warriors, BUT in the playoffs, they see an early exit. Of course, they went 13-3 in 2007 and got booted by the Giants. 2014, they went 12-4 and and lose in the second round to Green Bay after that weird win vs the Lions. This year, they go 13-3 and everyone is wild about the Cowboys again, and what happened ...again? Another one and done exit.



Now, for some reason I guess maybe it was because the Giants beat them twice, that I wasn't surprised the Cowboys went one and done. 0% surprised. Actually, I'm surprised this game was even close and Green Bay allowed them in the game like that. The one Rodgers interception on the ensuing drive when Prescott threw the INT was such a momentum swing in favor of Dallas, if you believe in that sort of thing.



Now I guess because I like the Giants I just saw Dallas as a soft turd the whole time but who honestly thought they were going to make a Super Bowl run? I don't see Dallas as a tough environment to play in. Prescott and the Cowboys looked soft vs the Giants defense, which is why I was PISSED the Giants lost and didn't get a crack at them. I really thought NYG could've beaten them a 3rd time.



Either way, everyone enjoy MLK day and enjoy Cowboys Lose day! Fuck Dallas.

Not surprised they lost. Surprised they did tie it up though. Actually think they are a better team today than i did this time yesterday.



That said I am utterly disappointed we dominated the team playing in the NFC championship for 27 minutes only to fall flat on the canvas.



This very well could have been a Super year.

Agree with them being a better team than they were previously butbthey still aren't a powerhouse. They lack talent on defense at every level and WRs outside of Dez are questionable game to game. They can certainly improve in the offseason but it's also possible they regress. Their window without having to pay everyone on that line is closing which is good for us. But as long as they do run the ball they are still the #1 team in our way in the division, we have to keep our DLine in tact.

Surprised? No but I thought they had a very good chance to beat GB... and for all AR's heroics on the last drive he was pretty bad on the drive before...he got lucky on the int that was called back and had a marginal throw on 3rd and 13...Crosby bailed him out with the 56 yd FG...



But so very very happy Dallas is out...

Not surprised they lost Matt in SGS : 1/16/2017 7:12 am : link I never was a believer in their defense all season long. I felt that their offense hid the cracks and their stats and rankings on defense were smoke and mirrors. And if you go back through the season, several games, when they needed their defense to make a stop late, they couldn't do it (the Giants in the opener, Steelers, and hell the Vikings too). The Redskins went up and down the field on them.



Going into this post season I had said that Dallas better be up 2 scores late in a game, because their defense will not stop any of the offenses from scoring late to win a game, even the Giants offense. When they left 35 seconds or whatever on the clock for Rodgers and didn't score a TD, I honestly said to my friends watching, they are going to lose here on a FG.



..... Route 9 : 1/16/2017 7:27 am : link They're showing highlights on NFL Network right now. What a sensational clutch throw by Rodgers and what an incredible catch by Cook.



I love how Crosby nailed that FG again after Garret called that timeout lololol

GB defense djstat : 1/16/2017 7:38 am : link



Glad Dallas Lost...they deserve this picture reminding them they went 13-3 and lost.





Glad Dallas Lost...they deserve this picture reminding them they went 13-3 and lost.

The narrative on ESPN seems to be that Dallas.... Crispino : 1/16/2017 7:50 am : link is the biggest story in Pro football this morning.....

Wow, they came all the way back when they could have folded...Wow, Dak Prescott is good....Wow, look how Zeke made GB miss that tackle....Wow, the future is bright.....blah fucking blah blah....

Not surprised and expected section125 : 1/16/2017 7:57 am : link GB to win. Giants beat Dallas twice and GB beat us twice - handily.



GB will have trouble vs Atlanta. Their secondary is worse than the Giants in 2007/8 and 2011/12.

Not at all Giantology : 1/16/2017 8:03 am : link Pleased by it, more like

RE: The narrative on ESPN seems to be that Dallas....

Quote: is the biggest story in Pro football this morning.....

Wow, they came all the way back when they could have folded...Wow, Dak Prescott is good....Wow, look how Zeke made GB miss that tackle....Wow, the future is bright.....blah fucking blah blah....



Having Dak and Zeke makes the future bright...however. The Cowboys are in cap hell next year, and teams aren't just going to give up a first round pick and kill their cap for an older Romo on that salary. Regardless, they are going to have to restructure contracts, cut guys, and loose depth like Leary (hopefully to the Giants, and Snacks sent a random twitter good wish to him already...maybe starting recruiting?).



Dallas led a charmed life in 2016. Winning 11 in a row, getting almost all the breaks and were generally healthy. Only the Giants managed to really expose them until the Packers tore their defense apart. Things tend to regress when a team has a run like that the following year (see the Panthers this year). Dallas was probably closer to an 11-5 team than a 13-3 team this season.



Having Dak and Zeke makes the future bright...however. The Cowboys are in cap hell next year, and teams aren't just going to give up a first round pick and kill their cap for an older Romo on that salary. Regardless, they are going to have to restructure contracts, cut guys, and loose depth like Leary (hopefully to the Giants, and Snacks sent a random twitter good wish to him already...maybe starting recruiting?). Dallas led a charmed life in 2016. Winning 11 in a row, getting almost all the breaks and were generally healthy. Only the Giants managed to really expose them until the Packers tore their defense apart. Things tend to regress when a team has a run like that the following year (see the Panthers this year). Dallas was probably closer to an 11-5 team than a 13-3 team this season. Their defense needs lots of help, but the money is allocated to their offense, so they will be pretty much the same as last year, only their offensive line will now be a year older. For all their plaudits on the offensive line, Doug Free is very average and 33 years old. Tyron Smith lived off his reputation, he got owned by Vernon twice and was yanking down pass rushers all season, I suppose on the theory that refs can't flag you for holding every down. Leary isn't coming back. And Dez had a great game, but don't tell anyone, he's turning 29 and he's clearly lost a step since Prince broke his foot. Witten turns 35 and their TE depth blows. Let's hold off on the future is so bright. I wouldn't be stunned to see them go 8-8 or 9-7 next year. Not one bit.

No not surprised they lost. But far less optimistic as most as how good they are. With their OL, Prescott, and Elliott, they're going to be a tough out the next few years.



With their OL, Prescott, and Elliott, they're going to be a tough out the next few years.m





I am surprised they kept it that close ...

The Cowboys are going to be a good team BillT : 1/16/2017 8:28 am : link But not as good as the media thinks. They have the best running game in the league and that covers a lot of sins. But they are going to be losing starters with no ability to replace them with anything but vet min type guys. We'll see but this may have been their best chance.

Surprised they came back. Didn't honk they had it in them. Agree they're better today than yesterday. Agree that this could have been our year if we got by Green Bay (similar to when San Fran cleared New Orleans for us). Atlanta and New England seem to be heading towards one another. Pitt and GB look to have flaws that won't get past teams like NE and Atl the way both are playing.



Atlanta and New England seem to be heading towards one another. Pitt and GB look to have flaws that won't get past teams like NE and Atl the way both are playing.

...... CoughlinHandsonHips : 1/16/2017 8:33 am : link I wasn't surprised by the loss.



I was surprised at Dak though. He was making some clutch throws. Looks like they've found their QB.

Zeke is a great player djm : 1/16/2017 8:46 am : link But his character comes into question. He doesn't have the best reputation off the field and that's coming from a lot of people. Where there's smoke there's fire...



I would have cautiously bet on Dallas beating gb but like others have said their defense was living on borrowed time. Their O is terrific but their D, despite being well coached, is just plain bad.



Teams usually adjust to a new force like Dallas was this year. New qb. Teams adjust and force those young players to counter. Dak is a nice young player but he's likely going to have a tougher go next season and Dallas was as healthy as any team can hope to be. Let's put it this way the 'Giants were pretty fortunate this season too and they still suffered more crucial injuries than Dallas did.



I was scared all week but if you take the field against one team the odds are in your favor. With they bye week Dallas only needdd to win two to get to the dance but thankfully the field won. They had a golden opportunity and they blew it. I'd be sick today if I rooted for that shit stained franchise.

My idiot Dallas fan friend ( love the guy but he's an idiot) Texted me right after the game saying "take the #1 seed and go fuck yourself." He said the same thing in 2007-08 when NYG beat Dallas and he's using that pathetic excuse again today. Three days ago he was talking dynasty and he's usually somewhat level headed. How's he's crying about #1 seed curses. Clown. it wasn't the one seed curse your team just lost when it had everything handed to them on a silver platter and I'd be saying the same thing if the Giants lost that game. They never have. And 2008 loss to philly doesn't compare. NYG was dead late that year.

Not surprised. Thrir rookie stars had no playoff experience and Rodgers is the best quarterback in thr postseason.

The way Atlanta's O is playing now, and on their home field No Where Man : 1/16/2017 8:59 am : link they may put 45 on the board next week vs. GB

Jerry Jone said there are no moral victories, and then.... spent a whole lot of time after the game rationalizing the outcome as a moral victory. I hope he gets a whole bunch more. Assclown.

Not surprised JonC : 1/16/2017 9:15 am : link Young teams tend to need to learn how to win in the playoffs, after learning how to win in the regular season.



NYG and Dallas both failed their first tests in the learning process.



RE: The way Atlanta's O is playing now, and on their home field

Quote: they may put 45 on the board next week vs. GB



And give up 48

When you are paying your starting qb HomerJones45 : 1/16/2017 9:18 am : link 4th round money, you are in good shape. This "cap hell" nonsense always has a way of working itself out. And the Cowboys seem to draft very well.

Not surprised on the loss but I am surprised the media refused to show Jerry Jones when the Packers drove the field and booted the FG. What sissies. It's up to BBI to post pictures of JJ during the final minute of the game!



It's up to BBI to post pictures of JJ during the final minute of the game!

RE: Not surprised.

Quote: Thrir rookie stars had no playoff experience and Rodgers is the best quarterback in thr postseason.



Those rookies were the very reason Dallas even had a pulse in this game. The defense failed Dallas like it failed Dallas in 2014.

Dallas defense has been overrated all season JonC : 1/16/2017 9:25 am : link DC did an excellent job but couldn't pull it off against a red hot Rodgers.



Dynasty! trueblueinpw : 1/16/2017 9:30 am : link I saw the other day on the TV at the gym Michael Irving taking about the new "triplets" and the "new Dallas dynasty". All that hype must have gotten to the Cowboys. They definately came out flat - or rusty - in the first quarter.



I thought they were going to run up and down the field on the Packers. And while I knew AR would carve up the statistical paper tiger that is the Dallas D, I didn't really think GB would win. Credit the Packers D for holding the Cockboys early and long enough to let Rodgers hang three TDs on them. Rodgers is freaking unbelievable.



This was a big loss for Dallas. They have cap problems, some aging players and it's really hard to have everything line up for you the way things lined up for Dallas this season. Getting a pick like Prescott is very unusual. It's very unusual for your entire team to be healthy for the playoffs. It's very unusual to get the 1 seed and all the advantages that go with home field advantage. It's unusual to have a draw in the tournament without any one dominant defensive team. It's unusual to have the head of NFL officials snorting coke and banging hookers on your team party bus. Even the Packers did their part by taking out the Giants who we all know the Cockboys didn't want any part of in these playoffs. And yet all these things lined up for Dallas and yet the Cockboys couldn't deliver.



The media can try to make Dallas fans feel good but it doesn't get much better than the Dallas Cockboys had it teed up this year. And in today's NFL these chances are most often fleeting.

. I have more respect for Dallas and their 2 rookies after the game than I did before. For a rookie QB in his first playoff game facing a red hot Rodgers and a large early deficit, Prescott was great yesterday. He's the real deal.

Prescott is a young Chris684 : 1/16/2017 10:02 am : link McNabb.



The body type is identical. Very similar style of play as well.

RE: Not surprised.

Quote: Thrir rookie stars had no playoff experience and Rodgers is the best quarterback in thr postseason.



How did that impact the game? GB won because they made some key plays and kicks.

Thought Dallas played admirably. Falling behind Jimmy Googs : 1/16/2017 10:12 am : link was not a surprise with a red hot Aaron Rodgers on the field.



But Dallas battled back, and but for an unbelievable throw/catch to Jared Cook + two really clutch FGs by Crosby, Dallas could easily have been the one moving onto the Conf Championship.



Good team, well-coached, some great young players and a lot to look forward to if they can add a piece or two to the Defense and replace Witten.

I wasn't sold on them this year giantsfan227B : 1/16/2017 11:02 am : link Hindsight is always 20/20 but the Giants exposed flaws in the Cowboys. Their D was not very good and that is coming from a fan that saw their team beat them with less than 20 points.



Their offense I thought was predicated on having the lead. I give them credit for fighting back yesterday but Prescott as a rookie was not a big play QB. He was a methodical QB that did not make mistakes that had a great OL and RB. When behind like all teams he had to throw and wasn't as dominant.



They will be good next year. There is no doubt that they will look to bolster the D. But I also think you can expect a dropoff in the rookie contributions as they become sophomores. How long will Whitten play? Will they cut Doug Free (RT) for his zillion penalties. To me their OL is what makes that team, otherwise they are average at best.



On paper they will be favored and should be in the NFCE. But it wouldn't shock me if they didn't win it next year either.

Playoffs are unforgiving. bceagle05 : 1/16/2017 11:23 am : link Work all year for a top seed and wind up with a red hot Aaron Rodgers. The absolute worst matchup for them.

Not surprised but very happy averagejoe : 1/16/2017 11:27 am : link Garret and Jerrah were really selling the we-fought-like-Lions spiel. Somebody tell them the number one seed is supposed to win a game at home.



Bizarre game plan. GB could not stop Elliot but Dallas had Prescott throwing on first down and on 3rd and short. Dallas defense was exposed all day when their offense no longer controlled the clock.



Prescott is OK but I am not sold on him yet. Much rather face him than Romo. If he struggles next year with Romo gone Dallas will be in trouble.

Not at all, more surprised It was as close as it was. That was a shitload of pressure on Dak and it showed the 1st half

Atlanta is going to shred that GB defense they are spent. Rodgers is going to have to score 45 next week to win



Rodgers is going to have to score 45 next week to win

Like the Election The Media was trying to build them up and just like the aftermath of that, Media was a big loser.