Ereck Flowers - I like his Skillset at G area junc : 1/16/2017 9:03 am He reminds me of former Giants Pro Bowl RG Ron Stone.



From my seat, Flowers struggles stem from an inability to handle the outside speed rush. There's only 1 way to block that and he doesn't have the technique. From there, it's a domino effect: if you can't handle the speed rush, you overplay it, which leaves you open to bullrush/inside moves. That's how a guy with the size:strength of Flowers gets manhandled by smaller men. He's tied in knots.



We all know his "move" now: bend at the waist (instead of the knee), dip head (instead of keeping head up) and lunge or grab (instead of punching). Switching him to RT solves nothing: we are facing a murderers row of Left Edge Rushers next year, he will get lit up just the same and have the added nuisance of switching his footwork to the opposite side. (If he can't apply the technique on the left, he won't magically apply it to the right.) In other words, he may be even worse at RT. I think the perfect comparison is Greg Robinson (Rams): when he flopped at LT for similar reasons, they didn't move him to RT, they moved him to LG.



So there are 3 big negatives going on:



*His technique isn't there.



*He's overplaying the speed rush leaving him open to bulls and inside moves



*His confidence is likely shot due to repeated ass kickings. (He even admitted, late in the year, he had to get back to playing nasty on the field.) You can't play mean & nasty when you're getting destroyed.



IMO, kicking him inside to G solves much of that.



At G, he's not in space trying to block speed rushers - he's out-muscling people in a phone booth. Under those conditions - when he doesn't have to worry about a speed rush - that domino effect isn't there. In other words, you aren't going to bullrush Flowers if he's not worried about a speed rush. In run blocking he can get movement at the LOS, and in pass pro he can anchor without working in space. I also think he'd be a good puller, as he's shown light feet working to the 2nd level. (His feet aren't the issue.)



At G, he can go from getting dominated, to dominating, and the move could restore his confidence and make him an asset instead of a liability.



In summary, I believe G accentuates his positives while minimizing his weaknesses. The move works to restore his confidence as well as Eli's. As a top 10 pick, we need + play, it doesn't really matter what position it's at anymore. It also aligns with McAdoo's scheme running between the tackles: we could really use somebody who can move people out of the way, inside. I think it's best for the team.

We sure could use a Ron Stone est1986 : 1/16/2017 9:09 am : link On this team. I'll take a Stone and a Petitgout right about now.

It's his footwork, not his feet, that can be a problem Giantology : 1/16/2017 9:10 am : link and are a part of the inconsistency with his technique. These were mentioned as knocks on him coming out of college. He needs to become a more disciplined player and has struggled a bit to do so. Perhaps moving to Guard will help, but I think it's got to start from inside him at this point.

If I'm wrong please correct me, but wasn't Petitgout pretty good but had the injury bug?



If I'm wrong please correct me, but wasn't Petitgout pretty good but had the injury bug? In comment 13327917 est1986 said:If I'm wrong please correct me, but wasn't Petitgout pretty good but had the injury bug?

I'm sure he is going to continue to get LT reps est1986 : 1/16/2017 9:13 am : link Unless we get an actual LT. But whether we do or don't. That won't stop him from getting some reps at RT. I do agree he would make a monster of a guard but that's not a given since his technique is a concern it should be a concern their as well if not a bigger one.

He was just never a fit at LT for McAdoo's scheme area junc : 1/16/2017 9:19 am : link in particular.



He could've probably been groomed at RT in the old TC/KG offense - I still believe that would've been a great fit for him due to featuring the RT at the POA in the run game and using play action to throw. (Yes, even with the 7-step drops the way we attacked would've helped him in pass pro.) TC was also more willing to give his OT's help in pass pro. Pass pro was Tom's #1 priority and he acted like it. (If he had to max protect the entire game, he would - you were not going to T off on his QB.)



Why we went with a run blocking LT when we do nothing but run between the T's is discouraging from a planning standpoint. On many of our run plays Flowers simply shields his man to the outside - any pass blocking LT can do that. Beatty would've been fine doing that. The real nitty gritty run blocking is being done by the interior players in this scheme!



By playing EF at LT, we are minimizing his positives while accentuating his negatives!!



If I was putting a team together for BM, I'd build a pass blocking OL - particularly the T's - with my run blocking *pop* inside.

He's at his best when he can latch on to someone and overpower them Heisenberg : 1/16/2017 9:22 am : link He'd have a much better chance to do that inside than on the edge.

I also wonder area junc : 1/16/2017 9:23 am : link if Coughlin would be interested in a trade. And what would we want for him?

He does not have the feet to play guard. He plays to high and if he cannot get low with DT's he will fail at Guard. He does not have the feet for guard.

Zero potential.

Zero potential. In comment 13327948 CT Charlie said:Zero potential.

Moving him is a good idea JohnB : 1/16/2017 9:48 am : link But who do you replace him with???



Really. There is no one on the roster who is as "good" at LT. Sad but true. LT don't grow on trees, almost everyone wants a good (or even decent) LT.

I thought Pugh antdog24 : 1/16/2017 9:53 am : link played admirably at LT but he's probably a better guard at this point.

Quote: But who do you replace him with???



Really. There is no one on the roster who is as "good" at LT. Sad but true. LT don't grow on trees, almost everyone wants a good (or even decent) LT. .



You know what's a good idea, moving on from Ereck Flowers'

threads already...yawn! In comment 13327982 JohnB said:You know what's a good idea, moving on from Ereck Flowers'threads already...yawn!

We Will Find a LT NJLCO : 1/16/2017 9:55 am : link You can not continue to believe this guy is a LT in the NFL. His resume states clearly he is not suited for that position over the past 2 years. So I do not expect it to continue. My guess is he will compete for RT with Hart and you could move Hart to RG. If he continues to struggle at RT then it is what it is and move on from Ereck Flowers.

Quote: played admirably at LT but he's probably a better guard at this point.

If we don't find a solution at LT, then I have no problem sticking Pugh out there. But Ereck Flowers needs to be moved no matter what scenario we cook up. Or, else. In comment 13327990 antdog24 said:If we don't find a solution at LT, then I have no problem sticking Pugh out there. But Ereck Flowers needs to be moved no matter what scenario we cook up. Or, else.

They just brought in Flaherty. Doubt they want a reunion between those two.



They just brought in Flaherty. Doubt they want a reunion between those two. In comment 13327947 area junc said:They just brought in Flaherty. Doubt they want a reunion between those two.

I hope he has a guard skill set, Renton : 1/16/2017 10:14 am : link because he sure as hell doesn't have tackle skills.

Someone on BBI lugnut : 1/16/2017 10:16 am : link said last week, I think -- better to have a good G than a bad T, even if it means swallowing pride and moving a former #9 pick that "low." If nothing else, EF has strength -- did more bench reps than any other OL (maybe even any other player) at the Combine. If that's a great attribute for a G, then move him.

Great AcidTest : 1/16/2017 10:26 am : link analysis. Move him to RG. Get a LT in FA (Whitworth?), and have Newhouse and Hart battle for RT.

I'm disagreeing old man : 1/16/2017 10:36 am : link On his inability to pull block. If the C doesn't become the first player he runs into, given WRs season this year,he moves pretty good with that 3rd step.

Interesting gersh : 1/16/2017 11:09 am : link Weaknesses and Bottom line are very accurate

And projects him as a Guard at the next level



Yes, he has the talent to play LT, but are going to give a another season while Eli's window is closing? He is, in theory, a plus OL hurting the team at LT.





moving the #9 pick floridafan : 1/16/2017 11:20 am : link What is wrong with moving the number 9 pick to guard?

Didn't Washington do it with Scherff who was picked before Flowers?

They seem pretty happy.

Assuming he will become adequate or better at guard, Isn't that better that a poor left tackle?

Yes; move him to guard. Since1965 : 1/16/2017 5:23 pm : link But, they will not only need to replace him at LT, but they need a RT as well. Hart and Newhouse are subs/depth pieces. They are not starters. Having two new tackles who are decent will be the key to the offense being able to throw downfield again.

Great idea adamg : 1/16/2017 5:59 pm : link Flowers at RG with Anthony Davis at RT being imminent, we're set. Just need a LT.

I've said from the beginning he does not have LT feet TD : 1/16/2017 7:40 pm : link Could be technique related but, to me, he always looked like a RT/RG.



I think RG makes the most sense at this point. I don't like him on the outside, playing in space. At RG, he can maul and use his strength. I think he can be an excellent RG. He has good enough agility to pull from the RG spot. Pugh will be our primary pulling guard but Flowers looks like he can do it too.



I'd like to see a FA LT, Flowers to RG and a draft pick (3rd or 4th rounder) to add to the Hart/Newhouse competition and provide insurance for Flowers potentially flopping at RG as well.



OL would be (left to right):



FA / Pugh / Richburg / Flowers / Hart, with Jones, Newhouse and a rookie RT/RG backing them up.





I'm very curious as to what they think of Hart. drkenneth : 1/16/2017 7:44 pm : link .

RE: I've said from the beginning he does not have LT feet Giants2012 : 1/16/2017 7:44 pm : link

Quote: Could be technique related but, to me, he always looked like a RT/RG.





Might just be too heavy for LT. At 335lbs he's more of a G or RT. If he loses 15 lbs, he might be light enough to add some agility moving left. In comment 13328955 TD said:Might just be too heavy for LT. At 335lbs he's more of a G or RT. If he loses 15 lbs, he might be light enough to add some agility moving left.

Can we please stop with the "Flowers was a reach/mistake" hysteria? drkenneth : 1/16/2017 7:51 pm : link He's 22 and raw. We knew this going in. He wouldn't be the first LT prospect to be moved, and he sure as shit won't be the last.



I don't give a shit where he plays, he needs to be part of the solution here. I think he is, regardless of where he ends up.





Flowers has enough Hades07 : 1/16/2017 7:52 pm : link talent, strength and athletic ability to be a good left tackle. His mechanics are terrible. He is either unwilling or unable to learn. Based on what few things he has said in the past and other indirect comments about him, I'll bet on unwilling.



Doesn't matter which it is, he will not be any better at guard until it changes.

Fair point.



Doesn't matter which it is, he will not be any better at guard until it changes.



Fair point. In comment 13328962 Hades07 said:Fair point.

Quote: that may be his fate, and cast him as an overdraft and a mistake by Reese.



So was Scherff drafted too high?

The bad news is the NY Giants will need a new Left Tackle for 2017. Jimmy Googs : 1/16/2017 7:57 pm : link The good news is Ereck Flowers has enough talent and abilities to easily find a home at another position on this O-line.



So lets keep the development of this team rolling...

Quote: The good news is Ereck Flowers has enough talent and abilities to easily find a home at another position on this O-line.



Well said. Agree 100%.



Well said. Agree 100%. In comment 13328971 Jimmy Googs said:Well said. Agree 100%.

Quote: .



You would think they like hart. He played nearly every game this season and just the way he seemingly transformed his body in one year, the guy shows serious dedication. He's also pretty clearly got some leadership qualities to him evidenced by his on the field persona. Ok the surface hart has displayed the qualities in a late round steal but he has a ways to go. One can dream...let's hope hart has another good offseason. In comment 13328957 drkenneth said:You would think they like hart. He played nearly every game this season and just the way he seemingly transformed his body in one year, the guy shows serious dedication. He's also pretty clearly got some leadership qualities to him evidenced by his on the field persona. Ok the surface hart has displayed the qualities in a late round steal but he has a ways to go. One can dream...let's hope hart has another good offseason.

