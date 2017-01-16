What QBs do you like for the Giants this year and what rd? Jim in Forest Hills : 1/16/2017 10:32 am With Nassib as a UFA and Josh Johnson as the only other QB, its time for the Giants to draft another QB. The only question is who will they take and what rd?



Who do you like for them?



If Trubiski, Kizer, Watson are there at 23, do you bite? Eli has a limited shelf life, could be 1 year, could be 3 years, do you want someone to groom so we don't lose the prime years of OBJ and this youngish defense?



Or are you looking for a high upside, low floor player in rds 3-4? Brad Kaaya or Jerod Evans?



Or you just want a body/character risk that is there to have a backup at a low salary, ala Josh Dobbs/Chad Kelly?



Sumthin else?

If Watson is there at 23 I take him Justlurking : 1/16/2017 10:40 am : link I dont understand how the obvious best player in the draft will be there at 23. He is going to be an excellent pro.

If you can get either larryflower37 : 1/16/2017 10:45 am : link Mahomes or Watson at the end of the first right now it would be too much to pass up.

It will be interesting to see how workouts go.

I really like Watson... ryanmkeane : 1/16/2017 11:06 am : link but there's no way we'd take him in the 1st round with the fact that we are *hopefully* ready to contend for a championship next season. In the 2nd...I'd consider it if he slips.

No AcidTest : 1/16/2017 11:24 am : link interest in Watson or Kizer, and Trubisky will be long gone by #23.



Mahomes has a rocket arm with nice touch on short and intermediate passes. He's big, can take hits, and is mobile, with some Houdini like escapes.



But his deep ball needs work. His arm strength also encourages him to make throws he shouldn't. He's a gunslinger. We've seen that with Eli. His footwork at times is also awful. And he plays in an "air raid" offense, which means he has little experience working under center.



Davis Webb is Jared Goff's replacement. But Cal is also an "air raid" offense, and Webb actually transferred from Texas Tech, another "air raid" offense. Webb's arm isn't as good as Mahomes, but he's generally safer with the ball.



Right now, I'd rate them both in the third round. My guess is both are gone by then. For various reasons, Evans, Kaaya, and Kelly are day three picks. We haven't had any luck with QBs taken on day three. Kelly also has a lot of character concerns.



I wouldn't force the pick. If we have to wait until 2018 to draft Eli's replacement, so be it.

Agree with Mr. Keane lugnut : 1/16/2017 11:28 am : link Watson looks like as real a deal as possible at QB, but we're in win now mode with Eli so I think they'll still build around him.



Watson gets criticized as being a run first, or at least "dual threat" QB, but I think it's unfair. He'll tell you straight up he's a pass first, in the pocket guy; at least that's what he wants to be. If he seemed to be running a lot last week, remember he might not have had much choice with the #1 D in the country on his ass. Great ability, great character, shows up in the biggest games; I mean really, what more do you want?

Watson is Dak part II dep026 : 1/16/2017 11:30 am : link put him behind a beast of an OL and skilled players, and he will thrive. Put him in a shaky situation, and he will bust. Not worth a round 1-2 pick. Trubinsky isnt good. Kizer has the tools but makes some crazy throws.



Mahommes and Webb suck. Get the shit out of here with those 2. Spread offense QBs who didnt succeed against good teams in their league is a big no no. Look at Geno Smith.

Gunner Kiel and Seth Russell, undrafted Anakim : 1/16/2017 11:36 am : link Has had shoulder, back and concussion problems at Cincinnati, but has the arm talent to be in the NFL. He just needs to be more consistent. Was once the top-rated HS QB.





Same really applies for Seth Russell of Baylor.







I wouldn't draft any QB this year

RE: Gunner Kiel and Seth Russell, undrafted AcidTest : 1/16/2017 11:42 am : link

Pretty much my thinking.

How about 2018 pjcas18 : 1/16/2017 11:43 am : link getting Josh Rosen.



I know his stock has fallen and he's been injured, had attitude questions, and experienced growing pains, but I think he's got the physical tools to be a good NFL QB.



How far he's fallen says whether he'll be there for the Giants or not.

Gotta make that oline better, if they don't draft top tier GeorgeFox : 1/16/2017 11:43 am : link olinemen it won't matter who is playing qb. They can not go into next season with the players they now have on the right side of the oline. Bring in a young qb with a bad oline and the screams of bust will be so loud your ear drums will pop.

RE: Not drafting a QB though will mean Josh Johnson is the guy. pjcas18 : 1/16/2017 11:50 am : link

Quote: Unless they bring in another vet, which will cost a lot more.



They'd need to re-sign Josh Johnson, he's also a UFA like Nassib.



In comment 13328240 Jim in Forest Hills said:They'd need to re-sign Josh Johnson, he's also a UFA like Nassib.

wouldnt look for a QB Dankbeerman : 1/16/2017 12:11 pm : link till rd 4 at the earliest. after FA and our top 3 picks we can afford to take a risk. i like kayaa and Kelly as big talent/big risk guys thay we at that point in the draft with Eli can afford to swing and miss on.

I like Davis Webb in Rd. 4. yatqb : 1/16/2017 1:20 pm : link .

None. Red Dog : 1/16/2017 1:43 pm : link Don't waste another pick on a QB in this year's draft. Sign another free agent to compete with Wenning as Manning's back up.



Draft to fill the real needs including OL, TE, RB, a big WR, and replacements for anybody important who leaves.



Eli's time is short and they need to improve the team around him if he is going to have any chance to win another Super Bowl.

Not in love with any QB Sammo85 : 1/16/2017 1:59 pm : link I would take a flier on guys in the later rounds.



Watson is an intriguing prospect but not one I'd pull the trigger on at 23. Could I see Reese doing it though? Yes I could.



I liked Kaaya going into Miami but he never really elevated himself. Webb is kind of just a guy and Mahomes is toolsy but a project in terms of playing pro style.

RE: Chad Kelly in Round 6 Giants2012 : 1/16/2017 2:03 pm : link

Quote: .



I would go earlier.



He's only 6'2 but I would go for him too. In comment 13328084 No Where Man said:I would go earlier.He's only 6'2 but I would go for him too.

This is NOT the time to draft a QB EricJ : 1/16/2017 2:06 pm : link unless the next franchise QB is there on the board when we pick. That is not happening this year.



We need to solidify the line and get players who will be here for the next 5+ years. Then, now only does that help us to take advantage of Eli's remaining couple of years but also will help with any new QB we draft to take his place.





I think Kelly Dankbeerman : 1/16/2017 2:57 pm : link could use a few years holding a clip board.

RE: I think Kelly Giants2012 : 1/16/2017 2:59 pm : link

Quote: could use a few years holding a clip board.



He tore his knee so he's going to drop. Question is how far. I'm tempted Round 3 yet would definatley try in Round 4 (I think a lot might try in Round 4).



In comment 13328607 Dankbeerman said:He tore his knee so he's going to drop. Question is how far. I'm tempted Round 3 yet would definatley try in Round 4 (I think a lot might try in Round 4).

CJ Beathard would be a good option if he goes undrafted Anakim : 1/16/2017 3:05 pm : link I'm really only looking at undrafted guys





Gunner Kiel, Seth Russell or CJ Beathard

RE: Gotta make that oline better, if they don't draft top tier markky : 1/16/2017 3:12 pm : link

Quote: olinemen it won't matter who is playing qb. They can not go into next season with the players they now have on the right side of the oline. Bring in a young qb with a bad oline and the screams of bust will be so loud your ear drums will pop.

This In comment 13328228 GeorgeFox said:This

RE: If you can get either Gatorade Dunk : 1/16/2017 3:53 pm : link

Quote: Mahomes or Watson at the end of the first right now it would be too much to pass up.

It will be interesting to see how workouts go.

I'm a really big fan of Mahomes, but he's not a first rounder, IMO. I'd look for him in the 3rd. Spread QBs tend to slide a bit in the draft. But I would absolutely take him in the 3rd without question. In comment 13328086 larryflower37 said:I'm a really big fan of Mahomes, but he's not a first rounder, IMO. I'd look for him in the 3rd. Spread QBs tend to slide a bit in the draft. But I would absolutely take him in the 3rd without question.

Lots of folks here LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/16/2017 4:12 pm : link don't seem to understand what the draft is for.



They aren't going to leave a franchise QB on the board when they have a 35 year old QB and have no backup because they are in "win now" mode...whatever the hell that means. (Are they ever not in "win now" mode?)



The draft is for the future. With Eli's age they must be at least starting to think about the future after Eli. The only question is their opinion of the QB crop and who is no the board.