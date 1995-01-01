Reese: " Offense is a mystery " joeinpa : 11:04 am This is not meant to be critical of Reese, but that comment surprised me.



We here at bbi have simplified the problem: Improve the offensive line, tightends, get a big receiver and add a full back.



What are we missing? Is this a case of we don't know what we don't know? I understand other than no fullback, Ruben R. and Vareen, it was basically the same offense.



But my recollection of that offense was even though they were rated in the top 10, at the end of games in the 4 minute drill they were pretty limited.



With no upgrade, and teams having a chance to study and adjust, (constant 2 high safety look) it wasn't such a reach that this offense would decline.



Anyone else have a reaction to his assessment?





I really hope that's a throwaway statement. an_idol_mind : 11:41 am : link The offense needs better personnel, and if the guy in charge of finding those personnel doesn't know where the problem lies, it's gonna be a very sad end to Eli's career.

Do people here really think Reese isn't aware drkenneth : 11:42 am : link Of the issues on offense? You people really can't be that dense.



'a GM who'll blame players publicly'... Torrag : 11:44 am : link how about a GM that owns the fact he's invested a crapload of draft resources to overhaul this offensive line already...but they still suck?

That is an excellent point, Terps ... Manny in CA : 11:44 am : link

Just because most of the offense is the same as last year, "maintaining" is never good enough, the opponents do get paid too.



They are also in the business of identifying historical weaknesses and trends - and attacking those.

RE: I'm very disappointed in Reese .... Big Blue '56 : 11:45 am : link

Quote:

If he really is serious about his statement. Something like "we are evaluating everything; we are identifying and prioritizing our needs; we are formulating a strategic plan ... etc. etc" .... Is what I was expecting.



McAdoo was a lot more candid, maybe Jerry doesn't want to acknowledge anything for fear of showing his cards, if that's it - I hope that's the case



McAdoo was a lot more candid, maybe Jerry doesn't want to acknowledge anything for fear of showing his cards, if that's it - I hope that's the case

I'd also like the play calling Motley Two : 11:49 am : link to look like they aren't scared to death of time on a play clock. Sometimes it's okay to view all of that time as time to go score more point.



Too many times it seemed like, go up by 3 points, defense get's the ball back, time to kill the clock. 3 & out, but hey we took 2 minutes of the clock!

RE: RE: RE: Completely agree. Mike from Ohio : 12:30 pm : link

That's BS..You can take VERY LITTLE away from pre-season given the constant shuffling of players in and out, no game-planning and so on..It has always been that way..The fact that it happened to mirror some stuff in pre-season is simply coincidence, nothing more..Preseason, aside from obvious benefits as regards some evaluation of personel who are trying to make some kind of impression, mean total squat as a harbinger of what is to come. Period. [/quote]



That is just flat out wrong. 90% this board could see in preseason how badly this offensive line played, and knew it was a problem going into the season. Then after the first Dallas game, we heard "See!!! The line is really strong!" It turns out the preseason was a much better predictor. To say it was a coincidence that a line that played badly in four preseason games ended up being bad is beyond ludicrous. It's ok to acknowledge that guys that can't block in preseason rarely become stud blockers once they start keeping score.

Fix The Offensive Line (Particularly Left Tackle) Trainmaster : 12:36 pm : link and the other shortcomings (no legit 2nd outside WR threat, no TE threat) can be dealt with.



IMHO, the offense or defense can deal with one major shortcoming (how many even average WRs did Simms have in his career?). Multiple shortcomings are very difficult to overcome.



Given Eli's age and "window", the OL must be a FA and draft priority. That probably means an overpay or two in salary and / or a potential trade for multiple positions on the OL.



I really, really hate drafting for need only and bypassing BPA in rounds 1 and 2 (and maybe 3). If it appears no offensive lineman worthy of the #23 will be available, I'd be OK with a trade up (I usually hate that) as the Giants really need an OL upgrade.





RE: Preseason Trainmaster : 12:40 pm : link I guess my position is that success in the preseason is often a poor predictor of regular season success (a 1970s Giants team had 12 interceptions and went 6-0 in the preseason and won 2 games in the regular season).



I do agree though if a projected regular season starter is regularly losing one on one match ups against the starters of the other teams, that is a concern that often translates to the regular season. Flower, Cruz are examples.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Completely agree. Big Blue '56 : 12:44 pm : link

Quote:

That's BS..You can take VERY LITTLE away from pre-season given the constant shuffling of players in and out, no game-planning and so on..It has always been that way..The fact that it happened to mirror some stuff in pre-season is simply coincidence, nothing more..Preseason, aside from obvious benefits as regards some evaluation of personel who are trying to make some kind of impression, mean total squat as a harbinger of what is to come. Period.



That is just flat out wrong. 90% this board could see in preseason how badly this offensive line played, and knew it was a problem going into the season. Then after the first Dallas game, we heard "See!!! The line is really strong!" It turns out the preseason was a much better predictor. To say it was a coincidence that a line that played badly in four preseason games ended up being bad is beyond ludicrous. It's ok to acknowledge that guys that can't block in preseason rarely become stud blockers once they start keeping score. [/quote]



Total coincidence in terms of predictability..EVERY PRESEASON people make dire predictions based off of what they see..What exactly did you see? Regulars got 5-10 snaps per game and not rarely as a group..Nassib playing major minutes..Many players who didn't even sniff the practice squad..



Total coincidence in terms of predictability..EVERY PRESEASON people make dire predictions based off of what they see..What exactly did you see? Regulars got 5-10 snaps per game and not rarely as a group..Nassib playing major minutes..Many players who didn't even sniff the practice squad..

You can make ZERO projections based on limited PT and roster evaluations of 500 people shuttling in and out..Nobody "saw" anything. It was a typical reaction to OTAs, minicamps and preseason..It so happens a prediction, based on the usual preseason nothings, proved correct..

RE: RE: RE: RE: Completely agree. Big Blue '56 : 12:45 pm : link

Quote:

That's BS..You can take VERY LITTLE away from pre-season given the constant shuffling of players in and out, no game-planning and so on..It has always been that way..The fact that it happened to mirror some stuff in pre-season is simply coincidence, nothing more..Preseason, aside from obvious benefits as regards some evaluation of personel who are trying to make some kind of impression, mean total squat as a harbinger of what is to come. Period.



That is just flat out wrong. 90% this board could see in preseason how badly this offensive line played, and knew it was a problem going into the season. Then after the first Dallas game, we heard "See!!! The line is really strong!" It turns out the preseason was a much better predictor. To say it was a coincidence that a line that played badly in four preseason games ended up being bad is beyond ludicrous. It's ok to acknowledge that guys that can't block in preseason rarely become stud blockers once they start keeping score. [/quote]







That is just flat out wrong. 90% this board could see in preseason how badly this offensive line played, and knew it was a problem going into the season. Then after the first Dallas game, we heard "See!!! The line is really strong!" It turns out the preseason was a much better predictor. To say it was a coincidence that a line that played badly in four preseason games ended up being bad is beyond ludicrous. It's ok to acknowledge that guys that can't block in preseason rarely become stud blockers once they start keeping score. [/quote]



Total coincidence in terms of predictability..EVERY PRESEASON people make dire predictions based off of what they see..What exactly did you see? Regulars got 5-10 snaps per game and not rarely as a group..Nassib playing major minutes..Many players who didn't even sniff the practice squad..



Total coincidence in terms of predictability..EVERY PRESEASON people make dire predictions based off of what they see..What exactly did you see? Regulars got 5-10 snaps per game and not rarely as a group..Nassib playing major minutes..Many players who didn't even sniff the practice squad..

You can make ZERO projections based on limited PT and roster evaluations of 500 people shuttling in and out..Nobody "saw" anything. It was a typical reaction to OTAs, minicamps and preseason..It so happens a prediction, based on the usual preseason nothings, proved correct..

Mike in Ohio Big Blue '56 : 12:46 pm : link

Total coincidence in terms of predictability..EVERY PRESEASON people make dire predictions based off of what they see..What exactly did you see? Regulars got 5-10 snaps per game and not rarely as a group..Nassib playing major minutes..Many players who didn't even sniff the practice squad..



You can make ZERO projections based on limited PT and roster evaluations of 500 people shuttling in and out..Nobody "saw" anything. It was a typical reaction to OTAs, minicamps and preseason..It so happens a prediction, based on the usual preseason nothings, proved correct..

I think the mystery comment phil in arizona : 12:53 pm : link is just a quick thing he said to the press to acknowledge that we didn't produce with a more talented roster. It's a pretty complex issue and I'm sure he didn't want to go into detail.



RE: Fix The Offensive Line (Particularly Left Tackle) Beer Man : 12:54 pm : link

Quote: and the other shortcomings (no legit 2nd outside WR threat, no TE threat) can be dealt with.



IMHO, the offense or defense can deal with one major shortcoming (how many even average WRs did Simms have in his career?). Multiple shortcomings are very difficult to overcome.



Given Eli's age and "window", the OL must be a FA and draft priority. That probably means an overpay or two in salary and / or a potential trade for multiple positions on the OL.



I really, really hate drafting for need only and bypassing BPA in rounds 1 and 2 (and maybe 3). If it appears no offensive lineman worthy of the #23 will be available, I'd be OK with a trade up (I usually hate that) as the Giants really need an OL upgrade.

But Simms always had a strong running game that helped his passing game. Give Eli a strong running game, and I think you will see all around improvement. Look how it took the heat off of Dak in Dallas.

We were area junc : 12:55 pm : link a mirror image of our preseason.



This year was a new one for me: I've never seen such a conservative, unimaginative, poorly designed offense at this level

Mike, perhaps someone else can make a similar point much better Big Blue '56 : 12:56 pm : link but here are some questions:



-What did Eli throw, 25-30 passes en toto during the preseason? What did you see in that, considering Eli has pretty much sucked every pre-season since 2004..



-How much did OBJ and even Shepard play?



-Since you say many saw in preseason what would eventually come to pass, did you also SEE that our D would be so good based on similar snap?



-Did you also see with limited snaps that the O wouldn't at least be the same O as last year with the same OL?



-etc., etc., etc..





Nice try but Rflairr : 1:01 pm : link There are teams with offensive line problems just as bad if not worse. That weren't as bad on offense as the Giants. Coaching is a big problem with the offense. Can't keep blaming the OL when the offense is so predictable that Papa and Banks sometimes call the plays before they're even run

better question: why keep beating a dead horse? The offense sucked Victor in CT : 1:01 pm : link from week one and never improved for the reasons listed above by many

people are reading way to much into that statement blueblood : 1:02 pm : link waaaaaaaay too much

Well Reese RetroJint : 1:14 pm : link said last week that Eli was playing the back 9. Has he considered that Manning might be at the 19th Hole, instead? It is ridiculous how the deteriorating play of the QB is immune to discussion about the offense's regression. What changed from '15 to '16?

1. The schedule got easier. Flowers was healthy. The receiving unit was upgraded.



What remained the same? McAdoo once again called the plays for the offense he installed. TE group: Same main two players. RBs: same performance level, if you liberally insert Perkins for Vereen.



The only time Eli's deficiencies are considered is to mention the alleged contributing factors. In other words, the ass-wipe commentary, absolving him. The offensive line gets pissed on. Is there ever mention that they have to protect a near statue back there? Would they like blocking for Prescott or Wenz?



Of course there are problems that are more design than performance. For instance , the psychotic belief that you can run without a fullback, blocking tight ends and a big wide receiver. But they better look at the Q. It's really important.





RE: Well Reese Big Blue '56 : 1:19 pm : link

Quote: said last week that Eli was playing the back 9. Has he considered that Manning might be at the 19th Hole, instead? It is ridiculous how the deteriorating play of the QB is immune to discussion about the offense's regression. What changed from '15 to '16?

1. The schedule got easier. Flowers was healthy. The receiving unit was upgraded.



What remained the same? McAdoo once again called the plays for the offense he installed. TE group: Same main two players. RBs: same performance level, if you liberally insert Perkins for Vereen.



The only time Eli's deficiencies are considered is to mention the alleged contributing factors. In other words, the ass-wipe commentary, absolving him. The offensive line gets pissed on. Is there ever mention that they have to protect a near statue back there? Would they like blocking for Prescott or Wenz?



Of course there are problems that are more design than performance. For instance , the psychotic belief that you can run without a fullback, blocking tight ends and a big wide receiver. But they better look at the Q. It's really important.





Silly post pertaining to Eli..There is nothing wrong with Eli..He is the sme "statue" he's always been

Mystery? Depressing to hear that. x meadowlander : 1:29 pm : link Giants HAVE focused on OL - Beatty(2), Pugh(1), Richburg(2), Flowers(1) simply don't play anywhere near the level one would expect from OL picked in those spots. Additionally, only ONE of the recent mid-lower round picks have stuck (Hart).



Freaking depressing.



The heyday line - Diehl(6), Seubert(U), O'Hara(FA), Snee(1), Mackenzie(FA) got a LOT more value. Simply put, Accorsi was a hell of a lot better at snagging OL talent than Reese has been.

Sorry - Dielh was a 5th rounder... x meadowlander : 1:30 pm : link ...not a 6th.



Still, a freaking 5th rounder was our starting LT. We're getting nowhere near that value with our drafts.

RE: RE: Well Reese x meadowlander : 1:33 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13329814 RetroJint said:





Quote:





said last week that Eli was playing the back 9. Has he considered that Manning might be at the 19th Hole, instead? It is ridiculous how the deteriorating play of the QB is immune to discussion about the offense's regression. What changed from '15 to '16?

1. The schedule got easier. Flowers was healthy. The receiving unit was upgraded.



What remained the same? McAdoo once again called the plays for the offense he installed. TE group: Same main two players. RBs: same performance level, if you liberally insert Perkins for Vereen.



The only time Eli's deficiencies are considered is to mention the alleged contributing factors. In other words, the ass-wipe commentary, absolving him. The offensive line gets pissed on. Is there ever mention that they have to protect a near statue back there? Would they like blocking for Prescott or Wenz?



Of course there are problems that are more design than performance. For instance , the psychotic belief that you can run without a fullback, blocking tight ends and a big wide receiver. But they better look at the Q. It's really important.









Disagree. The stone cold 4th quarter killer that Eli Manning was through 2011 is gone. PTSD from years of lousy OL play the cause. He still clearly has the tools, but the Mojo is gone.

RE: Sorry - Dielh was a 5th rounder... Victor in CT : 1:33 pm : link

Quote: ...not a 6th.



Still, a freaking 5th rounder was our starting LT. We're getting nowhere near that value with our drafts.



And Snee was a 2nd rounder. But your point is valid

RE: RE: RE: Well Reese Victor in CT : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13329823 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





In comment 13329814 RetroJint said:





Quote:





said last week that Eli was playing the back 9. Has he considered that Manning might be at the 19th Hole, instead? It is ridiculous how the deteriorating play of the QB is immune to discussion about the offense's regression. What changed from '15 to '16?

1. The schedule got easier. Flowers was healthy. The receiving unit was upgraded.



What remained the same? McAdoo once again called the plays for the offense he installed. TE group: Same main two players. RBs: same performance level, if you liberally insert Perkins for Vereen.



The only time Eli's deficiencies are considered is to mention the alleged contributing factors. In other words, the ass-wipe commentary, absolving him. The offensive line gets pissed on. Is there ever mention that they have to protect a near statue back there? Would they like blocking for Prescott or Wenz?



Of course there are problems that are more design than performance. For instance , the psychotic belief that you can run without a fullback, blocking tight ends and a big wide receiver. But they better look at the Q. It's really important.









Silly post pertaining to Eli..There is nothing wrong with Eli..He is the sme "statue" he's always been



Disagree. The stone cold 4th quarter killer that Eli Manning was through 2011 is gone. PTSD from years of lousy OL play the cause. He still clearly has the tools, but the Mojo is gone.



Oh, so it was Eli who dropped those passes in Green Bay!! Eli played VERY well in that game. His team let him down. Especially Beckham.

Maybe Reese figured that replacing Randle with Cruz Rjanyg : 1:35 pm : link and putting Shepard in Cruz's slot position added to Perkins, Adams, Tye in his 2nd year, OBJ in his 3rd year, Vereen in his 2nd year in the offense and adding Will Johnson was enough to see an improvement.



I think I was thinking ( more like hoping ) for the same thing.....improvement. Instead we saw Will Johnson to IR, Vereen to IR, Cruz show he has lost a step, Tye is what he is, average, and we have some promising young skill players in Shepard, Perkins and Adams.



Our oline needs to be solidified, we still need a real TE and a outside compliment to OBJ.

The mystery part was simple blueblood : 1:39 pm : link They had the same OL as the previous year. They assumed that had they had at least the same level of playmakers as the year before. And they were healthier going into the season. They should not have REGRESSED as badly as they did. If they just had the SAME offense they had the year before.. the team does better..



Thats the mystery.. why did they take such a huge step BACKWARDS when they essentially had the same offense from the year before..

IMO mrvax : 1:40 pm : link Not having a good FB with a non-blocking Oline is a huge problem. With the 2 high safety coverage this team should have been approaching 200 rushing yds. per game.



Surprising old man : 1:41 pm : link to me in that, for a guy that did not consider OL a premium position and tried 'projects' to prove it, and used 2 firsts and a second in recent years and possibly failed at 2 of those 3 even when he did pick, apparently hasnt watched Dallas and a few other OLs make their RBs look good, their good RBs look better, and gave their QB at least a full 1003 to find a receiver.

So if thats a mystery, so is his comment.

RE: Well Reese rocco8112 : 1:42 pm : link

Quote: said last week that Eli was playing the back 9. Has he considered that Manning might be at the 19th Hole, instead? It is ridiculous how the deteriorating play of the QB is immune to discussion about the offense's regression. What changed from '15 to '16?

1. The schedule got easier. Flowers was healthy. The receiving unit was upgraded.



What remained the same? McAdoo once again called the plays for the offense he installed. TE group: Same main two players. RBs: same performance level, if you liberally insert Perkins for Vereen.



The only time Eli's deficiencies are considered is to mention the alleged contributing factors. In other words, the ass-wipe commentary, absolving him. The offensive line gets pissed on. Is there ever mention that they have to protect a near statue back there? Would they like blocking for Prescott or Wenz?



Of course there are problems that are more design than performance. For instance , the psychotic belief that you can run without a fullback, blocking tight ends and a big wide receiver. But they better look at the Q. It's really important.





Eli did not play as well as '15, but you watch the Giant o line as compared to other playoff teams and think the o line is not a problem?



This offense is pillow soft. No power run game to make the defense work. No fear of playaction. No physicality in short yardage. I read from a poster on this site the Giants have 11 rushing TD'S in two seasons. That is fucking pathetic.



This means the Giants offense is big play or bust. Take away the big play via Beckham and you have the Giants beat. The line can tee off on Eli since it is usually third and long and they have not been battered since we start pussies up front.



Eli is getting older, but if he is given some tools and some semblance of a pocket I think he can still do the job.



Give this offense a physical presence. Fix the o line. I watch the Falcons, Packers, Steelers,Chiefs and all seem to have better o line play than the Giants. Giant offensive line is one of the worst in the league and certainly the worst in the division.

Eli did not play as well as '15, but you watch the Giant o line as compared to other playoff teams and think the o line is not a problem?

This offense is pillow soft. No power run game to make the defense work. No fear of playaction. No physicality in short yardage. I read from a poster on this site the Giants have 11 rushing TD'S in two seasons. That is fucking pathetic.

This means the Giants offense is big play or bust. Take away the big play via Beckham and you have the Giants beat. The line can tee off on Eli since it is usually third and long and they have not been battered since we start pussies up front.

Eli is getting older, but if he is given some tools and some semblance of a pocket I think he can still do the job.

Give this offense a physical presence. Fix the o line. I watch the Falcons, Packers, Steelers,Chiefs and all seem to have better o line play than the Giants. Giant offensive line is one of the worst in the league and certainly the worst in the division.

RE: Mystery my ass Elisthebest : 1:43 pm : link

Quote: OP,you have it right. O-line,tight end, fullback,and a legit#2 bigger receiver and the Reese's mystery would be solved.

Blocking, receiving and running the ball. That should cover the offensive side

Execution was spotty, and often weak. TC : 1:44 pm : link Sub standard OL play, few play makers. (I really wanted Shepard, but he's been mildly disappointing. I never thought he was going to be the next OBJ as many did, but his execution needs to be much better. For example, a WR billed as having great hands just doesn't drop a TD in a playoff game. Period.) Eli didn't have a good season.



The temptation is to want everything fixed, and while that would be great, it's not realistic. The nature of the game is that it's synergistic. A significant improvement at one spot can make others much more effective.



Probably the one greatest improvement would be to obtain (Either FA or the draft.) a really talented, NFL sized TE who can both block and get open and catch. That could improve more different aspects of the offense than any other position. Running, the passing game, giving Eli more confidence.



After that, I'd want bigger quality #1 receiver. That would serve to make both OBJ and Shepard much more effective, loosen up the running game and help calm Eli down.



Lastly, a larger quality RB. No need to think in terms of extremes, just a serviceable RB who can do the little (And bigger.) things needed to make the offense tick.



And before anyone points out that the offensive line needs strengthening, I agree entirely. But it's not necessary to ignore the OL to acquire play makers. You can do both. And a great OL by itself isn't guaranteed to make it an effective unit. In 2015, Dallas had a good OL but didn't do great. In 2016, they added two play makers and went 13-3, and came within a whisker of beating a very good Packer team. It's not one or the other, you can do a little of both.



Agree that the OP nailed it. Red Dog : 2:04 pm : link If Reese really meant that, it's just one more indication that HE is the REAL problem for this team, not TC, not McAdoo, not Mike Sullivan, not aging Eli, and so on.



Reese has consistently undervalued the OL and didn't do anything to start rebuilding it until it was too late - and he's still paying for that mistake. He's also run out of luck on bargain basement TEs. Add the two together, plus the lack of a top echelon RB, and it's no wonder that this team can't run the ball very well, making it largely one dimensional with only one receiver who really scares opponents.

Wow...Scary! George from PA : 2:08 pm : link Reese can blame last year on the defense...And he certainly did what he needed and fixed the defense.



But I was very critical of his refusal to sign a LT and gave Flowers the job.....



Blinder is only explanation

RE: No mystery. 1) they overvalued Cruz's impact SirLoinOfBeef : 2:08 pm : link

Quote: 2) they did not replace Randle with a guy who had some size. Too many smurfs. Shepard is a better player, but his is small



3) no viable TE



4) no FB



5) no TE and FB made it impossible to help the OTs in pass pro and to have a consistent running game.





Agreed.

Reese has an offensive mess on his hands.... Doomster : 2:09 pm : link Some on BBI felt he addressed the OL problem, with two #1 picks, and #2 pick.....and then getting the likes of Jerry and Newhouse....but he didn't....I hate to use the word bust, in only two seasons, but Flowers is pretty close to it....and unless he can play another position, even an average position, he becomes a bad pick....it happens....and unless Richburg does a 180, he is just average at best also.... Pugh is nothing spectacular, but he has value in being able to play multiple positions, when called upon....everyone else at RG and RT has been a jag....So it's 5 years and counting, and Reese is more or less where he was when he started, as far as the OL goes....



To continually add UFA TE's to this roster is just mind boggling...we can't find one TE that can block?



I agree, Cruz was a huge gamble, because Reese had nothing to take his place, if the gamble failed....and don't tell me, Lewis and King were ready, they weren't, and they are what they are, potential backups, not starters....



The running game, is basically pathetic, because mainly of the blocking......having no TE or FB to help block, who is the blame for that? As for RB's, Perkins grew as the season progressed, and undoubtedly is penciled in as the starter.....he is the best of what we have, but that is not saying much.....I think he can become a Tiki type back, if he puts his mind to it......but we need a bruiser for short yardage situations.....someone who can "move the pile"......



And as I said before, Lewis/King is not the answer to the 3rd wideout.....and he doesn't have to necessarily be big, but he has to be fast, and get separation......



This team may take a step back this year.....JPP and Hankins may not be here...Robinson may not be here....We need a FS....



Trying to fix the offense and defense, and also providing some sort of depth on both, may not be possible....

it is a mystery HomerJones45 : 2:21 pm : link last season, we scored 30+ points 7 times and 110 points more overall. Didn't score 30 once this past season. We ran the ball somewhat better last season in almost the same number of attempts (that McAdoo is obviously a slave to "balance"). Statistically, Eli threw about the same number of passes, completed the about the same number of passes, had the same number of int's, but for 400 less yards and 9 fewer td's. Last year's team gained about 600 more yards at a cost of 6 more sacks and 15 yards lost.



You'd think that ditching Randle, Myles White, Preston Parker, Andre Williams and taking Harris out of the 3rd WR role and replacing them with Cruz, Shepard, Perkins, Lewis, King, we would at least be able to maintain.



Reese, is right; it's a mystery.

RE: Reese has an offensive mess on his hands.... drkenneth : 2:24 pm : link

Quote: Some on BBI felt he addressed the OL problem, with two #1 picks, and #2 pick.....and then getting the likes of Jerry and Newhouse....but he didn't....I hate to use the word bust, in only two seasons, but Flowers is pretty close to it....and unless he can play another position, even an average position, he becomes a bad pick....it happens....and unless Richburg does a 180, he is just average at best also.... Pugh is nothing spectacular, but he has value in being able to play multiple positions, when called upon....everyone else at RG and RT has been a jag....So it's 5 years and counting, and Reese is more or less where he was when he started, as far as the OL goes....



To continually add UFA TE's to this roster is just mind boggling...we can't find one TE that can block?



I agree, Cruz was a huge gamble, because Reese had nothing to take his place, if the gamble failed....and don't tell me, Lewis and King were ready, they weren't, and they are what they are, potential backups, not starters....



The running game, is basically pathetic, because mainly of the blocking......having no TE or FB to help block, who is the blame for that? As for RB's, Perkins grew as the season progressed, and undoubtedly is penciled in as the starter.....he is the best of what we have, but that is not saying much.....I think he can become a Tiki type back, if he puts his mind to it......but we need a bruiser for short yardage situations.....someone who can "move the pile"......



And as I said before, Lewis/King is not the answer to the 3rd wideout.....and he doesn't have to necessarily be big, but he has to be fast, and get separation......



This team may take a step back this year.....JPP and Hankins may not be here...Robinson may not be here....We need a FS....



Trying to fix the offense and defense, and also providing some sort of depth on both, may not be possible....



So you're saying we should all kill ourseves? Holy shit.

RE: RE: No mystery. 1) they overvalued Cruz's impact HomerJones45 : 2:26 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13329511 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





2) they did not replace Randle with a guy who had some size. Too many smurfs. Shepard is a better player, but his is small



3) no viable TE



4) no FB



5) no TE and FB made it impossible to help the OTs in pass pro and to have a consistent running game.









3 4 and 5 were also the case last season.

RE: RE: RE: No mystery. 1) they overvalued Cruz's impact David in LA : 2:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13329924 SirLoinOfBeef said:





Quote:





In comment 13329511 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





2) they did not replace Randle with a guy who had some size. Too many smurfs. Shepard is a better player, but his is small



3) no viable TE



4) no FB



5) no TE and FB made it impossible to help the OTs in pass pro and to have a consistent running game.









Agreed.



3 4 and 5 were also the case last season.



What was Nikita Whitlock then? We had a FB last year. Randle sucks, but defenses still respected his height. Let's bring in a viable #2, and I think the offense takes a significant step.

RE: it is a mystery therealmf : 2:30 pm : link

Quote: last season, we scored 30+ points 7 times and 110 points more overall. Didn't score 30 once this past season. We ran the ball somewhat better last season in almost the same number of attempts (that McAdoo is obviously a slave to "balance"). Statistically, Eli threw about the same number of passes, completed the about the same number of passes, had the same number of int's, but for 400 less yards and 9 fewer td's. Last year's team gained about 600 more yards at a cost of 6 more sacks and 15 yards lost.



You'd think that ditching Randle, Myles White, Preston Parker, Andre Williams and taking Harris out of the 3rd WR role and replacing them with Cruz, Shepard, Perkins, Lewis, King, we would at least be able to maintain.



Reese, is right; it's a mystery.



+1

RE: RE: RE: RE: No mystery. 1) they overvalued Cruz's impact therealmf : 2:35 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13329956 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





In comment 13329924 SirLoinOfBeef said:





Quote:





In comment 13329511 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





2) they did not replace Randle with a guy who had some size. Too many smurfs. Shepard is a better player, but his is small



3) no viable TE



4) no FB



5) no TE and FB made it impossible to help the OTs in pass pro and to have a consistent running game.









Agreed.



3 4 and 5 were also the case last season.







What was Nikita Whitlock then? We had a FB last year. Randle sucks, but defenses still respected his height. Let's bring in a viable #2, and I think the offense takes a significant step.



So a DT converted to JAG FB and a WR so bad he was cut by the Eagles are the reasons for the offensive woes? Really?

RE: Reese has an offensive mess on his hands.... BillKo : 2:35 pm : link

Quote: Some on BBI felt he addressed the OL problem, with two #1 picks, and #2 pick.....and then getting the likes of Jerry and Newhouse....but he didn't....I hate to use the word bust, in only two seasons, but Flowers is pretty close to it....and unless he can play another position, even an average position, he becomes a bad pick....it happens....and unless Richburg does a 180, he is just average at best also.... Pugh is nothing spectacular, but he has value in being able to play multiple positions, when called upon....everyone else at RG and RT has been a jag....So it's 5 years and counting, and Reese is more or less where he was when he started, as far as the OL goes....



To continually add UFA TE's to this roster is just mind boggling...we can't find one TE that can block?



I agree, Cruz was a huge gamble, because Reese had nothing to take his place, if the gamble failed....and don't tell me, Lewis and King were ready, they weren't, and they are what they are, potential backups, not starters....



The running game, is basically pathetic, because mainly of the blocking......having no TE or FB to help block, who is the blame for that? As for RB's, Perkins grew as the season progressed, and undoubtedly is penciled in as the starter.....he is the best of what we have, but that is not saying much.....I think he can become a Tiki type back, if he puts his mind to it......but we need a bruiser for short yardage situations.....someone who can "move the pile"......



And as I said before, Lewis/King is not the answer to the 3rd wideout.....and he doesn't have to necessarily be big, but he has to be fast, and get separation......



This team may take a step back this year.....JPP and Hankins may not be here...Robinson may not be here....We need a FS....



Trying to fix the offense and defense, and also providing some sort of depth on both, may not be possible....



Doom - I respect your posts but I think you are being beyond pessimistic here.



I can guarantee that most teams, if you evaluate by your standards, are in deep trouble.



This will be the second year for the head coach, let's see how he evaluates what he just saw.



Doom - I respect your posts but I think you are being beyond pessimistic here.

I can guarantee that most teams, if you evaluate by your standards, are in deep trouble.

This will be the second year for the head coach, let's see how he evaluates what he just saw.

Add a WR, TE, and competition on the OL, and this team will be better. Record wise, sure you might not see it because this is the NFL. But they will be better.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: No mystery. 1) they overvalued Cruz's impact David in LA : 2:38 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13329959 David in LA said:





Quote:





In comment 13329956 HomerJones45 said:





Quote:





In comment 13329924 SirLoinOfBeef said:





Quote:





In comment 13329511 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





2) they did not replace Randle with a guy who had some size. Too many smurfs. Shepard is a better player, but his is small



3) no viable TE



4) no FB



5) no TE and FB made it impossible to help the OTs in pass pro and to have a consistent running game.









Agreed.



3 4 and 5 were also the case last season.







What was Nikita Whitlock then? We had a FB last year. Randle sucks, but defenses still respected his height. Let's bring in a viable #2, and I think the offense takes a significant step.







So a DT converted to JAG FB and a WR so bad he was cut by the Eagles are the reasons for the offensive woes? Really?



I never claimed he was Moose Johnston, but we had FB on our roster. Maybe not a good one, but still makes a slight difference having one.

read again what I said about Randle David in LA : 2:41 pm : link he sucks ass, and has bad wheels. He's still a taller receiver who would on occasion have good plays, and that in itself is more than what Cruz brought to the table playing outside. Again, Randle sucks, no one is arguing against that, but you look for guys with certain skillset and physical traits to compliment the other guys. A guy who can go up after balls, and use his body against the slant still holds some value.

RE: read again what I said about Randle therealmf : 2:46 pm : link

Quote: he sucks ass, and has bad wheels. He's still a taller receiver who would on occasion have good plays, and that in itself is more than what Cruz brought to the table playing outside. Again, Randle sucks, no one is arguing against that, but you look for guys with certain skillset and physical traits to compliment the other guys. A guy who can go up after balls, and use his body against the slant still holds some value.



Whitlock holds some value agreed. RR, no I can't agree with, but for the sake of argument lets say had some value. Do those two instances of 'some' value add up to the huge drop off in offense? I don't buy it.

In comment 13329984 David in LA said:Whitlock holds some value agreed. RR, no I can't agree with, but for the sake of argument lets say had some value. Do those two instances of 'some' value add up to the huge drop off in offense? I don't buy it.