Jeremiah NFLN Early Top 50 prospects for 2017 draft

More relevent to the Giants njm : 1/17/2017 12:26 pm : link Njoku 13

Howard 18



And only 3 OTs and 0 OGs in the Top 50.



That being said, the actual picks don't necessarily reflect the Top 50 talents given team needs and positions.

He has one G in the Top 20. Boy Cord : 1/17/2017 12:30 pm : link Teams that need DB and DL help are in luck this year. Hopefully teams go after QBs in the top 20.





Corey Davis at #8 Anakim : 1/17/2017 12:41 pm : link I really want him for the Giants at 23. If he goes to the Eagles, it would suck so much.

10 CB's and 5 safeties in his Top 50! Milton : 1/17/2017 12:47 pm : link You don't see that every day.

Any comments on TE David Njoku? SamdaGiantsFan : 1/17/2017 1:05 pm : link I like Jeremiah and he ranks him the 13th overall prospect, and notes that he is very raw but has extremely high upside...dare I say could be a classic Reese pick?

If a Valid Future QB was available blueblood : 1/17/2017 1:06 pm : link The Giants needs to seriously consider that player.. In fact they need to send out signals like they are VERY interested in doing so... They could either draft a player or trade down..

Njoku ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 1:09 pm : link wouldn't be a Giants first round tier player i don't think. Way too raw and not a great all around tight end. He's basically a receiver.

Lamp ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 1:11 pm : link can start and make an impact instantly. He'd be great at 23. Surprised he doesn't have Quenton Nelson from ND in the top 50. Another instant starter at G.

Watson.... the giants might take him GMAN4LIFE : 1/17/2017 1:18 pm : link .

I still think Williams will be the first WR off the board Anakim : 1/17/2017 1:21 pm : link And I doubt Davis drops to us



My top 5 semi-realistic picks at 23 (in order):





1) WR Corey Davis



2) LT Ryan Ramczyk



3) TE OJ Howard



4) TE David Njoku



5) DE Taco Charlton

I Doubt QB Won't Be Taken Until Pick 15 Trainmaster : 1/17/2017 1:22 pm : link The QBs seem to always have their draft stock rise. Hopefully 3 QBs are picked in round 1 before the Giants pick, moving some of the O lineman and TEs to be available when the Giants pick.

Adoree Jackson could be a good pick for the Giants jeff57 : 1/17/2017 1:31 pm : link Especially if DRC is not back. He can be a two-way player and a dynamic returner.

Gerald Everett - TE, South Alabama HoustonGiant : 1/17/2017 1:33 pm : link Could be a 2nd round steal.

Normally ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 1:50 pm : link I hate Miller but I think that's correct...Lamp is very good and would be really shocked if he wasn't a really good pro.

Jeremiah is one of 3 guys I read during the process Sy'56 : 1/17/2017 2:49 pm : link .

A few thoughts on his top 50: Sy'56 : 1/17/2017 3:04 pm : link -I like how S Hooker is in the top 5. He will be in my top 5 as well...watch all the followers follow in the coming weeks.



-That said, Have S Adams ahead of him. Closest thing to Sean Taylor any of us will ever see. Someone asked me for a dark horse #1 overall pick, Adams was it.



-I like how high CB Lattimore is. Didn't really scout him until end October when I kept realizing he was the most consistent and well rounded CB I had seen all year.



-I'm not a RB Fournette-top 10 guy. Not even close, never have been.



-RB Davlin Cook needs to be higher, in my opinion. He is a top 5 talent in this draft and I would take 90% of him before I took 100% of Fournette.



-CB Sidney Jones is attractive to the eye initially. A lot of tools. But every time I scouted him I came away with the same thought...."He does all the little things wrong"



-It's about time someone put Njokue high on their list. I suspect everyone will by the endow the combine. This dude has as much upside as any TE we've seen in years.



-OG Lamp in the top 2 is bold. I'm not there with him...I still think Dorian Johnson should be viewed higher than him. A lot can change at the Senior Bowl, though.



-CB Quincy Wilson is going to shoot up boards in the next 6 weeks. Way past Tabor.



-If you like Earl Thomas, you have to like S Budda Baker. Remember how high Thomas went and how much crap Seattle took for it. Who's laughing now? I feel the same way about Baker.



-OT Garrett Bolles might be THE hidden gem of this class and I still have a shot at giving him my top OT spot.



-LB Davis is closer to Foster than he has him.



-S Peppers is too much of a wildcard for my liking. I still think his best position is RB.



-LB Williams....if he has sub 4.5 speed at the combine like I heard he will, someone is taking him in the top 10.



-I Like OT Cam Robinson a ton...but I actually think he is a better OG prospect. In there I think he can be All-Pro caliber.



-I have yet to be impressed by S Marcus Williams



-CB Lewis has a good shot at being in my top 20. I love everything about his game, although his size can be an issue.



-And lastly, CB King is in the running for my top CB overall. Unreal versatility. Moves like Richard Sherman....

Sy ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 3:13 pm : link I think Lamp in the top 20 is more about his floor than his ceiling. He'll be a very good guard and start immediately. There's a very low bust factor with him.

RE: Sy Sy'56 : 1/17/2017 3:25 pm : link

Quote: I think Lamp in the top 20 is more about his floor than his ceiling. He'll be a very good guard and start immediately. There's a very low bust factor with him.



Don't disagree there. Zack Martin comparisons are a little much. In comment 13330043 ryanmkeane said:Don't disagree there. Zack Martin comparisons are a little much.

Njoku has fantastic receiving skills Simms11 : 1/17/2017 3:34 pm : link and would be a tremendous upgrade to our offense. Could you imagine him going down the seam or over the middle on 3rd down? Question is his blocking skills? He's only listed at 240 and seems a little light for the position.

Njoku has the frame to easily add some more weight beatrixkiddo : 1/17/2017 3:40 pm : link He is a dynamic receiving threat though.



I would love him in Blue, but barring how FA pans out, I just don't see the Giants using a 1st on a TE. They can still find a really good one on day 2.

lots of CBs huygens20 : 1/17/2017 4:14 pm : link i think thats good for us, especially if there's a run on them early

Taco is a great fit JPinstripes : 1/17/2017 5:06 pm : link for this team regardless of the JPP FA situation.



Very "Tuck looking"...

Taco makes a lot of sense..He long.. drkenneth : 1/17/2017 11:34 pm : link Whether or not we keep JPP, adding a pass rusher is a need.





Wow - there really are a lot of CBs and Ss in that gidiefor : Mod : 7:52 am : : 7:52 am : link list. There are also a lot of ERs



that seems to be the strength of this list --



Jeremiah's Description of Cam Robinson sure reads a heck of a lot like Erik Flowers to me



If it's the strength - the Giants should come out of this draft with either a CB or ER in the first or second round - maybe both



I'm all for adding a couple of Olineman and a TE in FA

Seems like a lot of potential elite TE talent in the draft... Dunedin81 : 8:41 am : link I really hope we don't have another year of trying to develop a serviceable TE. That worked under Mike Pope, since he left we had the Black Unicorn and shit else.