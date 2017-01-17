Jeremiah NFLN Early Top 50 prospects for 2017 draft

Has Trubisky 31, Watson 32... Link
Njoku 13
Howard 18
And only 3 OTs and 0 OGs in the Top 50.
That being said, the actual picks don't necessarily reflect the Top 50 talents given team needs and positions.
Teams that need DB and DL help are in luck this year. Hopefully teams go after QBs in the top 20.
I really want him for the Giants at 23. If he goes to the Eagles, it would suck so much.
You don't see that every day.
In comment 13329677
njm said:
| Njoku 13
Howard 18
And only 3 OTs and 0 OGs in the Top 50.
That being said, the actual picks don't necessarily reflect the Top 50 talents given team needs and positions.
Bad year to have to depend on the draft for OL help,
First OT not until 14, first QB not until 15
I like Jeremiah and he ranks him the 13th overall prospect, and notes that he is very raw but has extremely high upside...dare I say could be a classic Reese pick?
The Giants needs to seriously consider that player.. In fact they need to send out signals like they are VERY interested in doing so... They could either draft a player or trade down..
wouldn't be a Giants first round tier player i don't think. Way too raw and not a great all around tight end. He's basically a receiver.
can start and make an impact instantly. He'd be great at 23. Surprised he doesn't have Quenton Nelson from ND in the top 50. Another instant starter at G.
In comment 13329806
ryanmkeane said:
| can start and make an impact instantly. He'd be great at 23. Surprised he doesn't have Quenton Nelson from ND in the top 50. Another instant starter at G.
Nelson isn't in this year's draft...
In comment 13329792
SamdaGiantsFan said:
| I like Jeremiah and he ranks him the 13th overall prospect, and notes that he is very raw but has extremely high upside...dare I say could be a classic Reese pick?
Probably not in the 1st round..Reese tends to go for cleaner prospects in the 1st and 2nd.
In comment 13329793
blueblood said:
| The Giants needs to seriously consider that player.. In fact they need to send out signals like they are VERY interested in doing so... They could either draft a player or trade down..
1st TRADE DOWN post??? DING DING DING!
In comment 13329810
Anakim said:
Nelson isn't in this year's draft...
Wow, completely missed that. Did he just announce?
In comment 13329815
ryanmkeane said:
| In comment 13329810 Anakim said:
Nelson isn't in this year's draft...
Wow, completely missed that. Did he just announce?
Two days ago
In comment 13329722
Anakim said:
| I really want him for the Giants at 23. If he goes to the Eagles, it would suck so much.
"Powers through press coverage"
You had me at hello.
And I doubt Davis drops to us
My top 5 semi-realistic picks at 23 (in order):
1) WR Corey Davis
2) LT Ryan Ramczyk
3) TE OJ Howard
4) TE David Njoku
5) DE Taco Charlton
The QBs seem to always have their draft stock rise. Hopefully 3 QBs are picked in round 1 before the Giants pick, moving some of the O lineman and TEs to be available when the Giants pick.
In comment 13329828
Trainmaster said:
| The QBs seem to always have their draft stock rise. Hopefully 3 QBs are picked in round 1 before the Giants pick, moving some of the O lineman and TEs to be available when the Giants pick.
Yes, it's hard to imagine all these teams passing on QBs:
1. Browns
2. 49ers
3. Bears
6. Jets
10. Bills (assuming they cut Taylor)
12. Browns (again)
I'd guess 2-3 QBs go in the top half of the first round.
Especially if DRC is not back. He can be a two-way player and a dynamic returner.
In comment 13329835
jeff57 said:
He's a Zach Martin type, plug and and play, and at a high level.
Could be a 2nd round steal.
In comment 13329792
SamdaGiantsFan said:
| I like Jeremiah and he ranks him the 13th overall prospect, and notes that he is very raw but has extremely high upside...dare I say could be a classic Reese pick?
Don't we have already have a TE who's raw but with a lot of upside in Jerrel Adams?
In comment 13329813
drkenneth said:
| In comment 13329793 blueblood said:
The Giants needs to seriously consider that player.. In fact they need to send out signals like they are VERY interested in doing so... They could either draft a player or trade down..
1st TRADE DOWN post??? DING DING DING!
Definitely NOT the first
In comment 13329806
ryanmkeane said:
| can start and make an impact instantly. He'd be great at 23. Surprised he doesn't have Quenton Nelson from ND in the top 50. Another instant starter at G.
Matt MillerVerified account
@nfldraftscout
Just got this text from a scouting friend:
"Lamp is like Zack Martin. Wait and see next week."
I hate Miller but I think that's correct...Lamp is very good and would be really shocked if he wasn't a really good pro.
-I like how S Hooker is in the top 5. He will be in my top 5 as well...watch all the followers follow in the coming weeks.
-That said, Have S Adams ahead of him. Closest thing to Sean Taylor any of us will ever see. Someone asked me for a dark horse #1 overall pick, Adams was it.
-I like how high CB Lattimore is. Didn't really scout him until end October when I kept realizing he was the most consistent and well rounded CB I had seen all year.
-I'm not a RB Fournette-top 10 guy. Not even close, never have been.
-RB Davlin Cook needs to be higher, in my opinion. He is a top 5 talent in this draft and I would take 90% of him before I took 100% of Fournette.
-CB Sidney Jones is attractive to the eye initially. A lot of tools. But every time I scouted him I came away with the same thought...."He does all the little things wrong"
-It's about time someone put Njokue high on their list. I suspect everyone will by the endow the combine. This dude has as much upside as any TE we've seen in years.
-OG Lamp in the top 2 is bold. I'm not there with him...I still think Dorian Johnson should be viewed higher than him. A lot can change at the Senior Bowl, though.
-CB Quincy Wilson is going to shoot up boards in the next 6 weeks. Way past Tabor.
-If you like Earl Thomas, you have to like S Budda Baker. Remember how high Thomas went and how much crap Seattle took for it. Who's laughing now? I feel the same way about Baker.
-OT Garrett Bolles might be THE hidden gem of this class and I still have a shot at giving him my top OT spot.
-LB Davis is closer to Foster than he has him.
-S Peppers is too much of a wildcard for my liking. I still think his best position is RB.
-LB Williams....if he has sub 4.5 speed at the combine like I heard he will, someone is taking him in the top 10.
-I Like OT Cam Robinson a ton...but I actually think he is a better OG prospect. In there I think he can be All-Pro caliber.
-I have yet to be impressed by S Marcus Williams
-CB Lewis has a good shot at being in my top 20. I love everything about his game, although his size can be an issue.
-And lastly, CB King is in the running for my top CB overall. Unreal versatility. Moves like Richard Sherman....
I think Lamp in the top 20 is more about his floor than his ceiling. He'll be a very good guard and start immediately. There's a very low bust factor with him.
In comment 13330043
ryanmkeane said:
| I think Lamp in the top 20 is more about his floor than his ceiling. He'll be a very good guard and start immediately. There's a very low bust factor with him.
Don't disagree there. Zack Martin comparisons are a little much.
In comment 13330083
Sy'56 said:
| In comment 13330043 ryanmkeane said:
I think Lamp in the top 20 is more about his floor than his ceiling. He'll be a very good guard and start immediately. There's a very low bust factor with him.
Don't disagree there. Zack Martin comparisons are a little much.
True..Martin was a dominant tackle at ND.
and would be a tremendous upgrade to our offense. Could you imagine him going down the seam or over the middle on 3rd down? Question is his blocking skills? He's only listed at 240 and seems a little light for the position.
He is a dynamic receiving threat though.
I would love him in Blue, but barring how FA pans out, I just don't see the Giants using a 1st on a TE. They can still find a really good one on day 2.
i think thats good for us, especially if there's a run on them early
for this team regardless of the JPP FA situation.
Very "Tuck looking"...
In comment 13330229
JPinstripes said:
| for this team regardless of the JPP FA situation.
Very "Tuck looking"...
Owa was thought of as a Justin Tuck 2.0 and had an off the charts Combine...now? Massive disappointment. Even Owa concedes this is an enormous offseason for him in his development.
In comment 13330103
Simms11 said:
| and would be a tremendous upgrade to our offense. Could you imagine him going down the seam or over the middle on 3rd down? Question is his blocking skills? He's only listed at 240 and seems a little light for the position.
Absent a stud OL or DL, this is the guy I want badly at 23.
Whether or not we keep JPP, adding a pass rusher is a need.
list. There are also a lot of ERs
that seems to be the strength of this list --
Jeremiah's Description of Cam Robinson sure reads a heck of a lot like Erik Flowers to me
If it's the strength - the Giants should come out of this draft with either a CB or ER in the first or second round - maybe both
I'm all for adding a couple of Olineman and a TE in FA
I really hope we don't have another year of trying to develop a serviceable TE. That worked under Mike Pope, since he left we had the Black Unicorn and shit else.