Do not OVEREVALUATE your roster... That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/17/2017 1:40 pm I have posted something along these lines for the past several off seasons and it needs to be done again. The worst mistake you can make as a GM or anyone else for that matter is to overevaluate your roster.



We have to be realistic here and recognize what we have and don't have. Reese has made this mistake previously and I hope, despite the good season, he does not make the same mistake again. Clearly, a mistake has been made with Flowers. We have evaluated him as far better than his performance has shown. He must be moved to either RT or RG or the bench, whatever is best for the team. We need a major upgrade on the Oline and that will be difficult considering this is a weak OL draft.



I would definitely not overpay for JPP. He is a good football player but let's look at his play. 7 sacks, three of which came against Cleveland. He is an excellent run defender and has other attributes such as his ability to knock down passes and block field goals but his abilities as a pass rusher are overrated. He does not have a vast array of moves and is generally either a speed or bull rusher. Let's not forget, he has missed large portions of the last several seasons and always seems to be nicked up. And he is getting older...7 years with the Giants, only 1 full 16 game season. I want him back but not at all cost. Certainly, I would either transition or franchise tag him unless a deal can be reached.



At any rate, let's not make the mistake of thinking this roster is good enough. It isn't. At this point in his career, Eli needs a very good running game (he always did actually) and that means we need better running backs and a much better offensive line. JR's record on this is not impressive.

How dare you come in here and talk, sensibly.....

I don't like JPP. That's no secret. He played VERY WELL last Big Blue '56 : 1/17/2017 1:47 pm : link year which was a surprise to me..That said, you cannot make an argument against JPP based on WHO he got sacks against UNLESS you can tell us whom Watt (when playing) and Clay Mathews et al got THEIR sacks off of..

Reese helped to fix the worst D in the league. Big Blue '56 : 1/17/2017 1:50 pm : link He tried to fix the OL, but for one reason or another couldn't/wouldn't pull the trigger..I look for more talent to be brought in on O this year..

You are confusing your plan of attack UConn4523 : 1/17/2017 1:54 pm : link to that of a paid professional. I never understand these posts that assume they know more than our GM especially when they have no idea what goes on behind closed doors, in contract negotiations, at combines, etc etc etc.



So by saying that we shouldn't make the mistake of overvaluing our roster all you are doing guessing, just like every other poster on BBI.

TGJ ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 1:54 pm : link you've made it very clear over the past few months that you:



1. Hate Reese

2. Hate Flowers

3. The team isn't good enough

4. Here are all my ideas that are better than Reese's at fixing the team



How many posts do you have to make to get your point across? We all get it man.

Franchise JPP Giants2012 : 1/17/2017 1:54 pm : link and then let him sign elsewhere in 2018.

Bruce...I am not sure why you use this logic... That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/17/2017 1:55 pm : link Reese spent $200M...why...because he had failed to draft enough talent so that the D was terrible. Now, I will give him credit for spending the $200M wisely, at least so far. But, please, you are giving credit to a guy who used a chequebook to make up for his drafting and talent evaluation mistakes.



He has done the same with the offensive line...Flowers a mistake among many others. As I mentioned, this has to be an honest evaluation. FA should be to fill in holes not to build your team.

Re-reading it a second time UConn4523 : 1/17/2017 1:57 pm : link makes it seem like Reese is in Tahiti every April, sending emails to the Giants on what to do.



I'm pretty sure he knows our team needs to get better, just like Belichick did after going 18-1 and losing to us. No GM, good or bad, assumes their team is as good as it can possibly be.

RE: Bruce...I am not sure why you use this logic... drkenneth : 1/17/2017 1:59 pm : link

Quote: Reese spent $200M...why...because he had failed to draft enough talent so that the D was terrible. Now, I will give him credit for spending the $200M wisely, at least so far. But, please, you are giving credit to a guy who used a chequebook to make up for his drafting and talent evaluation mistakes.



He has done the same with the offensive line...Flowers a mistake among many others. As I mentioned, this has to be an honest evaluation. FA should be to fill in holes not to build your team.



RE: Bruce...I am not sure why you use this logic... ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 2:02 pm : link

Quote: FA should be to fill in holes not to build your team.

Ok asshole. Let's see. Starters on offense:



Eli (drafted)

Beckham (drafted)

Shepard (drafted)

Cruz (undrafted FA)

Jennings and Perkins (FA, drafted)

Flowers (drafted)

Pugh (drafted)

Richburg (drafted)

Jerry (FA)

Newhouse/Hart (FA, drafted)



Defense:

JPP (drafted)

Hank (drafted)

Harrison (FA)

Vernon (FA)

Kennard (drafted)

Sheppard(FA)

Casillas/Robinson (FA)

Collins (drafted)

Thompson (drafted)

Jenkins (FA)

Apple (drafted)

DRC (FA)



By my count - that's 14 out of 22 starters on this team who were DRAFTED by Jerry Reese. Get your facts straight first before you start spreading shit that has no basis in reality. Reese builds the team through drafts and plugs holes via FA. He's ALWAYS done this.

ryanmkeane...don't hate Reese or That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/17/2017 2:02 pm : link Flowers. I simply evaluate them based on their performance and, in that sense, I firmly believe their performance has been sub par. I also believe that throwing $200M around to fix your own mistakes is a reflection of performance.



As for Flowers, the scouting reports on him prior to his being drafted have been reflected by his play. I know he is young but it would appear, at this stage in his career, he is a hardhead and not willing to work to fix his technique which is his major problem.



The thing I am also trying to get people to look at is that we have a small window left with Eli and we have let the past 5 years slip by with our franchise QB getting older with little help from the GM. Now, these are facts...so if you think that is hating on Reese and Flowers, so be it. For me, this is unemotional...just looking at the performance of our GM on evidence based criteria.

We get it you dolt. How's this for performance? 11-5.

Quote: Flowers. I simply evaluate them based on their performance and, in that sense, I firmly believe their performance has been sub par. I also believe that throwing $200M around to fix your own mistakes is a reflection of performance.



As for Flowers, the scouting reports on him prior to his being drafted have been reflected by his play. I know he is young but it would appear, at this stage in his career, he is a hardhead and not willing to work to fix his technique which is his major problem.



The thing I am also trying to get people to look at is that we have a small window left with Eli and we have let the past 5 years slip by with our franchise QB getting older with little help from the GM. Now, these are facts...so if you think that is hating on Reese and Flowers, so be it. For me, this is unemotional...just looking at the performance of our GM on evidence based criteria.



We get it you dolt. How's this for performance? 11-5.



RE: Eli was drafted by EA... ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 2:04 pm : link

Quote: not Reese.

Jerry, Big Blue '56 : 1/17/2017 2:06 pm : link sometimes you can and should do BOTH (always in conjunction with the draft) in that you can fill in holes AND build as well..Last year was a perfect example..



I strongly believe (just an educated guess) that you will see more and more teams do what the Giants did last year, that is, go after (if possible) players who have completed their FIRST contracts..

Our GM ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 2:06 pm : link just turned the worst defense in the NFL into arguably the best via the draft and FA, the team won 11 games which any other year would have been good enough to win the division or possibly a bye....and you're saying his performance is sub par? This can't actually be happening, can it?

This ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 2:07 pm : link could be the dumbest thread I've ever seen in the history of this site, and that's saying something.

Eli was not drafted by the GIANTS. Red Dog : 1/17/2017 2:13 pm : link Accorsi got Eli in a very expensive trade with San Diego.



Cruz absolutely fell into their lap as somebody from a college in their area. They didn't scout him and unearth him as a original free agent find like they did with Kerry Wynn or Romeo Okwara.

ryanmkeane...you are missing the point...Jerry That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/17/2017 2:16 pm : link spent $200M which we could have used elsewhere to fix a D because his drafts on defense had been horrible and thus forced the need to do so. Yes, good pick on LC and perhaps Eli Apple but his drafts had been extremely poor...Damontre Moore, Jay Bromley, not resigning Linval...we only have to look at the rosters from 2012-2015 to see what a poor job had been done. If it is okay with you that you spend $200M to fix your drafting and player personnel mistakes, then JR is your guy but that is not how a GM should be evaluated, in my opinion.



Same has been done on offense and many of the players you reference have not performed such as Flowers and Kennard only started playing this year. Before that, he was an injury waiting to happen. As for our LBs generally, that is an area of weakness on our D, not a strength. Now, maybe Goodson can make a big step next year but we need a major impact player there. As for others like Thompson or Berhe, again, guys who get injured consistently are not guys I want on my team.





Jerry ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 2:20 pm : link Kennard was taken in the FIFTH ROUND. Most guys are out of the league by now. He's STARTING for us and playing at a good level. What the hell is wrong with you?

"good pick on LC ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 2:23 pm : link and PERHAPS Eli Apple.."



Right, perhaps. As in, he was basically the best defensive rookie in the league this year.

Fell into their lap? Didn't they go out and make a FA offer to him? I am sure they had an evaluation of him.



You act like he showed up at Met Life doorstep and said give me a tryout.



roster good enough?? LOL... BillKo : 1/17/2017 2:31 pm : link you act the Giants are forgoing free agency and the draft, and staying put.



As said in another thread, if you aren't getting better, you are getting worse.



Reese and the Giants know this...............

Once again UConn4523 : 1/17/2017 2:35 pm : link how did the Jaguars fare enter their spending spree last year? What about the redskins all those years?



Spending money doesn't equate to success.

The venom here is just pathetic Giants2012 : 1/17/2017 2:40 pm : link OP has both good a debatable thoughts.

I rather doubt that JR does the micro evaluation of Flowers Bob in Newburgh : 1/17/2017 2:43 pm : link First of all, let's dispose of the bs about him as an OG. Physically this is a very upright player, plays high and this isn't just coaching technique. He is also definitely not a finesse speed OG. So just what is he going to give you? Size without leverage is worth little against NFL DTs.



The man is an OT only. This is not a weakness if he is a good one, but is a weakness if he is not.



Are his current problems caused by lack of minimum LT foot quickness, poor technique or both?



Naturally, if minimum foot quickness is the root of the problem, moving him to RT should solve the problem when combined with better hand placement and punch skills.



If minimum foot quickness is not the root of the LT problem, then moving him does what exactly?



Just maybe the coaches suck as teachers and motivators. I am not arguing this, but suggesting it is as much part of a JR master plan as just bringing in a different LT and claiming the problem is fixed.

RE: The venom here is just pathetic UConn4523 : 1/17/2017 2:44 pm : link

Quote: OP has both good a debatable thoughts.



It really isn't. He posts the same thing over and over again and disguises it with a new subject. This time it's a lecture on not over valuing our roster which is a ridiculous concept at this level of sport. It suggests Reese isn't trying to make this team better.



Reese has his warts but the undertones of the OP is so ridiculous. In comment 13329982 Giants2012 said:It really isn't. He posts the same thing over and over again and disguises it with a new subject. This time it's a lecture on not over valuing our roster which is a ridiculous concept at this level of sport. It suggests Reese isn't trying to make this team better.Reese has his warts but the undertones of the OP is so ridiculous.

..... CoughlinHandsonHips : 1/17/2017 2:44 pm : link Flowers will be 23 heading into this season. That's pretty young for a third year player. I'm pretty sure the Gmen give him another shot at LT.



For certain, a starting tackle needs to be added this off season. Whether it be a RT, or a LT and slide Flowers over. You mentioned guard. What have you seen that makes you think he could handle that?





A different opinion than yours doesn't justify venomous name-calling and overall childish reaction. Stop acting like a poster has just slapped your sister and stolen your lunch money. Grow up and make a sound, factual argument without getting petty/personal.

My God. Acting like anyone who strays from towing the company line and praising the Giants top to bottom is a complete idiot and has no right to speak their mind is the definition of ignorant.



My God. Acting like anyone who strays from towing the company line and praising the Giants top to bottom is a complete idiot and has no right to speak their mind is the definition of ignorant.



And you're all surprised the 45th President is Donald Trump.

I dont blame Reese jtfuoco : 1/17/2017 3:03 pm : link so much for that 2015 draft picking in the 9 spot was just unlucky for the franchise. The team needed a OT but the talent was not there so they had to reach on Flowers hoping he will develop with being so young and with the physical tools however so far it has not happen at least not at LT. That is the problem with the draft once you get outside of the top 5 picks most teams original plan will quickly fall apart. I doubt anybody on this board would still take Flowers over Gurley in that position I think that's why Reese goes after playmakers with early picks they just tend to have better results than trench positions especially early on.

RE: Just because someone offers.. drkenneth : 1/17/2017 3:11 pm : link

Quote: A different opinion than yours doesn't justify venomous name-calling and overall childish reaction. Stop acting like a poster has just slapped your sister and stolen your lunch money. Grow up and make a sound, factual argument without getting petty/personal.



My God. Acting like anyone who strays from towing the company line and praising the Giants top to bottom is a complete idiot and has no right to speak their mind is the definition of ignorant.



And you're all surprised the 45th President is Donald Trump.



There's a big difference in offering a reasonable, lucid opinion, and being ignorant. There's way too much of the latter here. In comment 13330020 Danthebigbluefan said:There's a big difference in offering a reasonable, lucid opinion, and being ignorant. There's way too much of the latter here.

RE: Just because someone offers.. ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 3:14 pm : link

Quote: A different opinion than yours doesn't justify venomous name-calling and overall childish reaction. Stop acting like a poster has just slapped your sister and stolen your lunch money. Grow up and make a sound, factual argument without getting petty/personal.



My God. Acting like anyone who strays from towing the company line and praising the Giants top to bottom is a complete idiot and has no right to speak their mind is the definition of ignorant.



And you're all surprised the 45th President is Donald Trump.

Did you read this entire thread? I posted plenty of reasons why the bullshit this guy says isn't rooted in any facts, whatsoever. Not unlike our next president, by the way.

If an ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 3:16 pm : link opinion is not rooted in any fact whatsoever, it cannot be considered an opinion. Don't you understand that?

I'm pretty sure GiantsRage2007 : 1/17/2017 3:39 pm : link You want to evaluate your roster



You might overvalue people



Not sure how you over-evaluate people

RE: Just because someone offers.. Blackbeard : 1/17/2017 4:04 pm : link

Quote: A different opinion than yours doesn't justify venomous name-calling and overall childish reaction. Stop acting like a poster has just slapped your sister and stolen your lunch money. Grow up and make a sound, factual argument without getting petty/personal.



My God. Acting like anyone who strays from towing the company line and praising the Giants top to bottom is a complete idiot and has no right to speak their mind is the definition of ignorant.



And you're all surprised the 45th President is Donald Trump.



Well done, Dan.

The OP makes some very valid points Some on here are too willing to give Reese a pass.

Wasn't it Reese who said "Offense is a mystery,"?

I believe that quite a few things are mysteries to Reese. In comment 13330020 Danthebigbluefan said:Well done, Dan.The OP makes some very valid points Some on here are too willing to give Reese a pass.Wasn't it Reese who said "Offense is a mystery,"?I believe that quite a few things are mysteries to Reese.

He made some good points and some debatable ones. Nobody has defended Reese or Spags as much as I have yet even I can see the mistakes.



He hasn't really said anything which isn't true.



RE: Franchise JPP Giants2012 : 1/17/2017 4:24 pm : link

Quote: and then let him sign elsewhere in 2018.



That's where I would go. The guy is going to be 30 years old at this time next year. He likely just had hernia surgery.



Resign Hankins (the kid is a baby)

Top pick or picks should be OL. It's ridiculous to have 3 starters, one of which is likely out of place. They have two backups starting and nobody to back anybody up.



I've defended Reese forever. Let's be fair though, he had Watkins rated above OBJ and Bey rated higher than Nicks. The OL is what it is, there is literally no TE on the team and he just bought a lot on defense so this roster could finally make the playoffs.



He and this whole front office have to draft better and can't break the bank for anybody over 28 years old IMO. In comment 13329892 Giants2012 said:That's where I would go. The guy is going to be 30 years old at this time next year. He likely just had hernia surgery.Resign Hankins (the kid is a baby)Top pick or picks should be OL. It's ridiculous to have 3 starters, one of which is likely out of place. They have two backups starting and nobody to back anybody up.I've defended Reese forever. Let's be fair though, he had Watkins rated above OBJ and Bey rated higher than Nicks. The OL is what it is, there is literally no TE on the team and he just bought a lot on defense so this roster could finally make the playoffs.He and this whole front office have to draft better and can't break the bank for anybody over 28 years old IMO.

Injuries to players on rookie deals set Giants/JR back GloryDayz : 1/17/2017 4:46 pm : link I'm not sure how Giants injuries compare to other teams, but just by memory observations, Giants lost a lot of good, young, promising players to career ending injuries.



Just looking back....



Steve Smith

Jay Alford... Not exactly a Pro Bowler but was coming along nicely before he blew his knee

Kevin Boss... Concussions ended his run with Giants & career soon after that

Goff... Was coming along too before he tore ACL/MCL in his knee

Terrell Thomas

Kenny Phillips

Nicks

Chad Jones... didnt even make it to his first camp

Cruz

David Wilson

Ballard





Like I said, maybe other teams had similar problems/number of injuries, but it definitely hurts trying to re-stock the roster when a bunch of decent players have career ending/altering injuries

Reese stretch234 : 1/17/2017 4:46 pm : link I am probably a bigger backer of his than many. he has his issues, as does every GM.



The same question can be asked of people who continue to say "I wouldn't overpay for JPP"



What is that so called overpay number. Look at the salaries of the 4-3 DE and tell me what he should get:



M. Bennett, J. Odrick, E. Griffen, M. Williams, V. Curry all make 8.5M. C. jordan makes 11 and R. Quinn makes 14. JPP is better than all of them



Give him a 4 year deal 50M - give him 33 guaranteed (21 SB - more than Vernon) - that gets him the highest guaranteed money per year for a 4-3DE - there is his nugget. It is still worth it

RE: Reese Giants2012 : 1/17/2017 5:00 pm : link

Quote: I



What is that so called overpay number. Look at the salaries of the 4-3 DE and tell me what he should get:



Give him a 4 year deal 50M - give him 33 guaranteed (21 SB - more than Vernon) - that gets him the highest guaranteed money per year for a 4-3DE - there is his nugget. It is still worth it





You ask what the over pay number, give him the highest guarantee money over s short time yet it's $22 million short of Vernon's guaranteed money so it likely won't work (unless the $55 million Vernon money is incorrect).



Want to give a 29 yr old JPP $55 million in guaranteed cash coming off hernia surgery with 24/25 yr old Hankins due money and OBJ/Collins appears destined for a boat load within 3 years? In comment 13330199 stretch234 said:You ask what the over pay number, give him the highest guarantee money over s short time yet it's $22 million short of Vernon's guaranteed money so it likely won't work (unless the $55 million Vernon money is incorrect).Want to give a 29 yr old JPP $55 million in guaranteed cash coming off hernia surgery with 24/25 yr old Hankins due money and OBJ/Collins appears destined for a boat load within 3 years?

All this talk about not overpaying JPP and letting him walk SB 42 and 46 and ? : 1/17/2017 10:05 pm : link makes me nervous. Like it might actually happen.



You may think that he's overrated as a pass rusher and you might be right. But the guy makes plays. Eight passes batted away at the line. No one else does that. Vernon had none. A key blocked field goal. And he plays the run well.



I don't want to make a big defense of him. I'm not sure myself what kind of a pass rusher he is now. In the first half of the season the defensive line was very disappointing with its pass rushing. It took talented backs like DRC and Collins to bring the pressure when needed. If you remember back then, Vernon's contract was beginning to be questioned.



Vernon ended up All-Pro and Pierre-Paul, it was disclosed, was going to be NFC East comeback player of the year before he was injured.



In the second half the pass rush picked up. JPP and company started chasing quarterbacks around, without bringing them down as often as they should have.



Did the defense just play better because of weak opposition, or did they just begin to gel after a half season of getting used to each other?



Anyway, the theme of this offseason that most seem to actually agree on is that we have to take our shot at another championship now because Eli's meter is running down. We have to keep JPP even if we end up overpaying him because we have no one remotely as good to replace him. Sometimes if you want to win you just have to throw the dice and hope that they don't come up boxcars.

This BBI where we specialize in xman : 1/17/2017 11:14 pm : link over valuating our roster