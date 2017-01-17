Duggan NJ.com: Teammates believe Goodson is ready at MLB

"He's one of those guys who's kind of an old-school linebacker," linebacker Keenan Robinson said. "He doesn't really fit the mold as me and (Jonathan Casillas) athletically and rangy linebackers. But he's a guy who's very stout, very old-school type of linebacker who is going to come downhill, fit the run and be physical." Link
- ( New Window
)
Finally a young, healthy LB on the rise??
Because I thought Sheppard was bad this year. We could do much, much better. I think Sy said that Goodson would be a better at WLB.
One guy I would look really, really hard at in free agency is Zach Brown of the Bills.
Some linebackers I really like that can be had in the later rounds (Day 3):
Matt Milano of Boston College
Duke Riley of LSU
Jalen Reeves-Maybin of Tennessee (coming off a shoulder injury and is undersized, but his sideline-to-sideline speed is top notch)
Goodson is a good place to start.
for us.
Limited in today's game but you can always use physicality like that at the LB position.
In comment 13330065
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
| for us.
Limited in today's game but you can always use physicality like that at the LB position.
Which is fine. A two-down LB is fine, as long as we re-sign Keenan Robinson and insert him on third downs.
and look for him...he's always there
at least fill the Sheppard role. Hopefully he can show some coverage skills too and develop into a 3 down LB.
I want to see what this guy can bring next year. He's going to lay some wood on people and bring a physical presence to the LB corp. He destroys Harbor in that clip, love it. I was hoping he would have saw more reps this year over Sheppard and maybe some of Kennard's.
I hope the Giants continue to upgrade at LB and bring in some good competition for Kennard. We need more impact plays overall from the unit. Robinson can walk for me. Outside some PDs, I wasnt overly impressed with him.
Does this type of LB have any place in a nickel? It's felt like Nickel was our Base D.
Will be interesting to see if he ever "gets it."
why not just stay with a Keenan Robinson on all downs?
Why do you need a David Harris play type at all?
Just asking, as I would rather have the greater range.
I better get started on my Toss the Turtleneck picket sign
I think Robinson's range is overblown. He can cover distance but doesnt make enough impact plays in coverage. You would think he would have some INTs or more PDs in coverage with that line and DBs behind him. In 16 games, what did he have, maybe 6 or 7 PDs? TEs still ate us up in some games too. He isnt physical enough (or at all?) for me and a non factor is run / rush D. Passable but replaceable in coverage and a non factor in run / rush.
In comment 13330159
Dillon in Va said:
| I think Robinson's range is overblown. He can cover distance but doesnt make enough impact plays in coverage. You would think he would have some INTs or more PDs in coverage with that line and DBs behind him. In 16 games, what did he have, maybe 6 or 7 PDs? TEs still ate us up in some games too. He isnt physical enough (or at all?) for me and a non factor is run / rush D. Passable but replaceable in coverage and a non factor in run / rush.
But he didn't even play that often until midway through the season if I'm not mistaken. Not saying he's a world beater. I think he's a good linebacker though, when he's healthy.
I'm not sure Goodson can play today's game. He would have been perfect in the 1980's. He's got to get MUCH better in coverage and I'm not sure he can.
but I saw him as 'lumbering' behind most of the plays ... without much quickness or explosiveness. I truly hope I'm wrong.
In comment 13330170
Eric from BBI said:
| I'm not sure Goodson can play today's game. He would have been perfect in the 1980's. He's got to get MUCH better in coverage and I'm not sure he can.
Unfortunately, I tend to agree. He lacks that lateral twitchiness essential for a good LB'er today. He lacks the ability to get up field and power through a tackle, to blow up a play...he seems like he's always chasing and making last ditch effort dives at the ball carrier's heels.....hope I am wrong
In comment 13330218
I Love Clams Casino said:
| In comment 13330170 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not sure Goodson can play today's game. He would have been perfect in the 1980's. He's got to get MUCH better in coverage and I'm not sure he can.
Unfortunately, I tend to agree. He lacks that lateral twitchiness essential for a good LB'er today. He lacks the ability to get up field and power through a tackle, to blow up a play...he seems like he's always chasing and making last ditch effort dives at the ball carrier's heels.....hope I am wrong
You saw enough snaps to come to that decision? He seemed to able enough to explode through a TE, Clay Harbor, in that clip in the OP's link and get to the RB.. Looked impressive in one of his limited snaps this year.
I am not saying he is a 3 down LB but he should be able to fill Sheppard's role but maybe better? I would be happy with that.
Wouldn't it be better to have a run and chase guy than a thumper in the middle? One thing I will point out is that Jim Johnson basically created a defense where Trotter was a MLB but treated him as an extra DL in their scheme. His sole purpose was to stop the run and had no coverage responsibility. Since Spags learned from Jim Johnson maybe he can implore a similar type of position for him. In order to do this though you need great cover guys meaning DRC is a must.
In comment 13330218
I Love Clams Casino said:
| In comment 13330170 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not sure Goodson can play today's game. He would have been perfect in the 1980's. He's got to get MUCH better in coverage and I'm not sure he can.
Unfortunately, I tend to agree. He lacks that lateral twitchiness essential for a good LB'er today. He lacks the ability to get up field and power through a tackle, to blow up a play...he seems like he's always chasing and making last ditch effort dives at the ball carrier's heels.....hope I am wrong
I don't know how anyone can properly evaluate him based on this season. He was a rookie adjusting to the NFL. I'd like to see what he has next year before passing judgment on his limitations. And if he
meant to say "and if he comes out on third down that's fine by me"
In comment 13330244
robbieballs2003 said:
| Wouldn't it be better to have a run and chase guy than a thumper in the middle? One thing I will point out is that Jim Johnson basically created a defense where Trotter was a MLB but treated him as an extra DL in their scheme. His sole purpose was to stop the run and had no coverage responsibility. Since Spags learned from Jim Johnson maybe he can implore a similar type of position for him. In order to do this though you need great cover guys meaning DRC is a must.
Maybe you are right.. But, I would rather see a punisher in the middle than someone who doesnt gets lost in traffic, lays wood and knocks down anyone in front of him (run and pass). If he is horrible in coverage then we can always have another nickle LB with Casillas on passing downs. He was in his 1st year in a complicated defensive scheme, I will give him next year to rule out whether he can play in this league or not. I imagine a ton of rookies react slower in their first year but come on as they get more comfortable with their responsibilities and adjust to the pro game speed. He played 13 defensive snaps, hard to really say "yay or nay". Robinson seems to think he can be a player and mentions he has shown enough in coverage (practice I assume) to think he can be a 3 down player. At a minimum, I think he should be an upgrade to Sheppard. Time will tell if he is anything more.
In comment 13330218
I Love Clams Casino said:
| In comment 13330170 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I'm not sure Goodson can play today's game. He would have been perfect in the 1980's. He's got to get MUCH better in coverage and I'm not sure he can.
Unfortunately, I tend to agree. He lacks that lateral twitchiness essential for a good LB'er today. He lacks the ability to get up field and power through a tackle, to blow up a play...he seems like he's always chasing and making last ditch effort dives at the ball carrier's heels.....hope I am wrong
I honestly don't think any of us saw enough of him to really make a judgment. We saw him in preseason and limited snaps during the year but keep in mind that you play slower when you're still thinking about your reads and responsibilities. The more comfortable he is with the defense and the NFL speed, the more we'll see what he showed in college. Look at the difference between year 1 and year 2 for Landon Collins. Yes, a big part of it was he was in way better shape, but he played a way more decisive brand of football this year. Not all the uptick in his speed can attributed to the weight loss. His confidence in himself and in his teammates (having a much better defensive backfield) allowed him to play with better game speed IMO. I can see that happening for Goodson.
For what it's worth, Sy was very high on him coming out of the draft and his own teammates say that he has the ability to cover. I don't think we should expect him to be Luke Kuechly or even Bobby Wagner, but from reading what Robinson said, they seem to think he's capable of being a 3-down LB. I expect him to be part of our LB rotation next year.
I recall before the draft last year that Sy had Goodson as one of his favorite players available.
Robinson and Casillas are the athletic/rangy type Linebackers.
But I guess there is a Linebacker standard in the NFL and another standard for NY Giant Linebackers...
In comment 13330350
Jimmy Googs said:
| Robinson and Casillas are the athletic/rangy type Linebackers.
But I guess there is a Linebacker standard in the NFL and another standard for NY Giant Linebackers...
If you don't think Robinson is a rangy athletic LB then you didn't watch the Giants much this season
the other Giants had games at LB.
But lets keep it real...Robinson is no slam dunk to make that many starting LB rosters on the other 31 NFL teams.
In comment 13330387
Jimmy Googs said:
| the other Giants had games at LB.
But lets keep it real...Robinson is no slam dunk to make that many starting LB rosters on the other 31 NFL teams.
I think he was referring to the type of LB that they are; he's definitely rangy and athletic. You can argue whether he's a starting caliber LB or not, but I don't have an issue of him categorizing himself in that way. That's like when people say a running back is a bruiser or a shifty type. Bobby Rainey can call himself a shifty, change of pace RB and he wouldn't necessarily be wrong.
I just was trying to point out (poorly I guess) I would love to have LBs that are actually "athletic and rangy".
fits the *backup* LBs on the '87 Giants - Pepper Johnson, Andy Headen and Byron Hunt.
The starters being LT, Harry, Banks and Reasons.
Those were the days ...
to make most of his "tackles" 5 yds downfield.
Goodson is a thumper which is a welcomed sight. He runs through people.
Kennard and Casillas will be part of the solution
Terrible analysis. We've been gutted for years by opposing TE's and RB's especially on 3rd downs. Robinson was a significant part of why that stopped this year.
QBs had ALL DAY to throw and had nowhere to go and the LBs get zero credit.
who thought Robinson had a really good season.
to know if he can start at MLB.
In comment 13330312
Marty866b said:
| I recall before the draft last year that Sy had Goodson as one of his favorite players available.
You are correct, sir. Here's what Sy had to say about Goodson:
|3 BJ GOODSON 61/242 CLEMSON: 79
Fifth year senior. Was a backup and special teamer for 2-plus years, with only one and half season of starting experience. Goodson is an interior enforcer that can play equally tough against blockers and ball carriers. His stoutness and short area power make him a tough assignment for any blocker and his ability to finish plays can be an asset to a defense looking for run defending help. Goodson lacks the ideal athleticism for every down duty, but he has shown to be at least competent in zone coverage and has enough range to play at least two downs in the NFL.
*I saw a ton of Goodson in 2015 and #44 kept popping on to the screen. There were so many players on that defense that I was scouting and time after time Goodson was right in the middle of the action. After further review I almost had him as a 1st rounder. Goodson is thick but fast and quick-twitched. He has all the power you want and maintains it on the move. Goodson moves well enough in coverage to possibly stay on the field for three downs. He is smart and reliable, rarely misses tackles. I dont see superstar here and he can get overwhelmed in traffic, but Goodson is a guy that simply brings it play after play, week after week. I think he can be a 100+ tackle guy year in, year out.
Upside Pro Comparison: Preston Brown/BUF