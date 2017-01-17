Duggan NJ.com: Teammates believe Goodson is ready at MLB Defenderdawg : 1/17/2017 3:09 pm

- ( "He's one of those guys who's kind of an old-school linebacker," linebacker Keenan Robinson said. "He doesn't really fit the mold as me and (Jonathan Casillas) athletically and rangy linebackers. But he's a guy who's very stout, very old-school type of linebacker who is going to come downhill, fit the run and be physical." Link - ( New Window

Good Anakim : 1/17/2017 3:12 pm : link Because I thought Sheppard was bad this year. We could do much, much better. I think Sy said that Goodson would be a better at WLB.







One guy I would look really, really hard at in free agency is Zach Brown of the Bills.





Some linebackers I really like that can be had in the later rounds (Day 3):



Matt Milano of Boston College

Duke Riley of LSU

Jalen Reeves-Maybin of Tennessee (coming off a shoulder injury and is undersized, but his sideline-to-sideline speed is top notch)

If they've finally decided to put a physical presence in at MIKE JonC : 1/17/2017 3:13 pm : link Goodson is a good place to start.

RE: I think he could be a Brandon Short-type Anakim : 1/17/2017 3:24 pm

Quote: for us.



Limited in today's game but you can always use physicality like that at the LB position.



Which is fine. A two-down LB is fine, as long as we re-sign Keenan Robinson and insert him on third downs.

should be able to giants#1 : 1/17/2017 3:40 pm : link at least fill the Sheppard role. Hopefully he can show some coverage skills too and develop into a 3 down LB.

Cant Wait... Dillon in Va : 1/17/2017 3:42 pm : link I want to see what this guy can bring next year. He's going to lay some wood on people and bring a physical presence to the LB corp. He destroys Harbor in that clip, love it. I was hoping he would have saw more reps this year over Sheppard and maybe some of Kennard's.



I hope the Giants continue to upgrade at LB and bring in some good competition for Kennard. We need more impact plays overall from the unit. Robinson can walk for me. Outside some PDs, I wasnt overly impressed with him.



okayrene : 1/17/2017 3:42 pm : link Does this type of LB have any place in a nickel? It's felt like Nickel was our Base D.

Wonder if Kennard's ship has now sailed? FranknWeezer : 1/17/2017 3:50 pm : link Will be interesting to see if he ever "gets it."

If your initial defense is anchored on stout, largely immovable DTs Bob in Newburgh : 1/17/2017 3:53 pm : link why not just stay with a Keenan Robinson on all downs?



Why do you need a David Harris play type at all?



Just asking, as I would rather have the greater range.

Are the Giants really going to pass on players because of BJ Goodson ghost718 : 1/17/2017 3:59 pm : link I better get started on my Toss the Turtleneck picket sign

Robinson's range... Dillon in Va : 1/17/2017 4:13 pm : link I think Robinson's range is overblown. He can cover distance but doesnt make enough impact plays in coverage. You would think he would have some INTs or more PDs in coverage with that line and DBs behind him. In 16 games, what did he have, maybe 6 or 7 PDs? TEs still ate us up in some games too. He isnt physical enough (or at all?) for me and a non factor is run / rush D. Passable but replaceable in coverage and a non factor in run / rush.

But he didn't even play that often until midway through the season if I'm not mistaken. Not saying he's a world beater. I think he's a good linebacker though, when he's healthy.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/17/2017 4:26 pm : : 1/17/2017 4:26 pm : link I'm not sure Goodson can play today's game. He would have been perfect in the 1980's. He's got to get MUCH better in coverage and I'm not sure he can.

He wasn't on the field much ... Spider56 : 1/17/2017 4:41 pm : link but I saw him as 'lumbering' behind most of the plays ... without much quickness or explosiveness. I truly hope I'm wrong.

Unfortunately, I tend to agree. He lacks that lateral twitchiness essential for a good LB'er today. He lacks the ability to get up field and power through a tackle, to blow up a play...he seems like he's always chasing and making last ditch effort dives at the ball carrier's heels.....hope I am wrong

You saw enough snaps to come to that decision? He seemed to able enough to explode through a TE, Clay Harbor, in that clip in the OP's link and get to the RB.. Looked impressive in one of his limited snaps this year.



You saw enough snaps to come to that decision? He seemed to able enough to explode through a TE, Clay Harbor, in that clip in the OP's link and get to the RB.. Looked impressive in one of his limited snaps this year.

I am not saying he is a 3 down LB but he should be able to fill Sheppard's role but maybe better? I would be happy with that.

And with our DTs robbieballs2003 : 1/17/2017 5:15 pm : link Wouldn't it be better to have a run and chase guy than a thumper in the middle? One thing I will point out is that Jim Johnson basically created a defense where Trotter was a MLB but treated him as an extra DL in their scheme. His sole purpose was to stop the run and had no coverage responsibility. Since Spags learned from Jim Johnson maybe he can implore a similar type of position for him. In order to do this though you need great cover guys meaning DRC is a must.

I don't know how anyone can properly evaluate him based on this season. He was a rookie adjusting to the NFL. I'd like to see what he has next year before passing judgment on his limitations. And if he

Sorry RobCarpenter : 1/17/2017 5:39 pm : link meant to say "and if he comes out on third down that's fine by me"

RE: And with our DTs Dillon in Va : 1/17/2017 5:46 pm : link

Quote: Wouldn't it be better to have a run and chase guy than a thumper in the middle? One thing I will point out is that Jim Johnson basically created a defense where Trotter was a MLB but treated him as an extra DL in their scheme. His sole purpose was to stop the run and had no coverage responsibility. Since Spags learned from Jim Johnson maybe he can implore a similar type of position for him. In order to do this though you need great cover guys meaning DRC is a must.



Maybe you are right.. But, I would rather see a punisher in the middle than someone who doesnt gets lost in traffic, lays wood and knocks down anyone in front of him (run and pass). If he is horrible in coverage then we can always have another nickle LB with Casillas on passing downs. He was in his 1st year in a complicated defensive scheme, I will give him next year to rule out whether he can play in this league or not. I imagine a ton of rookies react slower in their first year but come on as they get more comfortable with their responsibilities and adjust to the pro game speed. He played 13 defensive snaps, hard to really say "yay or nay". Robinson seems to think he can be a player and mentions he has shown enough in coverage (practice I assume) to think he can be a 3 down player. At a minimum, I think he should be an upgrade to Sheppard. Time will tell if he is anything more. In comment 13330244 robbieballs2003 said:Maybe you are right.. But, I would rather see a punisher in the middle than someone who doesnt gets lost in traffic, lays wood and knocks down anyone in front of him (run and pass). If he is horrible in coverage then we can always have another nickle LB with Casillas on passing downs. He was in his 1st year in a complicated defensive scheme, I will give him next year to rule out whether he can play in this league or not. I imagine a ton of rookies react slower in their first year but come on as they get more comfortable with their responsibilities and adjust to the pro game speed. He played 13 defensive snaps, hard to really say "yay or nay". Robinson seems to think he can be a player and mentions he has shown enough in coverage (practice I assume) to think he can be a 3 down player. At a minimum, I think he should be an upgrade to Sheppard. Time will tell if he is anything more.

I honestly don't think any of us saw enough of him to really make a judgment. We saw him in preseason and limited snaps during the year but keep in mind that you play slower when you're still thinking about your reads and responsibilities. The more comfortable he is with the defense and the NFL speed, the more we'll see what he showed in college. Look at the difference between year 1 and year 2 for Landon Collins. Yes, a big part of it was he was in way better shape, but he played a way more decisive brand of football this year. Not all the uptick in his speed can attributed to the weight loss. His confidence in himself and in his teammates (having a much better defensive backfield) allowed him to play with better game speed IMO. I can see that happening for Goodson.



I honestly don't think any of us saw enough of him to really make a judgment. We saw him in preseason and limited snaps during the year but keep in mind that you play slower when you're still thinking about your reads and responsibilities. The more comfortable he is with the defense and the NFL speed, the more we'll see what he showed in college. Look at the difference between year 1 and year 2 for Landon Collins. Yes, a big part of it was he was in way better shape, but he played a way more decisive brand of football this year. Not all the uptick in his speed can attributed to the weight loss. His confidence in himself and in his teammates (having a much better defensive backfield) allowed him to play with better game speed IMO. I can see that happening for Goodson.

For what it's worth, Sy was very high on him coming out of the draft and his own teammates say that he has the ability to cover. I don't think we should expect him to be Luke Kuechly or even Bobby Wagner, but from reading what Robinson said, they seem to think he's capable of being a 3-down LB. I expect him to be part of our LB rotation next year.

Sy'56 loves Goodson Marty866b : 1/17/2017 6:15 pm : link I recall before the draft last year that Sy had Goodson as one of his favorite players available.

A little off-topic but I kind of chuckled at the comment that Jimmy Googs : 1/17/2017 7:00 pm : link Robinson and Casillas are the athletic/rangy type Linebackers.



But I guess there is a Linebacker standard in the NFL and another standard for NY Giant Linebackers...

If you don't think Robinson is a rangy athletic LB then you didn't watch the Giants much this season

I think its fair to say Robinson had better games as a LB than Jimmy Googs : 1/17/2017 7:42 pm : link the other Giants had games at LB.



But lets keep it real...Robinson is no slam dunk to make that many starting LB rosters on the other 31 NFL teams.





I think he was referring to the type of LB that they are; he's definitely rangy and athletic. You can argue whether he's a starting caliber LB or not, but I don't have an issue of him categorizing himself in that way. That's like when people say a running back is a bruiser or a shifty type. Bobby Rainey can call himself a shifty, change of pace RB and he wouldn't necessarily be wrong.

Ok. I don't want to turn this into a crap-on Robinson thread. Jimmy Googs : 1/17/2017 8:43 pm : link I just was trying to point out (poorly I guess) I would love to have LBs that are actually "athletic and rangy".









athletic and rangy - Del Shofner : 1/17/2017 9:04 pm : link fits the *backup* LBs on the '87 Giants - Pepper Johnson, Andy Headen and Byron Hunt.



The starters being LT, Harry, Banks and Reasons.



Those were the days ...

Sheppard seemed PEEJ : 1/17/2017 9:09 pm : link to make most of his "tackles" 5 yds downfield.

Robinson did a very nice job this season Rjanyg : 1/17/2017 10:14 pm : link Goodson is a thumper which is a welcomed sight. He runs through people.



Kennard and Casillas will be part of the solution

'Robinson can walk for me. Outside some PDs, I wasn't overly impressed Torrag : 1/17/2017 10:30 pm : link Terrible analysis. We've been gutted for years by opposing TE's and RB's especially on 3rd downs. Robinson was a significant part of why that stopped this year.

It's funny to me how many times opposing ZGiants98 : 1:44 am : link QBs had ALL DAY to throw and had nowhere to go and the LBs get zero credit.

Put me in with those English Alaister : 5:11 am : link who thought Robinson had a really good season.

No idea what to make of Goodson SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:58 am : link to know if he can start at MLB.