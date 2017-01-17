Re Flowers' possible move to ORT, I asked Joey in Va this:

|
RE: RE: RE: Steal from the..Lions?
In comment 13329920 Joey in VA said:
Sign Warford and Rieff, move Rieff to LT and Flowers to RT and voila you have a new, young, big OL.
Big Blue '56: So you believe EF at ORT will be fine?
Possibly, assuming he's right handed. It's a natural movement for a right handed/footed person to open up to the right, it becomes more mechanical when doing it on the left, you have to think through it almost. He seems to think and struggle with simple things and footwork is piece #1. If he's struggling with footwork you can start to correct that by putting him on a more natural side. If his first step is more natural the rest becomes easier.
That's one argument no one really makes when discussing RT vs LT, they throw out the good LDEs and say he'd struggle more there vs the likes of a JJ Watt. If you have ever blocked anything or anyone as a right handed/footed person, opening up to your right is far far easier and more natural. If you have any hip/knee stiffnes as far as bending goes, you're cooked because you wont' adjust as quickly as you need to. I'd try him on the right and see what happens.
| Love the idea of Warford. With Warford, Chance Warmack, TJ Lang and Kevin Zeitler all free agents, there's no reason we can't get one of them.
My line next year:
Kalil (best option not named Andrew Whitworth, as sad as that sounds)/Ramczyk---Pugh---Richburg---one of the guys mentioned above---Flowers
This kid Ramczyk, how significant is his injury, especially moving forward?
Iirc (and you certainly would know) Zeitler was the top ranked OG coming out of the draft that year..He has not disappointed..Pay the man
|wasn't that bad this season. Is Warford that much better? I think it's Zeitler or bust for me at G...otherwise, spend a 1st or 2nd on OL.
|free agency signings have been pretty awful in the Reese era. Not saying that can't change, but we've drafted a lot better OL than we have signed.
Don't forget the twitter king Schwartz
|If flowers had trouble blocking Julius peppers on the left side he will be Better blocking jj watt on the right side because he's a natural right handed person?
Accorsi trotted out some shit lines himself. He just got lucky with Diehl/Seubert as 5th and UDFA and got lucky that Ohara blossomed here after signing a modest deal as a FA.
At the end of the day a lot of being considered a GM is luck. Did the Pats make a good selection with Brady in rd 6? No. They completely misevaluated him and got lucky that the rest of the league did too.
In reality, Accorsi SHOULDNT have traded for Eli. It worked out for the Giants but simply drafting Rothlisburger would have been better management of assets.
Are you serious?
"luck" is when you take a UDFA like Cruz and he turns into a top 10 receiver for 3 years.
"skill" is taking a drafted player in rounds 4-7 and turning him into an average starter.
|free agency signings have been pretty awful in the Reese era. Not saying that can't change, but we've drafted a lot better OL than we have signed.
|free agency signings have been pretty awful in the Reese era. Not saying that can't change, but we've drafted a lot better OL than we have signed.
your analysis is far too narrow in scope.
that's not how it works.
|There are many, many great pass rushers that rush from that side, so, why does anyone who thinks Flowers is not a good pass blocker be better on the right side?
|If flowers had trouble blocking Julius peppers on the left side he will be Better blocking jj watt on the right side because he's a natural right handed person?
Tw@ts aside, the Thrill Ride wonders if Flower's easiest transition would be staying on the left side and sliding into guard, where the basic techniques and footwork would be more easily transferable.
Remember, this was Solari's first year and Flowers often looked technically lost. Even despite the arm dominance, moving to right side might entail another transitional period. And we know this is a player who struggles in space (i.e. vs Eagles, vs Harrison) and that might remain true regardless of which side of the line plays. Coupled with his slow learning curve, this might simply relocate his liability to a similarly high leverage position.
Thrill Ride thinks left guard might be the safest answer. Downside = removing Pugh from a spot where he's blossomed, which is not a desirable outcome either but at least tenable. And would open up the FA market to natural RT's. Thus, this dark horse outcome for next year's OL:
Pugh Flowers Richburg ?? ???