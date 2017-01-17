Re Flowers' possible move to ORT, I asked Joey in Va this: Big Blue '56 : 1/17/2017 3:16 pm

I thought this point by Joey could be spot on as I have not seen this POV as it pertains to Flowers being right or left handed..This answer came from the Dawg thread and felt it merited intelligent discussion..



First point was Joey's endorsement of getting two Lions players..



RE: RE: RE: Steal from the..Lions?



Sign Warford and Rieff, move Rieff to LT and Flowers to RT and voila you have a new, young, big OL.







Big Blue '56: So you believe EF at ORT will be fine?



Possibly, assuming he's right handed. It's a natural movement for a right handed/footed person to open up to the right, it becomes more mechanical when doing it on the left, you have to think through it almost. He seems to think and struggle with simple things and footwork is piece #1. If he's struggling with footwork you can start to correct that by putting him on a more natural side. If his first step is more natural the rest becomes easier.



That's one argument no one really makes when discussing RT vs LT, they throw out the good LDEs and say he'd struggle more there vs the likes of a JJ Watt. If you have ever blocked anything or anyone as a right handed/footed person, opening up to your right is far far easier and more natural. If you have any hip/knee stiffnes as far as bending goes, you're cooked because you wont' adjust as quickly as you need to. I'd try him on the right and see what happens.



Very interesting from Joey and definitely worth a try Anakim : 1/17/2017 3:20 pm : link Love the idea of Warford. With Warford, Chance Warmack, TJ Lang and Kevin Zeitler all free agents, there's no reason we can't get one of them.





My line next year:





Kalil (best option not named Andrew Whitworth, as sad as that sounds)/Ramczyk---Pugh---Richburg---one of the guys mentioned above---Flowers

I like Warford JonC : 1/17/2017 3:22 pm : link wouldn't spend the dolers on Reiff, tho.

RE: Very interesting from Joey and definitely worth a try Big Blue '56 : 1/17/2017 3:24 pm : link

Quote: Love the idea of Warford. With Warford, Chance Warmack, TJ Lang and Kevin Zeitler all free agents, there's no reason we can't get one of them.





My line next year:





Kalil (best option not named Andrew Whitworth, as sad as that sounds)/Ramczyk---Pugh---Richburg---one of the guys mentioned above---Flowers



This kid Ramczyk, how significant is his injury, especially moving forward?



RE: RE: Very interesting from Joey and definitely worth a try Anakim : 1/17/2017 3:26 pm : link

Not 100% sure. Some say he will be ready for training camp, but you never know. I love his game. Love it, but the injury is concerning. I can't lie about that. Still, he persevered through it and had a phenomenal year.



Zeitler indeed was and yes, he's had a fantastic few years with the Bengals.





If the Giants acquire two young, good OL Beezer : 1/17/2017 3:26 pm : link through FA ... HOLY CRAP!!!

Jerry really ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 3:27 pm : link wasn't that bad this season. Is Warford that much better? I think it's Zeitler or bust for me at G...otherwise, spend a 1st or 2nd on OL.

Just to note...our OL ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 3:28 pm : link free agency signings have been pretty awful in the Reese era. Not saying that can't change, but we've drafted a lot better OL than we have signed.

RE: Jerry really Anakim : 1/17/2017 3:32 pm : link

Quote: wasn't that bad this season. Is Warford that much better? I think it's Zeitler or bust for me at G...otherwise, spend a 1st or 2nd on OL.



RE: Just to note...our OL Victor in CT : 1/17/2017 3:33 pm : link

Quote: free agency signings have been pretty awful in the Reese era. Not saying that can't change, but we've drafted a lot better OL than we have signed.



RE: RE: Just to note...our OL ryanmkeane : 1/17/2017 3:34 pm : link

RE: RE: RE: Just to note...our OL Victor in CT : 1/17/2017 3:35 pm : link

RH/LH: Bob in Newburgh : 1/17/2017 3:37 pm : link Mitigating factor against this being a decisive chance of improvement.



Two years on the left for the Giants plus two or more on the left for U of Miami. Seems like muscle memory or whatever should be at least starting to kick in.



I also don't know what this has to do with initial hand placement which usually seems to start below the waist.

Ummm, Big Blue '56 : 1/17/2017 3:38 pm : link anyone want to address Joey's point? I should have left out his point about Rieff and Warford..My Bad..



Might have to delete and start over albeit good points being made about those two Lions et al

Am I really supposed to believe huygens20 : 1/17/2017 3:46 pm : link If flowers had trouble blocking Julius peppers on the left side he will be Better blocking jj watt on the right side because he's a natural right handed person?

BB56: I am a Giants fan and have no skin wherever Flowers ends up Bob in Newburgh : 1/17/2017 3:49 pm : link Just pointing out that he has had a lot of time on left.



My wife is a gifted teacher based largely on a put one at ease personality, and I find the failure of large improvement, nay any improvement, on EF's part baffling.

It's a good point.. Dillon in Va : 1/17/2017 4:02 pm : link at this point, the biggest improvment will be moving him away from LT. It will be an addition by subtraction. Hopefully, bring in a competent LT and move Flowers to RT or G. It makes sense that moving / opening right (he is right handed?) would be more natural and require less thinking and hopfully more mauling. I still think putting in at G will be best but more than willing to see him try at RT first.. Just get him da funk away from LT.

Ideally WillVAB : 1/17/2017 4:38 pm : link Reese figures out the OL before the draft so the emphasis is on value. There's a good chance some impact players could be available when we're on the clock so aren't OL.



Despite how bad the OL was, I believe a key move or two in FA could solidify the OL.

We're signing the wrong teammates lol EddieNYG : 1/17/2017 4:52 pm : link I would sign Kevin Zeitler to be the RG. He is a really good player and you plug him to RG for the next 5 years. We will have to pay top dollar, but he is worth it.



Than I would sign Andrew Whitworth for 2 years and move Flowers to RT. Offer him that extra year to pry him away from the Bengals.



LT - Whitworth

LG - Pugh

C - Richburg

RG - Zeitler

RT - Flowers



I like that kid Adam Bisnowaty from Pitt. Draft him in Round 2 or 3 and he can develop into the future LT or RT.



I haven't given up on Flowers at LT of the future, but I would draft a guy like Bisnowaty and than you have two young guys to learn from Whitworth and you have options going forward.

RE: Am I really supposed to believe Giantfan in skinland : 1/17/2017 4:55 pm : link

Quote: If flowers had trouble blocking Julius peppers on the left side he will be Better blocking jj watt on the right side because he's a natural right handed person?



Possibly yes? It's a pretty simple point. Every critic of his talks about his technique, not his talent. Joey's assertion is that his technique may improve on the right side because the movements will be more natural for him.



RE: RE: Just to note...our OL Old Dirty Beckham : 1/17/2017 4:58 pm : link

Accorsi trotted out some shit lines himself. He just got lucky with Diehl/Seubert as 5th and UDFA and got lucky that Ohara blossomed here after signing a modest deal as a FA.



At the end of the day a lot of being considered a GM is luck. Did the Pats make a good selection with Brady in rd 6? No. They completely misevaluated him and got lucky that the rest of the league did too.



RE: RE: RE: Just to note...our OL huygens20 : 1/17/2017 5:12 pm : link

Are you serious?



"luck" is when you take a UDFA like Cruz and he turns into a top 10 receiver for 3 years.



RE: RE: RE: RE: Just to note...our OL Old Dirty Beckham : 1/17/2017 5:15 pm : link

Are you serious?



"luck" is when you take a UDFA like Cruz and he turns into a top 10 receiver for 3 years.



"skill" is taking a drafted player in rounds 4-7 and turning him into an average starter.



Drafting David Diehl in the 5th round meant the Giants completely misevaluated his talents. Just like they did earlier in the draft when they drafted William Joseph BEFORE drafting Osi Umenyiora.



RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Just to note...our OL huygens20 : 1/17/2017 5:37 pm : link

your analysis is far too narrow in scope.



that's not how it works.

According to McAdoo Johnny5 : 1/17/2017 6:54 pm : link It's what Flowers does with his arms that are the biggest problem. I think that's why there is concern he is just not a tackle in the NFL. He just can't seem to keep his arms from going out wide.

I'm all in for oving Flowwers first to RT... Torrag : 1/17/2017 8:08 pm : link ...then to RG (which I feel may be his best position) if that doesn't work out.



On the other hand nothing about Riley Reiff impresses me at LT. He lost his job there for a reason. He wasn't good enough. He looks like a RT to me and performed better there.

RE: Just to note...our OL ColHowPepper : 1/17/2017 8:45 pm : link

Why does anyone think Flowers would be a better RT than LT? GeorgeFox : 1/17/2017 9:01 pm : link There are many, many great pass rushers that rush from that side, so, why does anyone who thinks Flowers is not a good pass blocker be better on the right side?

RE: Just to note...our OL FStubbs : 1/17/2017 9:11 pm : link

Quote: free agency signings have been pretty awful in the Reese era. Not saying that can't change, but we've drafted a lot better OL than we have signed.



RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Just to note...our OL Gatorade Dunk : 1/17/2017 9:21 pm : link

I think Flowers might be a better RG blueblood : 1/17/2017 9:22 pm : link than RT, He is a good run blocker.. and He might be better

"in the phone booth"

RE: Why does anyone think Flowers would be a better RT than LT? Gatorade Dunk : 1/17/2017 9:23 pm : link

Quote: There are many, many great pass rushers that rush from that side, so, why does anyone who thinks Flowers is not a good pass blocker be better on the right side?

Baas had the game of his life, at the Superbowl ... Manny in CA : 1/17/2017 9:25 pm : link

Remember how he man-handled Vince Wilfork; the Pats were forced to reposition Wilfork away from him.

... christian : 1/17/2017 10:02 pm : link Luck has some to do with it, but it's intellectually dishonest to say a GM made a bad choice picking a good player later than they picked bad players.



The draft is like any investment. Skilled analysts make informed decisions about future outcomes. The externalaties are myriad. The best GM is taking players with the high picks that require historically fewer things to turn well, to be successful. And conversely sight the low licks, players who need more things to turn well to be successful.



Brady and Diehl went where they should have. The market dictated it. They both needed lots of historical outlying factors to occur to be successful.



That Brady is among the best ever is statistically bananas sure. But retroactively assuming Brady in an alternate circumstance would have faired the same doesn't hold water.

Flowers work ethic MookGiants : 1/17/2017 10:42 pm : link and attitude have apparently been a big problem. Moving him to RT won't change that. Those are the two things he needs to improve upon before anything. I would move him regardless but think he will struggle if the rumors of him having a poor work ethic and attitude are true

RE: Am I really supposed to believe Joey in VA : 1/17/2017 10:45 pm : link

RE: RE: Am I really supposed to believe One Man Thrill Ride : 1/17/2017 11:26 pm : link

Tw@ts aside, the Thrill Ride wonders if Flower's easiest transition would be staying on the left side and sliding into guard, where the basic techniques and footwork would be more easily transferable.



Remember, this was Solari's first year and Flowers often looked technically lost. Even despite the arm dominance, moving to right side might entail another transitional period. And we know this is a player who struggles in space (i.e. vs Eagles, vs Harrison) and that might remain true regardless of which side of the line plays. Coupled with his slow learning curve, this might simply relocate his liability to a similarly high leverage position.



Thrill Ride thinks left guard might be the safest answer. Downside = removing Pugh from a spot where he's blossomed, which is not a desirable outcome either but at least tenable. And would open up the FA market to natural RT's. Thus, this dark horse outcome for next year's OL:

Pugh Flowers Richburg ?? ???

RE: RE: RE: Am I really supposed to believe drkenneth : 1/17/2017 11:36 pm : link

Sounds good to me. Sign TJ Lang to play RG.



I like Kevin Zeitler and Larry Warford for RG (in that order) Optimus-NY : 3:57 am : link Great point by Joey in VA. BBI is at it's best when we talk foosbal instead of all the other usual B.S.



I'd love to see Flowers stay at the OT position because of his brute strength, be it OLT or ORT rather than move him to Right Guard.

No to Reiff LakeGeorgeGiant : 7:41 am : link He is unimpressive as a LT, I question the logic of signing a guy that lost his LT job and moving him back to LT.





I'm also skeptical LakeGeorgeGiant : 7:49 am : link that moving Pugh would be a good idea.



I think there is a decent chance they look for a new LT, and the right side of line is some configuration of Flowers, and Hart.



Myself, I'd like a new RG. I like Lang and Ziegler, but don't expect either to make it to the market. Warford is a good option.