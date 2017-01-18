Comparing the '16 and '15 offenses statistically (long) PerpetualNervousness : 1/18/2017 11:23 am

This post is way longer than I ever intended. Basically, I was curious if there was anything interesting statistically between the ’15 and ’16 offenses beyond the obvious surface stats. I ended up going down a bit of a rabbit hole, and maybe ending up with really more questions than anything else. Since I had some time on my hands this weekend, I figured I’d write it up, and post what I found, and let everyone have at it. It’s organized around some of the questions I started with. Most of these stats come from Pro Football Reference, while the short yardage and passes by distance come from the ESPN.com splits. A couple of stat notes – the espn splits do not appear to include the final game of either season for some reason, or at least the passing ones don’t. And there is a slight discrepancy (7 targets) between the total WR targets and the team passing attempts in 2015.





Would having a fullback on the roster really have made much difference?



One thing to keep in mind is that the Giants came out of the ’15 season planning to upgrade the fullback position, which is why they signed Will Johnson. And they kept Whitlock on the roster as well. So it wasn’t as though they had a plan to abandon the position altogether before the season started. So really the question I think is, once they were both hurt, would a generic off the waiver wire fullback really have made such a big difference to this offense?



In Reese’s post season presser, he made the point that the offense doesn’t use the fullback that much anyway – the number he cited was 5-6 plays a game. As a general statement, it’s true, though he’s slightly understating how much the Giants used the fullback in ’15. Last year, Whitlock played 13+ games – he got hurt in the Carolina game and missed the end of the season. Over those 13+ games, he played 132 offensive snaps, so about 9-10 plays a game, or about 11% of the total offensive plays, with no carries and no receptions. Did he make much difference to the running game? Big picture, it’s hard to see that he did. This year, in 2016, the Giants carried the ball 398 times for 1412 yards, averaging 88.25 yards a game, and 3.54 yards a carry.. Last year, through the first 13 games of the season, the complete games Whitlock played, they carried the ball 320 times for 1149 yards, or, 88.38 yards a game, and 3.59 yards a carry. The 2015 numbers are even slightly inflated, because Eli somehow managed to rush for almost 60 yards in the first 10 games. They were a more consistent running team – they only had one really abysmal rushing day – but by the numbers, with a fullback playing 10 plays a game, they were the exact same rushing team they were this year. It’s the very big rushing totals at the end of the season, in the game against Carolina, and the finale against Philly , that made the season totals look much better.



NYG Rushing att yards y/g y/c

2016 (16 games) 398 1412 88.25 3.54

2015 (13 games) 320 1149 88.38 3.59



They were also not a better short yardage team. Last year, when facing 3rd and 2 or less, they rushed the ball 24 times, and got 14 first downs. This year, in the same situations, they attempted 21 rushes and also got 14 first downs, which means they actually were a better short yardage rushing team this year than last year. And as bad as it looked this year in only having 6 rushing TDs, they actually had fewer last year – 5. And they’re run pass ratio was basically the same – they ran the ball 39.27% of the time last year, and 39.95%% this year.



The are plenty of caveats to this. Just getting rid of Andre Williams, who somehow was given 90 carries even though he averaged less than 3 yards a carry in ‘15, should have made them a better rushing team. And you could argue that simply having a fullback who you could trot out when teams dropped into the cover 2 look probably would have been helpful. But basically they were as bad a rushing team last year as they were this year, fullback or not.



Was Eli a noticeably different QB in ’16 than he was in ’15?



The issue of whether Eli’s game is deteriorating is obviously a big question for the team. It’s the drop off in the success of the passing game that was the most glaring difference between this season and last. Eli threw for 400 fewer yards and 9 fewer TDs (the overall team numbers greater because Nassib threw for about 70 yards and a TD in that Vikings game). Is it Eli?



Since McAdoo arrived, Eli’s volume and completion percentage has been almost exactly the same all three years. In 2014, 598 attempts, 377 completions, 63.04% completions percentage; in 2015, 618 attempts, 387 completions, 62.62% completion rate,; and this year, 601 attempts, 379 completions, 63.06% completion rate (or nearly exactly what he did in ’14). He threw 14 interceptions in both ’14 & ’15, and 16 interceptions this season, so his interception rate ticked up a bit, but not that dramatically.



Manning att comp pct y/a yds tds int

2016 601 379 63.09% 6.73 4027 26 16

2015 618 387 62.62% 7.17 4432 35 14

2014 598 377 63.04% 7.34 4410 30 14



The big statistical change for Eli, besides the decline in TDs, was his yards per attempt. For his first 2 years with this system it hovered around 7.2/7.3, which is pretty much league average or slightly above. This year it declined pretty dramatically – to 6.7 – which puts him toward the bottom of the list of NFL qbs. (and is obviously consistent with throwing the same number of passes but for 400 fewer yards).



Given that his completion percentage has not changed at all, one possibility would fit with the game manager theory – that he’s attempting and completing as many passes, but more of them are closer to the line of scrimmage. However, if you look at his passing distance numbers – the distance he’s actually throwing the ball before its caught – his 2015 and 2016 are almost mirror images in terms of completion percentage. (these are the splits that only cover the first 15 games of each season) He was actually slightly more accurate on his short passes this year (10 yards and less), but those throws actually made up slightly fewer of this throws this year compared to last year. And his completion percentages (and overall total attempts) on passes thrown between 11 and 40 yards were pretty much exactly the same this year and last year – almost freakily so. (For example, this year he was 54 of 110 on passes that traveled 11-20 yards, in ’15 he was 50 of 102). Interestingly, the Giants actually tried more deep passes this year than last. This year they tried 22 passes of 31 or more yards, compared to 12 in ’15, and on those they were less successful as a percentage (4 total completions both this year and last). And he was actually arguably a better redzone qb – on a per attempt basis, his TD rate was higher, he threw fewer ints, and he took fewer sacks. So I suppose if you wanted to look at an element of his game to worry about, it would probably be the very deep ball. But the sample size is pretty small. 3 more long completions and the completion percentage would be the same. Again, this doesn’t mean if you were to look at his game on tape, you might not see issues with his decision making etc. But it’s hard to see a real decline in his skills based on the statistics alone.



One thing that did happen was that his connection with Beckham was less productive in ’16. You can see it in Beckham’s numbers. In ’15, over 15 games, OBJ was targeted 159 times, and caught 96 balls, for 1450 yards and 13 TDs. In ’16, in 16 games, he was targeted 169 times, and caught 101 balls, for 1367 yards and 10 TDs. it is worth noting that for all the talk of Eli forcing him the ball etc, OBJ averaged the exact same number of targets per game as the year before (10.5) had the exact same completion pct on passes thrown to him (60%), and had slightly more plays of over 20 yards (20 vs 19). He had slightly less YAC (516 in ’16 vs 524 in ’15). And he had 1 more official drop (6 this year vs 5 last year). So there really wasn’t much of a divergence. But there were fewer TDs, and fewer yards, on more targets. If we think of receiving yards per target as the complementary measure to passing yards per attempt, then this is some of where we see the drop off in that measure. In ’15, the Giants averaged more than 9 yards a play every time they targeted Beckham (9.17), and this year they averaged a full yard less (8.09). (If he averaged the same yards per target this year as last year, he’d have had over 1550 yards receiving).



OBJ '16 v '15

Year g trgts rec yards trgts/g yds/t recptn% td YAC 20+ drps

2016 16 169 101 1367 10.56 8.088 59.8% 10 524 20 6

2015 15 159 96 1450 10.53 9.119 60.8% 13 516 19 5



Did the Giants miss Ruben Randle more than we realized?



This is a point a number of posters have mentioned – that Randle as the other outside receiver was potentially more effective than most of us appreciated, and that the move from Randle and Harris to Cruz and Shepard did not do nearly as much for the offense as most of us expected. I do think there’s some evidence for this, but it’s actually pretty interesting when you look at what happened.



If you had asked me at the end of the season based on what it felt like as a fan, I’d have told you that the Giants simply did not throw as much to the other outside receiver as they had last year. But if you look at the numbers, it’s not the case. Randle was targeted 90 times last year. If you consider Cruz and Lewis together as the replacement for Randle, which is pretty much how I think the Giants used Lewis, in 2016 combined they were targeted 91 times, almost exactly the same amount, most of which was targeted at Cruz. The difference is obviously in the production - out of those 90 targets, Randle got 57 receptions, 797 yards, with 194 of that YAC and 8 tds. Out of their 91 targets, Cruz and Lewis only got 46 receptions, for 683 yards, though basically the same exact amount of YAC – 196, and 3 TDs.



What’s interesting is that in 2015, on a per target basis, Randle was about as efficient as OBJ. He generated 8.85 yards a target, so only slightly less, and caught about 63% of the passes thrown his way (so slightly more.) Cruz and Lewis, as the stats reflect, were less efficient. Interestingly, Cruz was only slightly less so - he caught about 55% of the 72 balls thrown his way, and generated slightly more than 8.1 yards a target (which is essentially the same as 2016 OBJ). Lewis however was much less efficient – he only caught about 1/3 of his targets, for a little more than 5 yards a target, which may explain why he was never made a more central part of the offense. Though it’s also probably true that he was more often a deep target, and that may explain some of the lower percentage.



Player(s) targets rec yds y/t recptn% td YAC 20+

Cruz/Lewis 91 46 683 7.505 50.6% 3 196 12

Rbn Randle 90 57 797 8.855 63.3% 8 194 13







But what about Shepard?



This year, Shepard became the main other target for Eli. He was targeted 105 times, for 65 catches, 683 yards, and 8 TDS, catching 62% of the passes thrown his way, and producing 6.5 yards a target. Compared to Harris last year, he basically doubled his production. In ’15 Harris numbers were 57 targets, 36 catches, 396 yards, and 4 TDs, catching 63% of the passes thrown his way, and producing 6.9 yards a target. But Shepard was actually slightly less efficient on a yards per target basis, consistent with what seems to have been the case across the offense.



But if Shepard wasn’t gaining all his targets at the expense of the outside receivers, where were they coming from? He basically got all the balls that that went to all the other random receivers in the Giants offense last year – Nicks, White, Parker, etc – and they were all much much less efficient. If you combine Harris and all those receivers 2015 production, you would get a single receiver who got 108 targets, producing 58 receptions, 608 yards, for about a 54% completion rate and 5.7 yards a target.



In fact, if you net out all the other Giant WRs besides OBJ and compare ’15 and ’16, it looks like this.



2016

Shepard, Cruz, Lewis, Harris, King

201 targets, 114 receptions, 1429 yards, 12 TDS, 7.10 yards a target, 454 YAC



2015

Randle, Harris, White, Parker etc

198 targets, 115 receptions, 1405 yards, 13 TDs, 7.10 yards a target, 390 YAC





It’s actually a little bit crazy, but the other WR production was essentially exactly the same in both years. Did the Giants miss Randle? He was a more productive receiver than the players that replaced him, so in that sense yes. Had they gotten his same production from the position they would have been better. But from the overall production of the offense, at least statistically, it didn’t make a difference.





What this does highlight, though, is something that surprised me – in many ways, the TEs and the RBs will really the main culprit in the passing game’s decline, at least statistically.



However bad the TEs were in 2015 as receivers, and maybe the argument is that they weren’t as bad as they looked at first blush, in 2016, from an efficiency perspective, they were much worse. In ’15, as a position, the TEs were targeted 129 times, caught 88 passes for 828 yards and 5 tds, catching 68% of the balls thrown to them, and averaging about 6.4 yards a target. In ’16, they were targeted 113 times, for 79 catches, 609 yards, and 3 TDs, catching about 70% of the balls thrown their way, for about 5.3 yards a target. It’s most noticeable in Tye’s numbers – in ’16 he got more targets, for more catches, caught a slightly higher percentage, but for fewer yards. But its more than that - Donnell and the other TEs on the roster last year accounted for about 150 yards more last season than the Giants got out of their TEs this year.



And you can see the same thing with the RBs. In ’15, the Giants RBs were much more efficient pass catchers than this year. Vereen was targeted 81 times, caught 59 balls for 494 yards, and 4 TDs for 6.4 yards a target. Jennings was even more efficient – he got 29 receptions from 40 targets, for 296 yards, and 7.4 yards a target. This year, that productivity drop was the most pronounced Jennings got about the same number of targets – 42 – and caught more balls – 35 – but for almost 100 fewer yards, only about 4.8 yards a target. And the overall production of the RBs as receivers dropped in a similar fashion (though interestingly Bobby Rainey was actually the most efficient of all the RB receivers by nearly a full yard.) Outside of his 67 yard reception, Perkins in particular struggled as a target. And again, you can see it in the overall numbers. If you combine all the RBs, in 2015 they were targeted 129 times, for 92 receptions, and 828 yards, at 6.4 yards a target. In ’16, it was 114 times, for 83 receptions, 622 yards, and 5.5 yards a target. And if you take out Perkins big play, it’s even worse – under 5 yards a target.



And again, just as an interesting (or strange) statistical note of comparison in terms of how similar Giants 2015 and 2016 offenses were as far as passing distribution.



2016 TEs and RBs

TEs 113 targets, 79 receptions, 609 yards, 270 YAC

RBs 114 targets, 83 receptions, 622 yards, 733 YAC



2015 TEs and RBs

TEs 129 targets, 88 receptions, 828 yards, 338 YAC

RBs 129 targets, 92 receptions, 828 yards, 716 YAC



So what does this all mean?



I’m not actually sure. The statistics do back up that they could use a better outside receiver to complement OBJ, but based on this, I’d be very surprised if they invest a lot in either free agency or the draft in that position, unless someone fell into their lap in the draft. Instead I suspect they’ll look for a veteran with enough speed to challenge DBs in a way that Cruz can’t, but who’s a more reliable route runner than Lewis (or Randle was) to complement whatever they think they have in Lewis and King.



I also think they probably missed Vereen far more than most fans, including myself, realized. He was the third most targeted receiver in ’15, and he produced 4 TDs, all of them in the redzone. It’s a very small sample size, but you can also argue that the offense was much more productive during the three games that he played in at the beginning of the year than they ever were after that. His injury obviously has to make him a question mark, but if they believe he will fully recover, I’d be surprised if the Giants cut him. And regardless, this seems to be an area they must improve on. The whole point of the WCO is that you replace the running game with the short passing game. Your RBs have to be effective pass catchers. You can make the argument that for all the focus on the Giants inability to get the ball to Beckham against 2 deep coverages, their bigger problem was that when they did get the ball to their RBs and TEs, they simply didn’t produce as much as they did in ’15.



I think the biggest question, and the one that surprises me the most, is the decline in yards per target was everywhere in the offense. Beckham, the outside WR, Shepard vs Harris, the TEs, the RBs – they all averaged nearly a yard less per target this season than last season, even though there’s not any evidence of any wholesale change in where on the field the Giants were targeting their receivers. Is this a product of facing so much cover-2? I’m not enough of an xs and os person to be able to say that definitively. If it were, you’d think it would show up in a noticeable decline in YAC. But you don’t really see that. Could it be offensive design? Or that the routes are the same but they’re all being slightly abridged because Eli is trying to get rid of the ball more quickly? Something else?



Also, I do think the pass distribution numbers are fascinating. Slightly more than 1/4 of the Giants passes go to OBJ, 1/3 to the other WRs, 1/5 to the TEs, and 1/5 to the RBs. And these percentages are pretty much the exact same in ’15 and ’16. I have no idea if these are standard percentages for NFL offenses, or WC offenses, or if other teams are as consistent year to year. But there you go.

