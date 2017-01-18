Landon Collins turned down Miami invite Vin R : 1/18/2017 12:07 pm Quote: “We actually were invited, we just, we decided not to go,” Collins said. “There’s a receiver group and then there’s a DB group. And it was like, I’m gonna go with my DBs. And we just decided to do something different.”





It didn't bother me Joey in VA : 1/18/2017 12:18 pm : link At the time, but like everyone else, when we lost it became a focal point and an unnecessary distraction. Act like a professional, do your job and keep your head down. You don't have to clown on your phone every free night you have to show people how cool your life is. He's entitled to do as he wishes as are his minions, but at some point you need to take stock of your actions and see WHO they affect and how they affect them. That little narcissistic quality is a bad bad sign for someone whose job is NOT to be a spectacle on social media.



I was ambivalent to most of his antics this year but taken together I just shake my head at his boorish childish behavior and I'm sick to death of it. He's acting like an entitled spoiled little shit with his woe is me complaints, whinging to the media and not being able to control himself on the field or off of it.

The One Optimistic View Bob in Vt : 1/18/2017 12:22 pm : link Is that last year he had a major melt down against Norman.



This year he was very professional and did not take the bait.



I hope he can continue to mature as he still has a long ways to go ... but he has made progress.

Perhaps Landon One Man Thrill Ride : 1/18/2017 12:48 pm : link needed to devote his off day to any one of his three illegitimate children.



Dude is a world-class stickman, but in Dad Life there are No Days Off.

He prob went on another boat spike : 1/18/2017 12:58 pm : link But they were smart enough to not post any pictures

left this part out ron mexico : 1/18/2017 1:06 pm : link That doesn’t mean the defensive backs were choir boys necessarily, though. Asked what the secondary did on their off day instead, Collins said, “I can’t say on the air.”

I'm about to get all "get off my lawn" Matt in SGS : 1/18/2017 1:09 pm : link as a cynical Generation X'er that I am. But Odell is part of a generation of over-sharers of information. Millennials have grown up with the internet and social media. They are used to having instant feedback on everything they do or see and hand in hand with technology, put everything out there. There is no filter.



When you get a rich, young, and the oft-thrown around mercurial WR in Odell, it's accentuated more. Antonio Brown just got in trouble because he went ahead and shared the post game locker room speech from Tomlin when he's calling out the Patriots to get his team ready. The same guy who, the day before the game with the Giants, is having a blast and dancing with Odell and sharing that. Go read what the Steelers are saying about Brown and isn't that pretty much the same thing they were saying about Odell? Brown is fortunate that his team won and he performed well. Odell didn't and the Giants lost, so he's getting crap.



Bottom line, we were all young and stupid at one point. It just so happens there is a generation which documents it in real time and shares it globally.





Collins was smart enough to realize that was a bad idea ZogZerg : 1/18/2017 1:10 pm : link Hopefully Odell learned his lesson.



Creating a distraction for the team is never a good move, especially before a playoff game.

And Randall Cobb caught how many TDs in the playoff game? shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/18/2017 1:15 pm : link Let's not act like this was a great performance by the defense. In fact, it was their worst performance on the season. The WRs, OTOH, dropped passes all season long.



People need to stop making this about anything other than Green Bay being better than the Giants and performing better than them on this particular day.

RE: I'm about to get all Stan in LA : 1/18/2017 1:21 pm : link

Quote: as a cynical Generation X'er that I am. But Odell is part of a generation of over-sharers of information. Millennials have grown up with the internet and social media. They are used to having instant feedback on everything they do or see and hand in hand with technology, put everything out there. There is no filter.



When you get a rich, young, and the oft-thrown around mercurial WR in Odell, it's accentuated more. Antonio Brown just got in trouble because he went ahead and shared the post game locker room speech from Tomlin when he's calling out the Patriots to get his team ready. The same guy who, the day before the game with the Giants, is having a blast and dancing with Odell and sharing that. Go read what the Steelers are saying about Brown and isn't that pretty much the same thing they were saying about Odell? Brown is fortunate that his team won and he performed well. Odell didn't and the Giants lost, so he's getting crap.



Bottom line, we were all young and stupid at one point. It just so happens there is a generation which documents it in real time and shares it globally.





Listen. I have no problem with what these kids do. Just show up on Sunday. Brown did, Odell didn't. That's the difference. In comment 13331264 Matt in SGS said:Listen. I have no problem with what these kids do. Just show up on Sunday. Brown did, Odell didn't. That's the difference.

To add Stan in LA : 1/18/2017 1:22 pm : link LT was no choir boy during the week, but he didn't make it the center of media attention and he ALWAYS showed up on Sunday.

The biggest reason not to do the Miami boat thing 81_Great_Dane : 1/18/2017 1:31 pm : link was that it put extra pressure on the receivers, especially OBJ. You want to make the game smaller, not bigger. You want to stay in your routine. You want to be able to relax. The Miami trip, the photo on the boat, the shirtless warmup in Green Bay -- all that put more pressure on Beckham in particular and the receivers in general. Now you gotta produce.



And they didn't.



Now Beckham and everybody else is going to hear about that again and again and again and again until they have a huge game in a playoff win. And nobody knows when that playoff win might happen. Ask the Cowboys.

Since this is turning into a discussion of the WR's, and specifically. Dan in the Springs : 1/18/2017 2:10 pm : link OBJ, I will say that he's my favorite player on the Giants, and I expect by the time it's over he will likely be my all-time favorite player. I love the guy.



Here's my problem with the boat thing - it's not about maturity. It's about recognizing the increased intensity of the playoffs. I know how hard he works - I don't question it. Now after all those months you have a shot - one shot, at playoff greatness, to become a truly legendary player. Guess what? It's all going to be over in about 35 days at most.



People say it's their day off, who cares? I understand. I just think in these kinds of situations you don't take a day off. Period.



I have faith that he's growing and learning. He's going to show everyone still that he's a true gamer and not a problem. Giants fans are going to miss him when he's gone.

So what did the DBs decide to do? LCtheINTMachine : 1/18/2017 2:27 pm : link Did Collins say?

I think the dumb thing about the whole boat trip thing Motley Two : 1/18/2017 2:36 pm : link is not that he took the trip, but that he feels the need to try to answer or address those who are critical. If something isn't really a big deal, why are you doing half the work to make it one?



We saw it saw it with the kicking net shit, or the social media shit with Norman, then they want to take their shirts off again before a play off game.



Can't have it both ways.



So he can wear the clown shoes he helped put himself in for a bit and hopefully by the time training camp starts he'll be ready to take them off.





So what are the odds that the Miami boat pic Bramton1 : 1/18/2017 2:46 pm : link becomes the next great meme to signify losing?

I agree with those saying the perception of the boat mfsd : 1/18/2017 3:13 pm : link trip is likely far worse than whatever negative effect it actually had on the players involved.



And to that end, the fact Cruz tagged along instead of being a sensible veteran and avoiding the situation no doubt sealed his fate...between griping about not getting enough balls and joining the Bieber party in Miami, safe to say he's played his last game as a Giant



Thanks for the 2011 run Vic and congrats on an admirable comeback from a terrible injury. Best of luck.

I feel like a get off my lawn type Joey in VA : 1/18/2017 4:06 pm : link Saying what I did but the biggest game of his life and he finds a way to make it all about him and who he knows and where he parties. Don't create distractions, you are part of a team and it's not team Vic or team apex predator or whatever shit you want to make up about yourself. Then you prance around shirtless to prove a point and fall flat on your face in the biggest game of your life. Bravo.

I said this on another thread over a week ago... EricJ : 1/18/2017 4:59 pm : link fuck these WRs. Entitled to a day off? fuck that. This was the week leading up to our first playoff game in over 5 years.



They could have come in for two hours on Monday to watch more film on the Packer DBs. Would that have been a difference maker? Who knows but what I do know is that they valued going to hang out with Beiber more than prepping for a playoff game.



Now, they lost and have the next few months off. How does that feel?



All of the bullshit we heard in press conferences about "all I care about is winning". Did they really do everything they could to make sure they were prepared to win?

RE: Yet many here Go Terps : 1/18/2017 5:04 pm : link

Quote: was defending him and you were a heretic if you dared criticize his behavior.



I said in 2014 that Beckham, while a great talent, would be despised as an asshole (like Desean Jackson, Terrell Owens, etc.) were he on any other team. Not a popular thing to say.



If the guy doesn't grow up immediately this team would be crazy to pay him the contract he is going to command. Better to get a big year out of him in 2017 and then trade him for a slew of picks. To build a team around such a person for several years would be hugely risky.



Obviously the optimum scenario is that he grows up, but we haven't seen any reason to be optimistic about that. In comment 13331650 DC Gmen Fan said:I said in 2014 that Beckham, while a great talent, would be despised as an asshole (like Desean Jackson, Terrell Owens, etc.) were he on any other team. Not a popular thing to say.If the guy doesn't grow up immediately this team would be crazy to pay him the contract he is going to command. Better to get a big year out of him in 2017 and then trade him for a slew of picks. To build a team around such a person for several years would be hugely risky.Obviously the optimum scenario is that he grows up, but we haven't seen any reason to be optimistic about that.

Get off the Lawn...Down in Front section125 : 1/18/2017 5:24 pm : link Please drop it. It had nothing to do with anything. Day off - charter plane - 2 hrs down, 2 hrs up. party over night. Go to work on Tuesday. No problems encountered.



Glad Collins and the DBs stayed home. Good for them. Bet they partied just as hard but in New York.

chris r Go Terps : 1/18/2017 5:24 pm : link The media isn't creating stories about Beckham. Beckham is creating them. And if you don't think that can become a distraction and impact the team's fortunes then you haven't paid attention to people like him that we've seen in the past. Guys like that can destroy teams.

I was most surprised with Cruz going. He should be the leader Blue21 : 1/18/2017 5:34 pm : link of that group.

RE: Get off the Lawn...Down in Front EricJ : 1/18/2017 5:36 pm : link

Quote: Please drop it. It had nothing to do with anything. Day off - charter plane - 2 hrs down, 2 hrs up. party over night. Go to work on Tuesday. No problems encountered.



Glad Collins and the DBs stayed home. Good for them. Bet they partied just as hard but in New York.



They had other days off during the season. Why do this the week they are in the playoffs? It is fucking irresponsible. Same for Collins and the DBs.



IMO, it was a huge mistake giving them the day off to begin with. They should have made it one of those days where you come in for an hour or so for something minor and that's it. In comment 13331668 section125 said:They had other days off during the season. Why do this the week they are in the playoffs? It is fucking irresponsible. Same for Collins and the DBs.IMO, it was a huge mistake giving them the day off to begin with. They should have made it one of those days where you come in for an hour or so for something minor and that's it.

I strongly believe that OBJ will settle down Big Blue '56 : 1/18/2017 5:36 pm : link as he did after the Norman fiasco in '15..By all accounts he's a great teammate, works his ass off and is a great lockerroom presence..The boat thing was not his shining moment and we really don't know how Ben really felt about it..Still, I look for him to do less of that, but at 24 and a huge media star, it's tough sledding. I think his first playoff experience was quite humbling for him and I look for a rather 'quiet' year from him media-wise; or as quiet as a star of his magnitude can be,,

To me it rocco8112 : 1/18/2017 5:40 pm : link is not about the partying and screwing around. As stated earlier int his thread it is the "look at me" let's draw attention to ourselves nature of it all. This is the age of narcissm and this is borne out in that ridiculous pic.



Then to top it off the WR corps comes shirtless on game day and live streams it and tweets it. If they actually came out shirtless in zero degree weather to warm up then so be it. They had to broadcast it to the Earth. How is that helping win a football game? Then to come out and totally fail. He did not just play poorly, he let his whole team down and was one of the worst players on the field. If you are going to draw constant attention to yourself you have to at least back it up on the field. In the biggest game of his career, he choked.









RE: I strongly believe that OBJ will settle down EricJ : 1/18/2017 5:43 pm : link

Quote: as he did after the Norman fiasco in '15..By all accounts he's a great teammate, works his ass off and is a great lockerroom presence..



agree... I dont think anyone should question the effort he gives in practice. It has been well documented that he is at game speed all of the time In comment 13331678 Big Blue '56 said:agree... I dont think anyone should question the effort he gives in practice. It has been well documented that he is at game speed all of the time

Unreal. therealmf : 1/18/2017 6:03 pm : link OBJ is the most explosive football player the Giants have had since LT. He garners national attention and everything he does makes headlines. Everything is multiplied. Certainly he should be a little smarter. He will learn, but to say such bullshit about him is just unreal.



If LT was playing today how many suspensions would he have received? If the social network was around in the 80's how would he fare? LT with his drinking, coke and hookers is forgiven but not OBJ?



Him going to Miami as the reason we lost to green Bay is laughable. We got beat. We got beat by a better team. It is as simple as that. Stop trying to rationalize it and just accept it. Stop re-directing blame and anger towards OBJ.



btw I'm in my 50's and the need to be on social media is lost on me, I don't understand the need. But this over re-action is just plan dumb. He went to Miami on his day off AND with his coaches approval. Twitter is just noise.



Blast away all you want. I won't respond as I'm leaving this site for the night as I'm a bit pissed-off at some comments made.



Sit back and lighten up. There are a fuck of a lot more important things than OBJ going to Miami.





I think of some of the career-defining moments I've had... Dan in the Springs : 1/18/2017 6:45 pm : link one that comes to mind was a big presentation I had to give on behalf of my employer. It was to a government entity and while it wouldn't have been the end of my career had it gone badly, it also could have meant significant negative change in my organization, including possibly costing my job.



Anyway - from the day I learned of the assignment until the presentation was done I worked. Every single day. Yes, I was entitled to a day off, but I wanted to spend all my time - both company and free time - on preparing so that the presentation would go off right.



I'm not suggesting that the WR are the reason we lost, though the drops really hurt us in the first half. I'm not pinning the blame on the boat. I think we got beat by the better team, and that's that.



Having said that - I can only imagine how I would have felt had I taken my regular free time to party and then "dropped the ball" even a little bit with my presentation. It would have destroyed me.



I agree with those who expect that these young receivers (especially OBJ, SS, and RL) will have a different approach to the playoffs if they are lucky enough to get there again. It reminds me of what Toomer and Strahan were saying about the SB - how much more it meant to them having been away from it for so many years.



Young teams have to learn how to win in the playoffs and I hope and expect this year we learned a valuable lesson.

I'm not really sure which is worse... arcarsenal : 1/18/2017 6:45 pm : link Beckham's behavior itself, or the posters that spend hours obsessing over it on a daily basis.



The Giants would be a significantly worse team without Beckham.



Before this season, people said he was a "losing player" by pointing out the team record with him on the field the first 2 years. Now that argument is out the window.



Wake me up when he actually does something illegal. Until then, I'll continue to enjoy watching one of the most exciting players in NFL history each time he takes the field and let him spend his free time the way he wants.



The amount of grown men bellyaching about the way a 24 year old spends his free time is pathetic. If he's not breaking any rules or doing anything illegal, what he does is his business.

. Go Terps : 1/18/2017 6:58 pm : link If he's going to completely shit the bed in the playoffs while being a distraction, who cares?

Oh, stop it. arcarsenal : 1/18/2017 7:04 pm : link A 1 game sample size is not a usable predictor of future playoff performances.



Antonio Brown caught 5 passes for under 100 yards TOTAL in his first 3 playoff games. In his 3rd career playoff game, he caught 1 pass for 1 yard.



Jerry Rice didn't even score a TD in the playoffs until his 4th playoff game. His first games he caught 4 passes for 45 yards, 3 passes for 48 yards and 3 passes for 28 yards.



Beckham could repeat his output from the GB game another 2 times and have better cumulative numbers than Rice over each players first 3 playoff appearances.



Let's not act like Beckham is never going to be able to perform in the playoffs because he went on a boat 6 days before he played the game.

. Go Terps : 1/18/2017 7:13 pm : link I would take it easy before comparing him to Jerry Rice.



And I'm not concerned because he went on a boat 6 days before the biggest game of his life and completely shit the bed. I said when the story came out I didn't think it was a huge deal, though it would be a long offseason for him if he didn't perform in Green Bay (I didn't foresee him shitting himself the way he did).



It's not really the boat thing. It's that we have a 3 year sample size of Beckham being a self-involved jerk, and the time to address his contract is rapidly approaching.

Antonio Brown UConn4523 : 1/18/2017 7:16 pm : link showed up late to his press conference to apologize for streaming the locker room video last week because he was snap chatting his haircut. Yeah, you read that right. He's been as much of a moron or arguably worse than Beckham this season.



The double standards people have are ridiculous. Antonio Brown is a 28/29 year old vet who's been to the playoffs a lot and has had numerous chances to break out into the player he is. So if you are going to use him as an example you should look at his playoff history and offer the same chances to the player you are comparing him to.

Why can't you compare his start to Rice's UConn4523 : 1/18/2017 7:18 pm : link is that unholy or something?

I'm not comparing him to Jerry Rice. arcarsenal : 1/18/2017 7:20 pm : link I'm comparing his playoff numbers to Jerry Rice's playoff numbers to prove my point.



Not every great WR blew the doors off the stadium in their first playoff game and a lot of them didn't even do it in their 2nd or 3rd, either.



You can call Beckham a "jerk" until the cows come home. He's been the most explosive offensive player in franchise history and letting him walk because he has a little growing up to do would be a tremendously stupid mistake. One I don't foresee the Giants making.

If a player's performance Bill in TN : 1/18/2017 8:02 pm : link on the field overshadows his distractive actions off the field (LT?) than you should laud him and keep him. If the reverse is true (Beckham?) than you should rid yourself of him, at maximum return value.

I like Beckham the player. Beckham the person? Not so much.

As a player on the field Beckham isn't a pimple on LT's ass Go Terps : 1/18/2017 8:11 pm : link That's the point he's making.

Not a pimple on his ass? arcarsenal : 1/18/2017 8:16 pm : link Beckham is literally off to the best start IN NFL HISTORY at his position.



You guys aren't getting that 2017 and the 1980's are vastly different.



If the social media that exists now existed then, the LT story would have been a LOT uglier.



It amazes me that people don't understand this.

People understand it, Go Terps : 1/18/2017 8:19 pm : link it just doesn't matter because social media DIDN'T exist in the '80s. That's too bad for Beckham, but that's the way it goes.



And besides the existence of social media doesn't explain Beckham being an idiot on the field. Though maybe it does when you consider that he seems to crave being the center of attention.

I'm not going to pound my keyboard UConn4523 : 1/18/2017 8:28 pm : link and demand that our players be choir boys. That's essentially what fans want. I root for guys who dont commit crimes; if he dances after a TD, goes on a boat, or punches a wall that somehow makes him a bad person? A bad teammate? Unprepared?



Fans are fucking weird. Beckham is likely a saint compared to the wrap sheets of atleast a handful of BBIers.

Yes, obviously... arcarsenal : 1/18/2017 8:29 pm : link Like in Week 17 when Norman kept trying to goad him into a repeat of their previous meetings and Beckham just let him accumulate penalties without responding to it.



What an idiot.

It was not irresponsible going to Miami to have some fun montanagiant : 1/18/2017 8:51 pm : link It was not wrong

It was not stupid

It did not affect their play



Where they did go wrong was by posting a pic of it opened them up to scrutiny. Which would have been a few weeks fodder EXCEPT they had to do the follow-up prior to the game with the warmups in GB mocking the hubbub over their trip to Miami. Very similar to the kicking net fiasco over 3 weeks.



What OBJ needs to understand is that type of stuff invites the scrutiny, the haters are going to hate especially if you don't perform after drawing that attention to yourself. He showed that their attention to that story was in his mind and he feeds them by not ignoring it and just going out there. Just the other day on Twitter he showed they could get to him by responding to a stupid tweet mocking the miami deal and his GB performance.







Odell Les in TO : 1/18/2017 8:53 pm : link will be fine, he was able to control himself on the field better as the season went on, so it's not as if he is incapable of learning from mistakes. at his core, he is a great kid, a bit different, but the genes and heart are in the right place. he took ownership for his poor play in the playoffs and I think he will own the mistake of how he handled the boat trip.



the kid has jerry rice ankle breaking talent and he is entertaining to watch. if he can focus on making the routine catches and assuming some other viable offensive talent is brought in this offseason, he will lead the giants to the playoffs again next year.

I always enjoy reading the circle jerk session... RC02XX : 1/18/2017 9:42 pm : link No homo.

. arcarsenal : 1/18/2017 10:22 pm : link Beckham is 3 and 4 years younger than the 3 guys he's compared to and has had a better first 3 years in the league than any of them.



But if you guys want to continue to discredit this player because you don't like the way he acts, by all means....

Taylor Giants2012 : 1/18/2017 10:34 pm : link wasn't compared to anybody from day one. This kid isn't him despite some guessing he is.



We just flashes of Taylor with Clowney. Lined in any gap and dominating any blocker in his way.





. arcarsenal : 1/18/2017 10:47 pm : link Pretty sure no one is saying Odell Beckham is Lawrence Taylor.



For starters, they don't even play on the same side of the football.



The point is that Beckham has had about as impressive a start to his career as we've ever seen from any WR who has played the game. And some of you want to poo poo it because your old, wrinkled asses don't like the way he carries himself.



But I guess it's fair to make LT comparisons with Clowney... who may not even be the best defensive player on his own team.



Oh, BBI....

Ah Giants2012 : 1/18/2017 10:57 pm : link Quite a few bring up Taylor in the sentence as this kid here.



As far as Clowney, i said we saw flashes of Taylor. Flashes i never saw from Watt or any other player for decades (that won't go over well for those who drool over Watt like OBJ).

