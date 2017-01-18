Cap Carryover from NFLPA has the Giants at $1.8M

|
|Quote:
|I thought people took issue with his claim that the Giants would only have ~$20M in cap space, rather than the ~$30M+ that some sites (OTC) showed? And the outcome was that Ranaan admitted to not factoring in a large increase in the 2017 cap?
|Quote:
|.
|Quote:
|How can a team carry over 50 million in cap space on a cap just over 110 million? That seems so out of proportion and would seem anti-minimum spending.
|Quote:
|How can a team carry over 50 million in cap space on a cap just over 110 million? That seems so out of proportion and would seem anti-minimum spending.
|Quote:
| This is common/public knowledge. Ranaan didn't break anything. It's available for free for anyone that wants to know about it.
NFLPA public salary cap report - ( New Window )
|Quote:
|Ridiculous that an NFL franchise can completely tank seasons deliberately, as it's a collective league wide spend floor. Link - ( New Window )
|Quote:
|The penalty is only for not reaching the minimum cash spending floor. The penalty is monetary and nothing more.
|Quote:
|The penalty is only for not reaching the minimum cash spending floor. The penalty is monetary and nothing more.
|Quote:
| This is common/public knowledge. Ranaan didn't break anything. It's available for free for anyone that wants to know about it.
NFLPA public salary cap report - ( New Window )
|Quote:
| In comment 13331323 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
This is common/public knowledge. Ranaan didn't break anything. It's available for free for anyone that wants to know about it.
NFLPA public salary cap report - ( New Window )
Yes, that is listed publicly, but you have to remember, the Giants are apparently required to file all contracts directly with Raanan, so this information that's available to the great unwashed like us can't possibly be as valuable.
|Quote:
| In comment 13331390 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13331323 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
This is common/public knowledge. Ranaan didn't break anything. It's available for free for anyone that wants to know about it.
NFLPA public salary cap report - ( New Window )
Yes, that is listed publicly, but you have to remember, the Giants are apparently required to file all contracts directly with Raanan, so this information that's available to the great unwashed like us can't possibly be as valuable.
Seriously, you guys are funny. I posted the public link for people on this site yesterday. And people still didn't want to believe me.
|Quote:
|are the team sitting well. Need a QB . . . again.
|Quote:
| In comment 13331363 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
The penalty is only for not reaching the minimum cash spending floor. The penalty is monetary and nothing more.
Always good to see you back..Hopefully for longer periods..Quick question: IYO, do we have a legit shot at keeping both Hankins and JPP(even with a possible top 3-5 DE contract) and would that be a problem moving forward in wrapping up Pugh et al? Do you prefer either of Hankins or JPP if we only opted to keep one? Finally, Impact on signing a Zeitler for example and a solid TE?
|Quote:
| In comment 13331363 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
The penalty is only for not reaching the minimum cash spending floor. The penalty is monetary and nothing more.
I saw that, but I wasn't sure where the money even goes. Does the penalty, if there even is one, go to the NFLPA in general? retired players fund? seems like a very soft floor with no real ramifications.
|Quote:
|your wrong. i questioned him and never said he WAS wrong. big difference
|Quote:
|
jordan raanan
jtgiants : 1/17/2017 9:30 am
his cap numbers in todays article are wrong. he has us with only a 1.8 million carry over from last year. its more like 11 million. he says were only 20 mill under cap. its not accurate. he needs to read spotrac whos numbers are spot on. its an honest mistake but wanted to point it out
|Quote:
| the Giants conducted a transaction recently that cost $10M in 2016 cap space?
I ask that because I could have sworn with jtgiants started his thread, that OTC had the Giants with 34M in projected cap space for 2017 and today they have them projected at 23M.
could explain the difference.
|Quote:
| In comment 13331455 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
the Giants conducted a transaction recently that cost $10M in 2016 cap space?
I ask that because I could have sworn with jtgiants started his thread, that OTC had the Giants with 34M in projected cap space for 2017 and today they have them projected at 23M.
could explain the difference.
Not sure about a single transaction or even $10M total, but Cruz earned $3M in weekly roster bonuses and DRC $500k for reaching 5 INTs. Plus, JPP had up to $1.7M in incentives that he could've earned (all data per OTC). If these were not-likely to be earned incentives, then they would not have counted towards the cap initially, but would be in the latest updates to the numbers.
If all the above were earned (don't think JPP reached all of his incentives), then that would explain ~$5M of the difference. It's quite possible a few other players had small incentives as well that added up to the other $5M.
|Quote:
|im sorry i phrased it wrong but the point remains. i think its fair to question. i feel like it would b unwise to assume hes right just cause hes a beat writer. again i trust spotrac. if u choose to believe jordan thats fine to me someones off here. until i find out who i choose to believe spotrac and adam shefter. hopefully someone finds out where the discrepancy comes from
|Quote:
|Unspent cap dollars can be used the following year? That doesn't sound right.
|Quote:
|Unspent cap dollars can be used the following year? That doesn't sound right.
|Quote:
| had the Giants at 32, now 23, it had the Eagles at 10, now 7, and the Cowboys at 5 over, now 9 over.
Here was a sizing up of the Giants cap situation after last season's spending spree.
With the current cap space estimate of $23 million, Fitzgerald said the Giants still have more money than most teams, despite their big spending to start free agency.
“They should still be around the top 10 in cap room despite all the spending,” Fitzgerald said. “The Giants had huge cap room to start the year so they still have plenty to spare.” GiantsWire: How much cap space do the Giants have left. - ( New Window )
|Quote:
| In comment 13331390 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 13331323 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
This is common/public knowledge. Ranaan didn't break anything. It's available for free for anyone that wants to know about it.
NFLPA public salary cap report - ( New Window )
Yes, that is listed publicly, but you have to remember, the Giants are apparently required to file all contracts directly with Raanan, so this information that's available to the great unwashed like us can't possibly be as valuable.
Seriously, you guys are funny. I posted the public link for people on this site yesterday. And people still didn't want to believe me.
|Quote:
| I seen 11 million in carry over cap..
What I interpreted in regards to Raanan's numbers is that he is accurate for the most part, he is just not adding in the "estimated cap" for next year he is doing it with the current cap. (its projected to increase by at least 10 million) sportrac.. cap coarryover is on the bottom. - ( New Window )
|Quote:
|if we cut Cruz, Vereen, etc. (other cap casualties; NOT drc)? Like $40M or so?