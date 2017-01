Cap Carryover from NFLPA has the Giants at $1.8M

Quote: In comment 13331363 Optimus-NY said:





The penalty is only for not reaching the minimum cash spending floor. The penalty is monetary and nothing more.







Always good to see you back..Hopefully for longer periods..Quick question: IYO, do we have a legit shot at keeping both Hankins and JPP(even with a possible top 3-5 DE contract) and would that be a problem moving forward in wrapping up Pugh et al? Do you prefer either of Hankins or JPP if we only opted to keep one? Finally, Impact on signing a Zeitler for example and a solid TE?

In comment 13331376 Big Blue '56 said:What up Doc? How are you? I've been following things, but just posting less due to me being on the other side of the world working and some personal issues (divorce). Great questions. Where to begin? Off the top of my head I think the prudent thing to do cap-wise, would be to adapt a long-term strategy. If you think short-term, sure you can sign Hankins and JPP, but you're going to have problems signing our young players down the line.Going back to 2000, the NYG don't re-sign their 1-technique DTs, starting w/Cornelius Griffin. After he signed with the Skins, the Giants opted not to re-sign Barry Cofield & Linval Joseph. Now it's Hankins's turn. I think the Giants will only sign one, w/JPP being the guy. It all is going to depend on the agent. I want to do some HW on that and get back to you. The NYG smartly name a price range and don't go above it after they determine it.I'd start negotiation w/JPP's agent now and see what can be done. I'd prefer not to franchise him, but it's certainly an option if you want to keep both players. I think JPP is the guy you have to think about first. If he signs a decent contract then I believe that things will flow off of that. Believe it or not, I actually think that JPP's injury near the end of this past season is a blessing in disguise for the NYG negotiations-wise because they can work some incentives into their offer more realistically based off of performance than before.You have to remember that Arizona offered JPP more money last off-season (I think $1 million more). He opted not to go. I think he'll sty here if things are close. I could see a team in Florida coming after him (**Coughlin**ahem, ahem). He's from there and there's no state income tax there, so there's his incentive. He's their linchpin though.Negotiations will reveal all. I'd like to sign JPP and JH, but I think the prudent thing is to sign one. The Giants can replace him more easily with a cost-controlled player than they can the other guys on the roster in Free Agency. You've got ODB Jr. and Pugh coming up. I think the Giants will need to save every dollar to sign them. There are other options in the draft (remember that the Giants found Cofield in the 4th round) and in secondary free agency (Domata Peko from the Bungles for instance, even though I'd rather stear clear of him).I'd prefer JPP if I had to choose between he and Hankins. I'd rather go that route and then allocate funds for a two-way TE like Jermaine Gresham and RG Kevin Zeitler. I think that would be money better spent. Keeping that in mind, the Giants would then need to look for another OL and DT in the first 3 or 4 rounds of the draft this year. It's a hard decision, but off the top of my head, I'd probably go in that direction.I want to do more HW about it and tell you more though. Too much money has been dished out for DTs in previous years. Let's see what the market bears for Hankins and how the negotiations go with JPP. A best case scenario would be the Gants signing JPP to an incentive laden deal, and Hankins not garnering the attention his agent would like him to.I think JPP plus Gresham at TE and a guy like Zeitler at RG is a better allocation of funds than JPP plus Hankins. I think Big Hank will get a deal from someone he can't refuse (Coughlin?). Let's see.