What's the deal with Weston Richburg? adamg : 1/18/2017 11:22 pm Is this guy our center for most of the next decade?



I've seen a lot of ambivalent and/or contradictory statements about his play. Still, he was regarded as a top 3 center entering the season.



What should I think about this guy? Franchise center or Kalil like early success?

I believe like Eli there may have been a lingering nagging injury montanagiant : 1/18/2017 11:27 pm : link that bugged them all year

RE: You can probably decide for yourself what to think, no? adamg : 1/18/2017 11:32 pm : link

Quote: .



I was hoping someone would have a better informed opinion than some schmuck college kid. In comment 13332017 Gatorade Dunk said:I was hoping someone would have a better informed opinion than some schmuck college kid.

It's not a crazy question. 81_Great_Dane : 1/18/2017 11:51 pm : link Richburg looked great in 2015, but not in 2016. Which is the real guy?

'he was regarded as a top 3 center entering the season'... Torrag : 1/18/2017 11:52 pm : link He was? By who exactly? He needs to improve his anchor against power players. There is still potential upside there to be tapped into if he's willing to put in the work.

I don't think Richburg ever looked great jcn56 : 12:15 am : link He did look good, and didn't look like he was part of the problem. This season, he frequently looked like he was beat.



Is it his linemates? New OL coach/scheme? Physical vulnerabilities being exposed? Undisclosed injury? Who the hell knows, but he sure as hell didn't look like someone that we need to rush to extend this past season.

For whatever it's worth.... grizz299 : 3:06 am : link His PFF grades were very high. And before you knock PFF, Flowers was low and most grades were consistent with an eyeball test.



RANK NAME OVERALL

17 Weston Richburg 82

The 82 score is high but a lot of centers must have hight scores because in ranking they have him only middle of the pack.

The big surprice (to me) was Hankins rankings, they have just about dead last with a miserable score. I don't see how that's possible when we shut down rushing attacks all year long.

I guess because MTN-G-man : 6:32 am : link Hankins had so "Snacks" with him

How did Hankins look last year with Kuhn? Vanzetti : 6:53 am : link Yeah, not too good.



He is definitely a complementary player





I'm sure Pugh's injury hurt, SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:03 am : link Flower's shakiness, & the constant meh side of the right side of the line didn't help matters.

RE: How did Hankins look last year with Kuhn? chuckydee9 : 7:16 am : link

Quote: Yeah, not too good.



He is definitely a complementary player



BBI doesn't want to accept that.. Half of them would rather have him back over JPP. In comment 13332058 Vanzetti said:BBI doesn't want to accept that.. Half of them would rather have him back over JPP.

RE: I'm sure Pugh's injury hurt, RetroJint : 7:26 am : link

Quote: Flower's shakiness, & the constant meh side of the right side of the line didn't help matters.

The pivot prevails. Excuse making . In comment 13332062 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:The pivot prevails. Excuse making .

Richburg is part of the solution going forward Rjanyg : 7:51 am : link Not part of the problem. Imagine a better RG next to him.



If we can figure out where Flowers will play and supplement around that decision, our offense will improve. I would give Flowers a shot at RT, sign Whitworth for 2 years, sign Leary for 5 years and draft a OL on day 2 of the draft. Richburg, Pugh and Flowers need help and this plan would do it.

RE: RE: I'm sure Pugh's injury hurt, Giantology : 7:54 am : link

Quote: In comment 13332062 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:





Quote:





Flower's shakiness, & the constant meh side of the right side of the line didn't help matters.





The pivot prevails. Excuse making .



Those are contributing factors, not excuses. In comment 13332069 RetroJint said:Those are contributing factors, not excuses.

Unfortunately Richburg isn't the bigger area of concern Jimmy Googs : 8:08 am : link on that O-line right now with more pressing problems at both OT positions and RG.



But he had better be more stout in his play for Year 3, especially after calling out his peers during the last offseason.





I've wondered about a nagging injury that wasn't revealed mfsd : 8:18 am : link He went from borderline pro bowler who was considered by some one of the best centers in football in 2015 to a pretty choppy 2016.



Still think he's solid in that spot and a good guy to build around along with Pugh

Film study. There are no secrets. In 2015 he may have only Victor in CT : 8:51 am : link been bulldozed backwards a handful of times, but once it's on film everyone sees it and exploits it. He's physically weak, has trouble with DT lining up over him and bull rushing

He is Carl in CT : 8:53 am : link On the small side in today's game. Look no further than Dallas. Technique wise he is solid. He just gets no push off the ball.

Since almost everyone on O had a stellar season, Big Blue '56 : 8:57 am : link I'm willing to give Richburg a pass(also didn't have Pugh for awhile next to him) and perhaps some others and SEE what complements we bring in on O in FA

RE: He is Big Blue '56 : 9:00 am : link

Quote: On the small side in today's game. Look no further than Dallas. Technique wise he is solid. He just gets no push off the ball.



Carl, did anyone get pushed back more than O'Hara in your Giants experience, iyo? Of the good regulars, that is..Yet, he anchored 2 SB lines and did rather well on balance.. In comment 13332122 Carl in CT said:Carl, did anyone get pushed back more than O'Hara in your Giants experience, iyo? Of the good regulars, that is..Yet, he anchored 2 SB lines and did rather well on balance..

One of the O-line comments that I always thought was funny Jimmy Googs : 9:08 am : link was giving a guy who struggles somewhat of a "pass" b/c the other o-lineman next to him was weak, therefore it affected his own play negatively.



The problem with that thinking for Giants though would cause you to run out of guys to blame...

RE: Film study. There are no secrets. In 2015 he may have only GiantGolfer : 9:20 am : link

Quote: been bulldozed backwards a handful of times, but once it's on film everyone sees it and exploits it. He's physically weak, has trouble with DT lining up over him and bull rushing



This.



Richburg will not be the solution going forward if he doesn't get stronger. In comment 13332120 Victor in CT said:This.Richburg will not be the solution going forward if he doesn't get stronger.

RE: One of the O-line comments that I always thought was funny Big Blue '56 : 9:21 am : link

Quote: was giving a guy who struggles somewhat of a "pass" b/c the other o-lineman next to him was weak, therefore it affected his own play negatively.



The problem with that thinking for Giants though would cause you to run out of guys to blame...



If you're referring to me, that's not my stance per se. Some lineman do better when surrounded by solid complements. An example would be Leary of the Cowboys. Is he good because he's simply good or has he benefitted greatly from the all-pros that surround him?



The Pugh example I cited was more about a possibility than a probability. I don't know why Richburg appeared to have regressed. If it continues next year after we hopefully improve the line, I might believe it's totally his skillset In comment 13332139 Jimmy Googs said:If you're referring to me, that's not my stance per se. Some lineman do better when surrounded by solid complements. An example would be Leary of the Cowboys. Is he good because he's simply good or has he benefitted greatly from the all-pros that surround him?The Pugh example I cited was more about a possibility than a probability. I don't know why Richburg appeared to have regressed. If it continues next year after we hopefully improve the line, I might believe it's totally his skillset

O'Hara also Carl in CT : 9:33 am : link Had a better line around him, a different OL coach with schemes. But yes he was small. Also, the DTs were not (for the most part) 375 lbs.

Not directed at you, just wanted to just debate it a bit. Agree Jimmy Googs : 9:36 am : link its more of a possibility than probability factor...well said.



Imv, the importance of a O-line working together as a unit and in tandems with the guy to your right/left is a clear goal. However, I think our guys are just trying to stabilize and hold their own a good deal first...

RE: I believe like Eli there may have been a lingering nagging injury Section331 : 9:38 am : link

Quote: that bugged them all year



I wonder the same thing. He looked much better later in the year, so his being injured early isn't out of the question. In comment 13332016 montanagiant said:I wonder the same thing. He looked much better later in the year, so his being injured early isn't out of the question.

I think ryanmkeane : 9:46 am : link Richburg's best football is ahead of him. Like Pugh, he was inconsistent first 2 seasons but showed a ton of promise. He'll be a good player for us for awhile.

He is the least spike : 9:47 am : link of our OL problems.



Replace Jerry, Hart and move Flowers elsewhere.

He definitely regressed Joey in VA : 9:59 am : link But the entire offense as a whole did as well. In this offense he doesn't have to be a mauler at Center, but consider the complaints from the offense and the comments in the media about the Giants personnel and play calling being incredibly predictable and easy to diagnose. That absolutely KILLS OL in the running game because a DL or LB is attacking exactly where they know the ball is going and now as an OL you're playing defense instead of being aggressive. On the plays where he was blown up in the running game it was almost always inside trap and power plays which we ran well a year ago. We tipped them off too much this year so when defenders knew it was coming they knew that keeping the C off the LBs would essentially negate the run and that happened entirely too often.



I'm not absolving Richburg he was bulldozed too often, but his job was made incredibly hard as was everyone else's on the offense because of the predictable nature of our scheme. As for getting stronger, he will. Keep in mind that he's 25 and going on his 4th year, he should be entering his physical prime and with another year in this program and with this OL coach it's a safe bet he'll keep improving. O'Hara was a smallish center who got shoved around a lot until he added weight and became a Pro Bowl player in his late 20s so don't cash out on Richburg yet. I'd assume he bounces back as does the entire offense and this conversation will look silly in about a year.





Coming into this season, Doomster : 12:03 pm : link the OL was looked upon as three solid guys on the left side and two question marks on the right....



But, this was going to be the first year, this OL was not going to play musical players/positions.....the OL was set.... it had played together last season, and looked better as the season progressed.....and supposedly, we had a new OL coach that would make a difference also...



Instead......



Flowers looked as bad, if not worse, than last year....even with a year under his belt, the motion penalties, the holding calls, and the pressures he allowed, was devastating to the line.....we thought the year before, it was because of the fact he was a rookie, playing on a bum ankle, that he would dramatically improve this season.....it didn't happen, and a new OL coach certainly did not fix the same glaring pass blocking weakness he demonstrated the year before....



Pugh, is now considered the best OLman, for one reason.....he didn't play worse than last year.....he is a solid guard, but is that what we expected from a first round pick? He is not a mauler in the run game, and his pass blocking is ok....his main strength, is his ability to play multiple positions, when called upon....we worried about concussions last year, but this year, it was one of those freak knee injuries, but he was still able to return....



Richburg, took a step back, this year....maybe, as others have suggested, film has shown his weakness....I always felt he was at his best on downfield blocking....run blocking? Meh....Pass blocking? He was the reason Eli was nailed in the Washington game, not Jerry...,can only hope, that he was playing with some sort of injury that hampered his play this season.....



As for Jerry, he played as expected, yet BBI somehow thought he would play better.....he is what he is, nothing more.....



The Newhouse/Hart shitshow, was as expected also....which makes one wonder why the TE's were not used more to at least chip block and help either Tackle.....



So why did the OL fail? Because the RG/RT played as we expected(Reese had his fingers crossed), and the other three did not play as expected......because we had no backup plan for a FB.....because we have TE's that can't block, and somehow Gilbride Jr., gets a free pass on this....





We are 5 years into an OL rebuild, and exactly where are we after 5 years?

Weston can be a player est1986 : 12:29 pm : link Don't think he has the best leadership qualities. Pugh needs to step up and be the leader of the group, if he gets locked up contract wise like he should. Weston would be a nice piece at center for a long time.

RE: O'Hara also Giants2012 : 12:33 pm : link

Quote: Had a better line around him, a different OL coach with schemes. But yes he was small. Also, the DTs were not (for the most part) 375 lbs.



+1



and that line played well together. Snee was a rock next to O'Hara and the LG was always a solid player (forgot his name besides Seubert but it worked).



Pugh has been in and out, Jerry can't run block, etc. The OL is a mess. In comment 13332181 Carl in CT said:+1and that line played well together. Snee was a rock next to O'Hara and the LG was always a solid player (forgot his name besides Seubert but it worked).Pugh has been in and out, Jerry can't run block, etc. The OL is a mess.

RE: Weston can be a player phillygiant : 12:48 pm : link

Quote: Don't think he has the best leadership qualities. Pugh needs to step up and be the leader of the group, if he gets locked up contract wise like he should. Weston would be a nice piece at center for a long time.



How would you know what his leadership qualities are?



You in the locker room every day make that determination?



You really do say a lot of stupid things In comment 13332540 est1986 said:How would you know what his leadership qualities are?You in the locker room every day make that determination?You really do say a lot of stupid things

RE: Weston can be a player Giants2012 : 1:12 pm : link

Quote: Don't think he has the best leadership qualities. Pugh needs to step up and be the leader of the group, if he gets locked up contract wise like he should. Weston would be a nice piece at center for a long time.



Everything I read about him prior to the draft included what a great leader he is. He called out teammates who may have not been working in the offseason.



This group simply isn't that good and IMO, they have questionable chemistry



Diehl was a hard worker who loved to practice

Seuburt was a hard working blue collar type

O'Hara was tough, smart player

Snee was a bull

McKeenzie was quiet Giant man and true professional



That group had great chemistry



What chemistry does this group have? Quiet Flowers, looks lost. Pugh, kind of a comedian, Richburg who is tough, a quiet Jerry who can't run block and RT who claims "I understand the business". It's like a bunch of temps.









In comment 13332540 est1986 said:Everything I read about him prior to the draft included what a great leader he is. He called out teammates who may have not been working in the offseason.This group simply isn't that good and IMO, they have questionable chemistryDiehl was a hard worker who loved to practiceSeuburt was a hard working blue collar typeO'Hara was tough, smart playerSnee was a bullMcKeenzie was quiet Giant man and true professionalThat group had great chemistryWhat chemistry does this group have? Quiet Flowers, looks lost. Pugh, kind of a comedian, Richburg who is tough, a quiet Jerry who can't run block and RT who claims "I understand the business". It's like a bunch of temps.

He Cost Us the Washington Game NJLCO : 2:17 pm : link Lets not forget that F up early in the season. Comments were made that this O line is not a cohesive group and I believe Richburg is part of the problem. He talks big and seldom shows up. I strongly suggest that we see what he does this off season to improve. Colorado State doesn't produce a star studded line up of offensive linemen. Why we would take this guy in the second round is beyond crazy.