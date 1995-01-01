Raanan: Where do the Giants go at offensive tackle?

See, this is where Raanan disappoints a bit jcn56 : 8:10 am : link A lot of chest puffing on the other thread about inside sources and access we don't have. All well and good when it's about the salary cap (for which there are plenty of public sources to accurately pull apart data), but here's where some insider knowledge would come in handy.



They should use all $11 million of their ... Boy Cord : 8:12 am : link ... cap carry forward on a FA LT.

Amazing...been calling for the Giants to go after That’s Gold, Jerry : 8:19 am : link Joe Thomas since last summer...now everyone else seems to be on board (Jordan not the first to suggest this). Guess we here at BBI are just dummies.

I've been a proponent of signing Whitworth for 2-3 year contract. Diver_Down : 8:20 am : link BB'56 had a thread yesterday evening that ended up being deleted. I mentioned the history of Whitworth and his situation with the Bengals. Basically, they have drafted younger players, but their inability to develop and unseat Whitworth has led their front office to kicking the can on Whitworth. Last year was one year deal. The year before that he was coming off a 2 year deal. He has to realize this is his last contract. I just hope their young talent has developed enough for the Bengals to not offer another piecemeal contract. He likely will want to stay with the Bengals as he has played for them his entire career, but absent a contract from them, he should be our primary target.



Move Flowers to the right side. It's worth an effort in OTA's to see if he can handle RT, but I think he would be better suited at RG to protect against the speed on the outside. A draft prospect, Lamp, would likely be there for us to pick. Let the Flowers, draft pick, and Hart decide how the right side shakes out. For insurance, I would bring back Newhouse as depth.

Riley Reiff Pete in MD : 8:28 am : link has played both LT and RT. The article states he's only a RT. He actually played only this past season at RT and the other four of his career on the left side. He has been inconsistent on both sides from what I have read. He could be a calculated risk. Whitworth's age scares me. He's the type of player the Giants would sign and then he would all of a sudden become injury prone.

There is one other option ... Beer Man : 8:35 am : link that seems to be overlooked (maybe for a good reason). If starting quality OTs (or only one OT) can’t be found via FA or in the draft, there appears to be a little more value at OG in both the draft and FA market. If the team believes that Flowers can play a decent RT, then put him there, find a LT (perhaps a short term stopgap like Whitworth) and draft/sign one of the available OGs to play RG. This assume that Flowers can handle RT, which maybe a big assumption.

Dare say, are the Giants best off drafting two O-lineman Jimmy Googs : 8:43 am : link with their first two picks?



Or OL, TE, OL....

Again after OL Carl in CT : 8:49 am : link #2 WR is the weakest position on O. On D it all depends what we do with our DL free agents

I'd take Whitworth on a 2 yr deal with an option for 3. He's Victor in CT : 8:56 am : link played all 16 games in all but 2 seasons, and fewer than 14 just once. His window coincides with Eli's, andit gives them a year more to see if Flowers, Pugh and Richburg are long term answers

Yep agree. Never want to reach (too far). Jimmy Googs : 9:14 am : link Unfortunately our "need" to upgrade the OL still remains and it seems like fixing it all using Free Agency is a stretch...





I'd move Flowers to RG sjnyfan : 9:23 am : link Sign Whitworth to a 2-3 year deal and put him at LT.



Sign Sebastian Vollmer to a 2-3 year deal for RT



Draft at least one tackle between rds 2-4 to groom such as Temple's Dion Dawkins, Troy's Antonio Garcia, Bucknell's Julie'n Davenport or Arkansas's Dan Skipper among others.



We only have Eli for a few more years. The Flowers LT project has failed, Hart isn't a starter and the offense suffered in part because of these two huge problems. We have the cap space. Get it done.

jcn ryanmkeane : 9:43 am : link a puff piece? I thought that was a pretty accurate, good summary of the options for tackle for the Giants.

sign a vet OT spike : 9:46 am : link and draft a WR to replace Cruz. A TE needs to be drafted as well.

I'd take a gamble on Matt Kalil Anakim : 9:53 am : link Knowing full well that he may not be, and probably isn't, the answer.





Aside from Ramczyk and MAYBE Cam Robinson, there are no LTs that intrigue me. Garett Bolles is great, but he's 25.

The Giants have spent two first round picks Mike from Ohio : 10:15 am : link on tackles in the last four years, and both have not been able to hold down the spot. Picking at 23, I do not think you can draft a guy this year and plug him in at LT and expect to have that spot solidified. You also can't go into the season expecting Flowers to be your LT based on this past season's performance.



Whitworth would be a solid signing. You need someone who is not a question mark, and he is as close as you will get unless you trade for someone which I would not expect. In a later round you draft an LT with the physical skills who just isn't ready from a technique/experience perspective and you trust your coaches to get him ready in 2-3 years when Whitworth is done.

Flowers at guard? CT Charlie : 10:18 am : link I thought that in the West Coast offense, a guard needs to be able to pull and move. I don't see Flowers doing that well. His strength is in pushing straight ahead.





too bad Cam Robinson will be well off board micky : 10:29 am : link by time pick. Can't move up for him (which would do if it didn't drain your picks).



Ramczyk you don't know about his injury and long-term.



trading for a 35 yrs old Thomas would be good only if it was for a win now year, which isn't.



Maybe a unforeseen vet OT good one comes unexpectedly avail this off season.



I'd start with Leary of Dallas inside at G, but see how his health is first too.



Not much pickings to help this off season. Where OL is limited both Draft & FA..may have to wait til next off season to find one, and take care of an "extra" OLmen in a two-way TE which is rich in this draft



jcn ryanmkeane : 10:53 am : link you realize that most of these pieces that beat reporters or NFLN types write..could basically be written by anyone. Their job is to keep fans of each team informed. Jordan does a good job at that.

Covering his ass.... Doomster : 11:09 am : link “Ereck has played basically every snap since he has been here. He is an early-out junior, still a young player, but it is time for him to show us the fruits of being a first-round draft pick, and I still think he has a chance to do that,” general manager Jerry Reese said after the season.



“Is he the left tackle? Should he be in a different position? We will evaluate that. But I do think that he is a big, strong kid who has a chance to be a really good player."





Yes, Reese, you know he isn't a LT......and now you are hoping that he can just be an average RG/RT......not good for a #9 pick....



As for the piece itself, it is nothing but fluff.....Raanan probably got the idea by reading BBI....

If you look up draft reviews MotownGIANTS : 11:16 am : link there were whispers of him being uncoachable and those whispers have gotten louder. His falling out with the previous OL coach is not a positive on the matter to say the least.



Maybe dude is just not pro material from a brain, drive and desire standpoint.

I don't disagree some of those comments were self-serving Doomster Jimmy Googs : 11:19 am : link but indeed Flowers has been a starter on this line. I mentioned on a previous thread...



The bad news is the NY Giants will have a new Left Tackle in 2017.



The good news is Flowers is talented enough to find a place to start somewhere else on this o-line.



They need to get to work on some gameplans for a restructuring of the O-line...





If Beatty ends up being a reliable starter phil in arizona : 12:06 pm : link for someone next season I'm going to stick a pillow over my head and suffocate myself.

Tough spot for a LT JonC : 12:27 pm : link No obvious strong answers via UFA, and unlikely a draft pick at #23 will be any better than EF.



Which leaves me thinking EF will continue at LT, unless they somehow pull off a trade.



is it remotely possible djm : 12:31 pm : link that DRC is dangled as trade bait to a team that maybe wants to move one of its tackles? Sounds nuts...rarely happens...but it does happen from time to time and maybe there's a match out there. I'd consider trading DRC for an equally talented tackle of similar age. Why not...I love DRC but if you could turn him into a tackle you'd have to consider it. You'd be robbing peter to pay paul in some ways, but the cupboard wouldn't exactly be bare in the secondary.

one part of the DRC rumor last Spring was JonC : 12:32 pm : link he was dangled for an OT.



in a weak FA market for LT old man : 12:47 pm : link and an even worse draft, I can see JR overpaying in FA or trading up in desperation for Robinson, even a slipping Robinson, or jumping on a unknown,healthwise, Ramcyk.

Giants have to go FA or Trade nicky43 : 1:14 pm : link They won't get the caliber they need in the draft where they pick.



Bite the bullet, spend big on a great LT, move Flowers to the right side (and pray).

good point about Lomas Brown clatterbuck. I'd rather do that than Victor in CT : 1:31 pm : link reach for an OL who isn't worthy of the pick.

Lomas Brown had about 18 games left in him when NYG signed him djm : 2:02 pm : link wish it was 19.

Ideal line for me would be ryanmkeane : 2:18 pm : link Kalil-Pugh-Richburg-Zeitler-Flowers

Look...if OT is that weak in this particular draft Jimmy Googs : 2:32 pm : link then there really shouldn't be opposition to finding a FA guy for a year or two to fill in at LT until we draft the right guy.



Anybody supporting Flowers line up there again for game 1 next season is over-thinking this one...

I find it hilarious ryanmkeane : 2:42 pm : link that everyone wanted Okung and Clady, two guys that are far more oft injured than Kalil...but now everyone doesn't want Kalil. Strange, really.

