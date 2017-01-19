Jeremiah's NFLN first mock draft Defenderdawg : 1/19/2017 9:15 am

"Get to know this name. Everett has a lot of similarities to Jordan Reed and he would crush it in the Giants' offensive system, surrounded by Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard."

- ( 23. NYG Gerald Everett TE So Alabama"Get to know this name. Everett has a lot of similarities to Jordan Reed and he would crush it in the Giants' offensive system, surrounded by Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard." Link - ( New Window

Yesterday's PFF mock draft Defenderdawg : 1/19/2017 9:18 am : link

"Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

It’s going to happen. Someday, the Giants will add a playmaking talent to their linebacking corps. So why not this year? Cunningham loves to take on blockers and he sheds them well and his nose for the ball led to his 56 solo run stops that led all Power-5 linebackers. He has the skills to excel in coverage as well, it’s just a matter of getting better as a tackler where he’s missed 34 over the last two years. The Giants’ defense took major steps forward in 2016, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement at the linebacker level."

- ( 23. New York Giants"Zach Cunningham, LB, VanderbiltIt’s going to happen. Someday, the Giants will add a playmaking talent to their linebacking corps. So why not this year? Cunningham loves to take on blockers and he sheds them well and his nose for the ball led to his 56 solo run stops that led all Power-5 linebackers. He has the skills to excel in coverage as well, it’s just a matter of getting better as a tackler where he’s missed 34 over the last two years. The Giants’ defense took major steps forward in 2016, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement at the linebacker level." Link - ( New Window

Seems like mrvax : 1/19/2017 9:23 am : link he can catch & block. Good choice.

No way sjnyfan : 1/19/2017 9:28 am : link Absolutely not with OJ Howard still on the board. We're not taking a mid major conference move TE when you have a two way All American TE that still has tremendous upside available to you, especially when we desperately need a blocking TE. I like Jeremiah but that's a swing and a miss and will change in his next mock.

If Deshaun Watson is available at 23 Chris684 : 1/19/2017 9:31 am : link you run to the podium.



Drafting Ryan Nassib when we did was stupid. Drafting a QB to groom for 2-3 years right now would be very smart.



If he's not there, as I expect he won't be, I still like O.J. Howard or McCaffrey.





I would actually say that knowing the Giants Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 1/19/2017 9:31 am : link if Teez Tabor is on the board, really surprising if they wouldn't take him.

I can't wait till the combine superspynyg : 1/19/2017 9:32 am : link To see the skills of some of these guys.

RE: If Deshaun Watson is available at 23 superspynyg : 1/19/2017 9:34 am : link

Quote: you run to the podium.



Drafting Ryan Nassib when we did was stupid. Drafting a QB to groom for 2-3 years right now would be very smart.



If he's not there, as I expect he won't be, I still like O.J. Howard or McCaffrey.





Massive was never supposed to be our next guy. He was a backup. He is a back up. When we drafted him we knew Eli had another 7-8 years. In comment 13332176 Chris684 said:Massive was never supposed to be our next guy. He was a backup. He is a back up. When we drafted him we knew Eli had another 7-8 years.

RE: If Deshaun Watson is available at 23 Giants2012 : 1/19/2017 9:37 am : link

Quote: you run to the podium.



Drafting Ryan Nassib when we did was stupid. Drafting a QB to groom for 2-3 years right now would be very smart.



If he's not there, as I expect he won't be, I still like O.J. Howard or McCaffrey.







It wasn't stupid. Using a cheap 4th round pick on a QB rather than resigning a more costly Carr was smart. Pittsburgh did the same thing.



Some may believe it's stupid to use a costly #1 to ride the bench when you already have a franchise QB in desperate need of some OL blocking today. In comment 13332176 Chris684 said:It wasn't stupid. Using a cheap 4th round pick on a QB rather than resigning a more costly Carr was smart. Pittsburgh did the same thing.Some may believe it's stupid to use a costly #1 to ride the bench when you already have a franchise QB in desperate need of some OL blocking today.

Definitely interested to see Everett Big Rick in FL : 1/19/2017 9:37 am : link In the Senior Bowl next week. Granted it's against weaker competition, but his TD numbers are way better than Howard. That's the one thing that scares me with Howard. He only has 7 TDs in 4 seasons at Alabama. If I recall correctly 3 of those 7 were blown coverages against Clemson.

Yea except two picks for a backup Chris684 : 1/19/2017 9:38 am : link is pretty steep, especially behind a guy who never misses games. Especially when you can always find the next Lorenzen, Carr, or Josh Johnson off the FA pile.

Not Sure Who this TE is? NJLCO : 1/19/2017 9:40 am : link I am a season ticket holder to Air Force football and we played So Alabama in our bowl game this year. Maybe this guy was hurt however he did not show up on the stat sheet for the game nor do I recall him being highlighted throughout the game. Maybe I missed something. AFA kicked their ass after a slow start. So please someone add to this guy's resume.

This team was 11-5 Chris684 : 1/19/2017 9:42 am : link Let's not pretend like they have so many holes they couldnt survive a pick made with an eye toward the slightly more distant future. It's one pick, additional needs like OL, TE can be addressed in the middle rounds.





If they are lucky enough to be gifted an A+ talent at QB with the 23rd pick, it would be nice to have the future in place.









RE: This team was 11-5 BMac : 1/19/2017 9:47 am : link

Quote: Let's not pretend like they have so many holes they couldnt survive a pick made with an eye toward the slightly more distant future. It's one pick, additional needs like OL, TE can be addressed in the middle rounds.





If they are lucky enough to be gifted an A+ talent at QB with the 23rd pick, it would be nice to have the future in place.









An "A+" talent At QB isn't making it out of the top 5 in this QB hungry league. In comment 13332202 Chris684 said:An "A+" talent At QB isn't making it out of the top 5 in this QB hungry league.

Deshaun Watson is an A+ talent dep026 : 1/19/2017 9:51 am : link holy shit, no. He's a 3rd round talent who will be overdrated by someone because of name/Alabama game.

RE: Yea except two picks for a backup Giants2012 : 1/19/2017 9:53 am : link

Quote: is pretty steep, especially behind a guy who never misses games. Especially when you can always find the next Lorenzen, Carr, or Josh Johnson off the FA pile.



Well, teams do it all the time and with starters getting injured quite frequently it's good to groom a kid rather than the vets you mentioned who proved they couldn't do much of anything. You don't pay millions for Carr with no upside at the expense of 4th Rounder who could have upside. In comment 13332195 Chris684 said:Well, teams do it all the time and with starters getting injured quite frequently it's good to groom a kid rather than the vets you mentioned who proved they couldn't do much of anything. You don't pay millions for Carr with no upside at the expense of 4th Rounder who could have upside.

That mock would suck Anakim : 1/19/2017 9:54 am : link 4 of my top 5 "realistic" guys will have been taken. I would still take OJ Howard over Everett.

not sold that Giants2012 : 1/19/2017 9:55 am : link Watson is an A+ talent either. The guy likes to run and this league will break those wheels quickly.

RE: Deshaun Watson is an A+ talent Giants2012 : 1/19/2017 9:56 am : link

Quote: holy shit, no. He's a 3rd round talent who will be overdrated by someone because of name/Alabama game.





Really hoping I heard "the Jets select . . . ."



lol In comment 13332214 dep026 said:Really hoping I heard "the Jets select . . . ."lol

Cam Robinson drops out of the first round Anakim : 1/19/2017 10:00 am : link I'm not 100% convinced he's a future LT, but I think the potential is there. I might be tempted to take him at 23 given how crappy the LT situation is.

Nick Saban called Watson the best player in CFB Chris684 : 1/19/2017 10:06 am : link since Cam Newton, and I happen to think he has a better head on his shoulders which is Cam's biggest problem.



Sure that doesnt make him automatic in the pros. But his body of work is far greater than "one" Alabama game.



I would expect if/when Watson got to pick #20, plenty of teams would start calling to trade back in round 1 anyway.

If the draft fell that way The_Boss : 1/19/2017 10:08 am : link I'd go:

Howard

Robinson, who fell out of this mock

Bolles

Davis (UF LB)



No way I take Jeremish's TE

Watson ryanmkeane : 1/19/2017 10:08 am : link was/is a better pocket QB than Prescott...that much I think is evident.

Then Watson should go #1 Giants2012 : 1/19/2017 10:11 am : link and it's ridiculous to think the best player in college football falls to #5 let alone #23.





Mock Drafts mavric : 1/19/2017 10:13 am : link are usually really, really wrong and often not even in the same solar system with what happens on draft day. Still, mocks are good to initiate discussions among fans.

Inevitably, a top player will be surprisingly still on the board on draft day as a few teams ahead of the Giants reach. It will be a surprise and Kiper will be shaking his head in unbelief that some team picked a player that he can't believe.



As for me: I just want them to focus on the offensive line. Unless OJ Howard is still on the board at 23, please, please, please get a big lineman.

RE: Mock Drafts Giants2012 : 1/19/2017 10:18 am : link

Quote:



As for me: I just want them to focus on the offensive line. Unless OJ Howard is still on the board at 23, please, please, please get a big lineman.



Agreed



As far as QB, I would consider Kelly as high as Round 3 b/c I think he's gone earlier that the Giants pick in around 4.



In comment 13332253 mavric said:AgreedAs far as QB, I would consider Kelly as high as Round 3 b/c I think he's gone earlier that the Giants pick in around 4.

RE: Nick Saban called Watson the best player in CFB BigBlueinChicago : 1/19/2017 10:26 am : link

Quote: since Cam Newton, and I happen to think he has a better head on his shoulders which is Cam's biggest problem.



Sure that doesnt make him automatic in the pros. But his body of work is far greater than "one" Alabama game.



I would expect if/when Watson got to pick #20, plenty of teams would start calling to trade back in round 1 anyway.



QB grading is such an inexact science. I mean, to think that in the last 10 years the same "draft experts" and NFL teams concluded Blaine Gabbert, Mark Sanchez, Christian Ponder, EJ Manuel, Jake Locker, Sam Bradford should be high picks.



None of those guys when they came out had amassed the resume that Watson did. Or were they given higher marks because of what they measured out at the Combine.



Do these teams really know what they are looking at when evaluating this position? The answer is no.



It's almost like if the guy isn't Andrew Luck or John Elway coming out, where the guys talent is so obvious, teams and draft experts are just throwing out a bunch of stuff and hoping they are correct. In comment 13332242 Chris684 said:QB grading is such an inexact science. I mean, to think that in the last 10 years the same "draft experts" and NFL teams concluded Blaine Gabbert, Mark Sanchez, Christian Ponder, EJ Manuel, Jake Locker, Sam Bradford should be high picks.None of those guys when they came out had amassed the resume that Watson did. Or were they given higher marks because of what they measured out at the Combine.Do these teams really know what they are looking at when evaluating this position? The answer is no.It's almost like if the guy isn't Andrew Luck or John Elway coming out, where the guys talent is so obvious, teams and draft experts are just throwing out a bunch of stuff and hoping they are correct.

I really like what I saw from Watson Vin R : 1/19/2017 10:29 am : link Wouldn't be mad at all if they drafted him

If we take a TE in the first LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/19/2017 10:34 am : link I will eat my hat.



Every year the Giants are mocked TEs and LBs in half the mocks. When will we learn?

In AcidTest : 1/19/2017 10:39 am : link that draft, I would take Bolles. Don't care that he's 25. Great feet, and has upside. His best football is ahead of him. He hasn't reached his ceiling. I'd also be happy with Cunningham. This team desperately needs a coverage LB who excels in space. Cunningham is also relentless, and can "bend the edge."



No interest in Watson. For once, I agree with dep. Most of his plays were in the shotgun, and he may not even be 6'2'. I don't think he meets the size requirements the Giants have for the position.



I also can't see the Giants taking Everett with Howard still on the board.

I don't love Watson Carl in CT : 1/19/2017 10:40 am : link But if the Giants are convinced he will be their QB two years from now, then you take him. You don't want to be in the spot where every team knows you need a QB and need one now. That's why Philly paid a first for Bradford.

RE: If we take a TE in the first Anakim : 1/19/2017 10:46 am : link

Quote: I will eat my hat.



Every year the Giants are mocked TEs and LBs in half the mocks. When will we learn?





They may very well have taken Leonard Floyd if he was available at 10 last year. In fact, some say it was a certainty. In comment 13332290 LakeGeorgeGiant said:They may very well have taken Leonard Floyd if he was available at 10 last year. In fact, some say it was a certainty.

RE: In sjnyfan : 1/19/2017 10:55 am : link

Quote: that draft, I would take Bolles. Don't care that he's 25. Great feet, and has upside. His best football is ahead of him. He hasn't reached his ceiling. I'd also be happy with Cunningham. This team desperately needs a coverage LB who excels in space. Cunningham is also relentless, and can "bend the edge."



No interest in Watson. For once, I agree with dep. Most of his plays were in the shotgun, and he may not even be 6'2'. I don't think he meets the size requirements the Giants have for the position.



I also can't see the Giants taking Everett with Howard still on the board.



Bolles is going to have an interesting combine. The interview process is critical for him. He has a record, served jail time, has used drugs in the past, kicked out of several schools as a teen. He's like a rated R version of The Blind Side. From all accounts, it looks like he's turned his life around and I think he's married now but he will be grilled next week at the Senior Bowl and next month at the combine. In comment 13332306 AcidTest said:Bolles is going to have an interesting combine. The interview process is critical for him. He has a record, served jail time, has used drugs in the past, kicked out of several schools as a teen. He's like a rated R version of The Blind Side. From all accounts, it looks like he's turned his life around and I think he's married now but he will be grilled next week at the Senior Bowl and next month at the combine.

I'm not a Cunningham fan. Fast, good instincts, but he's an awful yatqb : 1/19/2017 10:58 am : link tackler...kind of looks like he's trying to bring a steer down, holding on for all he's worth. Never hits a guy and stops him in his tracks, ala Harry Carson.

RE: RE: In AcidTest : 1/19/2017 11:13 am : link

Quote: In comment 13332306 AcidTest said:





Quote:





that draft, I would take Bolles. Don't care that he's 25. Great feet, and has upside. His best football is ahead of him. He hasn't reached his ceiling. I'd also be happy with Cunningham. This team desperately needs a coverage LB who excels in space. Cunningham is also relentless, and can "bend the edge."



No interest in Watson. For once, I agree with dep. Most of his plays were in the shotgun, and he may not even be 6'2'. I don't think he meets the size requirements the Giants have for the position.



I also can't see the Giants taking Everett with Howard still on the board.







Bolles is going to have an interesting combine. The interview process is critical for him. He has a record, served jail time, has used drugs in the past, kicked out of several schools as a teen. He's like a rated R version of The Blind Side. From all accounts, it looks like he's turned his life around and I think he's married now but he will be grilled next week at the Senior Bowl and next month at the combine.



Yup. That's the question with Bolles. So if the Giants passed, I'd understand, but he seems to have really turned his life around. Wing had some problems, but did the same, and the Giants traded for him. Having kids and getting married seemed to help both. In comment 13332334 sjnyfan said:Yup. That's the question with Bolles. So if the Giants passed, I'd understand, but he seems to have really turned his life around. Wing had some problems, but did the same, and the Giants traded for him. Having kids and getting married seemed to help both.

RE: RE: This team was 11-5 chris r : 1/19/2017 11:55 am : link

Quote: In comment 13332202 Chris684 said:





Quote:





Let's not pretend like they have so many holes they couldnt survive a pick made with an eye toward the slightly more distant future. It's one pick, additional needs like OL, TE can be addressed in the middle rounds.





If they are lucky enough to be gifted an A+ talent at QB with the 23rd pick, it would be nice to have the future in place.













An "A+" talent At QB isn't making it out of the top 5 in this QB hungry league.



Aaron Rogers went 24. In comment 13332209 BMac said:Aaron Rogers went 24.

RE: If we take a TE in the first WillVAB : 1/19/2017 11:55 am : link

Quote: I will eat my hat.



Every year the Giants are mocked TEs and LBs in half the mocks. When will we learn?



Normally you'd be right, but there's a good chance an impact, playmaker TE and/or LB will be there at 23. Both are needs -- TE from a talent perspective, LB from a roster perspective as a few guys are set to hit FA.



In comment 13332290 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Normally you'd be right, but there's a good chance an impact, playmaker TE and/or LB will be there at 23. Both are needs -- TE from a talent perspective, LB from a roster perspective as a few guys are set to hit FA.

While its clear NYG track record suggests CB, DE or WR Jimmy Googs : 1/19/2017 12:02 pm : link in early rounds because of those being most impactful value positions, this trend cannot(should not) last forever.



If we happen to retain JPP and DRC, there is no greater opportunity to use this next draft to grab an athletic Tight End or Linebacker early.







RE: If we take a TE in the first chris r : 1/19/2017 12:06 pm : link

Quote: I will eat my hat.



Every year the Giants are mocked TEs and LBs in half the mocks. When will we learn?



When will we learn not to make predication about team drafting strategy based on tiny samples? People said we'd never take an OL high. They also said we'd never take a RB high. Oops. In comment 13332290 LakeGeorgeGiant said:When will we learn not to make predication about team drafting strategy based on tiny samples? People said we'd never take an OL high. They also said we'd never take a RB high. Oops.

From what I gather... ryanmkeane : 1/19/2017 2:11 pm : link Howard is hot because of the Alabama factor and Hodges because of his measurables, but Njoku is the best all around NFL prospect that people like as the best TE out of this class.

RE: If Deshaun Watson is available at 23 BleedBlue : 1/19/2017 4:37 pm : link

Quote: you run to the podium.



Drafting Ryan Nassib when we did was stupid. Drafting a QB to groom for 2-3 years right now would be very smart.



If he's not there, as I expect he won't be, I still like O.J. Howard or McCaffrey.





i dont get this idea. WE NEED AN IMPACT PLAYER IN ROUND 1. eli has like 2 years left, we need to WIN NOW. fuck watson, draft a TE, WR, RB, DE or LB. someone who can make an immediate impact In comment 13332176 Chris684 said:i dont get this idea. WE NEED AN IMPACT PLAYER IN ROUND 1. eli has like 2 years left, we need to WIN NOW. fuck watson, draft a TE, WR, RB, DE or LB. someone who can make an immediate impact

Trade TyreeHelmet : 1/19/2017 5:45 pm : link Trade for Joe Thomas. Instantly changes this offense.

RE: From what I gather... adamg : 1/19/2017 6:43 pm : link

Quote: Howard is hot because of the Alabama factor and Hodges because of his measurables, but Njoku is the best all around NFL prospect that people like as the best TE out of this class.



I know a few people like Njoku more than Howard. I don't know why (effort/heart was one of the listed reasons). Njoku looks awful at blocking from what I've watched. Do you think Njoku is a better pick than Howard? In comment 13332797 ryanmkeane said:I know a few people like Njoku more than Howard. I don't know why (effort/heart was one of the listed reasons). Njoku looks awful at blocking from what I've watched. Do you think Njoku is a better pick than Howard?