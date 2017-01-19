State Your Case: Falcons or Packers?

In comment 13332283
Brown Recluse said:
This. FTW
Brown Recluse said:
Brown Recluse said:
You don't think the Steelers can beat the Pats?
I think this is Matt Ryan's time. Falcons Steelers Superbowl.
They also have a defensive player that can disrupt Rodgers. I think Falcons go ahead by like 3 scores and Rodgers makes a late rush that falls short. 37-31 Falcons.
If it was at Lambeau I'd go with Green Bay.
I think Rodgers is still playing at a high enough level to win, but given the absence of Nelson and now Adams IIRC I don't think he'll have the weapons to keep them afloat.
I'm not a fan of Green Bay and never have been. Would like to see a new team in.
In a league where defense wins championships, honestly, there is only one defense left and that's New England.
So here goes.
Rogers is in a historic zone right now -- I think he can pick the Falcons Defense apart
While Ryan is a good QB and has weapons - I think the Packers Defense is much better than the Falcons and that will be the difference
Rogers has the ability to keep pace with Ryan and take over in the final minutes with lights out play
Packers win
it usually turns into a low scoring game.
GB and Rodgers will be able to exploit this Falcons defense. As will Falcons vs GB's D (more edge to falcons O in this area than GB)
It may be who runs the ball better.I like Falcons tandem duel RB's Coleman and Freeman better than single Montgomery.
I think after early going of feeling out each other, I think Falcons will win this game on last drive of game. say on a fg.
Falcons 27 Pack 24
at home, too tough. The Packers might be missing two receivers, the secondary is dinged up too.
Matt Ryan gets my MVP vote this year.
gidiefor said:
gidiefor said:
| So here goes.
Rogers is in a historic zone right now -- I think he can pick the Falcons Defense apart
While Ryan is a good QB and has weapons - I think the Packers Defense is much better than the Falcons and that will be the difference
Rogers has the ability to keep pace with Ryan and take over in the final minutes with lights out play
Packers win
gidiefor said:
gidiefor said:
Brown Recluse said:
Quote:
.
You don't think the Steelers can beat the Pats?
I'm sure its possible. But the Packers and Falcons play first.
what makes Green Bays defense much better than Atlanta? I think they are both pretty bad.
But the Packers seem to have gotten hot at the right time, and have ridden a wave into the playoffs; this maybe their year again.
is playing the best football that any QB has ever played at any time ever. If he continues, the Packers will not only win the NFC, they take the whole enchilada.
To me, it doesn't matter who is hurt.
But that offense looks completely unstoppable at the moment.
But I'd love to see the Aaron Rodgers show go all the way to Houston and beat the Pats (Pats already won the AFC Championship right?). Rodgers is better than Brady and I'd love for the rest of the football world to carry this obvious fact to its equally logical conclusion. As good as a Tom Brady is, and he is an all time great, Rodgers would be even better if he played with the Pats. Any opportunity to tweak the many Tom Brady ball washers is a very good thing. Go Pack go!
I Love Clams Casino said:
I Love Clams Casino said:
| is playing the best football that any QB has ever played at any time ever.
lol - I've heard that claim for multiple QB's at least 10 times over the past 30 years.
if Rogers wins this game he is a miracle worker.
after that pass to Cook to finish the Cowboy game -- I'm seeing a guy that's outer worldly right now
is Pittsburgh, if the Pats survive Sunday, and they will, they are SB champs.
The ATL/GB game is a toss up, I'll take Atlanta mainly because they can run and pass and likely no Jordy Nelson.
Neither defense is great, or capable of stopping New England (or each other).
Should be a high scoring game.
pjcas18 said:
pjcas18 said:
| is Pittsburgh, if the Pats survive Sunday, and they will, they are SB champs.
pj -- I think the Steelers are going to give them all they can handle. The Steelers are a much more physical team than the Pats and I think that will be the difference in that game
gidiefor said:
gidiefor said:
pjcas18 said:
Quote:
is Pittsburgh, if the Pats survive Sunday, and they will, they are SB champs.
pj -- I think the Steelers are going to give them all they can handle. The Steelers are a much more physical team than the Pats and I think that will be the difference in that game
I hope so, but the Patriots beat the #1 defense in the NFL last week and put up 33 (with a punt return). The Steelers secondary is vulnerable.
I think offense is where the Steelers have to win. I wouldn't rely on their D to stop the Patriots.
Unfortunately, I expect Matty Ice to thaw yet again in crucial win-or-go-home-spots..
Hoping Brady comes up big against double-prick
I hope before I die to see that the Giants have won as many Super Bowls as any other team! If the Steelers beat the Patriot I think they will go all the way,
that will make seven Super Bowls......I don't think I will live that long to see it happen, even though I am 60 going on 61.
Better running game
More weapons offensively
Can outscore GB if it becomes a shootout.
I don't like GB
the Steelers are well rounded -- so they have an offense -- Bell may be the best RB in the game, Brown is a terrific WR and they have a reasonably good TE. Both teams have a great Offensive line and Big Ben can go toe to toe with Brady.
The thing that hurts NE is they have no Gronk to exploit the holes in the Steeler defense -- they have to rely on Edelman to do that -- If the Steelers take Edelman out of the game by challenging him at the line and with extra attention -- and if they continue to execute their pass rush which usually gives Brady fits - the Pats can be stymied.
The Steers are also playing at a much higher level and with more attitude that when the two teams played earlier in the season.
then I would pick Green Bay to win. But it doesn't look good for either of them to be anywhere near effective, even if they got snaps.
I am rooting for the Falcons anyway but now I think its also going to happen...
So probably will just go with the home team.
Falcons is my pick.
gidiefor said:
gidiefor said:
| the Steelers are well rounded -- so they have an offense -- Bell may be the best RB in the game, Brown is a terrific WR and they have a reasonably good TE. Both teams have a great Offensive line and Big Ben can go toe to toe with Brady.
The thing that hurts NE is they have no Gronk to exploit the holes in the Steeler defense -- they have to rely on Edelman to do that -- If the Steelers take Edelman out of the game by challenging him at the line and with extra attention -- and if they continue to execute their pass rush which usually gives Brady fits - the Pats can be stymied.
The Steers are also playing at a much higher level and with more attitude that when the two teams played earlier in the season.
Ben didn't even play in the last game. That's irrelevant to me.
The Patriots however are not just Edelman. They have Bennett who we know is a ridiculous mismatch. Sort of Gronk-lite.
Not to mention Dion Lewis, who when he's played for the Patriots, they have never lost. zero times. Granted it's only 15 - 0, but undefeated is undefeated. Additionally the Patriots have other versatile players like a healthy Ammendola, Chris Hogan, James White, not to mention Blount and Michael Floyd and Malcolm Mitchell (whichever one plays).
The Steelers have Bell, who I agree is the best RB in the game right now, and Brown who is probably the best receiver, but that plays perfectly into Belichick's hand. take away Bell, take away Brown, make them throw to Jesse James or Eli Rogers.
If it comes down to Brady vs Ben that's a no-brainer IMO.
run and they will simply win it all
1. At home
2. Falcons Offense has no trouble putting up points if shootout
3. Packers dinged up
It'll be a 49-48 game with no defense.
go all the way. Glad they aren't playing in Green Bay.
Adams may be a decoy, and Allison is banged up. Only WRs that practiced yesterday for GB were Cobb and some guy I've never heard of (somehow even Janis is banged up, even though he never plays)
I'm sure there is some gamesmanship going on by McCarthy - maybe Adams will be fine... but still, if Rodgers wins Sunday he's cemented his Hall of Fame resume.
Falcons win by 2 touchdowns.
giantsfan44ab said:
giantsfan44ab said:
The Patriots
The Packers (don't want them to get SB #5 and championship #13). IMHO all Giants fans should be rooting against the Packers
Rooting against the Steelers (don't want them to get SB #7 and championship #7, putting them 1 behind the Giants)
Rooting against the Patriots (don't want them to get SB #5). Although Belichick/Brady being 5-0 versus the NFL in Super Bowls and 0-2 versus Giants/Coughlin/Eli is a consolation prize.
The Falcons getting SB #1 is OK from a Giants fan standpoint.
Can the Falcons beat the Packers? I think it will have to be a shootout, with the Falcons defense getting a key turnover or stop (FG instead of TD).
pjcas18 said:
pjcas18 said:
giantsfan44ab said:
Quote:
away Bell this year?
The Patriots
So when Landry Jones was QB and he still got 140 scrimmage yards?
pjcas18 said:
pjcas18 said:
gidiefor said:
Quote:
the Steelers are well rounded -- so they have an offense -- Bell may be the best RB in the game, Brown is a terrific WR and they have a reasonably good TE. Both teams have a great Offensive line and Big Ben can go toe to toe with Brady.
I think the Falcons could beat the Pats if they get there.
With that offense,
The thing that hurts NE is they have no Gronk to exploit the holes in the Steeler defense -- they have to rely on Edelman to do that -- If the Steelers take Edelman out of the game by challenging him at the line and with extra attention -- and if they continue to execute their pass rush which usually gives Brady fits - the Pats can be stymied.
The Steers are also playing at a much higher level and with more attitude that when the two teams played earlier in the season.
Ben didn't even play in the last game. That's irrelevant to me.
The Patriots however are not just Edelman. They have Bennett who we know is a ridiculous mismatch. Sort of Gronk-lite.
Not to mention Dion Lewis, who when he's played for the Patriots, they have never lost. zero times. Granted it's only 15 - 0, but undefeated is undefeated. Additionally the Patriots have other versatile players like a healthy Ammendola, Chris Hogan, James White, not to mention Blount and Michael Floyd and Malcolm Mitchell (whichever one plays).
The Steelers have Bell, who I agree is the best RB in the game right now, and Brown who is probably the best receiver, but that plays perfectly into Belichick's hand. take away Bell, take away Brown, make them throw to Jesse James or Eli Rogers.
If it comes down to Brady vs Ben that's a no-brainer IMO.
.
I think the Falcons could beat the Pats with their offense.
First, they have to get there! The Pats didn't play well
last week. The Steelers have a chance if their young secondary holds up, two rookies starting.
giantsfan44ab said:
giantsfan44ab said:
pjcas18 said:
Quote:
giantsfan44ab said:
Quote:
away Bell this year?
The Patriots
So when Landry Jones was QB and he still got 140 scrimmage yards?
Either way, they'll take his sub 4 ypc and sub 7 ypc and if those number duplicate Pats win in a blowout.
Dolphins, Jets, Ravens, Cowboys also did a decent job against Bell.
and I put Belichick's defensive game plan over all those teams.
It's tough to go into New England and win.
Especially if you don't get up on them early.
Patriots have won something like 85 straight games when leading at half time at home. That's no longer a small sample, that's insane.
living in Pats country can warp your perspective - you sound like you've been force fed the kool aide dude
gidiefor said:
gidiefor said:
| living in Pats country can warp your perspective - you sound like you've been force fed the kool aide dude
I watch them all the time when they don't conflict with the Giants. they are the most prepared team on the planet.
They didn't even play well last week and it wasn't really a close game.
The Steelers have flaws and you can count on the Patriots exposing them.
of course nothing is guaranteed, but I'd be surprised if the Patriots lost.
Plus, I bet a lot of money on them in August in Vegas. I bet the over on the win total (10.5) and for them to win the Super Bowl (8:1). I do this every year as a reverse psychology thing. I hate the Patriots so much, if they win, and I get paid it's not as painful. If I lose, it's a worthy price to pay for not having to hear the crap from patriots nation for an entire off-season.
Certainly don't disagree with that on the pats end. I just don't think you're going to beat the pats by out-QBing them. Bell is probably the 3rd best player left in the playoffs after Rodgers/Brady but I don't trust the dinged up Pack offense to beat them out. I think Pittsburgh offers the best chance to beat the Pats because their defense isn't nearly as horrendous as Atlanta/GB
The only thing that could possibly stop Aaron Rodgers is the "People" article coming out tomorrow ( no pun intended).
Gonna be the Pack and the Pats, the 2 greatest QBs to ever play the game.
giantsfan44ab said:
giantsfan44ab said:
| Certainly don't disagree with that on the pats end. I just don't think you're going to beat the pats by out-QBing them. Bell is probably the 3rd best player left in the playoffs after Rodgers/Brady but I don't trust the dinged up Pack offense to beat them out. I think Pittsburgh offers the best chance to beat the Pats because their defense isn't nearly as horrendous as Atlanta/GB
I agree 100%. I said if NE escapes Sunday they likely win the SB. I also said if it comes down to Brady vs Ben it's a no-brainer (I meant for the Pats to win).
the Pats game plan IMO (and probably most teams) would be scheme for Bell (especially catching the ball) and double Brown, and let Jesse James and Eli Rogers beat you. if they can. Which I don't think they can.
the Patriots got rid of their two best players on D (if you ranked them before the season) in Jones and Collins and I haven't seen a Pats D this good in the Belichick era. Maybe the Seymour/Wilfork/McGinest/Law/Harrison D in 2004.
At all levels of the D have playmakers.
but think Falcons will win. Home, on the indoor carpet, Packers with injuries in the secondary and wide receiver may be too much for Rodgers to overcome.
Rodgers may have used up all of his juju at this point and with that banged up secondary Ryan should have a field day. He has two very good receiving RBs that can stretch the field horizontally and Jones is over his toe issue it makes the Falcons nearly impossible to shut down.
Chris in Philly said:
Chris in Philly said:
+1
I have a longtime "friend" who is an Eagle fan. He tends to bitch every time a team wins a Super Bowl before the Eagles do. He did it when the Bucs did won in 2002, saying they weren't deserving because their fanbase wasn't as "strong" as Philly's was, the same thing with the Saints and Seahawks. I'm hoping Atlanta wins so it will be another first time SB winner before the Eagles got any. Just a funny thing that I'll go right to him with if Atlanta wins the entire thing. Other than that I don't really care.
The Packers defense is an abomination, while Atlanta's is just bad.
I know the years are different, but man I just have this funny feeling the Falcons will have a flat tire in their typical Falcon fashion. I'm just used to them being junk.
Riding Rodgers' hot hand.
Packers 30, Falcons 27.
except QB.
I'll go with Rodgers to win this game.
In the other game, the speed of Steelers back 7 dominates NE's skill players and PIT wins an easy one.
GB vs PIT in the SB.
Bennett is not a ridiculous mismatch. Kelce? He is and PIT had no problem with Kelce in both games this year.
PIT has the most athletic back 7 in football. The rookies Davis and Burns have really changed the team speed and range at DB.
Guys like Amendola? Hogan? Mitchell? PIT has the athletic advantage across the board on the NE skill guys. They'll cover them.
Last week HOU had them on the ropes. A few long passes blown by the backup S in HOU. I expect PIT DBs to play better than that HOU group. PIT has an excellent shot to win this.
KWALL2 said:
KWALL2 said:
| Bennett is not a ridiculous mismatch. Kelce? He is and PIT had no problem with Kelce in both games this year.
PIT has the most athletic back 7 in football. The rookies Davis and Burns have really changed the team speed and range at DB.
Guys like Amendola? Hogan? Mitchell? PIT has the athletic advantage across the board on the NE skill guys. They'll cover them.
Last week HOU had them on the ropes. A few long passes blown by the backup S in HOU. I expect PIT DBs to play better than that HOU group. PIT has an excellent shot to win this.
Bennett isn't a speed mismatch (though he's not slow), he's a size and strength mismatch. He's 6'7 250 pounds, but also isn't slow. He's not an easy cover for a LB and if you take your safety off then Edelman eats you alive underneath.
The Patriots WR's don't beat you with pure athleticism like a Beckham or Brown; their RB's like Deon Lewis and James White do, their WR's beat you with precision route running, great hands, and play calling and on the money delivery from Brady. But Edelman is pretty athletic and I doubt anyone of the Steelers CB's can match up with him in man.
Patriots win this by double digits.
and the Falcons will win the Super Bowl. Book it!
I' like Bennett but he's really not close to the eite matchup advantages at TE. Nobody in the NFL has more speed at S and MLB than PIT. They'll take care of Bennett.
Steelers have the back 7 to cover this group. Brady's coming off one of his worst playoff passing performances. He's going to have another rough game this week.
I think NE may use Blount a lot more and try and run the ball a lot more. PIT has struggles at times vs the run.
NE loss here and it will be PIT on the right side of this blowout.
KWALL2 said:
KWALL2 said:
| I' like Bennett but he's really not close to the eite matchup advantages at TE. Nobody in the NFL has more speed at S and MLB than PIT. They'll take care of Bennett.
Steelers have the back 7 to cover this group. Brady's coming off one of his worst playoff passing performances. He's going to have another rough game this week.
I think NE may use Blount a lot more and try and run the ball a lot more. PIT has struggles at times vs the run.
NE loss here and it will be PIT on the right side of this blowout.
I hope you're right but I doubt it.
I do think they'll use Blount a lot, he had two TD's and averaged over 5 ypc last time they played and the Steelers obviously know that and overcompensate to adjust.
We'll find out Sunday.
look like they're on fire...
Sadly Pats will be there also...
SB XLI Champs....
Falcons
I picked NE-GB on the BBI prediction thread in September so I'll stick with that.
I have a hard time picking Ryan over Rodgers. I can't get that throw to Jared Cook out of my head. Inhuman.
was the best I've ever seen a QB play. I hope we see a repeat performance.
The Falcons are a better team and Ryan is the MVP, but Rodgers is still that damn good and capable of willing that team to victory.
I hope we see the GOAT Bowl with Brady and Rodgers both playing at Epic levels right now.
Has been just as impressive if not more than Rodgers on his latest run
KWALL2 said:
KWALL2 said:
| I' like Bennett but he's really not close to the eite matchup advantages at TE. Nobody in the NFL has more speed at S and MLB than PIT. They'll take care of Bennett.
Steelers have the back 7 to cover this group. Brady's coming off one of his worst playoff passing performances. He's going to have another rough game this week.
I think NE may use Blount a lot more and try and run the ball a lot more. PIT has struggles at times vs the run.
NE loss here and it will be PIT on the right side of this blowout.
KWALL - surprised at this analysis. I heard Charlie Caserrley (ok....I know) saying that KC missed open receivers most of the night, and some big plays.
I also thought Miami moved the ball well on them, but just self destructed in the red zone (sacks and fumbles).
NE always seems to spring their WRs somehow...but Houston actually did a good job last night. My worry is Pitt tried to duplicate that, and BB is ready for it.
Ryan is the MVP, time to play like it. Julio Jones will have is way with the GB secondary, whether covered or not.
And ATL brings enough to the table to slow AR down. AR had a funk in the Giants game for a period, and did stall a few times in Dallas. I think ATL does enough to slow him down, plus.....he's due for a bad game. Overdue. Ok.......just an "average" game.
pjcas18 said:
pjcas18 said:
KWALL2 said:
Quote:
Bennett is not a ridiculous mismatch. Kelce? He is and PIT had no problem with Kelce in both games this year.
PIT has the most athletic back 7 in football. The rookies Davis and Burns have really changed the team speed and range at DB.
Guys like Amendola? Hogan? Mitchell? PIT has the athletic advantage across the board on the NE skill guys. They'll cover them.
Last week HOU had them on the ropes. A few long passes blown by the backup S in HOU. I expect PIT DBs to play better than that HOU group. PIT has an excellent shot to win this.
Bennett isn't a speed mismatch (though he's not slow), he's a size and strength mismatch. He's 6'7 250 pounds, but also isn't slow. He's not an easy cover for a LB and if you take your safety off then Edelman eats you alive underneath.
The Patriots WR's don't beat you with pure athleticism like a Beckham or Brown; their RB's like Deon Lewis and James White do, their WR's beat you with precision route running, great hands, and play calling and on the money delivery from Brady. But Edelman is pretty athletic and I doubt anyone of the Steelers CB's can match up with him in man.
Patriots win this by double digits.
This is PJ hoping he's dead wrong!! LOL.......unless he did again put money on the Pats in Vegas!!!
OH, and if you did, what's the potential payout?
and hold on for dear life. Packers rally falls short. ATL goes to their second super bowl ever. They may even win it this time.
every year my company has an August event at the Venetian.
I bet the over on Patriots win total which was 10.5. That is a short money bet because of the odds. My $200 bet pays me back something like $350. so not even money even.
I also bet $200 on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl at 8:1 odds. Which I wouldn't mind winning.
I already won the win total bet, so almost got my money back for both bets, but losing would be sweet.
Best money I ever spent if I lose, winning would soothe a little pain, not going to lie, but not having to listen to the chirping here all off-season would be worth missing out on the $1600 pay day.
Is for an Atlanta-NE Super Bowl with the Falcons prevailing as the winner.
- Don't mind the Falcons winning their first SB. It also spreads out more varied teams winning over the last decade or so.
- Definitely don't want PIT in the SB.
- Would rather see Matty Ice get a SB win than Rogers get another.
- NE combo of Belichick & Brady already considered by many as GOAT - rather them than PIT if AFC win in SB has to happen.
At any rate, if the Giants can't be in it, I just hope to watch some good football. I was not disappointed by the GB-Dallas game from that standpoint (and liked the outcome, too, of course).
Down the middle of the field. Other than that? He was eliminated along with Hill. That's a much tougher task then covering the NE skill guys.
Miami also has much tougher matchups for a defense.
I really think NE has to run the ball well with Blount to win. I don't see a big day for Brady.
KWALL2 said:
KWALL2 said:
| Down the middle of the field. Other than that? He was eliminated along with Hill. That's a much tougher task then covering the NE skill guys.
Miami also has much tougher matchups for a defense.
I really think NE has to run the ball well with Blount to win. I don't see a big day for Brady.
Kelce had 5 catches for 77 yards without the drop, that's not exactly eliminated.
it extrapolates out to 80 catches for over 1200 yards on the season or the best TE in the league (yardage) and top 5 in catches.
But Packers have a better (maybe the best) QB in the game.
I am going with the team with the best QB and a crazy high score - Packers 38 Falcons 35.
Everyone on TV is saying that this game will be like a pinball so despite my prediction watch this game ending up 13 - 10.
but....
|NFL Research @NFLResearch 3m3 minutes ago
Tom Brady: 19 TD, 0 INT vs Mike Tomlin's Steelers
His 127.5 passer rating vs Tomlin is his highest against any head coach (min 3 games)
pjcas18 said:
pjcas18 said:
| but....
Quote:
NFL Research @NFLResearch 3m3 minutes ago
Tom Brady: 19 TD, 0 INT vs Mike Tomlin's Steelers
His 127.5 passer rating vs Tomlin is his highest against any head coach (min 3 games)
Minimum of 3 games? They actually can use just 3 games as any sort of barometer?
Big Blue '56 said:
Big Blue '56 said:
pjcas18 said:
Quote:
but....
Quote:
NFL Research @NFLResearch 3m3 minutes ago
Tom Brady: 19 TD, 0 INT vs Mike Tomlin's Steelers
His 127.5 passer rating vs Tomlin is his highest against any head coach (min 3 games)
Minimum of 3 games? They actually can use just 3 games as any sort of barometer?
I think what they're saying is Brady has better ratings against other teams, but hadn't played more than 3 games against them.
he's played against Tomlin's Steelers 6 times. I think it's a fair sample, but again counting stats like this are not super relevant. but I bet Tomlin feels the pressure.
Had 3-37 late in the 4th. 2 catches on first drive. I think 3 on the last.
He's a lot better than Bennett. Plus, KC speed on outside makes it tougher to focus on TEs. Pit doesn't have to worry about hat wh NE group at WR. I don't expect a big game from Bennett. Hogan may get deep for a play or 2.
I though KC was best team in AFC. And tougher to defend then NE. We'll see. I expect put to handle it and win.
and pass whenever they choose. Home team wins comfortably
For some reason I just get the feeling that no matter who is playing WR for the pack, Rodgers is going to lead them to a victory. Game is just setting up for him to be the hero
Kelce had 3-43 on the last drive. Before that? 2-34 (first drive). He went 3 qtrs without doing a thing.
I don't but the Brady numbers vs Tomlin. Means nothing to this group of defenders and the lack of talent at skill spots for NE. Brady had better talent before. Steelers D is better vs the pass now.
He missed Maclin deep, and didn't see Hill wide open deep. There were also a lot of penalties...KC didn't come out and play well. It was a typical Andy Reid game.
New England looked like shit and won. That's a good sign, and Belichick has plenty to bitch about to them this week.
but I think it will be the Falcons. Too many weapons on offense, and the D has been decent of late. I do think GB covers though (assuming spread is still 4?).
But Matt Ryan at home is a pretty special qb and this year the Falcons are pretty damn close to the greatest show on turf, especially at home. They will have to earn with Rodgers coming in but the pack are banged up, as mentioned. If the birds don't close out the NFL title game this year they never will. That team is loaded. Im inclined to say Pitt in the afc but I can't pick against the pats in any game big or small. Simply put the pats win more than anyone else. Always. Why would anyone pick them to lose, ever?
GB had a nice run but time is up.