Adrian Peterson on ESPN: Giants Potential New Team? kash94 : 12:16 pm Saw this on twitter but apparently Adrian Peterson was on First Take this morning and openly talked about other teams he'd be interested in signing with if the Vikings cut him this offseason.



Mentioned the Giants, Tampa, and Houston as possible destinations.



Didn't see it live so not sure if that was taken out of context but thought it was interesting. Would you be interested in Peterson at this point at the right price?

So... a player under contract can say what teams he'd like to go to JayBinQueens : 12:18 pm : link but a team can't say what players under contract they'd like.



Interesting

RE: No est1986 : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: .



Are you kidding me? We take Rashad, we take Shane... YOU WOULDNT TAKE A.P?? In comment 13332500 Big Blue '56 said:Are you kidding me? We take Rashad, we take Shane... YOU WOULDNT TAKE A.P??

RE: No gidiefor : Mod : 12:20 pm : : 12:20 pm : link

Quote: .

why not? In comment 13332500 Big Blue '56 said:why not?

Houston, really? Rocky369 : 12:22 pm : link I'd like to go some place with a QB. Maybe he's thinking a lesser QB means more work for him, but at this point, I'd want to look for a winner.



And agree with JBQ - that was my first thought.

If he could stay healthy, he'd be a worthy Simms11 : 12:23 pm : link addition, however, he'll be too costly and we have other more pressing needs like our DE, DT, Oline and TE.

If he's healthy and works out well enough to demonstrate JonC : 12:24 pm : link he's still got it, then absolutely. He's been that good, the question is age.



He's 32 (in March) Big Blue '56 : 12:24 pm : link and coming off injuries the last bunch of years..Why would I invest big money(he's not coming here for vet minimum) in an aging RB when we have needs elsewhere

not exactly a young whippersnapper Victor in CT : 12:24 pm : link oh, wait............



too old and probably too expensive. And he didn't look that great to me this year

Probably only mentioned Big Rick in FL : 12:25 pm : link Houston, because he has a home in Texas. They make no sense after signing Lamar Miller. If the Giants can get Peterson they have to do it. He should be able to open up a ton of space for Odell and vice versa.

Adrian Peterson will turn 32 years old in March NYG27 : 12:25 pm : link That said, we are in a 2-3 year window with Eli and AP would be a huge improvement at RB.

RE: He's 32 (in March) gidiefor : Mod : 12:26 pm : : 12:26 pm : link

Quote: and coming off injuries the last bunch of years..Why would I invest big money(he's not coming here for vet minimum) in an aging RB when we have needs elsewhere



the OP said "for the right price" In comment 13332516 Big Blue '56 said:the OP said "for the right price"

If that was a possibility we would rob13934 : 12:27 pm : link have to change the offense. I don't see AP running the shotgun draw and being successful.

If he's healthy gidiefor : Mod : 12:27 pm : : 12:27 pm : link AP is in fact a huge improvement over any running back the Giants have

RE: not exactly a young whippersnapper jtfuoco : 12:28 pm : link

Quote: oh, wait............



too old and probably too expensive. And he didn't look that great to me this year



Well I feel the reason he didn't look so good was that most of his opponents early this season had no fear of the Viking passing attack and stacked the box against him. Later in the season he was coming off injury so its hard to judge. However the guy is still a beast even when he is hurt he does not stay out for long he has come back from injuries faster than anybody has in the past In comment 13332517 Victor in CT said:Well I feel the reason he didn't look so good was that most of his opponents early this season had no fear of the Viking passing attack and stacked the box against him. Later in the season he was coming off injury so its hard to judge. However the guy is still a beast even when he is hurt he does not stay out for long he has come back from injuries faster than anybody has in the past

RE: RE: He's 32 (in March) Big Blue '56 : 12:28 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13332516 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





and coming off injuries the last bunch of years..Why would I invest big money(he's not coming here for vet minimum) in an aging RB when we have needs elsewhere







the OP said "for the right price"



There is no right price for AP..His ego would never allow him to play for anything less than huge dollars imo.. In comment 13332524 gidiefor said:There is no right price for AP..His ego would never allow him to play for anything less than huge dollars imo..

No matter how you slice it JonC : 12:29 pm : link AP would be an affordable year to year proposition, or no option at all. Age is the issue, he's smack in the ripe zone for the wheels to fall off. Hard to believe he's 32 already ...

RE: Our running game will improve when our OL and TE gidiefor : Mod : 12:29 pm : : 12:29 pm : link

Quote: position does..



nobody said not to improve the Oline and TE position - remember what a huge difference Otis Anderson made when he came to the Giants -- AP > OA In comment 13332526 Big Blue '56 said:nobody said not to improve the Oline and TE position - remember what a huge difference Otis Anderson made when he came to the Giants -- AP > OA

RE: If that was a possibility we would jtfuoco : 12:29 pm : link

Quote: have to change the offense. I don't see AP running the shotgun draw and being successful.



Very true In comment 13332527 rob13934 said:Very true

If Toth029 : 12:29 pm : link He's going to be super costly, why? They don't have the OL to make it work. He's 31 (32 in March) years old and has lots of wear and tear and injuries on his lap. On top of that, you can get someone like Eddie Lacy, Latavius Murray, or Jacquizz Rodgers for much cheaper (and younger).



If they get better OL and TE, it will open up holes for guys like Perkins, Vereen if he's kept, or someone I named above. Peterson is too pricey for what you'll get from him.

RE: If Big Blue '56 : 12:30 pm : link

Quote: He's going to be super costly, why? They don't have the OL to make it work. He's 31 (32 in March) years old and has lots of wear and tear and injuries on his lap. On top of that, you can get someone like Eddie Lacy, Latavius Murray, or Jacquizz Rodgers for much cheaper (and younger).



If they get better OL and TE, it will open up holes for guys like Perkins, Vereen if he's kept, or someone I named above. Peterson is too pricey for what you'll get from him.



Bingo In comment 13332542 Toth029 said:Bingo

If the Jets had cap room Matt in SGS : 12:30 pm : link they would sign him in a second. An old, banged up big name, with the Giants going into 2017 as a potential Super Bowl contender with a good offseason and cap room? Woody would sign him in a second and try to sell more jerseys.

Petersons decline giantsfan44ab : 12:31 pm : link Started well before this past season. His 2nd half of 2015 was abysmal. He had two good games against the Giants the Falcons. This was even before this new injury.



Sure I'd take him over Jennings if he was cheap but you really think some team wouldn't throw him $5M-$10M for 1 year with the extra cap space they have lying around?

I think we have to consider him. Cruzin : 12:32 pm : link

He was mentioned in the Pro Football Rumors thread and he makes sense even if he isn't the same AP he used to was just for the fact that the defense has to account for him. Opens up play action just by being there and Eli gains some measure of effectiveness again.

RE: Our running game will improve when our OL and TE chris r : 12:32 pm : link

Quote: position does..



We've been saying this for five years. In comment 13332526 Big Blue '56 said:We've been saying this for five years.

RE: RE: RE: He's 32 (in March) gidiefor : Mod : 12:32 pm : : 12:32 pm : link

Quote:

There is no right price for AP..His ego would never allow him to play for anything less than huge dollars imo..



still fixated on price -- the Giants could probably give him an incentive laden contract based on performance - you wouldn't go for that?



If you wouldn't you are just being obstinate -- AP -- if able to play -- hugely upgrades the Giants in a sore area of need In comment 13332535 Big Blue '56 said:still fixated on price -- the Giants could probably give him an incentive laden contract based on performance - you wouldn't go for that?If you wouldn't you are just being obstinate -- AP -- if able to play -- hugely upgrades the Giants in a sore area of need

If the Jets cut forte giantsfan44ab : 12:33 pm : link I'd take him over Peterson if the prices are in the ballpark. He had a decent season behind a similarly awful O-line and even worse passing game. He supposedly played with a torn meniscus

RE: RE: RE: RE: He's 32 (in March) Big Blue '56 : 12:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13332535 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:







There is no right price for AP..His ego would never allow him to play for anything less than huge dollars imo..







still fixated on price -- the Giants could probably give him an incentive laden contract based on performance - you wouldn't go for that?



If you wouldn't you are just being obstinate -- AP -- if able to play -- hugely upgrades the Giants in a sore area of need



Sure I'd go for that, but he wouldn't, imv..Besides it's moot. A child beater (oh wait, he apologized) may not be acceptable to the Giants.. In comment 13332552 gidiefor said:Sure I'd go for that, but he wouldn't, imv..Besides it's moot. A child beater (oh wait, he apologized) may not be acceptable to the Giants..

Given gidiefor's comment old man : 12:36 pm : link Re 'If he's healthy'comment:

With a better OL, OUR running backs are an improvement of our running backs.

No 32 yo RB est1986 : 12:37 pm : link Is "cashing in, big time" he gets a fair deal for what you expect from not for what he's done over the course of his career.

Not seeing any big $ option for AP JonC : 12:39 pm : link not even Jerrah and his fascination will pay big ... I could see a 1/$3M type deal to back up EE, for best case example.

RE: He's 32 (in March) djstat : 12:42 pm : link

Quote: and coming off injuries the last bunch of years..Why would I invest big money(he's not coming here for vet minimum) in an aging RB when we have needs elsewhere I'd invest in a two year deal. In comment 13332516 Big Blue '56 said:I'd invest in a two year deal.

He ll be a Patriot spike : 12:42 pm : link where old vets go for a ring.

amazing how many Old Dirty Beckham : 12:45 pm : link people state their opinions as facts.



Like the poster above who said AP ego would never allow him to play for a reasonable deal. How the fuck do you know?

RE: No 32 yo RB Big Blue '56 : 12:45 pm : link

Quote: Is "cashing in, big time" he gets a fair deal for what you expect from not for what he's done over the course of his career.



Then he'll retire. He's not going to put his body through the inevitable beating "right price" dollars imo..He's made a fortune(assuming he hasn't pissed away his earnings), is a lock for the HOF and has had a few injuries that were not minor..Why would he play for anything less than 8-10 a year or whatever a big amount would be for an aging Superstar? In comment 13332565 est1986 said:Then he'll retire. He's not going to put his body through the inevitable beating "right price" dollars imo..He's made a fortune(assuming he hasn't pissed away his earnings), is a lock for the HOF and has had a few injuries that were not minor..Why would he play for anything less than 8-10 a year or whatever a big amount would be for an aging Superstar?

RE: If that was a possibility we would T-Bone : 12:46 pm : link

Quote: have to change the offense. I don't see AP running the shotgun draw and being successful.



This is the only reason why it wouldn't make sense to me. If McAdoo will start having Eli under center MUCH more often than last season, then yeah... I'm all for it. But like rob13934 said above, I don't think he'd be a good fit if he (McAdoo) insists on running that Shotgun draw play. In comment 13332527 rob13934 said:This is the only reason why it wouldn't make sense to me. If McAdoo will start having Eli under center MUCH more often than last season, then yeah... I'm all for it. But like rob13934 said above, I don't think he'd be a good fit if he (McAdoo) insists on running that Shotgun draw play.

RE: RE: No 32 yo RB gidiefor : Mod : 12:47 pm : : 12:47 pm : link

Quote: Why would he play for anything less than 8-10 a year or whatever a big amount would be for an aging Superstar?



Maybe to have a shot at a Superbowl Ring? In comment 13332588 Big Blue '56 said:Maybe to have a shot at a Superbowl Ring?

Couldn't root for that piece of shit UConn4523 : 12:47 pm : link .

RE: RE: RE: No 32 yo RB Big Blue '56 : 12:48 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13332588 Big Blue '56 said:





Quote:





Why would he play for anything less than 8-10 a year or whatever a big amount would be for an aging Superstar?







Maybe to have a shot at a Superbowl Ring?



Not buying..We'll disagree on this In comment 13332590 gidiefor said:Not buying..We'll disagree on this

In a New York minute bradshaw44 : 12:48 pm : link Inventive based contract. Pretty sure he's got more gas left in his tank then anything we have on the roster right now. This would be huge.

The Emphasis On Younger And Healthier Trainmaster : 12:48 pm : link has seen the Giants make the playoff in 2016. No steps backwards for an older, injury prone vet please.





O. J Anderson joeinpa : 12:49 pm : link Worked out pretty well

RE: The Emphasis On Younger And Healthier UConn4523 : 12:50 pm : link

Quote: has seen the Giants make the playoff in 2016. No steps backwards for an older, injury prone vet please.





I agree. I despise AP the man, and AP the football players leaves a lot to be desired at his age. That $4-$6 million we'd spend on him can go to keeping one of our own or to improving at TE or the OL.



No thanks. In comment 13332598 Trainmaster said:I agree. I despise AP the man, and AP the football players leaves a lot to be desired at his age. That $4-$6 million we'd spend on him can go to keeping one of our own or to improving at TE or the OL.No thanks.

I'll say that out of the teams he listed giantsfan44ab : 12:50 pm : link The Giants are really the only plausible one. The Texans paid a shit ton for Lamar Miller and Brock Osweiler and may still have a QB problem. The Bucs paid Martin a lot of money and he's injury prone as is. Rodgers has a good season and it would be much smarter to retain him than rely on two injury prone RBs that underperformed this past season.

RE: Couldn't root for that piece of shit Trainmaster : 12:50 pm : link There's that angle too. After the Josh Brown thing, I'd doubt the Maras want another medium spotlight on one of their players.

RE: RE: No 32 yo RB est1986 : 12:51 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13332565 est1986 said:





Quote:





Is "cashing in, big time" he gets a fair deal for what you expect from not for what he's done over the course of his career.







Then he'll retire. He's not going to put his body through the inevitable beating "right price" dollars imo..He's made a fortune(assuming he hasn't pissed away his earnings), is a lock for the HOF and has had a few injuries that were not minor..Why would he play for anything less than 8-10 a year or whatever a big amount would be for an aging Superstar?



You could be right, but I think he loves football, and wants to still play, no? He will wither tell Minnesota he I willing o play for less or he will take his services elsewhere after they cut him. We shall see. The fact that he even mentions the Giants or any other team is kind of crazy imo. In comment 13332588 Big Blue '56 said:You could be right, but I think he loves football, and wants to still play, no? He will wither tell Minnesota he I willing o play for less or he will take his services elsewhere after they cut him. We shall see. The fact that he even mentions the Giants or any other team is kind of crazy imo.

That being said giantsfan44ab : 12:51 pm : link I'd much rather have Jaquizz Rodgers.

AP would need a first rate OL George : 12:53 pm : link and a first rate FB to succeed here.



We have neither.



A 32-year-old running back, an_idol_mind : 12:54 pm : link who has managed to play 16 games 4 times in 10 years, who just underwent knee surgery this past season, and who averaged 1.9 yards per carry in what little action he saw this year.



I mean, sure, maybe everything will break right for him and he'll have a great last hurrah, but I wouldn't put any sort of bet on it.

he has made a fortune UConn4523 : 12:54 pm : link but that doesn't factor in his spending habits, and all the legal trouble he's been in the past few years. He hasn't made Peyton Manning money and I have no idea if he even has sponsors anymore. If his lifestyle hasn't adjusted to the decline in income, he may absolutely be in the position to take a highest offer contract. More than half of what he makes goes to taxes and fees (agent, lawyer, etc), so there's really no way to know how much money AP actually has.

It would have to be for low dollars allstarjim : 12:55 pm : link And even lower guaranteed, on a 1-year deal.



And it wouldn't change my approach to the draft at that position at all (we need someone).



Perkins and Vereen are the only useful backs on this roster, and Vereen at this point is somewhat superfluous. I think the Giants should invest at the position in the top half of the draft somewhere, at least by the end of the 4th, and really they could use another one after that, and a veteran free agent would make sense.



To me, a better option is LeGarrette Blount, who the Patriots may be parting with. Eddie Lacy also will likely be a free agent and would be a good fit. Latavius Murray would be a consideration if the Raiders let him walk.





Worth looking into mac attack : 1:03 pm : link He isnt a kid anymore, but man he can really help us switch up our approach. We need better discipline and he is a guy who can really lay the smackdown. I guess I would do anything to beat our opponents.

haven't read through the entire thread yet giants#1 : 1:03 pm : link I'm a huge AP fan (at least of his on-field performance), but he'd be an awful fit:



1. Don't see him signing for less than $8-10M per season

2. He is awful in pass protection and has hands of stone.

3. He is by far at his best lined up 7 yards behind the QB so that he can get the ball and build up a head of steam. Obviously, Giants have preferred to use a lot of shotgun with the RB lined up next to Eli (i.e. RB has zero forward momentum when he gets the ball) under McAdoo. It's not even like we've sprinkled in some pistol.

4. With Eli, we are also heavily dependent on adjusting on the fly to what the D shows. That gets back to #2, which means the ideal RB for this offense would be one that can run, pass block, and catch the ball well (or at least does 2 of the 3 at a high level).



If we're going to sign an older RB coming off an injury, the guy to get is Charles (if he's cut). Far better fit in this offense, though his injury(s) may be more severe. Also doesn't have the off-the-field baggage.

No to expensive, aging superstars jcn56 : 1:08 pm : link Be it Joe Thomas, AP, etc. Anyone we're going to have to commit resources that could impact us several years down the road should get a thumbs down.



Now, a vet player who is a risk to have the wheels fall off on a reasonable deal? Sure thing. I don't know what AP would command, but at the right price I'd consider it. If he's in demand, pass.

Its interesting..... Reb8thVA : 1:12 pm : link sometimes reading BBI. In my line of work I do a lot of political analysis of events in the world. One of our frequent errors is always worse case scenario thinking or focusing on the negative because you want to warn of potential pitfalls. In doing so you some times lose sight of opportunities. I'm not sure what the correct answer is here, but there does seem to be a lot of emphasis on the negative rather than what he would bring to the team.

RE: No to expensive, aging superstars giants#1 : 1:15 pm : link

Quote: Be it Joe Thomas, AP, etc. Anyone we're going to have to commit resources that could impact us several years down the road should get a thumbs down.



Now, a vet player who is a risk to have the wheels fall off on a reasonable deal? Sure thing. I don't know what AP would command, but at the right price I'd consider it. If he's in demand, pass.



Yea, it depends (as always) on the contract structure. I'd be willing to give him >$8M per year, as long as very little of it beyond 2017 was guaranteed. Small signing bonus, maybe some annual roster bonuses, etc. In comment 13332643 jcn56 said:Yea, it depends (as always) on the contract structure. I'd be willing to give him >$8M per year, as long as very little of it beyond 2017 was guaranteed. Small signing bonus, maybe some annual roster bonuses, etc.

RE: haven't read through the entire thread yet Heisenberg : 1:17 pm : link

Quote: I'm a huge AP fan (at least of his on-field performance), but he'd be an awful fit:



1. Don't see him signing for less than $8-10M per season

2. He is awful in pass protection and has hands of stone.

3. He is by far at his best lined up 7 yards behind the QB so that he can get the ball and build up a head of steam. Obviously, Giants have preferred to use a lot of shotgun with the RB lined up next to Eli (i.e. RB has zero forward momentum when he gets the ball) under McAdoo. It's not even like we've sprinkled in some pistol.

4. With Eli, we are also heavily dependent on adjusting on the fly to what the D shows. That gets back to #2, which means the ideal RB for this offense would be one that can run, pass block, and catch the ball well (or at least does 2 of the 3 at a high level).



If we're going to sign an older RB coming off an injury, the guy to get is Charles (if he's cut). Far better fit in this offense, though his injury(s) may be more severe. Also doesn't have the off-the-field baggage.



I generally agree with this assessment of AP's best use and at least how the Giants running game has been. But, I think that was partly because the roster ended up without a fullback when Johnson and Whitlock got hurt. If the Giants move in this offseason to get a fullback then a more traditional run game would be something they could want to return to. In comment 13332631 giants#1 said:I generally agree with this assessment of AP's best use and at least how the Giants running game has been. But, I think that was partly because the roster ended up without a fullback when Johnson and Whitlock got hurt. If the Giants move in this offseason to get a fullback then a more traditional run game would be something they could want to return to.

I would stay away from him Matt M. : 1:21 pm : link due to the combination of age and injuries. I don't think Perkins is as good as vintage Peterson, but I wouldn't roll the dice that Peterson can come back yet again at that level either. I'd be much more comfortable with Perkins as our RB and use money/picks to upgrade OL and TE to improve the running game. I honestly expect Perkins to be a very good back both running and catching the football.

The Giants should have signed Christine Michael in November Brown Recluse : 1:22 pm : link when he was released from the Seahawks.



He will be a free agent, assuming the Packers don't keep him.



Why would you want an old fart like Adrian Peterson when you can potentially sign a guy like Michael who:



a) is actually really talented

b) only in his mid 20s

c) would probably be cheaper

RE: The Giants should have signed Christine Michael in November T-Bone : 1:25 pm : link

Quote: when he was released from the Seahawks.



He will be a free agent, assuming the Packers don't keep him.



Why would you want an old fart like Adrian Peterson when you can potentially sign a guy like Michael who:



a) is actually really talented

b) only in his mid 20s

c) would probably be cheaper



Because he's not really that good? He's been on what... 4 different teams (1 of them twice) in the last year or so? If he was that good you'd think he'd have stuck with at least one of them. Matter of fact, the moment Rawls came back for the Seahawks they immediately cut Michael... again!



I was a steadfast believer in the Christian Michael hype but I've cooled on him a lot in the past year. I'd rather just go with Perkins if he's the alternative. In comment 13332681 Brown Recluse said:Because he's not really that good? He's been on what... 4 different teams (1 of them twice) in the last year or so? If he was that good you'd think he'd have stuck with at least one of them. Matter of fact, the moment Rawls came back for the Seahawks they immediately cut Michael... again!I was a steadfast believer in the Christian Michael hype but I've cooled on him a lot in the past year. I'd rather just go with Perkins if he's the alternative.

No thanks RobCarpenter : 1:27 pm : link



And this:



He's on the wrong side of 30, is declining, and the money would be much better spent on a younger RB if they decided to sign a RB.And this:

And yet every time he gets on the field, Brown Recluse : 1:28 pm : link he produces.



Seattle cut him when he was their leading rusher. He came over to the Packers and has been productive.



So there must be something there, right?

RE: And yet every time he gets on the field, jcn56 : 1:29 pm : link

Quote: he produces.



Seattle cut him when he was their leading rusher. He came over to the Packers and has been productive.



So there must be something there, right?



The rumors on the Seattle side were that he was either incapable or not interested in learning the playbook. In comment 13332689 Brown Recluse said:The rumors on the Seattle side were that he was either incapable or not interested in learning the playbook.

Also, Brown Recluse : 1:30 pm : link I have no problem with Perkins. But I don't see him as a bellcow back. They will need a complimentary back anyway, and - just my opinion - but I think Michael provides that.

RE: And yet every time he gets on the field, T-Bone : 1:33 pm : link

Quote: he produces.



Seattle cut him when he was their leading rusher. He came over to the Packers and has been productive.



So there must be something there, right?



He was their leading rusher because they could never have a RB stay healthy or effective for more than a few games. In comment 13332689 Brown Recluse said:He was their leading rusher because they could never have a RB stay healthy or effective for more than a few games.

RE: RE: And yet every time he gets on the field, Brown Recluse : 1:34 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13332689 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





he produces.



Seattle cut him when he was their leading rusher. He came over to the Packers and has been productive.



So there must be something there, right?







The rumors on the Seattle side were that he was either incapable or not interested in learning the playbook.



Fair enough. Still worth looking into. While I can't comment on his head, he seems the best back available on the free agent market considering talent, age, and $$$. In comment 13332693 jcn56 said:Fair enough. Still worth looking into. While I can't comment on his head, he seems the best back available on the free agent market considering talent, age, and $$$.

Michael Toth029 : 1:34 pm : link Went to the Cowboys after his first stint with Seattle.



He seems to have some issues.



Eddie Lacy is an interesting look, he is a capable receiver and a bruising back. A one two punch with he and Perkins is very intriguing.

RE: And yet every time he gets on the field, T-Bone : 1:35 pm : link

Quote: he produces.



Seattle cut him when he was their leading rusher. He came over to the Packers and has been productive.



So there must be something there, right?



And actually... to answer your question... yes, there definitely is something there because he keeps getting chance after chance with multiple teams. He was a 2nd round pick after all. But for whatever reason he's been unable (or like jcn stated earlier, maybe I should say 'unwilling') to put that something all together. In comment 13332689 Brown Recluse said:And actually... to answer your question... yes, there definitely isthere because he keeps getting chance after chance with multiple teams. He was a 2nd round pick after all. But for whatever reason he's been unable (or like jcn stated earlier, maybe I should say 'unwilling') to put thatall together.

RE: RE: And yet every time he gets on the field, Brown Recluse : 1:36 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13332689 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





he produces.



Seattle cut him when he was their leading rusher. He came over to the Packers and has been productive.



So there must be something there, right?







He was their leading rusher because they could never have a RB stay healthy or effective for more than a few games.



Right, but does it really matter *why?* The fact is he was productive. He is a productive player. Maybe he's not very bright or interested in football as jcn pointed out and if thats the case - then lets look elsewhere. But to say he's just not very good - I just don't agree with that. He obviously can play football. In comment 13332705 T-Bone said:Right, but does it really matter *why?* The fact is he was productive. He is a productive player. Maybe he's not very bright or interested in football as jcn pointed out and if thats the case - then lets look elsewhere. But to say he's just not very good - I just don't agree with that. He obviously can play football.

Lacy would be a consideration..Will be 27 in June, Big Blue '56 : 1:36 pm : link so still (i would surmise) in his prime. I understand the Eagles might go after him

RE: And yet every time he gets on the field, giants#1 : 1:37 pm : link

Quote: he produces.



Seattle cut him when he was their leading rusher. He came over to the Packers and has been productive.



So there must be something there, right?



Produces? Sure, if by produce you mean 3.9 yards/attempt last season. Even for his career he's only at 4.3 y/a. And it's not like he's a stud receiving option out of the backfield as he'saveraged just 5.2 yards/catch on 26 career receptions (in 37 games, 9 starts).



For comparison, Perkins rushed for 4.1 y/a this past season. Perkins had 15 receptions for a 10.8 y/r average. Even taking out his 67 yard screen, he still average 6.8 y/r and over 1 catch per game played. In comment 13332689 Brown Recluse said:Produces? Sure, if by produce you mean 3.9 yards/attempt last season. Even for his career he's only at 4.3 y/a. And it's not like he's a stud receiving option out of the backfield as he'saveraged just 5.2 yards/catch on 26 career receptions (in 37 games, 9 starts).For comparison, Perkins rushed for 4.1 y/a this past season. Perkins had 15 receptions for a 10.8 y/r average. Even taking out his 67 yard screen, he still average 6.8 y/r and over 1 catch per game played.

. Danny Kanell : 1:41 pm : link I think we have our cheap, young, cost controlled starting RB on the roster. IMO, we need to find a good compliment and find better blockers and we'll be fine without signing an aging ex superstar.



Sign Jaquizz Rodgers and fix the OL. Perkins is going to be a solid player IMO.

RE: RE: And yet every time he gets on the field, Brown Recluse : 1:41 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13332689 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





he produces.



Seattle cut him when he was their leading rusher. He came over to the Packers and has been productive.



So there must be something there, right?







Produces? Sure, if by produce you mean 3.9 yards/attempt last season. Even for his career he's only at 4.3 y/a. And it's not like he's a stud receiving option out of the backfield as he'saveraged just 5.2 yards/catch on 26 career receptions (in 37 games, 9 starts).



For comparison, Perkins rushed for 4.1 y/a this past season. Perkins had 15 receptions for a 10.8 y/r average. Even taking out his 67 yard screen, he still average 6.8 y/r and over 1 catch per game played.



He played for 2 different teams this season - so just stating his statistics is a little disingenuous. He rushed for 469 yards and 6 TD's with the Packers.



Look - I'm not touting him as the second coming. But has a compliment to Perkins, his skill set running the ball seems a perfect fit if his head checks out. And he won't blow a hole in your wallet like old man Peterson or Eddie Lacy. In comment 13332722 giants#1 said:He played for 2 different teams this season - so just stating his statistics is a little disingenuous. He rushed for 469 yards and 6 TD's with the Packers.Look - I'm not touting him as the second coming. But has a compliment to Perkins, his skill set running the ball seems a perfect fit if his head checks out. And he won't blow a hole in your wallet like old man Peterson or Eddie Lacy.

I'd stay away from Lacy giants#1 : 1:42 pm : link unless it's a 1 year "prove it" deal, which I doubt he'll need to accept. Too much noise in past seasons about him showing up fat and out of shape to camp. I'm not sure the commitment is there.

RE: I'd stay away from Lacy giantsfan44ab : 1:57 pm : link

Quote: unless it's a 1 year "prove it" deal, which I doubt he'll need to accept. Too much noise in past seasons about him showing up fat and out of shape to camp. I'm not sure the commitment is there.



Yeah. he's a fine player but he's not exactly the red zone bruising back you'd think he is given his size. In comment 13332735 giants#1 said:Yeah. he's a fine player but he's not exactly the red zone bruising back you'd think he is given his size.

ha: Enzo : 2:00 pm : link Quote: Drew Magary ‏@drewmagary 8m8 minutes ago

"I'm an expensive old running back who fumbles all the time and hits kids with sticks. I WILL ONLY ACCEPT THE FOLLOWING SUITORS:"

Lacy would be awful UConn4523 : 2:05 pm : link on this team unless we have a brand new OL. He just isn't very good, Rodgers made him what he was. And if we are going to get a new OL, i'd rather give the reigns to Perkins and spend that Lacy money on keeping our Defense in place.

Ahhhhhh, BBI Mike from Ohio : 2:09 pm : link Home of the offseason plan that usually consists of "We need a stud player with no injury or character issues who is 27 and will sign a team friendly deal so he can come to NY, be a star, and make tons of money making commercials."



Putting a team together in the NFL really is just that simple.

Nope, nope, nope mavric : 2:29 pm : link It would cost a lot of money to have an old man running the ball.



Stick with youth and fresh legs. Peterson had his moment in the sun - his 2 years of fame. His best years are behind him, not in front of him.

Sure as a direct replacement for Jennings rasbutant : 2:29 pm : link I would expect the playing time to be about the same as Jennings at the end of the year also. At least until he proves otherwise. Also would not stop me from drafting a RB.



I'd like to have a veteran to go with Perkins and rookie. Who that veterans is would be dependent on who will play for less then 3mil/yr. I'm fine with keeping Jennings also, you're not going to find a vet worth anything for less then what we owe him.

I watched kash94 : 2:31 pm : link a decent amount of Lacy this year for fantasy purposes haha. He's ok at the right price but he'd be pretty brutal on this team for the reasons people mentioned above.



Solid blocker, not a great receiver, and obviously slow at the line.



He lost a lot of weight in the offseason which was good but somehow put all of it back on.



Big risk. I think another team will offer a lot more money for him and take a chance.

I'd love it. area junc : 2:38 pm : link This is a guy who's made bad blocking look good for most of his career in MIN. He's also a great pass blocker and could replace Jennings nicely - the Giants had largely phased Jennings out by the end of the year. With Perkins and Vereen clearly ahead of him, I think the writing's on the wall for a commendable player.



Signing Peterson provides a front-line starter, allows Perkins to oft-spell him as a "1B" and Vereen to his natural #3/3rd down/hurry up spot. (Law of diminishing returns w/Vereen if used more.)



From what I saw last year, he is still an elite RB - the fact he wants to play here is very attractive. He makes sense IMO.

We liked a wife beater well...bye TC : 2:42 pm : link until we got caught. Why not a child beater too?

I am not impressed mavric : 2:50 pm : link with his personal life. Depending on which source you read, he has at least 7 or 8 children around the country from different women. They made a big deal about one of his sons dying - kid was 2 years old who AP never met him and people were pouring out their sympathy to him. Heck, he didn't even know about the kid until the kid was on his death bed. And of course, he got into a legal jam for child abuse of a 1-yr old. Not exactly the kind of player that fits the ideal Giant resume. Good football player at one time, but not the brightest bulb in the package and apparently likes to make kids on the fly and possibly smack them around if he knows about one that he's fathered.



Again - NOPE!

RE: Ahhhhhh, BBI SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2:51 pm : link

Quote: Home of the offseason plan that usually consists of "We need a stud player with no injury or character issues who is 27 and will sign a team friendly deal so he can come to NY, be a star, and make tons of money making commercials."



Putting a team together in the NFL really is just that simple.



Yeah, every free agent we sign has to be a future 10 year starter who makes the Pro Bowl every year.



As has been mentioned, different time and circumstances, but OJ Anderson worked out pretty well for Parcells, no? He was 29 when we traded for him and a 33 year old Super Bowl MVP. Its OK to rent a player for a few years if that will put you over the top.



'If we're trying to run for the roses,' said [George] Young, ''and we can get somebody to help us. . . . '' Young did not finish the sentence.



- ( In comment 13332796 Mike from Ohio said:Yeah, every free agent we sign has to be a future 10 year starter who makes the Pro Bowl every year.As has been mentioned, different time and circumstances, but OJ Anderson worked out pretty well for Parcells, no? He was 29 when we traded for him and a 33 year old Super Bowl MVP. Its OK to rent a player for a few years if that will put you over the top. O. J. Trade - ( New Window

RE: RE: Ahhhhhh, BBI Victor in CT : 2:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13332796 Mike from Ohio said:





Quote:





Home of the offseason plan that usually consists of "We need a stud player with no injury or character issues who is 27 and will sign a team friendly deal so he can come to NY, be a star, and make tons of money making commercials."



Putting a team together in the NFL really is just that simple.







Yeah, every free agent we sign has to be a future 10 year starter who makes the Pro Bowl every year.



As has been mentioned, different time and circumstances, but OJ Anderson worked out pretty well for Parcells, no? He was 29 when we traded for him and a 33 year old Super Bowl MVP. Its OK to rent a player for a few years if that will put you over the top.



'If we're trying to run for the roses,' said [George] Young, ''and we can get somebody to help us. . . . '' Young did not finish the sentence. O. J. Trade - ( New Window )



This is a stupid analogy. OJ Anderson was brought in in '86 as insurance on a Super Bowl contender with a very solid OL that had been together for 3 years. Peterson would be coming here to a shit OL and want to get paid which will eat up cap $$. THere was no cap in 1986. In comment 13332894 SB 42 and 46 and ? said:This is a stupid analogy. OJ Anderson was brought in in '86 as insurance on a Super Bowl contender with a very solid OL that had been together for 3 years. Peterson would be coming here to a shit OL and want to get paid which will eat up cap $$. THere was no cap in 1986.

I'll assume illmatic : 3:10 pm : link that he comes at a reasonable price because the Giants won't be interested otherwise. So if he's not costing huge money... why not? He would make for a great combination at RB with Perkins. They would still be able to load up at OL and hopefully add a TE too.



I mean, he certainly can't be worse than what the Giants had this year outside of Perkins.