Is Bromley ready to replace Hankins? Matt in SGS : 12:54 pm In the offseason, we will all be focused on the JPP drama. And the anticipated cuts/salary reductions for guys like Cruz, Vereen, JT Thomas, etc. Of course, we will be looking at free agents, trade market, and the draft.



But one of the biggest decisions for the Giants will be what to do with Hankins. If you followed the Reese plan around DTs the past few years, his motto has been to draft a DT to trail behind starting DT who is approaching free agency. He did it with Barry Cofield, where he first tried (and almost) traded him to the Saints, only to leave as a free agent and swap in Lindval Joseph. Similarly, as Joseph approached free agency, the Giants had Hankins in the wings ready to take his position.



Now we have the similar set up, Hankins, who turns 25 in March, and was healthy for a full season, hitting free agency. Behind him was Jay Bromley, who after an embarassing off-season scandal, seemed to play pretty well when he was called upon. The entire DL played much better in 2016, as we all know. So the question is, do the Giants think the Hankins' play in 2016, where he was very active, including playing at DE on some pass rush formations, a result of the other talent around him, specifically a space eater like Snacks next to him, or did he hold his own and the Giants are looking at someone ready to take the next step in his prime.



And how much did the play of Bromley factor into their decision. I don't have the PFF grades available on him (and yes, we crap on PFF, but teams do use it), but I recall seeing his name up there in the higher graded groups after a few games this year. And by the eye test, he looked to play much better this year when called upon.



So the question is, do the Giants look to retain Hankins and give him a fairly sizable contract, or do they let him go and slot in Bromley and look to draft another DT this year and prepare for the cycle to repeat again.

I think if Bromley was Hankins replacement est1986 : 12:55 pm : link It would not be as devastating as one would think it would be initially. He played well at the end of the year and he is a better pass rusher than Hankins is so...

Not in my mind. Bromley's decent rotational DT, yatqb : 12:57 pm : link but Hank was half of the reason teams could no longer run up our gut at will.

Bromley is definitely not as good as Hankins.... Doomster : 12:58 pm : link However, he might be the plug in for the loss of Hankins.....

I AcidTest : 12:58 pm : link think Thomas and a draft pick are more likely to replace Hankins. Remember when Thomas was sick and everyone wondered why he was still on the roster? He also had some good snaps at DT. I'd like to see Bromley get some snaps at DE as someone said. I do wonder if we'll lose JPP and Hankins to FA.

Obviously I'm in the re-sign Hankins corner Big Blue '56 : 12:59 pm : link and have him in tandem with Snacks for years to come..



Some assert that you can place any decent DT next to Snacks and they'd do just fine. How does one know this? Did one follow closely the coaches tape on Hankins from Game Pass, game after game? If not, how can an average fan even begin to assess his play through the TV..



As to Bromley? I haven't a clue. Perhaps the Giants feel pairing him with Snacks would be as effective.



I hope they've learned their lesson and decide to keep a 25 year-old DT entering his prime

I have absolutely nothing substantial to back this up, other than Brown Recluse : 1:06 pm : link what I thought I saw during the regular season, but - Robert Thomas seemed to flash a bit in the limited time he was on the field.



The Giants claimed him. He had some mysterious illness. They didn't put him on IR if I recall. Seemed kind of strange. But when he got on the field, he seemed to hold his own.



Maybe a rotation of Bromley and Thomas would suffice.





RE: I Brown Recluse : 1:06 pm : link

Quote: think Thomas and a draft pick are more likely to replace Hankins. Remember when Thomas was sick and everyone wondered why he was still on the roster? He also had some good snaps at DT. I'd like to see Bromley get some snaps at DE as someone said. I do wonder if we'll lose JPP and Hankins to FA.



Guess you beat me to it. In comment 13332621 AcidTest said:Guess you beat me to it.

The other option, I suppose Matt in SGS : 1:10 pm : link is the Giants could slap a transition tag on Hankins. Basically tell him that they are interested in keeping him, but go ahead and shop for your best offer and we will decide if we should match it or not. The Giants haven't used this tag since 1996, when they put it on Rodney Hampton and he was signed by the 49ers, but the Giants ultimately matched it (and in hindsight, should have just let him go). Vernon had the transition tag applied to him, but the Giants just waited it out for it to get removed when Miami signed Mario Williams.

I think the Giants like R Thomas as depth giants#1 : 1:11 pm : link but Bromley was pretty clearly the #3 DT even after Thomas returned. A couple things to consider:



1. 2017 is the final year of Bromley's deal, so IF they do not re-sign Hankins, I think a DT in the 2-4 round range is a high probability, regardless of what they think of Bromley. (Thomas is an ERFA, so if they choose, they basically control his rights for 2 more seasons).

2. If JPP is re-signed, it makes it a lot easier to have a below average starter at one DT spot.

3. While they only play Dallas twice, keep in mind that a big reason we beat them twice this year was the ability of our DL to control the LOS against that all-pro loaded OL and Elliott. Hankins was a big part of that.

I don;t think JPP will be that bad... Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 1:11 pm : link he wants to stay and they want him...



Hankins same deal, but the Giants will NOT overpay for him.

RE: Obviously I'm in the re-sign Hankins corner giants#1 : 1:13 pm : link

Quote: and have him in tandem with Snacks for years to come..



Some assert that you can place any decent DT next to Snacks and they'd do just fine. How does one know this? Did one follow closely the coaches tape on Hankins from Game Pass, game after game? If not, how can an average fan even begin to assess his play through the TV..



As to Bromley? I haven't a clue. Perhaps the Giants feel pairing him with Snacks would be as effective.



I hope they've learned their lesson and decide to keep a 25 year-old DT entering his prime



I don't think anyone can be fine, for example, Kuhn would still get driven back, but keep in mind that Snacks rarely loses 1v1 battles and is often doubled in the running game. Also, JPP is extremely stout against the run and will (potentially) be lined up (most of the time) on the 'other' DTs other side. That certainly makes it easier for the other DT to play well and limits his responsibilities. In comment 13332622 Big Blue '56 said:I don't thinkcan be fine, for example, Kuhn would still get driven back, but keep in mind that Snacks rarely loses 1v1 battles and is often doubled in the running game. Also, JPP is extremely stout against the run and will (potentially) be lined up (most of the time) on the 'other' DTs other side. That certainly makes it easier for the other DT to play well and limits his responsibilities.

If the Giants are deciding on Hankins vs. JPP Matt M. : 1:15 pm : link It may very likely really be a decision of whether Thomas/Bromley is better than Okwara/Odi/Wynn rather than is Hankins or JPP better moving forward.

Have to resign a 25 yr old DT Giants2012 : 1:15 pm : link You don't let a lineman in his prime just walk.

Nope ... Beer Man : 1:17 pm : link Wasn't Bromley a healthy scratch for one or two games this past season?

Hankins seems to be the 2nd most important FA Rjanyg : 1:20 pm : link JPP will cost a boat load to re-sign. Hankins is important but maybe between Bromley, Thomas and a draft pick they move forward without Hankins.



We have needs at OG,OT,TE,LB,WR and retaining JPP will take priority over Hankins IMO.

just my opinion but Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 1:23 pm : link Hankins didnt impress me at all. When you got an All Pro next to you, you should be able to win battles.

They'd be foolish, imo, Big Blue '56 : 1:29 pm : link to invest big dollars in JPP given his back issues, not to mention is present surgical condition that may or may not prove to be successful(probably will be fine)..



Re-sign Hankins and go with OO, Okwara and Wynn..They don't have to be JPP good, just good enough in tandem with OV..The other players along the line are stout. We should be fine..We might also draft a quality DE in April..



We're not getting a discount and albeit originally for a Franchise Tag, I'm now of the mindset that 17 million that cannot be amortized is a very poor use of funds so sorely needed elsewhere, imv



NO Rflairr : 1:30 pm : link Hank is a must sign

Bromley should replace JPP at LDE. If the Giants are smart Victor in CT : 1:40 pm : link enough to see it. He's a little weak at DT, but he's more than strong enough at LDE against the run, and he has pass rush ability.



If I'm the Giants, I let JPP go, keep Hankins and DRC, move Bromley to LDE, and then look to draft reinforcements for Snacks/Hankins and DE in the next 2 drafts.

and before you get gung ho to let Hankins walk, remember Victor in CT : 1:44 pm : link that it took 3 years to replace Linval Joseph. They got slaughtered up the middle for 2 years until they admitted defeat and signed Snacks.

Is the Snacks and Hankins Tandem really that good chuckydee9 : 1:45 pm : link For a major part of the year they never produced any pass rush.. and by all means, Snacks by himself is enough to shutdown all running games may be with an exception for Dallas.. Why not use Hankins money to keep JPP and draft another DE.. OO Okwara never played at JPP level.. and as Giants fans we know you can never have enough DE..

This is area junc : 1:50 pm : link unpopular but Id let Hank walk if keeping him prohibits tesigning an impact player. Hes not an ideal 3T and hes overrated on this mssg board IMO



For example not being able to resign JPP because of Hankins would be unbearable!

RE: and before you get gung ho to let Hankins walk, remember chuckydee9 : 1:51 pm : link

Quote: that it took 3 years to replace Linval Joseph. They got slaughtered up the middle for 2 years until they admitted defeat and signed Snacks.



Thats because Hankins never replaced Linval.. In comment 13332741 Victor in CT said:Thats because Hankins never replaced Linval..

These debates are always academic at this point jcn56 : 1:51 pm : link We have no idea what kind of money Hankins might command on the open market.



If he gets paid like a mid-tier FA DT, then you run as fast as you can to bust out your checkbook to retain him. If he gets paid top dollar, the conversation becomes a lot harder.



Personally, I like Hankins, and it would take an almost ridiculous offer from someone else to pass on him. He's young, he's been healthy for the most part, and plays well on this line. I think you keep him and hope he continues to improve.

Each time we've had a young promising DT... njm : 1:54 pm : link over the last 15 years they've left and a significant portion of BBI says they're easily replaceable. And for a year or two after they leave we discover they're not so easily replaceable. Griffin, Joseph and now Hankins. Now if somebody throws Suh money at him so be it, he goes. But I hope for once they don't underestimate his value and let him leave for a price they can match that's cap manageable.

RE: The other option, I suppose Carson53 : 1:59 pm : link

Quote: is the Giants could slap a transition tag on Hankins. Basically tell him that they are interested in keeping him, but go ahead and shop for your best offer and we will decide if we should match it or not. The Giants haven't used this tag since 1996, when they put it on Rodney Hampton and he was signed by the 49ers, but the Giants ultimately matched it (and in hindsight, should have just let him go). Vernon had the transition tag applied to him, but the Giants just waited it out for it to get removed when Miami signed Mario Williams. .



If you slap the franchise tag on him, he can't 'shop it around'...he can't go anywhere that year.

If you remove the tag for some reason, he becomes an UFA.

You are describing a RFA scenario, where a team

signs a player to an offer sheet, and the original team

can match it or not. In comment 13332644 Matt in SGS said:If you slap the franchise tag on him, he can't 'shop it around'...he can't go anywhere that year.If you remove the tag for some reason, he becomes an UFA.You are describing a RFA scenario, where a teamsigns a player to an offer sheet, and the original teamcan match it or not.

If it ain't broke... lugnut : 2:00 pm : link Hankins was crucial to a dominant DL. Just pay the man.



I think ending that bumpy cycle of rotating DTs in an out (i.e., Cofield to Joseph to Hank -- and wasn't C Griffin part of that to begin with?) is worth paying some $ for. Another poster was exactly right -- these transitions haven't been seamless, and we got ripped up the got before we got both of Snacks and Hank down in front. (We are or should be in 'win-now' mode for the next 2 years, IMO.)



Hell, if I had to choose between keeping Hank or JPP, I would probably let JPP walk -- he's 3 years older and still hindered at least a bit by that mangled hand. I would love to get DE DeMarcus Walker in the 2nd Rd this year.

RE: Each time we've had a young promising DT... WillVAB : 2:00 pm : link

Quote: over the last 15 years they've left and a significant portion of BBI says they're easily replaceable. And for a year or two after they leave we discover they're not so easily replaceable. Griffin, Joseph and now Hankins. Now if somebody throws Suh money at him so be it, he goes. But I hope for once they don't underestimate his value and let him leave for a price they can match that's cap manageable.



Cofield as well. Giants ended up signing Canty to big money bc of it. In comment 13332763 njm said:Cofield as well. Giants ended up signing Canty to big money bc of it.

RE: RE: and before you get gung ho to let Hankins walk, remember Victor in CT : 2:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13332741 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





that it took 3 years to replace Linval Joseph. They got slaughtered up the middle for 2 years until they admitted defeat and signed Snacks.







Thats because Hankins never replaced Linval..



Uh, wrong. It''s because they had Markus Kuhn types playing next to Hankins. You can't play a 4-3 with just 1 viable DT In comment 13332756 chuckydee9 said:Uh, wrong. It''s because they had Markus Kuhn types playing next to Hankins. You can't play a 4-3 with just 1 viable DT

RE: RE: The other option, I suppose Big Blue '56 : 2:01 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13332644 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





is the Giants could slap a transition tag on Hankins. Basically tell him that they are interested in keeping him, but go ahead and shop for your best offer and we will decide if we should match it or not. The Giants haven't used this tag since 1996, when they put it on Rodney Hampton and he was signed by the 49ers, but the Giants ultimately matched it (and in hindsight, should have just let him go). Vernon had the transition tag applied to him, but the Giants just waited it out for it to get removed when Miami signed Mario Williams.



.



If you slap the franchise tag on him, he can't 'shop it around'...he can't go anywhere that year.

If you remove the tag for some reason, he becomes an UFA.

You are describing a RFA scenario, where a team

signs a player to an offer sheet, and the original team

can match it or not.



He's a UFA anyway..Perhaps I'm missing the point In comment 13332767 Carson53 said:He's a UFA anyway..Perhaps I'm missing the point

Oh, 2nd part of the equation lugnut : 2:02 pm : link I haven't been impressed by Bromley. To come in as needed or give other guys a breather, OK, but he is NOT Hankins.

RE: These debates are always academic at this point giants#1 : 2:07 pm : link

Quote: We have no idea what kind of money Hankins might command on the open market.



If he gets paid like a mid-tier FA DT, then you run as fast as you can to bust out your checkbook to retain him. If he gets paid top dollar, the conversation becomes a lot harder.



Personally, I like Hankins, and it would take an almost ridiculous offer from someone else to pass on him. He's young, he's been healthy for the most part, and plays well on this line. I think you keep him and hope he continues to improve.



Define "mid-tier FA DT"? Despite signing last season, Snacks is only the 7th highest paid DT and makes less (AAV) then Geno Atkins who signed his extension after the 2013 season (IIRC). The 'top' DTs (Suh, Cox, Malik Jackson, Dareus) also make >$14M per season compared to Snacks at "only" $9.25M per, though the top guys are also more penetrating DTs.



There's also a huge drop-off from Snacks/Crawford making $9M per year to the next highest paid DT (Linval) making only $6.25M per year. I view Hankins as a poor man's Snacks, so I think he's likely to earn somewhere between the $6.25M Linval got and the $9.25M that Snacks got.



So, would you take Hankins on a 5 yr, $37.5M deal with ~$17.5M guaranteed? In comment 13332758 jcn56 said:Define "mid-tier FA DT"? Despite signing last season, Snacks is only the 7th highest paid DT and makes less (AAV) then Geno Atkins who signed his extension after the 2013 season (IIRC). The 'top' DTs (Suh, Cox, Malik Jackson, Dareus) also make >$14M per season compared to Snacks at "only" $9.25M per, though the top guys are also more penetrating DTs.There's also a huge drop-off from Snacks/Crawford making $9M per year to the next highest paid DT (Linval) making only $6.25M per year. I view Hankins as a poor man's Snacks, so I think he's likely to earn somewhere between the $6.25M Linval got and the $9.25M that Snacks got.So, would you take Hankins on a 5 yr, $37.5M deal with ~$17.5M guaranteed?

RE: RE: The other option, I suppose Matt in SGS : 2:09 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13332644 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





is the Giants could slap a transition tag on Hankins. Basically tell him that they are interested in keeping him, but go ahead and shop for your best offer and we will decide if we should match it or not. The Giants haven't used this tag since 1996, when they put it on Rodney Hampton and he was signed by the 49ers, but the Giants ultimately matched it (and in hindsight, should have just let him go). Vernon had the transition tag applied to him, but the Giants just waited it out for it to get removed when Miami signed Mario Williams.



.



If you slap the franchise tag on him, he can't 'shop it around'...he can't go anywhere that year.

If you remove the tag for some reason, he becomes an UFA.

You are describing a RFA scenario, where a team

signs a player to an offer sheet, and the original team

can match it or not.



There are 2 types of tags, Franchise and Transition. Franchise carries a 2 first round pick cost for teams trying to sign a player (ie- he's not going anywhere). Transition tag allows a team a chance to match



Quote: The transition tag is a one-year tender offer that is the average of the top 10 salaries at the position. It guarantees the original club the right of first refusal to match any offer the player may receive from another team.



Olivier Vernon was given a transition tag by Miami last year, but they pulled it when they signed Williams. In comment 13332767 Carson53 said:There are 2 types of tags, Franchise and Transition. Franchise carries a 2 first round pick cost for teams trying to sign a player (ie- he's not going anywhere). Transition tag allows a team a chance to matchOlivier Vernon was given a transition tag by Miami last year, but they pulled it when they signed Williams.

RE: RE: RE: and before you get gung ho to let Hankins walk, remember chuckydee9 : 2:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13332756 chuckydee9 said:





Quote:





In comment 13332741 Victor in CT said:





Quote:





that it took 3 years to replace Linval Joseph. They got slaughtered up the middle for 2 years until they admitted defeat and signed Snacks.







Thats because Hankins never replaced Linval..







Uh, wrong. It''s because they had Markus Kuhn types playing next to Hankins. You can't play a 4-3 with just 1 viable DT



True.. But I still don't think Hankins is as good as Linval and he is definetely not as good as Snacks.. and Both him and snacks get stonewalled in pass rushing situations.. As we saw in the GB game there was no pressure on Rodgers.. We need someone in the middle that can put pressure.. As long as Snacks is there he can work with a JAG and still control the LoS and stuff the runs.. Overall we need DE more than we need a run stuffing DT.. (we have the best one in the game already).. Even if we sign JPP, I'd rather use the money and sign a DE to give some relief to OV and JPP.. Both were playing enormous number of snaps to be effectively all year long.. In comment 13332775 Victor in CT said:True.. But I still don't think Hankins is as good as Linval and he is definetely not as good as Snacks.. and Both him and snacks get stonewalled in pass rushing situations.. As we saw in the GB game there was no pressure on Rodgers.. We need someone in the middle that can put pressure.. As long as Snacks is there he can work with a JAG and still control the LoS and stuff the runs.. Overall we need DE more than we need a run stuffing DT.. (we have the best one in the game already).. Even if we sign JPP, I'd rather use the money and sign a DE to give some relief to OV and JPP.. Both were playing enormous number of snaps to be effectively all year long..

RE: RE: The other option, I suppose giants#1 : 2:13 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13332644 Matt in SGS said:





Quote:





is the Giants could slap a transition tag on Hankins. Basically tell him that they are interested in keeping him, but go ahead and shop for your best offer and we will decide if we should match it or not. The Giants haven't used this tag since 1996, when they put it on Rodney Hampton and he was signed by the 49ers, but the Giants ultimately matched it (and in hindsight, should have just let him go). Vernon had the transition tag applied to him, but the Giants just waited it out for it to get removed when Miami signed Mario Williams.



.



If you slap the franchise tag on him, he can't 'shop it around'...he can't go anywhere that year.

If you remove the tag for some reason, he becomes an UFA.

You are describing a RFA scenario, where a team

signs a player to an offer sheet, and the original team

can match it or not.



There are actually two types of franchise tags now:

1. Exclusive franchise tag: IIRC, Von Miller was given this tag and it prohibits the player from even fielding offers from other teams. This comes with a slightly higher guaranteed salary for the player than the non-exclusive tag.

2. Non-exclusive FT: The player is allowed to look for other offers, but the original team can match any offer. If they elect not to match the offer, the team receives two first round picks as compensation.



There is also the 'transition tag' which gives the team a right to match any offer the player receives, but if they elect not to match, then they do not receive compensation.



Teams can use one franchise tag (exclusive or non-exclusive) and one transition tag each year. In comment 13332767 Carson53 said:There are actually two types of franchise tags now:1.franchise tag: IIRC, Von Miller was given this tag and it prohibits the player from even fielding offers from other teams. This comes with a slightly higher guaranteed salary for the player than the non-exclusive tag.2.FT: The player is allowed to look for other offers, but the original team can match any offer. If they elect not to match the offer, the team receives two first round picks as compensation.There is also the 'transition tag' which gives the team a right to match any offer the player receives, but if they elect not to match, then they doreceive compensation.Teams can use one franchise tag (exclusivenon-exclusive) and one transition tag each year.

you would think djm : 2:13 pm : link the Giants would have a vet replacement backup plan in mind if or when they lose Hankins in FA. let's assume there are 2-3 FA DTs lurking out there that fit into the rocky bernard mold. You know, the solid player type maybe a little longer in the tooth but still viable and won't break the bank. If the Giants are smart they go a little higher than that for Hankins and hopefully another team doesn't blow his doors off with a contract offer. That's probaly how the Giants play this. I don't think the Giants want to go into the draft with a depth chart looking like Snacks, Bromley, (thomas?) and who? I would think they would add a vet. With that in mind they should think very carefull about Hankins. Even if you have to overpay a bit it's better than spending a little less on a slob. Hopefully that's where this ends up. That sweet middle ground.

I haven't SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2:17 pm : link seen enough of Bromley to think he'd be an adequate replacement. Could he be? Sure, but it's a mystery. As long as we aren't breaking the bank, I'd prefer to bring Hankins back. Him & Harrison are a good combo in the middle.

I thought Bromley had a good season as backup Mason : 2:33 pm : link I thought he was the clear #3 DT and I noticed #96 a lot more on the DL in the 4th quarter than Hankins. I found that interesting.

In A Word GiantTerp79 : 2:36 pm : link NO. Bromley is rotational DT. As for a few references to Linval, I still can't believe Reese let him walk. If he pulls that kind of shit again and our run D falls off a cliff AGAIN because, as was already mentioned, you can't defend the run with one good DT, then all the praise I would give him for rebuilding the D would go right out the window.

Absolutely not. TMS : 2:42 pm : link Bromley was over drafted and is not starter material. The Linval joseph mistake repeated. Then we can go out and spend millions to correct. it. MO

The record as I see it SLIM_ : 2:44 pm : link I don't think the Giants have an MO to invest a high pick at DT and then replace him on the second contract. It may seem like that but there have been factors.



- Griffin played very well as a rookie but then plateau'd or regressed. I think the perception was that he was sort of a pretty boy and when Coughlin came, I don't think he was thought of as a Coughlin guy so they didn't resign him that year.

- Cofield was a 4th round pick I believe (maybe 3rd). He played very well but then got hurt and had microsurgery. They had to make a decision and they decided to get rid of him.

- Joseph was a number 2. They had some cap problems and made a decision to let him go and spend the money on Beason. Big mistake. He had some good years and some bad. People need to remember that while he was here, there were many years that people ran on us. He was a good player, not a great one.

- Hankins is similar to Joseph. There was one year where he had about 6 sacks but hasn't approached it. For a clogger who is not elite, it may be time to move on if someone wants to break the bank.



Onto Bromley and Thomas. They obviously see something in Thomas even if only a rotational 3. I thought some games, he got more time than Bromley. I can see one of these guys starting in run downs but I think you would really like to add a 3gap penetrator in the draft early if at all possible. I think our linebackers are somewhat serviceable but to be elite, we would need another pass rusher. Hankins isn't the guy.

RE: younger, stronger, healthier Rafflee : 2:45 pm : link

Quote: 3 reasons you keep Jankins and let JPP walk. The 4th ($$) is a bonus reason.



Yeah...my leaning as well. They were at their strongest with the 3 nice DT in rotation, stuffing Run while creating Pressure out of the Scheme. I'd prefer JPP along with Hank, but I want Hank to remain. In comment 13332748 Victor in CT said:Yeah...my leaning as well. They were at their strongest with the 3 nice DT in rotation, stuffing Run while creating Pressure out of the Scheme. I'd prefer JPP along with Hank, but I want Hank to remain.

the one exception with Reese here djm : 3:03 pm : link was when he sort of went all in on the DT position by signing Canty in the 09 off-season. They had Cofield and Robbins in the fold already and sort of double downed on the position with the Canty move. But it's worth noting that Robbins was gone after the 09 season. Then they drafted Willy Jo in 2010 draft and as mentioned let Cofield walk following that 2010 season.



This is somewhat uncharted territory with the DT position. There are some obvious parallels to what happened back in 2010-2011 but the Giants have always had two LEGIT starting DTs locked down when they let that DT walk. In 2011 they still boasted Canty, Bernard and 2nd year 2nd rounder Joseph. That's a lot more than what the depth chart would show now if Hank were to depart. But, the Giants could always replace Hank in FA this season with a cheaper option.

RE: Absolutely not. The_Boss : 3:04 pm : link

Quote: Bromley was over drafted and is not starter material. The Linval joseph mistake repeated. Then we can go out and spend millions to correct. it. MO



This.

Bromley is essentially the very essence of what a JAG is. He was, at best, a 4th or 5th round talent when drafted and hasn't distinguished himself at all. Not too far behind him is another 3rd rounder who has disappointed: Owa. In comment 13332874 TMS said:This.Bromley is essentially the very essence of what a JAG is. He was, at best, a 4th or 5th round talent when drafted and hasn't distinguished himself at all. Not too far behind him is another 3rd rounder who has disappointed: Owa.

RE: Absolutely not. njm : 3:17 pm : link

Quote: Bromley was over drafted and is not starter material. The Linval joseph mistake repeated.



I think the Vikings would beg to differ. In comment 13332874 TMS said:I think the Vikings would beg to differ.