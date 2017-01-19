John Jerry. Is he back or not? DennyInDenville : 1/19/2017 10:33 pm I think he's a great backup but meh as a starter.



Say he's cheap, like 2 mill a year, would you bring him back?



I'm not against him coming back but would rather sign someone better and draft a dude too.



I like Hart and Jones as backups too



A backup lineup of Newhouse, Jones, Hart, Jerry would be very deep, maybe too deep, but having those 4 guys as backups would make a Pugh ankle sprain mid season a bit easier.





We need new blood tho at starter and don't be shocked to see Flowers stay at Lt



Also shocked Beatty got zero burn all year



Gotta get the OL on point



I like Adams but we need a legit vet TE also



This offense is a mess



At the same time let's keep upgrading our D tho. Keep it super strong

I hope not Anakim : 1/19/2017 10:36 pm : link I admittedly don't watch much interior O-Line play, but I have to think that TJ Lang, Kevin Zeitler, Larry Warford and Chance Warmack would all be upgrades over Jerry.

Warmack ? Wow DennyInDenville : 1/19/2017 10:37 pm : link He was a big name around here a few drafts ago



Bring him in. Bam.

News on Warmack has been the opposite Giants2012 : 1/19/2017 10:47 pm : link of his draft day.



Amazing how the best in a decade hype was a miss.



Jerry, nah.

No spike : 1/19/2017 11:05 pm : link sign a FA or move Flowers to G

Jerry as a backup? Doomster : 1/19/2017 11:39 pm : link I don't see that as a problem....as a starter, no.....we need two new starters in the line, with hopefully Flowers being better at RG or RT....

I have no issues in bringing back Jerry The_Boss : 1/20/2017 12:03 am : link So long as it's understood that his gameday experience be that of an equipped spectator. The only way he plays is if Pugh or whomever our real RG is next season gets hurt.

He'd be a real solid backup Ten Ton Hammer : 1/20/2017 5:20 am : link the kind of decent depth they haven't had, but as a starter I don't think he belongs.

I think the thing is, if you are a road grader type of offense, barens : 1/20/2017 7:26 am : link then yes, you want him back. If your offense employs a lot of pulling, then they should go in another direction.

I would prefer to bring Newhouse back before Jerry Rjanyg : 1/20/2017 7:59 am : link Newhouse can play OT and OG. Hart and Jones would be solid back ups and we just signed that C from Chicago and the OL from Cleveland. We need to invest in a road grading OG. Lang, Zeitler, Leary all would be moves in that direction. If Reese can also sign Whitworth then move Flowers to RT we will have s new line with decent depth. A line of Whitworth, Pugh, Richburg, Lang, Flowers is pretty good.

RE: I think the thing is, if you are a road grader type of offense,





He's better a pass blocking than run blocking. Doesn't matter what running system you use. In comment 13333658 barens said:He's better a pass blocking than run blocking. Doesn't matter what running system you use.

RE: He'd be a real solid backup





+1 In comment 13333632 Ten Ton Hammer said:+1

I AcidTest : 1/20/2017 9:34 am : link wouldn't rule it out, but I would also prefer Newhouse instead of Jerry. We need to get other players some snaps. Like Jones.

I'd bring back Newhouse LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/20/2017 10:37 am : link as a versatile backup and let Jerry go.

I hope they move on from Jerry Jay on the Island : 1/20/2017 10:39 am : link Newhouse is a very important player to re-sign as he played surprisingly well at guard and he could be an excellent backup as he can play 4 positions on the offensive line. Assuming the Giants bring in a new LT and move Flowers to RG the backup offensive linemen look solid with Newhouse, Hart, and Jones.

RE: Let's be real

Quote: he's better than flowers. I'd bring him back as backup for sure.



Something has to be said..



The Flowers thing has gotten out of hand. The kid is 22 years old and a work in progress.



His future may be at a different position, but he has more promise than John fucking Jerry.



The hyperbole around here is ridiculous. In comment 13333892 Old Dirty Beckham said:Something has to be said..The Flowers thing has gotten out of hand. The kid is 22 years old and a work in progress.His future may be at a different position, but he has more promise than John fucking Jerry.The hyperbole around here is ridiculous.

RE: I hope they move on from Jerry

Quote: Newhouse is a very important player to re-sign as he played surprisingly well at guard and he could be an excellent backup as he can play 4 positions on the offensive line. Assuming the Giants bring in a new LT and move Flowers to RG the backup offensive linemen look solid with Newhouse, Hart, and Jones.



Who is playing RT in this scenario? Hart is at present our starting RT. In comment 13333923 Jay on the Island said:Who is playing RT in this scenario? Hart is at present our starting RT.

Agree completely.

Quote: In comment 13333892 Old Dirty Beckham said:





Quote:





he's better than flowers. I'd bring him back as backup for sure.







Something has to be said..



The Flowers thing has gotten out of hand. The kid is 22 years old and a work in progress.



His future may be at a different position, but he has more promise than John fucking Jerry.



The hyperbole around here is ridiculous.



Agree completely. In comment 13333927 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Agree completely.

ODB ryanmkeane : 1/20/2017 10:55 am : link with his daily Flowers material. Right on time.

Keep in mind that Jerry was re-signed in 2015 to be a backup. Big Blue Blogger : 1/20/2017 11:30 am : link Pugh and Schwartz were penciled in as the starting guards, with Beatty and (probably) Flowers at tackle, Richburg at center and Newhouse and Jerry as veteran reserves. Beatty tore his pec in the spring; then Pugh and Schwartz took turns getting hurt in the regular season. So Jerry and Newhouse wound up as starters, but that wasn't the plan when they signed their two-year deals.



As for 2016, I think the OL was a case of "can't fix everything at once," as JonC repeatedly reminded us. With Jerry now approaching his 31st birthday, I doubt he's any more of a fixture in the team's plans than he was two years ago. I expect his to get a decent offer to return - probably high-end backup money. But if he can get starter money elsewhere, the Giants will probably wish him luck in his future endeavors.



Jerry does get points for durability. In three years with the Giants, he hasn't missed a game.

I know its hard to figure so many changes needed on the Oline Jimmy Googs : 1/20/2017 11:33 am : link but John Jerry is one guy that needs to stop being a starter...

John Jerry is a great backup Patrick77 : 1/20/2017 1:02 pm : link And was arguably the second best if not best lineman for the Giants last year. That's how atrocious the line is.



I'd like him back to push a draft pick. This teams needs to sign 3 linemen just to replace Beatty, Newhouse, and Jerry. Not to mention likely moving Hart to a backup role and Flowers to another spot.

I don't the offense is a mess djm : 1/20/2017 2:38 pm : link stable at QB one great WR and one good WR. Two good OLs along with 2 more that are ascending in guys like Hart and Flowers. One pretty good young RB and one decent vet (perk and Vereen)--they have some pieces to work with. They don't even need the grand slam off-season they had last year with the D. They just need a few doubles lol.



Hart might be a better player next year. There's reason to be hopeful with him. Perkins and Shepard too. Add another OL and RB that can play to this team and the offense gets even better. Two solid players. Of course TE or FB could use help but maybe Will Johnson comes back and they add TE via the draft or FA.



Sometimes the best thing you can do for a struggling player is to add talent to the unit.

RE: RE: I hope they move on from Jerry

Quote: In comment 13333923 Jay on the Island said:





Quote:





Newhouse is a very important player to re-sign as he played surprisingly well at guard and he could be an excellent backup as he can play 4 positions on the offensive line. Assuming the Giants bring in a new LT and move Flowers to RG the backup offensive linemen look solid with Newhouse, Hart, and Jones.







Who is playing RT in this scenario? Hart is at present our starting RT.

Sorry I meant move Flowers to RT. In comment 13333931 LakeGeorgeGiant said:Sorry I meant move Flowers to RT.

They need two offensive tackles Since1965 : 1/20/2017 5:34 pm : link Flowers needs to be moved inside (G). I don't see him at RT: they'll run around him and push him into the backfield there too.

RE: They need two offensive tackles

Quote: Flowers needs to be moved inside (G). I don't see him at RT: they'll run around him and push him into the backfield there too. j



One FA and OT with the #1 pick and let's go



Kinda warming up to Joe Thomas. Is a #3 enough? In comment 13334474 Since1965 said:One FA and OT with the #1 pick and let's goKinda warming up to Joe Thomas. Is a #3 enough?

Not TD : 1/20/2017 11:25 pm : link I'd rather keep Newhouse and sign two new FAs to compete at LT and RT/RG.

