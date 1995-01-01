Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
What do you think the max JPP could fetch in FA?

adamg : 1/20/2017 12:15 am
17 mill per? More?
4 years, 65 million imo  
DennyInDenville : 1/20/2017 12:30 am : link
$30 guaranteed


The hand and age are enough to prevent him from OV money
Jpp just turned 28 less than three weeks ago  
B in ALB : 1/20/2017 12:54 am : link
Ov is 26.

Fuckin NyKDupeAllDay.
We will see B  
DennyInDenville : 1/20/2017 1:01 am : link
If I'm right you owe me a bbi beer emoji
Oliver Vernon  
est1986 : 1/20/2017 1:02 am : link
.
So now just turned 28 is too old?  
SB 42 and 46 and ? : 1/20/2017 1:16 am : link
Strahan and Peppers were still bringing it at 35.
JPP was the most dominant DE on the Giants  
Mason : 1/20/2017 1:36 am : link
and one of the NFL's best DEs this season. If not for injury he was headed to the pro bowl. He has already proven that his hand isn't an issue. Reese just has to pay him.
RE: JPP was the most dominant DE on the Giants  
adamg : 1/20/2017 1:47 am : link
In comment 13333621 Mason said:
Quote:
and one of the NFL's best DEs this season. If not for injury he was headed to the pro bowl. He has already proven that his hand isn't an issue. Reese just has to pay him.


How much?
We will see in  
section125 : 1/20/2017 1:57 am : link
two months.
Maybe not as much as he would like ...  
Beer Man : 1/20/2017 5:43 am : link
Its a buyers market this year for DEs. The draft is deep at the position. Teams can overspend on JPP or look to the draft to get someone.
JPP  
stretch234 : 1/20/2017 6:54 am : link
I think the Giants sign him for 4 years for 50-52M 32M guaranteed with 21M signing bonus. He is older than Vernon and has his hand so that does not get him the extra year or total potential dollars.

40.5 of OV contract is fully guaranteed. 12M is not fully guaranteed until 2018

The Giants can give him a larger signing bonus than OV and total guaranteed money can be more per year than OV and satisfy the ego

I do not see how you get better letting him go. Vernon is a better player when he is there. Hankins was a better player with him on that side. Ayers has never played as well as when he had JPP on the DL. Even with his hand, he gets the double team attention.
I would love to see the Giants sign both  
johnnyb : 1/20/2017 7:09 am : link
JPP and Hankins, but I am not sure that is possible considering the other needs the team has. If I had to choose one, it would be JPP and I agree four years with 30-35 million guaranteed.
I can see him getting Vernon money  
giants#1 : 1/20/2017 7:25 am : link
1. There's a ton of cap space out there. Cleveland could easily blow any offer away to convince a few stars to sign there.
2. He's arguably the top pass rusher on the market. The only one close is Chandler Jones.
More than we will pay him. Perhaps much more.  
Big Blue '56 : 1/20/2017 7:35 am : link
He's a FA at the perfect time. DE availability after him is paper thin..Talented ones, that is
I mean, is he heading to Jax or what?  
Big Blue '56 : 1/20/2017 7:37 am : link
His home State, TC's there, no State income tax..
I am hopeful that JPP returns  
Rjanyg : 1/20/2017 7:50 am : link
But like what was said, after JPP there aren't many free agent DE out there. Chandler Jones, Julius Peppers. The draft is the more affordable path to supplement our DL, both at DE and DT.

If JPP returns he will make less than OV but not by much. Other teams have deeper pockets. If a deal gets done it's before FA starts IMO.
Giants might be better to sign JPP  
superspynyg : 1/20/2017 8:38 am : link
long term and franchise Hankins to save some money.
RE: Giants might be better to sign JPP  
UConn4523 : 1/20/2017 8:46 am : link
In comment 13333711 superspynyg said:
Quote:
long term and franchise Hankins to save some money.


I can't see that, the tag for DT's is around $14 million; he'd cost half that per year.
franchise tag  
giants#1 : 1/20/2017 8:47 am : link
Can't tag Hankins. The DT tag is $13.6M and he's no where near that level of a player. That type of money is for penetrating DTs.

Hankins contract ceiling should be what Snacks got ($9.25M per). And to be honest, I like Hankins, but if someone offers him $9M/year, they can have him. He's a notch below Snacks (at least) and something in the $7.5-8M range is probably the max I would go.
Some team will pay big  
tomjgiant : 1/20/2017 8:51 am : link
over the 17mil. that Vernon got,but I think if the Giants give him the same as Vernon he will stay.It would be better to get it done early and not bring the franchise tag into play,don't allow bruised egos to get involved.He wants to be here so just make a deal that everyone can live with.
RE: Giants might be better to sign JPP  
Big Blue '56 : 1/20/2017 8:54 am : link
In comment 13333711 superspynyg said:
Quote:
long term and franchise Hankins to save some money.


That's what Papa, Dotino and Schmeelk were discussing on the podcast
If the giants dont  
Old Dirty Beckham : 1/20/2017 8:54 am : link
franchise JPP they're fools.
RE: If the giants dont  
Big Blue '56 : 1/20/2017 8:59 am : link
In comment 13333734 Old Dirty Beckham said:
Quote:
franchise JPP they're fools.


Nope, let him walk if we can't sign him to a long term deal..17 million that is a hard hit against the cap, a cap we desperately need available to improve the O, cannot be amortized..The D with Okwara, OO and Wynn(and whomever we draft) can be more than fine. As good as with JPP? Probably not, but they don't have to be..The OL, TE and RB need to be addressed more than we NEED to keep JPP, imo
RE: If the giants dont  
mrvax : 1/20/2017 8:59 am : link
In comment 13333734 Old Dirty Beckham said:
Quote:
franchise JPP they're fools.


JPP claims he will not play under that tag. Really want an unhappy player?
Sign JPP  
aquidneck : 1/20/2017 9:10 am : link
We need this guy. No matter the changes I fear our offense will be no better than middle of the pack in '18 and the team's identity (tough on defense, good enough on offense) is at stake.

We can be a dominant defense with him going forward. Haven't even seen the best yet.

Without him I fear more floundering. A regression to the mean.
Giants don't have cap space to franchise JPP  
Chip : 1/20/2017 9:16 am : link
unless you want to forget about the OL. Remember Jerry and Newhouse are not under contract so there is no depth at OL. The TE and RB position needs to be addressed. Some of this can come from the draft but rookie OL in front of a veteran qb makes no sense you can't expect Eli to go through another season with people draped all over him. We need depth and starters. Franchising JPP at 17 mil will not help the Giants. Even cutting Cruz doesn't add enouth. Cleveland will be bidding up everybody just like Jacksonville did last year. There will be a lot of huge contracts this year.
RE: RE: If the giants dont  
UConn4523 : 1/20/2017 9:23 am : link
In comment 13333742 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 13333734 Old Dirty Beckham said:


Quote:


franchise JPP they're fools.



Nope, let him walk if we can't sign him to a long term deal..17 million that is a hard hit against the cap, a cap we desperately need available to improve the O, cannot be amortized..The D with Okwara, OO and Wynn(and whomever we draft) can be more than fine. As good as with JPP? Probably not, but they don't have to be..The OL, TE and RB need to be addressed more than we NEED to keep JPP, imo


I tend to agree, the tag number is just too high for a team that can be in SB consideration if they add atleast 1 legit piece on offense (OT, TE, or WR).

Its also one thing to disagree with it, but to say that would be fools is...foolish. I'm a massive JPP fan but if they can't work on a longterm deal then I'd like to move on from him, its just too much cap room.
What games were you watching?  
Doomster : 1/20/2017 9:34 am : link
JPP was the most dominant DE on the Giants
Mason : 1:36 am : link : reply
and one of the NFL's best DEs this season. If not for injury he was headed to the pro bowl. He has already proven that his hand isn't an issue. Reese just has to pay him.


Just the Chicago and Cleveland games?

I wouldn't invest near Vernon money in a one trick pony that can't stay on the field....
Chip, amazing how many people don't understand that.  
area junc : 1/20/2017 9:34 am : link
Beyond the crippling cap ramifications, we promised him last year was the Prove It deal. How you could look the guy in the face again and expect him to play on another 1-year deal, GTFO.

We've got a homegrown, dominant DE on our hands. It's our favorite position - 2-way 43 DE. It's pretty simple - pay the guy.

As to max $$$ - I think you've got it right: $17M.

This is all rehashing now, but I expect his deal to be structured including last year. Something like 4 years, $68M, $42.5M guarateed. If you include last year's 1/$10M, that's 5 years, $78M, $52.5M guaranteed - almost exactly what OV got.

And just hope he takes it, because IMO he showed he is a better player than OV last year.
RE: More than we will pay him. Perhaps much more.  
Beer Man : 1/20/2017 9:44 am : link
In comment 13333663 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
He's a FA at the perfect time. DE availability after him is paper thin..Talented ones, that is
Only in the FA market. The draft is deep at the DE position (not to mention a few LBs that can also get after the QB)
RE: RE: More than we will pay him. Perhaps much more.  
Big Blue '56 : 1/20/2017 9:47 am : link
In comment 13333822 Beer Man said:
Quote:
In comment 13333663 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


He's a FA at the perfect time. DE availability after him is paper thin..Talented ones, that is

Only in the FA market. The draft is deep at the DE position (not to mention a few LBs that can also get after the QB)


That's my understanding
RE: What games were you watching?  
UConn4523 : 1/20/2017 9:49 am : link
In comment 13333800 Doomster said:
Quote:
JPP was the most dominant DE on the Giants
Mason : 1:36 am : link : reply
and one of the NFL's best DEs this season. If not for injury he was headed to the pro bowl. He has already proven that his hand isn't an issue. Reese just has to pay him.


Just the Chicago and Cleveland games?

I wouldn't invest near Vernon money in a one trick pony that can't stay on the field....


That's a brutal assessment of JPP. 1 trick pony suggests you are tallying his sack numbers, being dis-satisfied, and coming to a ridiculous conclusion.

He's the best run stuffing DE in football and if he isn't the best (I don't have a metric to prove it, just going off the eye test and our overall run D) then he's top 2 or 3. He also led the league last season in pressures per game and this year was among the league leaders before getting hurt.
Don't forget the fact  
area junc : 1/20/2017 9:54 am : link
that he's a closer. When the other team has to pass late in the game JPP is all over the QB. He is consistent with that. His pressure finishes games.
and we sure could have used  
UConn4523 : 1/20/2017 9:59 am : link
JPP against the Packers. Vernon plays better with him, they feed off each other. We still probably lose that game since our offense put up a dud, but I think you'd be lying to your self if you didn't think accounting for JPP would have caused a shift in approach from the Packers.
I  
AcidTest : 1/20/2017 10:00 am : link
wouldn't hate paying JPP $17M, but I wouldn't do it. 28. Back injuries. Missing most of his right hand. But I think it's moot, because somebody is going to make an incredible offer that is far beyond what even his most die hard supporters agree he should be paid. Same for Hankins. I have a feeling we lose both in FA.
RE: I  
UConn4523 : 1/20/2017 10:07 am : link
In comment 13333856 AcidTest said:
Quote:
wouldn't hate paying JPP $17M, but I wouldn't do it. 28. Back injuries. Missing most of his right hand. But I think it's moot, because somebody is going to make an incredible offer that is far beyond what even his most die hard supporters agree he should be paid. Same for Hankins. I have a feeling we lose both in FA.


I think Hankins will come at a reasonable contract. He doesn't rush the passer, there's only so much others will be willing to pay. At $9 million you are expecting a top shelf DT, unfortunately he isn't. He's very good, and works really well in this defense, I just don't think most other teams will be willing to throw big cash at a guy who' can't get to the passer on his own. He's also not as good as Snacks who was purely a run stuffer with the Jets (with us too but he's definitely better than he was there).
RE: Chip, amazing how many people don't understand that.  
njm : 1/20/2017 10:43 am : link
In comment 13333801 area junc said:
Quote:

As to max $$$ - I think you've got it right: $17M.

This is all rehashing now, but I expect his deal to be structured including last year. Something like 4 years, $68M, $42.5M guarateed. If you include last year's 1/$10M, that's 5 years, $78M, $52.5M guaranteed - almost exactly what OV got.


I could see the $17, but I think you're WAY high on the guarantee.
what's so hard to believe njm?  
area junc : 1/20/2017 12:10 pm : link
It's based on Vernon's contract. That's the reality.
Tough one  
WillVAB : 1/20/2017 12:12 pm : link
I lean towards paying him bc of the reasons already mentioned. If the Giants add another pass rusher in the draft along w JPP, the defense could be other worldly in '17.

Sign Hankins/JPP, add a pass rusher in the draft. Rotate pass rusher w/ JPP to keep him fresh, use pass rusher for Hankins on passing downs. Keeps defense fresh while maximizing rush.
Honestly who cares about Hankins?  
area junc : 1/20/2017 12:17 pm : link
You've got to re-sign JPP first. If it's then feasible to give Hank $6-$7M per, fine. He's a solid starter, nothing more. You can't pay him like he's an impact player.
Giants will simply not be able  
PEEJ : 1/20/2017 12:17 pm : link
to sign both JPP and Hankins. They can't devote so much in resources to the DL without springing leaks elsewhere.
I don't see NYG paying him $17M per  
JonC : 1/20/2017 12:18 pm : link
but Vernon's contract makes it a difficult situation.
RE: RE: I  
giants#1 : 1/20/2017 12:24 pm : link
In comment 13333872 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 13333856 AcidTest said:


Quote:


wouldn't hate paying JPP $17M, but I wouldn't do it. 28. Back injuries. Missing most of his right hand. But I think it's moot, because somebody is going to make an incredible offer that is far beyond what even his most die hard supporters agree he should be paid. Same for Hankins. I have a feeling we lose both in FA.



I think Hankins will come at a reasonable contract. He doesn't rush the passer, there's only so much others will be willing to pay. At $9 million you are expecting a top shelf DT, unfortunately he isn't. He's very good, and works really well in this defense, I just don't think most other teams will be willing to throw big cash at a guy who' can't get to the passer on his own. He's also not as good as Snacks who was purely a run stuffer with the Jets (with us too but he's definitely better than he was there).


The DT market is weird. There are basically 3 tiers: the elite penetrating DTs (Suh, Atkins, Cox, M Jackson etc) who set the franchise tag level and can earn $14M+ per year, the elite run stuffers like Snacks around the $9-10M per year range, and then everyone else (IIRC, there's a big drop down to AAV of $6M here).

I can't see Hankins making $9M. If someone offers him that, then I wish him the best.
If JPP  
Pete in MD : 1/20/2017 12:24 pm : link
is willing to take a fair deal to remain with the Giants they can keep him. If he's looking to get top dollar on the open market, he's gone. I don't think Reese can or will outbid the league for him.
RE: what's so hard to believe njm?  
njm : 1/20/2017 12:27 pm : link
In comment 13334039 area junc said:
Quote:
It's based on Vernon's contract. That's the reality.


Vernon was younger and healthier.
5 yrs/$75M with $35M gtd  
giants#1 : 1/20/2017 12:27 pm : link
Who says no?

If you're Jax or Cle, do you go 5 yrs/$85M? $90M?
RE: RE: what's so hard to believe njm?  
adamg : 1/20/2017 12:40 pm : link
In comment 13334062 njm said:
Quote:
In comment 13334039 area junc said:


Quote:


It's based on Vernon's contract. That's the reality.



Vernon was younger and healthier.


JPP is much more proven though.
RE: RE: RE: what's so hard to believe njm?  
njm : 1/20/2017 12:48 pm : link
In comment 13334074 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 13334062 njm said:


Quote:


In comment 13334039 area junc said:


Quote:


It's based on Vernon's contract. That's the reality.



Vernon was younger and healthier.



JPP is much more proven though.


But in the 4th and 5th year of the contract that may be "too" proven.
RE: RE: RE: I  
Pete in MD : 1/20/2017 12:49 pm : link
In comment 13334056 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 13333872 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 13333856 AcidTest said:


Quote:


wouldn't hate paying JPP $17M, but I wouldn't do it. 28. Back injuries. Missing most of his right hand. But I think it's moot, because somebody is going to make an incredible offer that is far beyond what even his most die hard supporters agree he should be paid. Same for Hankins. I have a feeling we lose both in FA.



I think Hankins will come at a reasonable contract. He doesn't rush the passer, there's only so much others will be willing to pay. At $9 million you are expecting a top shelf DT, unfortunately he isn't. He's very good, and works really well in this defense, I just don't think most other teams will be willing to throw big cash at a guy who' can't get to the passer on his own. He's also not as good as Snacks who was purely a run stuffer with the Jets (with us too but he's definitely better than he was there).



The DT market is weird. There are basically 3 tiers: the elite penetrating DTs (Suh, Atkins, Cox, M Jackson etc) who set the franchise tag level and can earn $14M+ per year, the elite run stuffers like Snacks around the $9-10M per year range, and then everyone else (IIRC, there's a big drop down to AAV of $6M here).

I can't see Hankins making $9M. If someone offers him that, then I wish him the best.

Speaking of penetrating DTs, what kind of money does Nick Fairly get? He's had an up and down career with three different teams but he is coming off a season with 6.5 sacks (tied for 5th among DTs) and 22 QB pressures. The same sack total as Fletcher Cox. He's coming off of consecutive one year deals in the $3-4M range but should command more this off-season. 28 years old.
RE: RE: what's so hard to believe njm?  
aquidneck : 1/20/2017 12:54 pm : link
In comment 13334062 njm said:
Quote:
In comment 13334039 area junc said:


Quote:


It's based on Vernon's contract. That's the reality.



Vernon was younger and healthier.


And not quite as good.
Fairly apparently has issues  
JonC : 1/20/2017 12:55 pm : link
buyer beware.

JPP may be more proven, but the team figures to use the injury history. Remember, they want to pay for future performance, not past. This isn't the JPP of 2011 version, no sense in backing up the Brinks for him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I  
giants#1 : 1/20/2017 12:56 pm : link
In comment 13334082 Pete in MD said:
Quote:

Speaking of penetrating DTs, what kind of money does Nick Fairly get? He's had an up and down career with three different teams but he is coming off a season with 6.5 sacks (tied for 5th among DTs) and 22 QB pressures. The same sack total as Fletcher Cox. He's coming off of consecutive one year deals in the $3-4M range but should command more this off-season. 28 years old.


Can't see anyone giving him crazy money due to all the work effort questions that have dogged him everywhere. A 3-4 year deal worth $20-25M is possible though ($6-7M AAV). I'd keep the guarantees low though.
Contracts inflate every year  
Patrick77 : 1/20/2017 12:57 pm : link
JPP arguably outplayed Vernon this year.
The Giants set the market last year with vernon's deal.

This is pretty simple stuff and it's unfortunate but true. JPP is going to make what Vernon made if not more. Calais Campbell's made 14 million+ last year and 15 million+ this year, he is 2 or 3 years older than JPP. His worth is set by previous contracts, age, production, and the money chasing him (huge money out there, very few good FAs). JPP will average somewhere between 14 and 18 a year is my guess.

Hankins I may have overestimated his worth a few times on here but again it's likely at least what Joseph currently gets and at most somewhere below Suh or Cox. I wouldn't be surprised to see Hankins make 10-11 a year on average.
Stats....  
Doomster : 1/20/2017 1:33 pm : link
everyone brings up stats, when discussing a player....

But some of the stats, should have more meaning.....

Like "pressures"....there are pressures and there are pressures....so what if a guy gets a pressure, but the QB still gets pos yards from a run or completion....if a defensive lineman pressures a qb into an incomplete pass, that is totally different......but the stat does not differentiate that.....

Same with run defense......how do you stat that? For a DE, you count the number of running plays that go between him and the DT, or around his end....and then you separate those into pos and neg yard plays.....

All the Talk about JPP having pressures and being stout against the run, mean nothing without stats to back it up, and unfortunately, there are no such stats.....so, basically it is what the eye sees....

I have seen JPP disappear against good teams....I have seen him blocked one on one by TE's.....he does not have a variety of pass rush moves.....have seen too many qb's run around his side....yes he is a good DE.....but I don't think we can afford him.....this could be his last big contract, and he is not going to give a hometown discount......there will be some GM out there that may think he is the missing piece and will pay him....but we won't be able to match it....our top 5 players command almost 50% of the cap.....JPP? Hankins? Robinson? FA OLmen? FA WR? Depth? We can't afford it.....
RE: RE: RE: I  
UConn4523 : 1/20/2017 1:42 pm : link
In comment 13334056 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 13333872 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


In comment 13333856 AcidTest said:


Quote:


wouldn't hate paying JPP $17M, but I wouldn't do it. 28. Back injuries. Missing most of his right hand. But I think it's moot, because somebody is going to make an incredible offer that is far beyond what even his most die hard supporters agree he should be paid. Same for Hankins. I have a feeling we lose both in FA.



I think Hankins will come at a reasonable contract. He doesn't rush the passer, there's only so much others will be willing to pay. At $9 million you are expecting a top shelf DT, unfortunately he isn't. He's very good, and works really well in this defense, I just don't think most other teams will be willing to throw big cash at a guy who' can't get to the passer on his own. He's also not as good as Snacks who was purely a run stuffer with the Jets (with us too but he's definitely better than he was there).



The DT market is weird. There are basically 3 tiers: the elite penetrating DTs (Suh, Atkins, Cox, M Jackson etc) who set the franchise tag level and can earn $14M+ per year, the elite run stuffers like Snacks around the $9-10M per year range, and then everyone else (IIRC, there's a big drop down to AAV of $6M here).

I can't see Hankins making $9M. If someone offers him that, then I wish him the best.


Completely agree. I think he's in that $6.5/$7 million per year range and I'll gladly have him back at that price.
RE: Stats....  
UConn4523 : 1/20/2017 1:44 pm : link
In comment 13334132 Doomster said:
Quote:
everyone brings up stats, when discussing a player....

But some of the stats, should have more meaning.....

Like "pressures"....there are pressures and there are pressures....so what if a guy gets a pressure, but the QB still gets pos yards from a run or completion....if a defensive lineman pressures a qb into an incomplete pass, that is totally different......but the stat does not differentiate that.....

Same with run defense......how do you stat that? For a DE, you count the number of running plays that go between him and the DT, or around his end....and then you separate those into pos and neg yard plays.....

All the Talk about JPP having pressures and being stout against the run, mean nothing without stats to back it up, and unfortunately, there are no such stats.....so, basically it is what the eye sees....

I have seen JPP disappear against good teams....I have seen him blocked one on one by TE's.....he does not have a variety of pass rush moves.....have seen too many qb's run around his side....yes he is a good DE.....but I don't think we can afford him.....this could be his last big contract, and he is not going to give a hometown discount......there will be some GM out there that may think he is the missing piece and will pay him....but we won't be able to match it....our top 5 players command almost 50% of the cap.....JPP? Hankins? Robinson? FA OLmen? FA WR? Depth? We can't afford it.....


you really don't have any idea what he will be offered from us/the market, and what his feeling on staying in NY are. Just be honest, you don't, and neither do I.

Sure, someone can offer him a massive deal but it isn't some given. Most other teams will have the same health reservations, its not like no one else has intel. And despite what he says publicly, he may very well want to stay right here, how could any of us know?
JJ Watt disappears against good teams too  
UConn4523 : 1/20/2017 1:58 pm : link
I've seen it with my own two eyes. There was also a year where Watt racked up double digit sacks against awful competition, no one cared. Its such a flawed way of looking at this.
Njm by the time  
area junc : 1/20/2017 2:17 pm : link
he gets to the 4th year you can cut him if hes not living up to the deal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I  
giants#1 : 1/20/2017 2:20 pm : link
In comment 13334151 UConn4523 said:
Quote:


Completely agree. I think he's in that $6.5/$7 million per year range and I'll gladly have him back at that price.


If I had to guess, I'd say he ends up closer to $7.5-8M per year. His production is arguably as good, if not better, than Linval's was when he hit FA and Linval got (IIRC) 5 yrs/$30M. So you've gotta figure a decent amount of inflation since then, especially after the Snacks deal.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I  
UConn4523 : 1/20/2017 2:43 pm : link
In comment 13334192 giants#1 said:
Quote:
In comment 13334151 UConn4523 said:


Quote:




Completely agree. I think he's in that $6.5/$7 million per year range and I'll gladly have him back at that price.



If I had to guess, I'd say he ends up closer to $7.5-8M per year. His production is arguably as good, if not better, than Linval's was when he hit FA and Linval got (IIRC) 5 yrs/$30M. So you've gotta figure a decent amount of inflation since then, especially after the Snacks deal.


My only issue is that Linval was our best DT. Right now Hankins is playing next to our best DT and I don't think that's something that will be glossed over in negotiations. In the end it may not mean much, but it definitely could effect his ceiling price. Teams will bring up the player he was in 2015 and hedge that with how much they think Snacks helps his case. I know I would if I was a GM trying to assess the situation.

I think the Linval contract is probably his floor, but I'm not sure it will go too much higher even adjusting for rising contracts. But all its takes is one, so who knows.
I think the problem  
area junc : 1/20/2017 3:30 pm : link
the Giants will face RE: Hankins is he's not a very notable 3T, but he's got much more value as a 1. I can see a team needing a run stuffing NT paying him more than NYG and letting him get as big as he wants.
Linval = Floor, Snacks = Ceiling  
giants#1 : 1/20/2017 3:31 pm : link
which is basically how I got to my $7.5M per year estimate for Hankins (roughly the middle of the two AAVs).

One thing that could potentially push Hankins more towards the Snacks deal is that he has shown more pass rush ability than either Linval or Snacks did when they were FAs. Granted it's been 3 years, but Hankins did finish with 7 sacks in a season once. I love Snacks, but he doesn't even have 7 for his career!
RE: I think the problem  
giants#1 : 1/20/2017 3:33 pm : link
In comment 13334308 area junc said:
Quote:
the Giants will face RE: Hankins is he's not a very notable 3T, but he's got much more value as a 1. I can see a team needing a run stuffing NT paying him more than NYG and letting him get as big as he wants.


Maybe, but until the Giants did it with Snacks last year, run stuffing DTs almost never got big money. And even then, Snacks is making less than half what Fletcher Cox just signed for.
i think someone could offer him custom gloves  
EricJ : 1/20/2017 3:39 pm : link
.
Jpp won't get Vernon money  
djm : 1/20/2017 9:13 pm : link
Say you want about his abilities and production, which are certainly elite, he won't get Vernon guaranteed money because he's not as clean a player heading into UFA. Vernon was virtually spotless. Forget the hand which for the sake of posterity we assume it's fine going forward-- jpp has the back and the sports hernia. He's also played three more seasons in the NFL than vernon did prior to signing here. Three more years of erosion and two major injuries will impact guaranteed money every single time. People forget how clean and safe Vernon was last year. That's why he was paid the loot.
Correction  
djm : 1/20/2017 9:15 pm : link
Jpp played two more seasons than Vernon...albeit he missed half of one...
Bet JPP gets a ton  
Giants2012 : 1/20/2017 9:20 pm : link
and the media drools over him for a year . . . and then he fades.

