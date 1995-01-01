How Important is Blocking for a TE ? Bob in Vt : 1/20/2017 9:05 am I ask because if the TE had speed and the ability to be a pass catching weapon, would you draft him high, even if his blocking skills are terrible ?



I agree that a 2-way ability is the best. However, my question pertains to how important is the blocking, if the TE has all-pro catching ability.



Also - how do you think the Giants view this? Would they pass on a pass catching TE just because of poor blocking ability ?

Papa et al on his Podcast, made a good point. Big Blue '56 : 1/20/2017 9:13 am : link Most of the very best TEs in college are usually not two-way TEs..It's as if they're no longer a college priority..

A TE with elite pass catching ability but who cannot block Ten Ton Hammer : 1/20/2017 9:13 am : link Is often the same detriment to an offense as the elite RB who can't be trusted in pass protection. It's just an obvious signal to the defense what may be coming and a weak link in the chain to exploit.



It matters but nobody is passing over a guy with perceived high level talent.

If a TE can block you are much less predictable gtt350 : 1/20/2017 9:14 am : link .

It is very important for gameplanning. robbieballs2003 : 1/20/2017 9:15 am : link As a DC you have to decide what defense you are putting on the field. Are you going with a nickel defense? Does that nickel defense include an extra corner or safety. Are you going with a base defense? This is crucial because the offense gets the last say. A DC cannot continually make substitutions. Once the personnel is on the field the offense has the advantage of calling their play after they see what players are on the field for the defense. If you have a 2 way TE like Gronk and the defense comes out with an extra corner then you can just line him up tight and pound the running game and then work playaction off of that. If the team comes out ij their base defense then you can split Gronk out and use motion to create advantageous matchups in the pass game. Basically, it is a huge advantage. That doesn't mean having a TE like Reed is not a huge advantage either because that is less game planning and more just execution. It is basically, here it is so try and stop it.

How about they draft a pass catching tightend joeinpa : 1/20/2017 9:16 am : link And teach him to block

Because that has worked so well with Donnell, Tye, Robinson, etc. It isn't that easy.

You have to want to block. You can teach the technique, but to put your grill in there and do it....that's just desire, and sacrifice.



That's why guys today can't do it......they are exposed to it at the college level. Spread offenses, it's more catching the ball and getting into space. In comment 13333768 joeinpa said:You have to want to block. You can teach the technique, but to put your grill in there and do it....that's just desire, and sacrifice.That's why guys today can't do it......they are exposed to it at the college level. Spread offenses, it's more catching the ball and getting into space.

Because that has worked so well with Donnell, Tye, Robinson, etc. It isn't that easy.



I wouldn't know, but would you agree with Papa's statement that many of the prime TEs in college do not really block, that, that's what colleges are turning out now? In comment 13333769 robbieballs2003 said:I wouldn't know, but would you agree with Papa's statement that many of the prime TEs in college do not really block, that, that's what colleges are turning out now?

100% robbieballs2003 : 1/20/2017 9:25 am : link The dual TE is almost as extinct as the FB. That is one reason I liked Fiedorowicz coming out. But the game goes in cycles and we are seeing the revitalization of the RB position because defenses have focused more on speed to combat these spread offenses in colleges. So, I think the blocking TE will see a boost in the next 5 years or so. I don't think the pass catching TEs are going anywhere though.

RE: 100% BillKo : 1/20/2017 9:26 am : link

Quote: The dual TE is almost as extinct as the FB. That is one reason I liked Fiedorowicz coming out. But the game goes in cycles and we are seeing the revitalization of the RB position because defenses have focused more on speed to combat these spread offenses in colleges. So, I think the blocking TE will see a boost in the next 5 years or so. I don't think the pass catching TEs are going anywhere though.



Agreed, it's cyclical, like most things.



Even QBs aren't huddling and calling plays....everything is no huddle, calling at the LOS, and spread formations.



Eventually, someone will start going back to the "old" way....have success..and it will trend back that way.



Always does. In comment 13333781 robbieballs2003 said:Agreed, it's cyclical, like most things.Even QBs aren't huddling and calling plays....everything is no huddle, calling at the LOS, and spread formations.Eventually, someone will start going back to the "old" way....have success..and it will trend back that way.Always does.

If you look around the NFL teams that can run the ball JCin332 : 1/20/2017 9:28 am : link effectively have a good blocking TE..



So yes it's very important and that's why true 2 way TE's are so hard to find...

Well then guys, Big Blue '56 : 1/20/2017 9:29 am : link are there any TEs in college that you believe would make an immediate impact for us and would he be first-round worthy?

It's amazing that, Doomster : 1/20/2017 9:30 am : link college TE's don't work on that aspect, themselves, especially if they are just OK receivers....it would increase their value in the draft.....



There are very few TE's in the league that are two way TE's......we need a TE that is good, at least in either aspect....we have neither......



A guy like Tye can get you YAC if he is open on a seam pass....a short pass pattern and he gets you nothing, because he is so slow out of a break, and then accelerating again....



Adams looks more fluid, but what will he be like if he bulks up more? And can he bulk up? I will say one thing for him, he did not miss blocks like the other guys, he just didn't have the bulk to be effective doing it....

You have to want to block. You can teach the technique, but to put your grill in there and do it....that's just desire, and sacrifice.



That's why guys today can't do it......they are exposed to it at the college level. Spread offenses, it's more catching the ball and getting into space. .



Blocking for a TE in football is analogous to a forward

or center in basketball rebounding. You have to want to do it, have the desire and chutzpah!

As others have mentioned, spread offenses in college,

have decreased the in line blocking. They are not polished

as blockers coming out now. I cringe when I hear the expression, 'he is a willing blocker', translation,

he can't block. In comment 13333772 BillKo said:Blocking for a TE in football is analogous to a forwardor center in basketball rebounding. You have to want to do it, have the desire and chutzpah!As others have mentioned, spread offenses in college,have decreased the in line blocking. They are not polishedas blockers coming out now. I cringe when I hear the expression, 'he is a willing blocker', translation,he can't block.

I think having 1 or the other is necessary UConn4523 : 1/20/2017 9:32 am : link having a Jimmy Graham is fine because what he lacks in blocking he makes up for in spreading out defenders on passing plays. A road grading TE is awesome as well but not if you are, say, the Saints.



The Giants offense still lacks an official identity. I'd love a play maker at TE and would teal with a lack of blocking, but I'd also sign up for Shiancoe v 2.0 who you never have to worry about when running the ball and over time can possibly develop into a weapon.



Giants have had nothing like either of the above in what seems like ages (really since Shiancoe left I guess). We've seen glimpses here and there with Boss or Ballard, but injuries or overall lack of talent got the best of both of them.

Quote: are there any TEs in college that you believe would make an immediate impact for us and would he be first-round worthy?



I haven't studied the players enough. Obviously you have Howard and Njoku (sp.). I know Howard is regarded as the better blocker but Njoku or Njoko seems to have a better built lower body.



One thing that really bothered me and I don't know if bothered is the right word but that is all I can come up with. Why wasn't Beatty used as a blocking TE? The majority of our runs this year were inside the tackles. Our tackles were so poor at blocking that we were never able to get the edge of any defense. A TE plays a huge part in that as well. We never made the defense defend us sideline to sideline. That is one great thing about Chip Kelly and why guys like Coughlin and Belichick respect him. You can argue how Kelly runs his up tempo offense but there is a mentality behind it. It is about tiring out the opposing defense. It is about stretching oit the defense and creating gaps in the run game and in the coverage. It is making a defense defend sideline to sideline and line of scrimmage to the end zone. We fell way short in this area. In comment 13333789 Big Blue '56 said:I haven't studied the players enough. Obviously you have Howard and Njoku (sp.). I know Howard is regarded as the better blocker but Njoku or Njoko seems to have a better built lower body.One thing that really bothered me and I don't know if bothered is the right word but that is all I can come up with. Why wasn't Beatty used as a blocking TE? The majority of our runs this year were inside the tackles. Our tackles were so poor at blocking that we were never able to get the edge of any defense. A TE plays a huge part in that as well. We never made the defense defend us sideline to sideline. That is one great thing about Chip Kelly and why guys like Coughlin and Belichick respect him. You can argue how Kelly runs his up tempo offense but there is a mentality behind it. It is about tiring out the opposing defense. It is about stretching oit the defense and creating gaps in the run game and in the coverage. It is making a defense defend sideline to sideline and line of scrimmage to the end zone. We fell way short in this area.

Because that has worked so well with Donnell, Tye, Robinson, etc. It isn't that easy.



These are actually poor examples in fairness. None of them were noteworthy when they came onto the team. They were all more known for being athletic than for actually being good receiving tight ends.



It isn't as if the Giants drafted someone like Zach Ertz or

Tyler Eifert and failed to incorporate them into the offense. We haven't had any tight end on the roster with that level of talent since Jeremy Shockey.

In comment 13333769 robbieballs2003 said:These are actually poor examples in fairness. None of them were noteworthy when they came onto the team. They were all more known for being athletic than for actually being good receiving tight ends.It isn't as if the Giants drafted someone like Zach Ertz orTyler Eifert and failed to incorporate them into the offense. We haven't had any tight end on the roster with that level of talent since Jeremy Shockey.

The Giants have been trying to develop raw athletes into NFL Brown Recluse : 1/20/2017 9:42 am : link caliber tight ends and it has failed time and time again.



This is the same mistake they made for years with the LB corps.



They need to stop doing this. Bite the bullet and go get a real tight end for once.

are we talking Jimmy Graham bad? giants#1 : 1/20/2017 9:44 am : link



Quote: Lean receiver-like build. Does not play with consistent explosiveness and leverage when blocking in-line, will get pulled down by NFL ends and miss reach-blocks against quicker ends. Still growing as a blocker and needs to use better angles. Stronger linebackers will rip off his blocks and ride him off his route when he does not use his hands effectively. Allows throws into his body on occasion, will drop the ball when trying to run before securing.

- ( Like lining up a WR at TE? Or an athletic guy like Eifert who struggled blocking in college but had the potential to play better: Link - ( New Window

caliber tight ends and it has failed time and time again.



This is the same mistake they made for years with the LB corps.



They need to stop doing this. Bite the bullet and go get a real tight end for once.



Good point. When they had pluggers like Ballard, Boss and even Bear Pascoe they were able to make them into useful players because they were FOOTBALL PLAYERS, not wannabe Olympians. The "JPP of TE" types never amount to anything. In comment 13333816 Brown Recluse said:Good point. When they had pluggers like Ballard, Boss and even Bear Pascoe they were able to make them into useful players because they were FOOTBALL PLAYERS, not wannabe Olympians. The "JPP of TE" types never amount to anything.

BR robbieballs2003 : 1/20/2017 9:47 am : link Tye was definitely more of a catcher. Donnell has had success as a receiver. Robinson was pure potential. I agree that these guys were dynamic receivers but that isn't ehat I was etting at. My point was simple. You just cannot take anybody and teach them to be great blockers.



I also agree that we need a better approach in terms of how we acquire these guys

caliber tight ends and it has failed time and time again.



This is the same mistake they made for years with the LB corps.



They need to stop doing this. Bite the bullet and go get a real tight end for once.







Good point. When they had pluggers like Ballard, Boss and even Bear Pascoe they were able to make them into useful players because they were FOOTBALL PLAYERS, not wannabe Olympians. The "JPP of TE" types never amount to anything.



Wasn't that when we also had the TE coach whose name escapes me that went to the Cowboys? That was a huge loss, imo. In comment 13333828 Victor in CT said:Wasn't that when we also had the TE coach whose name escapes me that went to the Cowboys? That was a huge loss, imo.

Depends on the Offensive being run .... Beer Man : 1/20/2017 9:50 am : link For a West Coast/Pass First type offense the TE is generally needed more for his route running and pass catching. For a offensive that tries to be balanced (or one that is run first), you need TEs that can block.

caliber tight ends and it has failed time and time again.



This is the same mistake they made for years with the LB corps.



They need to stop doing this. Bite the bullet and go get a real tight end for once.







Good point. When they had pluggers like Ballard, Boss and even Bear Pascoe they were able to make them into useful players because they were FOOTBALL PLAYERS, not wannabe Olympians. The "JPP of TE" types never amount to anything.







Wasn't that when we also had the TE coach whose name escapes me that went to the Cowboys? That was a huge loss, imo.



yeah that too. Good old Mike Pope. Developed UDFA (Mowatt), 4th round pick (Bavaro), 7th Round Pick (Cross), 5th Round pick (Boss) UDFA (Ballard) and a castoff 6th round pick (Pascoe) into at minimum useful, and in some cases exceptional players. In comment 13333836 robbieballs2003 said:yeah that too. Good old Mike Pope. Developed UDFA (Mowatt), 4th round pick (Bavaro), 7th Round Pick (Cross), 5th Round pick (Boss) UDFA (Ballard) and a castoff 6th round pick (Pascoe) into at minimum useful, and in some cases exceptional players.

TE stretch234 : 1/20/2017 10:11 am : link The position has changed dramatically in college over the years. TE's do not block - it is a reality.



Who is the last real 2 way TE drafted - K. Rudolph



J. Reed is 240 lbs - he lines up off the LOS when he is in the game. None of the Eagles TE block. Atlanta TE dont block, Fleener in NO doesn't block, J. Cook does not block, G. Olson, E. Ebron, etc, etc.



The issue is really how the Giants see the TE - if they keep trying to find a 2 way TE they are going to find it late in the draft or UDFA. If they want to get a receiver first, they are going to have to use a higher pick. That is where those guys are drafted.



Howard looks the part but plays less than he looks. The Miami TE is 240 lbs - he is not playing in the NFL on the LOS





Important Because NJLCO : 1/20/2017 10:20 am : link It is important because our O line needs all the help they can get to establish a run game. 2 high safeties and we still can't run the ball thus we can't effectively pass the ball. It is very important and as you saw throughout the season the TE we have can't do either.

One name to keep an eye on is Jeremy Sprinkle of Arkansas. robbieballs2003 : 1/20/2017 10:21 am : link He seems like a 2 way player. He probably isn't going to be the dynamic TE in the passing game but that doesn't mean he will not be worth his weight in gold.

Quote: Most of the very best TEs in college are usually not two-way TEs..It's as if they're no longer a college priority..



They aren't a priority because they spread people out in college, so the pro offense is almost extinct. In comment 13333754 Big Blue '56 said:They aren't a priority because they spread people out in college, so the pro offense is almost extinct.

Greg Olsen can block giants#1 : 1/20/2017 10:52 am : link He's not Bavaro or even Bennett in the run game, but he puts in the effort and is solid at the POA. Probably as good as Witten in his prime at run blocking.



He's well past his prime, but Vernon Davis was a good blocker as well.

Jeremy Sprinkle Marty866b : 1/20/2017 11:16 am : link Isn't he the player who was arrested for shoplifting from Belk's Dept. store when Arkansas was playing in the Belk Bowl? Don't think the Giants will even have him on their draft board.

Is often the same detriment to an offense as the elite RB who can't be trusted in pass protection. It's just an obvious signal to the defense what may be coming and a weak link in the chain to exploit.

It matters but nobody is passing over a guy with perceived high level talent.



It matters but nobody is passing over a guy with perceived high level talent.



^This. In comment 13333756 Ten Ton Hammer said:^This.

He's not Bavaro or even Bennett in the run game, but he puts in the effort and is solid at the POA. Probably as good as Witten in his prime at run blocking.



He's well past his prime, but Vernon Davis was a good blocker as well.



Vernon is good at both.. I don't know why he hasn't succeded in the Pro's.. but when he flashes he looks unstoppable.. How can the redskins, Pats and Steelers have multiple TEs better than our best? In comment 13333935 giants#1 said:Vernon is good at both.. I don't know why he hasn't succeded in the Pro's.. but when he flashes he looks unstoppable.. How can the redskins, Pats and Steelers have multiple TEs better than our best?

Quote: And teach him to block they drafted a tackle and couldn't teach him to block, what makes you think they would have more luck with a TE? In comment 13333768 joeinpa said:they drafted a tackle and couldn't teach him to block, what makes you think they would have more luck with a TE?

And teach him to block



We can't even teach our linemen to block. In comment 13333768 joeinpa said:We can't even teach our linemen to block.

Football players can be pussies, respectively. SHO'NUFF : 1/20/2017 1:12 pm : link I know, outrageous to say being that they play a violent sport, and we're sitting at home on the couch...but fear is what separates the Larry Donnells and the Greg Olsens of the NFL.



As far as the need for a blocking TE, it didn't seem necessary for the Chargers and Saints all these years. But ironically, it seems like Seattle is paying the price right now for Jimmy Graham's lack of blocking ability.

If you don't need a TE to block Gman11 : 1/20/2017 1:32 pm : link why do you need a TE? Just put another WR out there.