1990 season opener at home vs. Philly

Anything less than a championship would have been a disappointment. The fact the Giants exorcised their demons vs. the Green Slime at home really showed doubters that it was going to be a special years after the way the Giants had gotten lucky in their 4 previous defeats against those dirty Buddy Ryan teams with flukey plays playing huge roles in their previous defeats against them, but not this time.



If you get a chance give this a watch. This was the first Sunday Night Game to air on TNT by the way.





Just found that and watched it a couple of weeks ago Greg from LI : 1/20/2017 9:37 am : link That win was so richly satisfying after all the trouble they'd had with the Eagles in the previous few seasons.

Most definitely Greg Optimus-NY : 1/20/2017 9:48 am : link I didn't think anyone in the NFC was on the same level as the Giant and Niners. The Skins weren't quite ready year and the Giants had their number, and Buddy never could do what needed to be done with the Eagles' offense.



I remember reading in one of Bill Parcells's books that he said that he didn't think the Eagles' defense was a very intelligent defense and that Buddy Ryan was a Neanderthal and attracted Neanderthal players. That sure was the case. I detested those Eagles teams. It was funny how the Giants had the Skins' number, while the Eagles had the Giants' number, and the Skins had the Eagles' number back then!

yup Greg from LI : 1/20/2017 9:49 am : link It was a weird little triangle. Used to drive me nuts watching the Skins, who we owned, beat up on the Eagles, who we couldn't beat.

Being a Giants fan since 56 joeinpa : 1/20/2017 9:54 am : link And going through the 66 to 80 seasons, I have never had that feeling that this is the Giants year. I knew when they were good, and knew when they had a great chance for championship years, but those losses to the Packers and Bears in the 60 s and the aforementioned run of 66 to 80, never allows me to take for granted they are good.



The two seasons s I was most confident were 87 and 08. Plaxixo messed that one up.

I wish the Giants played the Bears in the 86 NFC Title Game Optimus-NY : 1/20/2017 9:59 am : link I would have LOVED for the Giants to have kicked their asses. That rinky dink offense they had with Flutie would have scored negative points in that wind. Even with McMahon, the Giants still would have handled them.

no doubt Greg from LI : 1/20/2017 10:04 am : link djm and I have had to smack down people over and over who claim that the Bears would have had a good shot at beating the Giants had they made it to the NFC championship. The Bears offense couldn't do dick against the Skins, but they would have put points on a Giant defense that held the Niners to three points?



No one was beating the Giants in the Meadowlands in January 1987. Absolutely no one.

Interesting point about that game..... BillKo : 1/20/2017 10:27 am : link The Eagles seemed to have this "thing" about making plays, or getting a huge break that turned many of their recent games around.



Near the end of the half, with the Giants leading (I think), a Giant running back fumbled (might have been Lewis Tillman) and the Eagles returned it for a TD. The play was ruled down, but I remember the replay showing the ball had come loose.



I can't remember what the replay format was back then....or did they even have replay in 1990 (had it in 1986 SB I do remember that).

A few things stand out about that game djm : 1/20/2017 10:53 am : link LT held out all summer then came out and dominated Philly that night.



THe TNT broadcast team was so bad it was comical. They were not ready for prime time. As the Giants and Eagles ran off the field, the Giants fans were cranky and booed a bit due to the Giants failing to distance themselves in the first half..what did the TNT announcer say? Something along the lines of "Giants fans are booing but they should be cheering the terrific effort from the Eagles" -I shit you not. I haven't watched this game in probably 20 years. Hopefully this video has that lasting comment. Priceless.





Preach it...and beware usually this kind of talk attracts the so called NYG fans that claim to be old enough in December of 86 to recall this wide spread fear of the big bad Bears. Bollocks!

Fact is that the Giants were on an all-time role by that point. Very few teams in the history of the NFL, if any, could have beaten the Giants at that point.



Now, as far as the myth of the 86 Bear being able to beat the Giants, I've noticed some Bears fans on these YouTube links talking about the Bears like they were some juggernaut that couldn't be stopped, when fact was that they didn't play a team with a winning record between Week 5 of the regular season that year until they played the Skins in the playoffs---and look what happened.



Fact is that the Giants were on an all-time role by that point. Very few teams in the history of the NFL, if any, could have beaten the Giants at that point.

Now, as far as the myth of the 86 Bear being able to beat the Giants, I've noticed some Bears fans on these YouTube links talking about the Bears like they were some juggernaut that couldn't be stopped, when fact was that they didn't play a team with a winning record between Week 5 of the regular season that year until they played the Skins in the playoffs---and look what happened.

They played in a shitty division and had inflated stats as a result of that. Not saying they weren't a great Defense, but they weren't as good overall as they were made out to be. They had a little Eagles in them in that they were bullies who when you stood up to them, they crumbled.

In the grasp Neckbone1333 : 1/20/2017 11:00 am : link Holy Cow - that In the grasp call at about 44:55 was brutal. Glad LT got it, but crazy call.

+1.... NO ONE !!!!!

Once it got to the end of the 1986 regular season, it was just Jimmy Googs : 1/20/2017 12:43 pm : link tough to imagine they would lose another game.



Not being a homer as I know upsets happen, but anything other than a SuperBowl title would have been somewhat shocking.



Not all seasons are like that, but that one was...

I also watched..... Tom [Giants fan] : 1/20/2017 12:53 pm : link the comeback against the Cardinals that same season. Parcells just ran off the field when Bahr made the game winning FG and didn't even go to shake Bugel's hand. He actually ran off!

Here's what the '86 Bears did down the stretch Greg from LI : 1/20/2017 1:12 pm : link 13-10 win over the 7-8-1 Falcons

12-10 win over the 4-12 Packers

13-10 OT win over the 6-10 Steelers

48-14 win over the 2-14 Buccaneers, who were one of the worst teams in NFL history

16-13 win over the 5-11 Lions

24-10 win over the 7-9 Cowboys

13-27 loss to the Redskins



They turned the ball over 28 times in those seven games against mostly awful teams.



The Giants over the same period? Well....



22-20 win over the 9-7 Vikings

19-16 win over the 11-5 Broncos

21-17 win over the 10-6 Niners in Candlestick

24-14 win over the 11-5 Redskins

27-7 win over the 4-11-1 Cardinals

55-24 win over the 4-12 Packers

49-3 win over the 10-6 Niners.



The Bears wouldn't have stood a chance The Redskins had a far better offense and they never came close to scoring in the NFC title game. I don't think I've ever seen a 17-0 game that was as non-competitive as that one. Virtually the entire 4th quarter was an extended celebration on the Giants sidelines.

RE: I wish the Giants played the Bears in the 86 NFC Title Game Giants2012 : 1/20/2017 1:16 pm : link

Quote: I would have LOVED for the Giants to have kicked their asses. That rinky dink offense they had with Flutie would have scored negative points in that wind. Even with McMahon, the Giants still would have handled them.



Giants had to score too In comment 13333854 Optimus-NY said:Giants had to score too

RE: Most definitely Greg Elisthebest : 1/20/2017 1:33 pm : link

Quote: I didn't think anyone in the NFC was on the same level as the Giant and Niners. The Skins weren't quite ready year and the Giants had their number, and Buddy never could do what needed to be done with the Eagles' offense.



I remember reading in one of Bill Parcells's books that he said that he didn't think the Eagles' defense was a very intelligent defense and that Buddy Ryan was a Neanderthal and attracted Neanderthal players. That sure was the case. I detested those Eagles teams. It was funny how the Giants had the Skins' number, while the Eagles had the Giants' number, and the Skins had the Eagles' number back then!

I'll have to admit that I doubted your statement that Parcells said "that Buddy Ryan was a Neanderthal and attracted Neanderthal players. " but now I see its true. I'm thinking that kind of talk wouldn't fly these days. In comment 13333833 Optimus-NY said:I'll have to admit that I doubted your statement that Parcells said "that Buddy Ryan was a Neanderthal and attracted Neanderthal players. " but now I see its true. I'm thinking that kind of talk wouldn't fly these days.

And...the Bears did kick the Giants ass in the '87 Season opener. Listen, that '86 team was the best Giants team in my lifetime. But to say that the defending Super Bowl champions with Walter Payton and one of the best defense to ever play didn't have a good shot to beat anyone is a bit of an overstatement. The Bears were a little bit in the Giants head at that time especially after shutting them out the year before at Soldier Field. Now don't get me wrong, it would have been a great game and I think the Giants probably would have won in January 1987 but let's be real - I don't think that there were many Giants fans that would have rather played the Bears instead of the Redskins in the NFC Championship game back then.



Looking at it a bit more analytically, Giants were 7.5 favorites against the Redskins in the NFC Championship and the Bears were 7 point favorites against the Redskins a week before. Giants would have probably been a 3 point favorite at home against the Bears. You tell me: Does a 3 point underdog have a "good shot" to win the game? If you tell me no then neither the Steelers or the Packers have a good shot to win this weekend either. In comment 13334112 Giants2012 said:And...the Bears did kick the Giants ass in the '87 Season opener. Listen, that '86 team was the best Giants team in my lifetime. But to say that the defending Super Bowl champions with Walter Payton and one of the best defense to ever play didn't have a good shot to beat anyone is a bit of an overstatement. The Bears were a little bit in the Giants head at that time especially after shutting them out the year before at Soldier Field. Now don't get me wrong, it would have been a great game and I think the Giants probably would have won in January 1987 but let's be real - I don't think that there were many Giants fans that would have rather played the Bears instead of the Redskins in the NFC Championship game back then.Looking at it a bit more analytically, Giants were 7.5 favorites against the Redskins in the NFC Championship and the Bears were 7 point favorites against the Redskins a week before. Giants would have probably been a 3 point favorite at home against the Bears. You tell me: Does a 3 point underdog have a "good shot" to win the game? If you tell me no then neither the Steelers or the Packers have a good shot to win this weekend either.

Don't even frickin start....

And...the Bears did kick the Giants ass in the '87 Season opener. Listen, that '86 team was the best Giants team in my lifetime. But to say that the defending Super Bowl champions with Walter Payton and one of the best defense to ever play didn't have a good shot to beat anyone is a bit of an overstatement. The Bears were a little bit in the Giants head at that time especially after shutting them out the year before at Soldier Field. Now don't get me wrong, it would have been a great game and I think the Giants probably would have won in January 1987 but let's be real - I don't think that there were many Giants fans that would have rather played the Bears instead of the Redskins in the NFC Championship game back then.



Looking at it a bit more analytically, Giants were 7.5 favorites against the Redskins in the NFC Championship and the Bears were 7 point favorites against the Redskins a week before. Giants would have probably been a 3 point favorite at home against the Bears. You tell me: Does a 3 point underdog have a "good shot" to win the game? If you tell me no then neither the Steelers or the Packers have a good shot to win this weekend either.



Here we go with the 1987 crapola!



The Giants had the worst defense in their history in 2015. How'd that turn out in 2016?



Just stop! You have to take time and place in history into account here! 1987...1985....you know what I say to that? 1986! Giants were flawless down the stretch. Flawless! They dominated like nearly no other NFL team...ever! This isn't 2010 we are talking about. This is 1986!



Here we go with the 1987 crapola!

The Giants had the worst defense in their history in 2015. How'd that turn out in 2016?

Just stop! You have to take time and place in history into account here! 1987...1985....you know what I say to that? 1986! Giants were flawless down the stretch. Flawless! They dominated like nearly no other NFL team...ever! This isn't 2010 we are talking about. This is 1986!

And...the Bears did kick the Giants ass in the '87 Season opener. Listen, that '86 team was the best Giants team in my lifetime. But to say that the defending Super Bowl champions with Walter Payton and one of the best defense to ever play didn't have a good shot to beat anyone is a bit of an overstatement. The Bears were a little bit in the Giants head at that time especially after shutting them out the year before at Soldier Field. Now don't get me wrong, it would have been a great game and I think the Giants probably would have won in January 1987 but let's be real - I don't think that there were many Giants fans that would have rather played the Bears instead of the Redskins in the NFC Championship game back then.



Looking at it a bit more analytically, Giants were 7.5 favorites against the Redskins in the NFC Championship and the Bears were 7 point favorites against the Redskins a week before. Giants would have probably been a 3 point favorite at home against the Bears. You tell me: Does a 3 point underdog have a "good shot" to win the game? If you tell me no then neither the Steelers or the Packers have a good shot to win this weekend either.



Yup

the 86 bears were not even a pimple on the ass of the 85 bears djm : 1/20/2017 3:06 pm : link they weren't a pimple on the 86 Giants team. The second someone brings up 1985 or 1987 I will yell and shout them right out of the fucking room every time.



Bringing up 1987 is about as relevant as 1990, that year the Giants skull fucked an even better Bears team in the divisional playoffs. Yes that Bears team was better. Why not bring that up? Because it doesn't matter.



The 86 Bears were a good but highly flawed team that would have gotten their collective heads caved in coming into the Meadowlands in January. I'm telling you they wouldn't have crossed midfield. Nonsense...utter nonsense to think otherwise!

And...the Bears did kick the Giants ass in the '87 Season opener. Listen, that '86 team was the best Giants team in my lifetime. But to say that the defending Super Bowl champions with Walter Payton and one of the best defense to ever play didn't have a good shot to beat anyone is a bit of an overstatement. The Bears were a little bit in the Giants head at that time especially after shutting them out the year before at Soldier Field. Now don't get me wrong, it would have been a great game and I think the Giants probably would have won in January 1987 but let's be real - I don't think that there were many Giants fans that would have rather played the Bears instead of the Redskins in the NFC Championship game back then.



Looking at it a bit more analytically, Giants were 7.5 favorites against the Redskins in the NFC Championship and the Bears were 7 point favorites against the Redskins a week before. Giants would have probably been a 3 point favorite at home against the Bears. You tell me: Does a 3 point underdog have a "good shot" to win the game? If you tell me no then neither the Steelers or the Packers have a good shot to win this weekend either.







Yup



No.



No.

oh and as for the stupid pts spread thingy djm : 1/20/2017 3:09 pm : link the Giants were 3 pts favorite against the NINERS in that 86 divisional playoff round.



They covered by 45 pts. Lol...yeah...the Bears would have beaten my ass!



Were you guys alive back in 1986? Were you old enough to follow football back then or are you going on the history books?

here we go again.... Greg from LI : 1/20/2017 3:11 pm : link First of all, the 1987 season opener has nothing, absolutely nothing, to do with a hypothetical NFC title game. As many of the players have admitted, they coasted through the offseason after the Super Bowl. They got fat and happy after winning, and it showed in 1987 when they didn't look very good even aside from the strike games.



Who gives a flying fuck about point spreads? The point is that the Skins, the first winning team the Bears had played since the Rams in week 9, smoked them in Chicago. The Bears were a paper tiger with a record inflated by one of the easiest schedules you'll ever see. NINE of their 14 wins came against teams with double-digit losses. Against teams with winning records, including the playoffs, they were 3-3. They beat all of three winning teams all season. Four of their final six wins of the season were squeakers against really bad teams by three points or less. If you toss the two games against the astonishingly bad Bucs, the only game they won by even a single TD after McMahon went down in week 6 was against Dallas in the last week of the season.





Flawless lol Giants2012 : 1/20/2017 3:12 pm : link They turned the ball over 3 times that day. Kinard said it best. Trolling on others opinion is ridiculous.

Yep, three turnovers in that game Greg from LI : 1/20/2017 3:15 pm : link Did it make the slightest bit of difference, other than perhaps keeping the margin of victory lower? Nope. Game was never in doubt whatsoever.

. . . Giants2012 : 1/20/2017 3:16 pm : link Which has nothing to do with the point

the point is that, down the stretch and in the playoffs Greg from LI : 1/20/2017 3:25 pm : link the Giants were a dominant team that destroyed some very good teams. They went into RFK and pounded the Skins in a game that wasn't as close as the score indicates, as the Skins scored a garbage time TD with a minute or two to go in a 24-7 game. Sacked Schroeder 4 times and harried him into throwing 6 picks.



From the start of the 1981 season to the end of his Niners career, the worst Niners loss of Montana's tenure was by 17 points. The Giants beat them by 46. FORTY FUCKING SIX. And something don't remember about that team the Giants scored 49 on - they had a damned good defense. Third in the NFL in points allowed, sixth in yards allowed, and the Giants hung 49 on them.



Then they shut out the Skins in a game they dominated from start to finish. I think Washington crossed midfield once.

Ah, yeah I know what happened Giants2012 : 1/20/2017 3:33 pm : link I agree with Kinard which is how many feel.





Yeah, lol Giants2012 : 1/20/2017 3:46 pm : link don't a conversation or a different opinion when posting among those with the temperament of a 10 yr old



How dare some teams matchup better or worse than others.



I'm sure there is some dolt 49ers fan who is 100% certain his team would have defeated the Giants easily had the teams met in 1988 or 1989 playoffs.



Kinard's post is spot on IMO. You can say otherwise yet save the adament tantrum for a game which never happened.





and in 1985 Giants2012 : 1/20/2017 3:57 pm : link If Landeta doesn't muff that punt and Carpenter doesn't fumble the Giants may have walked out of Soldier Field with a win.





RE: oh and as for the stupid pts spread thingy kinard : 1/20/2017 5:53 pm : link

Quote: the Giants were 3 pts favorite against the NINERS in that 86 divisional playoff round.



They covered by 45 pts. Lol...yeah...the Bears would have beaten my ass!



Were you guys alive back in 1986? Were you old enough to follow football back then or are you going on the history books?



Ha- yeah I was actually 24 years old in 1986, a season ticket holder and have been going to games since 1967... so don't be condescending.



The question was, would the Bears have had a "good shot" to knock off the Giants that year. Couple of things - The Bears probably would have had as good a shot to knock off the Giants that year than any other team in the league that year. Right or no? Then there is simply the Walter Payton factor. I saw enough of him to know that any team with Walter Payton (particularly one with a good defense) on it has a pretty good shot to win any game.



I only reference the point spreads because its the most objective,unemotional measurement of a teams chances in a given game. Of course its not an absolute and doesn't mean its right all the time. I know how hard it is for me to be objective about anything Giants-related and I'm guessing its the same for you too. Shit, I was stupid enough to think that Giants had "a good shot" to beat the Bears at Soldier Field the year before. You guys are acting like the Bears sucked in 1986. Don't forget they were 14-2 (like us), had won 7 in a row going into that Redskins game and still had an aura of invincibility to them. 30 years is a long time. Everyone was gearing up for a Giants-Bears showdown in the playoffs that year. It would have been epic. While I was confident we could beat them, I don't remember thinking "Oh, yeah we're going to kick their ass." That would have been a tough fucking game. In comment 13334266 djm said:Ha- yeah I was actually 24 years old in 1986, a season ticket holder and have been going to games since 1967... so don't be condescending.The question was, would the Bears have had a "good shot" to knock off the Giants that year. Couple of things - The Bears probably would have had as good a shot to knock off the Giants that year than any other team in the league that year. Right or no? Then there is simply the Walter Payton factor. I saw enough of him to know that any team with Walter Payton (particularly one with a good defense) on it has a pretty good shot to win any game.I only reference the point spreads because its the most objective,unemotional measurement of a teams chances in a given game. Of course its not an absolute and doesn't mean its right all the time. I know how hard it is for me to be objective about anything Giants-related and I'm guessing its the same for you too. Shit, I was stupid enough to think that Giants had "a good shot" to beat the Bears at Soldier Field the year before. You guys are acting like the Bears sucked in 1986. Don't forget they were 14-2 (like us), had won 7 in a row going into that Redskins game and still had an aura of invincibility to them. 30 years is a long time. Everyone was gearing up for a Giants-Bears showdown in the playoffs that year. It would have been epic. While I was confident we could beat them, I don't remember thinking "Oh, yeah we're going to kick their ass." That would have been a tough fucking game.

Did you read my earlier post? Greg from LI : 1/20/2017 8:13 pm : link The 14-2 and the 7 game win streak is considerably less impressive when you look at the scores of those gMes and the records of the teams they were beating. Their schedule was a complete joke.

lol - good lord Giants2012 : 1/20/2017 8:29 pm : link The team went 29-3 over two regular seasons and you not pick a schedule to inflate your homerism.

RE: Here's what the '86 Bears did down the stretch bluepepper : 1/20/2017 10:07 pm : link Quote:

The Giants over the same period? Well....



22-20 win over the 9-7 Vikings

19-16 win over the 11-5 Broncos

21-17 win over the 10-6 Niners in Candlestick

24-14 win over the 11-5 Redskins

27-7 win over the 4-11-1 Cardinals

55-24 win over the 4-12 Packers

49-3 win over the 10-6 Niners.



The Redskins were actually 12-4 that year. Including playoffs they were 14-2 against the rest of the NFL. 0-3 against the Giants. And they beat the Bears by 14 in Chicago. They were a helluva football team, probably the 2nd best team in the league. In fact they were probably better than the '87 team which caught a huge break when the Vikings beat the Niners in the playoffs. The Redskins were actually 12-4 that year. Including playoffs they were 14-2 against the rest of the NFL. 0-3 against the Giants. And they beat the Bears by 14 in Chicago. They were a helluva football team, probably the 2nd best team in the league. In fact they were probably better than the '87 team which caught a huge break when the Vikings beat the Niners in the playoffs.

Would really love to see bluepepper : 1/20/2017 10:22 pm : link an NFL films on the great NFC teams of the '80's and early 90's. The Niners, Bears, Giants and Redskins won 10 of the 11 Super Bowls from 1981-1991. And played each other a lot in the playoffs. The NFC was light years better than the AFC. It makes me laugh that they did a "Missing Rings" show on the '86 Browns. The Giants would have annihilated them in the Super Bowl. Most years in this period there were 4 or 5 teams in the NFC better than any AFC team.

The Giants would have been pumped to kick the holy hell out of DaBears Optimus-NY : 1/20/2017 10:37 pm : link Bringing up the 87 season opener in Chicago was weak. One has nothing to do with the other. The irrational fear of the Bears was just that: irrational. The Giants busted their asses in 90 in the playoffs at Giants Stadium and there was talk about how Parcells was on edge about the Bears; he and Little Bill then proceeded to pick Dave Duerson's brain (no pun intended) about them that week prior to their playoff game with them. They were a good team in 90 I thought, probably similar to their 86 team and look what happened. The Giants pushed their shit in to the tune of 31-3.



With Flutie QBing that team over there, things would have gotten ugly, kinda like they did once Jeff Kemp took over for the Niners after Jim Burt introduced Joe God to the St. Peter and the other guards at the Pearly Gates after that hit. The way things worked back in the 80s was different than now: you get beat one year, and then you get your revenge the next. It made perfect sense for the Giants to return the favor against a far from perfect Bears team that was waiting to be brought back down to Earth. Unfortunately, the Skins beat us to the punch.



What many Bears fans failed to realize was that the Skins were in fact a better team than their squad was that year in '86. Bears fans were too busy expecting a cake walk over Washington prior to playing up in the Meadowlands. They got their dose of reality a week early, that's all.



P.S. Walter Payton in 1986 wasn't anything to write home about. The guy was losing a lot of heat off of his fastball by that point. Nothing to fear form him at that point like there was earlier in his career.

Agree with Bluepepper and Optimus Jimmy Googs : 1/21/2017 9:07 am : link Redskins were the second best team in the NFC in 1986. They just unfortunately had the us ahead of them in the division.



Tough to imagine the Bears beat the Giants in the Meadowlands that January...really tough.



