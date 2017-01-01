Traina On Flowers NJLCO : 1/21/2017 9:56 am https://insidefootball.com/2017/01/year-review-edwards-flowers-goodson-gould/



Does it seem strange that no one knows how Flowers trains in the off season? How does this happen? After his first year you would have thought this guy would be under lock and key during the off season working on getting better. This can't be true, NFW

So many rocco8112 : 1/21/2017 10:03 am : link costly penalties. The plan for Flowers and the o line as a group should be off season priority number one.



The writer recommended Flowers join the off season o line class that Richburg and Jerry attended. Why? Not like it worked wonders for those two.





Actually GeoMan999 : 1/21/2017 10:10 am : link Jerry got better and it is tough to tell how much Richburg's injury affected him.

Shockey trained at the U Rocky369 : 1/21/2017 10:12 am : link Manning has a passing academy

Richburg went to Bentley's camp.



Who else do you have training schedules for?

but let's draft a TE or WR Giants2012 : 1/21/2017 10:12 am : link Never seen a Giants team more desperate for OL.

Quote: costly penalties. The plan for Flowers and the o line as a group should be off season priority number one.



The writer recommended Flowers join the off season o line class that Richburg and Jerry attended. Why? Not like it worked wonders for those two.





Actually, Jerry did prove noticeably in his play. Richburg regressed, but he needs to focus on getting stronger at the point of attack and not so much technique. Weston gets bullied up front. With regards to Bentley's training program, it is by invite. LeCharles likely wouldn't extend an invite not because he doesn't think he can improve Ereck's technique, but more likely that Ereck wouldn't be receptive to the coaching. In comment 13334750 rocco8112 said:Actually, Jerry did prove noticeably in his play. Richburg regressed, but he needs to focus on getting stronger at the point of attack and not so much technique. Weston gets bullied up front. With regards to Bentley's training program, it is by invite. LeCharles likely wouldn't extend an invite not because he doesn't think he can improve Ereck's technique, but more likely that Ereck wouldn't be receptive to the coaching.

costly penalties. The plan for Flowers and the o line as a group should be off season priority number one.



The writer recommended Flowers join the off season o line class that Richburg and Jerry attended. Why? Not like it worked wonders for those two.









Actually, Jerry did prove noticeably in his play. Richburg regressed, but he needs to focus on getting stronger at the point of attack and not so much technique. Weston gets bullied up front. With regards to Bentley's training program, it is by invite. LeCharles likely wouldn't extend an invite not because he doesn't think he can improve Ereck's technique, but more likely that Ereck wouldn't be receptive to the coaching.



Jerry did improve In comment 13334756 Diver_Down said:Jerry did

Richburg was playing hurt gidiefor : Mod : 1/21/2017 10:37 am : : 1/21/2017 10:37 am : link and Jerry was an improved player -- the Giants are going to resign Jerry

RE: Richburg was playing hurt Giants2012 : 1/21/2017 10:40 am : link

and Jerry was an improved player -- the Giants are going to resign Jerry



Jerry can't run block. How is a player improved when the team can't run over his gap? In comment 13334768 gidiefor said:Jerry can't run block. How is a player improved when the team can't run over his gap?

Jerry was improved XBRONX : 1/21/2017 10:40 am : link in run blocking?

When a High End Draft Pick... M.S. : 1/21/2017 10:40 am : link

...regresses from year One to Year Two (especially one who was injured in Year One and relatively healthy in Year Two), it spells one thing:



T.R.O.U.B.L.E



I think he's a one contract NFL player unless he does a 180 with his career and proves himself at Guard or Right Tackle.









...regresses from year One to Year Two (especially one who was injured in Year One and relatively healthy in Year Two), it spells one thing:



T.R.O.U.B.L.E



I think he's a one contract NFL player unless he does a 180 with his career and proves himself at Guard or Right Tackle.





Flowers is 22 years old now after his second season. That's the same age most graduate from college and enter the NFL as a rookie. You still need to let this play out. Flowers has the raw ability and tenacity. In comment 13334774 M.S. said:Flowers is 22 years old now after his second season. That's the same age most graduate from college and enter the NFL as a rookie. You still need to let this play out. Flowers has the raw ability and tenacity.

Yes, there is a lot of work to do on the OL.... Doomster : 1/21/2017 10:56 am : link After watching him for two seasons, Flowers' Technique absolutely sucks.....you would have thought, that a new OL coach would try and change it, unless it is useless trying.....if so, then you have to hope and pray, that he can be better as a RG or RT....If he plays RG, that means you need two Tackles for this line, unless we move Pugh to a T position.....If he plays RT, then we possibly can get away with just adding one OLman, keeping Jerry, if we are strapped by Cap resources....



Pugh looks like he may get a 5th year extension, instead of a long term deal, maybe because they have health concerns about him?



As for Richburg, you better hope that it was an injury, that hampered him this season.....if it wasn't, then we are in trouble.....he looked indecisive, and I guess it is true, that teams saw film, and found his weakness.....that he can be bullrushed....



Hart/Newhouse/Jones are backup material, not starters.....



I'd rather have Jerry as a backup, than starter, but if it takes money to get a legit wide out, TE, and RB, you have to cut corners somewhere...



...regresses from year One to Year Two (especially one who was injured in Year One and relatively healthy in Year Two), it spells one thing:



T.R.O.U.B.L.E



I think he's a one contract NFL player unless he does a 180 with his career and proves himself at Guard or Right Tackle.









Flowers is 22 years old now after his second season. That's the same age most graduate from college and enter the NFL as a rookie. You still need to let this play out. Flowers has the raw ability and tenacity. Couldn't agree more. In comment 13334781 gidiefor said:Couldn't agree more.

Gidie, please.... Doomster : 1/21/2017 10:58 am : link RE: When a High End Draft Pick...

gidiefor : Mod : 10:45 am



Flowers is 22 years old now after his second season. That's the same age most graduate from college and enter the NFL as a rookie. You still need to let this play out. Flowers has the raw ability and tenacity.



You have seen him play for two seasons....you can't let this play out at LT again, he moves or he becomes Jerry's understudy...

Flowers is 22 years old now after his second season. That's the same age most graduate from college and enter the NFL as a rookie. You still need to let this play out. Flowers has the raw ability and tenacity.



You have seen him play for two seasons....you can't let this play out at LT again, he moves or he becomes Jerry's understudy...



Doomie -- maybe he is and maybe he isn't -- maybe you do try him out at other positions and see if there is a more natural position -- I think Joey's argument makes more sense than anything else I've heard and that is maybe the Rt side is his more natural position and he'll be more comfortable there and able to naturally flow into the proper footwork and handwork because of it -- You definitely need to test that theory out and especially if the Giants sign a starting caliber LT -- sometimes if you are forcing the unnatural side the body fights against you In comment 13334786 Doomster said:Doomie -- maybe he is and maybe he isn't -- maybe you do try him out at other positions and see if there is a more natural position -- I think Joey's argument makes more sense than anything else I've heard and that is maybe the Rt side is his more natural position and he'll be more comfortable there and able to naturally flow into the proper footwork and handwork because of it -- You definitely need to test that theory out and especially if the Giants sign a starting caliber LT -- sometimes if you are forcing the unnatural side the body fights against you

Actually, Jerry did prove noticeably in his play. Richburg regressed, but he needs to focus on getting stronger at the point of attack and not so much technique. Weston gets bullied up front. With regards to Bentley's training program, it is by invite. LeCharles likely wouldn't extend an invite not because he doesn't think he can improve Ereck's technique, but more likely that Ereck wouldn't be receptive to the coaching.



Good post. Richburg could use strength training and I believe he will. Hard to tell what his injury affected. He's a motivated guy. Jerry did look improved in the run game for sure. However, JJ is wildly inconsistent. He's always been this way and teams are NOT allowed to employ shock collars to keep guys on their toes. JJ should be brought back as a backup guy.



I believe anyone who wanted Bentley camp bad enough could find a way in.



Flowers: sorry fellow Giant fans. We are screwed there simply because Flowers was the 9th pick in the draft. I disliked the pick then (poor value) and still dislike it. Best we can hope for is EF playing some position where he can hide his penalties.





In comment 13334756 Diver_Down said:Good post. Richburg could use strength training and I believe he will. Hard to tell what his injury affected. He's a motivated guy. Jerry did look improved in the run game for sure. However, JJ is wildly inconsistent. He's always been this way and teams are NOT allowed to employ shock collars to keep guys on their toes. JJ should be brought back as a backup guy.I believe anyone who wanted Bentley camp bad enough could find a way in.Flowers: sorry fellow Giant fans. We are screwed there simply because Flowers was the 9th pick in the draft. I disliked the pick then (poor value) and still dislike it. Best we can hope for is EF playing some position where he can hide his penalties.

Gidie, I agree....He has to move.... Doomster : 1/21/2017 11:15 am : link But there is no guarantee, based on what we have seen, that he is a lock for either RT or RG....



We have seen the Giants, in the past, hang onto guys for too long.....being a top 10 pick, there is no doubt, he will be given every opportunity to play some position....but there may come a time when you say, ok we screwed up drafting this guy....it happens....I just hope this guy can motivate himself.....to be better, comes from within...he's young, he seems to have the physical measureables.....otherwise, there is something very wrong here....

Where the hell was Jerry improved? area junc : 1/21/2017 11:17 am : link He looked like the same exact player

Jerry improved in the run XBRONX : 1/21/2017 11:17 am : link game, dont think so. The Giants finished 30th in yards per carry. They all stunk in run blocking except for Pugh

How do you get a guy to stop dropping his head? Simms11 : 1/21/2017 11:18 am : link When he gets beat he reverts very quickly to dropping his head. Speed is going to get him on either side. I hope his technique gets better somehow and he commits himself to a program.

game, dont think so. The Giants finished 30th in yards per carry. They all stunk in run blocking except for Pugh



Actually Jerry had some nice blocks when he was pulling to the left. He still is a pretty inefficient run blocker straight ahead however, and so his run blocker improved a little IMO.



We need a mauler at RG and Jerry is not the answer. Snee redux is what we need, however there are very few of those guys available. In comment 13334804 XBRONX said:Actually Jerry had some nice blocks when he was pulling to the left. He still is a pretty inefficient run blocker straight ahead however, and so his run blocker improved a little IMO.We need a mauler at RG and Jerry is not the answer. Snee redux is what we need, however there are very few of those guys available.

Good article - I disagree on one part jcn56 : 1/21/2017 11:21 am : link the 'stubborn to a fault' about Flowers being the LT after the first season.



He was a young player at LT starting from day 1. I don't think it's being stubborn to believe that in year 2 he would make progress. If you give up on players after a season, you're never going to develop anyone.



Right now, hopefully the right questions are being asked and the right pressure applied. Flowers wants to stay at LT, because that's where the money is. We need him to get better, otherwise move him. The breaking point is near, either he gets better in a hurry or he's off to the right side or to guard where his paycheck will be a whole lot smaller come contract time.

I agree Simms area junc : 1/21/2017 11:23 am : link I think it's hilarious people think he's going to be better at RT. if anything he'll be worse after years of muscle memory on the left.



He needs to kick inside to G where he doesn't have to worry about blocking DEs in space.



That could restore his confidence and bring out the tenacity. it's hard to be tenacious when you're getting beaten like a drum

When he gets beat he reverts very quickly to dropping his head. Speed is going to get him on either side. I hope his technique gets better somehow and he commits himself to a program.



I am reminded of something my golf instructor told me about listening to advice from fellow golfers about lifting your head --



In golf the head lifting thing is directly tied into swing mechanics -- if you don't use the proper body positions during the swing - your body does things to compensate for your swing path -- he said don't focus on your head - focus on your posture, your hips, and your body movement



it's likely the same thing with Left tackle -- foot movement, body position, and hand placement are probably much more important places to focus -- what the fluk would a tackle physically have to do with is head when it comes to blocking a defensive player? In comment 13334805 Simms11 said:I am reminded of something my golf instructor told me about listening to advice from fellow golfers about lifting your head --In golf the head lifting thing is directly tied into swing mechanics -- if you don't use the proper body positions during the swing - your body does things to compensate for your swing path -- he said don't focus on your head - focus on your posture, your hips, and your body movementit's likely the same thing with Left tackle -- foot movement, body position, and hand placement are probably much more important places to focus -- what the fluk would a tackle physically have to do with is head when it comes to blocking a defensive player?

Yes, Jerry did improve Matt M. : 1/21/2017 11:37 am : link First of all improve means to get better. It is not limited to becoming incredible. Jerry was absolutely horrid last year. This year he was OK. Improving is relative to your starting point.



Second, while Jerry wasn't a mauler at the LOS, he did improve in the run game. You still can't run right behind him. But, a lot if not most of any success the Giants had running the ball came when Jerry was pulling either to his left or outside to the right.



Third, he did have lapses in pass protection. But, he was still better than last year.



All that said, do I want Jerry starting next year? No. But, do I want him back? Yes. He should be a relatively cheap veteran for depth, which was the intention when they signed him. But, bringing him back only makes sense with a legit starting RG ahead of him.

Good lord, 31 yr old Jerry stinks Giants2012 : 1/21/2017 11:44 am : link So he didn't stink as bad so he's improved.



Great







RE: Good lord, 31 yr old Jerry stinks mrvax : 1/21/2017 11:51 am : link

So he didn't stink as bad so he's improved.

Great



Great







WTH??? In today's NFL, JJ is a solid backup player provided he usually is on the bench. You keep players like this and get a starter elsewhere.

In comment 13334827 Giants2012 said:WTH??? In today's NFL, JJ is a solid backup player provided he usually is on the bench. You keep players like this and get a starter elsewhere.

Compare to Pugh Samiam : 1/21/2017 12:25 pm : link If you remember Pugh regressed in his 2nd year . Some of it was related to injury but he even acknowledged he didn't work as hard in offseason as rookie season. It' was Richburg's 3rd year but 2nd as a center. Maybe the same thing happened to him and he was hurt. It was also Flowers 2nd season. I agree with jcn56 above. There was every reason to expect improvement. In Flowers defense, a lot of his holding calls look very similarl to LTs playing against the Giants where they are not called

Jerry blows Torrag : 1/21/2017 12:42 pm : link Improved? Meh not much. Weakness? Run blocking. An OG that you can't run behind is like having a wife that only uses her mouth to give you grief...useless. It's job descriptor #1. Please for the love of God upgrade this position so we can at least get him into a backup slot where he belongs.

...and Richburg didn't progress this year... Torrag : 1/21/2017 12:50 pm : link ...status quo or a slight regression for him. Also he didn't play well in the Green Bay playoff loss. So enough of the he was dinged up and played better late in the year BS. He obviously needs to get stronger at the POA.

Flowers is the starting LT Cruzin : 1/21/2017 12:56 pm : link

He's not moving and the Giants aren't giving up on the number 9 overall pick after 2 years.



There are other needs to address that don't have the investment standing in place.

He's not moving and the Giants aren't giving up on the number 9 overall pick after 2 years.



There are other needs to address that don't have the investment standing in place.



You're missing out on the Lesbian stuff re Kim Jones thread..😜 In comment 13334886 Cruzin said:You're missing out on the Lesbian stuff re Kim Jones thread..😜

When he gets beat he reverts very quickly to dropping his head. Speed is going to get him on either side. I hope his technique gets better somehow and he commits himself to a program.







I am reminded of something my golf instructor told me about listening to advice from fellow golfers about lifting your head --



In golf the head lifting thing is directly tied into swing mechanics -- if you don't use the proper body positions during the swing - your body does things to compensate for your swing path -- he said don't focus on your head - focus on your posture, your hips, and your body movement



it's likely the same thing with Left tackle -- foot movement, body position, and hand placement are probably much more important places to focus -- what the fluk would a tackle physically have to do with is head when it comes to blocking a defensive player?



Giddie, at this point it seems like it would be easier to teach him Golf! LOL In comment 13334813 gidiefor said:Giddie, at this point it seems like it would be easier to teach him Golf! LOL

Never seen a Giants team more desperate for OL.



By most accounts it's a weak draft for O linemen and much deeper quality at TE and WR. It seems their biggest need doesn't match up to the drafts strength and they can't reach at 23 just to fill a need.



I'd much rather see them sign 1-2 vet OL in free agency, then draft the best player available at 23, and see if they can find a diamond in the rough OL in a later round. In comment 13334755 Giants2012 said:By most accounts it's a weak draft for O linemen and much deeper quality at TE and WR. It seems their biggest need doesn't match up to the drafts strength and they can't reach at 23 just to fill a need.I'd much rather see them sign 1-2 vet OL in free agency, then draft the best player available at 23, and see if they can find a diamond in the rough OL in a later round.

If Flowers bluepepper : 1/21/2017 1:28 pm : link technique is bad it's probably due to bad habits that he picked up in college where the opposition wasn't good enough to make him pay. He probably knows what he has to do - the coaches have told him over and over. It's just not that easy to do it play after play game after game. He gets tired, frustrated etc.



There's no magic cure. People have seized on the Bentley school as a way of knocking his work ethic. Last year Richburg was the shining example of a hard working on the rise young player so the contrast was stark. This year not so much. Guys can work and improve in the off-season in a myriad of ways, Bentley is just one of them. If Flowers goes this year great if not I am not going to leap to any conclusions about his commitment or work ethic.

costly penalties. The plan for Flowers and the o line as a group should be off season priority number one.



The writer recommended Flowers join the off season o line class that Richburg and Jerry attended. Why? Not like it worked wonders for those two.









Actually, Jerry did prove noticeably in his play. Richburg regressed, but he needs to focus on getting stronger at the point of attack and not so much technique. Weston gets bullied up front. With regards to Bentley's training program, it is by invite. LeCharles likely wouldn't extend an invite not because he doesn't think he can improve Ereck's technique, but more likely that Ereck wouldn't be receptive to the coaching.







Jerry did improve



I think your emphasis should have been on the word did. In comment 13334761 Diver_Down said:I think your emphasis should have been on the word did.

He deal with Flowers I think is simple Dave on the UWS : 1/21/2017 2:05 pm : link Most experts saw him as a RT prospect because of his skill set and technique issues. The Giants PROJECTED him as a LT. At this point the experts are probably right and the Giants wrong. If he becomes a top notch RT than he was still worth the draft pick.

In my mind, Flowers has a lot to prove. He was given the lt job Ira : 1/21/2017 2:16 pm : link in 2015 when Beatty went down. I think we need to sign or draft someone else and at least insist that Flowers compete for the job and win it before he sees another snap in a game that counts.

It is not Flowers's fault that Manning's career is winding down Bob in Newburgh : 1/21/2017 2:34 pm : link Unless something miraculous in player availability opens up, you are going to find that the most logical and best course is to stay the course as to position.



That is not the same as going easy on EF. If this guy is going to reach his own pinnacle, he has to be willing to put in the off-season time and take instruction regardless of what the CBA mandates as maximum forced requirements. If he won't, Giants should start to plan around the ramifications of not exercising the team's 5th year option.



What if he cannot physically play LT at an adequate level because of athletic characteristics? I say that is crap. If Andrew Whitworth could play the position all these years, EF can certainly play the position.

Flowers is the absolute worst starting LT in the NFL JerrysKids : 1/21/2017 2:35 pm : link I predict he will be out of football in 2018, only reason he is on the roster is because of the high draft status. I have never seen a worse LT in 35 years ob watching the NFL, period. Flowers is a lost cause and the sooner JR admits that the better this team will be.

So he didn't stink as bad so he's improved.

Great



Great











WTH??? In today's NFL, JJ is a solid backup player provided he usually is on the bench. You keep players like this and get a starter elsewhere.



What do you mean "WTH???" He's the Giants starter in case you missed the past two years In comment 13334833 mrvax said:What do you mean "WTH???" He's the Giants starter in case you missed the past two years

This area junc : 1/21/2017 2:47 pm : link "he has to play T to justify the pick" nonsense needs to stop. Imagine playing against Ereck Flowers in a phone booth, mano y mano. Not fun.

We need this guy to be a quality every down player to justify the pick. It doesn't matter what position. If he's an every down guy and a good player, it was a sound pick. Scherff is a top 10 G from that same draft, nobody is complaining.

Imagine playing against Ereck Flowers in a phone booth, mano y mano.





You likely confused and lost the millenials. What's a phone booth? In comment 13334965 area junc said:You likely confused and lost the millenials. What's a phone booth?

If they try him at RT they better draft a shelovesnycsports : 1/21/2017 3:44 pm : link Inline Blocking TE type Blocker to put on his side for help.

I think the big problem with Flowers ... Manny in CA : 1/21/2017 5:41 pm : link

Is that he doesn't trust his foot speed (that's why he drops his hands); no amount of coaching helps that.



He's bigger and wider than Pugh (another 1st round failure at tackle).



I'd say, #1 get him way from left tackle (where he faces the NFL's fastest & quickest DEs); try him at right tackle (he may prosper).



Else, put him at right guard (where he could be another Chris Snee).



Oh, not to be a picky bitch, but the popular term is "Mano a Mano" (hand-to-hand), not "Mano y Mano" (hand and hand).

Quote: Blessed with ideal size and strength for an offensive lineman, Flowers’ biggest problem has been inconsistency with his technique, particularly in pass protection.



When he gets beat by his man, which unfortunately was more than the Giants and quarterback Eli Manning would have liked this year , Flowers resorts to grabbing and bear hugging his man, an action that almost always is going to lead to a little yellow flag. The premise is that Flowers' technique becomes an issue "when he gets beat by his man". This is a double problem: he just may not have the feet or the quickness at this level of football to slide, step out, stay in front of the DE. If he did, AND THEN technique becomes an issue, I would be more sanguine. Too often he was beat and compounded getting beat by not executing proper technique (grabbing, pulling down, taking wrong angles, pushing the DE into the pocket, etc., etc. Solari is not going to make this guy Mikhail Baryshnikov in the Giants' assessment of him at #9. Comments in the thread allude to it, but don't take it head on:The premise is that Flowers' technique becomes an issue "when he gets beat by his man". This is a double problem: he just may not have the feet or the quickness at this level of football to slide, step out, stay in front of the DE. If he did, AND THEN technique becomes an issue, I would be more sanguine. Too often he was beat and compounded getting beat by not executing proper technique (grabbing, pulling down, taking wrong angles, pushing the DE into the pocket, etc., etc. Solari is not going to make this guy Mikhail Baryshnikov

Blessed with ideal size and strength for an offensive lineman, Flowers’ biggest problem has been inconsistency with his technique, particularly in pass protection.



When he gets beat by his man, which unfortunately was more than the Giants and quarterback Eli Manning would have liked this year, Flowers resorts to grabbing and bear hugging his man, an action that almost always is going to lead to a little yellow flag.



The premise is that Flowers' technique becomes an issue "when he gets beat by his man". This is a double problem: he just may not have the feet or the quickness at this level of football to slide, step out, stay in front of the DE. If he did, AND THEN technique becomes an issue, I would be more sanguine. Too often he was beat and compounded getting beat by not executing proper technique (grabbing, pulling down, taking wrong angles, pushing the DE into the pocket, etc., etc. Solari is not going to make this guy Mikhail Baryshnikov



^This. Bad technique with Flowers is the result of bad feet. He doesn't have the feet to play LT in all likelihood, maybe not RT. Move him to RG. In comment 13335043 ColHowPepper said:^This. Bad technique with Flowers is the result of bad feet. He doesn't have the feet to play LT in all likelihood, maybe not RT. Move him to RG.

He's not moving and the Giants aren't giving up on the number 9 overall pick after 2 years.



There are other needs to address that don't have the investment standing in place.







You're missing out on the Lesbian stuff re Kim Jones thread..😜



I'm a Pat fan but I don't normally do chicks that talk football.



I gave up on the lesbian flight attendants long ago my inflammatory friend. I married a BBIer that could raise my children. Never regretted it. Long live Bob in Annapolois, he told me what move to make. We shall be forever connected no matter how much I piss you off. In comment 13334889 Big Blue '56 said:I'm a Pat fan but I don't normally do chicks that talk football.I gave up on the lesbian flight attendants long ago my inflammatory friend. I married a BBIer that could raise my children. Never regretted it. Long live Bob in Annapolois, he told me what move to make. We shall be forever connected no matter how much I piss you off.

He's not moving and the Giants aren't giving up on the number 9 overall pick after 2 years.



There are other needs to address that don't have the investment standing in place.







You're missing out on the Lesbian stuff re Kim Jones thread..😜







I'm a Pat fan but I don't normally do chicks that talk football.



I gave up on the lesbian flight attendants long ago my inflammatory friend. I married a BBIer that could raise my children. Never regretted it. Long live Bob in Annapolois, he told me what move to make. We shall be forever connected no matter how much I piss you off.



You don't ever piss me off. Where'd you get that from? In comment 13335067 Cruzin said:You don't ever piss me off. Where'd you get that from?

Is that a challenge? Lol Cruzin : 1/21/2017 7:38 pm : link

Never will intentionally.



Just giving you a disclaimer, if you ever need it.

Quote: I think it's hilarious people think he's going to be better at RT. if anything he'll be worse after years of muscle memory on the left.



He needs to kick inside to G where he doesn't have to worry about blocking DEs in space.



That could restore his confidence and bring out the tenacity. it's hard to be tenacious when you're getting beaten like a drum



Yes. Flowers can't cut it at LT, so why would anyone think moving him to RT would be any different? He needs to move to G (unfortunately). As for Jerry, he is not starting caliber. In comment 13334811 area junc said:Yes. Flowers can't cut it at LT, so why would anyone think moving him to RT would be any different? He needs to move to G (unfortunately). As for Jerry, he is not starting caliber.

Left tackle and right tackle come with different expectations Ten Ton Hammer : 1/21/2017 11:34 pm : link It's absolutely possible he could contribute there. Just because you can't play left doesn't mean you can't play right. Especially with his size and strength.

Back to the OP comment... Jimmy Googs : 8:26 am : link I hope Flowers says he didn't train last offseason actually.



It would give us some hope...