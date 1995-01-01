Why Hank may go djstat : 1/22/2017 1:46 pm Hankins is a great run defender and average at best against the pass (and that's at best). While the Giants have some cap space there are a LOT of teams with a lot more cap space. NYG needs to be smart and make a good offer but not overpay.



23 teams currently have more cap space then NYG. 23.



Cleveland has $103 Million

49ers - $81 Million

Titans - $66 Million

Pats - $65 Million

Bucs - $65 Million

Jags - $64 Million

Redskins - $60 Million (QB, WRs all free agents)



Steelers even have $41.8 million



According to over the cap we have about $23-$24 million in cap space. Before we release guys, so Hank may have to go and Jay Bromley takes his spot since we invest in Snacks.



They Toth029 : 1/22/2017 1:47 pm : link Can afford him, and I believe he'll be easier to afford than many other pending FA DT's.

All of these discussions about keeping our defensive players EricJ : 1/22/2017 1:48 pm : link and who we may lose is exactly why it is critical that we find a running game next year. Otherwise, we may take a step backwards again.



Let's face it, the defense made our season...period. We cannot afford to lose key players on that side of the ball.

I think that we have to keep him, and he'll be a lot less expensive yatqb : 1/22/2017 1:54 pm : link than JPP. We stopped getting gashed up the middle this year, and Hank played an important role in that.

That's insane. FStubbs : 1/22/2017 1:54 pm : link How are the Pats that far under the cap? They could buy everybody and roll over the NFL next year.

I think it really depends on where Doomster : 1/22/2017 1:54 pm : link you want the majority of the cap money to go....to the offense or the defense.....



If you try to keep guys like JPP, Hankins, Robinson, etc., and you use the fifth year option on Pugh, what is left from the cap for the offense?



If you spend money on FA OLmen, and possibly a TE or WR, then what will be left for the defense......never mind the fact that there is no depth on the offense and defense to begin with....and if a starter goes down, there is a huge dropoff in talent....

The AcidTest : 1/22/2017 1:58 pm : link question is not whether they can afford him or JPP, its' whether they want to do so. More specifically, do they want to match the enormous offers both are bound to receive from teams with a lot more cap space. My guess is no. I think they're both gone, but hope we retain them.

Restructuring whoever they can....... Tom [Giants fan] : 1/22/2017 1:58 pm : link to add more cap space. Our defense needs to stay in tact as possible while improving the OLine, a viable TE, and maybe a RB. One more WR will be needed but I don't think Alshon Jeffrey is realistic.

Quote: How are the Pats that far under the cap? They could buy everybody and roll over the NFL next year.



They have a lot of their own talent they have to re-sign after this season ends. Aside from that, it's really not that surprising - they don't look for superstar FAs, they draft and promote from within and take chances on veterans at lower price contracts.

We all know other teams have cap UConn4523 : 1/22/2017 2:12 pm : link doesn't mean they will just egregiously spend though. There are some bad GMs out there but still. If you are going to overpay why not the best FA at the position?

Bad AcidTest : 1/22/2017 2:14 pm : link teams like to make a splash in FA to show their fans they are doing something now to improve the team. We did it last year. Draft picks are less expensive, but unproven. Somebody is going to come up with a blow away offer for JPP, and maybe Hankins.

I think Reese re-signs one of them Rjanyg : 1/22/2017 2:17 pm : link But not both. Too much work to do with the offense to invest all our FA money into Hank and JPP especially with OV and Snacks making so much. We need to re-sign Keenan Robinson, a couple OL, WR and a RB.



Say bye to Cruz, Jennings and Thomas.

I think Hankins is going to go for a lot cheaper robbieballs2003 : 1/22/2017 2:21 pm : link Than most expect.

If we don't sign him we need to replace him, either Ira : 1/22/2017 2:23 pm : link in the draft or free agency. Even if Bromley were that good, and we made him a starter, we'd have to replace Bromley.

It's an extremely deep free agent talent pool at DT this offseason Torrag : 1/22/2017 2:30 pm : link It's actually a bad year to hit the open market for these guys. There are only so many teams in the market for their services. Now they'll get paid but the contracts as players put pressure on their agents to get them signed could depress the value somewhat. It's the simple but omnipresent law of supply and demand at work. Factor in the psychology of not wanting to be the last guy in the chain with no landing spot. Try explaining that to your wife and children, mother, girlfriend, etc...



IMO the Giants will sign a bona fide running mate for Snacks and the final cost may be more moderate than expected by some. I've said before I prefer the homegrown option in Hankins but our FO would be ill advised to bid against themselves. Rather let the market determine the players value.

Quote: It's actually a bad year to hit the open market for these guys. There are only so many teams in the market for their services. Now they'll get paid but the contracts as players put pressure on their agents to get them signed could depress the value somewhat. It's the simple but omnipresent law of supply and demand at work. Factor in the psychology of not wanting to be the last guy in the chain with no landing spot. Try explaining that to your wife and children, mother, girlfriend, etc...



IMO the Giants will sign a bona fide running mate for Snacks and the final cost may be more moderate than expected by some. I've said before I prefer the homegrown option in Hankins but our FO would be ill advised to bid against themselves. Rather let the market determine the players value.



The problem with letting the market determine things is that you run the greater risk of losing them than if you paid perhaps more than the going rate..These are young, impressionable kids. The people signing them usually have great savvy and persuasion skills..Pay more if you need to. How much more? No clue..Assuming you want them back in the first place.

I hope Reese Jay on the Island : 1/22/2017 2:36 pm : link can sign Hankins similar to the contract Linval Joseph signed for in Minnesota. Joseph signed a 5 year 31.25 million dollar deal with 12.5 million guaranteed. Today that deal looks like an absolute bargain. We all know Reese would like to have that one back.

Sounds like the same BS TMS : 1/22/2017 2:37 pm : link we heard before the Linval Joseph fiasco followed by the ridiculous ( reach) draft of Bromley to replace him. We went directly to a team defense at the bottom of the league, and last against the run. The inmates are running the asylum in this front office, again if this happens. MO

Quote: you want the majority of the cap money to go....to the offense or the defense.....



If you try to keep guys like JPP, Hankins, Robinson, etc., and you use the fifth year option on Pugh, what is left from the cap for the offense?



If you spend money on FA OLmen, and possibly a TE or WR, then what will be left for the defense......never mind the fact that there is no depth on the offense and defense to begin with....and if a starter goes down, there is a huge dropoff in talent.... Pugh is already factored into having $23 Million in cap space.



Pugh is already factored into having $23 Million in cap space.

Cut Cruz and pick up another $7 Million

Quote: How are the Pats that far under the cap? They could buy everybody and roll over the NFL next year.



Coming soon, Cap Gate.

Come on, Hankins won't even be 25 for a few months yet. Big Blue '56 : 1/22/2017 2:46 pm : link Whatever you think he is, there is PLENTY of room to ascend..You don't let a guy, that age who works so well with Snacks, leave because of a few million more per year..We don't know what we have in Bromley. We don't know anyone else that can work as well in tandem with Snacks.



24, soon to be 25 with probable upside..He's healthy. Keep him..You're NOT going to be able to compete for JPP and STILL be able to fix the O side of the ball..



Don't be stupid Reese. That's my two cents

Quote: Whatever you think he is, there is PLENTY of room to ascend..You don't let a guy, that age who works so well with Snacks, leave because of a few million more per year..We don't know what we have in Bromley. We don't know anyone else that can work as well in tandem with Snacks.



24, soon to be 25 with probable upside..He's healthy. Keep him..You're NOT going to be able to compete for JPP and STILL be able to fix the O side of the ball..



I think signing Hankins over JPP will allow the fixing of the offense. I want JPP back but I just don't see the price allowing Reese to get the 2 OL we need.



Don't be stupid Reese. That's my two cents In comment 13335553 Big Blue '56 said:

Quote: How are the Pats that far under the cap? They could buy everybody and roll over the NFL next year.



BB is the best



BB is the best

Keeps rotating the stock and altering the attack. He's light years beyond most is the league

Hank is not a XBRONX : 1/22/2017 3:22 pm : link great run defender. That term applies to Snacks. Hankins not even close.

The missing piece here LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/22/2017 3:34 pm : link is how many players all those teams have under contract. We tend to assume all this expendable cash, but other teams have players to sign and rosters to fill out the same as the Giants do.



The Giants have plenty of wiggle room if they want Hankins.



To me the biggest question is how much more money the Giants are willing to throw at a DL where Vernon and Snacks already have big deals, and JPP is likely to signed as well. To me, that is a bigger factor than how much cap space the 49ers have.



Do you spend on Hankins and sign one OL, or do you sign two OL?



Huge mistake to let either go RetroJint : 1/22/2017 3:42 pm : link The Giants have plenty of cap flexibility . They need both olayers. "Reasonsble" = losing them.

I do think LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/22/2017 3:55 pm : link the Giants will try to sign Hankins, but I don't expect a mega deal. I have a hunch someone will offer Hankins more than what the Giants are willing g to spend...Perhaps not more than they can afford. They aren't going to spend more than they think he is worth.



He is no snacks.

Quote: the Giants will try to sign Hankins, but I don't expect a mega deal. I have a hunch someone will offer Hankins more than what the Giants are willing g to spend...Perhaps not more than they can afford. They aren't going to spend more than they think he is worth.



He is no snacks.



This is exactly how I feel as well.



I like Hank but have to disagree with the OP. He's not great against the run but good/very good. Semantics maybe but Snacks is great. If we're going to call Hank great what is Snacks?



This is exactly how I feel as well.

I like Hank but have to disagree with the OP. He's not great against the run but good/very good. Semantics maybe but Snacks is great. If we're going to call Hank great what is Snacks?

Now Hank could surely get better, and I expect he will. He might end up being a great player but he's not now, and they can't overpay to keep him IMO.

I think old man : 1/22/2017 4:12 pm : link they won't overpay Hank. Its a strong D draft in addition to FA. If they don't sign a replacement, there should be a top 3 DT available, obviously younger, and possibly plays both the run and can rush well.

Quote: Alshon Jeffrey".







They have plenty of room on the sidelines for oft-injured players.

Quote: Than most expect.



This

This? Does that mean you agree? Hopefully the Giants can compete for his services and retain him.

Reese will sign one of JPP or Hankins Rjanyg : 1/22/2017 7:24 pm : link Not both. He won't overpay for Hankins though. Like has been said, deep FA DT pool which should hopefull help get something done before free agency starts. JPP is gonna test the market, being the best DE in FA.