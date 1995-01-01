Poll: Is Tom Brady The Best QB Of All Time? est1986 : 1/22/2017 9:28 pm Yes or No. I'll start..





Yes.

No. SHO'NUFF : 1/22/2017 9:31 pm : link He's played under the best coach and surrounded by the best coached team every year.

edt1986 Samiam : 1/22/2017 9:32 pm : link How far back do you go in terms of watching QBs?

under the best offensive system ever, due to it's ability to keep the same playbook, despite multiple OCs, and yet evolve each year to take advantage of personnel and matchups. In comment 13336273 spike said:under the best offensive system ever, due to it's ability to keep the same playbook, despite multiple OCs, and yet evolve each year to take advantage of personnel and matchups.

No Eman11 : 1/22/2017 9:37 pm : link He's in the discussion though.



For me I can't help but remember how great Montana was and the comp he had to get through in the NFC Just to get to the SB. The Bears and their great D, the Skins with Gibbs and their Hogs, the Giants with LT, Parcells et al. Hell even the Rams in the West had some really good,tough teams.



What TB has done is impressive no question but I just don't think he's had to face tough competition year in year out. Shit, they went 3-1 to start the year without him.

No... JCin332 : 1/22/2017 9:38 pm : link Impossible to pick one...absolutely one of best of all time...

I don't think you can ever make this sort of proclimation Hammer : 1/22/2017 9:39 pm : link Players in every era have their own set of challenges and every era is different in terms of rules and how the game is played.



I think it is legitimate to proclaim a player the best of his era, but not to state that a player is the best ever.



There have been many great players at the quarterback position. Brady is surely among the very best of them.

Yes. LawrenceTaylor56 : 1/22/2017 9:40 pm : link Would have loved to see him with a stud WR to pair up with him for his career.

I mean.. arcarsenal : 1/22/2017 9:41 pm : link The guy just had a year where he threw two interceptions in 12 games. Two. To go along with 28 TD passes.



He's 39 years old.

Yes Joey from GlenCove : 1/22/2017 9:42 pm : link Do we have a figure on the different guys he's won with?



RE: I mean.. SHO'NUFF : 1/22/2017 9:45 pm : link

Quote: The guy just had a year where he threw two interceptions in 12 games. Two. To go along with 28 TD passes.



He's 39 years old.



that's how easy they make it for him. hell, I don't even think Brady is that smart. In comment 13336295 arcarsenal said:that's how easy they make it for him. hell, I don't even think Brady is that smart.

No You'reMyBoyBlue!! : 1/22/2017 9:46 pm : link But Belichick is the greatest coach ever imo

11 conference championships GiantNatty : 1/22/2017 9:46 pm : link 7 super bowls (with at least 4 super bowl championships)?



clearly.

About to go to his SEVENTH Super Bowl... arcarsenal : 1/22/2017 9:47 pm : link This is 6 years in a row now that he's been at least to the AFCC game.



Brady's career is unparalleled.



I realize some of the people who watched Montana in his prime will still say it's him.. but Brady's consistence has been absolutely remarkable. And he's so seldom had elite skill players compared to a lot of other guys.



There was a time when Julian Edelman was a cornerback...



384 yards and 3 TD's tonight. No Gronk. Doesn't matter. 39 years old.

Elway, Marino and P Manning are the best QBs EricJ : 1/22/2017 9:48 pm : link followed by Brady and Montana.



This is just who is the best QB. Not taking championships into consideration.

RE: edt1986 est1986 : 1/22/2017 9:49 pm : link

Quote: How far back do you go in terms of watching QBs?



Late 70s. Never saw Unitas and earlier. Saw Tarkenton, Staubach, Bradshaw and everything since then. In comment 13336275 Samiam said:Late 70s. Never saw Unitas and earlier. Saw Tarkenton, Staubach, Bradshaw and everything since then.

I also believe Bill is the best HC of all time.. arcarsenal : 1/22/2017 9:49 pm : link Which is why the two of them together have had this string of dominance.



But if this was all just some "system", the NFL, which is a copycat league, would have figured it out by now. They've been doing this for like 15 years.



7 Super Bowl appearances in 15 years is absolutely ridiculous in this salary cap era. The league is built in a way where this shouldn't happen.. and doesn't happen for any of the other 31 teams. But the Patriots defy that completely because of Belichick and Brady.

yes, because of actual accomplishments. madgiantscow009 : 1/22/2017 9:49 pm : link But Belichick would have made multiple QBs best of all time.

. Bill2 : 1/22/2017 9:53 pm : link im with arc on this



He's Got My Vote Bluesbreaker : 1/22/2017 9:54 pm : link The fact that he is 39 and has done it with so many different

RE: I also believe Bill is the best HC of all time.. SHO'NUFF : 1/22/2017 9:55 pm : link

Quote: Which is why the two of them together have had this string of dominance.



But if this was all just some "system", the NFL, which is a copycat league, would have figured it out by now. They've been doing this for like 15 years.



7 Super Bowl appearances in 15 years is absolutely ridiculous in this salary cap era. The league is built in a way where this shouldn't happen.. and doesn't happen for any of the other 31 teams. But the Patriots defy that completely because of Belichick and Brady.



Belichick is the "system". You can't duplicate it. Also, the AFC has been less than impressive in this era. Always a 2 or 3 team race. Having an easy division year after year doesn't hurt either. In comment 13336315 arcarsenal said:Belichick is the "system". You can't duplicate it. Also, the AFC has been less than impressive in this era. Always a 2 or 3 team race. Having an easy division year after year doesn't hurt either.

Before Super Bowls Samiam : 1/22/2017 9:55 pm : link None of these guys count ? Before the league changed the rules, DB could knock the crap out of WRs downfield and beat the crisp out of QBs all day. Roughing the passer was almost nonexistent. How do you compare Johny Unitas to a Tom Brady?

RE: . arcarsenal : 1/22/2017 9:56 pm : link

Quote: im with arc on this



( Hey arc. Hope you have a great New Year)



Thank you, Bill! Right back atcha! In comment 13336325 Bill2 said:Thank you, Bill! Right back atcha!

has to be in the conversation bc4life : 1/22/2017 10:04 pm : link but you can't put Brady on the scale without BB

. Britt in VA : 1/22/2017 10:05 pm : link Quote: Rich Eisen ‏@richeisen 59m59 minutes ago



In two weeks, 14 percent of all Super Bowls will have been started, in part, by Tom Brady.

He has the stats Britt in VA : 1/22/2017 10:07 pm : link He has the records

He has the hardware



What else could he possibly need to do?

Yes mfsd : 1/22/2017 10:09 pm : link I admit, I'd love to list some reasons to knock him down a peg...but this level of excellence for this long, against all different types of competition...hard to argue to counterpoint.



Here's how I look at the question - you have a team going to the Super Bowl and get to pick one QB from NFL history in his prime to be your starter, who do you pick?



I pick Brady. Some may disagree, certainly some other greats in the mix

I don't know if he is or not. FStubbs : 1/22/2017 10:13 pm : link I do know his team was 3-1 without him this year and 11-5 one year where he missed almost the entire season.



When Peyton got hurt on the Colts ... yeah.

yes mack809f : 1/22/2017 10:14 pm : link and it pisses me off

Another factor ... FStubbs : 1/22/2017 10:16 pm : link ... is that Brady has benefitted from a completely horrid division. Other than two years where Rex Ryan and Mark Sanchez somehow made it to the AFC Championship game (proving again how inept the AFC actually is), the Jets, Bills, and Dolphins have been complete jokes. That gives the Patriots 6 wins and a playoff home game to start off with.

... christian : 1/22/2017 10:22 pm : link If only the guy did his job with zero drama, he might be elite.

Yes WillVAB : 1/22/2017 10:28 pm : link He has the stats and the rings.

RE: Before Super Bowls Cruzin : 1/22/2017 10:30 pm : link

Quote: None of these guys count ? Before the league changed the rules, DB could knock the crap out of WRs downfield and beat the crisp out of QBs all day. Roughing the passer was almost nonexistent. How do you compare Johny Unitas to a Tom Brady?



It's a valid point. I saw a poll of xNFL QBs recently asked who they thought the best QB ever was and most of them said Dan Marino, Johnny U was #2. Some of them said Brady could have played back then and been successful.



The rule changes are extremely dramatic, it's really not possible to compare today's QBs to ones that had to function when defense was allowed to play defense. In comment 13336332 Samiam said:It's a valid point. I saw a poll of xNFL QBs recently asked who they thought the best QB ever was and most of them said Dan Marino, Johnny U was #2. Some of them said Brady could have played back then and been successful.The rule changes are extremely dramatic, it's really not possible to compare today's QBs to ones that had to function when defense was allowed to play defense.

RE: yes LCtheINTMachine : 1/22/2017 10:39 pm : link

Quote: and it pisses me off



This because he is a liar and a cheat and just a piece of scum, no-class player. In comment 13336364 mack809f said:This because he is a liar and a cheat and just a piece of scum, no-class player.

No Trainmaster : 1/22/2017 10:39 pm : link IMHO, in the Super Bowl era, I'll take John Elway. Super strong arm, very elusive, very smart.

RE: No trueblueinpw : 1/22/2017 10:42 pm : link

Quote: But Belichick is the greatest coach ever imo



+1 In comment 13336303 You'reMyBoyBlue!! said:+1

Top Five, yes JohnF : 1/22/2017 10:42 pm : link Best of all time? No.



Cruzin is 100% correct. QB's before the late 70's had to play against DB's that could hack WR's all down the field...no 5 yard rule. Totally different game.



IMO Unitas is #1. Called his own plays, was lethal at the end of games, and could pass as well as anyone today. Played in the 50's, but could still go toe to toe with Namath in the early 70's (I watched him through most of the 60's into the 70's). If Johnny U. was playing with today's rules, it would be a joke...think Warner accuracy with Luck tools.

Yup... ZGiants98 : 1/22/2017 10:44 pm : link and with one more ring this year, there will be no question.

Reading back on some history dep026 : 1/22/2017 10:46 pm : link I would put him right there with Unitas. But since it is impossible to compare the two since they are over 40 years apart..... you have to give Brady the edge.



He's an Eli Manning away from getting SB ring number 7!

Brady is the poster boy of right place, right time SHO'NUFF : 1/22/2017 11:06 pm : link starting with the Bledsoe injury and the tuck rule. To his credit, he maximized his opportunity. Other candidates for "right place, right time": Big Ben, Russell Wilson, and now, Dak Prescott.

Put your personal feelings aside ThatLimerickGuy : 1/22/2017 11:10 pm : link It's not even a debate. Stats, Championships and Longevity nobody is even close. Montana is a DISTANT 2nd.

I maintain PaulBlakeTSU : 1/22/2017 11:19 pm : link that Peyton is a better QB. Brady is great at what he does, but his team is always in the best position to succeed because Belichick is the greatest coach of all-time.



Tonight didn't show me anything new or special about Brady. He had great protection, his guys were open, they all made plays, and his defense shut down the Steelers so the team was always in control.



Since Brady became the starter, the Patriots are 14-6 in games with backup QBs. That's slightly better than going 11-5 over the course of a season. For comparison, Eli and the Giants have done that only 3 times over the 12 full years of his career. Brees has done that 5 times in 15 years. Marino? 4 times in 13 seasons. Rodgers? 4 of 8.



Teams win games and championships. Brady is the perfect QB for the Patriots, but I think much of the credit goes to Belichick and the way his team is prepared ever week. They've shown year after year with how willing they are to part with stars that they are bigger than any one player.





Yes Canton : 1/22/2017 11:32 pm : link Brady is in a class by himself

No question Marty866b : 1/22/2017 11:46 pm : link With me that he's the best I've seen in 50 years watching the NFL. He is not the most physically gifted but he's the best. I'd take him over anyone.

No... Not the best, IMO dancing blue bear : 12:03 am : link certainly top 5 that i have seen



Little Bill is the best coach i have ever seen. AND he is so much better then the 2nd best coach that it's not even funny.



For me i would say montana and peyton are above him.



Elway and Marino right there



And Rodgers is coming up fast

YES ZogZerg : 12:35 am : link He makes no name WRS stars.



Yes widmerseyebrow : 12:47 am : link The guy has made it happen with little at wide receiver for most of his career. The one time he got a real threat on the outside, he broke records. BB is a genius? Name one HOF coach in the modern era that earned his reputation without a great quarterback at the helm. It goes both ways.

Always a tough debate these things NINEster : 12:52 am : link comparing eras, rules, etc.



For me, I've come to this conclusion about Brady versus others:



Most consistently great QB over the longest period of time ever.



Now as far as pure elite best ever ability, I find it hard to put him above Joe Montana and a few other QBs. Montana had far superior footwork and mobility, and ability to extend plays. People like to mention if Brady had mobility he'd be insane, and forget that Montana had mobility that was only eclipsed by a handful of QBs. 59 yards rushing in a single Super Bowl is #3 all time by Kap & McNair.



The '80s was very rough on QBs. Brady would not have liked the treatment they got back then if he complains about the minor hits he gets now. There's no way in hell a 39 year old man is playing QB at a high level back in the day, let alone starting.



Also, the whole Montana played with Rice & Taylor argument gets subsided a lot when you look at his career '81-'84 and '93-'94 in KC.



But after it's all said and done, being available as a pro bowl QB up to age 40 is remarkable. It's like the Jerry Rice definition of greatness when he recorded two 1000 yard seasons past age 40.



If Brady gets a 5th ring, you just might have to give it to him.



Not sure MookGiants : 12:52 am : link how an argument could be made against him being the best of all time.



I always found the well he's not undefeated in Super Bowls like Montana is.



So Montana lost more before getting to the actual Super Bowl than Brady has and we're supposed to use that against Brady?



4-2 in Super Bowls is better than 4-0. Yet people act like 4-0 is better than 4-2

One issue I'm having in general NINEster : 1:19 am : link is 30 years from now, nobody but football historians will be talking about Montana & Brady probably.



The names will be known just like Unitas, Tarkenton, Starr, Staubach, etc. are for most real football fans, but how many of us can compare those guys the way we can compare the modern day guys?



You have the very same issue for the most part comparing Formula One racers from the '50s to modern day, and that's just ONE person, LOL.

Yes larryflower37 : 1:26 am : link 7 sb's in 17 years.

If he was a Giant, we would build a monument to him.

What he has done from a skinny 6th Rd pick to now is amazing.

I have nothing but respect for him.



This has been an amazing run by that franchise.

I do love that the Giants are the only team to get the best of them during this run.

pretty soon spike : 2:19 am : link there will be statues of Belichick and Brady at Foxboro

SB Era : Brady is the best followed by Montana Rick in Dallas : 7:01 am : link Pre SB Era : Unitas was the best I saw.

Yes. Montana had a ton more talent LauderdaleMatty : 7:20 am : link Around him. And maybe I be if it happens without Bill B. Who again in the SB era and maybe ever is the best coach ever



He traded away his two best players on D and they abused Pitt. A team who ran over our D. One in the middle of the year. He's so far above every other coach right now it's not even close. Brady at 39 is playing at a level higher than everyone except a few guys.

RE: Top Five, yes Mdgiantsfan : 7:25 am : link

Quote: Best of all time? No.



Cruzin is 100% correct. QB's before the late 70's had to play against DB's that could hack WR's all down the field...no 5 yard rule. Totally different game.



IMO Unitas is #1. Called his own plays, was lethal at the end of games, and could pass as well as anyone today. Played in the 50's, but could still go toe to toe with Namath in the early 70's (I watched him through most of the 60's into the 70's). If Johnny U. was playing with today's rules, it would be a joke...think Warner accuracy with Luck tools.



I wish I had seen Unitas playing to have a better feel for this question. The problem is that these debates are beatin' to death by the talking heads and they tend to live in the now; which doesn't offer up a good comp. I have always leaned towards Montana over Brady, but while I wanted to give Unitas the nod it's hard if you've never seen him play.



To the debate of 4-0 vs. 4-2 and 80's play vs. 2000's, I'd definitely lean on the undefeated SB record as more advantageous and I do think it is easier to play QB nowadays than the 80's. But I have given into to the notion of Brady being the best of my generation (watching football since '76). In comment 13336390 JohnF said:I wish I had seen Unitas playing to have a better feel for this question. The problem is that these debates are beatin' to death by the talking heads and they tend to live in the now; which doesn't offer up a good comp. I have always leaned towards Montana over Brady, but while I wanted to give Unitas the nod it's hard if you've never seen him play.To the debate of 4-0 vs. 4-2 and 80's play vs. 2000's, I'd definitely lean on the undefeated SB record as more advantageous and I do think it is easier to play QB nowadays than the 80's. But I have given into to the notion of Brady being the best of my generation (watching football since '76).

I don't know. But if we were choosing up sides and I got him Jimmy Googs : 7:30 am : link on my team, I wouldn't complain.

I'd say yes weeg in the bronx : 7:48 am : link But its debatable. The fact that he is still so good at age 39 says a lot about him. I would add that it is difficult to compare guys across different eras. How does Marino fare in the pass friendly NFL? I never saw Unitas play but he had some crazy stats and was a big winner during another era.

He's right there tomjgiant : 8:11 am : link This is what happens when you put an all time great coach together with an all time great QB.

If Marino had played for BB for 15 years, CT Charlie : 8:17 am : link where would he rank? How 'bout Eli? Brady is top 10, but what if he'd landed in Cleveland, or Oakland?

It's a silly poll Ron Johnson 30 : 8:21 am : link The game has changed too much. How would Unitas play today? How would Brady have played when the defense was allowed to hit the QB?



He's a great QB. The end

Yes And He's Starting to Pull Away Suburbanites : 8:23 am : link He's playing as well as he ever has at 40, unreal. The thing that's always amazed me about Brady is how good he is with UDFA, undersized WR's. Yes I get that he's had Moss, Branch and Gronk, but he's doesn't miss beat with Welker, Edelman and now Hogan. And people wonder how the Pats can be this dominate while remaining in great cap shape, that's how.

Lets turn to our good friend Eli on this WideRight : 8:26 am : link Our emphasis on being "the best" goes too far. Posting great stats and besting comparisons aren't anyone's goal: winning is. Tom Brady win alot. Deservedly so. He gets all my respect, and I enjoy watching him play at his best. The rest doesn't matter

Everybody in the NFL should kiss Eli & TC's asses forever Jimmy Googs : 8:30 am : link that they beat the Brady-Belichick Patriots in those two SuperBowls.



Otherwise, an already-insane argument of who is the best would reach epic proportions...

again PaulBlakeTSU : 8:41 am : link since Brady took over in New England, the Patriots win with Brady and they win without him. Sure, they dominate with Brady, but it just shows how incredible of a situation he is in.



Patriots back-ups have the same winning percentage as Peyton and Montana, and a better winning percentage than Elway, Marino, Unitas, Favre, and Rodgers.



A QB is the most important position in the sport and maybe in any sport. But he is only on the field for ~40% of the game and during that 40%, he still requires the cohesive functionality of 10 other players.



QBs are influential, but teams win games and teams win championships.

RE: No. Chris in Philly : 8:41 am : link

Quote: He's played under the best coach and surrounded by the best coached team every year.



So did Montana.



I've always had Montana first, but after this year I am prepared to let Brady move ahead. He is incredible. In comment 13336271 SHO'NUFF said:So did Montana.I've always had Montana first, but after this year I am prepared to let Brady move ahead. He is incredible.

He's on the short list. Section331 : 8:44 am : link I think he's better than Montana, as he's one SB's with far less talent than Montana's 49ers had. I think Rodgers is more talented, but games like yesterday don't help his cause for GOAT.

I don't like 'bests' jcn56 : 8:45 am : link for reasons pointed out - eras, teams - too many variables to be able to effectively rule one great player as better than another.



That said, if I had to pick a best, I don't see how I could skip over Brady. The amount of success he's had is incredible. Just makes those two SBs all that much more satisfying.

Won, not "one". Section331 : 8:46 am : link How the hell did that happen?

Belichick or not, system or not... Britt in VA : 8:47 am : link the guy threw 50 TD's in a season, which was the most ever until Manning took it back.



The guy's playoff record: 24 - 9, is equivalent to two full regular seasons, but in the playoffs. That's insane. He's thrown for 8600 yards and 61 TD's in those games.



Those numbers are staggering.

Yes Mike from Ohio : 8:53 am : link You can certainly put others in the conversation, but I don't see how you can make a clear case for anyone being better than him looking at the stats and the accomplishments.

He has made it impossible to not consider him in the top 3-5 glowrider : 8:56 am : link But, in the "pick a QB in his prime" to start a franchise, I wouldn't pick him unless I could select Belichick as coach. That's the only modifier to best ever that seems not totally inappropriate.

I find that PaulBlakeTSU : 8:56 am : link Peyton getting to the Super Bowl with four different head coaches, two different franchises and completely different rosters is more impressive and it gives me more confidence in individual greatness and influence than consistent domination with the same franchise and head coach whom I consider the best of all-time.





The Montana disclaimer of surrounding talent jcn56 : 9:07 am : link is also easily discounted because other teams had much stronger defenses and the rules were completely different as well.



That's what makes these cross-era comparisons so useless. If you could drop ship prime Montana to today's NFL, I'm pretty sure he'd put up much more ridiculous numbers than what he cranked out back then.

I have a hard time with this ShockNRoll : 9:10 am : link As far as quarterbacks that I watched the entire duration of their career, up until recently I would've even said Peyton was better. Peyton changed the game, and did it with two different teams under several head coaches, none of which were the caliber of Belichick. However, making 7 Super Bowls and winning 4/5 of them is something that cannot be discounted. Not to mention that Brady has never had long periods of time with guys like Harrison or Wayne to throw to. For me, it's a toss up between Peyton and Brady, but the edge has to go to Brady at this point, especially if he wins and is 5-2 in Super Bowls vs. 2-2 for Peyton (when one of those Super Bowls he was carried by the Denver defense).

I think its Brady and Peyton twostepgiants : 9:14 am : link As the two best.



I feel like both have surpassed everyone else including Montana.



Im not sure how to distinguish between the two when you take the totality of their careers and accomplishments into account as well as the eyeball test on the field and at varying points in their career.



Brady has had the advantage of one franchise with one head coach and basically one system his entire career. Football is all about the HC/QB combo and Belichick is the best of all time.



Mannng has never had that. He had so many HCs and went to 4 Super Bowls with 4 different coaches and is the first ever to win with 2 different franchises. He even reversed his fortunes against Brady and NE later in his career.



Its just so close, to me. Between the 2. I think they are far and away above everyone.

Yes PaulBlakeTSU : 9:15 am : link Peyton rode that defense because he was broken down, further showing how much the sport is a team game. But when he was healthy and went to Denver in a completely new situation, he smashed records.





No way to answer this... Giantfan in skinland : 9:22 am : link But the question I always ask myself is this. Go back in time and put Peyton on the Pats and Brady on the Colts. Everything else stays the same.



How many Superbowls do you think Brady wins having to go through Peyton and the Belichick coached Pats? More, less, the same amount?



My answer to that question is why I always answer NO to Brady as the GOAT (or even better than Peyton).

Its funny that people discount Peyton's title last year twostepgiants : 9:24 am : link When they don't do the same for Brady



Especially his first title. That was a defense, run game team. He didn't even finish the AFC Championship game vs Pitt, Bledsoe did. He was out early in the 2Q of a 7-3 game. In all honesty, they didn't even beat the Raiders in the divisional game, the Tuck Rule was the biggest gift ever. He was a game manager that season. He threw 1 Touchdown in that entire postseason. His passer rating was 77.



Im not trying to take anything away from him. I just find it amusing that people love to deconstruct Peyton Manning and find all sorts of ways to take away from his accomplishments but never Tom Brady.



I find it equally fascinating that people do the same to Eli Manning but never Ben Roethlisberger.

No doubt in the conversation.... BillKo : 9:25 am : link you have to take winning into account, so that would put Brady #1.



I'd probably still put Montana slightly ahead - I think the era was a tougher one to play in for a QB IMO.

n comment

A case can be made for either Big Blue '56 : 9:27 am : link Brady or Montana..An opinion of course, but still, taking either one as the best would not be inappropriate..



Bottom line? The two best QBs of all time were drafted in the 6th and 3rd round..😎

He's in the discussion for sure... BUT Johnny5 : 9:29 am : link There is no way I could concede the point because Belichick still wins without him.



To some degree (and this is I think the debate point) you have to give the HC and system credit for his success. How much of the credit for the Patriots dominance do you give to Belichick and his overall system. I'm guessing Brady on the Giants has similar stats/win % to Eli and probably loses much more time to injury (hell he might even be retired already).

It's the coach Giants2012 : 9:33 am : link Lose the QB to suspension, doesn't matter



Traded away a Chandler Jones, cuts a Mankins, let's a Wilfork go, doesn't matter



Take away his draft picks, doesn't matter



Fine him, doesn't matter



Lose players to injury or prison, doesn't matter



Keeps winning, no cap issues, it doesn't matter



It's the coach.

