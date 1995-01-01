Why Do Fans On Here Undervalue Our 8 Titles? Rover : 1/23/2017 7:54 am I keep seeing, here of all places, fans worrying about teams passing us in SB titles.

Did I forget something?

Did the NFL only start in 1966?

Were all the prior 40+ seasons just forgotten?



Don't understand why everybody seems to feel only Super Bowls count, umm no matter what we have EIGHT titles and they all count the same.





For many if something didn't happen in their joeinpa : 1/23/2017 8:03 am : link Lifetime as a fan it didn't really count.



My pet peeve is when people talk about the NBA s great players, usually beginning with Jordan and his 6 championships, they often don t mention or minimize Bill Russell s 11 Championships in 13 years!



You re right about the Giants but people will respond to your point with a, "Yea I understand that it........."

Fans worry about other teams passing the NY Giants in Jimmy Googs : 1/23/2017 8:22 am : link SuperBowl titles?



Like who?

This actually bugs me so much that I took a giants t-shirt to a Elisha10 : 1/23/2017 8:38 am : link Screen printing place and had them print 8 time NFL champs on the back with all the years. If someone tries to tell you that pre super bowl championships count less, ask them why Lombardi is considered such a great coach. Is it because he won the first two super bowls or because he won 5 NFL championships in 7 years?

Not to throw shade on our titles Diver_Down : 1/23/2017 8:42 am : link but Championship Titles were determined under different rules as opposed to the current Superbowl Championships. In the pre-Superbowl era, the best record determined championships. If the same rules applies then as they do today, there never would be an 18-1. I don't mean to discount the titles as they played the game under the constructs of the rules at the time. They still count. But fans need to realize the current construct is fairer in determining the champs than it was in the past. My biggest complaint about the current construct is the seeding and determining home games. You can have a shitty team win their division and a wild card team with a better record has to travel. Home games in the wild card round should be determined by overall record.

You just touched on one of my major pet peeves. truebluelarry : 1/23/2017 8:45 am : link The mentality that anything that happened before the Super Bowl era is irrelevant drives me crazy.





Don't Ever Underestimate The Joy of a Tortured Eagles Fan Suburbanites : 1/23/2017 8:50 am : link I respect the hell out of the 4 non SB era championships but I like keeping things in the context of the SB era for the simple but pleasurable reason that the Eagles still don't have a Lombardi trophy. And I love when other teams like the Saints and Bucs get over the mountain while they're still in possession of an empty trophy case. Go Falcons.

It's odd that Pete in MD : 1/23/2017 9:19 am : link the team itself seems to not recognize its own pre-Super Bowl championships. I feel like Green Bay and Chicago acknowledged theirs more than the Giants do. I never understood why.

Because it's dumb to put a championship GiantFilthy : 1/23/2017 9:24 am : link when you could count the total number of teams with your fingers on the same level of a Super Bowl with thirty one other teams of competition.

Yea, Glover : 1/23/2017 9:49 am : link it's fair to include only the SB era in measuring franchises. Pre SB era NFL can be another very interesting discussion.

As a 30 year old Old Dirty Beckham : 1/23/2017 9:58 am : link I don't really care about what happened in the 1950s. Just like I dont care about the playoff drought the franchise went through.



For me, it's cool that I got to grow up hearing about the legend of LT, Banks, etc but I consider my Giants life to start around the mid 90s when I was old enough to understand what was going on.



In that regard I'm a very lucky fan.

I have a better question. Brown Recluse : 1/23/2017 10:09 am : link Do the Giants have their NFL Championship trophies and if so, why don't they display them beside the Super Bowl trophies? Does any team do that?



If you want the fans to recognize the other titles with the Super Bowls, you should first expect that from the team.

ODB... Goin Deep : 1/23/2017 10:17 am : link So you are saying that its all about you and when you grew up?

Entire Giants franchise history doesn't mean anything? Whew!

RE: ODB... Old Dirty Beckham : 1/23/2017 10:26 am : link

Quote: So you are saying that its all about you and when you grew up?

Entire Giants franchise history doesn't mean anything? Whew!



I'm not sure how you can take that from what I said. It's certainly not all about me but why would I care that the Giants won a title in 1950 something?



I didnt get to experience those championship so those games do nothing for me just like the fumble vs the eagles doesnt pain me. I wasnt alive.



Who cared more? The 55 year old cub fan or the 13 year old cub fan? The 13 year old cub fan didnt endure the same wait to the championship. In comment 13336706 Goin Deep said:I'm not sure how you can take that from what I said. It's certainly not all about me but why would I care that the Giants won a title in 1950 something?I didnt get to experience those championship so those games do nothing for me just like the fumble vs the eagles doesnt pain me. I wasnt alive.Who cared more? The 55 year old cub fan or the 13 year old cub fan? The 13 year old cub fan didnt endure the same wait to the championship.

RE: It's odd that Rover : 1/23/2017 10:50 am : link

Quote: the team itself seems to not recognize its own pre-Super Bowl championships. I feel like Green Bay and Chicago acknowledged theirs more than the Giants do. I never understood why.

Sure they do, they have the banner saying "8 time champions" on the sidelines. In comment 13336606 Pete in MD said:Sure they do, they have the banner saying "8 time champions" on the sidelines.

RE: I have a better question. Pete in MD : 1/23/2017 10:50 am : link

Quote: Do the Giants have their NFL Championship trophies and if so, why don't they display them beside the Super Bowl trophies? Does any team do that?



If you want the fans to recognize the other titles with the Super Bowls, you should first expect that from the team.

The Giants should have three Ed Thorp Trophies somewhere for the '34, '38, and'56 championship teams. They would be replicas since the actual Thorp Trophy was like the Stanley Cup and stayed with each year's winner.

In comment 13336692 Brown Recluse said:The Giants should have three Ed Thorp Trophies somewhere for the '34, '38, and'56 championship teams. They would be replicas since the actual Thorp Trophy was like the Stanley Cup and stayed with each year's winner.

Should Rover : 1/23/2017 10:51 am : link -NHL titles not count before 1967 due to only six teams AND the "drafting" rules which lead to Montreal and Toronto getting first dibs?

-Should the Yankees titles not count before divisional or championship play?

The only fans that don't seem to undervalue Big Blue '56 : 1/23/2017 10:58 am : link Titles are the Yankee fans..They oft times allude to the 28 championships

Probably the same jackwads who pretend to take decibel meters jcn56 : 1/23/2017 10:58 am : link to games to measure crowd volume.

RE: RE: It's odd that Brown Recluse : 1/23/2017 11:01 am : link

Quote: In comment 13336606 Pete in MD said:





Quote:





the team itself seems to not recognize its own pre-Super Bowl championships. I feel like Green Bay and Chicago acknowledged theirs more than the Giants do. I never understood why.





Sure they do, they have the banner saying "8 time champions" on the sidelines.



Nobody pays attention to the banners. Come on now. Unless you've been to the stadium you'll probably never even see them.



The answer to your question seems pretty obvious. Fans don't acknowledge them because the team doesn't acknowledge them or make them as visible as the Lombardi's. They aren't even in the trophy case. Why that is, I have no idea. And it seems like an NFL-wide thing to me. In comment 13336768 Rover said:Nobody pays attention to the banners. Come on now. Unless you've been to the stadium you'll probably never even see them.The answer to your question seems pretty obvious. Fans don't acknowledge them because the team doesn't acknowledge them or make them as visible as the Lombardi's. They aren't even in the trophy case. Why that is, I have no idea. And it seems like an NFL-wide thing to me.

Where does this fall Joey in VA : 1/23/2017 11:05 am : link On Maslow's hierarchy of needs? You must be very very content to have this be an issue that needs tending to.

RE: RE: I have a better question. truebluelarry : 1/23/2017 11:05 am : link

Quote: In comment 13336692 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





Do the Giants have their NFL Championship trophies and if so, why don't they display them beside the Super Bowl trophies? Does any team do that?



If you want the fans to recognize the other titles with the Super Bowls, you should first expect that from the team.





The Giants should have three Ed Thorp Trophies somewhere for the '34, '38, and'56 championship teams. They would be replicas since the actual Thorp Trophy was like the Stanley Cup and stayed with each year's winner.





The 1934 trophy is in Canton at the HOF. The 1938 & 1956 trophies are in the Giants Legacy club, but separate from the SB trophies. I don't believe there was a trophy for the 1927 team.



In comment 13336770 Pete in MD said:The 1934 trophy is in Canton at the HOF. The 1938 & 1956 trophies are in the Giants Legacy club, but separate from the SB trophies. I don't believe there was a trophy for the 1927 team.

Because then you have to put something in the Eagles' trophy case. arcarsenal : 1/23/2017 11:06 am : link .

Don't care how many others win... Torrag : 1/23/2017 11:09 am : link ...as long as we get another one soon...then another one soon again after that.

RE: Where does this fall Brown Recluse : 1/23/2017 11:10 am : link

Quote: On Maslow's hierarchy of needs? You must be very very content to have this be an issue that needs tending to.



I'd wager its even further down the hierarchy than "Why don't the Giants have cheerleaders" and "Why do the Giants play in New Jersey?" In comment 13336801 Joey in VA said:I'd wager its even further down the hierarchy than "Why don't the Giants have cheerleaders" and "Why do the Giants play in New Jersey?"

RE: RE: RE: I have a better question. Pete in MD : 1/23/2017 11:15 am : link

Quote: In comment 13336770 Pete in MD said:





Quote:





In comment 13336692 Brown Recluse said:





Quote:





Do the Giants have their NFL Championship trophies and if so, why don't they display them beside the Super Bowl trophies? Does any team do that?



If you want the fans to recognize the other titles with the Super Bowls, you should first expect that from the team.





The Giants should have three Ed Thorp Trophies somewhere for the '34, '38, and'56 championship teams. They would be replicas since the actual Thorp Trophy was like the Stanley Cup and stayed with each year's winner.









The 1934 trophy is in Canton at the HOF. The 1938 & 1956 trophies are in the Giants Legacy club, but separate from the SB trophies. I don't believe there was a trophy for the 1927 team.



That's good to know. I haven't had the opportunity to see the Legacy Club yet. In comment 13336804 truebluelarry said:That's good to know. I haven't had the opportunity to see the Legacy Club yet.

RE: Not to throw shade on our titles Cam in MO : 1/23/2017 11:34 am : link

Quote: but Championship Titles were determined under different rules as opposed to the current Superbowl Championships. In the pre-Superbowl era, the best record determined championships. If the same rules applies then as they do today, there never would be an 18-1. I don't mean to discount the titles as they played the game under the constructs of the rules at the time. They still count. But fans need to realize the current construct is fairer in determining the champs than it was in the past. My biggest complaint about the current construct is the seeding and determining home games. You can have a shitty team win their division and a wild card team with a better record has to travel. Home games in the wild card round should be determined by overall record.





This is not true.



The NFL adopted playoffs, albeit one game in 1933.



In comment 13336551 Diver_Down said:This is not true.The NFL adopted playoffs, albeit one game in 1933.

RE: RE: Not to throw shade on our titles Diver_Down : 1/23/2017 11:46 am : link

Quote: In comment 13336551 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





but Championship Titles were determined under different rules as opposed to the current Superbowl Championships. In the pre-Superbowl era, the best record determined championships. If the same rules applies then as they do today, there never would be an 18-1. I don't mean to discount the titles as they played the game under the constructs of the rules at the time. They still count. But fans need to realize the current construct is fairer in determining the champs than it was in the past. My biggest complaint about the current construct is the seeding and determining home games. You can have a shitty team win their division and a wild card team with a better record has to travel. Home games in the wild card round should be determined by overall record.









This is not true.



The NFL adopted playoffs, albeit one game in 1933.





Actually, it is true. From 1920 to 1932, the champion was determined by overall record. The early years really were a shit show.

- ( In comment 13336870 Cam in MO said:Actually, it is true. From 1920 to 1932, the champion was determined by overall record. The early years really were a shit show. History of NFL Championships - ( New Window

RE: Because it's dumb to put a championship Cam in MO : 1/23/2017 11:47 am : link

Quote: when you could count the total number of teams with your fingers on the same level of a Super Bowl with thirty one other teams of competition.



This is also misinformed...dummy.



Hell, we had 28 teams in the NFL for our first two SB victories. Should we not count them?



1920- 14 teams (how many fingers do you have, weirdo?)

1921- 21 teams

1922- 18 teams

1923- 20 teams

1924- 18 teams

1925- 20

1926- 22

1927- 12

1928- 10

1929- 12

1930- 11

1931 to 34- 10

1935 to 42- 11



War years dropped to 8.



Merged with AAFC in 1950 and since then as not had less than 12 teams.



Began competing with AFL in 1960 and has not had less than 14 teams since 1961.



Yes, there was a long span from the end of the 20's to the end of WWII where there were only 10 teams. It is however incorrect to imply that there were 10 or less teams before the NFL/AFL merger.











In comment 13336613 GiantFilthy said:This is also misinformed...dummy.Hell, we had 28 teams in the NFL for our first two SB victories. Should we not count them?1920- 14 teams (how many fingers do you have, weirdo?)1921- 21 teams1922- 18 teams1923- 20 teams1924- 18 teams1925- 201926- 221927- 121928- 101929- 121930- 111931 to 34- 101935 to 42- 11War years dropped to 8.Merged with AAFC in 1950 and since then as not had less than 12 teams.Began competing with AFL in 1960 and has not had less than 14 teams since 1961.Yes, there was a long span from the end of the 20's to the end of WWII where there were only 10 teams. It is however incorrect to imply that there were 10 or less teams before the NFL/AFL merger.

RE: RE: RE: It's odd that Mdgiantsfan : 1/23/2017 11:49 am : link

Quote: In comment 13336768 Rover said:





Quote:





In comment 13336606 Pete in MD said:





Quote:





the team itself seems to not recognize its own pre-Super Bowl championships. I feel like Green Bay and Chicago acknowledged theirs more than the Giants do. I never understood why.





Sure they do, they have the banner saying "8 time champions" on the sidelines.







Nobody pays attention to the banners. Come on now. Unless you've been to the stadium you'll probably never even see them.



The answer to your question seems pretty obvious. Fans don't acknowledge them because the team doesn't acknowledge them or make them as visible as the Lombardi's. They aren't even in the trophy case. Why that is, I have no idea. And it seems like an NFL-wide thing to me.



While I agree, but I thought when I went to the stadium and did the tour the year it opened that they had the NFL Championships on display in the "back" portion of the trophy room. Yet when I went up for the Skins game this year and did the tour again, they had the "back" room blocked off. So only the Lombardi's were on display which I thought was odd. The back room (room closes to the field) had in addition to the championship trophies a case with all the helmets and other cool stuff. In comment 13336793 Brown Recluse said:While I agree, but I thought when I went to the stadium and did the tour the year it opened that they had the NFL Championships on display in the "back" portion of the trophy room. Yet when I went up for the Skins game this year and did the tour again, they had the "back" room blocked off. So only the Lombardi's were on display which I thought was odd. The back room (room closes to the field) had in addition to the championship trophies a case with all the helmets and other cool stuff.

RE: Where does this fall Big Al : 1/23/2017 11:51 am : link

Quote: On Maslow's hierarchy of needs? You must be very very content to have this be an issue that needs tending to. Above the percentage of Chiefs fans in the crowd at their last visit to New Jersey. In comment 13336801 Joey in VA said:Above the percentage of Chiefs fans in the crowd at their last visit to New Jersey.

RE: RE: RE: Not to throw shade on our titles Cam in MO : 1/23/2017 11:51 am : link

Quote: In comment 13336870 Cam in MO said:





Quote:





In comment 13336551 Diver_Down said:





Quote:





but Championship Titles were determined under different rules as opposed to the current Superbowl Championships. In the pre-Superbowl era, the best record determined championships. If the same rules applies then as they do today, there never would be an 18-1. I don't mean to discount the titles as they played the game under the constructs of the rules at the time. They still count. But fans need to realize the current construct is fairer in determining the champs than it was in the past. My biggest complaint about the current construct is the seeding and determining home games. You can have a shitty team win their division and a wild card team with a better record has to travel. Home games in the wild card round should be determined by overall record.









This is not true.



The NFL adopted playoffs, albeit one game in 1933.









Actually, it is true. From 1920 to 1932, the champion was determined by overall record. The early years really were a shit show. History of NFL Championships - ( New Window )



No, it is not true. This is false:



Quote: In the pre-Superbowl era, the best record determined championships.



The NFL began using a playoff to determine the championship in 1933. The first super bowl was 1967 or 66. There's 30+years of NFL championships prior to the super bowl that were determined via a playoff.



In comment 13336905 Diver_Down said:No, it is not true. This is false:The NFL began using a playoff to determine the championship in 1933. The first super bowl was 1967 or 66. There's 30+years of NFL championships prior to the super bowl that were determined via a playoff.

Cam Diver_Down : 1/23/2017 11:56 am : link You are splitting hairs. The early years (1920-32) occurred during the pre-superbowl era. Yes? During the early years, championships were determined by overall record. We "won" one of our titles in 1927. So if we are only going to consider championships determined by a playoff game, then we have to throw out our first.

I don't think omitting 30yrs of playoffs is splitting hairs. Cam in MO : 1/23/2017 12:05 pm : link Not having a playoff is a valid argument as is Filthy's argument about limited competition.



I don't necessarily disagree.



I do not agree however that "there were no playoffs in the pre-super bowl era" is true. It is false.



How about, "there were no playoffs before 1933"? That is a true statement.









throwing shade gm7b5 : 1/23/2017 12:34 pm : link does anyone else cringe from this?

We are 8-time NFL champions LCtheINTMachine : 1/23/2017 3:19 pm : link Exactly like the Browns.



They all count.



Just like I proudly count the vast majority of Yankees titles won before I was born, I still credit them as wins for me!