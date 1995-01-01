JPP looking for "At Least" Vernon money per Ralph Danny Kanell : 1/23/2017 9:02 pm



DE Jason Pierre-Paul has his sights set on "at least" the five-year, $85 million contract signed by fellow Giants' DE Olivier Vernon last year. - per Ralph Vacchiano

According to Vacchiano, it's possible that Pierre-Paul could target even more money than Vernon got when you consider the amount of available cap space for teams to work with this offseason.



Not surprising. There's a lot of money out there. I think he's gone.

Somebody is going to offer him crazy coin. Not sure about Hankins, but he may be gone as well.

Honestly kind of expecting him to end up in Dallas considering the number of plays he's made against them over the years and the fact that they desperately need a pass rush.

Dallas can afford him?

Maybe Coughlin makes a big move? Seems like a good fit. I'm kinda hoping we're outbid.

They're not going to let Tony Romo's contract just sit around on the bench while they're in a winning window. I have no idea what their cap is, but they're not letting $18-20m go to waste as a backup QB.

the most the Cowboys can save this year is ~$5M by cutting or trading Romo and they're not in cap shape.



I'll be shocked if JPP winds up in Dallas when teams like Cleveland, Tennessee, SF, Jacksonville even New England have over 50M in cap space, (Cleveland over 100M) before any cap cuts by any of them.

No, Dallas cannot afford him. They can't even afford their own roster. No idea how they will restructure Romo as is, the can't cut him and can't see anybody trading for all that cash with such a high risk of injury.





Adios. But I'm guessing agent setting the high mark now

Quote: considering the number of plays he's made against them over the years and the fact that they desperately need a pass rush.



That would be disgusting but are they the only team over the cap?

Everyone that says franchise him. Are you content letting the negotiations linger until after July 15 in which case his only option is to sign the tender, but we would be unable to negotiate a long-term contract after that date? Keep in mind that 17 mil must be allocated from the cap limiting our ability to react in the early days of FA to sign OL help.

Quote: Are you content letting the negotiations linger until after July 15 in which case his only option is to sign the tender, but we would be unable to negotiate a long-term contract after that date? Keep in mind that 17 mil must be allocated from the cap limiting our ability to react in the early days of FA to sign OL help.



We should have enough to make other moves and worst case scenario you recind it.

Quote: Are you content letting the negotiations linger until after July 15 in which case his only option is to sign the tender, but we would be unable to negotiate a long-term contract after that date? Keep in mind that 17 mil must be allocated from the cap limiting our ability to react in the early days of FA to sign OL help.



Yes



$17 million for one year and let him walk afterwards unless somebody else signs him after the tag is placed in him. I'd be willing to negotiate the two #1 price tag down

I really doubt we franchise him again. If anything, we should use the franchise tag on Hankins. It would be a lot cheaper.

It's called negotiation. Of course the agent will ask for the moon. Tag him and we have leverage. If someone like Jacksonville wants him, they can give us their premium draft pick as compensation.

Quote: I really doubt we franchise him again. If anything, we should use the franchise tag on Hankins. It would be a lot cheaper.



Eh, not really. The estimated franchise tag for a DT this year is 13.5M.



Hankins is absolutely freaking not worth that money.

Quote: I really doubt we franchise him again. If anything, we should use the franchise tag on Hankins. It would be a lot cheaper.



Hankins doenst deserve a franchise tag.



hes expendable

Quote: of course the agent will ask for the moon. Tag him and we have leverage. If someone like Jacksonville wants him, they can give us their premium draft pick as compensation.



How do you know Jax will have a premium pick next year? Any draft pick compensation is given in the following year. Tag him and we do have leverage while it eats into our available cap by 17 mil. He is not going to sign the tag. He might force the Giants hand to pull the tag and make him a free agent. Of course the FA OL that can help us will be gone, but we can always count on Newhouse and Jerry to be available.

He'll sign the tag. He's got no recourse. He sits out, he loses a year in his prime, money he's not making back.



I don't think anyone is paying him Vernon money either. He's older, has had back issues and plays with a special device on his hand. He's going to get paid without a doubt, but I don't think he's going to max out the position.

I can definitely see us giving him a big time contract.



It makes sense. This 2-4 year window is all we have before we will be shopping for a QB.



It makes no sense to roll over the cap space.





We're not going to choose Hankins, Cruz, or Jennings.

wouldnt be shocked at a DRC extension as a restructure either.

Not a surprise. As a NFL player, your shelf-life is not long. It's all about the money, and always will be.

Pay him. I'm not a huge JPP fan but he was effective this year. We likely were going to add another pass rusher in the draft even if he were retained. Now we'd need to add 2. Yes this likely means we move on from Hankins, but I really think most DT's, even average ones like the 2016 version of Hankins, look better next to Snacks. We lose JPP and this defense falls off from top 10. Unless the offense is fixed to the point where they're top 10 in scoring next season, we're going to need a top defense again. We need to keep him, flaws and all.

Quote: He's got no recourse. He sits out, he loses a year in his prime, money he's not making back.



I don't think anyone is paying him Vernon money either. He's older, has had back issues and plays with a special device on his hand. He's going to get paid without a doubt, but I don't think he's going to max out the position.



He says he won't sign the tag. Of course, after the deadline passes for us to work out a long-term deal (July 15), then he'll sign it so he doesn't miss out on the year. With that being said, he can sit out all of training camp. If he signs the tag before, then we can fine him. When you get 17 mil guaranteed, 30k/day is no big deal and he doesn't have to be near the facility. If he doesn't sign the tag before camp, we can't fine a player who's not under contract. We could always rescind the tag, but in his case, there will be plenty of teams willing to pay him his market rate regardless if it is Aug. 31st.

Would rather see them spend money on the OL (two are ideal) and maybe a WR to replace Cruz. Unless he'll sign the tag, which is a sticking point.



Wouldn't mind seeing them heavily invest in the OL as Eli winds down his career.



Defense played well without JPP other than one half of football.

Teams have cap but that doesn't mean they will just throw is at any and every FA. I'd be shocked if he gets in the neighborhood of Vernon money. I have no idea how this plays out but if they don't end up signing a top Guard or Tackle then yeah, I guess the franchise is in play.

He can say what he wants. That's all posturing until we get there. It's not in his favor to hold off until the last minute. Practices? He doesn't need to hold off of signing to avoid practices, he could just as easily 'pull a hamstring'. He'll sign, knowing that he has time to try to negotiate terms with the Giants while his agent works the phones with other teams to see what they're willing to pay.



Not unfamiliar territory for these guys. Cruz went the same route and came back with a deal. Here, the only question is whether the Giants are willing to commit so much money to the DE position.

Me no care pay him.



He is a bad man.



I hate that fans care so much about salary - as a negative - the gm's job is to build a talented roster - who give a crap about how much he is paid

















Tag wouldn't prevent the Giants from signing others. They would just defer more guaranteed money for free agents towards 2018 when JPP is gone and his $17 million is available again.



Giants hold the cards

lol This was my first thought. I love JPP and he probably deserves that kind of money but I can't see the Giants doing it. Too much money for a guy who seems to always have some kind of injury happening.

Quote: He's got no recourse. He sits out, he loses a year in his prime, money he's not making back.



I Agree 100%

considering the number of plays he's made against them over the years and the fact that they desperately need a pass rush.

They have zero chance of signing him. They'll be lucky to keep Terrell McLain much less sign an $85m JPP.

maybe the Jags will pony up

Quote: .



Yep



Sucks for him, but that's business

When you factor in the Coughlin connection, cap space, JPP home and the fact that Jacksonville was in on Vernon but misses out, Florida makes the most sense...



F R A N C H I S E

I would use non exclusive t franchise tag, just like Skins should use with Cousins. JPP has trade value and the Giants can pick up an asset if they don't match.

He'll be tagged. He can run his mouth all he wants about not signing his tender or playing under the tag. If he wants his service time he has no choice. As far as Vernon money he's delusional. Worst case scenario for the Giants is he plays under the tag and sits out awhile. Hell technically the Giants can tag him twice as they avoided using it on him this past season.



Bottomline is he's not going anywhere unless we trade him out of the division.

If thats the case see ya

Let him walk. Sign O line and draft 🌮

he can look for whatever he wants and thats what he should look for.. but what he is looking for and what he will get are two different things.

hes expendable

a) no he's not.

2) you can't just wish away everyone who you think is expendable, trust me. I wouldn't have to reply to your post if that was the case

Quote: I can definitely see us giving him a big time contract.



It makes sense. This 2-4 year window is all we have before we will be shopping for a QB.



It makes no sense to roll over the cap space.





We're not going to choose Hankins, Cruz, or Jennings.

Hankins is not in the same stratosphere as Cruz or Jennings. It's almost like you're as anti-Hankins as that John Jerry dupe was pro-Jerry. And equally wrong.

You all are on drugs if you don't think he'll got a monster offer. He is a valuable player but there is no way we can have two Vernon contracts on the DLine.



Nor would I franchise tag him.



Lets keep getting younger, healthier and better...

Quote: pay him.



He is a bad man.



I hate that fans care so much about salary - as a negative - the gm's job is to build a talented roster - who give a crap about how much he is paid







It's really not that hard to understand.



If there was no cap most fans wouldn't care about individual players salaries but because of how much individual players are paid affects the teams ability to sign other players is why fans care about how much payers are paid.

Quote: He is a valuable player but there is no way we can have two Vernon contracts on the DLine.



Nor would I franchise tag him.



Lets keep getting younger, healthier and better...



I agree. I think JPP is getting 17.5 avg salary. We can't afford him. And in some ways we've evolved from him. Yes he's the best talent on the line but he's also the most fragile. And his window is the most narrow. Hope Charlton likes blue, because I think Taco is going to be playing alongside Snacks. Let's the Daily News headlines begin.

Hate to say it, but our defense was fine without him. Yes it was elite with him, but the drop off really wasn't worth paying another OV contract for. See ya JPP, you deserve a big pay day. Hope you win your suit against shefter to, you were a great Giant and I'll always be grateful for giving it your all. I hope we can net something from him, but it is what it is.



This team will be better off spending that $ on fixing a broken offense and resigning Hankins and Kennan Robinson to a contract. I think hank needs to shed some weight this off season, I think he will play better than he did this year which wasn't bad if he drops a few pounds. Robinson has a key roll as a lb and I like him.





Keenan Robinson demands enough money that he part of this conversation?



He is okay but come on...

Quote: Yes it was elite with him, but the drop off really wasn't worth paying another OV contract for. See ya JPP, you deserve a big pay day. Hope you win your suit against shefter to, you were a great Giant and I'll always be grateful for giving it your all. I hope we can net something from him, but it is what it is.



This team will be better off spending that $ on fixing a broken offense and resigning Hankins and Kennan Robinson to a contract. I think hank needs to shed some weight this off season, I think he will play better than he did this year which wasn't bad if he drops a few pounds. Robinson has a key roll as a lb and I like him.





was it fine.. really ?? They had trouble pressuring the QB without blitzing.. they dont have any other quality DE's outside of OV.. and please dont give me a line about Okwara who played ONE decent game and was invisible the rest of the way..



They can ill afford to walk away from a DE who is still young and in his prime.. They have to try and get something done.. In comment 13337774 beatrixkiddo said:was it fine.. really ?? They had trouble pressuring the QB without blitzing.. they dont have any other quality DE's outside of OV.. and please dont give me a line about Okwara who played ONE decent game and was invisible the rest of the way..They can ill afford to walk away from a DE who is still young and in his prime.. They have to try and get something done..

You're saying he played one fine game because of the sack, but it was clear that Okwara showed more promise than any DE draft pick of the last 4 years, as an UDFA. There was a clear drop off when Wynn or OO was in there. Okwara has the right kind of athleticism to be a 3 down DE for us. Not that we can't improve the position, but to crapfest on Okwara because he didn't have a sack in each game is overly simplifying what he did or should do.



Regardless, Okwara being average is bearable if we can retain Hanks, Robinson, and sign a vet OLT. JPP could crush any hopes of an offensive rebuild if he commands the money he claims he expects. In comment 13337776 blueblood said:You're saying he played one fine game because of the sack, but it was clear that Okwara showed more promise than any DE draft pick of the last 4 years, as an UDFA. There was a clear drop off when Wynn or OO was in there. Okwara has the right kind of athleticism to be a 3 down DE for us. Not that we can't improve the position, but to crapfest on Okwara because he didn't have a sack in each game is overly simplifying what he did or should do.Regardless, Okwara being average is bearable if we can retain Hanks, Robinson, and sign a vet OLT. JPP could crush any hopes of an offensive rebuild if he commands the money he claims he expects.

Don't get me wrong, I would like to keep JPP but not at the price Jimmy Googs : 1/23/2017 11:32 pm : link he will command in an open market because we clearly need to add pieces to the offense this offseason.



But I would think DE has to be a draft priority with the #1 or #2 pick if we lose him. Which I am okay with because we can't have two Vernon contracts on this line.













Quote: he will command in an open market because we clearly need to add pieces to the offense this offseason.



But I would think DE has to be a draft priority with the #1 or #2 pick if we lose him. Which I am okay with because we can't have two Vernon contracts on this line.













100%



If it were MLB or NBA it'd be a no brainer re-sign. We need a OLT though. In comment 13337781 Jimmy Googs said:100%If it were MLB or NBA it'd be a no brainer re-sign. We need a OLT though.

15 million per year gets 2 O lineman Hammer : 1/23/2017 11:55 pm : link Then draft a pass rusher in the first round.



Three problems solved for the price of one.



Viola!

RE: JPP looking for "At Least" Vernon money ... Trainmaster : 1/23/2017 11:58 pm : link and I'm looking for "At Least" 2 hours naked in a hot tub with Kate Upton tonight; neither is going to happen.

All this "let him go" "good bye" talk is crazy NoGainDayne : 12:05 am : link he is an asset that we can franchise. We'd be insane not to franchise him. We then have negotiating leverage as it's unlikely he'll want to play under a one year deal again. If not that's a fine away to pay him IMO. He clearly wants that long term deal and will play hard for it, or if he gets injured again you can try to get him for more of a bargain.



There are still questions about his motivation / character. Personally I say franchise him and trade him for a 1 mid to late one or swap 1st rounders with one of the teams picking high. (maybe you can grab another 3rd too)

I guess I don't understand the ramifications ... Manny in CA : 1:08 am : link

Of the franchise tag (all I now, correct me if I'm wrong) is that this coming year it will cost at least $17M to do that (as he would qualify to be paid equal to or more that the four highest paid players at his position).



If we do franchise him (and he refuses to sign the tag, he sits home a loses money, but we don't have any trade value for him) - Is that correct ?



Unfortunately, JPP's situation is very unique. Recall, that before he hurt himself, he was ready (at the prodding of his agent Eugene Parker) to take a hard stand against signing the 2016 franchise tag. Then he blew his fingers off, and he lost his negotiation leverage.



Subsequently he signed a one year "prove it" contract, which he did, amazingly. Given all the hell he's gone through, I really doubt if you'll see him back down. If he does come back, (not getting close to what he wants) he'll be very pissed off. The last thing we want in the locker room is another Albert Haynesworth.



I understand that we're about $25M under the cap, if we give him that $17M (or more that he wants), forget about trying to fix the offense (which has more holes in it than Swiss Cheese.



I wish we COULD keep him, but I just don't see how. We saw the offense slide backwards this year; we just can't let it slide over the cliff, next year.

I personally know for a fact that Jax will pick in the top 13 next year.



I'll bet cash on that right now. In comment 13337672 Diver_Down said:I personally know for a fact that Jax will pick in the top 13 next year.I'll bet cash on that right now.

Vernon money is not the "moon". it's market WillieYoung : 1:36 am : link I'd give it to him in a heartbeat. Unfortunately so will about a dozen other teams.

Quote: On the OL (two are ideal) and maybe a WR to replace Cruz. Unless he'll sign the tag, which is a sticking point.



Wouldn't mind seeing them heavily invest in the OL as Eli winds down his career.



Defense played well without JPP other than one half of football.



This.



It's time they allocate resources to the biggest position of need and, that is the OL. JPP's career as a Giant was great, but it shouldn't define their future. Should he find a better contract elsewhere, superb. I wish him well. In comment 13337695 B in ALB said:This.It's time they allocate resources to the biggest position of need and, that is the OL. JPP's career as a Giant was great, but it shouldn't define their future. Should he find a better contract elsewhere, superb. I wish him well.

JPP Big_Pete : 3:07 am : link Ideally we want JPP back if at all practical.



If JPP is looking at $85m/5years, that won't likely happen here and JPP has already gone on the record that he won't sign a one year deal.



If we can't sign JPP to an extension, I do think we franchise him initially. The ball is then then in his court as to whether he takes a lesser deal here or we can trade him. I could see us getting a second round pick from a team like Cleveland or Jacksonville (which is better than any comp pick in 2018)



As far as replacing JPP, there are options in the draft. I could also see us looking at someone like Nick Perry or Jabaal Sheard in free agency.





Include me among those that say franchise tag him Milton : 5:14 am : link They have enough cap room flexibility that it won't interfere with their ability to pursue whoever they are targeting in free agency.

p.s.-- If there are teams out there willing to pay him anywhere close to $85M over five years than there are teams willing to trade for him. That's the worst case scenario. But you don't give away a Rolls Royce just because it doesn't fit in your garage. You sell it.

Quote: They have enough cap room flexibility that it won't interfere with their ability to pursue whoever they are targeting in free agency.

p.s.-- If there are teams out there willing to pay him anywhere close to $85M over five years than there are teams willing to trade for him. That's the worst case scenario. But you don't give away a Rolls Royce just because it doesn't fit in your garage. You sell it.



What do those numbers look like? 17 mill tag has what kind of cap hit? All of it? We have 23 mill in space with the ability to clear out another 15 maybe. How can we sign JPP and bring in vet depth, solid OL pieces, and sign our picks with room for Beckham, Kennard, et al. extensions for next offseason? In comment 13337812 Milton said:What do those numbers look like? 17 mill tag has what kind of cap hit? All of it? We have 23 mill in space with the ability to clear out another 15 maybe. How can we sign JPP and bring in vet depth, solid OL pieces, and sign our picks with room for Beckham, Kennard, et al. extensions for next offseason?

What do those numbers look like? 17 mill tag has what kind of cap hit? All of it? We have 23 mill in space with the ability to clear out another 15 maybe. How can we sign JPP and bring in vet depth, solid OL pieces, and sign our picks with room for Beckham, Kennard, et al. extensions for next offseason? It's not that difficult, the first year of a new contract is always the cheapest against the cap. The key is signing guys who actually make a difference. Unless you're in cap hell (which the Giants aren't), you can find room for impact players. No matter how much you spend, it's always money well spent if the guy is making an impact. The road to cap hell is paved with non-impact players getting paid impact player money, not overpaying for impact players. As long as JPP, Vernon, Snacks, Jenkins, Eli, etc, are on the field making plays, the Giants cap will remain in good health.



The only reason not to pay JPP is if you're worried about his ability to stay on the field. As long as he is on the field making plays, the $17M franchise tag won't matter any more than the $10M they paid him last year. The problem is getting to the playoffs and not having him (and DRC) on the field helping out against Aaron Rodgers. So that's what they have to evaluate (same with DRC's future). If the doctors and trainers believe JPP and DRC are no more likely to end the year on IR than anyone else, then pay the man. In comment 13337814 adamg said:It's not that difficult, the first year of a new contract is always the cheapest against the cap. The key is signing guys who actually make a difference. Unless you're in cap hell (which the Giants aren't), you can find room for impact players. No matter how much you spend, it's always money well spent if the guy is making an impact. The road to cap hell is paved with non-impact players getting paid impact player money, not overpaying for impact players. As long as JPP, Vernon, Snacks, Jenkins, Eli, etc, are on the field making plays, the Giants cap will remain in good health.The only reason not to pay JPP is if you're worried about his ability to stay on the field. As long as he is on the field making plays, the $17M franchise tag won't matter any more than the $10M they paid him last year. The problem is getting to the playoffs and not having him (and DRC) on the field helping out against Aaron Rodgers. So that's what they have to evaluate (same with DRC's future). If the doctors and trainers believe JPP and DRC are no more likely to end the year on IR than anyone else, then pay the man.

Got you. So they'd sign him to a 5 year 80 something mill. putting 10 against the cap this year? Giving them space (say the 10 goes against 30 they were able to create with cuts, leaving 20 mill more in cap) they could use to sign e.g. a top of the line OLT, even a short term vet deal to a guy like Whitworth? In comment 13337822 Milton said:Got you. So they'd sign him to a 5 year 80 something mill. putting 10 against the cap this year? Giving them space (say the 10 goes against 30 they were able to create with cuts, leaving 20 mill more in cap) they could use to sign e.g. a top of the line OLT, even a short term vet deal to a guy like Whitworth?

Quote: So they'd sign him to a 5 year 80 something mill. putting 10 against the cap this year? Giving them space (say the 10 goes against 30 they were able to create with cuts, leaving 20 mill more in cap) they could use to sign e.g. a top of the line OLT, even a short term vet deal to a guy like Whitworth? I don't think they'll go for an older vet on a big money short term deal. That hasn't been their philosophy, but you never know. More likely in my mind is that they will target someone like Kevin Zeitler or Ricky Wagner, even though neither is a left tackle. So let's say they give Zeitler a five year $50M deal with $25M guaranteed. By splitting the signing bonus into two installments and paying him the league minimum in salary for the first year, his cap hit would be south of $5M in 2017.

- ( In comment 13337824 adamg said:I don't think they'll go for an older vet on a big money short term deal. That hasn't been their philosophy, but you never know. More likely in my mind is that they will target someone like Kevin Zeitler or Ricky Wagner, even though neither is a left tackle. So let's say they give Zeitler a five year $50M deal with $25M guaranteed. By splitting the signing bonus into two installments and paying him the league minimum in salary for the first year, his cap hit would be south of $5M in 2017. Gregg Rosenthal on the top free agents of 2017 - ( New Window

Quote: pay him.



He is a bad man.



I hate that fans care so much about salary - as a negative - the gm's job is to build a talented roster - who give a crap about how much he is paid

Because the salary cap makes it a very important consideration. So, insofar as it relates to the GM being able to do his job of building a talented roster, I give a crap about how much players are paid. In comment 13337700 big_blue said:Because the salary cap makes it a very important consideration. So, insofar as it relates to the GM being able to do his job of building a talented roster, I give a crap about how much players are paid.

Quote: .



Can anyone think of a downside to this because I can't In comment 13337637 Giants2012 said:Can anyone think of a downside to this because I can't

He's not worth anything close to that Rflairr : 7:31 am : link I guess no one wants to mention how we were all wondering when the hell he would actually get close enough for a sack the first 6 or so games of the season. Then he had those two great games against the shitty Bears and Browns. The verdict is still out on his ability with that hand over a full season. If he doesn't want a reasonable contract, you let him go

The downside is a disgruntled UConn4523 : 7:34 am : link player who doesn't sign it and becomes the talk of the offseason. I'm not a big "distraction" guy since our players and coaches are used to the NY market by now, but it's something that can definitely linger.



Giants hold all the cards though and they were pretty damn good to him during the firework fiasco so maybe that will account for something.

He's proven over and over aquidneck : 7:34 am : link He's one of five best DEs in football and deserves to be paid like it.

The JPP situation happens joeinpa : 7:50 am : link To every team every year. It is one of the main reason that there is rarely any positive carry over from one year to the next for teams in the NFL.