What was your favorite win in 2016?

Does this season have a signature game?
Its when the Defense really came together and you could tell the team was jelling.
Was probably the only one I didnt expect them to win.
Plus I think we showed the rest of the NFL that they were beatable
Just enough to beat Dallas twice and give many fans the wrong impression of how good the team was. Hopefully a sign of an ascending contender similar to 1985 or 2010.
but though it technically meant squat to us, eliminating the Skins from tge playoffs was beyond sweet
My "honorable mention win" would be the one over Philadelphia, because it had been such a long time coming. I am so sick of losing to that team.
really stabilized the ship.2-3 We lose that and we are not getting near the playoffs. Rams Cincy all fell after that game.
Ravens game a close second, if only for the two awesome OBJ TDs.
The worst loss is an easy one too.... Redskins Week 3
followed by @Dallas & @Washington-
road division wins are so satisfying.
Cowboys at home for me as well.
THE first Dallas win set up the season. The first Philly win validated the first half and second Dallas win all but punched our ticket to the postseason. The skins win was wonderful gravy.
which really knocked them down a peg. That was classic, 1990 era Giants defense.
2nd for me was finishing off the Redskins in the season finale. Meaningless in the standings for us, but we avenged the bad loss at home early on, and succeeded in making a stadium full of Redskins fans shut up.
Mainly because I live and work in Philly, but most of all I was able to attend the game with Montreal Man.
Other than that Dallas....fuck the cowboys
Maybe first game a little more. I remembered how the lost the year before
Set the tone for the season.
... but knocking the Redskins out of the playoffs on the road when we had nothing to play for was my choice. That was was sweet....
Knocking Washington out in Week 17 a close 2nd.
In comment 13338497
arcarsenal said:
| Knocking Washington out in Week 17 a close 2nd.
ITA.
Second Cowboy game for me too - last skins game was second favorite
Cowboys game. I don't think anyone thought we were winning.
McAdoo really impressed me that day. And we knocked the foreskins out of the playoffs
In comment 13338474
EliIsEliteX2 said:
| The worst loss is an easy one too.... Redskins Week 3
I agree. The 2nd Cowpoke win was just so sweet. Next year we play them 3 times as our Giants will win the division and the Cows will earn a WC slot.
ugh, just imagine if they had JPP and DRC in that playoff game vs the Pack
improbable win at 10-7. Great defensive show.
Both times
We could go 2-14, beat Dallas twice and it would be a successful season.
But I enjoyed beating Wentz too... But my favorite was beating Baltimore, Odell went nuts in the second half.
How do you not love the 2nd win over the Pokes at home with the whole country washing the balls of the Cockboys? And its always good to beat the Dirty Green Birds.
But knocking the Washington team out of the playoffs was mighty nice. Fail to the Foreskins!
I also think that winning that game in DC will be remembered as McAdoo's signature game of the season and maybe even his signature game as HC of NYG. It took a lot of balls to play that game to win. More interestingly, it took a certain mindset and judgement which I think really says much about the type of coach McAdoo will be and the sort of program he will run in NY.
As a side note, the Giants could have completely obliterated the Washington football program for years to come had they won that early season game at home. You could feel it in the football universe, the Washington team was one play away from implosion. Had they lost that game, I don't think Grunden would have made it through the season and Kirk Cousin would surely have been let go. That was a missed opportunity.
@ Dallas.
Wasn't pretty, like every game, but starting out 1-0 for the first time in over 5 years was huge.
since I was there, nothing better than winning division road games, the smell of a new season, etc.
Second Dallas game was nice too but being 3 games back of them going into that game took away a bit of the luster IMO.
It started a 6 game win streak. A better team? Flacco, A running game, A intimidating Defense and Jim Harbaugh. If we lose there we are 2-4 heading to London to play the Rams. If Rams win its 2-5 for a new coach that's trying to get his team to follow him and Facing the Eagles at home do or die? That's tough and that's how teams lose seasons. That Raven game was a changer for sure in the Ben era.
Always one of my favorite wins is going to be in Dallas. Plus, our offense was humming in that game, even though Dallas won the time of possession.
OBJ taking it to the house against Dal.
Great reminder of who the best player on the field, either hat that day.
That was the point where the Dallas frontrunner fans were emboldened and thought we were going to get ours. That was one week of quality post-game sports highlights.
The second Washington game would be the runner up. That was fun if not as big an accomplishment.
'Cause I was there to watch it in person. ;)
But it really was a great, dramatic, come-from-behind win, and it turned the season around just when it seemed this was going to be another one of those lost seasons.
If I could pick two I would say both Dallas games. I think I could live with a 2-14 record if the two wins came against Dallas. Can't offer any rationalization for it.
In comment 13338474
EliIsEliteX2 said:
| The worst loss is an easy one too.... Redskins Week 3
Yes there was no excuse for that one it stung for awhile.
The bengals game was sneaky good.
it is always great week after the Giants beat the Eagles.
Meh. I guess none. it was such a disappointment to a good season. worrying about this and being proud they went 11-5. Give me 9-7 and a Lombardy Trophy any year and then we'll talk about favorite wins in a reflective state.
I actually thought the Eagle game on Thursday Night was more pathetic than I personally liked any of the games the Giants won. To once again, for some fucking reason, look like a bunch of dopes in that stadium, at night, to a shitty Eagle team who just lost 6 of their last 7 and be told on here how crazy I am for thinking the game would go other wise, made my blood boil. With a chance to go in and clinch a playoff spot on a divisional rival's turf, especially one who has been giving you fits over the years, the Giants proved to be unfit for a challenge.
This year kind of reminded me of 2005. Great regular season record and then a dud in the first round of the playoffs. Well, at least the Packer game in '16 they showed up and it was close early on. The Carolina game from 2005 was just 60 minutes of garbage.