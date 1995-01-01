What was your favorite win in 2016? Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/24/2017 4:19 pm : 1/24/2017 4:19 pm Does this season have a signature game?

2nd Cowboy game. shelovesnycsports : 1/24/2017 4:20 pm : link Its when the Defense really came together and you could tell the team was jelling.

For me it was the second Dallas game. cjac : 1/24/2017 4:21 pm : link Was probably the only one I didnt expect them to win.



Plus I think we showed the rest of the NFL that they were beatable

Probably the home win versus Dallas JonC : 1/24/2017 4:22 pm : link Just enough to beat Dallas twice and give many fans the wrong impression of how good the team was. Hopefully a sign of an ascending contender similar to 1985 or 2010.

Cowboys game # 2, Big Blue '56 : 1/24/2017 4:22 pm : link but though it technically meant squat to us, eliminating the Skins from tge playoffs was beyond sweet

The Week 14 win over Dallas by far. truebluelarry : 1/24/2017 4:25 pm : link My "honorable mention win" would be the one over Philadelphia, because it had been such a long time coming. I am so sick of losing to that team.

The Raven game is when the new Coach shelovesnycsports : 1/24/2017 4:25 pm : link really stabilized the ship.2-3 We lose that and we are not getting near the playoffs. Rams Cincy all fell after that game.

second Dallas win Enzo : 1/24/2017 4:26 pm : link Ravens game a close second, if only for the two awesome OBJ TDs.

Easily the Home Cowboys game EliIsEliteX2 : 1/24/2017 4:26 pm : link The worst loss is an easy one too.... Redskins Week 3

10-7 vs Dallas.. Sean : 1/24/2017 4:28 pm : link followed by @Dallas & @Washington-



road division wins are so satisfying.

Yep Johnny5 : 1/24/2017 4:29 pm : link Cowboys at home for me as well.

Every division win djm : 1/24/2017 4:30 pm : link THE first Dallas win set up the season. The first Philly win validated the first half and second Dallas win all but punched our ticket to the postseason. The skins win was wonderful gravy.

1st - 2nd Dallas win mfsd : 1/24/2017 4:32 pm : link which really knocked them down a peg. That was classic, 1990 era Giants defense.



2nd for me was finishing off the Redskins in the season finale. Meaningless in the standings for us, but we avenged the bad loss at home early on, and succeeded in making a stadium full of Redskins fans shut up.

Philadelphia Larry in Pencilvania : 1/24/2017 4:42 pm : link Mainly because I live and work in Philly, but most of all I was able to attend the game with Montreal Man.



Other than that Dallas....fuck the cowboys

Both Cowboy wins joeinpa : 1/24/2017 4:46 pm : link Maybe first game a little more. I remembered how the lost the year before

Set the tone for the season.

Some good games to choose from.. kinard : 1/24/2017 4:48 pm : link ... but knocking the Redskins out of the playoffs on the road when we had nothing to play for was my choice. That was was sweet....

2nd Dallas game.. arcarsenal : 1/24/2017 4:50 pm : link Knocking Washington out in Week 17 a close 2nd.

RE: 2nd Dallas game.. shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/24/2017 4:50 pm : link

Quote: Knocking Washington out in Week 17 a close 2nd.



ITA. In comment 13338497 arcarsenal said:ITA.

yeah gidiefor : Mod : 1/24/2017 4:50 pm : : 1/24/2017 4:50 pm : link Second Cowboy game for me too - last skins game was second favorite

Has to be the second BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/24/2017 4:51 pm : link Cowboys game. I don't think anyone thought we were winning.

beating the Skins, standing up for integrity Victor in CT : 1/24/2017 4:54 pm : link McAdoo really impressed me that day. And we knocked the foreskins out of the playoffs

RE: Easily the Home Cowboys game mrvax : 1/24/2017 5:05 pm : link

Quote: The worst loss is an easy one too.... Redskins Week 3



I agree. The 2nd Cowpoke win was just so sweet. Next year we play them 3 times as our Giants will win the division and the Cows will earn a WC slot. In comment 13338474 EliIsEliteX2 said:I agree. The 2nd Cowpoke win was just so sweet. Next year we play them 3 times as our Giants will win the division and the Cows will earn a WC slot.

Dallas at home Giants2012 : 1/24/2017 5:08 pm : link ugh, just imagine if they had JPP and DRC in that playoff game vs the Pack

Agree, Beating Cowboys at home, clatterbuck : 1/24/2017 5:10 pm : link improbable win at 10-7. Great defensive show.

Cowboys Cruzin : 1/24/2017 5:10 pm : link

Both times



We could go 2-14, beat Dallas twice and it would be a successful season.

@ London was cool. est1986 : 1/24/2017 5:10 pm : link But I enjoyed beating Wentz too... But my favorite was beating Baltimore, Odell went nuts in the second half.





Beating the Washington team was pretty sweet too... trueblueinpw : 1/24/2017 5:17 pm : link How do you not love the 2nd win over the Pokes at home with the whole country washing the balls of the Cockboys? And its always good to beat the Dirty Green Birds.



But knocking the Washington team out of the playoffs was mighty nice. Fail to the Foreskins!



I also think that winning that game in DC will be remembered as McAdoo's signature game of the season and maybe even his signature game as HC of NYG. It took a lot of balls to play that game to win. More interestingly, it took a certain mindset and judgement which I think really says much about the type of coach McAdoo will be and the sort of program he will run in NY.



As a side note, the Giants could have completely obliterated the Washington football program for years to come had they won that early season game at home. You could feel it in the football universe, the Washington team was one play away from implosion. Had they lost that game, I don't think Grunden would have made it through the season and Kirk Cousin would surely have been let go. That was a missed opportunity.

Week 1 The_Boss : 1/24/2017 5:17 pm : link @ Dallas.

Wasn't pretty, like every game, but starting out 1-0 for the first time in over 5 years was huge.

Opener against Dallas MetsAreBack : 1/24/2017 5:18 pm : link since I was there, nothing better than winning division road games, the smell of a new season, etc.



Second Dallas game was nice too but being 3 games back of them going into that game took away a bit of the luster IMO.

That Ravens game was the Season. shelovesnycsports : 1/24/2017 5:28 pm : link It started a 6 game win streak. A better team? Flacco, A running game, A intimidating Defense and Jim Harbaugh. If we lose there we are 2-4 heading to London to play the Rams. If Rams win its 2-5 for a new coach that's trying to get his team to follow him and Facing the Eagles at home do or die? That's tough and that's how teams lose seasons. That Raven game was a changer for sure in the Ben era.

Week 1, barens : 1/24/2017 5:31 pm : link Always one of my favorite wins is going to be in Dallas. Plus, our offense was humming in that game, even though Dallas won the time of possession.

... christian : 1/24/2017 5:44 pm : link OBJ taking it to the house against Dal.



Great reminder of who the best player on the field, either hat that day.

Second Dallas game for me as well jcn56 : 1/24/2017 5:45 pm : link That was the point where the Dallas frontrunner fans were emboldened and thought we were going to get ours. That was one week of quality post-game sports highlights.



The second Washington game would be the runner up. That was fun if not as big an accomplishment.

Raven game exiled : 1/24/2017 5:53 pm : link 'Cause I was there to watch it in person. ;)



But it really was a great, dramatic, come-from-behind win, and it turned the season around just when it seemed this was going to be another one of those lost seasons.

For me it was the 2nd Dallas game. TJ : 1/24/2017 5:58 pm : link If I could pick two I would say both Dallas games. I think I could live with a 2-14 record if the two wins came against Dallas. Can't offer any rationalization for it.

RE: Easily the Home Cowboys game TJ : 1/24/2017 6:01 pm : link

Quote: The worst loss is an easy one too.... Redskins Week 3

Yes there was no excuse for that one it stung for awhile. In comment 13338474 EliIsEliteX2 said:Yes there was no excuse for that one it stung for awhile.

As for rewatch value djm : 1/24/2017 6:28 pm : link The bengals game was sneaky good.

..... Route 9 : 1/24/2017 6:46 pm : link Meh. I guess none. it was such a disappointment to a good season. worrying about this and being proud they went 11-5. Give me 9-7 and a Lombardy Trophy any year and then we'll talk about favorite wins in a reflective state.