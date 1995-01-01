The Overlooked Injury of Shane Verren... kinard : 1/25/2017 1:34 pm So, in my lame attempt to rationalize the Green Bay playoff loss (and the general anemic state of the NYG offense all year), I wondered just how significant it was losing Shane Vereen for pretty much the entire 2016 season and in the Green Bay playoff loss.



Vereen is a battle-tested, playoff veteran who, in 2015 had 59 catches (more than the combined 2016 total of Perkins and Jennings) and averaged over 4 yards a carry while becoming one of Eli's "go-to" guys (especially on 3rd down). You have to wonder if Vereen's presence and ability (particularly as a receiver) would have made opposing defenses more honest and consequently had a residual effect of creating some more space for the three wide-outs. My guess is that he would have helped the running game too.



Not at all trying to say that he was the cure-all for all of the offense failures but we sure could have used his veteran leadership and playoff savvy throughout the year and in Green Bay (maybe he would have been on the field on that disastrous 3rd and 1 before halftime instead of Bobby Rainey).



It just seems to me that everyone talked about the effect of the JPP injury and kind of overlooked just how valuable Vereen could have been. Incidentally, Giants were 4-1 when he played this year. I know every team has injuries they have to overcome, but I get the feeling that the Giants were planning on Vereen being a very important cog in this offense and they were never quite the same unit when he wasn't on the field.

While we managed to stay VERY healthy gmen9892 : 1/25/2017 1:44 pm : link This season, I do believe the injuries we did have ultimately held the team back from reaching that next level. I know the same can be said for every team, so them be the breaks.



D. Thompson - Flashed a ton and probably would have created a few more turnovers. More dynamic than Adams and just a better player.



W. Johnson - Was going to be counted on to be the FB/Blocking TE in this offense. Was sorely missed in the run game.



JPP - Stating the obvious. Another pass rusher in the GB game sure would have helped.



Vereen - Kept the chains moving on 3rd down and was the best RB we had running out of the shotgun.





All in all, I cant complain about the health of this team, which was the best its been in 4+ years. That enabled us to compete, but ultimately, missing the above mentioned guys didnt allow the team to reach that next level IMO.

Elusive crick n NC : 1/25/2017 1:48 pm : link Not easy to bring down despite his size, good field awareness and vision, total mismatch vs most linebackers and safeties. The giants absolutely missed him especially inside the 20

if Shane Vereen is the key to your offense djm : 1/25/2017 1:52 pm : link you're in big trouble.



I'm so sick of the RBs on this team. Every year it's the same story. One guy needs at least 8 games to get his legs and vision going. The other guy is a rookie and some other overrated RB is hurt. Every frickin year. New names. Same story.

Didn't say that hew was the "key" to the offense dude - just said that the Giants probably had big plans for him within this offense and that his absence fell a bit under the radar.



Overrated? Ask Eli how overated he was as a weapon out of the backfield and ask Brady how overrated his 11 catches were in the 2015 Super Bowl. Jeez....

he's someone i'll default to the coaches UConn4523 : 1/25/2017 2:01 pm : link an FO on. I love his ability, and we definitely missed him. But if they are concerned with his health issues and don't want to keep paying him, then so be it.



If that happens we need an influx of talent, especially to hedge our best with Perkins. He could be a very good RB or he could regress in year 2, who knows. So if we move on from Vereer (and definitely Jennings), we are looking at a potential day 2 RB or throwing money at a Murray (who i'm not even sure I want).



I have no idea what the answer is. Its a position with a lot of potential outcomes, none of which are a clear answer.

Good player, but not enough of a difference maker IMO David in LA : 1/25/2017 2:02 pm : link and has recent issues with ball security. At his pricetag, he's more of a luxury then necessity. I'd prefer finding someone in the draft this year, especially since it's so RB rich.

Kinard GeoMan999 : 1/25/2017 2:12 pm : link I agree with everything you said. He was a big loss. The reactions from some on this thread tells you all you need to know about "being under the radar".

I didn't see anyone say he was the key to our offense, just he was an important part we missed.



Look at the Falcons and how many weapons they have. Sure Julio is their main guy as he should be but look how they spread it around. The more talented players you can get on the field at the same time, the harder it is for Defenses to stop you.



Look at the Falcons and how many weapons they have. Sure Julio is their main guy as he should be but look how they spread it around. The more talented players you can get on the field at the same time, the harder it is for Defenses to stop you.

If we can somehow upgrade WR on the outside, and get a useful TE, with Vereen on the field on third downs or whenever else he plays, that's five potential targets a D has to cover. Pretty much what we were hearing coming into the year about how the Giants and their weapons would be hard to defend.

Agree, team needs RB talent in the worst way. A physical runner who can punish the opposing defense. Our offense is pillow soft like the defensive front used to be until the talent injection.



Vereen was missed since he actually looked ok running the ball in the first skins game and he was at least a semblance of a threat catching balls out of the backfield to challenge the defense short. Maybe that would have been a deterrent to the defenses sitting back all year to take away the deep stuff. There is not a team in the NFL scared of Jennings out of the backfield that is for sure.



In my opinion he is not a difference maker though. If your offense tanked because Veeren was out, your offense probably sucked anyway.



Vereen was missed since he actually looked ok running the ball in the first skins game and he was at least a semblance of a threat catching balls out of the backfield to challenge the defense short. Maybe that would have been a deterrent to the defenses sitting back all year to take away the deep stuff. There is not a team in the NFL scared of Jennings out of the backfield that is for sure.

In my opinion he is not a difference maker though. If your offense tanked because Veeren was out, your offense probably sucked anyway.

I like Perkins, but I do ask myself if he just looks good because at least he belongs on an NFL field. I know Jennings is a nice guy and all, but I think he is very bad. Darkwa obviously is garbage if he cant get any burn on this roster. Team is desperate for a talent upgrade at RB.

the two fumbles correlate with the triceps injury CaptSehorn : 1/25/2017 2:17 pm : link He has a whopping 3 fumbles in his other 5 seasons.



Vereen is a nice piece. If for some reason they need his cap space I wouldn't be opposed, but the backlash against him from some is odd.

I think he's a difference maker when healthy UConn4523 : 1/25/2017 2:18 pm : link his one of the reasons we were much better last year than this year on offense. How much of a difference I can't pinpoint but we were far more limited without him.



You can make an argument for/against him. I'd be fine with whatever the FO decides to do.

Shane is not going to get any better.. based on that alone est1986 : 1/25/2017 2:19 pm : link I would show the door to him. Make Perkins the premier back and use a draft pick to tandem with him.

Verren is a weapon in the middle of the field, short like a good TE is JohnB : 1/25/2017 2:20 pm : link I think either of them would have opened up the field for the WRs or been productive in the seams, depending upon how the defenses covered them.



Fill either of those 2 areas and I think this team is better.

Its BBI, when they see a fumble the player is immediately no longer a good player.



I have zero issues with his ball security. If he's cut it won't be for that.

vereen is a glue guy ECham : 1/25/2017 2:25 pm : link while not the key to the offense he was missed.

1) with all the cover 2 looks we got he would have been matched up on a LB whom he typically beats.

2) he is clutch getting 6 years on 3rd and 5 to extend a drive

Besides OBJ, Shane Verren was one of the biggest components of Mason : 1/25/2017 2:34 pm : link the 2015 Giants offense. He was Manning's short route go to guy. And many still believe he wasn't fully utilize in their offense.

I think that injury MotownGIANTS : 1/25/2017 2:40 pm : link was big because it was a way to supplement the poor run blocking ... a screen, swing pass to Vereen was very effective and LB and S personnel had more respect for him giving Eli that extra 1/2 sec or so. Plus he could be motion into the slot.

2) he is clutch getting 6 years on 3rd and 5 to extend a drive



Agreed.



If he's cut I can see him back in NE with BB/TB in a heartbeat. It'll be like he never left and we'll be left with another hole to fill.

This^^^^^^^^^



We couldn't threaten the flats or the middle of the field with an RB and/or TE. 2 major play concepts were effectively removed from the playbook. Missing Vereen was a big part of that.

No, but when he's easily your best receiver at RB, it is troublesome.



Jennings is toast and Perkins had trouble acclimating as a receiving be it drops, routes, or knowing the pb.



Jennings is toast and Perkins had trouble acclimating as a receiving be it drops, routes, or knowing the pb.

Rainey was okay at it but completely obvious in the situation because he can't pass block (another thing SV can do) or be a viable threat running the ball from the backfield.

You can say that Shane Vereens injury hurt, Brown Recluse : 1/25/2017 2:52 pm : link but you can also look at it as they failed to replace his production with someone else.



How is it that Paul Perkins finished the season with only 15 receptions?? This is a back that had some of the best ankle-breaking moves in college football and he was only targeted 24 times through the air all season.

I also don't see Vereen as a "luxury" UConn4523 : 1/25/2017 2:57 pm : link he's a guy we need more than we don't need. "Luxury" gets thrown out there a lot but we aren't good enough offensively to just get rid of a guy just because he isn't a workhorse.



Again, if we cut ties because they don't trust his injuries, fine, but he should otherwise be looked at as an asset.

Agree. Nice player, not special.

Very good player but we had other issues JerseyCityJoe : 1/25/2017 3:43 pm : link OL has been dreadful. In addition, throwing to RBs has never been Eli's strong suit to say the least.

Is he great? chuckydee9 : 1/25/2017 4:31 pm : link no.. but he is very good and is very reliable for the few specific things he does.. He can move the chains and overall forces the defenses to account for him.. and outside of OBJ we don't really have anyone that defenses need to focus on.. hence we missed him more than we should..



Until he got injured at least we were moving the ball well and had it not been for some unfortunate turnovers, we would've had much better offensive outputs in the early games.. Once he got injured we just couldn't rely on consistently getting first downs.. and teams started covering OBJ with double and triple teams...

One problem is, Doomster : 1/25/2017 5:21 pm : link Vereen and Eli did not click like Vereen and Brady did.....mainly because Eli does not throw a good short pass like Brady does....



Have always said Eli can hit a receiver 40 yards away better than 4 yards away....yes, it is a slight exaggeration, but you get the point...

Methinks you doth miss the boat.... Doomster : 1/25/2017 5:25 pm : link chuckydee9 : 4:31 pm : link : reply

Until he got injured at least we were moving the ball well and had it not been for some unfortunate turnovers, we would've had much better offensive outputs in the early games.. Once he got injured we just couldn't rely on consistently getting first downs.. and teams started covering OBJ with double and triple teams...



Teams double and triple covered OBj because Vereen was injured? I think not.....



Small sample of 3 games to judge Vereen this year, but the offense was not lighting it up in the first 3 games when he played...

I'D say he is one of the keys tomjgiant : 1/25/2017 5:32 pm : link to the offense.Not the only one,or the biggest one,but definitely an important one.The third down conversions he makes to extend drives,giving Eli an outlet when he is under fire,and his blocking ability. Someone posted how many three and outs we had and low we ranked in that,well Vereen would have helped a lot in that area.

The loss of Shane Verren hurt us SHO'NUFF : 1/25/2017 5:41 pm : link but the loss of Shane Vereen killed us.

I like his potential jnoble : 1/25/2017 6:24 pm : link but he gets hurt and fumbles too much. I wouldnt be too mad if he gets cut

Vereen stretch234 : 1/25/2017 6:31 pm : link Funny how in 2015 he had more targets, catches, yards and TD's than he did with Brady in any year. Utter crap about not throwing a good short ball to him



The Giants used him differently, mainly as a 3rd down back. With NE he was on the field more on 1st and second down. The start of this year you saw him more involved before he got hurt



Watch how he releases from the backfield vs Jennings and Perkins, who both can catch - Vereen goes up-field immediately, putting pressure on the defense. He has a better feel from releasing out of the backfield

Until Vereen actually helps the ny Giants win a big stretch of games he's just another disappointing nyg rb in my view. He had a pretty good year helping the team go 6-10 in 2015. Then missed nearly every game in 2016 when we really needed him. All I hear is Giants fans say he's such a key to this offense. He misses a lot of time and fumbles. He isn't a big time RB. His very name frustrates me. I know that's a bit unfair i can't help it.

Ask Eli how valuable Vereen was in 2015. SB 42 and 46 and ? : 2:41 am : link As previously stated, second in receptions with two more than Randle and he averaged 8 yards per catch. Also had a decent rushing average, but that's not as important being a reliable safety valve for the quarterback.



As stated, 2nd in receptions with two more than Randle.



When the primary receiver or receivers are covered, Eli's choices this season was to try to force the ball in there anyway, run around a little and heave the ball (hopefully out of bounds) or take the sack.



Last year he dumped it off to Vereen, who gained six or seven yards.



Not saying Vereen is a great player; on the contrary I think that there are a lot of inexpensive vets who could perform Vereen's role and I think the Giants should have signed one after the IR.



But if Vereen is healthy next year I have no problem keeping him. It's really up to Eli, if he's comfortable with him.

Yeah, the Giants totally went 6-10 in 2915 because Vereen wasn't quite good enough.



What in the world...

.... Toth029 : 3:08 am : link 2015. I hate posting on BBI on this phone.

He had 2 fumbles in 5 appearances this season. In a part time role.

Was Toth029 : 5:29 am : link That not related to his injury? He played hurt iirc.



He was not fumbling in 2015.