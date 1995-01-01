USA Today Ranks all SBs, Giants XLII best ever Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 9:34 am



1. XLII (2007) New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14: Arguably the biggest upset in Super Bowl history, the Giants derailed New England's march to the still-elusive 19-0 campaign with an unrelenting pass rush, David Tyree's miraculous helmet catch and Eli Manning's MVP performance.



2. XLIX (2014) Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24: It will forever be remembered for Russell Wilson’s goal-line interception with the game hanging in the balance when the Seahawks could have given the ball to bruising RB Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch. The loss likely denied Seattle's shot at a dynasty while burnishing the Patriot Way. QB Tom Brady won a record-tying third MVP award as he and coach Bill Belichick collected their fourth title together but first in a decade.



3. XXIII (1988) San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16: Probably the first legitimate Super Bowl classic. In what was perhaps Joe Montana's defining performance — ironically the only time he didn’t win MVP honors — he led an 11-play, 92-yard drive that culminated with a game-winning TD pass to John Taylor with 34 seconds to go. Jerry Rice's Super Bowl record 215 receiving yards earned him the MVP award. It was also Hall of Famer Bill Walsh’s final game as an NFL head coach.



4. XLIII (2008) Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23: It had a little bit of everything — Pittsburgh LB James Harrison's 100-yard INT return to end the first half, a furious fourth-quarterback comeback by decided underdog Arizona, and Ben Roethlisberger's laser shot to the back corner of the end zone to toe-tapping MVP Santonio Holmes for the win. The Steelers remain the only team to win six Lombardi Trophies.





5. XXXIV (1999) St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16: The "Greatest Show on Turf" scored its third-fewest points of the season, but MVP Kurt Warner's game-record 414 passing yards and LB Mike Jones' tackle of Tennessee’s Kevin Dyson just shy of the goal line on the final play proved sufficient.





6. XXV (1990) Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19: New York played keepaway from Buffalo's explosive K-Gun offense, holding the ball for nearly 41 minutes, and got nice efforts from MVP Ottis Anderson (102 yards, TD) and backup QB Jeff Hostetler. But the Giants only survived thanks to Scott Norwood's wayward 47-yard field goal in the final seconds.





7. XXXVI (2001) Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17: In one of Super Sunday’s buggest upsets, few realized this game also represented the beginning of a dynasty, coronation of a genius (Belichick) and birth of an icon as Brady won his first MVP. And there's no forgetting Adam Vinatieri's game-winning, upright-splitting 48-yard field goal at the gun.



8. XLVI (2011) Giants 21, Patriots 17:For the second time in five seasons, New York broke New England's heart as Eli Manning completed another improbable throw — this time to Mario Manningham — before the Giants scored a late go-ahead TD and weathered the Patriots' final drive





9. XXXII (1997) Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24: Denver QB John Elway finally got his first ring (on his fourth attempt), though MVP Terrell Davis was the day's star (157 rushing yards, 3 TDs). The AFC also ended a 14-year losing streak to the NFC.





10. XLV (2010) Packers 31, Steelers 25: QB Aaron Rodgers completed Green Bay's four-game run as playoff road warriors with a 304-yard, three-TD effort that earned him the MVP award and a place next to Bart Starr and Brett Favre as a Packers legend while denying Pittsburgh’s “Stairway to Seven.”







The bottom 3



48. XXXV (2000) Ravens 34, Giants 7: One of the most dominant defenses ever pitched a shutout (the Giants' points came via a kickoff return). Controversy swirled around Lewis all week, but he finished it with MVP honors.



49. VI (1971) Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3: Tom Landry's team finally shed a reputation for choking in big games by holding Miami to the fewest points of any Super Bowl on a 39-degree day at New Orleans' Tulane Stadium.



50. XLVIII (2013) Seahawks 43, Broncos 8: The chasm between pre-game expectations and final outcome may have been the widest in the game’s history. Seattle's Legion of Boom defense stifled a Peyton Manning-led offense that had scored a league-record 606 points.









SB XXI



26. XXI (1986) Giants 39, Broncos 20: MVP Phil Simms had one of the greatest Super Sundays completing 22 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three TDs, as the Giants rode 30 second-half points to their first Super Bowl triumph.





- ( I listed just the top 10..3 of ours are in the top 10..The bottom 3SB XXI

Love this line which probably is only meaningful and annoying to ME: Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 9:43 am :



8. XLVI (2011) Giants 21, Patriots 17:For the second time in five seasons, New York broke New England's heart as Eli Manning completed another improbable throw — this time to Mario Manningham — before the Giants scored a late go-ahead TD and weathered the Patriots' final drive







As opposed to Aaron Rodgers' non-improbable throw against the Cowboys? 😜 As opposed to Aaron Rodgers'throw against the Cowboys? 😜

Lost in the dust of history HBart : 1/26/2017 9:47 am : link The worst call in SB history came in XXXV - the previously unheard of defensive hold on a defensive lineman on play action that completely changed the game, wiping out Armstead's pick 6 and totally turning the momentum. That game was actually close for a nearly 3 quarters, and who knows what would have happened were in it not for that absurd, horrific, call.



I know its only a game but if I were king I'd have had Aerosmith take a break in the show and set up the provisional gallows (that as King I'd have at all major football games) and hanged Gerry Austin at halftime.

XXV was better game than XLII JonC : 1/26/2017 9:50 am : link NYG should be 1 and 2.



RE: Lost in the dust of history Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 9:54 am :

Quote: The worst call in SB history came in XXXV - the previously unheard of defensive hold on a defensive lineman on play action that completely changed the game, wiping out Armstead's pick 6 and totally turning the momentum. That game was actually close for a nearly 3 quarters, and who knows what would have happened were in it not for that absurd, horrific, call.



I know its only a game but if I were king I'd have had Aerosmith take a break in the show and set up the provisional gallows (that as King I'd have at all major football games) and hanged Gerry Austin at halftime.



Not that 'deer in the headlights Collins' would have taken advantage of a 7-7 tie if the pick-6 was not called back, but that could be the worst call in SB history. Hyperbole? Perhaps, but it's my opinion In comment 13340200 HBart said:Not that 'deer in the headlights Collins' would have taken advantage of a 7-7 tie if the pick-6 was not called back, but that could be the worst call in SB history. Hyperbole? Perhaps, but it's my opinion

RE: Lost in the dust of history section125 : 1/26/2017 9:55 am :

Quote: The worst call in SB history came in XXXV - the previously unheard of defensive hold on a defensive lineman on play action that completely changed the game, wiping out Armstead's pick 6 and totally turning the momentum. That game was actually close for a nearly 3 quarters, and who knows what would have happened were in it not for that absurd, horrific, call.



I know its only a game but if I were king I'd have had Aerosmith take a break in the show and set up the provisional gallows (that as King I'd have at all major football games) and hanged Gerry Austin at halftime.



Agree 100%. Phantom hold - play action pass and the fake handoff gets "tackled" or delayed - so the fake worked to perfection.....brilliant refereeing. In comment 13340200 HBart said:Agree 100%. Phantom hold - play action pass and the fake handoff gets "tackled" or delayed - so the fake worked to perfection.....brilliant refereeing.

RE: XXV was better game than XLII Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 9:57 am :

Quote: NYG should be 1 and 2.



Either one at 1 & 2 would have been fine with me. For me, XLII narrowly edges out XXV, but there would be little complaint from me if XXV was ranked at 1 In comment 13340203 JonC said:Either one at 1 & 2 would have been fine with me. For me, XLII narrowly edges out XXV, but there would be little complaint from me if XXV was ranked at 1

RE: Lost in the dust of history Sec 103 : 1/26/2017 10:23 am :

Quote: The worst call in SB history came in XXXV - the previously unheard of defensive hold on a defensive lineman on play action that completely changed the game, wiping out Armstead's pick 6 and totally turning the momentum. That game was actually close for a nearly 3 quarters, and who knows what would have happened were in it not for that absurd, horrific, call.



I know its only a game but if I were king I'd have had Aerosmith take a break in the show and set up the provisional gallows (that as King I'd have at all major football games) and hanged Gerry Austin at halftime.

I WAS there and it was an absolutely BS call that indeed changed the momentum. That said Collins was a scared man that day and it was noticeable. The Raven D was on beast mode for sure, but that call screwed us bad... In comment 13340200 HBart said:I WAS there and it was an absolutely BS call that indeed changed the momentum. That said Collins was a scared man that day and it was noticeable. The Raven D was on beast mode for sure, but that call screwed us bad...

we still would have lost the game - the offense wouldn't have scored Greg from LI : 1/26/2017 10:28 am : link if the game were 12 quarters long. It would have been much closer, though, and it WAS an atrocious call.

CBS Sports had their list SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/26/2017 10:28 am : link yesterday & had the 35-31 Steelers win over the Cowboys in January '79 ranked higher than Super Bowl XXV. Yes, the Super Bowl that the Steelers were up 35-17 in the 4th quarter.



Horrible.

RE: CBS Sports had their list Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 10:31 am : link

Quote: yesterday & had the 35-31 Steelers win over the Cowboys in January '79 ranked higher than Super Bowl XXV. Yes, the Super Bowl that the Steelers were up 35-17 in the 4th quarter.



Horrible.



Yup. The score only made it look close. They were TDs scored too little, too late..That was famous for the wide open Jackie (or was it Jerry?) Smith endzone drop In comment 13340267 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Yup. The score only made it look close. They were TDs scored too little, too late..That was famous for the wide open Jackie (or was it Jerry?) Smith endzone drop

I'm surprised the Bottom 3 were ErichBarnes102 : 1/26/2017 10:48 am : link not the Bills' other 3 Appearances

RE: RE: Lost in the dust of history Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2017 11:05 am :

The worst call in SB history came in XXXV - the previously unheard of defensive hold on a defensive lineman on play action that completely changed the game, wiping out Armstead's pick 6 and totally turning the momentum. That game was actually close for a nearly 3 quarters, and who knows what would have happened were in it not for that absurd, horrific, call.



I know its only a game but if I were king I'd have had Aerosmith take a break in the show and set up the provisional gallows (that as King I'd have at all major football games) and hanged Gerry Austin at halftime.





I WAS there and it was an absolutely BS call that indeed changed the momentum. That said Collins was a scared man that day and it was noticeable. The Raven D was on beast mode for sure, but that call screwed us bad...



Hamilton grabbed his arm. Go to the 6 minute mark of this video....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nIUKwYJeiU

In comment 13340254 Sec 103 said:Hamilton grabbed his arm. Go to the 6 minute mark of this video....

RE: RE: RE: Lost in the dust of history HBart : 1/26/2017 11:07 am :

Sure he did. And it's never called on a play action pass - the back is presenting himself as a ball carrier and subject to tackle. Both the RB and DT did their jobs correctly. In comment 13340363 Jimmy Googs said:[quote] In comment 13340254 Sec 103 said:Quote:In comment 13340200 HBart said:Quote:The worst call in SB history came in XXXV - the previously unheard of defensive hold on a defensive lineman on play action that completely changed the game, wiping out Armstead's pick 6 and totally turning the momentum. That game was actually close for a nearly 3 quarters, and who knows what would have happened were in it not for that absurd, horrific, call.I know its only a game but if I were king I'd have had Aerosmith take a break in the show and set up the provisional gallows (that as King I'd have at all major football games) and hanged Gerry Austin at halftime.I WAS there and it was an absolutely BS call that indeed changed the momentum. That said Collins was a scared man that day and it was noticeable. The Raven D was on beast mode for sure, but that call screwed us bad...Hamilton grabbed his arm. Go to the 6 minute mark of this video....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nIUKwYJeiU [/quoteSure he did. And it's never called on a play action pass - the back is presenting himself as a ball carrier and subject to tackle. Both the RB and DT did their jobs correctly.

Just on significance alone the # 17 Jets should be higher, imo.. Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 11:32 am : link That disaster of a SB, Ben's first, should be somewhere near the bottom, not at 30, imv

if you were examining the games djm : 1/26/2017 11:38 am : link without bias super bowl 25 is by far the greatest super bowl ever played. It's not even close. No turnovers. Virtually no mistakes or errors. Game decided on the last play of the game. HOFers and legends all over the place that night. And the greatest national anthem ever. Super bowl 25 shits all over every super bowl. The more you analyse it the more it's the clear cut winner. USA today has a short memory.



Super bowl 42 had the drama. Super bowl 25 had the goods.

Justin Tuck HoustonGiant : 1/26/2017 11:46 am : link Should have been the MVP for XLII

RE: if you were examining the games Victor in CT : 1/26/2017 11:48 am :

Quote: without bias super bowl 25 is by far the greatest super bowl ever played. It's not even close. No turnovers. Virtually no mistakes or errors. Game decided on the last play of the game. HOFers and legends all over the place that night. And the greatest national anthem ever. Super bowl 25 shits all over every super bowl. The more you analyse it the more it's the clear cut winner. USA today has a short memory.



you're right. And 2 teams with complete opposite philosophies. Same with the NFC Title game win over SF.



Super bowl 42 had the drama. Super bowl 25 had the goods. In comment 13340433 djm said:

RE: if you were examining the games Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 11:56 am :

Quote: without bias super bowl 25 is by far the greatest super bowl ever played. It's not even close. No turnovers. Virtually no mistakes or errors. Game decided on the last play of the game. HOFers and legends all over the place that night. And the greatest national anthem ever. Super bowl 25 shits all over every super bowl. The more you analyse it the more it's the clear cut winner. USA today has a short memory.



Super bowl 42 had the drama. Super bowl 25 had the goods.



We can disagree on choice, but not by much..Where I disagree is in the shitting over all other SBs..Who was better, the Bills or the 2007 Patriots? The Pats offense that year was considered, arguably, the best ever..We totally shut down what was arguably considered the best team ever. We smacked the Pats around on D UNTIL that final TD drive of theirs which Spags has lamented ever since, in that he said he took the pedal off the metal and got way too conservative allowing Brady to reclaim his accustomed comfort zone..



The Giants 4th and 1 Jacobs pickup, the Tyree play of course, the 3rd and 11 SS first down play, the Plax TD on the sluggo, the Alford sack, the two most incredible throws I've ever seen on Brady's two final throws that we broke up or he just missed..



The Bills O was a juggernaut and Belichick's design and opting to let the Bills run all day was brilliant..Our two successive TD drives (last one before the half, first one after the half) were awesome..Hoss' holding onto the ball for just a Safety was amazing..Rendering Andree Reed a coward after the first quarter was tremendous..The Norwood miss was a classic ending..



So, picking either one could be considered a toss-up. There's really no argument against picking either one for the top spot. But to effective say or imply that SB XXV blows XLII away is where we have a huge disagreement.. In comment 13340433 djm said:We can disagree on choice, but not by much..Where I disagree is in the shitting over all other SBs..Who was better, the Bills or the 2007 Patriots? The Pats offense that year was considered, arguably, the best ever..We totally shut down what was arguably considered the best team ever. We smacked the Pats around on D UNTIL that final TD drive of theirs which Spags has lamented ever since, in that he said he took the pedal off the metal and got way too conservative allowing Brady to reclaim his accustomed comfort zone..The Giants 4th and 1 Jacobs pickup, the Tyree play of course, the 3rd and 11 SS first down play, the Plax TD on the sluggo, the Alford sack, the two most incredible throws I've ever seen on Brady's two final throws that we broke up or he just missed..The Bills O was a juggernaut and Belichick's design and opting to let the Bills run all day was brilliant..Our two successive TD drives (last one before the half, first one after the half) were awesome..Hoss' holding onto the ball for just a Safety was amazing..Rendering Andree Reed a coward after the first quarter was tremendous..The Norwood miss was a classic ending..So, picking either one could be considered a toss-up. There's really no argument against picking either one for the top spot. But to effective say or imply that SB XXV blows XLII away is where we have a huge disagreement..

RE: I have seen it called before HBart : 1/26/2017 12:04 pm :

Quote: .



Ask an official. They'll say it's not supposed to be called on a play action pass although the rule book doesn't define that, the intent is quite clear. If it is called, it's because once the play is an obvious pass you can't tackle or hold a running back who's clearly becoming a receiver. Typically it needs to be a very, very blatant situation such as tackling the RB and staying on top of him.



It may actually have been unprecedented for it to be called for such a minor grab so early in the play although in the 80 years of the NFL to that point perhaps it was (in my 30 years of watching I don't remember seeing it).



It was an egregiously bad call. Full stop. I've never heard anyone argue to the contrary outside of saying technically it could be called because there's no definitive definition of play action. I've never once heard anyone other than you who believes it should have been called which includes officials I spoke to and even Ravens fans. In comment 13340390 Jimmy Googs said:Ask an official. They'll say it's not supposed to be called on a play action pass although the rule book doesn't define that, the intent is quite clear. If it is called, it's because once the play is an obvious pass you can't tackle or hold a running back who's clearly becoming a receiver. Typically it needs to be a very, very blatant situation such as tackling the RB and staying on top of him.It may actually have been unprecedented for it to be called for such a minor grab so early in the play although in the 80 years of the NFL to that point perhaps it was (in my 30 years of watching I don't remember seeing it).It was an egregiously bad call. Full stop. I've never heard anyone argue to the contrary outside of saying technically it could be called because there's no definitive definition of play action. I've never once heard anyone other than you who believes it should have been called which includes officials I spoke to and even Ravens fans.

RE: RE: if you were examining the games Victor in CT : 1/26/2017 12:12 pm :

We can disagree on choice, but not by much..Where I disagree is in the shitting over all other SBs..Who was better, the Bills or the 2007 Patriots? The Pats offense that year was considered, arguably, the best ever..We totally shut down what was arguably considered the best team ever. We smacked the Pats around on D UNTIL that final TD drive of theirs which Spags has lamented ever since, in that he said he took the pedal off the metal and got way too conservative allowing Brady to reclaim his accustomed comfort zone..



The Giants 4th and 1 Jacobs pickup, the Tyree play of course, the 3rd and 11 SS first down play, the Plax TD on the sluggo, the Alford sack, the two most incredible throws I've ever seen on Brady's two final throws that we broke up or he just missed..



The Bills O was a juggernaut and Belichick's design and opting to let the Bills run all day was brilliant..Our two successive TD drives (last one before the half, first one after the half) were awesome..Hoss' holding onto the ball for just a Safety was amazing..Rendering Andree Reed a coward after the first quarter was tremendous..The Norwood miss was a classic ending..



So, picking either one could be considered a toss-up. There's really no argument against picking either one for the top spot. But to effective say or imply that SB XXV blows XLII away is where we have a huge disagreement..



I would say as a VERY BROAD rule of thumb: pre FA/Salary Cap teams are better than post FA/salary cap teams. The top teams in the '70s, 80s, and early 90s were dominant In comment 13340467 Big Blue '56 said:I would say as a VERY BROAD rule of thumb: pre FA/Salary Cap teams are better than post FA/salary cap teams. The top teams in the '70s, 80s, and early 90s were dominant

Overrated/Underrated rsjem1979 : 1/26/2017 12:16 pm : link I think Super Bowl 23 is a little overrated because of the way it ended. Montana leading the final drive was great and Jerry Rice was transcendent but the game was kind of a dud until the Bengals ran a kick back for a TD in the 3rd quarter.



Esiason was awful for the Bengals (11-for-25, 144 yards, INT), the 49ers missed a 19-yard FG, two guys had their lower leg bones shattered in the first quarter, and it was 3-3 at the half. I think people remember it more fondly because it was the first non-blowout in a long time and did have a great ending. The previous 5 Super Bowls were decided by an average of more than 25 points.



Super Bowl 32 I think is really underrated. Favre with a thunderbolt to open, followed by the huge underdog Broncos punching them right back and going ahead 17-7. Packers rallying to tie it in the 3rd, then again in the 4th. Terrell Davis capping an incredible day with the go-ahead TD, then Favre taking the Packers down to the Denver 31 before the Broncos D stopped them on 4th with about 30 seconds left.



That's a game you can watch all the way through.

RE: Overrated/Underrated Greg from LI : 1/26/2017 12:20 pm :

Quote: I think Super Bowl 23 is a little overrated because of the way it ended. Montana leading the final drive was great and Jerry Rice was transcendent but the game was kind of a dud until the Bengals ran a kick back for a TD in the 3rd quarter.





Honestly this is how I feel about XLII. It was a dull game until the fourth quarter, unlike XXV. In comment 13340489 rsjem1979 said:Honestly this is how I feel about XLII. It was a dull game until the fourth quarter, unlike XXV.

RE: Overrated/Underrated Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 12:21 pm :

Quote: I think Super Bowl 23 is a little overrated because of the way it ended. Montana leading the final drive was great and Jerry Rice was transcendent but the game was kind of a dud until the Bengals ran a kick back for a TD in the 3rd quarter.



Esiason was awful for the Bengals (11-for-25, 144 yards, INT), the 49ers missed a 19-yard FG, two guys had their lower leg bones shattered in the first quarter, and it was 3-3 at the half. I think people remember it more fondly because it was the first non-blowout in a long time and did have a great ending. The previous 5 Super Bowls were decided by an average of more than 25 points.



Super Bowl 32 I think is really underrated. Favre with a thunderbolt to open, followed by the huge underdog Broncos punching them right back and going ahead 17-7. Packers rallying to tie it in the 3rd, then again in the 4th. Terrell Davis capping an incredible day with the go-ahead TD, then Favre taking the Packers down to the Denver 31 before the Broncos D stopped them on 4th with about 30 seconds left.



That's a game you can watch all the way through.



Another thing about SB XXIII I've brought up several times before when addressing that all QBs experience good fortune at times, was on the Montana final drive, when he threw right into the gut of Solly Wilcots which he inexplicably dropped. Had he not dropped that easy INT, Cincy and NOT SF would have won that SB In comment 13340489 rsjem1979 said:Another thing about SB XXIII I've brought up several times before when addressing that all QBs experience good fortune at times, was on the Montana final drive, when he threw right into the gut of Solly Wilcots which he inexplicably dropped. Had he not dropped that easy INT, Cincy and NOT SF would have won that SB

..... Route 9 : 1/26/2017 12:50 pm : link Bullshit. Despite there being no scoring after 7-3, Super Bowl 42 was still a quality game. Anything but dull. I'm so sick of hearing this just because the score didn't change for 2 quarters. It was still a chess match and I certainly wasn't bored. Watching the Giants defense go to work before any of the final drives unfolding was a witnessing a defensive game plan masterpiece. Also, don't forget everyone was enjoying it because the Patriots AVERAGED something like 38 points a game, if I remember correctly. I'd actually say the Steelers one was overrated vs the Cardinals. That Super Bowl and the Patriots 2001 all their yardage was one big play from a catch and run. Yeah, give credit to Holmes for that catch but Idk to me that game was so sloppy.



I guess it depends on the kind of game you like, because one of the best games in recent memory for me was that chilly Seattle-Minnesota game last year. That was football.

RE: RE: Overrated/Underrated JonC : 1/26/2017 12:51 pm :

Honestly this is how I feel about XLII. It was a dull game until the fourth quarter, unlike XXV.



Exactly.

In comment 13340500 Greg from LI said:Exactly.

RE: ..... Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 12:59 pm :

Quote: Bullshit. Despite there being no scoring after 7-3, Super Bowl 42 was still a quality game. Anything but dull. I'm so sick of hearing this just because the score didn't change for 2 quarters. It was still a chess match and I certainly wasn't bored. Watching the Giants defense go to work before any of the final drives unfolding was a witnessing a defensive game plan masterpiece. Also, don't forget everyone was enjoying it because the Patriots AVERAGED something like 38 points a game, if I remember correctly. I'd actually say the Steelers one was overrated vs the Cardinals. That Super Bowl and the Patriots 2001 all their yardage was one big play from a catch and run. Yeah, give credit to Holmes for that catch but Idk to me that game was so sloppy.



I guess it depends on the kind of game you like, because one of the best games in recent memory for me was that chilly Seattle-Minnesota game last year. That was football.



Agree. Terrific D. A chessmatch to the end..Also in addition to above, there was the longest opening drive in SB history (9:59) which was beautifully called with great mixture. Unfortunately, it only ended with 3 points..Belichick's stupid 4th and 10 call at the Giants 30, that resulted in a rediculous Brady toss into the EZ, instead of the proper 47 yard FG attempt by Gostkowski INDOORS (roof closed). He had a great leg..That turned into a HUGE play imv..



Also I think it was Eli's only TO in the playoffs, which was caused by a deflection off Steve Smith's hands.. In comment 13340550 Route 9 said:Agree. Terrific D. A chessmatch to the end..Also in addition to above, there was the longest opening drive in SB history (9:59) which was beautifully called with great mixture. Unfortunately, it only ended with 3 points..Belichick's stupid 4th and 10 call at the Giants 30, that resulted in a rediculous Brady toss into the EZ, instead of the proper 47 yard FG attempt by Gostkowski INDOORS (roof closed). He had a great leg..That turned into a HUGE play imv..Also I think it was Eli's only TO in the playoffs, which was caused by a deflection off Steve Smith's hands..

And btw, for those lamenting how boring XXII was until the 4th, Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 1:05 pm : link which is it? For years you've been aching for the Defensive football of old, yet when both D's excelled at D, it's now boring? SMH

We held what was largely considered to be the greatest Offense ever, Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 1:07 pm : link an offense that averaged close to 40 points per game to 14 and that was boring? Wow..

the quality of the play was simply better in XXV than XLII Greg from LI : 1/26/2017 1:15 pm : link And the 1990 defense was simply much better than the 2007 defense. Between the NFC title game and the Super Bowl, I've never seen football played at a higher level.

. rsjem1979 : 1/26/2017 1:20 pm : link Quote: Another thing about SB XXIII I've brought up several times before when addressing that all QBs experience good fortune at times, was on the Montana final drive, when he threw right into the gut of Solly Wilcots which he inexplicably dropped. Had he not dropped that easy INT, Cincy and NOT SF would have won that SB



It was Lewis Billups, and it wasn't on the last drive, it was on SF's first TD drive early in the 4th. But yeah, that was enormous, since Rice scored to tie the game on the very next play.



Quote: Honestly this is how I feel about XLII. It was a dull game until the fourth quarter, unlike XXV.



I'm not really able to objectively evaluate the game, but at least in XLII there was the building drama of the unbeaten offensive juggernaut being effectively shut down for most of the game. XXIII was just bad for almost 3 quarters, then got switched on when Stanford Jennings ran the kickoff back. And neither Brady nor Eli was anywhere near as bad as Boomer was - he couldn't hit the broadside of a barn in that game. It was Lewis Billups, and it wasn't on the last drive, it was on SF's first TD drive early in the 4th. But yeah, that was enormous, since Rice scored to tie the game on the very next play.I'm not really able to objectively evaluate the game, but at least in XLII there was the building drama of the unbeaten offensive juggernaut being effectively shut down for most of the game. XXIII was just bad for almost 3 quarters, then got switched on when Stanford Jennings ran the kickoff back. And neither Brady nor Eli was anywhere near as bad as Boomer was - he couldn't hit the broadside of a barn in that game.

RE: the quality of the play was simply better in XXV than XLII Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 1:20 pm :

Quote: And the 1990 defense was simply much better than the 2007 defense. Between the NFC title game and the Super Bowl, I've never seen football played at a higher level.



Perhaps so. After all, it was before FA and teams could keep their stars and depth forever. But, it still Doesn't in any way mean that the game was boring, especially if you love D as I do and as I grew up with In comment 13340589 Greg from LI said:Perhaps so. After all, it was before FA and teams could keep their stars and depth forever. But, it still Doesn't in any way mean that the game was boring, especially if you love D as I do and as I grew up with

RE: the quality of the play was simply better in XXV than XLII Route 9 : 1/26/2017 1:23 pm :

Quote: And the 1990 defense was simply much better than the 2007 defense. Between the NFC title game and the Super Bowl, I've never seen football played at a higher level.



I like them both the same In comment 13340589 Greg from LI said:I like them both the same

rsjem, thank you very much. Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 1:24 pm :



Alas a Lewis Billups dropped interception on the following touchdown drive led to the 49ers scoring on the next play and eventually the game winning drive with :34 seconds left to play.







All these years I thought it was Wilcots..

RE: video of Billups' drop Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 1:33 pm :

. Link - ( New Window )



So the next time people allude to an Eli dropped INT that might have changed things, just remember that all the great ones have had similar circumstances, albeit this most likely meant a SB for Cincy In comment 13340633 Greg from LI said:So the next time people allude to an Eli dropped INT that might have changed things, just remember that all the great ones have had similar circumstances, albeit this most likely meant a SB for Cincy

RE: no matter how good, every champion needs a little good fortune Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 1:48 pm :

Quote: to win it all



Of course, but just the other day Retrojint said that we effectively don't win the second Dallas game this year if the two near INTs off of Eli were held onto..Woulda, should, coulda when it comes to INTs..As long as I've been following Pro Football, nearly every reasonably close game could have turned out differently if an INT(s) was held onto. That's football and is true for Brady and Peyton and Unitals and Montana, et al.. In comment 13340654 Victor in CT said:Of course, but just the other day Retrojint said that we effectively don't win the second Dallas game this year if the two near INTs off of Eli were held onto..Woulda, should, coulda when it comes to INTs..As long as I've been following Pro Football, nearly every reasonably close game could have turned out differently if an INT(s) was held onto. That's football and is true for Brady and Peyton and Unitals and Montana, et al..

RE: RE: no matter how good, every champion needs a little good fortune Victor in CT : 1/26/2017 1:52 pm :

Of course, but just the other day Retrojint said that we effectively don't win the second Dallas game this year if the two near INTs off of Eli were held onto..Woulda, should, coulda when it comes to INTs..As long as I've been following Pro Football, nearly every reasonably close game could have turned out differently if an INT(s) was held onto. That's football and is true for Brady and Peyton and Unitals and Montana, et al..



agreed. you make plays or you don't. In comment 13340677 Big Blue '56 said:agreed. you make plays or you don't.

RE: RE: XXV was better game than XLII BMac : 1/26/2017 1:59 pm :

Either one at 1 & 2 would have been fine with me. For me, XLII narrowly edges out XXV, but there would be little complaint from me if XXV was ranked at 1



And let's not forget that XXV's defensive game plan is in the hall of Fame. I would think that is a real difference maker. In comment 13340213 Big Blue '56 said:And let's not forget that XXV's defensive game plan is in the hall of Fame. I would think that is a real difference maker.

I loved XLII BlackLight : 1/26/2017 2:30 pm : link but there's really no way it was the best ever. The upset factor certainly matters, but I think Jets over the Colts is still the bigger upset, historically. And USA Today ranked that game at #16.

RE: RE: RE: Lost in the dust of history montanagiant : 1/26/2017 4:36 pm :

I WAS there and it was an absolutely BS call that indeed changed the momentum. That said Collins was a scared man that day and it was noticeable. The Raven D was on beast mode for sure, but that call screwed us bad...







Hamilton grabbed his arm. Go to the 6 minute mark of this video....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nIUKwYJeiU

They faked the handoff to the guy Hamilton grabbed, that is the whole point of a fake to get the D to react to that player. How can a D-lineman discern in that 1/2 sec of the fake and the HB running into the line if he has the ball or not?



That is why it's never called. That was the first and only time I have ever seen that called In comment 13340363 Jimmy Googs said:They faked the handoff to the guy Hamilton grabbed, that is the whole point of a fake to get the D to react to that player. How can a D-lineman discern in that 1/2 sec of the fake and the HB running into the line if he has the ball or not?That is why it's never called. That was the first and only time I have ever seen that called

RE: I loved XLII montanagiant : 1/26/2017 4:38 pm :

Quote: but there's really no way it was the best ever. The upset factor certainly matters, but I think Jets over the Colts is still the bigger upset, historically. And USA Today ranked that game at #16. It's not just the upset factor. It's the amazing Helmet Catch, the close score, and the fact it was won w/ under a Min left in the game added to the undefeated aspect In comment 13340745 BlackLight said:It's not just the upset factor. It's the amazing Helmet Catch, the close score, and the fact it was won w/ under a Min left in the game added to the undefeated aspect

RE: video of Billups' drop kinard : 1/26/2017 5:25 pm :

. Link - ( New Window )



Thanks for that clip Greg. I don't even remember that drop. That was right in his hands - much worse than the Amante Samuel drop (really that one zipped through his outstretched hands and was no gimme like the Billups play). In comment 13340633 Greg from LI said:Thanks for that clip Greg. I don't even remember that drop. That was right in his hands - much worse than the Amante Samuel drop (really that one zipped through his outstretched hands and was no gimme like the Billups play).

XXV and XLII Giants_ROK : 1/26/2017 5:59 pm : link are 1 & 2 for me.



That the defensive game plan for XXV is in the HOF doesn't quite work for me. Sure, the D knocked the hell out of the Bills' receivers, but in 19:27 of possession, the Bills managed to gain 371 yards and score 17 points.



What should be in the HOF is the offensive game plan: 40:33 with the ball and 20 points. That's brilliance.

Fiddy djm : 1/26/2017 7:24 pm : link You're right I shouldn't say 25 shits all over the other Super Bowls. That's unfair but it's the best in my view. It was a flawless game.

RE: Fiddy Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2017 7:45 pm :

Quote: You're right I shouldn't say 25 shits all over the other Super Bowls. That's unfair but it's the best in my view. It was a flawless game.



Fair enough In comment 13341117 djm said:Fair enough

I love both XXV and XLII DieHard : 1/26/2017 7:57 pm : link But just because there were no turnovers doesn't mean XXV didn't feature some sloppiness. Hoss was scuffling before he finally pulled it together at the end of the first half. Then there was the blunder of letting an unblocked Bruce Smith stuff OJ Anderson on 4th and short later in the game, when the Giants were on the verge of putting the game away. Not to mention the uncalled clip on Everson Walls during Thurman Thomas' TD run. And then Hoss missing Bavaro on a wide-open seam pass on the Giants' final scoring drive, which resulted in a FG and left the Bills a chance to steal it at the end. We had a close game and a thrilling finish, but the way the Giants were playing, they really should have won by more.

RE: XLII was exciting chopperhatch : 12:26 am :

Quote: XXI was the best Giants Super Bowl team.



Disagree, that '90 team was fucking carnivorous. Yes I know the D was largely the same, but that team also had better receivers,a better running game, plus two OUTSTANDING blocking TEs.



I also think that 90 game should be where its at on the list simply because the Giants played a fairly boring brand of offense. Nobody but Giants fans want to see the Giants mash the ball for 4/5 yards a pop and eat up clock. The games listed above them were more fun to watch. In comment 13341155 Steve in South Jersey said:Disagree, that '90 team was fucking carnivorous. Yes I know the D was largely the same, but that team also had better receivers,a better running game, plus two OUTSTANDING blocking TEs.I also think that 90 game should be where its at on the list simply because the Giants played a fairly boring brand of offense. Nobody but Giants fans want to see the Giants mash the ball for 4/5 yards a pop and eat up clock. The games listed above them were more fun to watch.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Lost in the dust of history chopperhatch : 12:29 am :

Quote: In comment 13340363 Jimmy Googs said:

Sure he did. And it's never called on a play action pass - the back is presenting himself as a ball carrier and subject to tackle. Both the RB and DT did their jobs correctly.



Hamilton got called for it all the time! He was the reason that I knew about the penalty. In comment 13340369 HBart said:Hamilton got called for it all the time! He was the reason that I knew about the penalty.