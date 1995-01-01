USA Today Ranks all SBs, Giants XLII best ever

|
1. XLII (2007) New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14: Arguably the biggest upset in Super Bowl history, the Giants derailed New England's march to the still-elusive 19-0 campaign with an unrelenting pass rush, David Tyree's miraculous helmet catch and Eli Manning's MVP performance.
2. XLIX (2014) Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24: It will forever be remembered for Russell Wilson’s goal-line interception with the game hanging in the balance when the Seahawks could have given the ball to bruising RB Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch. The loss likely denied Seattle's shot at a dynasty while burnishing the Patriot Way. QB Tom Brady won a record-tying third MVP award as he and coach Bill Belichick collected their fourth title together but first in a decade.
3. XXIII (1988) San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16: Probably the first legitimate Super Bowl classic. In what was perhaps Joe Montana's defining performance — ironically the only time he didn’t win MVP honors — he led an 11-play, 92-yard drive that culminated with a game-winning TD pass to John Taylor with 34 seconds to go. Jerry Rice's Super Bowl record 215 receiving yards earned him the MVP award. It was also Hall of Famer Bill Walsh’s final game as an NFL head coach.
4. XLIII (2008) Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23: It had a little bit of everything — Pittsburgh LB James Harrison's 100-yard INT return to end the first half, a furious fourth-quarterback comeback by decided underdog Arizona, and Ben Roethlisberger's laser shot to the back corner of the end zone to toe-tapping MVP Santonio Holmes for the win. The Steelers remain the only team to win six Lombardi Trophies.
5. XXXIV (1999) St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16: The "Greatest Show on Turf" scored its third-fewest points of the season, but MVP Kurt Warner's game-record 414 passing yards and LB Mike Jones' tackle of Tennessee’s Kevin Dyson just shy of the goal line on the final play proved sufficient.
6. XXV (1990) Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19: New York played keepaway from Buffalo's explosive K-Gun offense, holding the ball for nearly 41 minutes, and got nice efforts from MVP Ottis Anderson (102 yards, TD) and backup QB Jeff Hostetler. But the Giants only survived thanks to Scott Norwood's wayward 47-yard field goal in the final seconds.
7. XXXVI (2001) Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17: In one of Super Sunday’s buggest upsets, few realized this game also represented the beginning of a dynasty, coronation of a genius (Belichick) and birth of an icon as Brady won his first MVP. And there's no forgetting Adam Vinatieri's game-winning, upright-splitting 48-yard field goal at the gun.
8. XLVI (2011) Giants 21, Patriots 17:For the second time in five seasons, New York broke New England's heart as Eli Manning completed another improbable throw — this time to Mario Manningham — before the Giants scored a late go-ahead TD and weathered the Patriots' final drive
9. XXXII (1997) Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24: Denver QB John Elway finally got his first ring (on his fourth attempt), though MVP Terrell Davis was the day's star (157 rushing yards, 3 TDs). The AFC also ended a 14-year losing streak to the NFC.
10. XLV (2010) Packers 31, Steelers 25: QB Aaron Rodgers completed Green Bay's four-game run as playoff road warriors with a 304-yard, three-TD effort that earned him the MVP award and a place next to Bart Starr and Brett Favre as a Packers legend while denying Pittsburgh’s “Stairway to Seven.”
48. XXXV (2000) Ravens 34, Giants 7: One of the most dominant defenses ever pitched a shutout (the Giants' points came via a kickoff return). Controversy swirled around Lewis all week, but he finished it with MVP honors.
49. VI (1971) Cowboys 24, Dolphins 3: Tom Landry's team finally shed a reputation for choking in big games by holding Miami to the fewest points of any Super Bowl on a 39-degree day at New Orleans' Tulane Stadium.
50. XLVIII (2013) Seahawks 43, Broncos 8: The chasm between pre-game expectations and final outcome may have been the widest in the game’s history. Seattle's Legion of Boom defense stifled a Peyton Manning-led offense that had scored a league-record 606 points.
26. XXI (1986) Giants 39, Broncos 20: MVP Phil Simms had one of the greatest Super Sundays completing 22 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three TDs, as the Giants rode 30 second-half points to their first Super Bowl triumph.
| The worst call in SB history came in XXXV - the previously unheard of defensive hold on a defensive lineman on play action that completely changed the game, wiping out Armstead's pick 6 and totally turning the momentum. That game was actually close for a nearly 3 quarters, and who knows what would have happened were in it not for that absurd, horrific, call.
I know its only a game but if I were king I'd have had Aerosmith take a break in the show and set up the provisional gallows (that as King I'd have at all major football games) and hanged Gerry Austin at halftime.
|NYG should be 1 and 2.
| yesterday & had the 35-31 Steelers win over the Cowboys in January '79 ranked higher than Super Bowl XXV. Yes, the Super Bowl that the Steelers were up 35-17 in the 4th quarter.
Horrible.
| In comment 13340200 HBart said:
The worst call in SB history came in XXXV - the previously unheard of defensive hold on a defensive lineman on play action that completely changed the game, wiping out Armstead's pick 6 and totally turning the momentum. That game was actually close for a nearly 3 quarters, and who knows what would have happened were in it not for that absurd, horrific, call.
I know its only a game but if I were king I'd have had Aerosmith take a break in the show and set up the provisional gallows (that as King I'd have at all major football games) and hanged Gerry Austin at halftime.
I WAS there and it was an absolutely BS call that indeed changed the momentum. That said Collins was a scared man that day and it was noticeable. The Raven D was on beast mode for sure, but that call screwed us bad...
| without bias super bowl 25 is by far the greatest super bowl ever played. It's not even close. No turnovers. Virtually no mistakes or errors. Game decided on the last play of the game. HOFers and legends all over the place that night. And the greatest national anthem ever. Super bowl 25 shits all over every super bowl. The more you analyse it the more it's the clear cut winner. USA today has a short memory.
you're right. And 2 teams with complete opposite philosophies. Same with the NFC Title game win over SF.
Super bowl 42 had the drama. Super bowl 25 had the goods.
| without bias super bowl 25 is by far the greatest super bowl ever played. It's not even close. No turnovers. Virtually no mistakes or errors. Game decided on the last play of the game. HOFers and legends all over the place that night. And the greatest national anthem ever. Super bowl 25 shits all over every super bowl. The more you analyse it the more it's the clear cut winner. USA today has a short memory.
Super bowl 42 had the drama. Super bowl 25 had the goods.
| In comment 13340433 djm said:
Quote:
without bias super bowl 25 is by far the greatest super bowl ever played. It's not even close. No turnovers. Virtually no mistakes or errors. Game decided on the last play of the game. HOFers and legends all over the place that night. And the greatest national anthem ever. Super bowl 25 shits all over every super bowl. The more you analyse it the more it's the clear cut winner. USA today has a short memory.
Super bowl 42 had the drama. Super bowl 25 had the goods.
We can disagree on choice, but not by much..Where I disagree is in the shitting over all other SBs..Who was better, the Bills or the 2007 Patriots? The Pats offense that year was considered, arguably, the best ever..We totally shut down what was arguably considered the best team ever. We smacked the Pats around on D UNTIL that final TD drive of theirs which Spags has lamented ever since, in that he said he took the pedal off the metal and got way too conservative allowing Brady to reclaim his accustomed comfort zone..
The Giants 4th and 1 Jacobs pickup, the Tyree play of course, the 3rd and 11 SS first down play, the Plax TD on the sluggo, the Alford sack, the two most incredible throws I've ever seen on Brady's two final throws that we broke up or he just missed..
The Bills O was a juggernaut and Belichick's design and opting to let the Bills run all day was brilliant..Our two successive TD drives (last one before the half, first one after the half) were awesome..Hoss' holding onto the ball for just a Safety was amazing..Rendering Andree Reed a coward after the first quarter was tremendous..The Norwood miss was a classic ending..
So, picking either one could be considered a toss-up. There's really no argument against picking either one for the top spot. But to effective say or imply that SB XXV blows XLII away is where we have a huge disagreement..
| I think Super Bowl 23 is a little overrated because of the way it ended. Montana leading the final drive was great and Jerry Rice was transcendent but the game was kind of a dud until the Bengals ran a kick back for a TD in the 3rd quarter.
| I think Super Bowl 23 is a little overrated because of the way it ended. Montana leading the final drive was great and Jerry Rice was transcendent but the game was kind of a dud until the Bengals ran a kick back for a TD in the 3rd quarter.
Esiason was awful for the Bengals (11-for-25, 144 yards, INT), the 49ers missed a 19-yard FG, two guys had their lower leg bones shattered in the first quarter, and it was 3-3 at the half. I think people remember it more fondly because it was the first non-blowout in a long time and did have a great ending. The previous 5 Super Bowls were decided by an average of more than 25 points.
Super Bowl 32 I think is really underrated. Favre with a thunderbolt to open, followed by the huge underdog Broncos punching them right back and going ahead 17-7. Packers rallying to tie it in the 3rd, then again in the 4th. Terrell Davis capping an incredible day with the go-ahead TD, then Favre taking the Packers down to the Denver 31 before the Broncos D stopped them on 4th with about 30 seconds left.
That's a game you can watch all the way through.
| In comment 13340489 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
I think Super Bowl 23 is a little overrated because of the way it ended. Montana leading the final drive was great and Jerry Rice was transcendent but the game was kind of a dud until the Bengals ran a kick back for a TD in the 3rd quarter.
Honestly this is how I feel about XLII. It was a dull game until the fourth quarter, unlike XXV.
| Bullshit. Despite there being no scoring after 7-3, Super Bowl 42 was still a quality game. Anything but dull. I'm so sick of hearing this just because the score didn't change for 2 quarters. It was still a chess match and I certainly wasn't bored. Watching the Giants defense go to work before any of the final drives unfolding was a witnessing a defensive game plan masterpiece. Also, don't forget everyone was enjoying it because the Patriots AVERAGED something like 38 points a game, if I remember correctly. I'd actually say the Steelers one was overrated vs the Cardinals. That Super Bowl and the Patriots 2001 all their yardage was one big play from a catch and run. Yeah, give credit to Holmes for that catch but Idk to me that game was so sloppy.
I guess it depends on the kind of game you like, because one of the best games in recent memory for me was that chilly Seattle-Minnesota game last year. That was football.
|Another thing about SB XXIII I've brought up several times before when addressing that all QBs experience good fortune at times, was on the Montana final drive, when he threw right into the gut of Solly Wilcots which he inexplicably dropped. Had he not dropped that easy INT, Cincy and NOT SF would have won that SB
|Honestly this is how I feel about XLII. It was a dull game until the fourth quarter, unlike XXV.
|And the 1990 defense was simply much better than the 2007 defense. Between the NFC title game and the Super Bowl, I've never seen football played at a higher level.
|And the 1990 defense was simply much better than the 2007 defense. Between the NFC title game and the Super Bowl, I've never seen football played at a higher level.
|
Alas a Lewis Billups dropped interception on the following touchdown drive led to the 49ers scoring on the next play and eventually the game winning drive with :34 seconds left to play.
|. Link - ( New Window )
|to win it all
| In comment 13340654 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
to win it all
Of course, but just the other day Retrojint said that we effectively don't win the second Dallas game this year if the two near INTs off of Eli were held onto..Woulda, should, coulda when it comes to INTs..As long as I've been following Pro Football, nearly every reasonably close game could have turned out differently if an INT(s) was held onto. That's football and is true for Brady and Peyton and Unitals and Montana, et al..
| In comment 13340203 JonC said:
Quote:
NYG should be 1 and 2.
Either one at 1 & 2 would have been fine with me. For me, XLII narrowly edges out XXV, but there would be little complaint from me if XXV was ranked at 1
| In comment 13340254 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
In comment 13340200 HBart said:
Quote:
The worst call in SB history came in XXXV - the previously unheard of defensive hold on a defensive lineman on play action that completely changed the game, wiping out Armstead's pick 6 and totally turning the momentum. That game was actually close for a nearly 3 quarters, and who knows what would have happened were in it not for that absurd, horrific, call.
I know its only a game but if I were king I'd have had Aerosmith take a break in the show and set up the provisional gallows (that as King I'd have at all major football games) and hanged Gerry Austin at halftime.
I WAS there and it was an absolutely BS call that indeed changed the momentum. That said Collins was a scared man that day and it was noticeable. The Raven D was on beast mode for sure, but that call screwed us bad...
Hamilton grabbed his arm. Go to the 6 minute mark of this video....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nIUKwYJeiU
|but there's really no way it was the best ever. The upset factor certainly matters, but I think Jets over the Colts is still the bigger upset, historically. And USA Today ranked that game at #16.
|. Link - ( New Window )
|You're right I shouldn't say 25 shits all over the other Super Bowls. That's unfair but it's the best in my view. It was a flawless game.
|XXI was the best Giants Super Bowl team.
| In comment 13340363 Jimmy Googs said:
[quote] In comment 13340254 Sec 103 said:
Quote:
In comment 13340200 HBart said:
Quote:
The worst call in SB history came in XXXV - the previously unheard of defensive hold on a defensive lineman on play action that completely changed the game, wiping out Armstead's pick 6 and totally turning the momentum. That game was actually close for a nearly 3 quarters, and who knows what would have happened were in it not for that absurd, horrific, call.
I know its only a game but if I were king I'd have had Aerosmith take a break in the show and set up the provisional gallows (that as King I'd have at all major football games) and hanged Gerry Austin at halftime.
I WAS there and it was an absolutely BS call that indeed changed the momentum. That said Collins was a scared man that day and it was noticeable. The Raven D was on beast mode for sure, but that call screwed us bad...
Hamilton grabbed his arm. Go to the 6 minute mark of this video....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nIUKwYJeiU [/quote
Sure he did. And it's never called on a play action pass - the back is presenting himself as a ball carrier and subject to tackle. Both the RB and DT did their jobs correctly.