OBJ and Dez NJLCO : 1/26/2017 2:38 pm Looks like OBJ is looking to Dez for support on and off the field according to the ESPN interview. I commend OBJ for looking to others for a support network, that is a good thing however not sure if I'm happy with Dez being that person. Although I haven't heard much noise from Dez this year. Would love for OBJ to hook up with JJ after the super bowl for support.

Have to give Bryant at least some credit jcn56 : 1/26/2017 2:45 pm : link his shenanigans were kept to a minimum this season.



Either he's matured, or the Cowboys staff associated with keeping his bullshit to a minimum deserve a raise.

Odell ZGiants98 : 1/26/2017 2:59 pm : link was hanging with Zeke and Dak most of last night at the Walldorf. They were hanging at the bar chatting with Gruden for part of the night.

Can Dez help him with his drops est1986 : 1/26/2017 3:01 pm : link ?

us fans could help stop giving a shit about all chris r : 1/26/2017 3:03 pm : link these stories that don't affect the outcome of games. Stop making shit stirring profitable for lousy shit stirring journalists.

Dez did grow up, no? David in LA : 1/26/2017 3:03 pm : link He had a lot of issues when he came in, but I think he's come a long way and figured out how to better direct his emotions.

Quote: .

Quote: In comment 13340792 Go Terps said:





Quote:





.





Quote: "where i come from we empty the clip."



Quote: In comment 13340809 BigBlueShock said:





Quote:





In comment 13340792 Go Terps said:





Quote:





.





Nice try to spin this. When you say "not surprising" it is clearly yet another one of your jabs at OBJ. No matter what any of us think of Dez, THAT was your intent. To piss on OBJ again. You're a broken record. Any thread with anything Beckham related in the title is like a bat signal for you to show up and cry about him or his antics that you are so above. Miserable. In comment 13340813 Go Terps said:Nice try to spin this. When you say "not surprising" it is clearly yet another one of your jabs at OBJ. No matter what any of us think of Dez, THAT was your intent. To piss on OBJ again. You're a broken record. Any thread with anything Beckham related in the title is like a bat signal for you to show up and cry about him or his antics that you are so above. Miserable.

It's not a jab, it's an observation Go Terps : 1/26/2017 3:19 pm : link Beckham and Bryant have a lot in common, and that should worry anyone that wants to see the Giants do well.

Wait BigBlueShock : 1/26/2017 3:30 pm : link Are you suggesting that Bryants attitude has held back Dallas in any way, shape or form? What has he done that has hurt Dallas so drastically?

RE: Have to give Bryant at least some credit mrvax : 1/26/2017 3:36 pm : link

Quote: his shenanigans were kept to a minimum this season.



Either he's matured, or the Cowboys staff associated with keeping his bullshit to a minimum deserve a raise.



Medication? In comment 13340773 jcn56 said:Medication?

I feel like I disagree with Go Terps alot Chris684 : 1/26/2017 3:38 pm : link But not at all when it comes to Beckham.



Dez Bryant is your mentor? Good Luck.

no idea what ESPN is speculating UConn4523 : 1/26/2017 3:45 pm : link but they seemed to be friends based on the pregame warmups I saw in week 1 this year. If he reached out to Dez to ask him about how he does XYZ is that really an issue or cause for concern?



Some of you will jump at every opportunity to call something a bad scenario. There's literally zero information on this, but flame away I guess.

. arcarsenal : 1/26/2017 3:54 pm : link It seemed to me like Bryant has been handling himself much better as of late and really hasn't been any sort of distraction. Yes, he had the incident with Norman.. knowing how Norman operates, it's not hard to see why. But as a guy who was under constant scrutiny the way Beckham is now and has been through it and matured a bit since, I don't think it's necessarily the worst thing in the world.



People will find fault in everything he does, though.. so there's really no winning here.

Yea poor Beckham Chris684 : 1/26/2017 3:59 pm : link The guy just can't seem to shake this reputation of him that people must've gotten out of nowhere.

RE: I feel like I disagree with Go Terps alot David in LA : 1/26/2017 4:01 pm : link

Quote: But not at all when it comes to Beckham.



Dez Bryant is your mentor? Good Luck.



Where did he say he's a mentor? He's getting feedback from a colleague. I'd like to know what trouble Dez has gotten into in the last couple seasons, guy has kept his nose clean, which is a huge leap from where he was at when he first came in. In comment 13340857 Chris684 said:Where did he say he's a mentor? He's getting feedback from a colleague. I'd like to know what trouble Dez has gotten into in the last couple seasons, guy has kept his nose clean, which is a huge leap from where he was at when he first came in.

RE: Yea poor Beckham UConn4523 : 1/26/2017 4:05 pm : link

Quote: The guy just can't seem to shake this reputation of him that people must've gotten out of nowhere.



I don't feel bad for Beckham, I feel bad for the people who take tremendous leaps in assumption based on severely limited information as I wonder what they do in real life. Without knowing better some of these posts make it seem like Beckham moved to Dallas and checks in with Dez Bryant daily for group therapy and treatment.



Beckham sparks a very strange outcry for a select number of people. It's very weird. In comment 13340878 Chris684 said:I don't feel bad for Beckham, I feel bad for the people who take tremendous leaps in assumption based on severely limited information as I wonder what they do in real life. Without knowing better some of these posts make it seem like Beckham moved to Dallas and checks in with Dez Bryant daily for group therapy and treatment.Beckham sparks a very strange outcry for a select number of people. It's very weird.

Mentorship, "feedback" Chris684 : 1/26/2017 4:08 pm : link Call it what you will.



If I'm an NFL WR and I want to learn how not to act like an asshole, Dez Bryant is definitely the first guy I'm calling.

RE: Yea poor Beckham arcarsenal : 1/26/2017 4:11 pm : link

Quote: The guy just can't seem to shake this reputation of him that people must've gotten out of nowhere.



Or maybe fans such as yourself have an obsession with the way he acts that they need to let go of?



Wake me up when he's breaking the law or doing things off the field that actually matter. In comment 13340878 Chris684 said:Or maybe fans such as yourself have an obsession with the way he acts that they need to let go of?Wake me up when he's breaking the law or doing things off the field that actually matter.

RE: Mentorship, David in LA : 1/26/2017 4:11 pm : link

Quote: Call it what you will.



If I'm an NFL WR and I want to learn how not to act like an asshole, Dez Bryant is definitely the first guy I'm calling.



You didn't answer my question about what recent brushes with the law or any other trouble Dez has been involved over the past few years. Or you can just hang onto this notion that Dez is the same exact person since he came into the league, because people don't grow up, right? In comment 13340888 Chris684 said:You didn't answer my question about what recent brushes with the law or any other trouble Dez has been involved over the past few years. Or you can just hang onto this notion that Dez is the same exact person since he came into the league, because people don't grow up, right?

that's like saying alcoholics UConn4523 : 1/26/2017 4:13 pm : link shouldn't go to AA because other alcoholics are present.



So if a guy who's had some issues with his attitude seeks out a colleague who's gone through the same thing is a bad thing? Do you think these meetings will lead to Beckham turning to the dark side, getting much worse and derailing his career?

Should I wake you up Chris684 : 1/26/2017 4:13 pm : link when his idiotic behavior gets him suspended for another full game?



Or when he takes another 15 yard penalty to fuck up a drive?



Or when he's running around Lambeau Field before a playoff game with his cell phone filming himself shirtless for social media?

RE: Mentorship, BigBlueShock : 1/26/2017 4:14 pm : link

Quote: Call it what you will.



If I'm an NFL WR and I want to learn how not to act like an asshole, Dez Bryant is definitely the first guy I'm calling.

Well, Dez has gone through some of the same things OBJ has, and has appeared to mature as time has gone on. I think it makes perfect sense to reach out to someone that has gone through similar experiences.



Example: If you're an alcoholic looking to recover, are you going to call someone who's been down that road or someone that's never had a sip of alcohol in their life for help? In comment 13340888 Chris684 said:Well, Dez has gone through some of the same things OBJ has, and has appeared to mature as time has gone on. I think it makes perfect sense to reach out to someone that has gone through similar experiences.Example: If you're an alcoholic looking to recover, are you going to call someone who's been down that road or someone that's never had a sip of alcohol in their life for help?

Haha BigBlueShock : 1/26/2017 4:15 pm : link As I typed that about alcoholics, UCONN mentioned them as well.

And what "things" have Dez Bryant and Beckham gone through? Chris684 : 1/26/2017 4:16 pm : link This should be good.





RE: Should I wake you up David in LA : 1/26/2017 4:17 pm : link

Quote: when his idiotic behavior gets him suspended for another full game?



Or when he takes another 15 yard penalty to fuck up a drive?



Or when he's running around Lambeau Field before a playoff game with his cell phone filming himself shirtless for social media?



Nah, you should just root for some other team if you dislike the guy so much. Which 15 yard penalty are you talking about, oh you mean when he took off his helmet in the back of the endzone after basically pulling off the equivalent to a walk off HR that won us the game? In comment 13340899 Chris684 said:Nah, you should just root for some other team if you dislike the guy so much. Which 15 yard penalty are you talking about, oh you mean when he took off his helmet in the back of the endzone after basically pulling off the equivalent to a walk off HR that won us the game?

Beckham doesnt need Dez Bryant Chris684 : 1/26/2017 4:20 pm : link What he needs is maturity.



Time to stop acting like a child. The GM of this football team said so.



But yea, question my being a fan of the team.

can't you make a very strong argument UConn4523 : 1/26/2017 4:25 pm : link that reaching out to a colleague IS being mature? Just because you don't like Dez (I don't) doesn't mean its a bad thing.

Not questioning David in LA : 1/26/2017 4:25 pm : link I'm just suggesting, if you dislike the guy so much, there are other teams that might suit your interests better. No one here is saying OBJ shouldn't grow up, he's making the effort to reach out to other players that have been in similar shoes, but even when he does that, he loses in the public court of opinion.

RE: And what BigBlueShock : 1/26/2017 4:26 pm : link

Quote: This should be good.



They are both fiery, emotional guys that have had problems keeping their emotions in check and have both been vilified by the media and perfect little angel fans like yourself that somehow think these guys should all have the same exact personalities on and off the field and act like robots.



Everybody is different. I'm glad you guys think that everybody should act like Larry Fitzgerald at all times. I'm sure there are plenty of people in your life that wished you were more like someone else too. I'm guessing ALOT of people. Never been accused of being the life of the party, have you? In comment 13340904 Chris684 said:They are both fiery, emotional guys that have had problems keeping their emotions in check and have both been vilified by the media and perfect little angel fans like yourself that somehow think these guys should all have the same exact personalities on and off the field and act like robots.Everybody is different. I'm glad you guys think that everybody should act like Larry Fitzgerald at all times. I'm sure there are plenty of people in your life that wished you were more like someone else too. I'm guessing ALOT of people. Never been accused of being the life of the party, have you?

It's not just Odell. That's just who he is on this team. It's like, come on. Lots of things about Odell piss me off. But my God, please go find some happiness. In comment 13340825 BigBlueShock said:It's not just Odell. That's just who he is on this team. It's like, come on. Lots of things about Odell piss me off. But my God, please go find some happiness.

RE: Should I wake you up RC02XX : 1/26/2017 4:43 pm : link

Quote: when his idiotic behavior gets him suspended for another full game?



Or when he takes another 15 yard penalty to fuck up a drive?



Or when he's running around Lambeau Field before a playoff game with his cell phone filming himself shirtless for social media?



Or when he takes a 15 slant to the house to win us an important game?



As much as people like you complain about him, the moment he makes a big play, I'm sure deep down inside, you are happy that he's on our team. In comment 13340899 Chris684 said:Or when he takes a 15 slant to the house to win us an important game?As much as people like you complain about him, the moment he makes a big play, I'm sure deep down inside, you are happy that he's on our team.

Yes, my life is empty.. Chris684 : 1/26/2017 4:46 pm : link I am truly unhappy because it is my opinion Odell Beckham acts like a jerk alot.



Brilliant analysis.

WRs I'd Rather Have Beckham Hanging Out With Trainmaster : 1/26/2017 4:55 pm : link Larry Fitzgerald

Calvin Johnson

Andre Johnson

Tim Brown



maybe even Randy Moss



than Dez Bryant.

RE: Yes, my life is empty.. therealmf : 1/26/2017 5:15 pm : link

Quote: I am truly unhappy because it is my opinion Odell Beckham acts like a jerk alot.

Brilliant analysis.



Brilliant analysis.



That 15 yard penalty was three months ago after 222 yds and two TDs plus the game winner in spectacular fashion. So for you to remember it and refer to it like the rest didn't occur does make you sound like a mean old fart. In comment 13340943 Chris684 said:That 15 yard penalty was three months ago after 222 yds and two TDs plus the game winner in spectacular fashion. So for you to remember it and refer to it like the rest didn't occur does make you sound like a mean old fart.

Don't you think its possible to be a fan of his but also JCin332 : 1/26/2017 5:38 pm : link to think OBJ needs to start acting more like a professional?



Whether the boat trip or the shirtless pregame crap in GB had anything to do with his performance in arguably the biggest game of his career the simple fact is because of that performance we are still talking about it...



Yes he is one of the most talented players I have ever seen and clearly the best player on the team this year and my vote is he gets it together but the rationalization by some people is mind boggling...



There's not one person here that said OBJ doesn't need to mature David in LA : 1/26/2017 5:42 pm : link picking another player's brain, who has been in the same shoes before shows he's making an effort on improving, and yet people will continue to bitch.

Understood but is Dez the right person...? JCin332 : 1/26/2017 5:56 pm : link Hopefully yes...

DEZ... Goin Deep : 1/26/2017 6:04 pm : link Toned it down this year because his team was winning.

Just wait until the first sign of adversity and he acts out again.

RE: There's not one person here that said OBJ doesn't need to mature BigBlueShock : 1/26/2017 6:06 pm : link

Quote: picking another player's brain, who has been in the same shoes before shows he's making an effort on improving, and yet people will continue to bitch.

This. And also, a lot of it is the over the top reaction of fans and media to everything he does. The "punishment" far exceeds his "crimes", so to speak. It gets old. You'd think he raped and pillaged a small village with the way some people act towards him. In comment 13340992 David in LA said:This. And also, a lot of it is the over the top reaction of fans and media to everything he does. The "punishment" far exceeds his "crimes", so to speak. It gets old. You'd think he raped and pillaged a small village with the way some people act towards him.

RE: I feel like I disagree with Go Terps alot OBJ_AllDay : 1/26/2017 6:16 pm : link

Quote: But not at all when it comes to Beckham.



Dez Bryant is your mentor? Good Luck.



Talk about putting words in people's mouths... In comment 13340857 Chris684 said:Talk about putting words in people's mouths...

Objectively speaking, Dez Bryant did go through a bunch of maturity Ten Ton Hammer : 1/26/2017 7:03 pm : link issues, and got better at it. When is the last time he was in the news for anything?







But please, continue moralizing about incidents that involved Dez Bryant 5+ years ago.