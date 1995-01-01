OBJ and Dez

Looks like OBJ is looking to Dez for support on and off the field according to the ESPN interview. I commend OBJ for looking to others for a support network, that is a good thing however not sure if I'm happy with Dez being that person. Although I haven't heard much noise from Dez this year. Would love for OBJ to hook up with JJ after the super bowl for support.
his shenanigans were kept to a minimum this season.
Either he's matured, or the Cowboys staff associated with keeping his bullshit to a minimum deserve a raise.
was hanging with Zeke and Dak most of last night at the Walldorf. They were hanging at the bar chatting with Gruden for part of the night.
these stories that don't affect the outcome of games. Stop making shit stirring profitable for lousy shit stirring journalists.
He had a lot of issues when he came in, but I think he's come a long way and figured out how to better direct his emotions.
"where i come from we empty the clip."
Yea, he's real mature.
In comment 13340792
Go Terps said:
Miserable dude you are. Must suck to go through life like this.
In comment 13340809
BigBlueShock said:
| In comment 13340792 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.
Miserable dude you are. Must suck to go through life like this.
Why would you say that? I mean come on if we're going to start pretending that it's a good thing that the future of the franchise is looking to Dez Bryant as a mentor...
Had I been posting on a different board the past few years? I must have missed the day that Dez Bryant turned into Larry Fitzgerald.
In comment 13340807
Jints in Carolina said:
| "where i come from we empty the clip."
Yea, he's real mature.
Norman said he never said that after he accused him of saying it. The only words we can trace back to Dez is that he said the Redskins should get their money back.
In comment 13340813
Go Terps said:
| In comment 13340809 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 13340792 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.
Miserable dude you are. Must suck to go through life like this.
Why would you say that? I mean come on if we're going to start pretending that it's a good thing that the future of the franchise is looking to Dez Bryant as a mentor...
Had I been posting on a different board the past few years? I must have missed the day that Dez Bryant turned into Larry Fitzgerald.
Nice try to spin this. When you say "not surprising" it is clearly yet another one of your jabs at OBJ. No matter what any of us think of Dez, THAT was your intent. To piss on OBJ again. You're a broken record. Any thread with anything Beckham related in the title is like a bat signal for you to show up and cry about him or his antics that you are so above. Miserable.
Beckham and Bryant have a lot in common, and that should worry anyone that wants to see the Giants do well.
Are you suggesting that Bryants attitude has held back Dallas in any way, shape or form? What has he done that has hurt Dallas so drastically?
In comment 13340773
jcn56 said:
| his shenanigans were kept to a minimum this season.
Either he's matured, or the Cowboys staff associated with keeping his bullshit to a minimum deserve a raise.
Medication?
But not at all when it comes to Beckham.
Dez Bryant is your mentor? Good Luck.
but they seemed to be friends based on the pregame warmups I saw in week 1 this year. If he reached out to Dez to ask him about how he does XYZ is that really an issue or cause for concern?
Some of you will jump at every opportunity to call something a bad scenario. There's literally zero information on this, but flame away I guess.
It seemed to me like Bryant has been handling himself much better as of late and really hasn't been any sort of distraction. Yes, he had the incident with Norman.. knowing how Norman operates, it's not hard to see why. But as a guy who was under constant scrutiny the way Beckham is now and has been through it and matured a bit since, I don't think it's necessarily the worst thing in the world.
People will find fault in everything he does, though.. so there's really no winning here.
The guy just can't seem to shake this reputation of him that people must've gotten out of nowhere.
In comment 13340857
Chris684 said:
| But not at all when it comes to Beckham.
Dez Bryant is your mentor? Good Luck.
Where did he say he's a mentor? He's getting feedback from a colleague. I'd like to know what trouble Dez has gotten into in the last couple seasons, guy has kept his nose clean, which is a huge leap from where he was at when he first came in.
In comment 13340878
Chris684 said:
| The guy just can't seem to shake this reputation of him that people must've gotten out of nowhere.
I don't feel bad for Beckham, I feel bad for the people who take tremendous leaps in assumption based on severely limited information as I wonder what they do in real life. Without knowing better some of these posts make it seem like Beckham moved to Dallas and checks in with Dez Bryant daily for group therapy and treatment.
Beckham sparks a very strange outcry for a select number of people. It's very weird.
Call it what you will.
If I'm an NFL WR and I want to learn how not to act like an asshole, Dez Bryant is definitely the first guy I'm calling.
In comment 13340878
Chris684 said:
| The guy just can't seem to shake this reputation of him that people must've gotten out of nowhere.
Or maybe fans such as yourself have an obsession with the way he acts that they need to let go of?
Wake me up when he's breaking the law or doing things off the field that actually matter.
In comment 13340888
Chris684 said:
| Call it what you will.
If I'm an NFL WR and I want to learn how not to act like an asshole, Dez Bryant is definitely the first guy I'm calling.
You didn't answer my question about what recent brushes with the law or any other trouble Dez has been involved over the past few years. Or you can just hang onto this notion that Dez is the same exact person since he came into the league, because people don't grow up, right?
shouldn't go to AA because other alcoholics are present.
So if a guy who's had some issues with his attitude seeks out a colleague who's gone through the same thing is a bad thing? Do you think these meetings will lead to Beckham turning to the dark side, getting much worse and derailing his career?
when his idiotic behavior gets him suspended for another full game?
Or when he takes another 15 yard penalty to fuck up a drive?
Or when he's running around Lambeau Field before a playoff game with his cell phone filming himself shirtless for social media?
In comment 13340888
Chris684 said:
| Call it what you will.
If I'm an NFL WR and I want to learn how not to act like an asshole, Dez Bryant is definitely the first guy I'm calling.
Well, Dez has gone through some of the same things OBJ has, and has appeared to mature as time has gone on. I think it makes perfect sense to reach out to someone that has gone through similar experiences.
Example: If you're an alcoholic looking to recover, are you going to call someone who's been down that road or someone that's never had a sip of alcohol in their life for help?
As I typed that about alcoholics, UCONN mentioned them as well.
In comment 13340899
Chris684 said:
| when his idiotic behavior gets him suspended for another full game?
Or when he takes another 15 yard penalty to fuck up a drive?
Or when he's running around Lambeau Field before a playoff game with his cell phone filming himself shirtless for social media?
Nah, you should just root for some other team if you dislike the guy so much. Which 15 yard penalty are you talking about, oh you mean when he took off his helmet in the back of the endzone after basically pulling off the equivalent to a walk off HR that won us the game?
What he needs is maturity.
Time to stop acting like a child. The GM of this football team said so.
But yea, question my being a fan of the team.
that reaching out to a colleague IS being mature? Just because you don't like Dez (I don't) doesn't mean its a bad thing.
I'm just suggesting, if you dislike the guy so much, there are other teams that might suit your interests better. No one here is saying OBJ shouldn't grow up, he's making the effort to reach out to other players that have been in similar shoes, but even when he does that, he loses in the public court of opinion.
In comment 13340904
Chris684 said:
They are both fiery, emotional guys that have had problems keeping their emotions in check and have both been vilified by the media and perfect little angel fans like yourself that somehow think these guys should all have the same exact personalities on and off the field and act like robots.
Everybody is different. I'm glad you guys think that everybody should act like Larry Fitzgerald at all times. I'm sure there are plenty of people in your life that wished you were more like someone else too. I'm guessing ALOT of people. Never been accused of being the life of the party, have you?
In comment 13340825
BigBlueShock said:
| In comment 13340813 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 13340809 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 13340792 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.
Miserable dude you are. Must suck to go through life like this.
Why would you say that? I mean come on if we're going to start pretending that it's a good thing that the future of the franchise is looking to Dez Bryant as a mentor...
Had I been posting on a different board the past few years? I must have missed the day that Dez Bryant turned into Larry Fitzgerald.
Nice try to spin this. When you say "not surprising" it is clearly yet another one of your jabs at OBJ. No matter what any of us think of Dez, THAT was your intent. To piss on OBJ again. You're a broken record. Any thread with anything Beckham related in the title is like a bat signal for you to show up and cry about him or his antics that you are so above. Miserable.
It's not just Odell. That's just who he is on this team. It's like, come on. Lots of things about Odell piss me off. But my God, please go find some happiness.
In comment 13340899
Chris684 said:
| when his idiotic behavior gets him suspended for another full game?
Or when he takes another 15 yard penalty to fuck up a drive?
Or when he's running around Lambeau Field before a playoff game with his cell phone filming himself shirtless for social media?
Or when he takes a 15 slant to the house to win us an important game?
As much as people like you complain about him, the moment he makes a big play, I'm sure deep down inside, you are happy that he's on our team.
I am truly unhappy because it is my opinion Odell Beckham acts like a jerk alot.
Brilliant analysis.
Larry Fitzgerald
Calvin Johnson
Andre Johnson
Tim Brown
maybe even Randy Moss
than Dez Bryant.
In comment 13340943
Chris684 said:
| I am truly unhappy because it is my opinion Odell Beckham acts like a jerk alot.
Brilliant analysis.
That 15 yard penalty was three months ago after 222 yds and two TDs plus the game winner in spectacular fashion. So for you to remember it and refer to it like the rest didn't occur does make you sound like a mean old fart.
to think OBJ needs to start acting more like a professional?
Whether the boat trip or the shirtless pregame crap in GB had anything to do with his performance in arguably the biggest game of his career the simple fact is because of that performance we are still talking about it...
Yes he is one of the most talented players I have ever seen and clearly the best player on the team this year and my vote is he gets it together but the rationalization by some people is mind boggling...
picking another player's brain, who has been in the same shoes before shows he's making an effort on improving, and yet people will continue to bitch.
Toned it down this year because his team was winning.
Just wait until the first sign of adversity and he acts out again.
In comment 13340992
David in LA said:
| picking another player's brain, who has been in the same shoes before shows he's making an effort on improving, and yet people will continue to bitch.
This. And also, a lot of it is the over the top reaction of fans and media to everything he does. The "punishment" far exceeds his "crimes", so to speak. It gets old. You'd think he raped and pillaged a small village with the way some people act towards him.
In comment 13340857
Chris684 said:
| But not at all when it comes to Beckham.
Dez Bryant is your mentor? Good Luck.
Talk about putting words in people's mouths...
issues, and got better at it. When is the last time he was in the news for anything?
But please, continue moralizing about incidents that involved Dez Bryant 5+ years ago.
and need to understand that this is an extremely talented and competitive young man who is going to do things right and wrong. How many of us have always done things right in our careers? What we didn't experience when we did things wrong was media exposure and public reaction. I remember Art Heyman who was a talented basketball player whose career ended up basically unsuccessful because he could never adjust to other players taking advantage of his mindset and reactions. OBJ since his first season has had a target on his back where defenders have gone out of their way to either hurt him physically/ and or get him off his game. Fans need to understand and root for him and be encouraged when they do see him handling things better on the field. In terms of Dez, what he experienced in his young life was very traumatic, and takes lots of mental work to get through it all and to mature in his career and his life in general.