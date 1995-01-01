Key Enigma to the Offseason: Darian Thompson Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2017 5:42 pm : 1/26/2017 5:42 pm I'm still not sure what happened there.



If you recall, he hurt his foot in Week 2. He was our starting free safety. Tried to come back after bye but immediately knew there was something wrong in practice.



Then we hear it was a lisfranc injury.



If it was a lisfranc, why even attempt the comeback in early November? He underwent surgery late instead of in September.



If Thompson returns at 100 percent, then we are in great shape at safety. But if doesn't, we have a big hole there.





Agreed shelovesnycsports : 1/26/2017 5:45 pm : link We have to sign a Veteran FS this off-season as insurance of injury. The younger guys also need a Leader who has been through the wars. You can not count on either Thompson and Adams is not the answer either.

If the Giants ever want to invest in automation jcn56 : 1/26/2017 5:50 pm : link they should start at robot free safety. Seems like whoever we put out there is injured before the bye.

He had a "sprain" RAIN : 1/26/2017 5:53 pm : link Which means, he had a mild lis franc.. that seems like it became the full on version when he tried to return without surgery.



Agreed, he looked like an instinctive playmaker and perfect compliment to Collins. Adams seems like a capable back-up in any event. Getting another corner with this group is crucial to depth. I really don't want to see Wade getting picked on in the future.

What about moving DRC to that spot for a year and signing a CB in FA? Go Terps : 1/26/2017 5:59 pm : link I think we should consider pursuing Logan Ryan in FA. Move DRC to FS in base and nickel packages, and keep him at CB in dime. That allows for depth at CB and keeps Adams and Thompson as S backups and participants when we field 6 DBs.



I could be way off but DRC seems to check a lot of boxes for what you would want in a FS: fast, ball hawk, and a good blitzer.



It could be a good solution for 2017 and ensures that we enter 2018 with three good corners after DRC's contract expires. And it's not as if Thompson/Adams won't get work in 2017; think about how many snaps Wade and Hall got in 2016.



It's a lot of money at the CB position, but I think strengthening the best unit on the team is a wise move.

I liked Leon Hall pjcas18 : 1/26/2017 6:04 pm : link much more at FS than at slot corner. I thought he was passable at S in a pinch.



I'd bring him back for his versatility and depth.



But agree Thompson was allegedly impressive in practice and if he can come back it could be a big boost.



I'd love to have all of Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Collins and Thompson healthy. Would be like our own version of the Seahawks.

... Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2017 6:04 pm : : 1/26/2017 6:04 pm : link We've got two other safeties who simply can't seem to stay healthy: Mykkele Thompson and Nat Berhe.



I'm more intrigued by Mykkele, but he's had two major leg issues in a row now.

Why do so many of you halfback20 : 1/26/2017 6:08 pm : link Want to change things with DRC? Some want to cut him, trade him, now move him to safety. He's good where he is...

Should have TommyWiseau : 1/26/2017 6:09 pm : link Signed Reggie Nelson last offseason when we had the chance. He signed a 2 year deal with Oakland and had an outstanding year playing free safety. Would have been perfect having him and letting Thompson learn on the bench

RE: I liked Leon Hall shelovesnycsports : 1/26/2017 6:15 pm : link

Quote: much more at FS than at slot corner. I thought he was passable at S in a pinch.



I'd bring him back for his versatility and depth.



But agree Thompson was allegedly impressive in practice and if he can come back it could be a big boost.



I'd love to have all of Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Collins and Thompson healthy. Would be like our own version of the Seahawks.

No Thanks on Hall

The Packers made him look like Toast.

If the Giants are serious about making a Run while Eli is the QB... TE,Oline RB and S have to be upgraded.

Coaches liked Thompson X : 1/26/2017 6:27 pm : link early on and he was a starter almost from the time he got here. Smart kid, hopefully he is healthy.

I'm not sold on Thompson Joey in VA : 1/26/2017 6:29 pm : link The few games he did suit up for he looked slow to react and just plain slow. He's an upgrade over Adams I'd assume but his weakness in college was letting plays behind him which is rule #1 in this D for a FS...to NOT let anyone behind you.

RE: What about moving DRC to that spot for a year and signing a CB in FA? English Alaister : 1/26/2017 6:31 pm : link

Quote: I think we should consider pursuing Logan Ryan in FA. Move DRC to FS in base and nickel packages, and keep him at CB in dime. That allows for depth at CB and keeps Adams and Thompson as S backups and participants when we field 6 DBs.



I could be way off but DRC seems to check a lot of boxes for what you would want in a FS: fast, ball hawk, and a good blitzer.



It could be a good solution for 2017 and ensures that we enter 2018 with three good corners after DRC's contract expires. And it's not as if Thompson/Adams won't get work in 2017; think about how many snaps Wade and Hall got in 2016.



It's a lot of money at the CB position, but I think strengthening the best unit on the team is a wise move.



I don't want to see DRC dealing with a 225 lb running back who has a head of steam. 3rd down maybe but he's not really the answer. In comment 13341000 Go Terps said:I don't want to see DRC dealing with a 225 lb running back who has a head of steam. 3rd down maybe but he's not really the answer.

EA Go Terps : 1/26/2017 6:33 pm : link He's only 9 lbs lighter than Adams, and he's the same weight as Hall.

moving blue42 : 1/26/2017 6:39 pm : link Cromartie makes no sense whatsoever.He's part of the coverage triangle with Jenkins and Apple that gives us an advantage over anyone we play.

RE: EA chris r : 1/26/2017 6:40 pm : link

Quote: He's only 9 lbs lighter than Adams, and he's the same weight as Hall.



He's also much taller so he's thinly built. He can't stay healthy at CB and isn't a great tackler. Also he's best in man pres coverage not zone so it's not clear his coverage skills would translate. In comment 13341051 Go Terps said:He's also much taller so he's thinly built. He can't stay healthy at CB and isn't a great tackler. Also he's best in man pres coverage not zone so it's not clear his coverage skills would translate.

RE: moving Go Terps : 1/26/2017 6:48 pm : link

Quote: Cromartie makes no sense whatsoever.He's part of the coverage triangle with Jenkins and Apple that gives us an advantage over anyone we play.



But I said I would do it if we signed Logan Ryan to play CB. In comment 13341058 blue42 said:But I said I would do it if we signed Logan Ryan to play CB.

RE: RE: I liked Leon Hall pjcas18 : 1/26/2017 6:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13341007 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





much more at FS than at slot corner. I thought he was passable at S in a pinch.



I'd bring him back for his versatility and depth.



But agree Thompson was allegedly impressive in practice and if he can come back it could be a big boost.



I'd love to have all of Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Collins and Thompson healthy. Would be like our own version of the Seahawks.





No Thanks on Hall

The Packers made him look like Toast.

If the Giants are serious about making a Run while Eli is the QB... TE,Oline RB and S have to be upgraded.



Wade and Sensabaugh were in coverage when DRC went out and responsible for the first three touchdowns passes.





Wade and Sensabaugh were in coverage when DRC went out and responsible for the first three touchdowns passes.

RE: RE: RE: I liked Leon Hall shelovesnycsports : 1/26/2017 7:02 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13341018 shelovesnycsports said:





Quote:





In comment 13341007 pjcas18 said:





Quote:





much more at FS than at slot corner. I thought he was passable at S in a pinch.



I'd bring him back for his versatility and depth.



But agree Thompson was allegedly impressive in practice and if he can come back it could be a big boost.



I'd love to have all of Jenkins, Apple, DRC, Collins and Thompson healthy. Would be like our own version of the Seahawks.





No Thanks on Hall

The Packers made him look like Toast.

If the Giants are serious about making a Run while Eli is the QB... TE,Oline RB and S have to be upgraded.







Wade and Sensabaugh were in coverage when DRC went out and responsible for the first three touchdowns passes.



You should check again Hall was burned quite a few times

You should check again Hall was burned quite a few times - ( New Window

Go back and look at the highlights pjcas18 : 1/26/2017 7:22 pm : link



From PFF:



Quote: Lack of pass rush strains secondary



The Giants’ secondary will deservingly receive some flack for their second-half performance, but the Giants’ pass rush did little to help out the coverage. The majority of pressure they were able to get on Rodgers came on clean-up plays or after four seconds into the play. Giants’ high-paid defensive end Olivier Vernon had his lowest pass-rush grade of the season going against Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, who entered the game as the highest-graded tackle in pass protection this season. Vernon managed just two hurries on a whopping 46 pass rushes. On the other side of the line, Romeo Okwara had just a clean-up sack as his only pressure on 37 pass rushes. The other issue for the Giants’ defense was losing Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who was injured after just two snaps on defense. So instead of having one of the highest-graded cornerbacks in coverage on the field, the Giants were forced to play Leon Hall and Trevin Wade more. While Hall fared well, Wade gave up receptions on all three targets, and allowed a perfect passer rating into his coverage.



Apple also lost Cobb on a TD and Sensabaugh was responsible for one, plus there was the hail mary I'd blame everyone for, but no one specific.



Maybe Hall was supposed to provide help, but we really can't ascertain that. hall was playing S, not CB primarily. Adams played 7 snaps, otherwise it was Hall at S. Hall was not primary coverage. It was Wade and Sensabaugh (even Apple) who were exploited. I know people don't like them, but they're more right than wrong hate to admit.From PFF:Apple also lost Cobb on a TD and Sensabaugh was responsible for one, plus there was the hail mary I'd blame everyone for, but no one specific.Maybe Hall was supposed to provide help, but we really can't ascertain that. hall was playing S, not CB primarily. Adams played 7 snaps, otherwise it was Hall at S.

I love Thompson djm : 1/26/2017 7:33 pm : link But the injury is a concern. I think he will be a presence out there. He's not the fastest guy in the world but he seems to have great instincts. Didn't see much but he looked like a player.

As long as DRC has elite speed UConn4523 : 1/26/2017 7:48 pm : link his biggest effect on the game will be covering the slot. If he loses a step then I'd be fine with a move to FS but until then I don't see it. I'd also wager he'd be even more injured at FS due to the nature of the position. Hitting guys head on is more damaging then chasing and wrapping up like he does now.

Giants are fine at Safety WillVAB : 1/26/2017 9:38 pm : link Sure another FS would be nice but overall they have a nice group. You can't have All-Pros everywhere.



A true stud 3 down MLB or another pass rusher would add more value than another Safety. I'd even prioritize another CB over a Safety. A Wade upgrade would be more impactful than a Thompson/Adams upgrade.

Be great if he's back David B. : 1/26/2017 10:11 pm : link but it would be foolish to count on D. Thompson. Much less Mykkkellekkelll Thompson, or Fizzle, the human concussion.

A healthily returned lugnut : 1/26/2017 10:29 pm : link D Thompson would be all we need in the secondary. He was the best story from camp and was coming on like the real deal.



Related, and I know these things are always a big if, but IF our injured guys return in good shape it will do lot to fix our worst problems. Will Johnson (and Whitlock) at FB, Matt LaCosse as blocking TE (I know, still unproven), Vereen catching out of the backfield. We might not be quite so pressed to fix in draft, FA.

I think Darian Thompson is going to be terrific ... Manny in CA : 12:18 am : link

He doesn't have great speed but he has outstanding ball awareness, and what I was very surprised about - he's a very good form tackler.



He reminds me a lot of ex Cowboy & Giants Everson Walls.

It wouldn't surprise me to DG : 12:21 am : link see the Giants draft a DE in round 1 despite the OL need. They have to generate more pressure from the DL. The line is slightly exposed against good pass-blocking OLs.



Thompson, to me, has to be regarded as unproven. I'd sign a vet FS for depth.

Looking for safety depth for what? adamg : 12:25 am : link We need CB depth. Thompson is the starting FS. Adams is awesome as the third man. Between those guys and M Thompson and Berhe, there's plenty of bodies. We don't need to carry 6 safeties. We could use a 4th good CB though. Sensabaugh coming back wouldn't be terrible either; Wade is more durable though.





As far as DRC goes... Torrag : 1:57 am : link ...while a player evinces the ability to play CB at a high level...you leave him there. It's the more valuable position on the field and an absolute must in today's game to have three quality starters at minimum for the position.



You move to FS when you lose that critical half a step necessary to flourish there...not before. Period.

RE: As far as DRC goes... adamg : 2:01 am : link

Quote: ...while a player evinces the ability to play CB at a high level...you leave him there. It's the more valuable position on the field and an absolute must in today's game to have three quality starters at minimum for the position.



You move to FS when you lose that critical half a step necessary to flourish there...not before. Period.



Plus, DRC misses snaps as the slot CB, moving him to FS for early downs and then expecting him to move down to slot in late downs isn't going to work out like you'd hope it would on paper. DRC plays 65% of snaps. We need him in the slot for 2nd and 3rd down above all. In comment 13341307 Torrag said:Plus, DRC misses snaps as the slot CB, moving him to FS for early downs and then expecting him to move down to slot in late downs isn't going to work out like you'd hope it would on paper. DRC plays 65% of snaps. We need him in the slot for 2nd and 3rd down above all.

safeties hankb1126 : 4:00 am : link any updates on the other two safeties who were hurt almost all year behre and the other thompson



if all are healthy for 2017 plus hall we do not need any more safeties maybe i mid round draft pick at corner to develop

Raanan Big Rick in FL : 6:52 am : link Made it seem like he was going to be fine before training camp and that he's penciled in as the starting FS. He said the Giants are extremely high on him. Watching him in the Cowboys game week 1 you could see why. Collins & Thompson are perfect compliments to each other. Our secondary should be really really good next year. 2 rangy playmaking Safeties who are very good near the LOS. 2 shutdown CBS in Jackrabbit & DRC. Eli Apple going into his 2nd year and should really improve. Also Andrew Adams as the 3rd Safety who definitely flashed a ton for a rookie UDFA. Should only improve in his 2nd year.