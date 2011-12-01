Who was your #1 disappointment in 2016? Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2017 9:39 pm : 1/26/2017 9:39 pm I've got three, but I'm curious to hear what others think.

I said it all offseason robbieballs2003 : 1/26/2017 9:41 pm : link It was Reese never bringing in true competition for the left tackle position.



In terms of a player I had high hopes for it was Odi.

the offense as a whole JonC : 1/26/2017 9:43 pm : link LT, WR, RB, TE, right side of the OL all under-performed over 16 games, imv.



here's my 3, in no particular order fame56 : 1/26/2017 9:46 pm : link 1)lack of improvement by Eric Flowers

2)injury to Will Johnson

3)peculiar regression of effective offense

Top 3 GF1080 : 1/26/2017 9:46 pm : link All offense



Flowers

Richburg

Mcadoo's play calling

11-5 hard to be disappointed. shelovesnycsports : 1/26/2017 9:52 pm : link Flowers

Donnell

Jennings

The regression of the OL The_Boss : 1/26/2017 9:56 pm : link With Flowers lack of discernible development from year 1 to year 2, where most NFL players progress the most.

McAdoo, Flowers and Eli Mason : 1/26/2017 9:57 pm : link I get why he gets credit for being the HC of a 11 win team but that was more about the defense which he already admitted that is Spags calling and the FO bringing in players.



He must own the offense and by every measurable it was an absolute failure on so many levels.



Flowers stunk but we were warned by Colon on ESPN that Flowers is a know it all and didn't even try to workout with his fellow OL.



Eli had a down season for a franchise QB.



I already knew Cruz and Jennings shouldn't have made the roster IMHO.

Despite our record and getting into the playoffs, Diver_Down : 1/26/2017 9:58 pm : link there are a number of disappointments.

1)The lack of development/improvement from Flowers.

2)Reese for standing pat with our TE depth chart featuring Leaping Larry at the top.

3)The playcalling by McAdoo.



if it's only one SamdaGiantsFan : 1/26/2017 9:59 pm : link it's got to be Flowers and his lack of meaningful improvement with pass blocking.



Victor Cruz is a second although I might be more disappointed in the coaching staff for not playing Tavarres King more ... Cruz is done getting elite separation and he is nothing more than an underwhelming albeit sure handed reserve at this point



I am so tempted to say ODB or Vernon for their disappointing playoff games, but the body of work in the season was impressive so I'll leave them out.



JR old man : 1/26/2017 10:00 pm : link Not picking up a veteran LT not named Beatty;

Or a run blocking guard;

And the extremely predictable play sequence on O(this concerns me because either some starters may not have the intelligence to pick up anything beyond a vanilla O, or the talent to carry a play out, so it was run, pass to OBJ, pass to Shepard, or switch receiver positions, then repeat or punt, maybe a TD or pick.

Can they hire a OL or LB scouting specialist who can REALLY evaluate a future starter, because, you know....

#1 Flower rasbutant : 1/26/2017 10:02 pm : link other contenders...

Donnell

Richburg



other disappointments...

Nat Berhe Injury - Love his effort

Brett Jones Injury - Have a feeling about this guy and was hoping he could get a chance to show it in games.

Thompson Injury - Looked like the starter

Vereen Injury

Darkwa Injury - Lessen by Perkins playing time increase

Yah, Eli - would have an awful game then good game then awful game, where the consistent Eli gone?

No Fullback - I like Fullbacks

McAdoo Play Calling - i was excited for more creatively and we didn't get it from him.

WR in Miami

Oh and JPP's injury, would have made a big difference against Rodgers.





These are easy ones.... dep026 : 1/26/2017 10:06 pm : link 1. flowers

2. richburg

3. cruz

My 3 Saos1n : 1/26/2017 10:12 pm : link Flowers (Still frustrated)

Odighizuwa (Still hopeful)

Eli (Still love him)

Flowers, tye, Lewis DavidinBMNY : 1/26/2017 10:13 pm : link Flowers is obvious.



Tye because he didn't improveven. I had already gicenot up on Donell and was surprised he even made the team. Otherwise it would have been him.



Roger Lewis for not being able to unseat Cruz who I also had very low expectations for.

Disappointed implies that I had higher expectation. George from PA : 1/26/2017 10:14 pm : link Flowers, Cruz, Shepard, Jennings and Donnell does not apply as they played as expected.



The offense in general is the best easy answer.



Eli is top of my list of disappointment. I expect better.



Richburg is 2nd.....As I had him playing at a pro-bowl level and he did not.



Harris.....He was not a great returner and couldn't beat out Cruz. I thought he was a great returner.



Defense over delivered! But I might put



Hankins which might be a bit unfair but I expected more. Snacks just dominated which should have Hankins excelling.....He seem to disappear....While playing for a contract.

Cruz is #1 to me nyjuggernaut2 : 1/26/2017 10:18 pm : link Sure I didn't think he'd return to his 2011-12 form, but I thought for sure he'd be an upgrade at WR over what was there last season. I still wonder if he would've been more productive back in the slot.



Honorable mention for me is Weston Richburg. Thought he'd take a big step this year and possibly be mentioned in all-pro conversations. Just didn't have the type of season I thought he'd have.

not disappointed in the O-line SHO'NUFF : 1/26/2017 10:21 pm : link because I expected them to suck going into the season with Jerry and Newhouse as 2/5ths of the staters...needless to say, they didn't disappoint.



Disappointed in the coaching staff for giving Donnell playing time.



Disappointed in the coaching staff for not giving Beatty playing time.



Disappointed in the coaching staff for using 11 personnel 90% of the time and so generically at that.



Disappointed in the coaching staff for not using Tavares King.

Only Here shelovesnycsports : 1/26/2017 10:22 pm : link Would a poster write down the head Coaches name.

Sullivan as Offensive Coordinator USAF NYG Fan : 1/26/2017 10:22 pm : link MacAdoo's play calling which is related to Sullivan as OC. Flowers not improving. It's really all the offense TBH. Top 10 last year and terribly uninspired this year.



Fortunately it's a young team and the arrow is still pointed up.

Flowers by far Torrag : 1/26/2017 10:30 pm : link We just didn't see the usual organic growth you expect from a 1st round pick progressing from year one to year two. He was really bad all year. What's disturbing as well are the rumbles his work ethic may be a problem...not good at all.

OL Joey in VA : 1/26/2017 10:40 pm : link Is #1 given how we ran the ball to end last year, it looked like we may have been on to something.



Cruz may be #2, he just didn't do much aside from a handful of grabs, though I expected that I wasn't hoping for it.



Our inability to field a FS again with Darian and Mykelle and Nat all going down again and us relying on Andrew Adams and Leon Hall down the stretch. A chain is only as strong as its weakest link and FS was ours again.

The offensive line Since1965 : 1/26/2017 10:44 pm : link destroyed the offense. The tackles in particular were awful. To extend the disappointment, Reese stubbornly stuck to his guns about Flowers at LT when he could have signed better options in the offseason.

Reese or McAdoo. Whoever decided we didn't need a decent fullback Ivan15 : 1/26/2017 10:58 pm : link after Johnson went out.

a fifth straight year of shit OL play chris r : 1/26/2017 11:01 pm : link for an aging and immobile franchise QB.

Not really disappointed Big Rick in FL : 1/26/2017 11:14 pm : link In anybody. Figured it was going to be a 2 year rebuild. Especially after firing a HOF head coach. Going 11-5 with a rookie HC was unreal to me. We are only a few players away from being a legit Super Bowl contender and I know Eli is going to get one more ring before he retires. He's gonna go out as a Super Bowl Champion just like his older Brother. Only difference is Eli will win the Super Bowl MVP.

Not many disappointments actually, but my 3 in no particular order Eric on Li : 1/26/2017 11:15 pm : link 1. Owa (had a big opportunity and got outplayed by a UDFA)

2. Richburg (talked a lot in the offseason and did not play well at all)

3. Cruz (did basically nothing, had some bad drops too)



Flowers didn't progress but he's playing a tough spot and not getting a lot of help. Having watched him a lot in college I never expected him to be an elite LT and I think his issues were sometimes overstated. Donnell sucked but he's always sucked. Jennings lost another step that he couldn't afford to lose.

I'm with most of us here: yatqb : 1/26/2017 11:16 pm : link -- Flowers;

-- Cruz (although I didn't expect a lot, it was sad to see him as a shell of his former self);

-- Eli...I felt that the poor OL play left him more skittish this year. Prone to quick passes and less competent play.

mine... ZGiants98 : 1/26/2017 11:26 pm : link 1.) Flowers

2.) Richburg

3.) Darian Thompson



(Cruz should have never been on the outside)

I wasn't disappointed in any of the players because ... Manny in CA : 1/26/2017 11:51 pm : link



Disappointed only has one face ...







After hitting on all the draft picks, he falls on his face, adamantly insisting that Ereck Flowers is the answer at left tackle ...



Then not even trying to find somebody to play fullback ...



Then, after the offense was fully exposed by the Packers (for the 2nd time), he declares their dismal failure a MYSTERY



All I can say at this point is - "Come on man !" Deep inside we know who they are.Disappointed only has one face ...After hitting on all the draft picks, he falls on his face, adamantly insisting that Ereck Flowers is the answer at left tackle ...Then not even trying to find somebody to play fullback ...Then, after the offense was fully exposed by the Packers (for the 2nd time), he declares their dismal failure aAll I can say at this point is - "Come on man !"

O - line regression (and it wasn't particularly good to begin with.) shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/26/2017 11:59 pm : link I know about the recent injury report, but it's shocking how average Richburg was.





- No improvement whatsoever from Flowers







- Offensive playcalling. It was unimaginative and didn't help the receivers at all.

RE: Flowers, Tye and Cruz chopperhatch : 1/27/2017 12:03 am : link

Quote: .



How could it be Tye? They never threw him the ball!



1) MacAdoo

2) Flowers

3) Richburg



Was tempted to put Cruz and the running game, but I didnt expect much from them anyhow. In comment 13341216 DennyInDenville said:How could it be Tye? They never threw him the ball!1) MacAdoo2) Flowers3) RichburgWas tempted to put Cruz and the running game, but I didnt expect much from them anyhow.

for me it was the 1st down play calling gtt350 : 1/27/2017 12:43 am : link no creativity what so ever, same old same old waste a play

not disappointed, but more surprised SHO'NUFF : 1/27/2017 2:58 am : link at the vanilla offense...coming from the Green Bay school, I really thought we would see more creativity on offense...instead, McAdoo played it more conservative than TC ever did.

Top 3 Toth029 : 1/27/2017 3:34 am : link #1 Reese getting opportunities to add a LT like Clady, Penn, or Okung and doesn't once give in and have the better player win the job. Flowers growth in yr 2 was highly disappointing.



#2 Cruz returning was so excting you expected more. Was he out of positon? Maybe so but he wasn't getting open or getting out of sticky situations like he had before. He's toast, slot or not.



#3 Odiggy not improving. You thought he was coming once he was starring in those preseason games. He dealt with even more nagging injuries and was surpassed by Okwara and even Kennard for the pass rush.

Miy biggest disappointment Fred-in-Florida : 1/27/2017 5:19 am : link was the lack of imagination in the offense.



I would have liked a fullback. We were in the same offense, 3WR most of the time.

If not a fullback more 3rd tackle.



TE- How many seem passes did we have. With the safety doubling up on OBJ that had to be open more than it was.



Unlike others here I wasn't disappointed in Cruz. What were you all expecting? The player we had 3-4 years ago. Even before he got hurt he wasn't as sharp as he was. He was never the primary receiver. But a great slot guy. He was played out of position all year.

RE: Disappointed implies that I had higher expectation. Fred-in-Florida : 1/27/2017 5:22 am : link

Quote: Flowers, Cruz, Shepard, Jennings and Donnell does not apply as they played as expected.



The offense in general is the best easy answer.



Eli is top of my list of disappointment. I expect better.



Richburg is 2nd.....As I had him playing at a pro-bowl level and he did not.



Harris.....He was not a great returner and couldn't beat out Cruz. I thought he was a great returner.



Defense over delivered! But I might put



Hankins which might be a bit unfair but I expected more. Snacks just dominated which should have Hankins excelling.....He seem to disappear....While playing for a contract.



Yeah! I agree with the Harris assessment. But he didn't disappoint as a gunner! In comment 13341249 George from PA said:Yeah! I agree with the Harris assessment. But he didn't disappoint as a gunner!

RE: The regression of the OL adamg : 1/27/2017 5:30 am : link

Quote: With Flowers lack of discernible development from year 1 to year 2, where most NFL players progress the most.



This. Plus Richburg's apparent stagnation or coming back to earth. John Jerry was praised as our best OL by most of the old Giants close to the organization (i.e. Cross and Diehl). That's a shame because of what it says about our youth on the OL in 2016. In comment 13341229 The_Boss said:This. Plus Richburg's apparent stagnation or coming back to earth. John Jerry was praised as our best OL by most of the old Giants close to the organization (i.e. Cross and Diehl). That's a shame because of what it says about our youth on the OL in 2016.

Do you guy realize Richburg was injured and got better robbieballs2003 : 1/27/2017 5:47 am : link Toward the end of the year? It wasn't him coming back down to earth.

#1 Mac changing the offense Kevin(formerly Tiki4Six) : 1/27/2017 5:55 am : link That was up near the top of the league.



#2 Mac and staff did a poor job not only with the OLine, but also the fact that they never even gave our struggling Tackles help but chipping or using a RB to help.



#3 not getting even a serviceable TE to help this offense beat the 2 high safety looks

Flowers,Donnell and Cruz Rick in Dallas : 1/27/2017 6:03 am : link I was also disappointed that Darian Thompson and Will Johnston were injured and had no impact on the season.



Biggest surprise for me was that we ended up making the playoffs this past season.

RE: Do you guy realize Richburg was injured and got better adamg : 1/27/2017 6:10 am : link

Quote: Toward the end of the year? It wasn't him coming back down to earth.



According to whom was Richburg injured? He played every game and I think only missed snaps in the WAS game due to his ejection. What injury did he have? In comment 13341322 robbieballs2003 said:According to whom was Richburg injured? He played every game and I think only missed snaps in the WAS game due to his ejection. What injury did he have?

Adam: mrvax : 1/27/2017 6:24 am : link Don't recall whom, but there was a published link about a Richburg injury that held him back a few days after the playoff loss.



.. JCin332 : 1/27/2017 6:27 am : link 1- Flowers



2- TE's in general (severely impacted the running game)



3- WR's in general other than OBJ (although he had his moments)



Looking over the answers it seems like a no brainer OL was overall #1 so for the people saying Eli wouldn't a crap OL seriously hamper any QB?

RE: Adam: adamg : 1/27/2017 6:46 am : link

Quote: Don't recall whom, but there was a published link about a Richburg injury that held him back a few days after the playoff loss.



I've found nothing that suggests this is true. Post the link. Google search shows nothing. Twitter shows nothing. Can't even find it searching BBI. I think that's a fan theory that has no basis. In comment 13341327 mrvax said:I've found nothing that suggests this is true. Post the link. Google search shows nothing. Twitter shows nothing. Can't even find it searching BBI. I think that's a fan theory that has no basis.

Is it crazy to include Odell? KingBlue : 1/27/2017 7:03 am : link I'm not talking about numbers, because they are at or near what was expected. But if you are truly asking whom I was most disappointed in... he came to mind immediately. The whole soap opera nonsense with the kicking net, the inability to control his emotions during and after games, the Miami trip (mostly the need to broadcast on social media). Even though I don't feel like it impacted the game necessarily, I honestly thought it was an unnecessary distraction.



I know he is our best player, and I am one of his biggest fans. But I was disappointed in his immaturity and silly behavior. I guess it surprised me more than anything else. I didn't expect it.

11-5 Not disappointed at all BillT : 1/27/2017 7:09 am : link Surprised that the overall OL performance regressed and Flowers performance didn't progress. Seems like it took an ok offense down a notch. Still, 11-5.

The whole offensive line Giants2012 : 1/27/2017 7:26 am : link Nevermind who sucked more. The whole unit sucked.





I wasn't disappointed in Cruz feelflows : 1/27/2017 7:39 am : link I didn't expect much of anything from him.



Richburg surprised me. He started to come along towards the end, though.



Donnell disappointed me because I thought MAYBE he would learn the game of football in the off season. The kid was given a golden opportunity to be a starting TE in the NFL.

I wasn't disappointed joeinpa : 1/27/2017 7:39 am : link My hope was for them to be in contention for the play offs; not fun when the season for all intent is over in Oct.



I wasn't t disappointed because I never bought into the idea that they were going to make a championship run



Was a good building block of a season.

Flowers/Dallas/WR AnnapolisMike : 1/27/2017 7:42 am : link -Lack of continued development by Flowers.

-Dallas as division champs. Cost Giants a bye and a home game.

-Lack of a complimentary receiver opposite Beckham. (Cruz/Sheppard are both slot receivers)



Hard to bitch about a 11-6 season. Schedule looks harder next season.

Robbie stretch234 : 1/27/2017 7:44 am : link You have mentioned this a lot, but in a league where almost 1/2 the teams struggle at LT, what player were you going to bring in on a contract to battle for the position. LT don't go to teams to battle - they go to teams to start and they paid accordingly.





McAdoo as OC/play caller. LauderdaleMatty : 1/27/2017 7:52 am : link I know people love the 11 wins but he needs to re look at his offense big time.

The regression of the offense GiantsRage2007 : 1/27/2017 7:52 am : link PPG down from 2015 to 2016... we assumed just staying the same on offense and fixing the defense would be great... well the defense was much improved, so that was a huge plus, but the offense clearly took a step back. #1 disappointment in 2016 was the offense. As much as our defense improved, it seemed like the offense got that much worse.



I guess this offseason we can't fall into the same trap thinking - just keep the D together and improve the O and we'll be fine... we need to make changes on both sides of the ball - on D out of necessity since there are so many FA.



Difficult offseason - how to improve on an 11-5 record with FA and holes to fill.

We did win 11 games so can't be disappointed Tuckrule : 1/27/2017 7:55 am : link That record alone to me was surprising.



To answer the op I would say the regression of the offense as a whole more specifically the offensive line and predictability from mcadoo



Flowers George : 1/27/2017 7:59 am : link and there is no second place finisher. He wins unopposed.





RE: The regression of the offense adamg : 1/27/2017 8:02 am : link

Quote: PPG down from 2015 to 2016... we assumed just staying the same on offense and fixing the defense would be great... well the defense was much improved, so that was a huge plus, but the offense clearly took a step back. #1 disappointment in 2016 was the offense. As much as our defense improved, it seemed like the offense got that much worse.



I guess this offseason we can't fall into the same trap thinking - just keep the D together and improve the O and we'll be fine... we need to make changes on both sides of the ball - on D out of necessity since there are so many FA.



Difficult offseason - how to improve on an 11-5 record with FA and holes to fill.



A big part of it that goes under the radar is that we lost our 3 best non-OL blockers:



Whitlock

Johnson

LaCosse



I remember Adams was 4th on the depth chart coming into the season, because LaCosse had impressed so much. He'said also likely coming back next year (per Art Stapleton). That's something to keep in mind during FA/draft. In comment 13341350 GiantsRage2007 said:A big part of it that goes under the radar is that we lost our 3 best non-OL blockers:WhitlockJohnsonLaCosseI remember Adams was 4th on the depth chart coming into the season, because LaCosse had impressed so much. He'said also likely coming back next year (per Art Stapleton). That's something to keep in mind during FA/draft.

Too many to name...all on offense... That’s Gold, Jerry : 1/27/2017 8:06 am : link Flowers, Richburg and Cruz to a lesser extent. The rest I blame on Reese...tough to blame TE when you really don't have one or a fullback when you definitely don't have one.



The failure of the coaching staff to adjust to how defenses were playing us and the failure of the front office for not getting us players such as offensive linemen, TE etc. How long has this been an issue? Again, poor drafting and lack of player development has come back to bite us. Same as with D last year.

Pretty easy for me jlukes : 1/27/2017 8:16 am : link 1) McAdoo - the structure of the offense (personell packages, formations and playcalling) boggled my mind all year



2) Eli - Looked off all year



3) Flowers - Has not cleaned up poor fundamentals

I was most disappointed with Vereen Beezer : 1/27/2017 8:22 am : link not being available. I think if he's at full-tilt for 16 games, this team has a much better shot in the post-season, and perhaps in the seedings heading into the playoffs.

Mine would be bigblue1124 : 1/27/2017 8:28 am : link Flowers- He had a bad stretch of games when Pugh was out. I am not sure if it’s a comfort blanket for him with Pugh by his side or communication but he seemed to play better when they were side by side?



Cruz- As happy as I was to see Cruz back on the field playing again I believe it’s clear he is not the player he was nor the player this teams needs him to be. It will be bitter sweet seeing him go.



Darkwa, M Thompson & D Thompson all on IR. I think Darkwa would have been a nice replacement for Jennings who is simply slow! And would have made a solid tandem with Perkins to help the running game. And with both Thompsons out this secondary could have been scary IMO.



And play calling by McAdoo had me scratching my head all season.



..... CoughlinHandsonHips : 1/27/2017 8:39 am : link For me:



1. Cruz

2. Vereen (though not his fault)

3. Flowers





In no particular order Bob in Newburgh : 1/27/2017 8:39 am : link The total lack of game to game improvement by Flowers. What are they doing during practice weeks?



Continued conservative, Mickey Mouse offense we run. Very easy each week for the opposition DC to prepare and totally out-coach our OC.



Cruz - This is reporting a disappointment not apportioning blame. I am sure that game to game both he and the coaching staff thought it would come back.

RE: Flowers, Tye and Cruz njm : 1/27/2017 8:48 am : link

Quote: .



To name Tye and not have Donnell ahead of him on the list is just plain wrong. In comment 13341216 DennyInDenville said:To name Tye and not have Donnell ahead of him on the list is just plain wrong.

Hmmm...... Reb8thVA : 1/27/2017 8:57 am : link 1.) Missing out on Jack Conklin in the draft and failing to improve the OL in the off season. (This doesn't mean I am unhappy with Apple. To the contrary I am very happy Reese didn't reach and took the BPA.



2.) Losing Darian Thompson for practically the entire year-I was excited tho finally have a real Safety tandem to see what they could do. Safe to say, I am doubly excited for next year.



3.) The loss of Vereen_ The guy is a playmaker and his loss really hurt the offense.

Tie between Flowers and Richburg Greg from LI : 1/27/2017 8:59 am : link Flowers didn't improve much, if at all, from his rookie season and Richburg took a step backwards.

Am i the only one Old Dirty Beckham : 1/27/2017 9:13 am : link that finds it odd that Eric started this thread and hasnt shared his? lol

Myself Elisthebest : 1/27/2017 9:16 am : link Because I kept thinking Donnell would turn it around. Hope I'm not saying the same about Flowers this time next year (I haven't given up hope yet)

the McAdoo nominations UConn4523 : 1/27/2017 9:18 am : link are lame. I don't care if he's an offensive, defensive or special teams coach, he took this team to the playoffs at 11-5, our first time with 10+ wins in 6 seasons. He's under enormous pressure and was given one of the worst O-lines in football. He made some mistakes, but he's clearly our HC for the long terms and if this season is any indication of what's to come we should be in good hands.

How Could You Include Eli? How? NJLCO : 1/27/2017 9:26 am : link Just not right to include Eli in this discussion.



Forget the lack of an O Line and run game. The biggest game of the year was our first playoff game in years and how did Eli perform vs our all world WR? Eli shows up when it counts period.



1. Flowers

2. Richburg

3. Jennings

Not getting promoted to the supervisor spot I applied for... x meadowlander : 1/27/2017 9:27 am : link ...would've been a 20% pay bump!



Second would be the election, I guess.



Giants not advancing in the playoffs wouldn't crack my top 10.

Flowers... M.S. : 1/27/2017 9:44 am : link

...Flowers.



And Flowers.



He takes the Gold, Silver and Bronze for disappointment.



And when high draft choices regress in Year 2, the disappointment could well get worse.

RE: How Could You Include Eli? How? Old Dirty Beckham : 1/27/2017 9:48 am : link

Quote: Just not right to include Eli in this discussion.



Forget the lack of an O Line and run game. The biggest game of the year was our first playoff game in years and how did Eli perform vs our all world WR? Eli shows up when it counts period.



1. Flowers

2. Richburg

3. Jennings



Eli is included because he missed open throws consistently throughout the season. He's paid to play above the X's and O's and elevate the team. I didnt see that from him this year.



The dallas home game in particular he did his best to throw away but the Cowboys players didnt want to catch the ball. In comment 13341477 NJLCO said:Eli is included because he missed open throws consistently throughout the season. He's paid to play above the X's and O's and elevate the team. I didnt see that from him this year.The dallas home game in particular he did his best to throw away but the Cowboys players didnt want to catch the ball.

RE: I said it all offseason Racer : 1/27/2017 10:03 am : link

Quote: It was Reese never bringing in true competition for the left tackle position.



In terms of a player I had high hopes for it was Odi.



Nothing to add. The former, with a mid-line quarterback 'on the back nine' was inexcusable. In comment 13341214 robbieballs2003 said:Nothing to add. The former, with a mid-line quarterback 'on the back nine' was inexcusable.

Oh, on BBI, why Retrojint.. Racer : 1/27/2017 10:04 am : link ..called Solari an asshole mid-season, then said he was a good coach and never provided any context.

Flowers lack of progression was startling and disturbing guineaT : 1/27/2017 10:10 am : link If he busts out it's a major blow to the franchise. They better get a real backup plan for him in place this offseason. He was far and away the biggest disappointment in an otherwise successful transition campaign.

Flowers Richburg Donnel Patrick77 : 1/27/2017 10:24 am : link Even average play out of those three would have been a massive improvement.

RE: ... MotownGIANTS : 1/27/2017 10:31 am : link

Quote: 1. Flowers

2. Eli

3. Odighizuwa





I agree but I put ODB as 3b-ish. His drops was a disappointment. (but he showing a small maturity growth through out the season) In comment 13341217 Jay on the Island said:I agree but I put ODB as 3b-ish. His drops was a disappointment. (but he showing a small maturity growth through out the season)

My top 4 PaulBlakeTSU : 1/27/2017 10:36 am : link 1. Flowers



2. Richburg



Now for the controversial ones



3. Reese-- For as great a job he did signing the free agents on defense, he was staggeringly bad on offense. The offensive line was bad enough and he did nothing to help in. Even worse, he knows Eli likes big target receivers (as do all quarterbacks) and so he decided that Eli would be fine with the biggest receiver at 6'0/204 and that receiver was Cruz who hadn't played in two years. And his starting tight end was Tye at 6'2.



4. McAdoo/Sullvan: The offense was completely broken. I primarily blame the personnel. However, we weren't able to beat the same cover 2 defense all season and yet we continued to trot out the same 11-personnel on nearly every snap. How easy is that for a defense?



Again, the personnel made it hard to run other formations, but you have to try something. Insanity is repeating the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Go no huddle, go hurry-up, go five-wide, go jumbo packages. Put in gadget plays. Try SOMETHING!



Not on my list:



Larry Donnell- I expected him to stink



Will Tye- I never saw what others raved about. I think people had too many expectations just because he was an UDFA local kid who contributed last season



Victor Cruz- I didn't expect him to be the weapon he was after the long layoff. PLus, he was struggling before his first injury. Also, he played out of position all season.

not sure it changes giants#1 : 1/27/2017 10:42 am : link the evaluation of Reese re: the offense, but Donnell was expected to be the starting TE last season at 6'6 (i.e. a tall target for Eli). The problem is that Donnell stinks and should've been viewed as camp fodder.

the way gm7b5 : 1/27/2017 11:21 am : link the defense shit the bed after eli to tavares king makes it 14-13. Season over. Our only hope folds on us. I realize the odds stacked against the D that day, no drc, no jpp, wing giving green bay the ball at our 38 like three times, but come on, like swiss cheese. Shit happens sometimes i guess

RE: Not getting promoted to the supervisor spot I applied for... Beezer : 1/27/2017 11:24 am : link

Quote: ...would've been a 20% pay bump!



Second would be the election, I guess.



Giants not advancing in the playoffs wouldn't crack my top 10.



1. Sorry.



2. Good.



3. Football thread, so ...



(ya prick, ya!) In comment 13341481 x meadowlander said:1. Sorry.2. Good.3. Football thread, so ...(ya prick, ya!)

In Order... est1986 : 1/27/2017 11:52 am : link

1. Not reaching our goal of putting the 5th one in the case.

2. Josh Brown went from a good kicker to a piece of shit.

3. Eli Manning / The Offensive Line / The Whole Offense

4. TC stepping down a.k.a. 'getting fired'

5. DRC getting hurt on the 'second fucking snap'







here are mine mdc1 : 1/27/2017 2:10 pm : link - embarrassingly constructed offense (14pts a game? seriously). This is 2016

- Eli performance

- Beckham lack of maturity (in year 3). No show in playoffs, can't catch routine NFL passes. Might not end well for him, Shockey path.





I'll go with three as well Route 9 : 1/27/2017 2:57 pm : link My biggest disappointment or pet peeve would probably be seeing the same players out there I can't stand still getting snaps in a Giants jersey (Jennings, Jerry, Flowers, Donnell). . All the "I can't hate Donnell, it's not his fault, it's Reese's for keeping him around" threads were enough for me. Why are we STILL talking about Donnell? I don't get why he has had this much playing time in a Giants uniform.



Number two is just Reese's cluelessness on how to assemble a proper offensive line. Eli I won't say was disappointing because Flowers was so bad, even on some of the touchdown throws Eli's sense of awareness moving around the pocket was what saved himself from getting sacked after Flowers got worked like clown. How Eli Manning continues to even perform let alone stay healthy behind this moronically bad assembled offensive line year after year is amazing.



Side note: Cruz can't be a disappointment to me because I never expected him to turn out to be much of a success in 2016 and I thought his return was overhyped even for 2015. It was great to see him make big catches but I wanted to see more of King instead of him. I think it was the Eagle game Cruz looked like he was going to shake a defender loose but he got quickly wrapped up and it looked terrible. Had a handful of drops too. Done.



#3 was the awful play calling. How the offense DIDN'T improve at all. Everything was predictable for the other defenses to pick up on.

Can't decide between... CT Charlie : 1/27/2017 4:02 pm : link McAdoo's play-calling or

McAdoo's choosing to call the plays himself.



He did an EXCELLENT job as head coach, however. I just wish he would have given Sullivan the keys to the car.

Haven't read the thread Jay in Toronto : 1/27/2017 4:08 pm : link but for me it was Hankins. With all the upgrades around him and a contract year I was expecting more production.

Solari trueblueinpw : 1/27/2017 5:20 pm : link The whole offensive line took a step back this season. I think it's amazing that Solari went through this entire season without any scrutiny at all from the media or from BBI. Flowers last year had some serious holes but he was tough as nails and nasty, played through a serious injury and had some real promise. This year Flowers took a huge step back. Richburg was at the table with the best centers in the NFL after last season and this year he took a huge step back. I guess Pugh stayed about the same and even though he gets killed here, Jerry was our most consistent OL all season.



Solari came in with a good reputation and I'm not saying he should be jettisoned just yet but I thought our line would be better this year and instead it took a huge step back. I know it's popular to say our line doesn't have any talent and maybe that's true at some positions but I still think we should have been better than we were.

While it is clear the O-line did not perform well Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2017 5:28 pm : link the manner in which Giants set up in the same 11-man formation over and over again did not help those 5 guys at all.



They may not be All-Pros, but how well can you block a guy who already can guess what you are doing. Or worse, block a guy who basically doesn't care since the chances of you surprising him are zero...

Dudes like Richburg, at his age, SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/27/2017 6:10 pm : link Don't just drop off with no reason. I believe that he was injured or the injuries on the OL impacted him.

random thoughts Simms : 1/27/2017 6:44 pm : link After the dust as settled the GB loss lingers.

No matter our issues we game a game in hand away, and a shot at he SB. Think we beat Dallas a third time, and a toss up against the Falcons. Last season we had the Pats beat and could not close it out, would have liked a shot at them.



Donnell (a lot of chatter here), had high hopes, you have to, especially when others seems not ready to grab the brass ring. A brief spark, and nothing. Letting Mike Pope go also lingers.



The running game was lacking, but Perkins gave a glimmer of hope near the end. But other teams have weak running games, but fighting the two deep zone and hoping for a rare lighting strike of a pattern wore on me.



Think our rookie coach was exposed and we caught a few breaks here and there at times. Not calling TO and putting OBJ in at the packer game might have been a game changer for us. At least he would have jumped.



Cruz, Flowers, the list goes on, still wish we had beaten the Eagles at their house, but after two huge games for us do not think we were ready. It was a prelude of things to come.

jennings #1 by far Dankbeerman : 1/27/2017 9:42 pm : link thought his inefectiveness handcuffed the offense. looked like vereen was gonna take the job from him till he went down.



#2 was Eli. Not looking to kill him but he turned the ball over in bad spots, critically at the end of games.



#3 Was the lack of offensive adjustments/ingenuity. falls on mcadoo.



honorable mention for tye who I had big expectations for.



not including the o line because they did not disapoint. they were what I thought they were. loved our draft but still dont know how we didnt draft an ol anywhere.

RE: RE: Adam: mrvax : 1/27/2017 10:06 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13341327 mrvax said:





Quote:





Don't recall whom, but there was a published link about a Richburg injury that held him back a few days after the playoff loss.







I've found nothing that suggests this is true. Post the link. Google search shows nothing. Twitter shows nothing. Can't even find it searching BBI. I think that's a fan theory that has no basis.



I don't have the time or desire to search for it. I'm sure it will come up again. In comment 13341331 adamg said:I don't have the time or desire to search for it. I'm sure it will come up again.

..... Route 9 : 1/27/2017 10:11 pm : link That interception vs the Eagles at home late in the game was moronic. But eh, I'm sure Sproles would've had a backbreaking punt return anyway.