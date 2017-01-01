Kratch: Can Giants afford to use franchise tag on JPP?

Discussed ad nauseum on here, but his conclusion I agree with: Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2017 8:41 am : link Quote:



The bottom line ... There's a very real chance Pierre-Paul has played his final game with the Giants. They may want him back, and he may want to be back, but this is a business. He will set his sights high, and there may very well be a team, or teams, that are willing to meet him at his price.



The Giants should have the means to technically give Pierre-Paul what the market dictates. It would still hinder their ability to address other needs, whether it be signing other free agents or pursuing extensions for their young players. A year after the Giants threw cash around to get Vernon, they may find themselves on the other side.



The franchise tag may seem like a logical step to keep Pierre-Paul in the fold, but it's probably not the right move. The cost would likely be too steep, in more ways than one.





Tag Jason Pierre Paul if he doesn't like the first offer est1986 : 1/27/2017 8:47 am
No way do you just let him leave unless the Giants have already targeted some guys set to be free agents whom they deem worthy of 10mil + per year contracts? Who else is out there? You tag JPP and decide if you want Hankins or an OL.

From what I have been reading, the Giants That's Gold, Jerry : 1/27/2017 8:48 am
currently have around $32M in cap space. With a few cuts to players whose value is no longer high, they can get themselves close to $50M in cap space. If that is the case, they should be able to afford JPP if they want him.



The question I still have with him is, and let's take away his year with the fireworks accident, he has still only had one full 16 game season. Is that enough to warrant giving him big money but, at the same time, we just fixed the D so if we let him go do we create another issue on defense?



We just got the D fixed, let's not screw around here. Keep these guys together.

RE: Tag Jason Pierre Paul if he doesn't like the first offer Beer Man : 1/27/2017 8:53 am

Not necessarily. This year's draft is deep at pass rushing DEs, not to mention a few LBs that can get after the QB. The Giants already had a wad of cash tied up in the DE position, looking to the draft for a less expensive option may be the way to go.

The franchise tag is tricky if you're looking to trade a player. Ira : 1/27/2017 8:55 am
Few teams want to both give a player a big contract and surrender premium picks.

This is a unique situation... EricJ : 1/27/2017 8:57 am



In my opinion, JPP owes the Giants here. They gave a one handed DL a chance when possibly not many (if any) others would in that situation. They allowed him to basically show that he can still play to some degree. This is one of those times when a home town discount is warranted.



The fair deal here would be for JPP to settle with the Giants for an annual amount that may be less than what he can get on the open market. However, the Giants agree to make this a long term deal with lots of production bonuses embedded.

Of course they can afford it Giants2012 : 1/27/2017 9:01 am
It's not time to rotate the talent stock unless the Giants are sold on Okwara taking over with Wynn and Odo contibuting. A first Round pick at DE needs at least a year.



It's a year too early to rotate the stock IMO. One more year of JPP, then let him move on. That's the franchise tag is there. Th franchise tag wasn't put in place to make either side happy. It was a negotiated card to play in situations like this.





RE: Discussed ad nauseum on here, but his conclusion I agree with: gidiefor : Mod : 1/27/2017 9:01 am

Really -- no-one here would have ever surmised you felt this way

RE: RE: Discussed ad nauseum on here, but his conclusion I agree with: Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2017 9:04 am

Why, you would disagree with this?

I am not surprised 56 was the first to respond to this bigblue1124 : 1/27/2017 9:16 am
GET OFF MY LAWN!!!



EricJ the purple unicorn & pink elephant idea sounds great but this is reality and won’t happen unfortunately. I personally hope they get a deal done he is one of the best DE in the league 7 digits or not. The players look up to him and regardless of some here he has become a leader on this team. He is playing as well as MS was against the run and pass teams can’t find that these days. Pay the man he’s earned it and start keeping our draft picks in house.



RE: From what I have been reading, the Giants Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2017 9:20 am

Quote: currently have around $32M in cap space. With a few cuts to players whose value is no longer high, they can get themselves close to $50M in cap space. If that is the case, they should be able to afford JPP if they want him.



The question I still have with him is, and let's take away his year with the fireworks accident, he has still only had one full 16 game season. Is that enough to warrant giving him big money but, at the same time, we just fixed the D so if we let him go do we create another issue on defense?



We just got the D fixed, let's not screw around here. Keep these guys together.



What people don't seem to get is that the people you cut have to be replaced, so the available cap dollars aren't necessarily what is opined here..You need to spend some or most of that freed up money on replacements

Losing JPP makes the Giants worse Old Dirty Beckham : 1/27/2017 9:21 am
They need to add a pass rusher to him and vernon, not lose one.



I'm not losing JPP so they can sign a guard.

RE: Losing JPP makes the Giants worse Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2017 9:35 am

Quote: They need to add a pass rusher to him and vernon, not lose one.



I'm not losing JPP so they can sign a guard.



As though it's that cut and dry..So, WITH JPP we might have a very good to great D..Which means squat if the O doesn't improve the OL, so that the running game improves and Eli can remain upright. If the O stays the same as this year, then what?



As though it's that cut and dry..So, WITH JPP we might have a very good to great D..Which means squat if the O doesn't improve the OL, so that the running game improves and Eli can remain upright. If the O stays the same as this year, then what?

If JPP goes, then our D perhaps goes from potentially great to "just good," which with an improved O should be enough to make us viable trophy contenders..If he stays and we don't fix the OL, we will be hard-pressed for the D to help get us to 11 wins again..Imho

Kratch fkap : 1/27/2017 9:36 am
didn't make a very good argument about the immense limits tagging JPP would do to our FA efforts.



We could bring in FA, with the tag, but we won't be making a big splash.you're NOT massively improving the O AND tagging JPP. choose: losing JPP means creating a hole. fixing the O fills a hole at the cost of creating a hole on D.





Maybe the big splash isn't there. Several posters and journalists have postulated that there isn't really much available for a big splash on OL. IF FA isn't conducive to rapidly improving the OL,TE or WR positions (aka making this offense something to write home about), maybe dedicating half the available cap space to JPP would be worth it.



IF JPP signs the tag late or negotiates a long term contract late, this puts you in a bind for drafting his replacement. Do you draft and then pay a one year expensive fee to JPP, or do you extend JPP and have two good starters and leave a high draft pick on the bench?



There are certainly arguments to be made for and against tagging JPP, but way too many people are way too cavalier about applying the tag.



with the notion that there aren't many good options for FA OL, and assuming there's TE/WR available to draft or pick up a slightly better FA WR at a reasonable price, I'd tag JPP and try for a long term contract. He's borderline worth it, and there is nothing behind him currently on the team. IF a DE is worthy of a high draft pick, go for it regardless of the tag.

Now if we can keep him AND be able to accomplish Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2017 9:37 am
much needed fixing, then great, who wouldn't want that outcome? Question is, can we do both?

Giants had to expect this when they Tittle 9 20 64 : 1/27/2017 9:38 am
signed Vernon to that monster deal. JPP is a better player. Yes a little older with health issues, but a better player. They had to know he would look for a similar deal.

RE: Giants had to expect this when they Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2017 9:40 am

Quote: signed Vernon to that monster deal. JPP is a better player. Yes a little older with health issues, but a better player. They had to know he would look for a similar deal.



Nope. At that point in time, even the Giants didn't know how well JPP would perform in '16..So getting a YOUNG DE with talent and upside was the way to go given their possible (probable?) doubts about JPP, imv

The Giants can keep JPP and still improve their running game OL. They have other money they can spend and they have draft picks. They dont need to sign the best free agent OL. Simply not having one of the worst tackles in the NFL playing LT will make things better.

Are you suggesting they can't sign Whitworth, leery and draft an OJ Howard/Njoku next year to improve their offense if they sign JPP?

All teams have the same cap HBart : 1/27/2017 9:49 am
The fact that others have more space doesn't mean they'll break the bank.



RE: RE: Giants had to expect this when they bigblue1124 : 1/27/2017 9:51 am

Quote: In comment 13341507 Tittle 9 20 64 said:





Quote:





signed Vernon to that monster deal. JPP is a better player. Yes a little older with health issues, but a better player. They had to know he would look for a similar deal.







Nope. At that point in time, even the Giants didn't know how well JPP would perform in '16..So getting a YOUNG DE with talent and upside was the way to go given their possible (probable?) doubts about JPP, imv



If that was the case



Don’t you think they would have spent a high draft pick on a DE last year? Rather than relying on 2 undrafted DE prospects to fill the void with Wynn and Okwara this past season?



If that was the case

Don't you think they would have spent a high draft pick on a DE last year? Rather than relying on 2 undrafted DE prospects to fill the void with Wynn and Okwara this past season?

I'll give you a hint, it's absolutely plausible. It seems as though you wan to jettison JPP in order to sign one of the top interior OL to a big contract. That's fine, just a difference of opinion but they CAN improve their offense if they tag/resign JPP.

RE: Giants had to expect this when they Brown Recluse : 1/27/2017 9:52 am

Quote: signed Vernon to that monster deal. JPP is a better player. Yes a little older with health issues, but a better player. They had to know he would look for a similar deal.



I am sure they did expect it and were prepared for it. They probably have had a plan of action in place all season. We will see what it is.



I am sure they did expect it and were prepared for it. They probably have had a plan of action in place all season. We will see what it is.

May be time to cut ties. There ARE some other options out there. I know much of BBI scowls over the thought of signing old veterans to short deals as stopgaps until a draft replacement can be found, but this might be one of those instances if JPP doesn't come back.

So Big Blue, you don't think the Giants figured JPP playing well in the equation before opening the vault for Vernon. I would hope they had. They set the ceiling for D-Ends, now they're about to lose one of the best in the league.

RE: RE: RE: Giants had to expect this when they Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2017 10:00 am

No, I don't think so, not to the extent he played. Not sure they figured he'd play well with the special glove made for him instead of the club from the year before. Not sure they could know, no one really knew, not even the people who constructed the glove. That's my guess

RE: RE: RE: Giants had to expect this when they Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2017 10:07 am

Regardless AcidTest : 1/27/2017 10:26 am
of the cap space, Reese may not want to give JPP the deal he is seeking. He is 28, is missing most of his right hand, has had back injuries, and a sports hernia. The Giants will surely make a competitive offer, but other teams have more cap space, and I think Reese will simply be outbid. The same thing could happen with Hankins, although that is obviously less likely.

RE: Regardless Beer Man : 1/27/2017 10:49 am

I agree. Given the cap situation and the amount of money tied up at the DE position, Jerry has to consider how many great seasons he believes JPP has left in him, and how much of a risk would it be to give him the guaranteed money he will be seeking given his injury history. Lets also not forget that JPP got fat and happy for a season or two prior to the fireworks incident, and greatly underachieved. If he gives JPP a OV type deal, and JPP gets hurt or his production drops off next year, then this team will be in cap hell.

You slap a tag on him AnnapolisMike : 1/27/2017 10:49 am
By all accounts he wont sign it right away and it gives you a chance to look elsewhere for a solution.



At this point the Giants should not be leaving any cap dollars on the table...It's all in time. If your going to lose JPP you are gonna have to pay for someone else who can step in an provide you snaps right away.

I love those who talk about too much money tied up in the position Brandon Walsh : 1/27/2017 11:00 am
but advocate spending $8 million+ on a right guard.



As a I posted on another thread The Giants are not spending $8 million + on a right guard when they have Pugh and Richburg in line for new deals.



People want to talk about spending to much cap dollars on one position with the DL in regard to JPP and Hankins, you really think the Giants are going to tie all that up on the interior offensive line? NO CHANCE



Pass rushers on the other hand, do not grow on trees and the cupboard is bare after OV.



For Offensive line they will look for a cheap stop gap guard in the mold of Jerry unless you think they are letting Pugh or Richburg walk next year (not happening either)



There is no left tackle out there worthy of a long term huge contract.



Whitworth is a different case as he will get nice money, but on a 2-3 year deal. He makes the most sense as he's a pure TACKLE, but if we don't sign him get ready for a lot of middle of the road contracts/draft picks competing with Flowers and Hart.



Whether you agree or not on what you want the Giants to spend the money on, history dictates what the Giants will spend the money on.



Tricky GeoMan999 : 1/27/2017 11:21 am
I am all for the franchise tag and negotiation strategy. If JPP plays hard ball, other DE free agents could be signed by other teams while we wait. Yes, we could draft a DE, but remember it too Strahan and OSI a few years to get going.....and we have the Eli window.



We have him over a barrell, but he may have the bigger leverage play. The Giants may not want to deal with that dynamic.



In the end, JPP's agent could say you have a choice between 5/85 with the Giants versus 5/95 with another team.

Even if JPP were still under contract The_Boss : 1/27/2017 11:26 am
The NYG were probably looking for another DE, likely in the draft. The reasons are the lack of development of Odi and not much quality depth beyond Okwara. If he leaves, we probably need 2. I'd rather let Hank walk and roll with the other 3rd round disappointment, Bromley, and Thomas for a year if it means JR meets JPP's asking price, or there about. Remember, PFF wasn't too nice in grading Hankins. That should indicate the real key to the run D is Snacks.

You don't let JPP go no matter what, tag if you have to. No question. est1986 : 1/27/2017 11:31 am
You don't bank on replacing him with the 23rd pick and you sure as hell don't want someone currently behind him replacing him. You tag him or lock him long term. Then you decide if you want to bring back Hankins or bring in a top tier FA OL.



I'd retain JPP and Hankins and try to add some OL, TE and LBs in the draft.

The above point on investment in certain areas can't be stressed Patrick77 : 1/27/2017 11:35 am
Enough. The Giants aren't going to have an offensive line all making 6 - 12 million a year in the near future. Investing 30-60 million in the OL is okay but not the defensive line?



Makes no sense

RE: The above point on investment in certain areas can't be stressed Brandon Walsh : 1/27/2017 11:39 am

Quote: Enough. The Giants aren't going to have an offensive line all making 6 - 12 million a year in the near future. Investing 30-60 million in the OL is okay but not the defensive line?



Makes no sense



Yep, nailed it. On the same page.



Yep, nailed it. On the same page.

It's wishful thinking opposed to realistic thinking.

You can absolutely franchise JPP or sign him long term sjnyfan : 1/27/2017 12:03 pm
As previously mentioned the Giants went into the off season with about $32 million in cap space. But if that isn't enough there are several players you can cut to make more space. Whether it's Cruz ($9.4 million), Vereen ($4.9M), JT Thomas ($4M), Harris ($3.8M), Casillas ($3.1M) or Jennings ($3M), all of these players would save cap space and are expendable. More importantly, none come close to the value JPP has to the defense and franchise.

RE: You can absolutely franchise JPP or sign him long term Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2017 12:05 pm

Quote: As previously mentioned the Giants went into the off season with about $32 million in cap space. But if that isn't enough there are several players you can cut to make more space. Whether it's Cruz ($9.4 million), Vereen ($4.9M), JT Thomas ($4M), Harris ($3.8M), Casillas ($3.1M) or Jennings ($3M), all of these players would save cap space and are expendable. More importantly, none come close to the value JPP has to the defense and franchise.



Again, you're(not just you) not allotting cap dollars for the guys you need to sign to replace, Cruz, Vereen, Thomas, Harris, Casillas Or Jennings

BB'56 fkap : 1/27/2017 12:19 pm
a lot of truth to that, but half that list can be replaced by JAGs costing half the price. the point is that more space can be freed up on top of what we have now.



and to another point of yours, of course the Giants took into account that JPP might pan out. They didn't give him 10 mil last year out of the goodness of their hearts. They hedged their bets, but they had high hopes. unfortunately, JPP is as he's been for a lot of years: some weeks making big impact, some weeks being closer to a JAG, and some weeks being on the inactive/injured list. The first one is why we should drop every dime possible on him. the second and third is why we should say goodbye.

RE: RE: You can absolutely franchise JPP or sign him long term sjnyfan : 1/27/2017 12:37 pm

Quote: In comment 13341746 sjnyfan said:





Quote:





As previously mentioned the Giants went into the off season with about $32 million in cap space. But if that isn't enough there are several players you can cut to make more space. Whether it's Cruz ($9.4 million), Vereen ($4.9M), JT Thomas ($4M), Harris ($3.8M), Casillas ($3.1M) or Jennings ($3M), all of these players would save cap space and are expendable. More importantly, none come close to the value JPP has to the defense and franchise.







Again, you're(not just you) not allotting cap dollars for the guys you need to sign to replace, Cruz, Vereen, Thomas, Harris, Casillas Or Jennings



I think you can replace them with players both younger and cheaper. Cruz is the easy one. I really think Perkins can give you what both Jennings and Vereen did and it's a solid RB draft class. Thomas didn't play last year. I think Goodson will be ready to take over for Casillas. As for Harris, we gave him the bigger bucks to be an option in the passing game. He had 1 catch all season. As for special teams, he was respectable in kickoff returns but was 19th in punt return yards and averaged 5.9 yards per punt. That's not worth $3.8 million or the $8.1 mil he would be owed over the following two seasons. With the $1.4 mil you could save by cutting him I think you could get the same player in return if not for less through the draft.

My guess is that the Giants will not resign JPP ZogZerg : 1/27/2017 12:47 pm
and will use the money on others.

IMO the Giants must tag JPP mrvax : 1/27/2017 1:19 pm
if all else fails. Why let a terrific DE/1st round draft pick walk for free? Nothing. Nada. Tag him and make it known the team is taking offers.

RE: IMO the Giants must tag JPP Giants2012 : 1/27/2017 1:22 pm

Quote: if all else fails. Why let a terrific DE/1st round draft pick walk for free? Nothing. Nada. Tag him and make it known the team is taking offers.



Of course you tag him. Even if the plan isn't to get one more year out of him you at least negotiate a 2nd rounder at the very least which is well below the two #1 picks for a franchise player.





Of course you tag him. Even if the plan isn't to get one more year out of him you at least negotiate a 2nd rounder at the very least which is well below the two #1 picks for a franchise player.

RE: RE: IMO the Giants must tag JPP RobCarpenter : 1/27/2017 1:34 pm

Quote: In comment 13341868 mrvax said:





Quote:





if all else fails. Why let a terrific DE/1st round draft pick walk for free? Nothing. Nada. Tag him and make it known the team is taking offers.







Of course you tag him. Even if the plan isn't to get one more year out of him you at least negotiate a 2nd rounder at the very least which is well below the two #1 picks for a franchise player.







I don't really understand the reasons not to tag him. Worst case scenario is he plays here for one year, the Giants can get the cap room they need. Best case scenario is they get a draft pick for him and spend the $17 million towards fixing the OL.



I don't really understand the reasons not to tag him

Tagging him does NOT fkap : 1/27/2017 1:38 pm : link mean he'll sign a long term contract, or that someone will trade for him (at least for anything worthwhile).



assuming he will, or some team will, is one sided thinking.



he could very well take that one year 17 mil guarantee, and then get his 30-40 mil guarantee on a long term contract next year. If I were him, that's what I'd do. with another decent year, his value is only going up, not down. There's an injury risk, but the worst that can happen is 17 mil to finish a career. his family will be just fine on that kind of pay day. he already got that over the last 2 years alone, so he's not starving.

there's only one bit of leverage the Giants have fkap : 1/27/2017 1:44 pm : link fear of injury.



otherwise, they have little leverage at all.

RE: Tag Jason Pierre Paul if he doesn't like the first offer djm : 1/27/2017 1:44 pm : link

Quote: No way do you just let him leave unless the Giants have already targeted some guys set to be free agents whom they deem worthy of 10mil + per year contracts? Who else is out there? You tag JPP and decide if you want Hankins or an OL.



That's just it. Some of you refuse to accept it but IF the Giants tag JPP there may not be Hankins and an OL. 17 million obliterates most if not all of the cap space and there are other keepers on this team that will need money, and fast.



We say it every day. Accept it. The tag is pretty much an awful alternative. In comment 13341391 est1986 said:That's just it. Some of you refuse to accept it but IF the Giants tag JPP there may not be Hankins and an OL. 17 million obliterates most if not all of the cap space and there are other keepers on this team that will need money, and fast.We say it every day. Accept it. The tag is pretty much an awful alternative.

I think it's a long term contract or bust djm : 1/27/2017 1:48 pm : link and I think JPP should stay here even if the offer from NYG is less than he expects If JPP is happy and comfortable here he should stay. Don't leave for a few bucks more and let pride dictate things. Hey if he's not that happy and takes the extra loot...good luck. I don't think he's unhappy here, though.

RE: I think it's a long term contract or bust Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2017 1:55 pm : link

Quote: and I think JPP should stay here even if the offer from NYG is less than he expects If JPP is happy and comfortable here he should stay. Don't leave for a few bucks more and let pride dictate things. Hey if he's not that happy and takes the extra loot...good luck. I don't think he's unhappy here, though.



Unless I'm mistaken, the Giants have stood by him since day 1..There was no assurance with his healing that he would ever make it back, much less do very well the following year..They didn't have to pay him the 10 mil, correct? Maybe it will count for something as it pertains to taking a little less..But, he appears to be all business, so we'll see In comment 13341920 djm said:Unless I'm mistaken, the Giants have stood by him since day 1..There was no assurance with his healing that he would ever make it back, much less do very well the following year..They didn't have to pay him the 10 mil, correct? Maybe it will count for something as it pertains to taking a little less..But, he appears to be all business, so we'll see

RE: RE: I think it's a long term contract or bust djm : 1/27/2017 2:03 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13341920 djm said:





Quote:





and I think JPP should stay here even if the offer from NYG is less than he expects If JPP is happy and comfortable here he should stay. Don't leave for a few bucks more and let pride dictate things. Hey if he's not that happy and takes the extra loot...good luck. I don't think he's unhappy here, though.







Unless I'm mistaken, the Giants have stood by him since day 1..There was no assurance with his healing that he would ever make it back, much less do very well the following year..They didn't have to pay him the 10 mil, correct? Maybe it will count for something as it pertains to taking a little less..But, he appears to be all business, so we'll see



THis is true. JPP left a lot on the field for the Giants but the Giants are as loyal to their players as any franchise. They treat their players better than most when it comes to injury. It would behoove JPP to stay right here in NYC with big blue if they at least come close to what he might get elsewhere. Sadly, players don't always make the right call.



I'd bet the Giants make an offer to JPP early in the game and then JPP has some time to think it over. It won't be what he thinks he's wogth. It won't be what some on BBI think he's worth. He could probably get more on the open market. Time will tell. I don't think the Giants offer JPP the money and length that Vernon got.



In comment 13341925 Big Blue '56 said:THis is true. JPP left a lot on the field for the Giants but the Giants are as loyal to their players as any franchise. They treat their players better than most when it comes to injury. It would behoove JPP to stay right here in NYC with big blue if they at least come close to what he might get elsewhere. Sadly, players don't always make the right call.I'd bet the Giants make an offer to JPP early in the game and then JPP has some time to think it over. It won't be what he thinks he's wogth. It won't be what some on BBI think he's worth. He could probably get more on the open market. Time will tell. I don't think the Giants offer JPP the money and length that Vernon got.

Franchising JPP for 17 million is not insane Patrick77 : 1/27/2017 2:10 pm : link Because his new contract will likely average that...



As said before the Giants can remove a lot of dead weight to make room for players they want.

RE: Now if we can keep him AND be able to accomplish Milton : 1/27/2017 2:16 pm : link

Quote: much needed fixing, then great, who wouldn't want that outcome? Question is, can we do both? And the answer is........a definite YES! In comment 13341504 Big Blue '56 said:And the answer is........a definite YES!

I think the Giants can learn from the Patriots Beer Man : 1/27/2017 2:24 pm : link Let players go when you are faced with overpaying for their services. That formula is why they are never cap strapped, and has a lot to do with why they have been to 7 of the last 16 SBs. There will be younger/cheaper/healthier alternatives for the Giants in the upcoming draft. That money can be better spent filling other equally important needs.

RE: This is a unique situation... MetsAreBack : 1/27/2017 2:24 pm : link

Quote:



In my opinion, JPP owes the Giants here. They gave a one handed DL a chance when possibly not many (if any) others would in that situation. They allowed him to basically show that he can still play to some degree. This is one of those times when a home town discount is warranted.







I mean, no offense, but what a naïve post. JPP owes the Giants nor its fans anything. He'll get what the market says he's worth, or the Giants will preemptively tag him. Either way, its a cold hard business decision from both sides.



As it was last offseason. In comment 13341408 EricJ said:I mean, no offense, but what a naïve post. JPP owes the Giants nor its fans anything. He'll get what the market says he's worth, or the Giants will preemptively tag him. Either way, its a cold hard business decision from both sides.As it was last offseason.

RE: I think the Giants can learn from the Patriots Giants2012 : 1/27/2017 2:33 pm : link

Quote: Let players go when you are faced with overpaying for their services. That formula is why they are never cap strapped, and has a lot to do with why they have been to 7 of the last 16 SBs. There will be younger/cheaper/healthier alternatives for the Giants in the upcoming draft. That money can be better spent filling other equally important needs.





the whole can learn until they realize they don't have a Belichek. In comment 13341953 Beer Man said:the whole can learn until they realize they don't have a Belichek.

I think the question should be reversed pjcas18 : 1/27/2017 2:51 pm : link can the Giants afford to not franchise JPP if they can't reach am agreement by FT deadline.

If you tag him.. est1986 : 1/27/2017 3:10 pm : link He has to sign the tag or lower his expectations and come to an agreement with the Giants for a multi-year contract. He has to do this because his value will break in half if he were to sit out the 2017 season.



Giants option's

- Sign JPP to a long term deal (4 years 60 million 30 guaranteed would be my 'fair' offer, I wouldn't go much higher than this)

- Let him walk, make no offer. ( I would only do this if my FA targets are going to cost 20+ mil in cap space and are more valuable to this team than JPP is, which I don't see being the case)

- Tag JPP ( put the ball back in JPP's hands, after you tag him he can either play for 17 million in 2017, sign the long term deal that is sitting on the table, or sit out the majority of the year



JPP's option's

- Sign the long term offer to stay in New York

- Sign the Franchise Tag, play on a 1 year $17 million deal

- Refuse to sign the tag and either sit out the majority of the year, in doing so losing value and blowing any chance of getting anywhere near that 'OV deal'



At the end of the day, I would bet my house that JPP agrees to the Giants initial long term offer before the Free Agent period starts or early on in Free Agency as long as the offer is 'reasonable'... or he gets tagged and he agrees to the Giants initial offer eventually... Either way he would be a fool not to sign the long term offer based on what happened last time, he is lucky to still be able to play.. and the Giants would be even bigger fools to just let him walk...



you advocate tagging JPP with a 17 mil one year hit djm : 1/27/2017 3:16 pm : link and then say the Giants should follow the Pats blueprint.



The pats would laugh you out of the room if you advocated a one year signing that cost the franchise 17 million bucks of guaranteed money.



IT makes sense to you because you're getting JPP for one more year and then his cap hit goes bye bye. But the Giants just spent 17 million dollars. What's to show for it?





I've mentioned this many times pjcas18 : 1/27/2017 3:18 pm : link but neither the team nor the player like the NFL Franchise Tag.



However, if JPP were to be tagged this year it would push his career NFL earnings over $50M - just from contracts, no playoff $$, endorsements, or other sources.



The average NFL player earns $6.7M in their ENTIRE CAREER.



Now JPP has made it clear he feels he deserves a long-term contract and has proven his status and I agree with him, but I won't shed one tear if he is forced to "settle" for a 1 year 17.5M guaranteed contract.



It would be worse for the Giants than JPP.



and I think the Giants need JPP more than he needs to the Giants if you know what I mean.

offer him 3-4 years djm : 1/27/2017 3:20 pm : link 30 million guaranteed. Take it or leave it.

More often than not, not only have the Pats walked away from over pay JonC : 1/27/2017 3:28 pm : link they've traded the asset.



with long-term contracts yes pjcas18 : 1/27/2017 3:43 pm : link but in the Belichick era the Patriots have used the franchise tag more than the Giants in that same time frame.



Maybe more than most other NFL teams.



Sometimes they trade the player (Cassel or Tebucky JOnes), sometimes they use it to negotiate a LT deal (Mankins - who became the highest paid guard in the league and Wilfork and others) and other times they player plays on it - Welker, Asante Samuel, Vinatieri, and maybe more



But to say suggesting to use the FT would cause the Patriots to laugh is actually laughable since they use it very strategically

RE: I think the Giants can learn from the Patriots Old Dirty Beckham : 1/27/2017 4:16 pm : link

Quote: Let players go when you are faced with overpaying for their services. That formula is why they are never cap strapped, and has a lot to do with why they have been to 7 of the last 16 SBs. There will be younger/cheaper/healthier alternatives for the Giants in the upcoming draft. That money can be better spent filling other equally important needs.



That strategy went out the window when they paid Vernon. In comment 13341953 Beer Man said:That strategy went out the window when they paid Vernon.

It is amazing, Doomster : 1/27/2017 4:24 pm : link that some on this board think, that JPP is going to give a home town discount...



He knows very well, his career could end in an instant.....he is looking for a long term deal with guaranteed money.....



Right now, you have about 78M in cap dollars for your top 6 players......you want to sign Hankins and JPP, too....those 6 players represent more than half of your cap......want to tag JPP? That almost puts 7 players at 100M.....that leaves about 70M for 46 players, plus your practice squad.....think there is money for Hankins, and a few FA OLmen, and a FA RB, TE, WR? You can't have all these high priced stars at the top of the pyramid, and pay nothing to the base, it will crumble....there have been too many "holes" created by this team over the last 5 years, and two years is not going to fix it it all.....and what about the depth on this team? Any of those high priced players goes down, and what we have for replacements is woefully lacking in talent....

Washington LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/27/2017 4:41 pm : link would be foolish to spend on JPP unless they plan to switch their scheme. He doesn't have a role in 3-4, he is a true 4-3 DE.

TAG JPP... AND HE DOESNT HAVE A GOOD OPTION OTHER THAN SIGN est1986 : 1/27/2017 4:51 pm : link He has to sign the tag or lower his expectations and come to an agreement with the Giants for a multi-year contract. He has to do this because his value will break in half if he were to sit out the 2017 season.



Giants option's

- Sign JPP to a long term deal (4 years 60 million 30 guaranteed would be my 'fair' offer, I wouldn't go much higher than this)

- Let him walk, make no offer. ( I would only do this if my FA targets are going to cost 20+ mil in cap space and are more valuable to this team than JPP is, which I don't see being the case)

- Tag JPP ( put the ball back in JPP's hands, after you tag him he can either play for 17 million in 2017, sign the long term deal that is sitting on the table, or sit out the majority of the year)



JPP's option's

- Sign the long term offer to stay in New York

- Sign the Franchise Tag, play on a 1 year $17 million deal

- Refuse to sign the tag and either sit out the majority of the year, in doing so losing value and blowing any chance of getting anywhere near that 'OV deal'



After what happened last time he got tagged, he would be a fool to not sign the long term offer if he is indeed tagged... The Giants would be even bigger fools to not tag him and let him walk if he turns down the initial offer..

The franchise tag is the only thing that makes sense...... Dry Lightning : 1/27/2017 4:58 pm : link Only an idiotic team (there are many) or a vindictive one (see Jacksonville) would ever consider signing JPP to a long term deal. He is hurt every year. Actually, he is hurt EVERY GAME. There is always something wrong with him. Don't forget, he had a shoulder injury this year supposedly before the hernia. This is all without the seven fingers coming in to play. Franchise him or let him go. Only because I don't see us having other huge needs than the OL, I would franchise him.

If JPP had the same work ethic and character before the fireworks... Milton : 1/27/2017 5:15 pm : link ...as he has had since, he would've been a perennial DPOY. But alas the fireworks happened and he will never be "the finisher" that he could've been. But the thing is, he is so gifted athletically, that he can still create havoc on every single down, he can still be a Pro Bowl player worth Pro Bowl DE money, and the Giants should not just let him walk out the door when they have the franchise tag to prevent it.



Olivier Vernon got a 5-year $85M deal, with $52.5M guaranteed and $54M in compensation over the first three years of the contract. So the Giants are committed to at least three years of Vernon with an average income of $18M/yr.



The Giants could give JPP a 5-year $85M deal as well, but instead of $52.5M guaranteed it is $42.5M guaranteed and instead of averaging $18M/yr over the first three years, he averages $15M/yr over the first three years. If the Giants have significant worries about his history of injuries, they could reduce the guaranteed money with specific qualifiers that make the guaranteed money not actually guaranteed.

I don't see how tag is such an insurmountable thing Patrick77 : 1/27/2017 5:26 pm : link The going rate for JPP is very likely 17/year (what Vernon got roughly). The tag is roughly the same. Maybe ideally a long term deal would be structured so his cap hit was say 12 (like Vernon's was), so the extra cap hit year 1 would be the equivalent of Vereen? Jennings? 3/4 of Cruz's cap hit? Casillas + JT Thomas? The Giants can get to roughly 50 million by cutting players who were injured or marginal contributors last year.



I'm not concerned about the Giants moving on from JPP. What I'm more worried about is the Giants letting him walk for nothing. They should be able to get something of value for him.



We can argue forever if he is worth it, but right now he is a premier player at a premier position on a team where there are a number of fat contracts attached to players who will be let go in the near future. The worst possible outcome is JPP walking for nothing and the Giants overpaying for some oft-injured old LT and a young Guard who isn't worth the 8-10 million the Giants pay him. The Giants needed another pass rusher besides JPP, losing him just means that hole is that much bigger going into the offseason.

RE: RE: Tag Jason Pierre Paul if he doesn't like the first offer Milton : 1/27/2017 5:31 pm : link

Quote: Some of you refuse to accept it but IF the Giants tag JPP there may not be Hankins and an OL. 17 million obliterates most if not all of the cap space and there are other keepers on this team that will need money, and fast. The reason we refuse to accept it is because it's just not true. If there isn't a Hankins on the team next year it will be because the value that the Giants put on Hankins was not enough to keep him here. If the Giants aren't able to significantly improve the OL through free agency it will be because the value they put on the players they targeted was lower than the targets were willing to accept when compared to other offers. It won't be because the Giants didn't have enough cap room to make a fair offer.



The money the Giants spend or don't spend on JPP won't have an effect on the money they spend or don't spend on other positions in free agency. It will, however, have an impact on how much the Giants spend on other pass-rushers in free agency and other pass-rushers in the draft.



Letting JPP walk out the door only creates a hole in the defense that the Giants will have to fill. And if you think that's a hole that can be filled via the draft, you are both underestimating the contribution JPP makes to the defense and the contribution a rookie first round pick would have on the defense. And I would prefer the Giants used their first round pick to improve upon the 2016 offense rather than play catch up with the 2016 defense. In comment 13341914 djm said:The reason we refuse to accept it is because it's just not true. If there isn't a Hankins on the team next year it will be because the value that the Giants put on Hankins was not enough to keep him here. If the Giants aren't able to significantly improve the OL through free agency it will be because the value they put on the players they targeted was lower than the targets were willing to accept when compared to other offers. It won't be because the Giants didn't have enough cap room to make a fair offer.The money the Giants spend or don't spend on JPP won't have an effect on the money they spend or don't spend on other positions in free agency. It will, however, have an impact on how much the Giants spend on other pass-rushers in free agency and other pass-rushers in the draft.Letting JPP walk out the door only creates a hole in the defense that the Giants will have to fill. And if you think that's a hole that can be filled via the draft, you are both underestimating the contribution JPP makes to the defense and the contribution a rookie first round pick would have on the defense. And I would prefer the Giants used their first round pick to improve upon the 2016 offense rather than play catch up with the 2016 defense.

JPP is very good .... Manny in CA : 1/27/2017 6:50 pm : link

But ...







The sky's not going to fall, if he's not here. In 2015, when the defense was critically undermanned, when he was out of the lineup, there was chaos.



In 2016, when he went out with his hernia, he was missed but things didn't fall apart.



I agree with Doomster. a wrong-side-up pyramid is very unsteady. There's no "mystery" (as Reese calls it), with the offense underperforming in 2016, there's a SEVERE talent problem (not to mention key players that made the defense effective in 2016,like Casillas, Robinson, Hankins etc) - $17M can go a long way toward paying them.



But ...The sky's not going to fall, if he's not here. In 2015, when the defense was critically undermanned, when he was out of the lineup, there was chaos.In 2016, when he went out with his hernia, he was missed but things didn't fall apart.I agree with Doomster. a wrong-side-up pyramid is very unsteady. There's no "mystery" (as Reese calls it), with the offense underperforming in 2016, there's a SEVERE talent problem (not to mention key players that made the defense effective in 2016,like Casillas, Robinson, Hankins etc) - $17M can go a long way toward paying them.

RE: JPP is very good .... Milton : 1/27/2017 7:06 pm : link

Quote: In 2016, when he went out with his hernia, he was missed but things didn't fall apart. No but it put the team one more impact player closer to falling apart. So that when DRC went down against the Packers, the Giants were then down two of their better defenders.



The reality is that the Giants are going to lose players to injury next year in an NFL that is much a battle of attrition as it is a clash of titans. The Giants shouldn't willingly contribute to the attrition. In comment 13342247 Manny in CA said:No but it put the team one more impact player closer to falling apart. So that when DRC went down against the Packers, the Giants were then down two of their better defenders.The reality is that the Giants are going to lose players to injury next year in an NFL that is much a battle of attrition as it is a clash of titans. The Giants shouldn't willingly contribute to the attrition.

RE: I don't see how tag is such an insurmountable thing Diver_Down : 1/27/2017 7:08 pm : link

Quote: ...

The worst possible outcome is JPP walking for nothing and the Giants overpaying for some oft-injured old LT and a young Guard who isn't worth the 8-10 million the Giants pay him. ...



Patrick, can you clarify who the "oft-injured old LT" and the "young Guard who isn't worth the 8-10 million" are? I don't want to make any assumptions. In comment 13342194 Patrick77 said:Patrick, can you clarify who the "oft-injured old LT" and the "young Guard who isn't worth the 8-10 million" are? I don't want to make any assumptions.

Diver Patrick77 : 1/27/2017 7:18 pm : link Trading for Joe Thomas (old)

Signing Matt Kalil (injuries)

Signing Whitworth (old)

Signing Warmack (overrated & injuries)



The OL free agent options this offseason are IMO worse than the pass rusher options. Tons of money chasing flawed players.

RE: Diver Diver_Down : 1/27/2017 7:23 pm : link

Quote: Trading for Joe Thomas (old)

Signing Matt Kalil (injuries)

Signing Whitworth (old)

Signing Warmack (overrated & injuries)



The OL free agent options this offseason are IMO worse than the pass rusher options. Tons of money chasing flawed players.



Thank you for clarifying. With regards to the young guard, I was thinking oft-injured, young guard getting paid 8-10 million - Pugh. In comment 13342263 Patrick77 said:Thank you for clarifying. With regards to the young guard, I was thinking oft-injured, young guard getting paid 8-10 million - Pugh.

Negotiate and Pay him Frank from CA : 1/27/2017 7:30 pm : link Draft some guys in the subsequent years to replace he and Vernon so the cap can get a little breather when it comes to dollars spent on DL. The Anvil situation still bothers me so lets not let good DL walk. He may not negotiate and the FO will have to let him go...I think he sees winning in his future if he stays.

Many are discounting the fact that JPP made Vernon better Ivan15 : 1/27/2017 8:40 pm : link Losing JPP likely will hurt Vernon's effectiveness unless JPP's replacement is comparable, whether a veteran or rapidly developing younger player.



Remember what happened with Strahan when Chad Bratzke left? And Bratzke was nearly as skilled as JPP.

RE: with long-term contracts yes djm : 1/27/2017 9:19 pm : link

Quote: but in the Belichick era the Patriots have used the franchise tag more than the Giants in that same time frame.



Maybe more than most other NFL teams.



Sometimes they trade the player (Cassel or Tebucky JOnes), sometimes they use it to negotiate a LT deal (Mankins - who became the highest paid guard in the league and Wilfork and others) and other times they player plays on it - Welker, Asante Samuel, Vinatieri, and maybe more



But to say suggesting to use the FT would cause the Patriots to laugh is actually laughable since they use it very strategically



Fair enough. (Sheepishly walks out of the room)



Still don't like the tag on jpp.... In comment 13342081 pjcas18 said:Fair enough. (Sheepishly walks out of the room)Still don't like the tag on jpp....

Good point, (about DRC) Milton, but ... Manny in CA : 1/27/2017 10:03 pm : link

The main reason that the play-off game against the Packers was lost was that our offense could only put up field goals (for the first quarter and-a-half (didn't matter that our defense was sacking & harassing the hell out of Rogers)



After that, Green Bay basically scored at will, and our offense (with the exception of Eli to Tavares King [the only Giants TD]) could not answer the Packer's onslaught.



It turned into a slug fest, and our offense couldn't get off the floor (except for one blow) - and this against a below than average defense.

RE: Tagging him does NOT mrvax : 1/27/2017 10:04 pm : link

Quote: mean he'll sign a long term contract, or that someone will trade for him (at least for anything worthwhile).



assuming he will, or some team will, is one sided thinking.



he could very well take that one year 17 mil guarantee, and then get his 30-40 mil guarantee on a long term contract next year. If I were him, that's what I'd do. with another decent year, his value is only going up, not down. There's an injury risk, but the worst that can happen is 17 mil to finish a career. his family will be just fine on that kind of pay day. he already got that over the last 2 years alone, so he's not starving.



It would be worth that risk to the Giants. JPP will play well for his 2018+ contract, the Giants can hold off 1 year on being forced to take a DE high in the 2017 draft and it gives the team 1 year to develop a DE replacement in case they do draft one this year. Plus, the Giants have a great 2017 Dline bookends for 1 more season while other components may go through transition. The $17M can be made up for.

In comment 13341901 fkap said:It would be worth that risk to the Giants. JPP will play well for his 2018+ contract, the Giants can hold off 1 year on being forced to take a DE high in the 2017 draft and it gives the team 1 year to develop a DE replacement in case they do draft one this year. Plus, the Giants have a great 2017 Dline bookends for 1 more season while other components may go through transition. The $17M can be made up for.

Thing the underlying premise is wrong.... grizz299 : 6:15 am : link and we don't have the cap room that's suggested here.



32 mil plus 15 in additional cuts = 47 total cap.



Less 5.5 rookie contracts, less 10M reserve to sign OBJ next year.

That's 31 +-, and you still have to bring in one or two offensive lineman AND sign JPP and Hankins.

I'm assuming we get TE, RB and another WR in the draft.

ir you take JPP"s franchise tag out you have not improved the team and you have 14 mil to secure all your other , hanckins at say 7M leaves you 7 mil and YOU STILL HAVEN"T improved the team.