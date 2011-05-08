OJ Howard... Mike in St. Louis : 1/27/2017 8:44 am I suspect this was posted already but I can't find it...



"According to most observers, Alabama TE O.J. Howard has been the "most complete player" at Senior Bowl practices this week.



The game will be played this weekend. "He put on a show," said ESPN's Matt Bowen. And according to ESPN's Todd McShay, "it was clear after the first practice" that Howard is the "best player here." McShay projects Howard as a "top 20-25 pick" in the first round. Howard is a rocked-up 6'5/249 with long arms and massive hands. He was a bit underused in college, but most NFL personnel feel Howard can be an All-Pro. He has a sky-high ceiling as a playmaker at tight end."



Wouldn't mind him at all jeff57 : 1/27/2017 8:54 am : link But would depend on who else is on the board at the time.

This depends on who is there and what our FA additions look like. superspynyg : 1/27/2017 8:59 am : link We need Oline first.

Yeah, I could warm lugnut : 1/27/2017 9:01 am : link to that pick. If he's BPA, and god knows we need a good TE...I will always love the Shockey pick and still think it was well worth it, though a lot of people here would differ.

Depending on how he runs... Dunedin81 : 1/27/2017 9:03 am : link it would seem unlikely he makes it to us anyway.

I wouldn't mind BigBlueDownTheShore : 1/27/2017 9:04 am : link him. He would help seal edges and ad a threat down the seam.



Our edge blocking has been dreadful since LD cannot block, and Tye is average.



Martellus Bennett was the last TE that we had that could block.

If this guy's the goods and can be as effective as Witten was Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2017 9:07 am : link or Jordan Reed is or Gates was, you run up to the podium..I'm not comparing him to any of those I just mentioned as their styles might be completely different. Just comparing ONLY in terms of effect on an offense

I really don't believe crackerjack465 : 1/27/2017 9:08 am : link he even makes it to us. The hype is real.



Eric Ebron, who isn't nearly as good, went 8th. Teams want receiving TEs

I dont think Old Dirty Beckham : 1/27/2017 9:11 am : link he'll be on the board at 23. Depending on FA goes this could be a great addition to our team. Would help in the run and pass game.

I agree that it's not likely for him to fall to our pick. Ira : 1/27/2017 9:12 am : link He's a versatile player and a guy who's always working hard out there. I'd be happy to see him in blue.

I don't know chris r : 1/27/2017 9:13 am : link he screams bust to me. Just looks really stiff, upright and unbalanced to me.

A lot of draft "experts" Big Rick in FL : 1/27/2017 9:15 am : link Don't think he makes it out of the top 15 and possibly my top 10. Wouldn't get your hopes up on him. Howard's lack of TDs really scare me. He's this physical freak with great size yet he only has 7 TDs in 46 career games. At least 3 of those TDs were on blown coverages and didn't have a man within 5-10 yards of him.



Luckily there are still guys like Njoku, Gerald Everett, Evan Engram, Jordan Leggett & Jake Butt. If you want a receiving threat at 23 I'd say the more likely options are David Njoku or Corey Davis.

I agree. The tight end from Miami is much better prospect IMO. Howard just looks soft and seems to kind of cruise around during games. Not a fan

North Carolina threw the ball a lot more than Alabama.

I disagree with those who say he'll be a bust. At minimum he should be as good as Greg Olsen.



North Carolina threw the ball a lot more than Alabama.



I disagree with those who say he'll be a bust. At minimum he should be as good as Greg Olsen. In comment 13341459 Big Rick in FL said:North Carolina threw the ball a lot more than Alabama.I disagree with those who say he'll be a bust. At minimum he should be as good as Greg Olsen.

Hurts is really the reason for Howard's underwhelming numbers. arcarsenal : 1/27/2017 9:29 am : link There's huge potential there.

At minimum you think Big Rick in FL : 1/27/2017 9:44 am : link He's going to be as good as a multiple time All-Pro? That might be going a little far.



Jalen Hurts has only been his QB for 1 of his 4 years in college. I know their QBs haven't been very good, but that's not stopping their other guys from producing. Alabama has had 3 players with more TDs in 2015 & 2016. Idk how the lack of TDs doesn't scare people. 3 of his 7 TDs were on plays where he had literally nobody around him.

Coker and Sims weren't really any better. arcarsenal : 1/27/2017 9:47 am : link Alabama is a defense-first, run heavy team. They just aren't a downfield passing team. Howard has loads of ability but he was never going to put up big numbers in that offense.

We might see a new record for the # of TE drafted in the 1st round rasbutant : 1/27/2017 10:08 am : link I also think CB's going in the 1st will be very high this year, but don't know what the record is for that position.

Probably ryanmkeane : 1/27/2017 10:25 am : link won't be there at 23 if he has a good combine.

I think ryanmkeane : 1/27/2017 10:25 am : link Giants will probably have Njoku rated as a higher prospect anyways.

Could be wrong ryanmkeane : 1/27/2017 10:28 am : link but Njoku is going to test out as the better athlete at the combine, something Giants have taken into more consideration lately.

As AcidTest : 1/27/2017 10:29 am : link others have said, he probably won't be there at #23, although I'd be fine with the pick. Howard's receiving was limited by bad QB play.

My guess is Howard will run in the 4.6's at worst sjnyfan : 1/27/2017 11:06 am : link which will put him out of reach. He's already a good blocker and simply did not have the passing attack that could properly use him over 4 years. There are quite a few college offenses where I think he would've been a 1000 yd receiver this year.



Njoku is a good prospect but I think there will be better players at 23 and I don't think he'll be around for our Rd 2 pick. However I think prospects such as Arkansas's Jeremy Sprinkle has had a good Senior Bowl week and could be in play on Day 2 despite the shoplifting incident that got him suspended for his last game. Clemson's Jordan Leggett gets overlooked but he had 86 catches with 15 TD's in his past two seasons and had a strong Championship game against Alabama. There's also Toledo's Michael Roberts who after a solid week at the Shrine Game was 'promoted' to the Senior Bowl. At 6'4" he carries 261 lbs extremely well and will be a red zone terror. He had 16 TDs in his final season alone thanks to his leaping ability from his basketball background and his 11 5/8" hands. That's freakishly enormous. His 40 time will be key however.

Please get caught smoking weed... Dunedin81 : 1/27/2017 11:09 am : link please get caught smoking weed.



I kid, I kid. I think.

I like Howard a lot Big Rick in FL : 1/27/2017 12:12 pm : link I'd gladly take him at 23, but you can't blame it all on the QB play when guys like Gehrig Dieter, Richard Mullaney, Deandrew White & Jalston Fowler have better TD numbers.



Just went back and looked at Sy'56 little writeup before the bowl games. He called him an underachiever that seems lazy at times and doesn't have the IT factor.



He could definitely turn out to be a better NFL player than college player, but the stuff that Sy says and the lack of TDs scares me.

Was listening to moving the chains on the ride home yesterday Tony in Tampa : 1/27/2017 12:28 pm : link They're at the Senior Bowl practices and Kerwin made the comment that while everyone was stumbling all over themselves oooing and wowing over Howard they missed the same show that Everette was putting on right after him. They seemed to feel he was equally impressive...FWIW

If I had to guess 3 names Sy'56 : 1/27/2017 4:09 pm : link of who NYG will likely pick at #23....Howard is on the list.

I think that Howard offers more to us than Njoku, as he's a guy who yatqb : 1/27/2017 4:16 pm : link is more than a receiver. I'd be quite happy to get him at 23, although I too wonder whether he'll be picked earlier.



Sy, who are your other two? Cam Robinson? Davis?

Yat Big Rick in FL : 1/27/2017 5:58 pm : link Howard is definitely a better blocker right now. Don't think he's a better receiver though. Long term I think Njoku is the better option. Has a way higher upside IMO. He's got Jordan Reed type athleticism, but he's flashed the ability to be a very good blocker. He needs to work on it just like most college TEs.

Rick, it will be interesting to see which of them comes off yatqb : 1/27/2017 6:07 pm : link the board first. As for Jeremiah, Everett at 23? WTF????????

I'm sure Howard Big Rick in FL : 1/27/2017 6:39 pm : link Will come off the board first. I've read from numerous draft people that NFL teams love him. I hope that's true, because I can't see 2 TEs going top 22. So I'm hoping that'd mean my TE1 is available for the Giants.



I think Jeremiah throws names out there like Everett to get more attention on his mock drafts. It seems every year in his first mock draft he has some wild name going higher than anybody else. After seeing Everett's height/weight/hand size at the Senior Bowl I'd be shocked if the Giants took him at 23. He was only 6'2 227 with 8 1/4 hands. For comparison Will Tye's hands are an inch bigger and Odell's are 2 inches bigger. Now if we don't draft a TE in the 1st round I could definitely see us taking Everett in the 2nd or 3rd.

If the Giants want Howard djm : 1/27/2017 9:11 pm : link THey will have to trade up for him. He won't make it to 20.

I don't think either will be there at 23.



I'd say as of now the other two would be LB Jarrad Davis and DE Taco Charlton. In comment 13342141 yatqb said:I don't think either will be there at 23.I'd say as of now the other two would be LB Jarrad Davis and DE Taco Charlton.

Yeah, I don't think that Davis makes it to 23 -- Philly? yatqb : 1/27/2017 10:06 pm : link Cam probably not either.



I really like Jarrad Davis, but I'm not sure if we'd go for him if we think that Goodson will take over MLB (at least on running downs) next year.



As for Charlton, he sure fits the Giants' specifications for a DE. I wonder whether they'd go away from those to take McKinley over him; doubt it, but McKinley impresses me a lot.



I still feel that if possible I'd trade up for Ramczyk...he'd solve our OL problems all by himself. To me he's a franchise LT, and the rest of the line improves by leaps and bounds once you add one of those.

That catch in the NC game Legget made impressed me LauderdaleMatty : 1/27/2017 10:13 pm : link Huge catch w the game on the line. Don't know a lot about him but I also think Howard is gone by 23. Maybe The UM TE too. Auto correct won't let me spell his name lol



Either way there is need at LB OL TE and maybe CB as well as WR. If Reese can plug a few holes w FA pickups like last year they can go BPA again. Apple is going to be a very good CB for a long time.

I'd say as of now the other two would be LB Jarrad Davis and DE Taco Charlton.



Kupp and Davis also look like players Giants seem to target In comment 13342376 Sy'56 said:Kupp and Davis also look like players Giants seem to target

Imagine area junc : 12:25 am : link if we did the "unthinkable" and took 2 TE's early.



Say O.J. Howard in round 1 and Gerald Everett in 3. Totally changes the O.



Still leaves room for an OL in round 2 or 3. Would be shocking, but so was David Wilson. Never say never - we may just need a complete do-over at the position, with Adams, LaCosse and Tye competing for the #3.

This would be a stupid strategy.



Howard in round 1 would be fine, but you don't turn around and take another TE two rounds later.



Actually, either guy in either of those rounds would be fine. Both? Nope.



Just look at IND. They took Allen and Fleener in the same draft in back to back rounds which wound up leaving Luck behind a trainwreck of an OL. Fleener isn't even there anymore.



If I'm NYG, I would go very OL heavy in this upcoming draft/FA period and also target a TE.. whether it's Howard in the draft (may not even be there) or a FA like Doyle/Cook.



I'd spend a lot of the available resources clustering the OL and try to add about 3 offensive lineman.



Resources are finite so you can't improve everything... but I think I'd add as much to the OL as I could and try to build the strongest unit possible. That one unit alone takes a team like Dallas a very long way. And we're going to need to protect Eli if want him to be under center for another few years. In comment 13342431 area junc said:This would be a stupid strategy.Howard in round 1 would be fine, but you don't turn around and take another TE two rounds later.Actually, either guy in either of those rounds would be fine. Both? Nope.Just look at IND. They took Allen and Fleener in the same draft in back to back rounds which wound up leaving Luck behind a trainwreck of an OL. Fleener isn't even there anymore.If I'm NYG, I would go very OL heavy in this upcoming draft/FA period and also target a TE.. whether it's Howard in the draft (may not even be there) or a FA like Doyle/Cook.I'd spend a lot of the available resources clustering the OL and try to add about 3 offensive lineman.Resources are finite so you can't improve everything... but I think I'd add as much to the OL as I could and try to build the strongest unit possible. That one unit alone takes a team like Dallas a very long way. And we're going to need to protect Eli if want him to be under center for another few years.

Say O.J. Howard in round 1 and Gerald Everett in 3. Totally changes the O. This is what the Giants did in 1992 when they took Derek Brown in round one and Aaron Pierce in round three. It didn't totally change the O, but Pierce turned out better than Brown, so you can't argue with the double dip.



In fact, if you look at the times the Giants have double dipped in the early rounds, the second guy picked has turned out better than the first guy more often than that. At least going by my memory (which may be beautiful and yet...) Pierce over Brown in 1992, Elliot over Moore in 1988, Morris over Woolfolk in 1982. In comment 13342431 area junc said:This is what the Giants did in 1992 when they took Derek Brown in round one and Aaron Pierce in round three. It didn't totally change the O, but Pierce turned out better than Brown, so you can't argue with the double dip.In fact, if you look at the times the Giants have double dipped in the early rounds, the second guy picked has turned out better than the first guy more often than that. At least going by my memory (which may be beautiful and yet...) Pierce over Brown in 1992, Elliot over Moore in 1988, Morris over Woolfolk in 1982.