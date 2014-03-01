26th Anniversary of Super Bowl XXV Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/27/2017 11:25 am : 1/27/2017 11:25 am I didn't watch Norwood's kick. I couldn't.





I watched. Beezer : 1/27/2017 11:27 am : link In Bloomington, Indiana. On my knees in praying stance, in front of my girlfriend's TV in her apartment. Dad was on the phone back in NY.



I just remember the screaming. It was such beautiful screaming. Such a great moment.

it was just pure joy Greg from LI : 1/27/2017 11:32 am : link For personal reasons, it was just an amazing moment for me and it meant more than any other sporting moment I've experienced - any of the other Super Bowls, Yankees WS wins, or even the Rangers' Stanley Cup. 1990-91 was a lousy time for me and my family, and to share the ecstasy of that moment was a feeling I'll always cherish.

Yes. Montreal Man : 1/27/2017 11:32 am : link But was it as beautiful screaming as Plaxico's catch?



I scream, you scream we all scream for ice cream.

I too could not watch.. Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2017 11:38 am : link I turned the TV off just before the snap, waited a few seconds, turned it back on and saw Giants players jumping up and down. An indescribable moment

Wow, 26 years MadPlaid : 1/27/2017 11:38 am : link Such a wonderful feeling especially because I watched it sail wide right with my Dad and brother. We were a little loud that day. Plus, having grown up a Giants fan in Bills' Country helped make that moment even sweeter. Talk about homers! In your face, sucker fools!!

it was amazing. Shear joy with my brother and father. Even my mom was Victor in CT : 1/27/2017 11:43 am : link screaming. I remember being so tense, but I also that it was no gimme for Norwood to hit that kick. He never hit one on grass longer than 42 yds IIRC.

those were the 2 most heart stopping football Sundays of my life Victor in CT : 1/27/2017 11:47 am : link back to back! The NFC Title game at SF and the SB just 1 week later that year.



There will be NOOOOO three peat!

I watched njm : 1/27/2017 11:50 am : link I was working in the NYC office of a firm that had an office in Buffalo. The bet was $250. of deli food from the 2nd. Avenue Deli to be sent to Buffalo or $250. of wings from the top place in Buffalo to be sent to NYC.



We got 3 points so the spread was covered. Only question was whether the night was going to be profitable or perfect.

Considering my family popped champagne Racer : 1/27/2017 11:52 am : link at the 2min warning in January, 1987, my Dad having been convinced my whole life I'd be putting the first Superbowl championship pennant on his gravestone, '91 was gravy.



We did stop pacing the floor to watch the kick, however!

I remember being nervous before the game Sec 103 : 1/27/2017 11:52 am : link and even that 101/2 minute drive for a TD to start the game didn't calm me down... But that game was as exciting as it was grueling. Once our LB's starting hitting receivers on crossing patterns that rattled their souls, the second half started to look like the Buffalo WRs were not interested in catching any more balls. Thurman Thomas had a great game IIRC, then Norwood cemented himself into SB history with that 47 yd miss... Champagne was consumed in large volumes as I recall...



I don't think we sat down for the entire fourth quarter Greg from LI : 1/27/2017 11:56 am : link And Victor, your point is why I get really irritated whenever people claim the Giants were just lucky. "Lucky" would have been Norwood making the kick because it was out of his range. In his entire career, he'd never made a kick that long on grass. Michaels, Gifford, and Dierdorf even talked about that before the kick.

My Mom served Buffalo chicken... TheEvilLurker : 1/27/2017 11:57 am : link My younger brother wouldn't eat any because he was afraid it would jinx the Giants.



Needless to say, after the game he chowed down!

RE: I don't think we sat down for the entire fourth quarter Victor in CT : 1/27/2017 12:01 pm : link

Quote: And Victor, your point is why I get really irritated whenever people claim the Giants were just lucky. "Lucky" would have been Norwood making the kick because it was out of his range. In his entire career, he'd never made a kick that long on grass. Michaels, Gifford, and Dierdorf even talked about that before the kick.



yep, me too Greg. the common clay all thought it was Norwood's fault (all the Nor-wide cracks), when in reality it was Kelly and his offense not able to get him in range.



I remember some asshole Buffalo fan at work screaming how the Bills would blow us out of the building, but wouldn't take my $100 bet that the Giants would win outright. Dooshbag. In comment 13341737 Greg from LI said:yep, me too Greg. the common clay all thought it was Norwood's fault (all the Nor-wide cracks), when in reality it was Kelly and his offense not able to get him in range.I remember some asshole Buffalo fan at work screaming how the Bills would blow us out of the building, but wouldn't take my $100 bet that the Giants would win outright. Dooshbag.

Everson Walls deserves the credit for keeping them out of range Greg from LI : 1/27/2017 12:09 pm : link He made a terrific tackle on a long run by Thurman Thomas. If Walls doesn't make that tackle, there's no one else close and Thomas probably gains at least another 10 yards.

all replays aside bigblue12 : 1/27/2017 12:11 pm : link the original copy showed that the kick was nowhere close. Right off his leg, it was no good.

RE: Everson Walls deserves the credit for keeping them out of range Victor in CT : 1/27/2017 12:13 pm : link

Quote: He made a terrific tackle on a long run by Thurman Thomas. If Walls doesn't make that tackle, there's no one else close and Thomas probably gains at least another 10 yards.



Yes he did. Gotta love the irony of that one! Walls, the weakest tackler on the field makes the biggest tackle of the game against their best weapon. In comment 13341757 Greg from LI said:Yes he did. Gotta love the irony of that one! Walls, the weakest tackler on the field makes the biggest tackle of the game against their best weapon.

RE: Everson Walls deserves the credit for keeping them out of range Elisthebest : 1/27/2017 12:41 pm : link

Quote: He made a terrific tackle on a long run by Thurman Thomas. If Walls doesn't make that tackle, there's no one else close and Thomas probably gains at least another 10 yards.

And still had enough energy for one of the great back pages of all time In comment 13341757 Greg from LI said:And still had enough energy for one of the great back pages of all time

I couldn't believe the words "wide right" JonC : 1/27/2017 12:43 pm : link a most wonderul, euphoric sudden change of recognition.

Two favorite moments that stick out.. froggerjoe : 1/27/2017 12:46 pm : link



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYl_gSzmbZY



and of course WIDE RIGHT! TD Maker's 3rd and 13 catch and run for the firstand of course WIDE RIGHT!

RE: Two favorite moments that stick out.. Giants2012 : 1/27/2017 12:48 pm : link

Quote: TD Maker's 3rd and 13 catch and run for the first



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYl_gSzmbZY



and of course WIDE RIGHT! j



You mean Ingram? In comment 13341814 froggerjoe said:You mean Ingram?

RE: RE: Two favorite moments that stick out.. froggerjoe : 1/27/2017 12:55 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13341814 froggerjoe said:





Quote:





TD Maker's 3rd and 13 catch and run for the first



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AYl_gSzmbZY



and of course WIDE RIGHT!



j



You mean Ingram?



Correct...it was Ingram!!!! sorry, I was 10 years old...but sorry for the error. In comment 13341816 Giants2012 said:Correct...it was Ingram!!!! sorry, I was 10 years old...but sorry for the error.

I was in Tampa ZogZerg : 1/27/2017 12:58 pm : link Outside the stadium watching the Superbowl being projected on a Building with thousands of Giants and Bills fans. The place went nuts when he missed the kick. They broke out the Giants championship T-shirts and I immediately bought one!

RE: RE: I don't think we sat down for the entire fourth quarter bluepepper : 1/27/2017 1:07 pm : link Quote: And Victor, your point is why I get really irritated whenever people claim the Giants were just lucky. "Lucky" would have been Norwood making the kick because it was out of his range. In his entire career, he'd never made a kick that long on grass. Michaels, Gifford, and Dierdorf even talked about that before the kick.





yep, me too Greg. the common clay all thought it was Norwood's fault (all the Nor-wide cracks), when in reality it was Kelly and his offense not able to get him in range.



Yup, they needed to get closer and to my knowledge I've never heard Kelly or any other Bill admit that. They will say they had other opportunities etc. but they always act like the offense did it's job on the last drive and the fact is it didn't. The week before Matt Bahr kicked one 42 yards for the win. He didn't have a big leg at all and probably wouldn't have made a 47 yarder. 5 yards was the difference in both games. Yup, they needed to get closer and to my knowledge I've never heard Kelly or any other Bill admit that. They will say they had other opportunities etc. but they always act like the offense did it's job on the last drive and the fact is it didn't. The week before Matt Bahr kicked one 42 yards for the win. He didn't have a big leg at all and probably wouldn't have made a 47 yarder. 5 yards was the difference in both games.

If I recall Frank in Silver Spring : 1/27/2017 1:11 pm : link The Bills on that last drive left a lot of seconds go to waste too. That also contributed to the length of the attempt. And Bills fans who blame Norwood for that kick should be ashamed of themselves. That was a total team loss.

So many, many big plays, including by the Bills Giants2012 : 1/27/2017 1:15 pm : link 4th and 2 blown up by Bruce Smith saved the Bills. Two clock eating drives and the 3rd was about to end the game. Smith made the play.



Wright's huge play on 1st and goal was dropped OJ well beyond the LOS which resulted in a FG rather than TD.





RE: . Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2017 1:24 pm : link

Quote: One of my favorite pictures of all time.







As the years have gone on, he's really handled it well, oft times with humor..I have this pic of him signed. He added in quotes, "Wide Right." In comment 13341853 Danny Kanell said:As the years have gone on, he's really handled it well, oft times with humor..I have this pic of him signed. He added in quotes, "Wide Right."

RE: RE: RE: I don't think we sat down for the entire fourth quarter Victor in CT : 1/27/2017 1:30 pm : link

Quote:



Quote:





And Victor, your point is why I get really irritated whenever people claim the Giants were just lucky. "Lucky" would have been Norwood making the kick because it was out of his range. In his entire career, he'd never made a kick that long on grass. Michaels, Gifford, and Dierdorf even talked about that before the kick.





yep, me too Greg. the common clay all thought it was Norwood's fault (all the Nor-wide cracks), when in reality it was Kelly and his offense not able to get him in range.







Yup, they needed to get closer and to my knowledge I've never heard Kelly or any other Bill admit that. They will say they had other opportunities etc. but they always act like the offense did it's job on the last drive and the fact is it didn't. The week before Matt Bahr kicked one 42 yards for the win. He didn't have a big leg at all and probably wouldn't have made a 47 yarder. 5 yards was the difference in both games.



Carl Banks always said that they knew Norwood didn't have the leg and would over kick it to compensate and either slice it or hook it. In comment 13341848 bluepepper said:Carl Banks always said that they knew Norwood didn't have the leg and would over kick it to compensate and either slice it or hook it.

RE: RE: . Danny Kanell : 1/27/2017 1:30 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13341853 Danny Kanell said:





Quote:





One of my favorite pictures of all time.











As the years have gone on, he's really handled it well, oft times with humor..I have this pic of him signed. He added in quotes, "Wide Right."



That's awesome In comment 13341873 Big Blue '56 said:That's awesome

I was at that game on the opposite 20... Maryland Giant : 1/27/2017 1:35 pm : link All I knew is that it had the distance and had to watch the officials to confirm that it was no good. Sitting near a bunch of Bills fans and next to my dad and uncle---both gone now---I have to say that was a thrilling sports moment that has only been equaled a handful of times in my life...Giants Super Bowls, and my kid's athletic achievements.



One of those moments that you truly remember for the rest of your life.

I'm sure many of you have seen Giants2012 : 1/27/2017 1:37 pm : link



If not, see the link

- ( the Bills fan who wears the wide right jersey to all games.If not, see the link Link - ( New Window

I watched all of the Giants games from 1990 Dave in Hoboken : 1/27/2017 2:17 pm : link with my dad. But this is the first game I actually have any memories of watching. I watched it with both of my parents. I was 7 going on 8 years old. Thing I remember most is right before the missed kick by Norwood, they showed Marv Levy on the TV and my dad, who was sitting right next to the TV, flipped him the bird. This game and that moment is literally my first memory of watching the Giants. Good times.

RE: Everson Walls deserves the credit for keeping them out of range kinard : 1/27/2017 2:57 pm : link

Quote: He made a terrific tackle on a long run by Thurman Thomas. If Walls doesn't make that tackle, there's no one else close and Thomas probably gains at least another 10 yards.



Greg - We've had this discussion in the past. I'm pretty sure that it was Mark Collins who made the tackle. In comment 13341757 Greg from LI said:Greg - We've had this discussion in the past. I'm pretty sure that it was Mark Collins who made the tackle.

RE: RE: Everson Walls deserves the credit for keeping them out of range Victor in CT : 1/27/2017 2:59 pm : link

Quote: In comment 13341757 Greg from LI said:





Quote:





He made a terrific tackle on a long run by Thurman Thomas. If Walls doesn't make that tackle, there's no one else close and Thomas probably gains at least another 10 yards.







Greg - We've had this discussion in the past. I'm pretty sure that it was Mark Collins who made the tackle.



No, Greg is right, it was Walls. In comment 13342001 kinard said:No, Greg is right, it was Walls.

Walls made a play earlier in the drive.... kinard : 1/27/2017 3:08 pm : link



Collins made the tackle on Thomas' 11 yard run just before Kelly spiked the ball setting up the Norwood FG attempt.



If Collins doesn't make the tackle Thomas gains at least 10 more yards and then....



Here's the USA today boxscore.

- ( ... when Thomas had a big run on the Bills 4th or 5th play of the drive.Collins made the tackle on Thomas' 11 yard run just before Kelly spiked the ball setting up the Norwood FG attempt.If Collins doesn't make the tackle Thomas gains at least 10 more yards and then....Here's the USA today boxscore. Link - ( New Window

RE: Walls made a play earlier in the drive.... Victor in CT : 1/27/2017 3:17 pm : link

Quote: ... when Thomas had a big run on the Bills 4th or 5th play of the drive.



Collins made the tackle on Thomas' 11 yard run just before Kelly spiked the ball setting up the Norwood FG attempt.



If Collins doesn't make the tackle Thomas gains at least 10 more yards and then....



Here's the USA today boxscore. Link - ( New Window )



good stuff!! thanks! In comment 13342024 kinard said:good stuff!! thanks!

I don't know Greg from LI : 1/27/2017 3:21 pm : link



https://youtu.be/XxsZf9G_W14?t=1h55m14s



Here's Collins:



https://youtu.be/XxsZf9G_W14?t=1h55m14s



Duerson and Cooks are right there a half step behind Collins. On the Walls play, the only guy who is even within a few yards of Thomas is Perry Williams, and I don't think he's catching Thomas from behind there. Guyton had the angle and would have gotten him eventually, but probably around midfield at least. Walls' tackle seems like the bigger play to me. Here's Walls' tackle:Here's Collins:Duerson and Cooks are right there a half step behind Collins. On the Walls play, the only guy who is even within a few yards of Thomas is Perry Williams, and I don't think he's catching Thomas from behind there. Guyton had the angle and would have gotten him eventually, but probably around midfield at least.

RE: I don't know Victor in CT : 1/27/2017 3:28 pm : link

Quote: Walls' tackle seems like the bigger play to me. Here's Walls' tackle:



https://youtu.be/XxsZf9G_W14?t=1h55m14s



Here's Collins:



https://youtu.be/XxsZf9G_W14?t=1h55m14s



Duerson and Cooks are right there a half step behind Collins. On the Walls play, the only guy who is even within a few yards of Thomas is Perry Williams, and I don't think he's catching Thomas from behind there. Guyton had the angle and would have gotten him eventually, but probably around midfield at least.



more good stuff!!! I think you're right, that Collins had help, Williams was right there, but the Walls play saved the extra few yards that Norwood would have needed. In comment 13342044 Greg from LI said:more good stuff!!! I think you're right, that Collins had help, Williams was right there, but the Walls play saved the extra few yards that Norwood would have needed.

I remember thinking.... BillKo : 1/27/2017 4:11 pm : link he's not going to make it from this distance on grass.



Kickers weren't nearly as accomplished as they are today.



I watched and you immediately knew he missed it.



Love Jim Gordon's call................

You guys are right but here's why the Collins tackle was big... kinard : 1/27/2017 4:13 pm : link ... Collins took an angle that prevented Thomas from going out-of-bounds which probably would have given Bills another two plays to get closer.



Here's the way the play was described by the NT Times:



"On 2nd and 4, Kelly took the shotgun snap and handed it to Thomas, who bounced the play to the outside. Collins, the Giant corrnerback, maintained outside leverage to prevent Thomas from getting to the sideline. There would have been about 20 seconds remaining if Thomas had gotten out of bounds, enough time for at least one more play. Collins played off the stalk block by Edwards, the Bills receiver, and made the tackle at the 29."



As I recall, on the Walls play (a 22 yard gain) - forget about Bills getting in field goal range - Thomas probably goes the distance and scores (although Perry Williams was close and probably fast enough to track him down at some point).



Bottom line - They were the two big tackles on that drive that we get to re-live happily instead of having to lament that we were a few missed tackles from winning another Super Bowl.





the first play of that final drive... BillKo : 1/27/2017 4:17 pm : link where Jim Kelly scrambles and Banks tackles him from behind......I really did envision Kelly fumbling there, but he didn't........

like I said, Guyton had a good angle and likely gets Thomas Greg from LI : 1/27/2017 4:19 pm : link But probably not for another 10-15 yards.



They were both crucial stops, we can all agree on that.

When bahr lined up for the winner one week earlier djm : 1/27/2017 4:28 pm : link I sat there motionless preparing for misery. When Norwood lined up I sat there motionless preparing for misery. When Tynes lined up... rinse and repeat.



The only postseason kick that took me to misery was 2002 and I was standing. Never again. I sit. Motionless. Preparing for misery....

The physical and mental toughness shown by Hoss that day Jimmy Googs : 1/27/2017 4:29 pm : link is understated.



He took a couple of big hits and was almost knocked out. But he pulled it together and really managed himself perfectly to win a game that needed to stay within 60 minutes.

Great game Marty866b : 1/27/2017 4:44 pm : link It was the second best game I've ever attended(the week before in S.F. was the best). I was doing business with Collins at that time and he gave me tickets to the game. After the game he told me he beat the shit out of Andre Reed during the game. When I saw the replay, I saw how right he was. The Giants game plan was to beat the shit out of the Bills receivers and dare them to run the ball. There were some downs where the Giants lined up with just two defensive lineman. The strategy was brilliant by one Bill Belichek.

Reed admitted as much after the game Greg from LI : 1/27/2017 4:47 pm : link I can remember that from the SI game story, Reed saying that he'd never taken such a beating in a game before.

Here's a random play that goes unnoticed .... kinard : 1/27/2017 5:29 pm : link ... Giants down 12-10 facing 3rd and 8 on the their own 28 yard line (during the now legendary opening drive of the third quarter). Dave Meggett catches a short pass at the 30 yard line and breaks a couple of tackles to get a first down and keeps the drive alive... which sets up the later famous Mark Ingram play a few plays later.



Reminds me a bit (though admittedly not as crucial) of the Jacobs 4th and 1 carry against the Patriots in the Super Bowl that lead to the Tyree catch.



I guess what I'm saying is that its all of these types of plays which appear to be inconsequential at the time and which become part of the fabric of the memorable, iconic games.



I'm sure we all can up with a litany of these types of plays (this is ripe for its own thread which I'll throw out there in the dead of the off-season in a few months).

Hoss never gets enough credit SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/27/2017 6:01 pm : link For not losing the ball on that safety. If it's 17-3 instead of 12-3, it's probably game.

RE: Hoss never gets enough credit mfsd : 1/27/2017 7:06 pm : link

Quote: For not losing the ball on that safety. If it's 17-3 instead of 12-3, it's probably game.



Agreed. And the TD drive capped off by the pass to Baker before the half is probably one of the top 5 clutch drives in Giants history. The difference between 12-10 and possibly 12-3 or even 12-6 in a game like that was enormous. In comment 13342222 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:Agreed. And the TD drive capped off by the pass to Baker before the half is probably one of the top 5 clutch drives in Giants history. The difference between 12-10 and possibly 12-3 or even 12-6 in a game like that was enormous.

A few thoughts Matt M. : 1/27/2017 7:24 pm : link 1) Stan - Norwood absolutely did not choke. He never made a kick that long on grass and it was right on the edge of his range on turf. He was not known for a strong leg. That was out of his range.



2) For all these years I had the similar sentiment here that the defensive gameplan was outstanding. The beating they laid on the WRs paid huge dividends late in the game. But, someone here a while back took the opposite opinion, that the defensive strategy wasn't grand given the points they scored in the time they had the ball. The real winning strategy was the offense controlling the ball. I don't know that I agree, but it is something to think about.



3) How does one not remember the big catch and run (or drag) was Ingram?

one of my first lasting memories as a Giants fan TexasGmenFan : 1/27/2017 7:43 pm : link i was 7 going on 8 in the 1990 season. it's the first one that i could legitimately follow on a weekly basis and understand what was going on. i'd look forward to watching with my dad every week.



the week before, i remember him screaming at the top of his lungs "IT'S GOOD!" as Bahr's kick went through.



this night, i remember him screaming at the top of his lungs "NO GOOD!" as Norwood's did not.



i wish i could've better appreciated the weight of those 2 games at that age.

Just watched some of the 4th qtr bluepepper : 1/27/2017 7:56 pm : link - Hadn't remembered we had first and goal at the 3 on the last FG drive. I guess I forgot because Jeff Wright blew up the first down play as Giants2012 mentioned and set us back to the 7.



- Perry Williams with a big play on 3rd on the Bills second to last drive. Hard hit and knocked the ball out of the hands of Al Edwards.



-- On the subsequent punt, Meggett barely got tripped up by Tasker or he most likely takes it to the house. Imagine how iconic a play in Giants history that would have been



-- On our last drive, Dierdorf makes a good point after a run to the outside - we were killing them between the tackles, we should have kept pounding it up the middle



-- The Hoss QB draw on 3rd and 3 was kind of lame. Dierdorf called it before the snap. Bills not remotely fooled. The way we were running it up the gut might have been better just giving it to OJ



-- As good as OJ was that day, Rodney Hampton would have been better. There were some gaping holes that Hampton might have exploited for big gainers. He had a long TD run against them in the regular season



-- Maybe I'm just an old guy but damn, the NFL was better then. Very physical. Not as wide open. Too much pitching and catching today. Moving the ball seems so easy. Then

every first down was hard earned.

